‘Big Love’ – ‘A Seat at the Table’: The gangster’s daughter

As I’ve said, most weeks with “Big Love” I’m not going to bother with a write-up, and simply give those of you still watching a chance to comment. On thing I’ll note is that this is the second episode in a row to climax with Bill seeming to accept that his decisions in life may not have been the wisest. (Here it was in his offer to Margene.) I still wonder how sincere any of it is, though; as a commenter noted last week vis a vis the comparable scene with Don, Bill means pretty much everything he says in the moment, but then quickly changes course as soon as his next brainstorm (or “message from Heavenly Father”) arrives. Does what he said here matter to you? And is Nicki more or less tolerable now that she’s trying to dress and act like a member of the modern world?
What did everybody else think?
To answer your questions:
1. Bill has been a narcissistic jerk for far too long for me to believe any apologies/confessions of guilt. He is just the worst.
2. The second worst is Nicki, though. Her new make-over doesn’t change the fact that she is a total hypocrite.
I watch this show for Jean Tripplehorn, and some of the smaller characters. And because it’s the last season and I’ve put the time in. But it is killing me
Amen, sister, amen. That is all I have to say.
you’re right on the money, Bill is insufferable, has been but this time, he is so much more, none of it positive or good. And Nicki, I have to switch it off when she appears.
Why do I have a feeling that Bill is going to be impeached, but have a calling to unite all Utah polygamists and secede from the Union, creating a new autonomous nation in the middle of Utah called Bill Land? I do predict this will be the penultimate episode, and that the series finale will feature Bill’s first days as President.
Bill is, as always, guided by Mormon doctrine. Nothing grounded in logic, everything guided in belief. Seeing him try and figure out how to make this work for him on a bigger scale is interesting, natch…but not nearly as interesting as watching the impact on his family. Bill isn’t so much unlikeable as is he is very distinctly MORMON.
It’s true. Bill’s Mormon-ness is what’s driving him, and it even makes a certain amount of sense in that context. This season is like a love letter to the few people who watch the show and are Mormon, but sometimes I wonder how any of it makes sense to anyone else.
I remember when Big Love actually made an attempt to be entertaining,â€¦aahhh, those were the daysâ€¦
You would have thought that instead of trying to censure/obscure/explain Chloe Sevignyâ€™s comments about the showâ€™s writing, that just maybe someone should have made the choice to listen to them.
Bill is a sociopath, like many politicians, and I don’t believe he’s ever sincere about the wreckage he causes; Don had to really push to get him to apologize, but he felt no shame for what he did.
@ABCDIVA Testify! I can’t stop now, I’ll be relieved when the season is over…so many toxic characters, must everyone be working a twisted agenda? And just too much incredulity. At its best, 2 seasons ago, the show drew you into an alien world. It’s back to being repellent again.
Best moment this season: Margene flings an f-bomb at the school meeting.
And Nikki–I keep wanting to sympathize, she did have her childhood stolen, she’s been a slave to the men who rule her — and she’s never danced! But she’s just so vile, and spiteful, and petty.
I’ve liked this season so far. Last season got a little crazy. But so far so good. That is until Hollis Greene comes back around …..
“Big Love” has always been about finding (or discovering) new ways to do things while staying true to a fundamental set of beliefs (mostly in family). The theme is the right to question authority and it has been repeated throughout all the seasons. In the episode on Jan. 23rd, it was clearly spelled out in the scene between Tripplehorn’s Barb and Burstyn’s Nancy when Barb asked Nancy to give her a blessing. Barb is not questioning her faith. She believes she’s got faith enough to share. What she is questioning are the rules that have shaped the way she practices her faith and this point alone (and Tripplehorn’s sensational rendering of Barb) makes “Big Love” fascinating to watch even when it stumbles. She loves her family passionately but like any intelligent, caring person, sheâ€™s questioning blind faith and obedience that have guided her so far. Sheâ€™s realizing that perhaps some of her faith is good but other things might require adjustments. My guess is that “Big Love” will likely conclude with the Henrickson’s (all three wives + family) all staying together BUT forming some kind of new religion (like a subset of Mormonism) and with Barb assuming either all out leadership or recognized as an equal partner of Bill. It would violate much of what the show has built up over the years to have the family break apart in any way. The question is what is the path to this conclusion? What obstacles (like always-creepy Alby Grant) will be thrown in their way? The creators are wise to wrap things up this season. The show has pretty much exhausted the possibilities for the supporting actors and introducing new ones would be a distraction. Lastly, â€œBig Loveâ€ is a show that attempted to deal with a difficult, touchy subject without becoming salacious or preachy. It was always a show that walked a fine line and for pretty much every season it did it.
