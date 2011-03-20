‘Big Love’: Reviewing the series finale

A review of the “Big Love” series finale coming up just as soon as I name my impractical little car…
In the closing scene of the “Big Love” series finale, we see the three widows of Bill Henrickson each fulfilled in her own way: Barb as the leader of the church Bill founded before his murder, Margene as a globe-trotting humanitarian aid worker, and Nicki as the nurturing head of the household. Barb turns to eldest daughter Sarah and says, “Your father made this possible.”
It’s a nice sentiment, and the Henrickson women do seem very happy in this moment, but all I could think was, “Bill made this possible by dying.” Because a living, breathing, preaching Bill Henrickson had been shown pretty clearly over five seasons of “Big Love” to be an utter cancer to his family: myopic and petulant and manipulative and self-righteous and constantly causing pain, large and small, to the three women who had chosen to be his wives. That they’ve all finally come into their own and learned to co-exist peacefully without the usual tension and jealousy is something that only could have happened once Bill left the picture.
Bill’s destructive effect on his loved ones was clear to me as a viewer of the show for a very long time, and it was clear to many other viewers of the series. I’m just not sure if that was ever what creators Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer intended us to think of Bill, and the finale left things very muddled in that regard.
Those who came to the finale expecting some kind of great emotional comeuppance for Bill had to leave feeling disappointed. Yes, Bill gets shot and killed, but his assailant is a fairly minor character (frustrated, divorcing neighbor Carl) whose reason for hating Bill is pretty low on the list of the beefs other characters have with the guy. And in dying, Bill is spared the indignities of a trial, and time in prison, and having to live each day knowing of the public humiliation he had brought upon himself and his family. In his dying moments, Bill finally comes to accept that Barb was right to insist that women should be allowed to be priests in his new church, but in every other way his death is treated as a great tragedy and the death of a great man, who was never successfully challenged by anyone – not his wives, not his fellow politicians, not a group of reporters from some of the biggest newspapers in the country(*) – throughout the finale.
(*) Epic fail by the representatives of the New York Times, Washington Post, et al, in coming into a room with the Henricksons and just letting Bill, Nicki and company stay on message throughout. I went into that scene hoping we would see Bill’s various hypocrisies and rationalizations picked apart by a few smart reporters with an outsider’s perspective on things. Nope.
No, Bill makes various big speeches, gets hundreds of new followers to his church, then dies for such an incredibly stupid reason that there’s no way to view that scene and think, “Oh, he had it coming.”
After the closing credits rolled (featuring Natalie Maines covering The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows,” the show’s theme song from its original, far superior opening title sequence), HBO ran a teaser for an online making-of feature about the finale, which included Ginnifer Goodwin saying of the episode, “I love that we’re proving this family right.”
Now, that may just be her perspective, and not that of the creators. After all, actors tend to identify with their characters – actors who play villains are taught to see things from a perspective where they believe they’re really the hero of the piece – and I can see the performers who have spent five years inhabiting the lives of the Henricksons wanting to believe that they were all good people, this was a good family unit, and everything was okay in the end.
But virtually all of the finale played out along the lines Goodwin suggests. Bill was a good man, his church a good idea, his family unit a wonderful thing, his death a tragedy. And while the things he put his wives through did help build character – as Barb tells Sarah in that final scene, “We’re strong. We’ve been forged. We endure.” – there were probably better ways to go about doing that.
The one scene that felt like the Bill Henrickson I knew for the past five seasons came in a visit to the nursing home to see his senile mother Lois. It’s a bad day for Lois, who physically fights back when Bill tries to get her to wear her old Easter bonnet, but he keeps pushing it on her until she placidly gives in. Then he pulls her over to a mirror to show her what he thinks is a perfect mother-son picture, only for Lois to be horrified by what she’s really seeing (and by the fact that she no longer recognizes her own reflection).
That was Bill for the run of “Big Love”: pushing, prodding and manipulating to get what he wanted, frequently in extreme denial of the reality that was right in front of his face, smiling blandly throughout.
After two sloppy, ill-conceived final seasons of the show, all I really wanted from the finale was to see Bill finally forced to see the error of his ways. And while giving Barb the priesthood is no small thing for a man who was so aggressively, obnoxiously paternalistic, it also didn’t feel like nearly enough.
If you went into the finale with more affection for Bill, and/or the series, perhaps you were more touched by it all. (Though before Bill’s grandstanding at the state Senate meeting, it was a fairly listless hour.) But ultimately, the show I wanted “Big Love” to be apparently wasn’t the show Olsen and Scheffer were making. I can see that quite vividly now.
What did everybody else think?
Great finale.
I felt absolutely nothing for this finale. To be blunt it was an extreme cop out by the writers and creators of the program. What are they missing hear. Clearly they showed that Bills blind allegiance to his beliefs impacted his family and indeed the community in a negative fashion. He destroyed his business partner’s career. He pushed his son and oldest daughter away, and the ultimate cop out, they have a minor character that meant nothing in the grand scheme to make Bill in some respects a martyr to his beliefs. I say go to hell along with Bill to the writers and creators of Big Love. Nothing satisfying here. Big Empty is more appropriate.
Agreed! In the “Behind the Scenes” episode, the writers talked about how they felt they only needed about 10 more episodes to wrap up this show, as opposed to 20. Well, that’s true if you start with the assumption that Bill dies randomly, so you don’t have to resolve his rape trial, his Senate position, or even his day-to-day life going forwards as a publicly-known open polygamist.
I don’t have any moral/religious views, positive or negative, on polygamy, really. But regardless of your perspective on that, Alan’s right: Bill was a cancer to his family and often a morally reprehensible human being. The plot of this show seemed to get impossibly big, as if it were leading up to some huge event where Bill becomes a pivotal figure in bringing polygamy back “into the light”. But in reality, all he got was a heck of a lot of attention, 3 hours of discussion in the Utah legislature, and a statutory rape charge that would have superseded any possible goodwill he created as an open figure for polygamy. Then he dies as a martyr?
This show really did have something around Season 3, but much like Lost, they had an entire season adding crap that didn’t need to be there, and ultimately made the show laughable. I did enjoy the experience overall, but I can’t honestly look back at the series and feel like it was well-written…maybe just well-conceived.
You are absolutely right Alan, I was very disappointed. I believe the writers took the cheap and easy way out, plugging Bill with three bullets rather than having him actually deal with his choices.
