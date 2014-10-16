A la carte racing: CBS offers CBS All Access subscription service

Yesterday, HBO said our a la carte TV future was coming. Today, CBS said that it's already here.
A day after HBO announced the vaguest of plans for a standalone streaming service, CBS not only announced specific plans for its own, but launched the thing. You can already sign up for CBS All Access, a subscription service that, for $5.99 a month, will offer the following:
* Full seasons of 15 current CBS shows, with new episodes available the day after they air.
* The ability to live stream local CBS stations in 14 participating markets – including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, “with more to be added” – with more affiliates allegedly to follow.
* Full past seasons of 8 current shows, including “The Good Wife,” “Blue Bloods” and “Survivor.”
* More than 5,000 episodes of classic series from the CBS library, including every episode of “Cheers,” the original “Star Trek” and “Twin Peaks.” (Though at the moment, I can't find the pilot episode for the latter, which has often been treated as separate in video and syndication deals.) The vintage shows will all be presented ad-free.
* Other bonuses like free access to the “Big Brother” live-feeds in the summer and behind-the-scenes content for CBS awards shows.
Among the things not included in the service is CBS' lucrative NFL package, so even if All Access has streaming rights with your local affiliate, you won't be able to watch Thursday night football games on your computer or phone. (For the most part, CBS' other sports packages will be available on All Access.)
In several interviews about the launch of the service, CBS chairman Les Moonves suggested that a Showtime a la carte service is likely in the “not too distant future.”
CBS and HBO operate at very different ends of the TV business model spectrum, but both have reaped profits from cable subscriber fees in recent years. And for a long time, executives in both places suggested the cord-cutter movement wasn't big enough for them to endanger those profits by offering a standalone – “over the top” seems to be the industry's official term for the concept – service for people who have elected to go without cable. But that number keeps growing: HBO's announcement referred to 10 million current broadband-only homes, a total that'll only go up. And as other services like Aereo – which ceased to exist after a protracted legal fight with CBS and other broadcast networks – have popped up in attempts to get paid by providing access to those networks to cord-cutters, Moonves and others have recognized that the future is now, and they have to pivot towards it.
Now, this great a la carte future brings with it some downsides. A lot of the CBS All Access content was free at one point or another on CBS.com; now almost all of it – with recent episodes of current shows like “The Good Wife” and “The Big Bang Theory” being notable exceptions – exists behind that paywall, and at some point I wouldn't be surprised if all of it gets paywalled, with other services following suit. (Will you eventually need a Hulu Plus subscription, for instance, to watch even current network shows?)
Yes, cable bills are bloated and give you many channels that you have never watched and may never watch(*). But these individual subscription fees are going to start adding up, especially when you factor in what broadband is going to start costing if the providers no longer have lucrative cable TV businesses attached to it.
(*) Keep in mind that the current environment has also allowed channels like FX, AMC and Sundance to exist long enough for them to develop programs that viewers cared passionately about. If a la carte cable existed in the mid-'00s, I sure wouldn't have bothered subscribing to AMC, and maybe the channel would have simply gone out of business before “Mad Men” was created – or wouldn't have had enough of a subscriber base for that show to survive.
I agree that choice is good, and that people shouldn't be forced to pay for the content that they don't want. But it's telling that the http://www.cbs.com/all-access URL redirects to http://www.cbs.com/all-access/upsell/. In theory, CBS content is something you can get for free, assuming you have a good TV antenna. Now we're heading down a road where every piece of entertainment that we considered “free” – even if we're not factoring in the costs of having a computer, having a good internet connection, etc. – will cost more and more and more, to the point where the great and wonderful a la carte future may be just as pricey as the current one, if not more.
What does everybody else think? Do you want to subscribe to CBS All Access? Are you excited about the accelerated pace things are going, or are you worried that this is just a new way to gouge the consumer?
It’s disheartening how many services one must subscribe to in order to watch the best of tv.
You’d rather there be only one? That’s just the traditional cable model all over again.
I’m a cord cutter myself, because money. And my Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions offer me good value, as does my ISP (a cable company) providing me ESPN3 for free to get my sports fix. I also am intrigued by the possibility of being able to get HBO “over the top”. That would still cost far less than cable/satellite (especially since I get a lot of use out of the two-day shipping and monthly free e-books via Amazon Prime).
But I also watch a variety of network shows either on Hulu or on CBS’s website (because they don’t put theirs on Hulu). If each of those nets is going to want to start charging me a la carte, the total cost for someone who likes shows from a variety of networks is going to end up costing as much or more than just getting a cable package.
Sigh.
There will come a time where supply and demand will force lower priced packages to come about, but breaking the stranglehold cable and sattelite providers have on the current system is a good thing. People may have to pay a bit more for a while to get all the good content, but in the end it will be a net positive.
