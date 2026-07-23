The World Cup United Sports With Music

No matter how you look at it, the 2026 World Cup was a resounding success. On the field, the world saw stars like Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Lamine Yamal thrive in the spotlight. Off the field, the game was the cultural event of the year. Dua Lipa was one of many artists who made a splash by attending the games, while Rosalía celebrated her country’s victory in style. And then there was the first-ever halftime show for the final, where Madonna, Coldplay, Burna Boy, and Justin Bieber performed in a massive spectacle that featured everyone from Ted Lasso to The Muppets.

At UPROXX, we surrounded the games with our Sounds Of The Cup playlist, featuring many of the artists tied to the halftime show — all of whom saw a real bump in their music around the games. The results were massive: 28M total video views, 77.2M total minutes watched, and 125.8K total engagements.

Every tentpole moment has a soundtrack — and the numbers prove just how tightly sport and culture are woven together with the music that surrounds them.