It appears that the apex of this show was “Come, Ye Saints”, when Bill actually took three seconds to contemplate the consequences of his decisions. But from there, it was a long, two-season slide into a lazy deus ex machina ending. Really disappointing.
This show was not the show I wanted it to be (much like “Dexter” as it grinds on), which I suppose is more the fault of my own expectations, rather than those of the creators. But still, Big Love teased us for five seasons that there may be some kind of catharsis for all the horrific bullshit that Bill (and Nicki) had created, and none such catharsis was offered. It was a giant tease, and I fell for it.
Horrible finale. I should not have expected anything more given the last two seasons of the show. No mention of Joey, and Alby was not even in the episode? Please–the writers should have found away to work their scene stealer into the finale.
Bill needed a punishment to rival Vic Mackey’s on The Shield and instead, he got the easy way out: dead in the street at the hand of a lame character. No real forshadowing about the culprit there–I suppose we’ve seen Carl getting worked up over his failing marriage, but sod (yes, SOD) ultimately pushed him to murder.
Bill had an orange in his mouth earlier in the episode, so I was thinking he’d be killed, but all I could do was shout “Carl? Really?!” at my screen as the show faded away.
The show was a lot better when it was just about a guy with three wives who couldn’t get it up.
I can’t believe I missed the significance of the oranges. Ha!
I was furious at their co-opting the oranges. Big Love, I love you and all, but you are NOT The Godfather. Ugh.
And actually I was glad that they “resolved” the Alby storyline this week so that it didn’t wind up taking over and making the episode more overstuffed. It definitely felt like they rushed or had to edit out a lot of material. I’m thinking of the scene w/ Barb and Nicki in the shelter in particular. It seemed like it came out of nowhere.
Great comparison to “The Shield”. Now, THAT was a show with the balls to have the main character actually have to confront the decisions he had made, and did it in an emotionally truthful way.
Pretty much my thoughts exactly. Between his church vision and the way he died it felt like Bill was being martyred for us as the audience as much as he was for his church and family. It does work as a great way to provide closure quickly, but it felt like a bit of a cheat.
That being said, I’d totally watch a Bill-less sixth season of the show.
This is exactly what I was thinking, especially about a Bill-less show.
Well said u have my vote.
Actually, the reporting standards of the NY Times and Washington Post are accurate and seem rather par for the course in this day and age. Reporters are glorified stenographers with no ability to actually discern fact from fiction.
As for Bill, I much would have rather seen him die by the hand of Albie or end up in jail, rotting away for his real and perceived crimes. At least Barb and Margene, the only two truly likable characters this last season, get a little bit of redemption.
As someone who thinks Bill is probably the most unlikable antihero on TV (save maybe Tommy Gavin…maybe), I actually think the death was pretty effective. It was obvious as hell Karl was going to shoot him, just like it was obvious he’d been losing patience with the Henricksons for some time though. But Bill, who had just seen himself as A PROPHET (a bit ambiguous, but he thought God was speaking to him so…), who has just lost everything, is too blind to see it. He’s also foolish enough to have lost his security detail, and to stand there assuming all was well and that’d he’d make things better. He doesn’t, and it kills him. Literally.
And it makes total sense that he’d gravitate towards Barb. He’s seeing the light both metaphorically and literally, and it’s fitting.
In the end apparently the family does create something new, even if they have to overlook an ugly past. (Speaking of metaphors.) Bill WAS a cancer. Getting shot really was what was best for these women, because it was clear that it’d never be the time to branch out as long as he was there.
A perfect finale? Not exactly, but ultimately, I think it hit the right note.
Sums up my feelings to a tee. I found the finale satisfying, and I thought it was especially poignant that “God Only Knows” (a truly lovely version by Natalie Maines) played us out.
And Carl wasn’t playing about that juice racket, either…
I felt fine with it as Bill was dying, not happy with the ending, just fine. But upon seeing Amanda Seyfried at the end, I got much more excited about hoping we’d see Aaron Paul than anything else I’d seen in the episode. And so, in the end, the last thing I was thinking as ‘Big Love’ came to a close was: “Oh man, I can’t wait for ‘Breaking ‘Bad’!”
Totally agree. I would have tuned out, smart move to save the Aaron Paul cameo til the end.
My sentiments exactly, when I saw Aaron Paul, I said the same thing: bring back Breaking Bad please! I agree with Alan’s analysis, Bill got off easy being murdered that way. And, to Jeff H, you don’t have feelings either way about polygamy? Really? The point here is that polygamy enslaves women and children and promotes sexual abuse of children. No matter how Bill painted himself that’s what he was and promoted.He couldn’t tell Margene was a teenager, bullshit! He was a horny, inappropriate man who, like others, hid behind religion to justify his behavior. His dying was the best thing that happened to the show.
When I saw Aaron Paul at the end, I said to my husband, “It’s Jesse Pinkman.” Looking forward to “Breaking Bad.”
That said, I was kind of “meh” on the series finale. “Big Love” was more compelling and entertaining when Roman Grant and the crazy Greens were in the storyline.
I absolutely loved it. Didn’t dislike Bill as much as you apparently did because his actions were righteous in his own heart. That doesn’t make them right, of course, but at the end of the day he had a much more successful family than most. I wept when he was shot and cheered when the ladies came out ahead. Was also nice to see Sarah back in the mix (though we got cheated out of seeing her little sister one last time).
Bill was filling out his NCAA brackets.
“Didn’t dislike Bill as much as you apparently did because his actions were righteous in his own heart.”
Could not have said it better. He truly believed in what he was doing. Unlike most people from the compound, he was never shown using his faith in a hypocritical way, either to get the things he wanted or as an excuse to do the things he did.
I’m not even sure that Bill came around to accept Barb’s priesthood. It was kind of a foxhole conversion: Who else was around to give him a blessing? It’s also strange that, though Bill’s actions caused a lot of collateral damage, he was killed by someone who was instead affected by one of Margene’s half-baked projects. I get that everything is connected, but this did seem to push too far into making Bill a martyr.
I agree, he had no choice other than to have barn give the blessing. If there had been a male priest around he never would have looked at Barn.
I think Bill asked for her Bbessing because she was there, not because she was his only choice. If Nikki and Margene were the only ones there, I don’t think Bill would have asked for one.
