Philadelphia has always been a city of grit and resilience. From the corner bodegas to the arena stages, that hustle mentality runs through its veins, and few embody that spirit like Fridayy. The Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer has already carved out his place on platinum records and hit collabs with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, and landed hooks with Chris Brown and Swae Lee. He’s earned the attention, admiration, and respect of legends (JAY-Z, Drake) and from audiences worldwide — a payoff following a marathon of patience and commitment to excellence that echoes the aging process of Rémy Martin V.S.O.P. That’s what makes Fridayy the perfect person to represent for Philly on Uproxx and Rémy Martin’s Sound of My City series.

Fridayy’s story begins far from the spotlight, in a home where his father, a pastor, kept a piano in the family room, and a 10-year-old kid found his voice singing gospel in church. That mix of discipline and faith has shaped Fridayy’s sound – a versatile blend of gospel, Afrobeats, Kompa, and R&B that refuses to stay in a single lane.

“I always wanna go left when people box me in,” he tells UPROXX spirits expert Frank Dobbins III over a cocktail inspired by his work-in-progress legacy. The pair sat down for the latest episode of Sound of My City series to celebrate his years-long grind.

From late nights writing in Philly basements to long stretches in L.A. honing his craft, Fridayy’s journey has been about putting in the time, trusting the process, and letting the results speak loudly and proudly. Now, he’s ready to raise a glass to Philadelphia’s resilience, celebrating heritage, home, and the refusal to stop pushing boundaries.