I don’t see how paying more “for a while” (how long?!?) can possibly be a “good thing”. I just can’t afford to pay more: I’ve got four kids and live paycheck to paycheck, above the poverty line but not that far above it. This will put the “good content” out of reach for families like mine, and I’m not seeing this pot of gold you envision at the end of the rainbow. Maybe you could be more specific about why you think “in the end it will be a net positive”?
If you don’t like having to subscribe to all these services then just pay $150 for cable tv. You’ll get ONE service with 1000 channels most of which you don’t even want/need
If that was addressed to me, I’ll reiterate: I can’t afford cable or satellite. (Or I guess I could if I cancelled my Internet service, but I’m not about to do that.)
I think what this is telling me is that TV is like a drug, and I should probably quit cold turkey :( Imagine how much time and money I’d have if I cut out cable?
Is this going to affect streaming of The Good Wife on Amazon or Hulu Plus?
Depends on the existing contracts… They can’t just “pull” them, but it makes it far less likely they’ll renew the deals when they expire.
Not to mention all the classic shows that are on Netflix or in some cases the Amazon service.
I am wary of this.
Since I seldom watch CBS, right now only for The Good Wife, this doesn’t hold much appeal. Of course, I will be interested to see Colbert when he arrives. Also haven’t cut the cord, and don’t think we will, any time soon, so …
Why I would I subscribe for something that is free over the airwaves? I understand Netflix and HBO subscriptions but you have to be a new fool to subscribe to a broadcast network. A tivo solves all of that.
And network television isn’t all that great for me to pay for it. The nerve of these fat cats. I never torrent but now I want to.
Which is why I never understood the fascination with Hulu+.
A growing number of young people don’t own TVs and/or watch tv mainly from mobile devices. This service allows you to watch their content on an iPad or macbook which you couldn’t do 10 years ago. It is providing something for the money: portability and ease of access.
So sure it might not be for you or fit your lifestyle and be worth it. But other people watch tv in different ways and it might be right for them.
I’m 27, so Ed W, I’m not the ‘dinosaur’ you think I am.
A majority of young people are ill informed then and lazy to pay for a service that is available for free.
Hah. I’m way older than 27. I wasn’t implying anything about your age, I was only talking analytically.
Not everyone has time to sit in front of the TV to catch their favorite episode of *insert show here*. Some people want the freedom to watch *insert show here* after it airs on whatever platform they want (Whether that be a TV, computer, laptop, tablet, phone, ultrabook, microchip in brain, car, among others)
I’ll be happy to stop subsidizing channels until they do something worthwhile.
This is a great improvement to the current model regardless of how you slice it. I think this will eliminate some networks, yes, but probably increase the quality of the networks that survive. If AMC just had ‘Mad Men’ and the network costs $6-$7 a month to subscribe to, it’s be cheaper to just rent the ‘Mad Men’ episodes for $0.99 an episode/week from iTunes. This will almost force shows to have more than one quality program to maintain consistent and dependable revenues.
I dig it.
You realize, of course, that Mad Men would not exist if it was only available for a buck an episode. The current cable infrastructure makes shows like that possible.
I couldn’t agree more Alan. I’m extremely skeptical about a la carte for anything other than the current premium channels.
Broadcast networks are available over the air and the average basic cable channel simply doesn’t have enough content available to justify paying an individual monthly fee for them. I’m not paying $10 (or even $5) a month to watch one show a week on FXX, or two on FX, or one on AMC. I’m not paying for BBC America just to watch Doctor Who/Orphan Black or Sundance just for Rectify.
I also seriously question whether these channels would even get enough subscribers to survive if we ever transform to a solely a la carte system. Who’s going to pay for AMC the eight months they aren’t airing Walking Dead, and so on?
Mad Men *exists* because you subsidized AMC for years when it was that station playing Robocop 2 that you flipped by on your way to ESPN (or perhaps, more wisely, made a destination for Newsradio reruns). Same thing with USA, FX, IFC, etc. etc. It’s the revenues these networks got from cable bundling when they were anything but essential that funded the development process to make them what they are today.
Correct, AMC was able to produce ‘Mad Men’ because of the archaic cable TV business . But Just because that inefficient system worked in the past, doesn’t mean it has to always be that way.
My point is that this is the beginning of the separation of content from content providers (or content providers PROVIDERS like cable companies). If I like just one show on your “network”, I might just buy that one show. If I like multiple shows, then I will subscribe to your network. And to the point of only subscribing to a network while your favorite show(s) are running, that’s what will drive these networks to have yearly programming to prevent that. That’s one of the reasons I think we’ll have less networks in the future, but better shows with more consistent branding.
This argument goes both way. yes, some channels survived on subscribers fee before creating better shows, but they also had to go this way and create those in order to survive.
This is the model now, a channel need proprietary content to bring viewers, even Cinemax got the memo. Any new players, TV or streaming, will have to get a reason for people to tune in. It will come as a cost of doing business when planning to launch a new service.
I think Alan’s right. People will either end up shelling out as much or more as they did in the “bundling” days, or they will have very limited content to choose from. Maybe even both.
