The 60MM Fans You Don’t Reach Through Vevo

On the surface, Vevo looks like the easy way to check the “music video” box. But Comscore’s June 2025 data tells a different story.
A Few Facts:
UPROXX and Vevo together reach 160M U.S. viewers
UPROXX reaches 145M (90%) vs. Vevo’s 102M (63%).
Nearly half that audience (46%) is incremental — and 79% of the incremental reach comes from UPROXX.
Translation: Buying Vevo alone means paying for an audience you could already get through UPROXX, while leaving an additional 60 million fans who watch UPROXX but not Vevo off your plan.
Exclusive Access
Those aren’t just any viewers. They’re fans of iconic artists like Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, and Linkin Park – artists UPROXX provides access to as the exclusive seller of Warner Music Group’s official video catalog. Their official drops are the ones fans search for first. Vevo can’t sell them.
Zoom out: every month, UPROXX Studios delivers over 12 billion video views and reaches 160M+ U.S. viewers across YouTube, Connected TV, and social. More than half (54%) of that happens on Connected TV, putting your brand on the biggest screen in the house.
More Than Adjacency
This is why we built UPROXX differently. We don’t just sell adjacency, we create cultural gravity. Our franchises like Visionaries, Sound + Vision, and Sound Check prove it: artists aren’t just talent, their creativity touches every aspect of culture, driving trends across music, style, entertainment, wellness, travel, and beyond. They are the original influencers, and they have an organic home across all of our platforms.
In 2025, brands don’t want to buy adjacency; they want to help create authentic cultural moments with artists who reach the fans who move markets: early adopters, tastemakers, real-time culture shapers. That’s the audience UPROXX reaches.
The catalog is strong. The work is done. The 60M incremental fans are already here waiting for you.