Reply to comment…Barb.(stupid smart phone!)
im glad im not the only one that thought “goji blast killed bill!”
i have to disagree with the foxhole comment (excellent way of putting it though). i think bill had a vision? testimony? i forget what the word is for when someone receives a message from god… when he saw joseph smith’s wife in the vision in the back of the church, he took it as a sign that women are the priesthood too. i assumed he was writing his new church manifesto that afternoon when he was out in the backyard.
I thought the same thing! I guess it’s not the fact that Carl (a minor, unimportant, ancillary character) killed Bill that bothers me. It’s the fact that he killed Bill not because of objection to polygamy or for any larger reason that would have been interesting for an HBO show, but because Bill’s 3rd wife essentially wrecked his marriage with a juice pyramid scheme that screwed up Carl’s marriage. What!?!
@Angelabaca: I agree. I thought he was planning the woman priesthood holder announcement when he was writing. This makes sense, too, because I think the church would want some “proof” that women could be priesthood holders other than the word of his grieving widows.
@Jeff H – I don’t necessarily think that Carl killed Bill just b/c of the Goji pyramid scheme. I think it ran a bit deeper. He looks at Bill and he resents everything that Bill has (despite not knowing the extent to which Bill’s life is falling apart). Carl’s a guy who plays by the rules and he’s childless, he’s unemployed, his wife resents him. To him, the idea that a man like Bill can have everything that he wants is just wrong. I can completely believe that in a moment of utter despair he’d take all his suffering and pain on the man who has everything he wants.
You are offbase. He was clearly planning to give the Barb the priesthood…and not only that, he had come to view her as the prophet…she walked in IMMEDIATELY after his comment about waiting for the next prophet, then he had his Emma Smith vision. Asking Barb for a blessing was NOT a “just because she was there” thing.
@ Jay: Huh. I, of course, saw that Bill was planning on acknowledging Barb’s priesthood holding, but I didn’t see that he might view her as the next prophet. Very, very interesting, and you might have a point there.
I agree with your review. We just got to see Bill pontificate at the Utah legislature and then at his church and at his wives for most of this episode. It was so boring. I do think that given his controling behavior that one of the women should have seriously rebelled and left the marraige. I thought the ending was kind of silly. I really enjoyed the series as a whole though. It’s really hard to make a good ending I suppose.
Never watched a single episode, but seeing as this show ran 5 seasons and aired them on HBO, I thought I might check in. Looks like typical martyrdom fare from a show that was mostly about an asshole.
What I instead wonder is the future of Walter White and Don Draper (and to a lesser extent, nucky thompson) as fellow antiheroes on their respective roads to ruin. Is death the only answer?
Breaking Bad will end with Walter’s death, be it by natural causes or something else. It’s in the show’s DNA.
Draper on the other hand…well, one of the best things about Mad Men is that, TV rules be damned, the show keeps popping reality into the mix, mostly to infuriate and intrigue us viewers. So I can’t help but think old Donald Draper is gonna come out of this thing smiling, somehow.
Since you never watched, not sure why you feel the need to comment.
Just loved that we came full circle with the Natalie Manes version of “God Only Knows”
it was sad at the end how they all hug and bill was sitting there watching them but the writers did a lazy job i guess they didn’t know what else to do with
Why was that lazy? They were showing that in the Big Love world, that they all might actually get to be together in the afterlife. I thought it was a terribly sweet moment.
Oh boy, so after putting up with the chauvinistic moron all that time, they have to meet UP with him again and be subjected to his misogynistic BS forEVER? Poor them, they’d be better off with Satan.
I felt 2 things at the end of the show. 1) Carl killing Bill could not have been more obvious if Carl showed up throughout the season wearing a t-shirt that said foreshadow on it. 2) the ending song was an admittance that the show should have stuck with “God Only Knows” as the opening because it all went to hell when they switched.
Reply to comment…I agree about Carl. He felt he lost everything because of Bill and his family.
My friends and I are apparently the only ones who love the new credit sequence. I would routinely fastforward through the old one, but I always watched the new one. Thought it was really beautifully done.
It’s not the sequence it’s the song that bugged me. “God Only Knows” is one of the greatest songs of all time, in fact it’s the song that inspired Paul McCartney to start writing more serious music and stop writing throw away songs like “I wanna hold your hand”.
Thabk you for putting into words EXACTLY the way I felt about this finale, and the series as a whole. I’m truly baffled that the creators of the show failed to see how antagonistic Bill came across. And I was heartbroken to discover that we were supposed to be rooting for him all along.
I totally agree, this finale was one of the biggest disappointments of any sason finale. Love em or hate em, the Hendricks had lots of irons in the fire. Bill had changed, manipulated and improved lives throughout the show. His actions good and bad, justified and not, could have been played through in so many more compelling, controversial or touching ways. It felt rushed, and as if the main purpose was simply to tie up as many loose ends as possible and not to really show any ramifications to the actions the characters had taken and the evolutions they had caused. It was unsatisfying and left me wanting more, just they way the wives of Big Love are left now with Bill gone. I think the writers and producers picked the most simplistic way out they could. Big Love finale = Big Disappointment.
i like the finale as well as the closing song by natalie…looking forward to the borgias on showtime as well
Can’t believe I didn’t catch that bit with the orange. In a way that makes him dying at such a mundane moment a *little* better. But even so, the shooting was telegraphed a mile away. In fact, I was surprised one of Carl’s hands wasn’t in his pocket in the classic “I’ve got a gun” stance as he was crossing the street.
can someone clear up something for me…..did Lois die at the end (they showed the needle,etc.) or what, and why wasn’t anything more made of that?
Yeah, she died. I’m thinking it was morphine that Frank injected her with? I’m not sure. And since she died the same day as Bill and no one had even found out before Bill was killed, there wasn’t really anything to make of.
1. it’s probably a bad sign for your series finally when most lasting thought i have after is, “hey, there is aaron paul. when is breaking bad coming back?”
2. the second thought i have is what happens to the family structure now if any of the women want to date?
Yes, I really can’t imagine Margene staying single for all that long. We’ve seen her get tempted before.
Nikki’s been tempted a couple of times, too.
Some thoughts on the finale…
– I still can’t believe after ALL that, Bill was killed by Ramon the pool guy.
– I loved the scene of the three wives riding down the highway in Barb’s new car. Fantastic music too. Pretty sure that was Elliot Goldenthall’s theme from the film “Heat.” Great acting by all 3 women.