A few years ago, I’d have predicted even more doom from this, as I would not have expected Netflix and Amazon to make quality shows like Transparent or OITNB. But I still wonder if there is going to be any future for the kind of niche content you see on Sundance, for instance: Rectify, Top of the Lake, etc.
I had hoped the free version of Hulu (and CBS’s separate but similar service for their shows) was sustainable, as long as we would continue to sit through ads (after all, this is something advertisers can’t necessarily get elsewhere, in the age of the DVR). Now it seems like the writing may be on the wall, as Alan noted–this free (ad-supported) party may soon be over.
This also all points to why I still like the disc plan I have with Netflix, as a supplement to my streaming plan. People like to mock it as hopelessly old-fashioned, but disc-by-mail is the only way you can guarantee you can obtain “long tail” content from a variety of sources (albeit months later) under the same umbrella, for one small monthly fee. In the case of physical media, the content creators have no legal right to segregate their content and try to charge separately for it. As long as it is for sale, Netflix has the right to buy it and rent it to others.
When it no longer is a viable business model (or at least, no longer a necessary one) to sell content on DVD or Blu-ray, Netflix (or your local video rental store, if it still exists) will no longer be able to do this, and the power will shift back to the content creators. Not only will this probably mean a death by a thousand paper (currency) cuts to pay everyone if you want to see everything notable, it could also mean that content can be withdrawn at any time. As it is now, if a TV series is no longer streamed, I can finish it by renting discs. In the future, I might just be SOL.
I’ve always been against “torrenting” pirated content, but if things shift too far in the dystopian direction I’m concerned about, I may have to change my stance.
I don’t think its fair to say that shows like Mad Men won’t exist under the new model. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are all investing in new original material, just like AMC was when Mad Men and Breaking Bad debuted. Netflix and Amazon have also produced some high quality shows, in OITNB and Transparent. The model may be different, but I think there will always be a place for high-quality television.
If you end up paying for a channel just to watch that one show the network will still gets it’s money. 15 million people watching the Walking Dead for the 4 months it’s on at $6 a month/person is roughly 360 billion they are making, for a well produced show. So the network now has more money to do what it wants and produce new, higher quality shows that people want to watch.
Go look up public information for how much AMC operates on. They would end up making a profit. You could end up paying 50 cents to $2 a month for that channel and they would still be making more than they are now.
Go do number math on other networks comparing prices with how many people watch the shows. Then compare it to how much money they have now. Bigger networks might end up charging more per channel and small networks less.
Ryan, ultimately it is like being an ISP, or operating a restaurant. There are different ways to bring in revenue, which may ultimately result in the same bottom line for the business owner, but which will impact some customers quite differently. If you offer unlimited Internet usage for a set montly price, or operate an “all you can eat” buffet, people who use more will get a better deal than if you charged by the menu item or by the megabyte. People who are light eaters or light Internet users will get a better deal paying a la carte.
Most of the people who read a blog like this are likely to be heavier users, so it’s going to be a worse deal for us. That doesn’t mean the light users don’t have a reason to feel they should be able to just watch a couple shows they really like and pay less than we heavy users do; but you can’t expect us to be happy about it.
The other thing I wonder though is how smaller “channels” will get people to try their content. Think about AMC before they had their higher profile shows of recent vintage. How do they get people to sample content when it requires a commitment to subscribing to the channel? Even if they offer a week or two free, I think people would be reluctant to start a show they know they won’t be able to finish without paying for that channel for several months.
I see your point…but the times are changing. A new form of TV is going to have to come within the next 5 years. It’s only a matter of time.
Let’s run down the middle men in the TV business for a second:
A studio/production company makes a show, then a network picks it up, then a cable/satellite company gives you access to this content.
This new model cuts out one of the two middle men in getting content from the creators to the viewers. THAT is not a bad thing. I think the networks know this and are trying to scramble and keep themselves cemented as a necessary middle man but even that will crumble away with time.
Maybe things will shake out so we end up with something like Spotify, but for TV rather than music. That could be good, if the monthly cost wasn’t too high.
Write a comment…As a TiVo user, I am a long way from cord-cutting or embracing any kind of new subscription model, for one simple reason: the experience of watching TV via TiVo is far superior to the ad-riddled Hulu/online version of programs. If I were any ad-supported network, or an advertiser, I would absolutely be embracing online delivery of shows, because it returns my audience to the captivity of pre-TiVo days in which they had to watch ads. No thanks.
Exactly. I don’t get why people don’t understand this. Not only are they making you pay for something you get for free but they’re also making you watch the ads.
Whenever someone tells me they have Hulus+, I just shake my head.
CBS ALL-Access should be called All-Ads – it’s terrible. CBS ‘s pay service “could” really be a cool thing, but all the ads kill the vibe completely. Netfix, Amazon Prime, HBO GO – none have ads of any type. The only reason I’d want to PAY for this service would be to KILL the ads.
