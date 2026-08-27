The 2026 VMAs Are Loaded With UPROXX Artists

VMA s 2026 September 27

35 Nominations.

UPROXX Artists Dominate The VMA s





For 42 years, the MTV Video Music Awards have been one of the biggest celebrations of music culture in the world, honoring the medium MTV’s brand was built on. MTV might look different these days, but music videos are still just as spectacular and culture-moving. Fans tune in on YouTube to catch their favorites the moment they drop, then come back to revisit them over and over. And with the 2026 nominees announced, this year is just as exciting as ever.

Leading all nominees is none other than Madonna, whose “Confessions II – The Film” skipped the splashy MTV launch, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival before landing on YouTube days later. That’s where music video culture actually lives now, and it’s exactly the space UPROXX plays in. She’s up for 11 awards, including Artist and Video Of The Year, on top of 19 previous wins. For an artist who performed at the very first ceremony in 1984, it’s a remarkable testament to her lasting legacy.

UPROXX’s roster is all over the rest of the list. Bruno Mars goes toe-to-toe with Madonna for “I Just Might” in Video Of The Year, while PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” takes on “Bring Your Love” for Song Of The Year. Stella Lefty and Bella Kay are up for Best New Artist, while Cardi B, Charli XCX, Don Toliver, and Kehlani could all go home winners. It’s a massive moment for these artists, and one sure to drive views to the nominated clips and their channels. Now is the time to tap into the biggest night in the music video world.

35

Total VMA

nominations 93M+

Monthly US views

across nominees 127M+

Subscribers

across nominees

The Nominee Board





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VMA s Playlist

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Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026