– There really wasn’t any resolution to the Ben/Heather storyline. As far as we know Ben still believes in polygamy and wants multiple wives. Did he change his views or did Heather just give in the way Barb did all those years ago.
– Does the fact that Sarah’s baby was blessed by Barb in Bill’s church mean that she has returned to the church and adopted her parents’ beliefs? I certainly hope not. Sarah escaping the craziness created by Bill was one of the most positive storylines of the show. I had hoped that Barb and/or Margine would do the same.
– In the end I’m glad that at least the 3 wives are happy. I just wish that they could have found happiness by wising up and leaving Bill instead of by making Bill a martyr.
“I just wish that they could have found happiness by wising up and leaving Bill instead of by making Bill a martyr.”
Well, Olsen and Johnson are two of the most amazingly bad misogynistic writers in the world, so there was no way that much more superior storyline was going to happen.
The best that can be said for this show is that it’s over.
Ben had a wedding ring in the “11 Months Later” scene. (All credit goes to my wife, who can spot a wedding ring from a mile away)
Ben and Heather both had wedding rings on.
Honestly, I find most people are too small minded to understand Bill’s actions. You’re right, his actions do bring negative consequences to his family. However, sometimes negative consequences are outweighed by positive ones. Bill’s profit was the giant leap he made for the cause in which he believed, polygamy. Bill’s situation cannot be compared to the everyday person’s (your own for instance), because he is not portrayed as the everyday person. He is a person advancing the righteous aspects of a cause that lies at the foundation of his beliefs, as it comes under fire from hypocrites who have legalized what can only be labeled discrimination. Crimes that result from polygamy should certainly be punishable, but as long as one’s actions do not affect someone else they should be free to do as they wish. That is what civil liberty is. Coming back to the point, Bill’s actions are profound and have implications on many people. How much, then, should we focus on the fact that three mere women (out of six billion people in existence) experienced some trial and tribulation in their lives to advance a lifestyle of which they are a part?
NO — Bill was an absolute asshole, and if her furthered the cause of polygamy, it was because it was convenient for him. And his ‘visions’ were always a little too convenient, which is often the case with visions. He used his supposed faith as a rationalization for bad behavior, cloaking it in religious garb. Jesus probably would have called him a whitened sepulchre just as he did the Pharisees.
And yes we **can** and should judge Bill as we would anyone else. Just because you claim some action of yours that hurts other people to be justified by your faith doesn’t mean it’s justifiable at all. No faith exists in a vacuum; there is always the larger society in which it must function. And often in the past, religion was nothing more than an institution that justified the existence of whatever chieftain, monarch, warlord, or dictator was in power (the so-called divine right of kings was one of those too, too convenient concepts to justify the status quo for the rich nobles). Virtually all the old religions justified slavery for thousands of years — it isn’t until the modern era, when most countries no longer had state religions, that slavery came to be seen as the evil that it always was. Which means institutional religions were always objectively wrong when they condoned slavery, as were the active proponents of slavery (usually people with something to lose if slavery ended). Same goes for child brides, female circumcision, keeping wives barefoot, uneducated and pregnant, you name it. Most religions have a lot to answer for, historically speaking, and the Mormon church isn’t alone in that respect. Polygamy is simply ethically unjustifiable. You’ll notice I didn’t say morally: morals are highly dependent on which religion you’re in, which means they shift, and not every faith can be right about all the details. But they *can* all be wrong in many respects. More to the point, the state (that is, whatever form of civil government you have) should never be asked to decide whose faith is right and whose is wrong — which makes viewing the behavior of its citizens from the standpoint of ethics obligatory. Morals have no place in government, but ethics most certainly do. Regardless of his religious convictions, Bill was still obligated not to be an unethical, selfish asshole, and at that he failed miserably. Never once did he care about anyone else’s welfare except through the lens of his own narrowly defined self-interest. That he had a completely ignominious end is fitting. And I won’t miss this show one damned bit.
Webiva I agree with you 100%! Bill was an absolute asshole. Also, let’s not forget that there were other victims (other than Bill’s wives). Hank being the main one. From the very first season of Big Love, Hank was manipulated and used by Bill. I’ve run out of fingers on both hands in order to count the number of times Hank was asked, by Bill, to take a bullet for him (in the name of the faith no less!). Bill was a jerk and I guessed correctly that he would be offed in the end but it was my wish that it would be Hank who put a bullet in his head.
Sorry . I meant “Don” (Bill’s alleged friend and business partner) not “Hank”.
I don’t think you should confuse Bill’s polygamy with the compound’s polygamy, which is a perversion of polygamy (child brides, lost boys, patriarchal despotism, etc.). How is polygamy ethically unjustifiable? Why is morality merely an extension of religion? I am an aethist and I consider myself moral. Maybe my morals are not the same as yours. Ethics is an organization of morality. Every society would have their own set of ethics. Aside from obeying laws, morality is best left to the individual. Polygamy was Bill’s only crime (not counting Marge’s deception about her age). Sure, he was self-centered, righteous and patriarchal. Those qualities are not illegal. None of his wives were forced into their marriage. They accepted his status as the ruler in the family. As any vital human being would, they chafed at the reality of such oppression. Just as I would if my husband expected me to go along with everything he said just because he was a man. Course, I would never have entered into such a relationship or led my husband to believe his way had more importance than mine. Also, how does Bill dying at the end make him a matyr? He didn’t die for the cause. He died because a disturbed human couldn’t handle his own misfortune. Happens all the time.
Wow, you must really hate bill so bad to give a review about how he was the only bad one out of the four. The marriage to margene is what started the downfall of the hendrickson’s. She lied about being 16 and her stupid immaturity made her speak out about it and also cause there neighbor to come shoot bill. Nikki also caused alot of damage and barb had decided that she made a mistake agreeing to the plural marriage in the first place. I agree that bill shouldn’t have run for office because it exposed them and the women had no reason to complain about being married (along with the others) to bill because they knew what they were getting into. Sad to see bill get killed off by a token character though.
totally agree….Barb and margene were the best characters on this show…
HORRIBLE FINALE. you kill the main character with 5 min left in the series. And while Bill’s death was not totally unexpected, it was a shock.
The creators wanted a shock and awe ending to get ppl to talk about the finale and the series – mission accomplished.
but let’s be honest, the writers and the creators of this show have been stealing money the last two years.
“but let’s be honest, the writers and the creators of this show have been stealing money the last two years.”
Oh wow, excellent observation.