Yeah, I tried a free subscription to Hulu Plus and did think it was strange that they still served up the ads despite charging as much per month as Netflix.
But I actually come at this from a sort of opposite angle. Though I was an “early adopter” of DVRs over a decade ago and always skipped ads (I found it bizarre to read that a huge percentage of people watch shows on DVR but still don’t skip the ads?!?), I now have four kids and a much tighter budget. So I would like it if they would provide options for people like me to watch un-skippable ads (a la Hulu) in exchange for getting free or at least heavily discounted content. I would expand that even to services like Netflix or HBO: I’d sit through a lot of ads to be able to watch those services without a monthly bill! Win-win all around.
Although it occurs to me that maybe people who are broke enough to prefer watching ads to ponying up money to skip them, are not exactly the most desirable demographic for advertisers…a Catch-22. :(
I was a very, very early adopter of TiVO and I loved it while I had it. Now I no longer have the service though because I have moved completely away from using a television as my primary viewing device. TiVO does not allow me to watch anything on my laptop. If I can’t watch something on my laptop, it isn’t getting watched. Hence, I pay for Netflix and Hulu+ (which used to have half the ads it does now).
If/when something comes along that allows me to watch without commercials, either by skipping them like I could in TiVO, or by paying a few dollars per month to go ad-free, and still allow me to view on my laptop, I am stuck with paying these types of subscriptions.
At $6 a month per channel, (and I would expect HBO to be much higher than that), this experiment is not going to last long.
I’m not certain if it is this well orchestrated, but what its actually going to do is drive cord cutters back to cable. Just 8 channels at $5 a month, plus netflix, is going to end up costing the same as cable costs for 350 channels with live sports.
If HBO is currently something like $20/month to get on your TV, it can’t be much less than that as an ala carte service. They’d be cannibalizing their current business. Unless they expect all consumers to move to that, then they could charge less, get more customers, and make more money. But how much less? $10/month?
Nick, it will be more ala carte for HBO for exactly that reason. People will pay the premium to not also have to subscribe to cable or dish service. At least theoretically.
In the fearlessa la carte future, where every channel has an app for a couple of dollars a month, what you will likely see is a lot of people sign up for one or two months to watch a particular show, then drop the subscription when they move on to something else.
For instance, I would sign up for BBC America for a month to binge a season of Orphan Black and Doctor Who; then drop that and sign up for FX the next month to get Louie and The Americans.
I don’t think there are too many channels that would have enough new content to justify a continuous subscription.
I agree with the OP except that HBO is not really applicable to his argument since it is already a separate, a la carte cost. But absolutely, bundling will start looking pretty good for other channels if they all start charging a few bucks each.
The one thing that doesn’t come up in these discussions is the problem of internet data caps. I already have to downgrade the quality of my Netflix to keep from hitting our data cap every month. All of these TV over the internet services are great, but they eat bandwidth like nothing else.
It’s hard to discuss Title II reclassifcation without people’s eyes glazing over.
I do not like the a la carte pricing. It is definitely gouging in the name of service.
Per this 2/2013 USA Today article:
[www.usatoday.com]
ESPN charged the highest rate for it’s channel at $5.13. Though it doesn’t list more than MTV (39 cents) and CNN (57 cents), it states that virtually all other channels cost less than $1. And the CBS baseline is $6?
Consumer bargaining power is nothing compared to the bargaining power cable companies have. These subscription services would be very expensive long run and will either: greatly increase ballooning service provider bills or cause service providers to consolidate and still charge higher prices.
I would guess, then, TV networks would lose money until they figure out the right balance to get the most money out of consumers.
Not a fan.
This is another step in testing all those “anti-bundling” arguments, which sound attractive until you start adding up the individual components. How many years from now will someone break the mold by boldly offering up a service that “combines” the popular cable and premium channels into a single service for one flat fee that is less than the a la carte options?
Exactly. I’m not paying channel-by-channel, I’m paying for an ARRAY of channels, any of which I can watch when there’s something on that I want to see.
If I watch, say, 5 hours on one channel vs. one hour on each of 5 channels, it’s the same cost, even though the number of channels is different.
Under the a la carte model people say they want, they will still be paying for SHOWS they don’t watch. Is that better?
It makes some sense for HBO to do this, however, since their programming, especially Game of Thrones, is heavily pirated.
I think the obvious happy medium is for some service that will give you a reasonable fee for say, any 4, 10, or 26 channels you want.
Buying them one by one isn’t ideal. Buying them in huge undifferentiated chunks isn’t ideal. Buying just what you want and ONLY that but still at some kind of quantity discount is what people really want.
If the prices are reasonable many people will pay for that rather than go through the effort of torrenting, plexing and rokuing an inferior version onto their tv.
That would be hilarious, if it rolls around such that “what’s old is new again” but a new generation sees it as some great new idea.
