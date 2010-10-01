’30 Rock’ – ‘When It Rains, It Pours’: Cash Cab confessions

Unless I’ve gotten one of them in advance, I tend to review the NBC Thursday comedies (minus “Outsourced,” whose second episode ditched the lazy stereotypes and settled for simple laziness) in chronological order. I will make exceptions in the event one of the later ones is particularly good or bad, and fortunately last night’s “30 Rock” fits into the “particularly good” category – the best overall episode since at least last year’s “Dealbreakers Talk Show #0001.” And in honor of getting a vintage “30 Rock” at a time I wasn’t sure such a thing existed anymore, it’s first in the rotation this morning, coming up just as soon as I go to middle school in an Exxon station…
“30 Rock” got into a rut last year, where it not only wasn’t funny, but where the main characters kept showing my least favorite sides of theirs, over and over. Too much of depressed, self-destructive Liz, too much of panicky Jack, too much of Kenneth being weird for weirdness’ sake, etc.
“When It Rains, It Pours” had some incredibly funny jokes, like Brian Williams and Andrea Mitchell acting like snotty junior high kids, or Dr. Spaceman explaining that most of his experience involves putting babies into women, but the best, most hilarious moments tended to come from the characters being the best versions of themselves.
There was some desperation to Jack after Liz helped him realize how little time he’d have with his son, but once he began recording his messages, it was the Donaghy I know and love best: supremely confident and (like Tracy) oblivious to his own insanity. The constant cuts back to the video messages were the funniest thing “30 Rock” has done since Tracy’s ghetto horror stories late last year, and so packed with good lines/moments that I’m reluctant to isolate one or two. (Though if I had to, I’d choose “The secret to a strong, healthy head of hair is Dove… blood” and Jack preparing to use Lutz to demonstrate how to make love to a woman.) That’s one where I hope there are many, many outtakes on the DVD that got cut simply because the whole episode couldn’t just be Jack videos. And the punchline at the end, with Jack so at a loss as to what to say to a woman that he brings in Liz (after telling his “son” to seek her counsel and always do the opposite), was wonderful.
Speaking of Tracy’s ghetto horror stories, his trip in the Cash Cab was another fine example of the good things that can happen if you just let the character talk and talk and talk, all the while revealing way too much about the way he sees the world – and yet, like Jack, being able to turn his craziness to his advantage. And affable “Cash Cab” host Ben Bailey made a very nice straight man to Tracy.
And rather than bitter cosmic punching bag of season four, Liz here was back to the woman trying to balance her optimism with the weird, often demoralizing world in which she lives. So she enjoyed her When It Rains, It Pours powers, used them to her advantage with Richie(*), got outraged by his sex lies but then was willing to play along and help him with his horribly-scripted play (“How many guys have been to Canada? Twice?”) to try to win his assistant’s heart. Funny, but also surprisingly sweet (see also Tracy telling Jack the ways to make God laugh).
(*) Very well-played by Paul Giamatti, and a role that in no way screamed “Hey, we got a notable guest star!” the way the show has at times in seasons past. This was just a character part, played by a great character actor (in an Islanders sweater).
In fact, I loved this one so much, I’m not even going to trouble myself very much on how a live show like “TGS” could be so at the mercy of the editing department. (Once the main titles are done, what power does Richie have?)
Welcome back, “30 Rock.” I’ve missed you. Hope you can stay a while.
What did everybody else think?
After 4 years, i still find Tracy Morgan painfully unfunny. Can not remember that i enjoyed a single subplot of his.
I can’t imagine watching this show for 4 years if I didn’t think Tracy Morgan was hilarious. Why do you torture yourself?
And all that without even mentioning Kenneth wearing the Tracy mask at the birth of Tracy’s daughter! Hilarious. It fulfilled my basic rule of success for 30 Rock: Less Jenna = Funnier Show.
@JayHayabusa:
I also wince a little when I notice Tracy’s going to be one of the heavily featured characters in the episode. But see below.
@Peter: I agree with your Jenna rule, but only sort of.