Let’s hope that no one is myopic enough to buy the DVDs of this garbage show. Then again, Sheen’s ‘event’ sold out and American Idol is a hit, so never underestimate the stupidity of the viewing audience.
As much as you have the right to your opinion, I loved Big Love. I looked forward to it w/my husband each week. I do feel cheated out of episodes that could have builded up better to the chosen finale. The whole Lois-Frank thing could have been done better…seeing them reconcile before the dementia. It would have been really good for the show to have had Barb and Bill start to rebuild their relationship, along with dealing w/her desires/needs to hold the priesthood and Bill considering it for his church. It would have been more fitting for the chosen ending to this most unusual yet intriguing saga of a show. Bill just wa too blind to his own flaws to see how his overwhelming need to “do what is needed for polygamy” would be certainly an end for either his main marriage to Barb or his own life. Like alot of power hungry men out in our world, he was so damn blind and it caught up with him. I am not saying he was good or bad.Just blind.
I completely agree with you, Alan. It was laughable when Barb told her daughter that Bill had made their beautiful day together possible — he certainly did do that, as you said, by dying — no way would they have had such a happy family reunion if he’d been alive. With the mess he’d gotten himself and his family into, dying was just about the only solution, although, as you said, it was not satisfying because his death allowed him to die without facing the truth and the consequences of all his selfish actions.
When I saw the 30-minute promo show a couple of weeks ago, and read some recent interviews with the creators, I couldn’t believe the attitude they seemed to evince towards Bill. They seem to see a different character from the one most viewers and critics saw.
I wonder if Barb is ministering to all the polygamist families? It doesn’t look like the two eldest Hendrickson children will be taking the polygamist route — no lasting legacy there.
Nope…they learned what NOT to do by Dad’s example…smart kids…thank goodness!
Well, Alan, I’ll say this: you make a very persuasive case against Bill Henrickson, but I’m just not persuaded. Where you saw denial and obstinacy, I mainly saw optimism and faith. I still think killing him was lame, but I was touched, nonetheless, and as much as I hated last season and thought they still threw in too many left field complications (the statutory rape charge, primarily), I’m going to miss this show.
Also, how smoking hot was Ginnifer Goodwin with the short hair?
Erh…no…my husband totally loved Ginnifer Goodwin with the longer hair and when he saw her, he said, “oh my gosh! She is hotter with longer hair! This hair cut emphasizes her round face, and not in a good way…ugh! I agree with my hubby…thank goodness its just hair… but to each his or her own…
You and your husband are wrong. Shmooooking! ;-)
Second worst HBO drama ever after Six Feet Under.
you seem to forget John from Cincinati…easily eclipses six feet for worst ever title
I liked 6 feet under.
Six Feet Under is my favorite show of all time!!!!
Iâ€™ve always viewed the show as a story about the wives and how they interact with each other. I also donâ€™t think that Bill was the main character even though Paxton was given top billing. The marriage was the main character (much like the city of Baltimore was the main character in â€˜The Wireâ€™) We were never meant to be rooting for Bill. It was the wives we were meant to root for. Bill was simply the facilitator that brought the three of them together. Thatâ€™s what the â€œBill made all of this possibleâ€ comment was about. The wives had lots of ups and downs, but they have true affection for each other and they care about being the best family they can be.
I felt the finale brought it all back to the wives and how they will endure as a family unit; unconventional though it might be. Each of them offers something different that the others canâ€™t quite. They all have a role and they complement each other.
I think Bill getting killed by an inconsequential (until that moment) character is very fitting. It is a metaphor for how inconsequential Bill had become for the relationship between the wives. They donâ€™t need him anymore. Each of them has a purpose independent of Bill and each of them was demonstrating that growth and self-reliance. If you didnâ€™t understand that Carl was going to kill Bill the first moment Carl appeared on the screen in the finale, Iâ€™m not sure what show youâ€™ve been watching for five seasons. (As Bill was dying, I thought that Big Love had just out-Sopranoed the Sopranos) Additionally, because Carlâ€™s reason for killing Bill had nothing to do with religion or any of Billâ€™s battles with the Church, Bill cannot possibly be a martyr! Thinking the show is making Bill a martyr is a misinterpretation, clearly.
Bill causes lots of collateral damage to be sure. However, many of those hurt by Bill had open eyes when they entered into their relationship with him. Do you honestly think Don had no idea about Billâ€™s massive ego and righteousness? I think Don would have done many of the same things as Bill if heâ€™d had the wherewithal or the charisma. Remember, Don has been with Bill every step of the way concerning religious belief in plural marriage. There is no difference in the two in this regard. Barb had to have known the consequences of agreeing to a plural marriage. The show made very clear that her family warned her about it. She could have left him the first time he wanted another wife. Surely Nikki knew what she was getting into. Couldnâ€™t a case be made that Bill had a hand in saving Nikki from a far worse existence? Margie would have the strongest case of being wronged. However, she wasnâ€™t pure upon entering the marriage. She lied about her age. Certainly it was highly questionable that a man Billâ€™s age should have gotten involved with an 18-year-old woman. But donâ€™t Barb and Nikki have culpability in that situation as well? Maybe Nikki was too young at the time to realize it or maybe she was still partly traumatized from her previous experience to recognize it. But Barb should have put her foot down about bringing in a woman that young. All four of them were wrong concerning Margieâ€™s joining the family.
The real victims are the children within that marriage. This is probably the biggest failure of the show. I donâ€™t think the problems of the children were fully fleshed out. We got glimpses of Benâ€™s future and Sarah had to move away to handle it all. But we never saw the full consequences. And we saw nothing of how the young children were affected by Billâ€™s actions.
One thing that baffles me is why people continued to watch when they clearly had contempt for the show.
I saw the creators discussing how they came to understand the end of the series was near. They said they only had enough story to tell for ten episodes. I think they obviously made a mistake here because, as many commenters and Alan have pointed out, most of the episodes this season seemed too packed with too many storylines being rushed through. Two more episodes would probably have solved that problem.
Please donâ€™t any take this as a defense of Billâ€™s most grievous actions.
“One thing that baffles me is why people continued to watch when they clearly had contempt for the show.”
Because we wanted to see Bill die.
Good riddance, show.
That’s an incredibly weak reason to spend so much time on a show you hate. And I see by your screen name that you are a forgiving person.