As always with Big Love, I think there is a lot of potentially fascinating stuff going on, but I’m not sure I trust the show to follow through in a satisfying way. Last season also had some promising storylines, and then…slow motion tetherball.
Barb challenging the patriarchal structure of every community she belongs to is potentially very cool. Bill’s problem is hubris–he has never once doubted that he should and does have the authority to decide the fates of his family, his employees, Juniper Creek, all of freaking Utah. Who does he think he is? He thinks he’s The Man, because his culture told him and showed him that’s how it works. In my reading, almost every storyline the show has explored has been about that, with the other characters creeping ever closer to facing their problems with this structure head on.
But…I don’t know. I think I know more about Mormonism and polygamy than the average person, and yet I’ve still found a lot of Big Love challenging to follow. I’d love to know more about this Major character, or Barb’s mom’s activist past, but we just get barely enough to sort of understand the plot. It’s a little frustrating.
But I loved the ending with Barb leading Nikki in a dance.
Who played the Major and why do I know her? imdb is useless.
If by “the Major”–do you mean politician Midge’s mom? That was Mariette Hartley, whom many of us remember as James Garner’s “wife” in those wonderful Polaroid commercials. You’re right–IMDB didn’t have a full guest-cast list for this episode.
The Major was Mariette Hartley.
Thanks ladies!
It’s only the second episode and I already feel like it’s turning into an incomprehensible mess like last season. The Major? Betty Ford? Safety Net? I literally have no idea what is going on already. (Seriously, can someone please explain Betty Ford??)
Okay, I hadn’t completely finished the episode. I finally got the part where they explained Betty Ford. I’m still not sure what the point of half of these storylines are, though.
@M
It would’ve made more sense if Barb’s mom had actually gone to the Betty Ford Clinic, but it was raised as both a point of shame, and a statement on the repressed place of women in that society: the LDS was opposed to the ERA, all female empowerment (think of Nikki’s outburst at the meeting about women’s uteruses) and to Betty Ford in particular.
I’d hoped this season, from what I’d read, was going back to the basics with the Henricksons, but as usual, they’ve convoluted everything with too much peripheral, ill-explained activity.
I think the Betty Ford incident and the poorly explained Major was the writers’ attempt to show that Barbara’s background was not the typical Mormon childhood. Her mother and this Major person apparently made a big impression on her and shapes her current activity. Like her mother, Barbara is trying act according to her principles even if it goes against the grain of LDS teachings and she’s trying to not become the subservient wife that her mother has become. I don’t know what the deal with Major is…her name and demeanor suggests a humorless, militant woman…maybe Barbara is afraid of appearing like that?
I agree. The writers were trying to show us that Barb’s mom was an extremely liberal Mormon–even radical from a Mormon point of view.
What stood out to me, though, is how even the most liberal Mormons have their line in the sand. Barb wanted was a community where she could try to sort out her beliefs. That’s an extremely common thing for Mormons who are struggling with their faith to want, in my experience.
But Barb’s mom had her line too, even if it was further out there than, say, Nicki’s. Polygamy and women giving blessings were over that line. Now Barb’s as alone as ever.
Fantastic episode. Chloe and Jeanne really on top of the game here. This season is starting off wonderfully. I find it hard to believe that people were having trouble following the episode. It was pretty clear to me what was going on.
Chloe and Jeanne?
