The 2026 VMAs Are Loaded With UPROXX Artists

35 Nominations.
UPROXX Artists Dominate The VMAs
For 42 years, the MTV Video Music Awards have been one of the biggest celebrations of music culture in the world, honoring the medium MTV’s brand was built on. MTV might look different these days, but music videos are still just as spectacular and culture-moving. Fans tune in on YouTube to catch their favorites the moment they drop, then come back to revisit them over and over. And with the 2026 nominees announced, this year is just as exciting as ever.
Leading all nominees is none other than Madonna, whose “Confessions II – The Film” skipped the splashy MTV launch, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival before landing on YouTube days later. That’s where music video culture actually lives now, and it’s exactly the space UPROXX plays in. She’s up for 11 awards, including Artist and Video Of The Year, on top of 19 previous wins. For an artist who performed at the very first ceremony in 1984, it’s a remarkable testament to her lasting legacy.
UPROXX’s roster is all over the rest of the list. Bruno Mars goes toe-to-toe with Madonna for “I Just Might” in Video Of The Year, while PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” takes on “Bring Your Love” for Song Of The Year. Stella Lefty and Bella Kay are up for Best New Artist, while Cardi B, Charli XCX, Don Toliver, and Kehlani could all go home winners. It’s a massive moment for these artists, and one sure to drive views to the nominated clips and their channels. Now is the time to tap into the biggest night in the music video world.
Total VMA
nominations
Monthly US views
across nominees
Subscribers
across nominees
VMAs Playlist
Own 100% SOV of all Warner Music Group nominated artists and videos, exclusively on UPROXX.
Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026
We ran 360 at Lollapalooza.
Austin City Limits is next.
One weekend. Three activations. Every angle covered.
IRL Experiential Event
Sour Patch Kids Tropical Escape
Two days just outside the gates. [Click to View]
Custom Creator Content · Social
Festival Mics with Chelley B
Debuted with Amazon Prime as launch partner. [Click to View]
IG & TikTok
Tentpole Sponsorship · YouTube
Lollapalooza Spotlight
100% SOV through the festival window.
YouTube
Lifetime views
across ACL artists
Subscribers
across ACL artists
Monthly US views
across ACL artists
Charli XCX · Twenty One Pilots · Skrillex · RÜFÜS DU SOL · Turnstile · Lykke Li · The War On Drugs · Saint Motel · Claire Rosinkranz · Balu Brigada · Noga Erez · rusowsky · Ryan Beatty · Houndmouth · Kingfishr · Marlon Funaki · Bella Kay · Cassandra Coleman
Festival fans on UPROXX index 5.0x for festival attendance, and festival campaigns drive +22 pts ad recall.
Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026
Half a year in,
here’s what’s winning.
A mid-year look at the artists, videos, premieres, and genres driving the most attention on UPROXX in 2026, and a first look at the year-end packages built around them.
US views · H1 2026
US views · H1 2026
Global views · first 7 days
US views · Feb–Jun 2026
Reach out to learn about our “Top of 2026” sponsorships
Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026
The Official Home Of
Holiday Music Videos
US views, Nov–Dec
Seasonal lift
More likely to shop
Four Ways To Own The Season
Michael Bublé
The King of Christmas. Own his holiday catalog.
77.6M
Monthly US views
Holiday Playlists
Hits, Classics, and Éxitos Navideños.
100%
Share of voice
Trending On Holiday
Dynamic media that captures spikes in real time.
Always
On
First-Impression Takeovers
Own the season’s highest-traffic days.
+10,806%
Christmas Eve lift
Source: YouTube CMS, UPROXX Holiday, 2025
Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026
Interested in partnering with UPROXX Studios? Reach us at sales@uproxx.com.