I watched the show because I made a deal with my girlfriend/TV pal. She doesn’t have HBO and I do. In exchange for letting her watch Big Love at my house (which I then couldn’t escape watching with her), I got her to watch Rome, True Blood, and Treme with me (clearly, she got the better end of that deal). Bill was a short-tempered, misogynistic narcissist form the start and died that way, with no insight whatsoever along the way. His character shows precisely why polygamy is such a bad idea: it’s always and everywhere about THE GUY. Which is stupid, and outdated. The fact that Barb had to justify buying a new car even though she could afford the payments is just one of a legion of examples of why polygamy is *such* a bad concept, especially for women (besides, as Masters and Johnson documented a few decades ago, it’s women who should have the harems; at least that way, we’d be more satisfied in bed and the marriage would more likely be about the children, not about the husband. But I digress). Hate, hate, always hated this show, given that some guys need no encouragement to be selfish. And Bill certainly was, every time. His ‘visions’ were all too convenient (as is often the case), and though he claimed to ‘love’ each of his wives, he didn’t really like any of them, which is revealing. And because he was self-centered and really didn’t give a damn about their welfare or what any of them wanted except as it affected him or his projects, he doomed each relationship from the start. They were nutty to stay with him. Besides, Barb was the only likable and moderately sensible person in the entire family, and even she didn’t give Bill a smack upside the head when he deserved it, which was often. Makes you wish for a church lady like Dana Carvey’s to chew Bill up and spit him out. Alas, that wasn’t to be. Thank heavens it’s over.
Um, I had planned on watching this series on dvd at some point, but glancing at my Google Reader feed for Alan’s blog this morning, in line 2 I see the phrase “three widows of Bill.” Guess maybe now I won’t watch it, or certainly will spend the final season waiting for Bill to die. I’m kind of annoyed about this, Alan – couldn’t you have put off this (seemingly major) reveal until the second paragraph?
Doug, I’m sorry you were spoiled, but at some point we all have to live in the world. I put as many spoiler safeguards into the review as I could without it getting in the way of what I intended to write. After a certain point, if you want to wait to watch a show, you run the risk of being spoiled. The world can’t cater to everyone’s individual viewing schedule.
To Doug’s defense, I find out that technology contridicts itself. I will use the magic of DVR and On Demand to watch a show on my schedule, yet then I have to be very careful of my social media (Twitter, Facebook, text messges) until I actually watch the show.
Scripted shows are one thing… try it when you are delaying a sporting event, even for just a few hours.
Did Teeny murder the creator’s family or something? they couldn’t even cut her some slack and stick her in the last scene for 5 seconds?
Also, i think Kenard would have been a more realistic murderer for Bill than Carl
I feel the finale episode was a complete cop out. An easy way to tie up loose ends. That episode made me mad I stuck with the series. I knew coming into it it would be awful, but I had my hopes up. I am so horrified by the stupidity of the finale I’m at a loss for words.
That Olsen and Johnson are the worst writers in the history of television.
That it’s simply wonderful Bill is dead, so there’s no chance of an after-school Big Love Part Deux special.
That Matt Ross wuz robbed and so was I by not seeing his reaction to Dead Bill. I bet he clapped as long as I did when he heard Bill bought the farm.
Good riddance to a show that isn’t fit to lick the bottom of the shoes of Six Feet Under or The Sopranos.
It sounds like someone who disliked the show and its characters so much that you watched it…alot. Hmmm….why do you think that is??? If you didn’t like it, you had the choice to watch something else or do you only get HBO???
I really needed that comeuppance. In a way, perhaps Bill Henrickson is a reflection of what doesn’t sit well with me with religion as a whole. He romanticized all the things that religions does bring to one’s soul (and I’m not saying it doesn’t) but repeatedly fails to really and truly understand the fallacies and wrongs of what his religious beliefs brings to the others. One could say he doesn’t ‘realize’ how his actions influenced others – which is exactly how I feel about the church or other religions – and to have some kind of a trump card – that religion is somehow special – that is supposed to erase all the damage he’d did. Well, no, it doesn’t.
Even the so called ‘happy epilogue’ once again avoids the issues – you have 3 wives who love each other and are family – well, yeah, sure, until one of them or all of them meet someone else. What happens then?
So, I don’t know. It’s not that I hate Bill (though I clearly don’t love him as much as the show did), but I think the way they dealt with Bill reflected how I felt religion is generally treated. There are moments in this series where I find it engaging and interesting – and those moments are generally when the characters themselves are actively questioning what they believe or don’t believe in vs. family. With a finale that so sweeps away those question (and have Bill die before he really got to see who he really was in that mirror) and leave a picture of love and happiness because of faith, well, I don’t know. It irked me terribly.
How could Alan not go with, “a review of the “Big Love” series finale coming up just as soon as I re-sod another man’s lawn…”
As someone who had no vested interest in the show, I thought it was an enjoyable finale, if not a particularly powerful one. It certainly does seem to stir strong emotions in a lot of folks, though, even (or particularly) those who hate it, so that’s interesting.
From what I saw (the last 3 episodes), it seems clear the show’s creators saw Bill in a positive light. Certainly flawed, and damaged/damaging, but on balance a good man sincere, if hard-headed, about his beliefs. So I thought his death worked, particularly in asking for Barb’s blessing.
Yeah, are we so sure that Bill asking for Barb’s blessing wasn’t just his equivalent of a deathbed confession, like asking for last-minute absolution so you can cheat the fires of hell? I wouldn’t put it past him, the manipulative bastard.
And BTW, if the writers saw Bill as basically a good man, that should clue you in big time as to what’s wrong with them. You wouldn’t catch a woman writing scripts like this, not unless she hated herself.
I find it interesting that one of the major complaints on this board is that the final episode of Big Love tied up all the loose ends. This coming from the same group of people who were outraged that the Sopranos ended without tying any loose ends up. Perhaps the Big Love finale should have ended with an abrupt cut to black as Bill walked out to his vehicle and was approached by his angry neighbor…
I suggested to my wife that as soon as we heard the shots and the look on the wives faces, they should have rolled the credits. It would have on-bettered the Sopranos (in this case, we hear the shots but don’t really know – we can speculate, or course – who shot whom.
