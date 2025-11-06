When Addison Rae released her debut album, Addison, critics and fans were stunned. She’d done the unthinkable: shifted from a social media celebrity miming the lyrics to hit songs to creating her own and becoming a bona fide star. Magazines that champion the edgy and avant-garde, like PAPER, shouted that Rae wasn’t a fad or one-hit wonder but would be here to stay. Pitchfork, known for its strict grading scale, gave her release an 8.0 out of 10. She was featured on a remix of one of the biggest albums of the year, BRAT, howling along to Charli xcx’s “Von Dutch” and even joined the dance pop purveyor on the Coachella stage. Rae’s rise has been disruptive, chaotic, and a jolt to an industry filled with critics and fans who turn their noses up at anyone not achieving success by traditional terms.

Understanding the enigma that is Addison Rae requires a bit of time travel. In 2019, she amassed nearly 90 million followers from her dance videos and approachable, charismatic vlogs. At the time, she was studying Broadcast Journalism at Louisiana State University and living in Baton Rouge. She dropped a few EPs, hinting at her desire to create pop music with a capital P, but it didn’t quite take off. That is, until last June, when she released Addison, her first full-length album, to surprising, if not rave, reviews. “Diet Pepsi” was applauded for its Lana Del Rey-esque vocals, sweet and sugary sonics, and pure pop ethos. “Fame Is a Gun” showed off the star’s grittier side, with dance floor distortion and lyrical worship of hedonism. “High Fashion” was winking, addictive, and made it clear that Rae wasn’t the butt of the joke; she was the one dropping the witty lines. Co-produced and co-written with Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd, Rae not only showcased her unbridled songwriting prowess and the embodiment of womanhood in the modern age — she created songs that cut through what was expected and seen as top-chart-worthy in 2025.

Still, she was snubbed by this year’s VMAs, despite having what can clearly be seen as an early 2000s MTV ethos. And, even though she’s joined Lana Del Rey as an opener, clearly receiving the highest of emotive songwriting cosigns, many listeners still see her as derivative, reluctant to let her out of the TikTok box that she, unfortunately, built for herself.

But the Grammys are famous for doing the unexpected — don’t forget the waves of upset when Beck’s Morning Phase won over Beyoncé’s self-titled in 2015, or when Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ The Heist won over Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city for best rap album in 2014.

So, if Addison Rae’s name is announced this Friday, although she’s likely up against names like Sombr, Lola Young, The Marias, and more for the coveted Best New Artist prize, don’t be surprised if she wins, and don’t be shocked if it’s because (wait for it …) she deserves it.

Music should surprise you — shake you awake from what you think the status quo should be and sound like. Rae does just that, making us second-guess our preconceived notions of social media stars and Gen Z heroes. It’s a shot against pessimism that with an iPhone and a dream, you can have an impact that places you on stage at Wembley, Coachella, and your own sold-out headline sets. In a landscape constantly attempting to figure out how to shift pop culture consciousness — the algorithm, fans, and the industry to “break through” — Rae leverages what could once have been perceived as shallow popularity into authentic and well-earned “fame.”