Once the cable oligopoly is destroyed, there won’t be anymore “channels” per se. Networks will not worry about programming certain time slots. They will all start to look a lot more like Netflix looks now, and many of them will either merge or leave the business. Its not like there will be hundreds of different subscription services all charging 5 bucks a month for a handful of shows. It is the wave of the future. Programming to a certain time slot is archaic and doesn’t really make sense, from an economic standpoint. Let people watch what they want, when they want to watch it.
I agree that the “time slot” business seems hopelessly outdated. I haven’t watched TV that way since the ’90s, though apparently a lot of people still do (and ironically, Twitter may have reinvigorated the idea). Alan and Dan regularly discuss time slot competition on their podcast, and it actually sounds like they will be sad when the strategery of programming and counterprogramming and lead-ins is no longer a thing that they can analyze.
So you say “its not like there will be hundreds of different subscription services”. That’s probably right; but doesn’t this mean that the change you are cheering is really a consolidation into a few big players, forming oligopolies? Not sure why you are applauding so hard for that.
The only premium channel that was worth subscribing to IMHO was the Z channel…
Until a couple months ago I would have had no idea what you were talking about. But then I saw that amazing documentary about it.
It’s really not the channels – it’s the content. I buy some of my favorite programs on iTunes so I get them without commercials and on-demand. That makes more sense to me vs paying for an array of channels. In sports it makes sense somewhat, but you’d probably rather buy the NBA or SEC vs CBS or ESPN. Right? BTW: The ads on CBS All-Access really suck the joy of subscribing, it’s awful. I tried it for a night and then canceled because the ads were so numerous. Plus they don’t carry back episodes of NCIS or the good shows I want, just the crappy stuff you can find elsewhere,
Ty, buying episodes a la carte on iTunes is a good option for people who are light TV watchers. But for heavier users, it would quickly become far more expensive than cable, unless they started knocking the per-episode cost down significantly, to like a quarter per ep. And I don’t see that happening.
Only available in USA, Canada and Australia, so I’m still stealing their shows and occasionally sending thankyou notes. These companies need to wake up and realise there’s only one world and it’s a small one.
meh… you see one episode of any cbs sitcom/procedural you’ve seen them all. “fart joke, laugh track, fart joke retort, longer laugh track, fart joke punchline, deafening laugh track, ‘created by Chuck Lorre'” rinse repeat and add “nerd”, “fat people”, “women”, etc.
Wait – I thought that was a Michael Patrick King show! Oh wait, you didn’t list “racist stereotypes” – oops, my bad!
I like Survivor and The Good Wife.
Streaming in my area, but does this mean for NFL Sundays and Thursdays? Not too mention all the other sporting events that air on cbs. The NFL is very stingy with their product and has it’s own streaming service. I can’t see them allowing their product to be streamed on a secondary service. They don’t even allow audio streaming on internet radio streams. Any insight?
It says in the article the NFL is not included
A poor OTT model. There isn’t enough value in return for cost.
Subscription services can work when the content and delivery mechanism is compelling enough, but we’re at the same problem that Hulu Plus has.
Paying for a subscription plus showing me ads does not work. One or the other. It is not my job to subsidize Broadcast companies and still watch their ads.
HBO has a much more impressive value proposition. Commercial free. Proven it can work technically. A large library of prestige content.
CBS is merely playing a game of “pay for our new technology” with consumers. The content is largely the same as more competitively priced services (the studios making their own deals with Amazon, Netflix, etc.) and the technology is dubious at best. Ever try to stream CBS shows?
But honestly, it doesn’t matter. Until The NFL or ESPN unbundle, you’re stuck with a cable subcription.
(As for Broadband Caps, that is frustrating as can be. Read the latest arguments for Comcast with their acquisition desires of Time Warner to see how they play both sides of the fence. Content Provider plus Content Carrier means restrictive mechanisms on users.)
The industry is broken. The model is broken. The logic is broken. Progressive thought is needed, particularly at the big boys.
I honestly do not object to ads on HuluPlus, but I have a somewhat different perspective on that than most consumers. I used to work in newspapers. I understand that creative labor costs money which has to come from somewhere, or the medium it’s being created for will just die. I understand how that subscriptions usually do not generate a fraction of the revenue you need to make good content unless you jack up the rates to a level the public would consider unsustainable.
QFT:
A Jaded Fan
“But honestly, it doesn’t matter. Until The NFL or ESPN unbundle, you’re stuck with a cable subcription. ”
I am a cord cutter and I get ESPN3 for free through my ISP (perhaps in part because it is a cable company as well). And I watch the NFL online via NFL Rewind. If you are intent on watching a game live, and/or can’t handle staying offline during the afternoon and early evening on Sunday to avoid spoilers, that won’t work for you. But I love it: the condensed games let me watch every play of a game in about a half hour.
CBS ALL-Access should be called All-Ads – it’s terrible. I tried it for a night and the ads killed the vibe. I’d rather DVR basic cable.