Uh, yeah, Chloe and Jeanne.
Bill’s big conference screen/call meeting got all out of hand because the women could talk. Loved that.
She left Betty Ford at the airport? 32 years ago? In the midst of the 200 eminent fires that need putting out in the Hendrickson landscape, THAT was the big scandal that dominated airtime?
I’m sure the Margene suddenly wanting to leave storyline is interesting, and perhaps if I visited the HBO website, or read “Margene’s Big Blog” I would learn more about what the hell is going on in her life, but because the show is more determined to invent L,M,N,O,P, and Q storylines (I think the Q storyline has something to do with when exactly “the institute” re-opened at Juniper Creek), I have absolutely no idea what is happening with the A storyline.
Bill: Margene, if you’re not happy here, you are free to go, and take all those kids with you. I would ask you about what is wrong, or try to comfort you, but I am just too busy trying to re-organize a meeting of polygamists that hate each other, because I am a politician now, and my entire platform consists of one issue.
Yeah, you’ve put the finger on the real problem with Big Love. The seemingly never-ending cascade of problems and crises in the Hendriksons’ life is what really ruined last season. The characters are staggering from one (usually self-made) predicament to another like rowboats in a gale. You feel like crying out,”Stop! For the love of Joseph Smith, just stop tearing your lives apart!”
I’m starting to feel that the message of the show is that polygamy is bad, guys, because You Do Not Want All These Hassles. It’s also doing a pretty good job of portraying divine revelation as a toxic and corroding influence on people’s lives. Bill’s narcissism may stand out, but it’s reflected in the behaviour of many of the other main male characters and seems merely to be the consummation of the inane patriarchalism of his beliefs.
@Charles & @Lepedoptera– I see this show as a soap opera and that’s how soap operas roll, one crisis after another, but in daytime soaps it happens in slow motion. Here, it gets a little hectic.
I really liked this episode, and I’m a member of the minority who think that season 4 was entertaining. I’m a silver-lining kind of guy when it comes to Big Love.
Sure, Bill is a narcissistic prick. But I stay with Big Love mainly for Jeanne Tripplehorn, who continually wows me with her acting. Make her cry in any scene and I’m bawling at the drop of a hat. Barb and her mother are just such goldmines.
This episode spoke to me because I have a predicament that is similar to Barb’s, and I think I’ve mentioned this before in Alan’s blogspot before in a Big Love post: it’s that I am a Muslim, a lapsed Muslim I guess, and I stopped believing in all of my religion’s teachings. When you see fellow followers go down the wrong path, and when you think that some of your faith’s traditions are not right, it really unsettles the soul. How do you create a compromise between your values and your faith? And how do you create a compromise between your values and the values of your family?
I was rooting for Barb in this episode (as in every episode) the whole time, because I also feel that women of my faith should not be under the shadow of patriarchy. And I thought that when she was about to perform a blessing on Margene, and that when she asked her mother to give her a blessing, those were the highest points of the episode. Those were stand out scenes, and they served to show that no matter how maternal and spiritual Barb is, no matter how big her family is, she is still alone.
I feel so very invested in her character because she is kind of a role model for me. A model not for the miserable wife part, but for the part where she stands strong against her odds. (OK so she may be drinking now. That’s a sign of weakness, I guess.) But that’s why I’m going to watch to the end – I want to watch Barb survive this season.
And, um, one other thing. I do understand why a lot of the viewers feel as if Big Love is too fast, I get that, and I get that they’re frustrated over the many plots brewing. But let’s look at it cup half-full: doesn’t that mean that the writers think we’re smart enough to figure it out? If it’s bad now that they think we’re smart, think how much worse Big Love would be if the writers thought we were dumb?
Not that we’re talking about intelligence here per se. Big Love is soapy.
I keep thinking of 24, with its fast pace, and Lost, with its several plots (mysteries) each season, and I don’t see a lot of people complaining about that. (OK, maybe I haven’t been to a lot of Lost forums, so there.) Perhaps it’s because Big Love is not an action-adventure show, I guess?