’30 Rock’ – ‘Queen of Jordan’: Reality killed the comedy star?

Stylistically, “30 Rock” committed fully to the gimmick of presenting an episode as if it were really an episode of Angie’s “Queen of Jordan” reality show, which was its answer to the familiar documentary-style episode that many dramas and comedies (including “Community” a few weeks ago) will trot out from time to time. No traditional main title sequence, every character introduced with a chyron(*), Jack and Liz’s secret whispered conversation presented with subtitles, etc. Clearly, some of the people who work on “30 Rock” spend a lot of time watching Bravo, and that knowledge paid off with a pretty thorough send-up of the cliches of the “Real Housewives” franchise, “Milionaire Matchmaker,” etc.
(*) The chyrons may have been my favorite part of the episode: “Liz, another person,” “Pete, powerless, bald,” “Jack, Tracy’s gay boss” and, my favorite, “Dotcom, Grizz’s best friend” followed by “Grizz, Greg’s best friend” (followed by Grizz skipping out to have lunch with Greg). They definitely had fun with that.
Story and humor-wise, though, “Queen of Jordan” weaved in and out of the spoof. The episode spent a lot of time on characters like Jenna and Frank who I can’t imagine the actual “Queen of Jordan” producers would care about. (Yes, Jenna’s a co-star on Tracy’s show, but “30 Rock” has been consistent in its presentation of her as having an anti-publicity aura, where the harder she tries to get attention, the less people notice her.) And there were occasional gags like the wine-tossing montage that felt like the show putting the gimmick on pause for the sake of a joke that would more comfortably fit inside a traditional “30 Rock” episode.
And I don’t necessarily mind that. I think I would have grown tired of the conceit if they’d stuck more rigidly to it – I was already bored with Randi, for instance, by the time Frank and his sexually predatory ex-teacher Lynn (Susan Sarandon) showed up at her strip aerobics studio – and at least an effort was made to place a “Queen of Jordan” regular into every scene.
But I do think the show could have had more fun with the intersection of Liz’s world and Angie’s. For instance, the Jenna subplot would have been much funnier if it was taking place entirely on the fringes of each scene, with Jenna getting frustrated with how even the cameramen didn’t care enough to keep filming her. And there was definitely more to be done with the idea of Frank trying to reconcile with the infamous Lynn with cameras in tow.
Still, Jack sinking deeper and deeper into the show’s caricatured conception of him was hilarious, particularly when they switched things up at episode’s end after he had convinced D’Fwan of his heterosexuality. A silly but effective storyline for Alec Baldwin.
Tracy Morgan’s medical leave has forced the show to vamp a bit, and this was a particularly creative bit of vamping with some fine gags. But I look forward to the regular “30 Rock” returning next week.
What did everybody else think?
I think I would have enjoyed the show more if I watched reality TV on any kind of regular basis. I’ve never even seen an episode of Top Chef or Survivor, let alone the kind of shows they were parodying here.
Still, enough of this stuff has filtered into other media for me to recognize the jokes and I laughed at at lot of it.
How long is Morgan supposed to be off the show? Is he coming back at all this season?
The Princeton Fight Song had me on the floor.
I think they missed an opportunity for the couch to make the fart noise the last time Jack got up from the couch in disgust
I disagree. I recall from many years back how Roger Ebert gave a rave review to the Wayans Bros. “Scary Movie” because it was such an apt send-up of all the crappy teen horror movies he’d been forced to watch over the past decade. For the same reason, I thought this episode was fantastic because it was such a pitch-perfect send-up of all the garbage that has permeated Bravo in recent years. It was satire on a level you rarely get in sitcoms (This, “Modern Warfare”…what else?), and putting the intellectual kudos aside, at least 75% of it was just damn funny.
I’m not certain, but I think Pete’s chyron was: “Pete, powerless bald.” I think that’s right because I loved the use of bald as a noun. Pete is a bald. Given all of the talk of hairdressers and weaves, (and Pete’s short time with his wig), that seemed particularly appropriate.
You may be right about the comma, Chrissy.
Fo show
I found it pretty dire and I often love 30 Rock. I realize this is heresy on critical forums like this but I found Outsourced much better this week.
To be fair, this week’s Outsourced was markedly better than previous episodes.
Actually outsourced’s last few eps have been significantly better then the original 10 or so…i huess after their back 9 were picked ip they went back to the drawing board
I don’t exactly disagree, but I thought this week’s Outsourced was better even compared to other recent episodes.
Was it me or was Jenna always shown from the shoulders up? I’m wondering if the actress’s real-life pregnancy is showing and we’re already starting to get some of the creative camerawork needed to hide it.
anyone who didnt like this episode does not watch bravo. it was pitch perfect. pre-arranged meetings at weird, forced locations like randi’s studio, the interstitial shots of the party zooming in and out. i loved it!