I think this is going to fly like a lead ostrich. The announcement comes off as me-tooism, and the offerings just aren’t enough to justify the monthly bite. I smell another Redbox Instant.
Now if they’d REALLY wanted to counter HBO’s announcement, they’d have rolled out the Showtime product first, and rolled this content into it as value added over HBO/Netflix.
Why does CBS own Cheers in its library?
It was a Paramount show, which CBS now owns.
Paramount produced Cheers, CBS and Paramount are part of the same family, etc. See also Star Trek, Taxi and other “CBS classic” shows that aired elsewhere.
And this is why CBS never joined the “Hulu Consortium.”
I don’t think it’ll work.
You can get 4 of the on-air networks, plus a lot of cable shows on Hulu Plus for $7.99 per month.
I’m sure as hell not paying $5.99 a month for re-runs of Cheers and the ability to watch TBBT the day after it airs, which I sort of don’t even really like anymore.
If they charged $1.99 per month, maybe. CBS, and its programming, are not aimed at my demo for the most part. And good luck getting my parents and their peers, who do enjoy all the crappy procedurals, to pony up for this.
I agree with your point, but it’s not like they can’t adjust their pricing and strategy in six months if this doesn’t work. They should’ve rolled it out better, but they’re in a position where they can afford to make a mistake. It’s easier to sell consumers on a lower price later than raising it later.
Too expensive and with commercials for the current shows…unlikely to succeed in the current economy.
I have thought for a long, long time that all of this clamouring for a la carte services (even if it isn’t via a network but, in Canada at least, choosing channels within your cable package a la carte vs packaged) is a great idea in theory. in practice, though, there is no chance that networks and cable companies are going to end up on the losing side.
It will just cost an unreasonable amount to subscribe to individual channels/networks. We will clamour for the ‘Costco’ cable package that has more than you need/want but at a much better value.
Long term, I see the cable companies adopting some sort of modified a la carte model. You’ll be able to choose what individual channels you want, but there will be no price for individual channels. Pricing will still exist in tiers, determined by precisely how many channels you wish to have and with some of the more popular channels weighted higher. I think it’ll turn out like that because if enough these channels start charging $5 – $10 a piece, it won’t take long for consumer to see that they’re not actually getting that much benefit.
It seems like the Dish OTT that History of Matt mentioned yesterday in the HBO thread is a step towards that model, except over the internet rather than the satellite.
CBS is a day late and a dollar short. This would’ve been very innovative 5 years ago, but not today. Most people aren’t clamoring to watch 4 year old CSI or NCIS episodes. TBBT is syndicated on at least 3 different channels and shown a ridiculous number of times per day. There’s not a high demand for it. If this becomes the model, you won’t experience a ton of monthly savings you like sports and other events b/c you’ll have to pay $5-$10 per month for each channel.
This works for HBO/Showtime because it’s a paid subscription and has such high quality content that’s not available in many places. Netflix already has a ton of this content.
When we subscribe to cable, we pay for 2 things: A) real-time availability and B) higher guarantee of continued contract (from channels perspective).
If we do not want to pay 6 bucks a month, we can always pay 6 bucks for 2 months a year, catch up on everything and then move on to the next channel you like.
From a channel perspective, with a cable bundle, they have less risk of us walking away at end of season since very rarely do we disconnect cable at end of season. I am sure CBS may be able to offer a $4 price if we signed up an annual contract since their long term revenue is guaranteed and their account processing overhead may be lower.
We also need to consider the revenue they may lose because of fewer ads. They need to make it up somehow.
Anyways, move in the right direction. The price will never make us feel happy but as someone who much prefers delayed (or binge) watching, I know how I can optimize my cost.
You’re wrong about the way they will post shows. They won’t have an entire seasons of hit shows, they will just have a few (3-4) current episodes, and you still have to sit through stinking ads. If you want to binge on NCIS LA, you’re boned. All they have are “summaries”. All access = all crap.
Before I read this piece and after reading about the CBS site prior, I thought about how much you would be paying if you had pay for all these different streaming services. I would have missed the season premiere of Big Bang because I did something wrong when I set up my TIVO to tape it. For some reason with Time Warner I don’t get any on demand channels. I guess that has something to do with not using a Time Warner Box. I have never received a good explanation for that. As for HBO from what I have read it will not be any cheaper to get it streamed than subscribing. It is a big difference for HBO because they won’t have to share profits with cable providers. As with most things there is always a downside
Well…with streaming, can you share the account like HBO Go?
I’ve been a cord cutter for 10 years now. I knew this day would come. It was good while it lasted.
It’s highly unlikely that I’ll pay a flat fee for a network subscription…the broadcast networks and most cable networks = no way…HBO = maybe…but I would pay for subscriptions to individual shows (preferably some system where I pay a flat fee for a full season or slightly higher per-episode fee to pick just the episodes I want, with tiered fees/viewing rules for owning vs renting).