My take on a better finale would involve another episode or two to conclude the story in a less rushed fasion. Bill is convicted and sent to prison. In the intervening time, Barb, moves on with her life. Margene also moves on. Bill meets several inmates that claim they practice the principal in prison. Bill becomes a sister wife to them. Bill now old and alone is finally releassed from prison. Bill at this point has an epithany and realizes that his strict adherence to the principal has destroyed his life and the life of his family. In the end he is alone ponders if all the heartache was worth it. As he steps outside he see Nicki is waiting for him. The screen fades to black.
I actually thought Bill was writing up the covenants of his new church on the patio. Isn’t that what he was doing with the yellow pad? I figured he had clued in that he wanted to include Barb after seeing John Smith’s wife again. That he was realizing his own words on the Senate floor about the role women had in Utah before it was taken away and wanted to give that to Barb and other women in his church.
Bill was always about himself first but eventually his wives and children got him to see he needed to change. He was a lot like Nikki that way but came around after seeing how his view was hurting them. Too much of the compound was in him (like Nikki) and it took time for him to overcome the old way of thinking to actually be the new face of plural marriage.
I’m glad the whole casino thing got dropped. That was a horrible story line. Sticking with the conflicts between the compound life and the modern day life was better.
I liked the end. I knew as soon as we saw Karl what was going to happen. Yes, Bill needed to die for his cause to continue. Yes, they all grew into the roles and people they wanted to be and Bill did have something to do with that. He did fight for family first even if was for selfish reasons.
I will miss the show. I love alternatives to network television.
If women had real power in any religion, supporting polygamy wouldn’t be high on their agenda. Getting rid of it, on the other hand, just might be.
Barb turns to eldest daughter Sarah and says, “Your father made this possible.”
Given that we had just seen Bill’s vision during his sermon and then seen him writing pages in his ‘yellow tablet’ and finally ask Barb for a blessing, and given that the speech took place in a scene that told us Barb was now a priesthood holder in Bill’s church (now Bill & Barb’s church), I interpreted this to mean that Barb was reminding them that the reason she had been on the dais and performing the christening was due to Bill’s epiphany.
I agree with alot of what you are saying, however, the writers could have chosen to have written this episode better and chose not to. That is a fact…
Preceding Bill in death were plausability, likability, and all trace of the audience’s emotional investment, so Bill’s shooting did not carry an ounce of the impact the writers clearly intended.
It was bad. And it has been bad for awhile. BUT, I will always remember that Big Love brought us Season 3, one of the richest tapestries of storytelling, acting, and believable family struggle ever to grace the small screen. I would rank Season 3 as the best post-Wire season of TV on any network not named AMC. And I would put O, Come All Ye Saints in the top 10 hours of TV I have ever seen.
Yes, it got very bad from there, sometimes cartoonishly, Mexican-machete-fight, slow-motion-Croatian-tetherball-to-solve-our-love-hexagon bad.
But Season 3 was glorious, and the sort of thing that keeps our subscriptions to HBO rolling. And maybe – in a TV landscape littered with dreck and mediocrity; network programming built like a Pontiac Aztek, for simplicity and durablity over innovation or quality; when even very good shows never reach those ambitious heights – maybe, when it’s said and done, that was enough.
So, I mostly agree with you, except on one thing.
It took me a little whiel to realize this, and much as I hate to admit it, they got Barb’s character trajectory right. All throughout the series, I kept trying to will her to walk away from Bill, and she kept coming back. In my mind, that was because she had loved Bill so much, in the early days of their non-plural marriage, that of course it would be hard to walk away, but that she would do so eventually. But, in the end, it turned out that she STILL lvoed him so much that she would never walk away.
Now, I’m not syaing that Bill was deserving of that love, or even that Bill Paxton was capable of playing someone who would be charming enough to ever warrant that love. But Jeanne Tripplehorn did convincingly play a woman incredibly in love with her husband.
We also got hints of how strong their relationship was throughout the series. They had their “affair” in the first season, and both Nicki and Margie commented on their “special” relationship this season. I think we were always supposed to believe that, despite any protestations to the contrary, Bill loved her (probably a lot) more than his other two wives. This was also hinted at by Barb’s realization that part of his motivation for his “revelation” on plural marriage was his weakness for younger women–he had a roving eye but still loved Barb best. And even this season, during his marraige not Nicki that Barb officiated, I noticed that he was looking at BARB while he recited his vows. There was also a brief moment where you see Nicki notice it too.
So, if you look at all of that… and as much as it pains me to say it… no, Barb would never leave Bill. Similar to what you said, about the show the creators were making not being the show you wanted to watch, I felt Barb was not the character I wanted her to be, but I DO think the creators kept the thread of her storyline and took it to its logical conclusion. And for that, I have to say that I cna’t hate the finale. Barb could spread her wings, but only so far, as she had tied herself to this man forever.
Other than that, I have to agree with you.
– Bill gets killed because of some landscaping, not for any of his actually terrible actions. I literally laughed out loud that it was Carl who killed him.
– One other small positive moment: there’s that small scene between Bill and Margie where she admits that her marriage has made it “too late” for her to go off and have all the adventures (in her case, for good humanitarian reasons) that a woman in her early twenties should have.
– Nicki’s reconciliation with Cara Lynn didn’t seem earned, at all, and the 30 seconds at the end of her showing her emotions doesn’t seem plausible, considering how little her character had grown.
– I thought Don was finally severing ties with Bill a couple episodes back, but no, it seems he can’t get out of Bill’s orbit either.
– Would polygamists accept a female priesthood holder even if the word was delivered down from their “prophet”?
– It was nice to see Sarah again, though unlike some others have said, i don’t think this signalled a return to the church for her. I think she was just supporting her mother, as she’s been shown to do.
– Seriously, does anyone remember where Joey and Wanda went? I know the show clearly abandoned them this season, but I can’t remember where they went at all…
– Ben and Heather reconcile? WTF? Is she just Barb 2.0? A woman pulled into polygamy by a charismatic man? And what happened to her lesbianism (yes, we all knew it was there)?
– How can they afford all three houses still? Didn’t they lose Home Plus? And we know Margie’s not making money doing humanitarian aid work. So where’s the money coming from? (Even assuming all houses were completely paid off, there’s not enough to raise all those kids.)
– Overall, I am, like you, amazed that the creators didn’t seem to realize what an unlikeable character they’d created in Bill. I was glad to see the wives get their happy ending, but it seems like it took too much of a Deus Ex Carl to make it happen. I think what makes me so sad about this show was that it did really create some compelling, likeable characters (Barb, Sarah, Margie, even Nicki sometimes), and then squandered away the good faith it built during the first couple seasons by not realizing some truths about the world it had built. I’ll never be able to say I hated it, because I still have fond memories of watching Barb and Marge and Sarah grow as characters, but damn, this was not the show I was expecting it to be.
