’30 Rock’ – ‘College’: Donaghy, undeclared

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I minor in Bible sexuality…
“College” was an episode with a lot to like about it: the much-demanded return of writers room hijinks, and with it an amusing running gag about Jack as the voice of the pronunciation website(*); an introspective but funny Jack storyline that also had a good thematic parallel with Liz’s; Liz horrifying Pete and Jack with her pizza-shotgunning ability; and one of the better homages I’ve seen to the “Where are they now?” gag at the end of “Animal House.”
(*) And a meta joke about how Alec Baldwin wound up narrating “Thomas & Friends” for a couple of years.
But overall, “College” felt like one of those episodes we often got in the third season, where a lot of funny things happened but things didn’t quite work as a whole. There’s no sin in that – funny is funny, and we saw at various points in season four what it’s like when the show is both disjointed and unfunny at the same time – but after the strong run of episodes we’ve had this season, the episode’s flaws stood out more.
In particular, Liz having to embrace her unpopular destiny feels like a well the show has gone to a little too often, and that half of the episode definitely lagged behind Jack obsessing with the perfect microwave and being taught a lesson by his own voice. (“Goodbye, potato. Goodbye.”)
Also, I found myself oddly bothered by the one microwave developer having to point out that Jack and the delivery guy looked the same. “30 Rock” is too good to have to underline a joke like that, especially one they had set up so well, and so frequently, earlier in both the episode and that scene.
Still, I laughed a bunch, and compared to another Thursday NBC comedy I’m bracing myself to write up, that is a wonderful thing.
What did everybody else think?
best ep since season 2 i.m.o.
30 rock is really returning to form. the jack-voice stuff was a riot.
“wanna watch me shotgun this?”
“oh god, she meant the pizza.”
“she unhinged her jaw!”
Amen.
Uneven episode maybe, pizza shotguning was a very strong finish. I laughed hard.
Not the best episode, but the shotgunning the pizza bit got me. “She’s unhinging her jaw!”
The delivery guy twin was the only joke that bombed for me. Everything else was grade-A, and I could honestly watch a 2-hour movie of prankcalls involving Jack’s voice.
Who played Chris the crewmember? It’s driving me crazy, he looks so familiar!
Daniel Sunjata from “Rescue Me.”
Just to join the sea of pizza shotgunning fans, I thought Community was better all around but that one moment might have been the biggest laugh I’ve had all season.
Showing Pete being dumb enough to fall for the phony voice prank was unbelieveable, but at this point I’ll take anything that gives us more Pete. Plus it was funny that it worked out at the end, anyway.
Since when is this show about believability?
Am I alone in believing the Indian Mocrowave development team and their fairly obvious Indian jokes was a lampoon of Outsourced?
I thought that whole gag was directly aimed at Outsourced for a few reasons:
*It was paralleling the fact that Outsourced is/was doing better ratings wise than 30 Rock after the Office with the whole, better sales after you left thing
*It was them poking fun of the Outsourced blatant racism
I agree almost completely (I didn’t mind the delivery guy joke). Very enjoyable, but not quite up to par with some of this seasons better episodes. I loved that they took the Pete stuff to a fun place instead of an uncomfortable one, and enjoyed Lutz trying to be “that person”.
The Liz plot did feel very, very overdone, and while there were a few funny jokes pretty much any other plot would have worked better here. Oh well, still a good 30 Rock.
LIZ-ARD, LIZ-ARD, LIZ-ARD!!!
I loved Tracy and Jenna holding mirrors up for each other.
I think they’re starting to get control over how they use Kenneth also, keeping him in the background rather than giving him his own storyline every episode.
Good job 30 Rock. They’re making a serious run for best comedy on TV, too bad for them Community and Modern Family are just unstoppable rolls.
Agree about Community being on par recently (I wish they would stop doing parodies/homage for a little while) but ModFam has been too predictable to win again.
But yes, perfect use of Kenneth.
Eh, this episode points out why they don’t use the writers room all that often anymore. Those guys just aren’t that funny.
“Also, I found myself oddly bothered by the one microwave developer having to point out that Jack and the delivery guy looked the same.”
I read it as a more layered joke: it was not that he pointed out the similarity but that he was worried about his own perception – a step up from the usual inverse-racism joke.
Also 30 Rock nailed what Outsourced has been trying to do for 8 episodes in just 2 lines plus a joke of how Jack was only clued into the change in personnel by looking at the name tags.
The Liz plot is repetitive though but it was executed better than season 3 level so I didn’t mind it as much.
I also welcomed the return of Star Wars references: Jabba’s pleasure yacht and the microwave being the TK-421.
TK-421, why aren’t you at your post?
“This is Hi-Fi… high fidelity. What that means is that it’s the highest quality fidelity. It has the TK-421 modification which gives it 4 quads per channel. So basically you get twice the bass with the TK-421.”
Loved the tag. It has been done so many times but 30 Rock made it even funnier. It did make me realise that I like my parodies/homage to be jokes rather than a central plot, which is why I have been having a bit of a disconnect with Community this season (except last week’s episode).
Every single one of Lutz’s line was sad and hilarious. Perfect delivery too.
“In particular, Liz having to embrace her unpopular destiny feels like a well the show has gone to a little too often”
This was really the only negative for me. Liz has had to accept that her job is to be unpopular, right from the start (in Season 1, accepting that she’d be perceived as a [runt]). And in general the show is too smart to simply reset Liz’s awareness to zero every few weeks.
Yes, I know this situation, like other intervening iterations, is a bit different. That’s why it doesn’t bother me TOO much. I’m just glad to see it pretty reliably funny again these days. If only they’d find more use for Danny. (I know Cheyenne Jackson has an occasional role on Glee now, but I bet they could work it out if they wanted to.)
“Don’t worry about getting to the point. I’m going to live forever.”
HORNBERGER!
The Thomas the tank engine comment was classic. As a father of twin two year olds i get to hear Jack Donaughy voice quite often when not tuned into Boardwalk, Walking Dead and 30 Rock
Tracy slays me at least once an episode with a throw-away line. “Your boos do not scare me. I know that most of you are not ghosts.”
Amen!
Agree that this rivals a season 2 ep in hilarity.
When Jack said “You wouldn’t believe how my voice has been used…” for a minute I thought they were going to reference the incident with his daughter’s voicemail. I was excited/horrified – did anyone else think they were going to “go there?”
that would have been amazing
I about sick and tired of seeing Liz and the whole self deprecating thing. She could still laugh at herself and be not such a joke at the same time
I agree that the delivery guy joke would have worked much better if the developers had simply exchanged surprised looks with one another without saying anything.
Two things I loved that you didn’t mention, Alan:
-Lutz trying to act like Jack’s pal. “Come on, Jack, let’s get out of here!”
-The practical joke the writers play on Pete backfiring when it turns out that a guy in a pancho hanging out, playing guitar, and drinking brews is *exactly* what Jack needs right now.
Details:
Jack: “Oh, my good!”
Tech indian guy: “Wich one?”
Saludos.
I can’t believe no one has pointed out the awesomeness of Pete wearing a poncho, drinking beer, playing aqualung badly (and Jack’s made up lyrics) and the whole color interpretations thing. I had a night almost exactly like that in college. It was so perfect. I thought the Liz storyline was justified by tying it in with the whole college nostalgia thing. I loved the reference to “Richard Marx” hair.
“Lemon, Lesbian Frankenstein wants her shoes back.”