I think you’re right about it being pitch perfect – but as a spoof it lacked a reason or heart to it, so I find myself not really enjoying the episode at all. Funny wise it was unfortunately just very average.
No, I watch Bravo all the time and don’t think this was “pitch perfect.” Yes, a lot of it was spont on, but I felt myself pulled out of the reality show every time they tried to shoehorn the writers (and the Frank/teacher story) into the episode. Having the Randi character just standing around in the background of those scenes did not work for me. No Bravo reality star would have allowed the cameras to spend so much time on side characters. I agree with Alan on that.
HAM!
I do like how she says it!
I kept thinking, “Well this is certainly interesting…” But at the end, I realized I hadn’t really enjoyed it, save for a few good moments. Clever concepts or not, a show should be consistent and fun to watch.
Am i the only one here who felt a tinge of pain when i saw Frank drop optimus prime and skeletor in the deep fryer?
I thought to myself “At least sell them on E-bay!”
And I have that issue of Avengers Academy he destroyed. So… I guess that says great things about me…
This episode made me combust with joy. But I’m a real housewives of Atlanta fan. I suspect it was very satisfying for those it was pitched for.
As a viewer in the UK, much of the format based humour was lost on me. This type of ‘reality’ TV is a lot rarer over here so I don’t think the international translation worked too well. I also really struggle to engage or like Angie and don’t really understand how I am meant to react to her (am I meant to dislike her or should I have liked her when she opened up the end?). However, Jenna was brilliant and there wasn’t too much writers room which was a bonus. On the whole, 30 Rock seems to be treading water until Tracey comes back so I hope he’s back soon, preferably to reunite with Jenna, as in ‘The Problem Solvers’ which was brilliant.
What? A lot of Reality TV formats were created in the UK!
“The message clearly sent was one of acceptance and tolerance of damaging, illegal, and monstrous behavior.”
That’s not the message I got. The subplot was only funny because of how wrong it was (and Susan Sarandon with a chip fryer). The joke is lost if we all assume that sexual abuse is okay. It’s darker comedy, true, but I reckon you should trust your fellow audience members more – none of us have been swayed into thinking an adult having a relationship with a 13 year old is acceptable.
Whoops, that was meant for down below!
A lot of reality formats were created in the UK but not along the lines of the Kardashians and the Simple Life, which this show was parodying. We have reality shows like X Factor and Big Brother, which are of a completely different style and tone. Hence my point.
Can someone explain the Kenneth-mitten joke at the end? Over my head.
“It’s one of the advantages of being in love with a sex offender.”
“The message clearly sent was one of acceptance and tolerance of damaging, illegal, and monstrous behavior.”
That’s not the message I got. The subplot was only funny because of how wrong it was (and Susan Sarandon with a chip fryer). The joke is lost if we all assume that sexual abuse is okay. It’s darker comedy, true, but I reckon you should trust your fellow audience members more – none of us have been swayed into thinking an adult having a relationship with a 13 year old is acceptable.
I am sorry for you having something so awful happen Joe. I certainly can see why this would make you hyper-sensitive, but it was not at all offensive to me and a lot of others who watches the episode. It is a comedy that thrives on making light of many different situations that are normally very serious. I find myself asking why you wouldn’t just stop watching rather than attempt to punish?
I was hoping that the tag line would include the words “rectal integrity”.
I thought it was great- especially compared to the live episode earlier this season. I appreciate that Fey and co. are willing to try new formats (Office, please take note), and love the increase of screen time Angie’s been getting recently. As a character, Jenna dries me up a wall, and wish she didn’t have such a big role in the show.
Maybe it’s just me, but I would love it if Angie became a series regular and “Queen of Jordan” became the primary focus of Liz and Jack’s time.
*drives, not dries
I love Angie too! I think she has great chemistry with most of the other characters and especially with Jack and Liz. I’d also like to see more Avery, she works off screen though like a partial Vera or Maris.
I like Angie the way she is, having her every episode wouldn’t be that coo, she’s not part of the ensemble that works. I love Jenna because she adds to the whole. I even like her more than Tracy as part of the whole, but of course, Tracy is part of it too.
I thought it was fantastic..absolutely dead-on parody. Not all the jokes worked but most did and some of them killed. Loved the video or Tracy and Angie’s wedding..or her wanting to wake up and see her man asleep….on the neighbor’s roof.
The episode was alright. But I absolutely HATE Sheri Sheppard. That woman is the devil. And worst of all, not one bit funny. Or smart. Why she continues to be on The View, is beyond me. With Whoopi, the don’t need her anymore as the token African-American. She is terrible. Also, she belives the world is flat.
i have a question, what was the music that was played by the dj in the background during angie’s single release party?
very funny
I really need to know what music it was. also the music played in the gay jack scene. anyone knows?