Dream pop duo (and SOUR PATCH KIDS incarnate) The Two Lips pulled double duty during festival weekend in Chicago, headlining both days of the SOUR PATCH KIDS x Uproxx Tropical Escape, a pop-up outside the festival grounds that turned summertime in the Chi into a full tropical getaway. The duo treated the crowd to two nights of the hazy, heart-on-sleeve sound that’s made them one of indie’s fastest-rising acts.

Before their first set, we sat down with Jewlz and Andrea to talk flavors, career highs, and the people who keep them grounded.

The duo ran through a taste test of the SOUR PATCH KIDS Tropical Fruit Mix candy and settled which one of them represents the “sweet” side of the band, which, if you know anything about them, isn’t an easy answer. If you had to describe the band in one word, “sweet” is a darn good one!

Sticking with that theme, they also talked about the sweetest moment of their career, which wasn’t a chart position but a line wrapped around the block at one of their early free shows. Not everyone made it in, so the duo broke out their signature omnichord and played for the fans stuck outside. From there, they got into what they value most and who inspires them to keep going.

Check out the full video above.