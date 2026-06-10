Madonna’s Star Power Has Never Wavered

The list of artists who can maintain elite relevance for more than 40 years is extremely small. So when we talk about Madonna, there isn’t really anyone to compare her to. Her first hit was “Holiday” in 1983, and now in 2026, she’s still such an icon that she can balance a Coachella special guest slot with Sabrina Carpenter on one hand and a Tribeca Film Festival short film premiere on the other for Confessions II – The Film, which is now available on YouTube and has garnered more than a million views in its first day.

All this revolves around her first album in seven years, also titled Confessions II, due out on July 3rd and featuring guest spots from Latin superstar Feid and the aforementioned Carpenter. After that, she’ll headline the World Cup halftime show alongside global icons BTS and Shakira. There isn’t a spotlight too bright or a stage too big for Madonna, and her reach touches the realms of music, film, and sports.

Four decades in, there’s still no one like her.