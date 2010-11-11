AMC cancels ‘Rubicon’

In a disappointing but unsurprising move, AMC has declined to renew of “Rubicon,” the slow-burn conspiracy thriller that wrapped its first and only season a few weeks ago.
“‘Rubicon’ gave us an opportunity to tell a rich and compelling story, and we’re proud of the series,” AMC said in a statement (not attributed to any specific executive, as opposed to the various statements celebrating the huge “Walking Dead” ratings). “This was not an easy decision, but we are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a phenomenally talented and dedicated team.”
“Rubicon” had a troubled creative beginning. Creator Jason Horwitch quit after the pilot was produced over creative disagreements with the network. Producer Henry Bromell was brought in to run things and reorient the show a bit (he changed the central workplace, for instance, from a civilian think tank into an independent consultant for American intelligence), the first few episodes moved along at a crawl, and Bromell never quite figured out what to do with some elements Horwitch had introduced, like Miranda Richardson’s role as wealthy conspiracy widow Katherine Rhumor.
But within a few episodes, “Rubicon” began to find itself, focusing as much on the office – and the emotional cost of being an intelligence analyst – as on the conspiracy. The supporting characters – particularly Michael Cristofer as the delightfully-named conspiracy mastermind Truxton Spangler, Arliss Howard as an ex-spy of nebulous loyalty and Dallas Roberts as a twitchy analyst struggling to accept that he’d lost his family – became just as rich and compelling as our confused hero Will Travers (James Badge Dale), and the deliberate pace began to feel like an asset, not a liability. Thanks to an ominous score and beautiful cinematography by “Breaking Bad”s Michael Slovis, the series had a sense of atmosphere most dramas would kill for.
Unfortunately, the ratings were awful, particularly in the 18-49-year-old demographic that’s the lifeblood of the TV business. When “The Walking Dead” debuted to such big numbers, some readers asked if that was good news for “Rubicon” – did the zombie show’s success give AMC license to renew a (mostly) well-reviewed charity case? I felt it was the opposite. AMC already has a pair of dramas in “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” where the ratings aren’t commensurate with the critical praise (though both shows do a lot better than “Rubicon” did), and “The Walking Dead” success showed that the potential ceiling for an AMC drama was much higher than the followings for Don Draper and Walter White might have suggested. A network that’s destined to be a home of boutique dramas maybe can justify keeping around a terribly-rated show, but a network that knows that, with the right show and marketing, they can be actual ratings players wouldn’t necessarily want or need to bother with its fringe shows.
And I have to say that I’m much less broken up about this news than I would have been before I saw what turned out to be the “Rubicon” series finale, in which Bromell delivered a very unsatisfying end to the conspiracy story. It wasn’t so bad that it soured me on the series, but it was yet another reminder that the show was vastly stronger on mood and character than on plot, and it meant I would have gone into a a hypothetical second season with my expectations vastly lowered for any big story arc. (Bromell did say that a second season would have focused more on the day-to-day operations of the American Policy Institute, but there still would have been some kind of arc.)
“Rubicon” is a show that I liked but didn’t love at first, then got vastly better as it went along, but sputtered at the finish line. I’m glad I got to see it. I’m disappointed I won’t get to see any more of Spangler and Kale Ingram. But I understand the cancellation from a commercial position, and the finale made me less confident in the show’s creative long-term potential.
Whoop.
Anyways. I really liked rubicon and I’m not clamoring for a second season.
Not everything needs to be a multi season story and rubicon can be seen as a lengthy ministries.
I, too, found the day to day stuff more interesting and intriguing than the somewhat poorly thought out conspiracy.
Amc seems to be really stepping up their game with breaking bad, walking dead, and of course mad men.
Ps: have you heard anything about the boxing show on fx? ‘Lights out’ I think.
Rubicon’s finale reminded me of the disappointing first season finale of Heroes. That’s another show that should have been one and done.
I was gonna post this as a comment, but it works better as a reply to you. I used RUBICON as an excuse to eat a leisurely dinner before MAD MEN. After deciding it was the dumbest show I’d ever seen, I began to like the parts that weren’t directly connected to the conspiracy arc.
I found myself wondering if maybe the show couldn’t be a lot better if given a second season, freed of the goofy plot (which was foisted on it by a guy who was fired).
But there was an awful lot of stupidity that COULDN’T be connected to the original “Who is Atlas-McDowell and why are they doing these terrible things with four-leaf clovers?”
Turning the sexy next-door neighbor into a spy (and a really bad one, since she let her protectee get killed) wasn’t something anyone could blame on what they inherited.