Ugh, sorry for all the typos.
Bill was definitely the type to have a massive insurance policy. Not to mention, if the Church of Barb was suddenly thriving, that’s a lot of lot of tax-free Utah tithing cash coming their way.
I feel similarly to Alan about Bill – I found him pompous, hard-headed and insufferable. But I’m glad I stuck this show through to the end. The episode was just okay, and I found the scene with Bill and Barb in the bedroom to be infuriating – as always, he couldn’t give an inch and couldn’t see a perspective other than his own. But in his last moments, Bill changed. He saw a different way and he recognized the power and strength in his first wife. I didn’t cry when Bill was shot, and didn’t care that he would die, but I found myself very moved in that moment.
And I loved the last scene. I think all of the women are on good paths, but what I really loved is that it showed that these three women, for all of their difficulties and faults and differences, were still family. In essence, they were still married to each other, even without Bill. The show for me has always come down to the relationships between these women, and I was so glad it ended with the three of them parting but still together.
Naaah, I’ve never bought deathbed conversions — too convenient, like trying to squeak out of eternal damnation at the last second. These women all needed to leave Bill in order to grow up and move on, and his death proved it. Too bad they never had enough sense to leave him on their own.
Bill’s having money issues. Barb goes out and buys a product placement. He gets killed and there are no consequences – what happened to the money problems? A politician about to be sent to jail gets shot dead after standing up for a hot button topic and it is left on the floor. A politician about to be sent to jail says he’s going to bring polygamy up on the floor and act like a fool and no one can stop him? Seriously?
And it may have been intended to be shocking, but it was obvious that he was going to get killed, so much so that when they cut away for a couple of seconds too long, my thought was, “Wait, he’s not getting killed by that upset guy?”
While it is getting heavily overused on TV, this was definitely a episode where Bill should have gotten shot in the open and then the finale shows how it happens and the consequences of it happening. Then we can see the moving blessing instead of being told it was moving. We can see the transformation of the wives into people at peace with themselves instead of being told that this happened. Show the daughter making up with her mom instead of being told that this happened some time in the past 11 months.
Horrible finale.
I was wondering who the pioneer woman was that Bill saw in his vision and have seen several mentions that it was Joseph Smith’s wife and one comment leads me to believe we’ve seen her before. I was thinking she was Bill’s great-grandmother or such. Can someone refresh my memory as to where we’d seen her before. Thanks.
She has appeared to Bill in an earlier episode as a vision.
More could have been done with regards to Bill seeing and recognizing his own tragic flaw(s). But I know something about dominating parents, and the children thereof, and just getting Bill this far is world-record holding, and in many ways, enough. Perhaps a touch more, sure, for the story. Just craft-wise, could have been a little tighter. And I’m still wondering about how he dies.
I think the example you use, however, about Bill making his mother wear the hat and look at herself in the mirror fits what you say, and yet also takes it further to a level you don’t give weight to in your reviews of this show. Bill was trying to do good, to help his family, in this case his mother, be happy. And himself, as well, yes, to make himself feel like he can make things better, hold things together, but he was not dominating for the kind of personal benefits or power Roman Grant, or Albee, were.
Oh yes, Bill is a mess. But it is a tragic flaw because it is the very same unrelenting and dominating spirit that gave him success and failure. I think a show that just forced Bill to acknowledge failure would have been pathetic, because Bill always has been a tragic figure. His successful traits were also the ones that led to his failures.
I don’t think it is fair to the story’s own goals, which I think are proper goals for it, to criticize it for not treating Bill merely as a paternalistic egomaniac destroying everything he touches.
In this family, I probably would have been something like his daughter Sarah. But Bill would have been more like my mother, doing what she believes best for the family. Bill would not have been like my father who in the end did what was best for him. Bill was grappling with stuff, just as much as my mother has with religion and her children. Bill was a self-made man, full of the will of such men, coming out of a paternalistic background. He struggled with the corruption of it, the cesspool of it, but he was trying to live up to what he felt was its truth and virtue.
I would defend his character as I would my mother’s character, while seeing her flaws. My mother fought for her family through thick and thin. However, I would not defend my father’s character. (Kind of an interesting switch on a meta-level regarding this show.) The point is I have no cotton to hold for selfish dominating figures. So, for me, if Bill had been merely such a character, I would have switched him off long ago.
I liked it. I’m not the biggest fan of the series. I watched seasons 1-4 back to back for the first time last summer and even in the earlier seasons I realized I would probably never rewatch this show. The finale didn’t change that, but I’m glad I decided to check this show out. It doesn’t rank with other HBO series finales, especially Six Feet Under, but it was a pretty good way to end the series. I admit, I groaned a little when I realized Carl would kill him.
A lot of people seem to think that it is fine for the writers to kill Bill to prove the point that his family would endure. Like we were too stupid to get that already! They only spent Five seasons telling us that this is a real, loving, committed family. Either they have no confidence in themselves as writers or they have no respect for us as viewers. Killing a main character to hammer home the point of your story is lazy and manipulative. And to kill him in such a pointless way, after everything was resolved and set in motion, is a suckerpunch to the viewer and demeaning to all the wives who had to fight for their place in the marriage.
I have to wonder… if Bill was championing gay marriage instead of polygamy, would he be portrayed differently by reviewers? Would it be acceptable to put his family through trials if he was trying to get Utah to accept his one husband instead of his three wives?
If he treated his husband the way he treated his wives, then yes, I think we’d view him the same.
I have to disagree with most of you, as I enjoyed the finale. I don’t feel Bill was the “monster” that most of you make him out to be, but I do agree that he was toxic for the family.I like that the neighbor killed him. Bill was such a control freak and wanted so many things his way–and a lot of that was wrapped up. He got his say in the Senate, he thinks hes a new prophet, Barb was slowy coming back to his church, Albie was gone, etc. I feel that the “Sod” was perfect because no matter what or whom he tried to control, something so little caused his downfall. He coudn’t control that. I also don’t think that the creators needed that “ah-ha” moment with Bill where he realizes that he’s been wrong for so long…I think that was evidenced in his wives flourishing after he was gone. Barb with the church, Marge helping others and Nicky not being alone. Very nice ending.