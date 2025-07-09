New Orleans is known for a few things, but somewhere at the top of the list is its food. Local cuisine is one of the most cited reasons for New Orleans’ booming tourism trade, and it has some of the most recognizable regional dishes in American cuisine. If you’re going to NOLA, you’re going for the gumbo, the jambalaya, the po boys, and the beignets. With a Creole grandmother, it’s the food I find myself pining for most that’s hardest to get here in LA.

But while in The Big Easy for the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, I discovered at least one surprising addition to the usual roundup of local New Orleans fare after taking a gamble on a recommendation from — where else? — TikTok. It was a reminder for me that sometimes, the most magic can be found off the beaten path, by getting away from the “must try” tourist traps and taking the local view of any so-called destination city.

But first, I had to try the offerings from the Essence Festival itself. After all, the Festival was the whole reason for the trip, and there’s no easier way to catalog all the possibilities of New Orleans’ local food scene than by hitting the convention floor’s food court, where over a dozen of the parish’s local vendors had been assembled to purvey a variety of takes on the Creole and Cajun cuisine that makes up the city’s staples.

Choosing from the proffered assortment of catfish, fried chicken, sausages, and sweet treats proved to be a challenge, though. After all, one only has so much stomach space, and as seafood made up the bulk of the options on call, very little of any given plate would have survived the heat and humidity of the 30-minute walk back to my hotel (or a night spent in the room’s mini-fridge, for that matter).

Eventually, I settled on an establishment serving one of everything. From Finger Lickin’, a combo plate of catfish, fried shrimp, and fried chicken sufficed for the first day’s lunch, accompanied by a healthy slathering of yum yum sauce, the sweet and tangy condiment that often accompanies dishes from the proliferation of “hibachi”-style establishments that have popped up in New Orleans over the past several decades. All three proteins were perfectly crispy, and seasoned the way only southern cooking can be — not too salty, though, with a zing that would keep anyone diving back for more.

And look, I could have gone more adventurous — think catfish soule, seafood eggrolls, or oxtail plates — but I’ve always believed the best way to get a read on what a restaurant or municipality does well food-wise is to order the thing they do the most. If you’re in Texas, get barbecue. If you’re trying a Thai place for the first time, it’s hard to go wrong with pad see ew. And at Essence Festival, that three-way plate was absolutely a home run.

I have no scientific evidence to support this, but I’m fairly certain that that New Orleans accent makes food taste at least 36% better. If the person serving it calls you “baybeh” as they hand you the container, it’s going to kick. That was the case on day one with Finger Lickin’s three-way, and on day two, when I opted for crawfish pasta from NOLA Creole Cookery, a spicy, creamy combination that opened my sinuses with a blast of pepper. My only regret is that there was no way to get it back to California.