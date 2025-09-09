The 60MM Fans You Don’t Reach Through Vevo

On the surface, Vevo looks like the easy way to check the “music video” box. But Comscore’s June 2025 data tells a different story.

A Few Facts:

UPROXX and Vevo together reach 160M U.S. viewers

UPROXX reaches 145M (90%) vs. Vevo’s 102M (63%).

Nearly half that audience (46%) is incremental — and 79% of the incremental reach comes from UPROXX.

Translation: Buying Vevo alone means paying for an audience you could already get through UPROXX, while leaving an additional 60 million fans who watch UPROXX but not Vevo off your plan.

Exclusive Access

Those aren’t just any viewers. They’re fans of iconic artists like Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, and Linkin Park – artists UPROXX provides access to as the exclusive seller of Warner Music Group’s official video catalog. Their official drops are the ones fans search for first. Vevo can’t sell them.

Zoom out: every month, UPROXX Studios delivers over 12 billion video views and reaches 160M+ U.S. viewers across YouTube, Connected TV, and social. More than half (54%) of that happens on Connected TV, putting your brand on the biggest screen in the house.