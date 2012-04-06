’30 Rock’ – ‘Nothing Left to Lose’: Smell the love

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I quote myself talking to Bruce Willis…
“Nothing Left to Lose” was an episode where I’m not sure if any of the three stories felt all that special (aside from a rare, welcome Pete subplot), but where the quantity and quality of the jokes (particularly throwaways like “Popo popped Dukie down by the vacants,” Kenneth’s line about “The Daily Show,” “Sorkinesque repartee!” and Jack’s business mumbling) was strong enough that it was all that was I needed to enjoy myself.
But there were two specific things I wanted to bring up:
1)The Tracy story was pretty much beat-for-beat from “The Simpsons” episode “HOMR,” where the removal of a crayon lodged up Homer’s nose since childhood makes him super-intelligent for a short time, until he decides that being smart in a world run by and for stupid people is more trouble than it’s worth and he asks to have the crayon re-inserted. I recognize A)that, as “South Park” once pointed out, “The Simpsons” has told so many stories that it’s hard to not copy them in some way, and B)as I noted last week, “30 Rock” has told so many stories that it’s hard for the show to not rip itself off, but this is one where it wasn’t just a similar idea, but similar structure.
2)It felt like there were a lot of weird edits and/or bits of ADR dubbing by the actors, particularly in the scenes involving Jack and Pete. If there was some kind of meta reason for it (beyond the bad looping taking place in the same episode as the Jimmy Fallon gag), I missed the line setting it up, and if there wasn’t a reason, it was unusually sloppy for what’s usually a very tight show.
What did everybody else think?
I can’t imagine that this episode was written by someone who had never seen that episode of The Simpsons. Too many similarities. That said, I’m not particularly bothered. I’ll call it an homage and move on.
I actually didn’t think it was that dead on to HOMR, Tracy doesn’t become smarter because of the ring removal, he just gains a new found feeling of respect for Liz since she smells like his dad, and is seeking her adoration for the first time.
Agreed. Also, I thought HOMR was supposed to be based on the story Flowers for Algernon (not that that involved an object in anyone’s nose), so it’s not like The Simpsons was being original either. I think they even mention it in the episode.
Tracy also becomes a much better worker as a result, and the object crammed up the nose causing the problem is extremely specific to HOMR (which, indeed, acknowledged its debt to Flowers for Algernon). Not an exact copy, but very very similar.
I’m sure there’s some episodes of the original Twilight Zone that have the same concept of throwing away something new and grand to going back to living being stupid/less powerful/etc. The Simpsons didn’t invent it, but when you have the Homer-esque character on a show have the same plot it can look a bit too close.
Man, it’s much nicer to read this review than the sprawling hate and over-analysis at the AV Club. That place sucks sometimes. Thanks Alan!
I wholeheartedly agree. It’s like when a show doesn’t fit into their predetermined expectations they hate it. Sepinwall takes the show as it’s presented and talks about whether or not it was entertaining.
Lee and guest: AMEN! Even on a show like “The Office” that the AV Club reviewer loathes this year and Alan no longer does regular comments on it (and one of the last ones was about how much Jim & Pam suck now), there’s no sense from Alan about how much he wishes he was watching a completely different show, how much better the show would be if it would only take all of the reviewers’ stupid suggestions (and the AV Club ideas for this show, well, I’m being generous by capping my adjective roster for them with “stupid”), and wouldn’t it be great if they retroactively cancelled the show several seasons backwards? Alan doesn’t pull that crap, which is why he’s the best damn TV writer working right now.
To be fair, it’s incredibly hard to watch a new episode of The Office without pondering how the show became a shadow of its former self and how to go about fixing the problems.
You just reminded me that one of my favorite Simpsons lines of all time is in that Nose Crayon episode: as Homer is returning to his usual moronic state, his semi-conscious ramblings reveal his descending level of intelligence, and he mutters “Of COURSE I want to buy the extended warranty!”
This episode was very very funny and had little Kenneth and no Hazel- the way 30 Rock should be
Midnight Symphony was perhaps my favorite 30 seconds of comedy all season. “My grandfather used that” would have been a good punchline, but then it just got funnier and funnier.
Anyone willing to find evidence of Tracy being able to smell in the past 5 seasons? I know it’s just a comedy, but those types of things annoy me.
The best part of the episode was Pete looking like Walter White at the end of Season 4 of Breaking Bad.
OMG, you’re right! Perfect!
Yes, I loved that.
The best part of the episode was Pete looking like Walter White at the end of Breaking Bad’s fourth season.
Yeah, with the banfage over his nose, the eyes, and of course the bald head.
I really enjoyed it. Maybe not the best plot this season, but I think I laughed the hardest that I have all season.
I hadn’t seen the Simpsons episode in question but the resolution to the Tracy storyline felt false. It didn’t seem like something Liz would approve of or be complicit to and even in the absurd reality of this show it just wasn’t realistic enough.
Now I get why it seemed that way to me. That’s what happens when you overlay one show’s storytelling sensibility onto another different kind of show.
I always welcome an appearance by Dr. Spaceman. Good times.
I think I wish you’d review these more often, Alan, as you actually seem to generally enjoy and “get” the show. When I read the AV Club reviews, most of them complain that the show doesn’t have enough character development, or compare it to a heartfelt, emotionally resonant 30 Rock that never existed. Every episode’s review starts with an uphill battle because the reviewer(s) have decided that it’s not merely enough for a show to be funny; it has to involve seasonal arcs, pull at the heartstrings, and show how its broken characters change and become better people, for it to even be *considered* as a good show.
I review 30 Rock most weeks. Every now and then I miss one because I don’t get it in advance and I’m not always around on Thursday night/Friday morning.
Well, uh… keep up the good work, then!
I would watch a four hour movie of Dr. Spaceman saying things that don’t make sense to his patients.
Agreed. My favorite 30 Rock character by a mile. Always seems to bring the best out in the writers
He looks creepy.
I loved Dr. Spaceman’s reference to an old SNL sketch (Will Ferrell’s “Bad Doctor”) where Ferrell’s Doctor character tells Chris Parnell’s character and his wife that he lost their baby at a Bodeans concert. Anyone else notice that?
Everyone calls the Lion King a Hamlet rip off. This is a tale of political betrayal and revenge, but how many of other stories are like this as well? Sharing a skeleton plot is not a valid reason to call this episode a ripoff. Even the Simpsons episode was based on the play “Flowers for Algernon” in which a man gains intelligence and it brings him only pain. There are tons of other “I am your servant for you saving my life” and “be yourself” stories out there. This is simply the writers using a long standing idea in dating back to older sitcoms.
All due respect Scott, it’s not just a similarity — it’s exactly the same. In both stories the characters had something removed from their brain via their nose, and then had it replaced at the end of the episode.
Also, Lion King is acknowledge to be based on Hamlet while (as far as I know) no one from 30 Rock has brought up HOMR and Lion King is a very different interpretation of the original material (17th C English tragedy adapted in to a children’s film about talking animals compared to a sitcom episode from the ’00s about a guy with a thing in his nose adapted in to a ’10s sitcom about a guy with a thing in his nose.
Loser alert!!! Fuck the Simpsons I just wanted to know what popo dookie down by the vac ants meant.