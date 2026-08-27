rose mtv vma song of the year winner
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The 2026 VMAs Are Loaded With UPROXX Artists

by: Uproxx authors
VMAs 2026September 27

35 Nominations.
UPROXX Artists Dominate The VMAs


Bruno Mars

For 42 years, the MTV Video Music Awards have been one of the biggest celebrations of music culture in the world, honoring the medium MTV’s brand was built on. MTV might look different these days, but music videos are still just as spectacular and culture-moving. Fans tune in on YouTube to catch their favorites the moment they drop, then come back to revisit them over and over. And with the 2026 nominees announced, this year is just as exciting as ever.

Leading all nominees is none other than Madonna, whose “Confessions II – The Film” skipped the splashy MTV launch, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival before landing on YouTube days later. That’s where music video culture actually lives now, and it’s exactly the space UPROXX plays in. She’s up for 11 awards, including Artist and Video Of The Year, on top of 19 previous wins. For an artist who performed at the very first ceremony in 1984, it’s a remarkable testament to her lasting legacy.

UPROXX’s roster is all over the rest of the list. Bruno Mars goes toe-to-toe with Madonna for “I Just Might” in Video Of The Year, while PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” takes on “Bring Your Love” for Song Of The Year. Stella Lefty and Bella Kay are up for Best New Artist, while Cardi B, Charli XCX, Don Toliver, and Kehlani could all go home winners. It’s a massive moment for these artists, and one sure to drive views to the nominated clips and their channels. Now is the time to tap into the biggest night in the music video world.

35
Total VMA
nominations
93M+
Monthly US views
across nominees
127M+
Subscribers
across nominees

The Nominee Board

Madonna, Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress
VMA nominees on UPROXX

Sponsorship Opportunity
VMAs Playlist
Own 100% SOV of all Warner Music Group nominated artists and videos, exclusively on UPROXX.

Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026

Lollapalooza → Austin City Limits

We ran 360 at Lollapalooza.
Austin City Limits is next.

One weekend. Three activations. Every angle covered.

1

IRL Experiential Event
Sour Patch Kids Tropical Escape
Two days just outside the gates. [Click to View]
5,000+ attendees

2

Custom Creator Content · Social
Festival Mics with Chelley B
Debuted with Amazon Prime as launch partner. [Click to View]
2MM+ views in 48 hours
IG & TikTok

3

Tentpole Sponsorship · YouTube
Lollapalooza Spotlight
100% SOV through the festival window.
35.1M views
YouTube

Austin City Limits · Oct 2–4 & 9–11

Austin City Limits

14.2B+
Lifetime views
across ACL artists
41.4M+
Subscribers
across ACL artists
14.7M+
Monthly US views
across ACL artists

18 UPROXX artists on the lineup

Charli XCX · Twenty One Pilots · Skrillex · RÜFÜS DU SOL · Turnstile · Lykke Li · The War On Drugs · Saint Motel · Claire Rosinkranz · Balu Brigada · Noga Erez · rusowsky · Ryan Beatty · Houndmouth · Kingfishr · Marlon Funaki · Bella Kay · Cassandra Coleman

Festival fans on UPROXX index 5.0x for festival attendance, and festival campaigns drive +22 pts ad recall.

Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026

The Top of 2026 So Far

Half a year in,
here’s what’s winning.

A mid-year look at the artists, videos, premieres, and genres driving the most attention on UPROXX in 2026, and a first look at the year-end packages built around them.

Top Artists
US views · H1 2026

Top Artists

2Linkin Park299.7M
3NBA YoungBoy235.4M
4Cardi B204.5M
5Zach Bryan186.2M

Top Videos
US views · H1 2026

Top Videos

2Teddy SwimsLose Control35.1M
3Bruno MarsI Just Might31.7M
4ROSÉ & Bruno MarsAPT.29.8M
5Alex WarrenOrdinary29.7M

Top Premieres
Global views · first 7 days

Top Premieres

2Bruno MarsRisk It All21.5M
3PinkPantheressStateside + Zara Larsson8.5M
4Charli XCXSS265.6M
5Hilary DuffWeather For Tennis5.1M

Top Genres
US views · Feb–Jun 2026

Top Genres

2Pop1.11B
3Rock968.4M
4Country307.6M
5Latin219.8M

Reach out to learn about our “Top of 2026” sponsorships

Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026

UPROXX Holiday

The Official Home Of
Holiday Music Videos

200M+
US views, Nov–Dec
+1,552%
Seasonal lift
3.2x
More likely to shop

Michael Bublé

Four Ways To Own The Season

01
Michael Bublé
The King of Christmas. Own his holiday catalog.
77.6M
Monthly US views
02
Holiday Playlists
Hits, Classics, and Éxitos Navideños.
100%
Share of voice
03
Trending On Holiday
Dynamic media that captures spikes in real time.
Always
On
04
First-Impression Takeovers
Own the season’s highest-traffic days.
+10,806%
Christmas Eve lift

Peak Days · 2025 vs. Baseline

Thanksgiving+2,160%
Black Friday+2,280%
Cyber Monday+2,618%
Christmas Eve+10,806%
Christmas Day+8,693%

View Holiday Materials

Source: YouTube CMS, UPROXX Holiday, 2025

UPROXX

Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026

Interested in partnering with UPROXX Studios? Reach us at sales@uproxx.com.