With both of these characters, when given a well written, well thought out subplot that is still somehow linked to parts of the main story, Tracy (plus his entourage) and Jenna ARE funny.
Tracyâ€™s wife impending birth, with Toofer and Dot Com on Tracy sitting duty, and the Cash Cab bit was hilarious. Tracy seeing Kenneth everywhere was OK, just a little over the top (but was needed to set-up the Cash Cab).
Last week’s episode where Jenna became a smart, ruthless producer was one of the stronger and more engaging Jenna subplots in a long time. And it was funny.
So there are exceptions. Unfortunately, 30 Rock has so many good actors and characters (plus guest stars), I think the writers really struggle to find great material for all of them in one episode on a weekly basis.
30 Rock seems to work really well when it rotates the Tracy, Jenna, and Kenneth characters so only one of them has some type of meaty subplot each week. Keep Jack and Liz up front in the A-story, rotate Tracy, Jenna, and Kenneth in the B-story, then use Hornberger, Frank, etc., as well as the weekly guest star, to round it out or act as glue to bond it all together.
Thatâ€™s my perspective anyway.
Yep, I actually didn’t recognise Giamatti until Liz went down to confront him – that ‘Oh wow, it’s Paul Giamatti!’ moment was far classier than the ‘Hey, look who we have on the show!’ bragging they’ve indulged in at times in the past.
Definitely a classic ep – everyone got some great lines: “I’ll be here waiting till 4 in the morning, when I should be at Home, which is the name of a bar I found near the train station.”
But to be fair the bragging is done by the NBC promo department. Most of the 30 Rock guest stars are tailored to the characters rather than the other way around.
This episode was flat out, undeniably hilarious. THIS should have been the season premiere, way better Kenneth story (NBC memories 1945-1967 by the way, how old is he?!?).
Tracy: “The took my mood ring! I don’t know how I feel about that.”
Jack: “At Harvard I was voted ‘Most'”.
Jack: “(reading The Giving Tree)…And the tree was happy. Shel Silverstein was a communist.”
I haven’t laughed at a 30 ROck like that in a long time, hope this continues and it may reclaim its best comedy title.
On a side note, can’t wait for the Community review which was also amazing and The Office review, but just to see if the consensus fits my opinion: It was bad.
“It’s a segment for the Today Show on how next month is October.”
That was hilarious! Also loved “grunting naps” from Kenneth and Jack’s “I came up with the phrase ‘I need a vacation from this vacation'”. Best episode of the show in a long time
a great return to form ep for 30 rock. you really have to check out the twitter feed for kanye jordan. this guy wrote a script to capture all of kanye west’s actual tweets, add “liz lemon,” to the beginning, and repost as if they’re coming from tracy jordan. i can’t not read these in a voice other than tracy’s:
[twitter.com]
Took me a while to recognize Giamatti too, “Death to Lincoln!”
I think this was an excellent episode, but you can clearly see the seems of it. The writers have figured out that if they let Jack and Tracy rant on and on they will have a funny show. However, they can’t do it every week, can they?
Cannot process how amazing this episode was, the funniest episode since… Anna Howard Shaw Day.
“Realo?!” I hear you ask in horror. Season 4 was good, just not vintage.
Moon Vest wants to stick his feet in you mouth.
Jazz versions of The Police songs are demoralising.
Bumping into you son at a masked orgy in a castle.
“…but who will satisfy my sex needs…and then some?!”
Pure comedy.
Did the “Realo” line reference something? Have to admit, I didn’t get it at all.
I love in an episode that features the editing department – the actual editing for the show was one of the best parts. The cuts between all the characters was brilliant. Welcome back 30 Rock!!
I stopped watching after 10 min. I guess I’ll give it another try.
“Very well-played by Paul Giamatti, and a role that in no way screamed “Hey, we got a notable guest star!”
I’ll say. I had no idea that was him until I read this sentence. Considering I recognized Ben from Cash Cab as soon as Tracy went over to the car, what does that say about me?
Or Paul Giamatti is just a really great actor.
