’30 Rock’ – ‘The Shower Principle’: 30 Rock already did it!

A review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I pants Deepak Chopra while Craig T. Nelson tapes it…
There’s been a lot of discussion in the comments this season about how much Liz has or hasn’t grown since the series began, and also about whether “30 Rock” is a show that needs character development – or if, in fact, that growth would be counter-productive on such a silly, cartoonish show. I’ve never believed that every sitcom has to make its characters grow and change. Sure, it’s gratifying to see that happen on “The Office” or “Frasier,” but “Seinfeld” did just fine for many years telling stories about four incredibly shallow characters who were incapable of changing even if they’d been interested in doing it. If a comedy is as funny as “30 Rock” is capable of being – and as it’s been so frequently in this late-in-life season – I’m fine with the characters being virtually identical now to the way they were in the pilot.
(The converse, as I’ve also said, is that when a show like this isn’t particularly funny, it doesn’t have anything to lean back on the way some of the growth-and-change sitcoms do in their less hilarious outings.)
“The Shower Principle” was an episode in which Liz was confronted with the realization that she’s a character in a sitcom that doesn’t believe in character growth, going through a Phil Connors kind of existence where she makes the same mistakes over and over, deals with the same problems at work and home over and over, and is perhaps at her most useful when her complaints provide inspiration for Jack. She tries and tries to break the cycle, but it’s just not happening. (As she points out, even the addition of someone like Hazel isn’t really changing anything; she’s not exactly like Kenneth, but she’s creepy and oblivious enough to fit the same basic mold.)
Jack, meanwhile, has changed a bit since the start of the series. He has a wife and daughter, and he’s moved from the familiar power structure of GE to the weird petting zoo management style of Hank Hooper and Kabletown. But where Liz is trying to break her patterns, Jack spends the episode trying, and eventually, uscceeding, at getting back to his old patterns. Running a couch factory isn’t quite like being in charge of microwave oven programming, but, like Hazel compared to Kenneth, it’s close enough.
And even as the show made fun of and celebrated its lack of forward progress, it illustrated exactly why it gets away with it. I wouldn’t call this the season’s funniest outing, but it was packed with lots of pleasing visual gags (Liz’s “medicated hospice shoes” box, Cerie’s “band,” “Macbeth” with Mayor McCheese) and so many one-liners that this review took an extra half hour to write because I couldn’t decide on a good intro line. (The runner-up: “just as soon as I’m trained in stage acting and game show pointing…”) Even some of the recycled jokes – like Jenna again alluding to her dysfunctional, violent relationship with Mickey Rourke – were well put-together.
So, no, I don’t need Liz to break out of her rut, provided the jokes are as good as they’ve been for most of this season, and as they were last night.
What did everybody else think?
Totally agree. I’ve read other reviews focusing on the lack of character development and how frustrating this and I can’t disagree more.
It was a good episode. There were 2 or 3 bumpy rides earlier this season where the timing and pacing seemed odd but they have their act together now. Other than Jack’s hair being dyed what seems like a wrong color…
I quite like the new hair dye.
I thought compared to last week, it was pretty darn weak..
but last week’s episodes set the bar so damn high..
can’t blame them, I guess..
Maybe I was just prime for a giggle, but I found myself laughing out loud through most of the episode. Don’t go changin’ to try to please me! And, that WAS Kelsey Grammer as Mayor McCheese, right?
Kelsey Grammer is my guess.
Makes sense, since he did play Macbeth on stage.
Mayor McCheese was Voice Actor Peter Jessop
I’ve seen some negative comments about Kristen Schaal but she’s just so unhinged that it’s hilarious. The thought of her history and backstory is just insane.
I think she’s an acquired taste, but she’s a good fit here because of the quasi-surreal nature of the world of 30 Rock.
I’ve thoroughly enjoyed Kristen Schaal. Kenneth hasn’t really worked for me in a long time, so it’s nice to see him move into more interesting territory while a different sort of lunatic fills his shoes. I just really hope that he doesn’t end up as a page again.