I agree with the HEROES reference. If that denouement was the best the showrunners could do with all those threads, the second season probably would have been a trainwreck, and just as well I’m not tempted to watch.
I’ll miss the theme music. I liked that a lot.
Completely agree with your assesment of the series. I felt the same way all the way through. But the last ep, nothing happened which when you’re offering a conspiracy thriller seems kind of senseless. You’re right it was better on tone and mood than actual plot.
I also love the way you you used the word commensurate. Nice! (Im being totally serious)
Well, here’s why I zoned out of ‘Rubicon’ and never really came back.
How the {insert favourite expletive here} do you make an actress as weird, spiky and generally amazing as Miranda Richardson BORING?
The series had a number of problems but the primary one was that it simply was not good at building suspense, and that’s the central thing that is enjoyable about this genre.
I hope to see the actors in other AMC shows in the near future if possible. Especially the actors who played Will and his love interest Andie. Very often the series seemed more like some sort of acting workshop than a show seriously trying to build intrigue and suspense so it may serve as a good showcase for the talents of the cast.
I was one of the people who watched the first three and gave up. Even when Alan warmed to the series I never felt the need to go back.
I agree; I liked Rubicon, but not enough and the finale really did it in. But, that being said, many shows improve given more time. I think that the loss of the original creator could not be overcome and it’s too bad.
I have the entire series DVR’ed and have yet to watch it. Is it worth the watch? Was everything wrapped up, i.e. no cliffhangers?
Watch a couple and if you like the actors then it’s worth it. If you don’t then stop. It’s not worth watching for the plot.
No things were not all wrapped up though there were some answers. If they had wrapped everything up that would have been completely giving up on a season 2 chance.
Maybe stop after episode 12? The finale is messy, like Alan said.
I’d give it some time to watch the series. The finale was a mess as stated.
The show grew on me. I’m not surprised but I’m disappointed.
I loved the atmospheric mood of Rubicon. It was one part of the show that was done extremely well.
I never fully understood what Katherine Rhumer’s part was-it wasn’t fully fleshed out and realized. It was a waste of Miranda Richardson, imo.
I will miss Kale, Truxton, Miles and Will.
The show also solidified my crush on JBD :)
I would have happily taken in a second season of Rubicon.
I hope to see the actor’s working soon on other projects.
I’m bummed. Now, I wait to hear about Terriers. I hope the show does not get canceled.
Oh well. I wasn’t a big fan, yet I was hoping that AMC would maintain its perfect record in terms of not having canceled a series. However, there were definite problems with Rubicon that I don’t think complete creative control from Bromell in season 2 would have fixed.
Hopefully The Killing will be better, but with someone like Veena Sud as the showrunner, I kind of doubt it.
Okay I didn’t have AMC Channel when Mad Men came out. i caught it almost a year latter in one of the re-airings of it by AMC. Why didn’t they try the marathon day of shows or re-airing the series again for more numbers? Season 1 of Mad Men was on 3 or 4 times before Season 2 aired.
AMC, you break my heart.
On a side-note, I hope that FX cancels Terriers.
No.
U can go to he double hockey sticks
I would love this. I am so tired of hearing about Terriers here and at another recap site that I visit.
No one forces you to read the recaps…or watch the show…or comment here.
troll is trolling
Nope, it’s a genuinely terrible show (like all of FX’s programming) that deserves the axe.
Oh, when you put it that way it’s completely reasonable.
BOOOO. this was a great “slow burn” show.
Sigh. I’m not surprised at this news, but it does sadden me. I will especially miss getting to see more Kale and Miles.
Breaking Bad, you’re next!!!!
I feel like BB is safe for now. It’s been able to draw in Best Actor several times now and I doubt AMC is willing to cancel a show with decent ratings that can pull in major awards.
That’s the key — an AMC series, to be marginally better than airing one more stale 80s movie, has to either a) bring in the ratings or b) serious and continued critical prestige. Either achievement makes the cost of the network to cable companies more saleable. RUBICON never had the first, and lost the second.
No way. Breaking Bad is safe until the creator wants to end it. It may not get stellar ratings, but it gets a lot of attention when it comes to awards, and rightly so.
I’m nearly certain that this upcoming season of Breaking Bad is the last. I remember reading somewhere that it was explicitly designed to be a four season show.
I might be mistaken though.
Dean, Vince Gilligan has waffled on that and now says he doesn’t know when the show should end – no doubt because it’s been successful enough for AMC (even at sub-Walking Dead ratings) for them to not want him to take it away from them just yet.