Although I thought he was too creepy until the hilarious fake-breakup scene.
paul was perfect. at first glance i thought his assistant was tina fey in wig & nerd glasses. no one eats a sandwich like liz lemon.
Andrea Mitchell calling Liz a slut cracked me up so much I had to rewind the DVR to see what I missed due to laughing.
Paul Giamatti was awesome, but I think who ever gave him a greasy ponytail was even more awesome.
Jack in front of a video camera is always funny. This episode reminded me of the hilarious outtakes of Jack’s during the season 1 episode “Jack-Tor” which was the episode where everyone seemed to realize that this show was a true gem. Baldwin is hilarious using this story direction.
“It’s called racial integration… no, that’s not right.”
“It’s called product integortion… integortion?”
“Can we do that again?”
“This pen doesn’t work, is that OK?”
“Oops, my bad, let’s go again.”
“What’s the first word?”
“Product.”
Long Pause.
“What’s the second word?”
“Integration.”
Long Pause.
***Phone ringing.***
“Will you please turn off your phones? We’re trying to… oh, my bad, that’s my phone… okay, just seeing who’s calling… how do I turn it off… Oh, I think I just took a picture.”
“There’s a f***ing pigeon out there. (Knocks on the window) HEY! Shoo!”
Love that scene.
Too many great lines and they all came together very nicely.
Loved the Jack-Liz supportive moments too. Jack including her in the tapes was a sweet subtle way of showing how tight their relationship is now and how he expects her to be part of his life for a long time.
When 30 Rock chooses to do these moments, they are so much more genuine than those ‘heartwarming moments’ that other comedies insist on doing at the end of every episode. Robert Carlock understands their dynamic very well, as shown in previous episodes which he wrote eg Apollo, Apollo. Hope this continues to feature prominently in season 5.
If TGS does the digital shorts thing like SNL, editing could be responsible for a couple of segments at least.
My thought exactly. Also, pre-digital shorts, SNL did pre-taped commercial parodies as well. But, I think the fact that their show isn’t that edit-heavy played into the plot – they don’t have a dedicated editing team because of their minimal needs so are often given the short end of the stick. Worked for me.
I about peed myself during the birthing scene when Dr. Spaceman yelled “PULL!”
A perfect episode all around, it felt like vintage season one in its hilarity.
It was a return to form, even if (and maybe because) two of the best segments involved characters (Jack to the camera, Tracy in the cab) basically reading off lists of character-appropriate ideas.
Fey was really uneven, and the Kenneth storyline is struggling back toward status quo, but still a winner. Has Spaceman ever not been funny?
Whenever Dr. Spaceman shows up it makes me happy.
last two episodes of 30 rock have been better than all of season 4. tracy holding onto another dudes shirt and ending up on the bus was hilarious
Since TGS is essentially SNL in disguise, it seems that editing will play a bigger role than just the main title sequence: SNL has several small filmed bits per episode (besides the mini-movies and music videos, there are often filmed inserts in the monologues, or flash-back sequences).
I recognized Giamatti right away, but until the end of the episode I assumed that his assistant (Donna?) was a be-Scheinharted Tina Fey…
Did anyone see that on the table behind Jack during the video for his son that there is a framed picture of him and Kenneth?
“The key to sticking a standing back flip is 90% confidence.” I laughed so hard at that line, just because for a brief second he had me convinced he might do it. To funny.
Many of the funny people who perform improv in New York have appeared on Cash Cab. Come to think of it, a lot have appeared on 30 Rock. Coincidence? Or Chariots of the Gods?
DVR was committing multiple suicides on Thursday and had to watch online. Oddly, when I started reading your review I couldn’t remember any of it, and had to watch again.
And I think I like Outsourced being Lazy. The end of the ep was nice (as long as your view is that the employee was inept because he was young – not because he was Indian (was that vague enough to not be spoilerish?))
Hoping my DVR is kind to me tomorrow. Mondays and Thursdays are killer TV nights now, but I’m a year behind on Community.
How many branches of medicine does Dr. Spaceman actually practise? I can’t keep up.
Cash Cab scenes = Slumdog Millionaire