If this new trend gets to the point where TV becomes to expensive again, then I’ll simply watch less. I won’t pay anything even close to the outrageous fees I used to pay with cable.
“Good while it lasted.” I am right there with you, brother.
You talk like they are taking something away from you. Nothing is changing regarding watching over the air with an antenna. Just now you have this additional option if you so choose.
I can’t get TV via antenna. And I had an antenna on my roof, in one of the highest spots in town. But once they switched to digital, no more networks. (And yes, I bought a converter, and I know I was using it correctly because it did pick up a religious channel and a shopping channel; I also tested it at my mom’s house in a larger city and it picked up all the networks.)
“vintage shows will all be ad-free”. So I’d be paying $6/ month to watch shows with ads? Can you FF through the ads? The only CBS show I watch is Good Wife, and I wouldn’t pay $6 to see that.
to clarify, I meant I’d have to watch ads for all the current shows.
This article is totally wrong about vintage shows being ad free. They will have “fewer” ads!!!! – I just read that in CBS’s FAQs.
This will confine people within their favorite channels even more. Instead of looking elsewhere is something better is available, we will find something good enough on the subscriptions we already are paying for.
The same way that if something is not available on Netflix and it suggests something close enough, I’ll often watch that thing instead of going out of my way to watch the first thing.
The CBS demo skews old. Does the network really expect pensioners and near retirees to pony up for a monthly fee to watch Bluebloods?
As a member of that demo, I doubt it.
The key words-reality “what broadband is going to start costing if the providers no longer have lucrative cable TV businesses attached to it.
Yeah, I think people are going to balk at 1) paying to watch ads, and 2) next-day posting. If I, speaking as the average consumer, am paying for access to a terrestrial channel, I’d expect to see episodes posted as they air on EST, not the next day. People want to be part of the watercooler conversation (even if that’s less of a “thing” now than it used to be in the pre-DVR days).
I don’t understand the complaint about “paying to watch ads.” CableTV has ads, and you pay a monthly subscription for that. And when cable tv debuted the whole idea was to get TV where you didn’t have ads. How long did that last?
Initially I think the only people who benefit from this are people who live too far away from the network’s antenna to get a decent over the air signal and who also can’t get cable (due to remoteness or price). The biggest selling point with CBS’s announcement is that they are including local news feeds in the bundle, which, again, is huge for people who simple cannot get their local channels. The flip side to that is that if you live too far away to get a local OTA feed, you might well live too far out to get good enough broadband to be able to stream.
As so many people have pointed out, sports is the issue. CBS not showing the NFL games over this All-Access internet channel completely kills any worth for most people. The CBS website says they won’t be streaming ANY sports, which means no NCAA sports either. What other sports does CBS even have?
Another downside to this? As of right now you can only watch over your computer device. No Rokus, no gaming systems.
This is a troubling development when looked at from Netflix’s perspective – all of those older shows that Alan mentioned are currently on Netflix, and Star Trek (either DS9 or TNG) is Netflix’s most streamed program, by a wide margin. This has to mean that when the contracts are up, CBS is probably going to pull those shows off of Netflix. IIRC these are also available via Amazon Prime (I know Trek is).
In the long run, I think this does signal some significant changes in the TV landscape. The OTA networks seem fairly desperate to stay relevant and to continue making money. Alan is right to worry that we’re heading down a road where “free” tv just doesn’t exist any more. I’m not sure where that will leave alot of us, especially those of us who can’t or won’t pay for cable.
“The flip side to that is that if you live too far away to get a local OTA feed, you might well live too far out to get good enough broadband to be able to stream.”
Maybe some places, but not where I live. I have very fast broadband (51.29 Mbps when I tested just now), but I can’t get OTA TV, even with a rooftop antenna. Before the digital switch, I could get all the networks except PBS, but after the switch all I could get was some weird religious and home shopping channels (and BTW I tested the digital converter at my mom’s house in a more densely populated area, and it worked fine there).
I had expected the digital OTA switchover to be really cool, but it turned out to lay a big ol’ egg in our area.
Ads are necessary… but with a DVR most folks know how to skip them. (It’s really easy) J. After watching Netflix or HBO for a while I started loathing ads, because they kill the vibe.
If I’m paying to have my eyeballs look at a screen they should pay me back to sit through ads. That’s the premiss of the TV model since the 1950’s. If you are paying they are making their money – like HBO.
How do you think the buying public would react to HBO pumping ads into their “PAY” services????
My headline would have been “$5.99 to Watch on Your Computer What CBS Currently Broadcasts for $0.00.”
While the potential of ala carte cable is something I think has merit, I hope this fails. It’s the ‘we’re already getting it for free’ that sticks with me, particularly since you can watch many of these shows on your computer right now on CBS.com in most cases and it does not force me to subscribe to anything.
A question I haven’t yet seen asked: Is the streaming quality going to be as crap as at the CBS website?
The one I want to see is FX. They have a great slate suitable for a streaming service.
