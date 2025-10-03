These Are The Must See Acts For Austin City Limit’s First Weekend

Austin City Limits (ACL) kicks off this weekend in Zilker Park just south of downtown Austin. Since its inception in 2002, ACL has hosted some of the most prominent artists in the world and has become one of the most important festivals on the American concert calendar. Over what’s shaping up to be a hot three days, the weather won’t deter the hundreds of thousands of people in town for the annual festival. Unlike other two-weekend festivals, ACL makes small but vital tweaks to its lineup, ensuring that each weekend has the same vibe but a slightly different flavor. The headliners are mostly the same, but if you look closely, you’ll see that several artists have a note in parentheses, indicating either (W1) or (W2). So, if you’re heading down to Austin either weekend, pay attention to that because you may be pleasantly surprised or miss a set you may have wanted to check out. Of the artists who are only playing Austin City Limits’ first weekend, here are our choices for who you should check out.

Maren Morris Fresh off the release of a new album, Dreamsicle, which was released in May, the versatile singer-songwriter, who blends country with pop and R&B, is one of the biggest names to perform only on Friday of the fest’s first weekend. The Highwomen member’s billing on the second line of the day is justified. Known for earnest live shows that feature engaging, humorous banter, combined with the verve of a pop star, we’re sure the Texas native’s return to her home state will be a must-see. Briscoe Formed in 2019, Austin-based country folk rockers Briscoe are ready to conquer the world. On a firmly upward trajectory following the release of their new album, Heat of July, lifelong pals Philip Lupton and Truett Heintzelman are known as much for their infectious harmonies as they are for their relentless tour calendar. Now, they get to show that off in front of what will easily be their largest hometown crowd to date. If there’s a candidate for breakout artist of Austin City Limits, Briscoe is certainly at or near the top of that list.

Modest Mouse After spending last year on the road celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough Good News For People Who Love Bad News, Modest Mouse kept the good times going in 2025 and is winding things down with a final fall leg. Though they’re only playing the first weekend, Isaac Brock and company are treating their Austin faithful to a special Friday night, ACL Fest Nights set at Stubb’s. Although the shows will be vastly different, the fact remains that, among the turn-of-the-century indie bands, Modest Mouse remains one of the best, and seeing them play a twilight set will be quite the treat. Sammy Virji Though he may not be a household name outside of the dance world, Sammy Virji is one of the world’s fastest-rising DJs. His blend of dubstep and UK garage has won him fans worldwide, and his single with Skepta, “Cops & Robbers,” is one of the best-charting songs in the UK this year. There’s usually a dance music element to ACL, and enlisting one of the better talents in the genre can be mutually beneficial for the festival as a tastemaker and for introducing Virji to a new audience.