I thought about BB when I saw Rubicon’s ratings – I could be wrong, but I thought Breaking Bad had pretty bad ratings for its season one too – possibly comparable to Rubicon’s 1 million and change – before BB established itself as a strong contender for awards. So, I was hoping Rubicon might squeeze through too and get a second season – if only just to see how a season would work if Brommell had full control of the whole run. To be fair, the finale was terrible though (which does I think take away a little from the episodes that are good, just because the conclusion was so blah) so I can see why AMC want to cancel it maybe not because of the ratings, but because of the creative direction.
I will really miss this show. It definitely had it’s problems, as Alan mentioned, but there were so many great characters that it was well worth the visit each week. And I do think they would have worked out a lot if the kinks in season 2.
I think the finale was hampered significantly by not knowing whether it would be renewed (much like the season 3 finale of the Wire). I suspect it would have been a lot better if the writing team knew definitively whether the show would be renewed or not.
They should just make a spin off show with Cale as the lead character. A gay bad-ass..
I really liked it and am sad it was canceled. However, it works well as a one-season show (I wasn’t as bothered by the finale as many others).
I’ll miss you, Miles and Tanya, and all of your emotional troubles. Hope to see many of the actors on more popular entertainment soon, as each was able to make an impression.
Terriers, on the other hand, needs to keep going. None of this “satisfying mini-series” there. It’s the only new thing that has grabbed me (Boardwalk Empire, while nicely made, continues to bore.)
I saw the headline “AMC Cancels…” and was afraid it was Terriors. Thank goodness.
I’d love it if AMC had that kind of omnipotence. Like some ultimate judge all programs must face, doling out arbitrary sentences as it sees fit.
Terriers is on FX. Keep your brilliant, formerly obscure cable channels straight!
Like the Onion headline from a few years back: “NBC cancels ‘CSI'”
Way to screw up AMC’s perfect record. Damn you, Rubicon.
crud, I’ll miss the slow burn. A wonderfully shot show. Cinematography was heads and shoulders above the rest. I love all the AMC shows.
So, I DVR’d the first season, but had not watched it yet, too many shows to watch. Should I watch it or just delete it? (Is there closure if I watch it)
Everyone’s different but there was enough closure in it for me. I doubt you’ll feel like you’ve been left hanging if you watch it.
All I can say is try and see if you like it.
f@#% everything about that.
Given that it already has a second season, I hope The Walking Dead gets better. I didn’t care much at all for the second episode. I liked the pilot alright, but not enough to make me a fan. To be honest, I’m not sure the show will ever be my cup of tea.
I loved Rubicon, despite its flaws. While it is hardly the best new show of the season, it quickly became my favorite. While I made peace with the inevitable cancellation long ago, I admittedly would still be disappointed if the show doesn’t get a Blu-ray release.
I found the pilot mind-numbing, with, like, two cool moments in the entire endless plod. People complained about Rubicon being slow, but that show has a second season? I will never understand people.
I’ll stick around for the rest of the season to see what direction the show intends to go, but so far it strikes me as the AMC equivalent of True Blood.
Really stupid comparison. The Walking Dead is much grittier than True Blood, and has a nihilistic tone rather than a romantic one.
Of course! Tone! That makes all the difference. How stupid of me to think otherwise. Gritty. Nihilistic. Flavors that truly make a steak dinner of a bag of popcorn.
To all the people who have rubicon on their dvr and havent watched it yet: Watch all episodes except the last one and pretend that the penultimate episode is the real finale.
This comes as a bit of a sad way to end my day work.
But it was pretty expected. Anemic ratings are anemic ratings.
I caught up on the show since the finale, and while I don’t have a reference point, it seems like it works better taken as a whole than as a week by week series. The supposedly “slow” first few episodes were a lot more gripping when I knew the next episode was a click of the play button away.
Bummer. The show could have really hit its stride without all the semi-disappointing conspiracy baggage.
Personally, I’m extremely disappointed. Rubicon was simply too smart for t.v. And far too deliberately paced for Generation ADD. For those of us who stuck with it, the series built to an astounding crescendo in the final few weeks. Despite the cancellation, I’m still thankful I saw it.
The penultimate episode in particular was one of the best hours of television that I have seen this year, if not the absolute best. I wish the series would have just ended there, in hindsight.
Does anyone know how the ratings for Rubicon compared to the ratings for Terriers? I’m ambivalent about losing Rubicon, but Terriers would definitely hurt. I realize they’re different networks, but both have had the whole “high quality under-watched” tag from just about the get-go.
