‘Atlanta’ Begins Its ‘Robbin’ Season’ With ‘Alligator Man’

Atlanta is back for a second season. I reviewed the early episodes overall here, and I have thoughts on the premiere coming up just a soon as I beat a flamingo to death…
Donald Glover dubbed this second year of the show Atlanta: Robbin’ Season, and “Alligator Man” takes no time at all bringing that subtitle to life. We open the season in what would feel like a completely different show if we weren’t already used to Atlanta‘s chameleon qualities: two unknown friends holding up a fast food joint, then getting into a shootout with the restaurant’s rifle-toting manager, and abandoning a girlfriend who gets hit in the crossfire while sitting in their back seat.
The sequence is rough and raw (I now want to see Hiro Murai direct a full-on heist movie), and narratively has nothing to do with the rest of the episode, other than a moment where Darius and Earn go past the crime scene and Darius explains that robbin’ season comes because, “Christmas approaches, and everybody gotta eat.” But if Earn isn’t prepared to turn to a life of violent crime — even in an episode that involves him inheriting his Uncle Willy’s handgun — there’s a desperation to him throughout “Alligator Man” that doesn’t feel that far removed from what Darius describes. Earn’s gotta eat, and he has to do some ridiculous things to make that happen.
Such a great episode. I read an interview where Donald said he’s trying to get Katt an Emmy with this role. I hope that means he turns back up.
“I don’t believe in time as a concept” might be the best line of the series thus far!
I thought Darius’ tale about “Florida Man” was meant to be humorous, like an urban legend told tongue in cheek. Lakeith Stanfield is so deadpan that it’s hard to tell when Darius is screwing around with people, when he’s talking nonsense, and when he’s just stoned.
Are Georgia’s drug laws so harsh that you can still get a punishment that draconian for half a joint? Thank god I live in a blue state. It’s funny that Earn is broke, yet he gave Yvonne $100 so she could give Uncle Willie his $50, but it still didn’t work out. Dying to know what Willie did to Earn’s mom that Earn is still mad about.
Question, though: Willie is a mess and seemingly on the run. Earn said he was checking on him on behalf of “the person who owns the house.” That’s either Alfred or his parents. Either way, why can’t Earn live there? Aside from the alligator.
I think he got that $100 from Alfred to settle the scenario. Either way, hope Earn ends up crashing at that house now that we’ve been introduced to Chekhov’s Crocodile.
Yeah, I assumed Alfred gave Earn the money to settle the problem. The house was in Al’s name, and Willie is Earn’s uncle; might Willie be Al’s father?
And Frank, you’re right about the genius of Stanfield’s performance. I assume Darius really believes this, but it’s also possible with the way he plays it that this could be him messing with Earn.
Didn’t Willy or someone else mention Florida Man in passing later in the episode? It wasn’t just Darius…
that episode was amazing. im so glad this show is back
Yes, Willie also mentioned Florida Man which was humerous.
The intro scene was wild!
“I now want to see Hiro Murai direct a full-on heist movie”
I came here to direct to post this as well. That was gorgeous.
“goes to Checkers” lol that big Buford.