LA-based dream pop duo The Two Lips pulled double duty during festival weekend in Chicago, headlining both nights of the SOUR PATCH KIDS x Uproxx Tropical Escape. The pop-up outside the festival grounds turned summertime in Chicago into a full-on tropical getaway, and if you were lucky enough to come out, you’re probably still reliving it (we certainly are, and we’re still enjoying the leftover candy).

To echo the SOUR PATCH KIDS “sour then sweet” ethos, we sat down with Jewlz and Andrea twice — one interview sweet, one sour and mischievous. In the second, we tried to settle which of them is the more mischievous one. Both laid claim to it, but considering Andrea likes to bite the heads off her SOUR PATCH KIDS, our money is on her as the resident sour member. The pair backed up the mischievous cred with stories from their pre-blow-up days, like the antics they’d get into working shifts at a restaurant, talking more than working, staying on their phones and playing music on the job.

The duo also revealed how their sister signs — Taurus and Scorpio — factor into their music and strengthen their sour-and-sweet bond.

Check out the full interview above, and if you haven’t watched part one, get on it.