Compare both here:
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
Rubicon had better ratings; it dipped below one million viewers a single time during its run, whereas Terriers only broke a million once! There’s no way this isn’t getting canceled too.
despite ratings i still believe fx will give terriers another shot—you’re forgeting that terriers has shawn ryan as an exec producer—someone who fx has a history with, and given the show’s critical acclaim–i can see them giving it one more shot. This is the network that gave The Riches a second season for goodness sakes and if i remember right–the numbers for that first season were quite terrible as well.
I gave it my all and every benefit of the doubt, but ultimately, the pieces set into play by the provocative pilot (and the title sequence of every ep.) never really came to fruition in as complex and satisfying a manner as I might’ve hoped. I wanted to like _Rubicon_, but it never really hit its stride (pu intended w/r/t pace, but also in terms of how things “clicked” on a lot of intangible levels) and it’s not clear that it ever would’ve.
I got genuinly depressed about the news, the thought of never seeing Miles, Grant and Tanya sitting around a table arguing about some periferal problem that may or may not turn out to be vitally important later on is almost to painfull to think about.
I will miss everybody working in API, but a special mention to Truxton Spangler, the more I watched the series the more I realized how much I hung to every word he said.
True, the overarching conspiracy wasnÂ´t all that compelling, but donÂ´t forget that the whole Kaleb sub-part of it, which was a fairly significant part of the season in eps 4-12 was absolutely terrific. Surprising, full of suspense and when the plot exploded in the later eps it felt something real were at stake.
IÂ´m so bummed out right now, so why donÂ´t the tv gods go right ahead and cancel every other show that is at all in danger of cancellation right now and get it over with. First Caprica and now this.
Any hope for this one to live on on DTV’s 101? I mean the numbers were even lower than the season that shall not be named of FNL but I feel like there’s a place for this show for sure.
:-( I really liked Rubicon. I even wrote AMC a letter asking them to renew it. It wasn’t perfect, but it was so much better than a lot of the junk on TV.
….well……did they think Heisenberg was kidding when he said: “Stay out of my territory”?………..
Bummer :(
Not surprised at all. I really enjoyed the series up to episode 12, which should have been the season finale. I would have felt better about a possible 2nd season if the season had ended after this ep.
I wonder how the show would have faired creatively, and in ratings if Bromwell never left, and his vision had remained intact.
You of course meant Jason Horwitch. And I agree. I think much of what made ‘Rubicon’ great was built in its first episode, where he had the most impact. We can only wonder what would have happened had it not me abandoned to clods like Bromell.
My bad, yeah I meant Horwitch.
Rubicon did not stumble at the end, Alan. It tripped over its shoelaces, fell flat on its face, got run over by a bus, rolled into a manhole and fell down into the sewer.
I wish I’d never seen the finale – no that’s not quite it. I wish a meteor hit Henry Bromell right before its taping so I could imagine the great, satisfying ending that would have concluded ‘Rubicon’ had not the terrible tragedy occurred. As it was, the last episode incinerated all the good feelings I had for ‘Rubicon’ – and I was a huge fan in the mid-season – so its cancellation leaves me stonily indifferent.
Rubicon should never have been stretched into something “to be continued…” It was a perfect mini-series, with one overriding plot line that should have been resolved by the last episode and then closed down. It got better and better, and then that finale was a terrible cop-out. I felt betrayed and let down.
The BBC knows how to do these things. There’s no reason why something good has to be made to go on and on artificially. It should never have toyed with a second season. It had a great arc, and the story should have been concluded in the 13th and last episode, and everyone gone home. Now it’s been closed down, and we’ll never how how it should have ended. It just stinks. They should have had the courage to end it properly.
They could save it, even now, by making one more episode. By tradition these are supposed to be “movie-length”, but I don’t care. Just finish the story.
I’m not sad it got canceled, just the wrap up of the story was so poorly executed.
Disappointing. Yeah, the finale could have been better and they wasted Miranda Rchardson’s character needlessly, but I loved these characters and the storyline. And I HATE Breaking Bad — there’s nobody there that I can root for. Waste of time. But all networks consider ratings. Can’t help that. So I’ll have to hope that I can see James BAdge Dale and Arless Howard somewhere else soon tha makes better use of their talents.
Clarification: I meant the cancellation was disappointing, not the series. Loved the slow-burn style that really did remind me of a good BBC miniseries — that was a big part of the reason I kept coming back every week. And as I really liked James Badge Dale in The Pacific, I kept hoping that this would be the TV breakout role for him. Alas, it wasn’t because the episodes took too long to warm up most of the audience. I never thought Rubicon could sustain interst beyond two seasons, maybe three, but this cancellation seemed very premature to me — as did Katherine Rumor’s death. Too bad …