But what about the live options, local news live etc.. is not that a key to this
Supposedly also available in Australia, but although signup screen accepts selection of Australia, Billing screen only accepts US States and Postcodes! Fail.
This is the WORST idea CBS has ever come up with. Why would I pay twice, first for the internet service then to watch TV. NEVER!!!
i cut out cable long ago, look at only free stuff on hulu, and will only spend the 2.99 a month at acorn which airs my brit shows that i like. i am on a budget and i stick to it. if cbs wants me to watch their programs they will keep them free, if they don’t care if i don’t watch them they will start charging and lose me as a viewer, quite simple really.
I would sign up for this, except for one thing: They’re apparently planning to show everything, including the old programs on demand, with commercials. Ads on Internet TV shows are even more annoying than over-the-air ones, and you can’t skip them. And none of CBS’ programs are worth that.
In essence, it’s like they’re asking you to pay for the service twice — with your money and with your time. Which, of course, is what both basic cable and Hulu Plus do. But since over-the-air stations offer programs with commercials for free — and Netflix and (eventually) HBO Go offer paid programming without commercials — there’s no way I’m going to go with a service that requires both.
Any idea if this will include all seasons of Person of Interest? The lack of good streaming options for that show is frustrating.
I can see a future with this working if it’s done right. It has to be done the right way and right now everything is just an experiment to see what works.
If we had to pay $6-8 for every channel we wanted, most likely we would end up paying more.
I still will subscribe to CBS All Access and hope others will to. Hopefully more services like this will launch.
Probably worth mentioning that you can get CBS All Access outside USA by following these steps [thevpn.guru]
Good content will find a way, but it’s become ridiculous how much cable/satellite providers charge for these packages, while purposely configuring them in a way that if you want one channel, you have to pay for 30 you don’t need. I applaud the move to al a carte programming. Yes, you run the risk of certain networks not being able to stay around long enough to develop shows, but the talent behind them will find a network that will produce, or a forum for it, visa a vie your Amazons and your Netflix.
Worse comes to worse, perhaps some of these channels can merge and we can have two or three really good networks that produce top notch quality. I know we tend to think of AMC and FX for example as two of the better networks, but really when you think about it, at any given time during the year, each of them only have one to three quality programs airing new content at any given time. The rest of it is filled with repeat airings or syndicated movies. If FX and AMC combined, they’d still have plenty of air time available to broadcast new shows plus leftover space for the syndicated stuff too.
I agree that it would seem like if every channel started doing this it would probably get to the point where you might as well just have cable. I mean you would have $8 for Netflix, another $8 for amazon prime, another $8 for Hulu, $6 for CBS, $12 for HBO. You know some of the other guys are going to get in on the action, so say another $8 for Showtime, $5 for AMC and $5 for Disney (for the kids). At that point you are at $60 and having to pay 8 different bills. And that doesn’t even include the monthly fee to your ISP with the unlimited bandwidth you need for all the streaming.
At that point you might as well just have cable.
CBS ALL-Access should be called All-Ads – it’s terrible. CBS ‘s pay service “could” really be a cool thing, but all the ads kill the vibe completely. Netfix, Amazon Prime, HBO GO – none have ads of any type. The only reason I’d want to PAY for this service would be to KILL the ads. I can watch most of the programing via DVR or on-demand and put up with some ads, but I’m watching in my huge HD TV – which is cool. This service is on a little screen so WHY should I want to sit through the SAME crappy ads that are ON-DEMAND??? CBS ALL-ACCESS = no value or benefit.
CBS ALL-Access should be called All-Ads – it’s terrible. CBS ‘s pay service “could” really be a cool thing, but all the ads kill the vibe completely. Netfix, Amazon Prime, HBO GO – none have ads of any type.
If HBO GO had ads there’d be a total uproar! What’s the difference here?
CBS WAS MY NETWORK OF CHOICE, AND I COULD WATCH SHOW I HAD MISSED. I REFUSE TO JOIN CBS ACCESS, AND I DOUBT I WLL WATCH MUCH MORE CBS, PERIOD.
IT ISV SUCH A SHAME PEOPLE ARE CHARGED FOR EVERYTHING. REDUCE THE SALARY OF SOME OF YOUR HIGH PAID EXECUTIVES AND GIVE THE PEOPLE A SERVICE YOU CAN BE PROUD OF. JEN
Disappointed that “classis” shows that were paid for long since and have been free to view for years are now held captive by CBS. I will definitely not pay for CBS All Access – its a rip-off!
This is ridiculous. I already pay for the channel with my cable subscriber and can view all the other channels online with that subscription.
CBS, is trying to make money off an industry they shouldn’t. CBS, has never been known as a premium channel. They are trying to now with this All Access mess. The idea of all access is fine but not after another fee; on top off the fee you already pay with cable. They should’ve done a more broad pilot first before implementing a change like this. NBC, FOX, and ABC all have all access for free! I dont understand CBS’s motive here.