Kristen Schaal is surprisingly hot (I had a similar reaction to Angela in the nurse’s outfit on The Office).
she’s gross! and not funny at all!
It seems to me that “no growth” sitcoms are much funnier late in life than “growth & change” ones.
I don’t know. I kinda hate Hazel. She does nothing for me and when she is on screen, I’m beyond annoyed. I’ve never been annoyed at 30 Rock before, so this is unchartered and unwelcome territory. She’s worse than Lutz and Kathy Geist combined. Also, did they ever address Jonathon leaving? I don’t remember.
You hate Kathy Geiss? Never heard that one before. She’s always been one of my favorites, in part because they haven’t overused her.
I like Schaal, but they’ve run Hazel into the ground. The sooner she’s gone the better.
I absolutely hate Hazel’s character. I do not think she’s funny in the least bit. I thought last week’s episodes were terrible because they focused on her.
I also hate Hazel’s character. As a one-off crazy page character in one-episode, she almost might have worked. But having her in every episode plus having her be calculating and malicious is not working for me. At. All. She doesn’t add any humor, just a feeling of unease.
I thought the episode was funny around her, though.
They did address Jonathan leaving but now I can’t recall exactly what Jack said – just that it was clearly a “wink wink” to the actor having moved to a higher profile role on “Whitney.”
Count me in with those who finds Hazel too over the top. Every time she does something outlandish or makes a reference to some vile crime in her past, Liz just shrugs it off. I keep feeling like they are building it all up so that when she officially goes off the deep end, there will be flashbacks of Liz ignoring the signs that she is unhinged.
Alan, what did you think of last weeks second episode?
Just checked the ratings and it looks like Community did better then 30 Rock. What does this mean for the future of this show? Perhaps people really are tired of the same old thing. I’m starting to get tired of it.
i think people are tired of NBC…
From the show last night it seemed like NBC might have some new stuff coming out. Something based on that cat that jumps into boxes.
It feels like Fey is playing Liz bigger/wackier/devil-may-carier this season, and though she hasn’t gotten any better at the slapstick it really pays off when she throws herself at lines like that one about the tongue-numbing weird-flavored soda. She’s almost decided to be this show’s wink-nudge/wacky best friend character, and it’s working for me.
Alan,
You didn’t mentioned the brilliance of:
5nowDogs5
I laughed for twenty seconds afterward to the point where I couldn’t hear anything that was said. I’d put that up there with “What am I – a farmer?” and “My single ‘My Single Is Droppin” is droppin'” in the greatest 30 Rock jokes of all time.
Except you spelled it wrong, Heisenberg (ha… sounds like an Einstein crack) – it would be:
5NOWDOG5
Its not about character growth on this show, it never has been. its about the growth of the gag. Which, the show has sadly done very poorly this season. Its all fine to have the same characters making the same mistakes, but they need to be funny and interesting and give a new twist now and again. This episode was interesting because of its self-awareness but it was hardly funny at all.
Seinfeld characters may not have grown, but they were all more fleshed out than the 30 rock characters. Thus, you could mix and match them and put them in different situations. In 30 rock, Kenneth, Jenna, and Tracy are so one dimensional and broad that every scene with them feels the same. Out of those three, Tracy was the only one I had ever found funny.
I love Jack and Liz has her moments, but it’s the ensemble that hurts this show, IMO.
No doubt that IS an uncredited Kelsey Grammer, not only by the voice but the fact he has been on the show, he’s associated with NBC. forgetting that , I had guessed maybe Patrick Stewart but a listen brings back Sideshow Bob, Heheh.
My colleague pointed out that the Shower principle, anterior superior temporal gyrus stuff about inspiration is a Jonah Lehrer joke, who has a new book, “Imagine: How Creativity Works,” also excerpted in the New Yorker. Pretty funny.
[www.suntimes.com]
Whenever 30 Rock goes meta its always great so an episode like this is fine but I still want Liz Lemon to change. I mean, isn’t that the purpose of having Jack as a mentor to begin with?
Also, in like the 5th paragraph you wrote “uscceeding” when I think you meant “succeeding”