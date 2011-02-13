‘Big Love’ – ‘The Special Relationship’: Ice to meet you

Because of the Super Bowl, I didn’t get around to last week’s “Big Love” for several days, and my interest in the episode was low enough that it didn’t seem worth doing a brief, belated post. Tonight’s episode at least dealt with some interesting issues, with the “priesthood holder” issue moving to the forefront, Margene’s ambition colliding with her reputation and Bill perhaps taking Barb a bridge too far with his latest request.
We’re at the halfway point of the final season now. How’s everybody feeling about it?
I believe that Bill will be booted from the Senate, and then have a “revelation” that it is duty to be the new Prophet of all Mormon Polygamy. To do so he shall wage war on Albert Grant, believing it to be the will of Heavenly Father and using as justification Albie’s violent antics in tonight’s episode.
Bill will then use his meeting of polygamists to ordain himself as the Prophet of Unified Polygamy. He will then claim a territory of Utah as his own, secede from the Union, and declare himself President of Billtopia.
I predict that this will all occur in the penultimate episode, and that the finale will depict a WACO type scenario as federal agents attempt to crack down on the insurrectionist Bill. His wives will leave him, his delusions having finally pushed them to far, but he will indeed emerge victorious as the President of newly independent Mormon polygamist nation. He will have his religious and political glory, at long last satisfying his subconscious lust for power, but will have lost his family. In the end he will realize it is the power he truly craves above all else, as he sets about ordering his new Mormon nation.
This is just my best guess. I also predict that Hollis Greene will appear out of nowhere late in the season and do something completely over the top, but this will be a plot line quickly resolved.
These things are a chore to get through. I feel like I have to because I’ve watched every other season, but I really don’t care about any of the characters. In the past, I liked Sarah, and I liked Margene, and could kind of hope they would extricate themselves from the situation. Now that Sarah did, and Margene is annoying, it’s just meh.
It has its moments, but I feel obligated at this point as much as anything. Have to enjoy Kevin Rankin showing up, even if his character isn’t quite as fun as on FNL.
Ugh this show is so hard to watch. I’m glad I DVR it and watch it on fast forward. This way I don’t have to listen to Bill preach and Nicky whine. I figure I’ll stick it out till the end, but man is it a long time coming.
And yet you DVR it, watch it, read recaps of it, and even post comments. What do you do about shows you love?
I’m all but watching through my fingers now, waiting for any of the zillion bombshells littering the plot to explode at any moment. Bill continues to be dangerously delusional, convinced that he’s taking the right path (despite occasional moments–but only moments–of doubt), and that victory is just around the corner. Barbara is flailing, Nikki is schemeing like there’s no tomorrow (nothing new there, admittedly), and Margene is trying desperately to get ahead financially to prove her worth. Nothing wrong with that, but every moment she’s out in public is another opportunity for the truth of her (retconned) sixteen year-old marriage to come out.
About the only disaster-in-the-making for which Bill truly bears no responsibility is the attack on Don. Yes, while Alby was motivated by his hatred for Bill, that’s all on Alby and the would-be killer.
Caroline was right. “Everybody here is a liar.” Everyone in the Henrickson family lies. To one another, to friends, to the public, and to themselves.
I’m just watching this show out of a sense of obligation now. I must finish what I start. The first 3 seasons were so good too…what happened!?!
My only hopes for the remainder of this series that at least Barb takes a cue from her daughter Sara and gets out of this relationship. I hope this is the direction they are heading.
My feelings exactly, Orlando. Seasons 1 through 3 were so good, with each storyline interesting and often humorous. Now, the episodes just aren’t compelling. I noticed that last season had a new writing staff which changed the tone significantly (the season after Dustin Lance Black won his Oscar for “Milk” and left “Big Love”).
Also, I’ve always wondered why Barb let Bill convince her to go the way of polygamy after they had been married for so many years. She’s always seemed ambivalent about being in a polygamist relationship but we never find out exactly why she let Bill take her down that road. I know she had cancer and that Nicki was brought in to take care of her but why would this be a reason for Bill to suddenly want back into polygamy? It’s never been clear, unless I missed something in past episodes.
Hobbes: I always thought that when Barb was so ill with cancer, Bill was afraid he would lose her and be left alone, and that that was when he suddenly came to believe in the Principle — better to have two (or three, or four) wives so that he wouldn’t be left alone if something happened to one of them. That sounds a bit cynical, but it wasn’t meant to be: I think it was just a subconscious response to his fear of losing his wife.
And then I thought that Barb accepted his decision (and I’m guessing that’s what it was, his decision, and she chose to go along) despite her ambivalence because she (1) was vulnerable after being so sick, (2) felt close to Nicki because Nicki had taken care of her, maybe even felt some responsibility/guilt toward her, and (3) wanted to be an obedient, submissive wife anyway, per the Mormon teachings, from the beginning of her marriage (which is one reason her development this season has been so exciting).
I now realize, though, that a lot of this is supposition on my part — I don’t think the show has ever made any of this concrete. Still, given what we do know of the characters and the situation, I think it makes sense.
Also, the family needed more baby-makers.
Actually, I believed they explained in Season One that the cancer left her barren, and they added Nikki to continue their mission to bring more children into the world. Or something like that.
Does anyone know the name of the song and artist that is singing in the closing credits? I wish HBO would list it.
Thanks!
Have you tried the Big Love website? HBO is always very good at listing song credits. They have a list of every song on every episode of every series. Just go to the Big Love website and look at this episode page.
It’s a Florence and the Machine song. “Cosmic Love,” I think?
Yup, Cosmic Love, one of the many, many singles off her excellent Lungs album: [www.youtube.com]
The way I usually figure out the name of the closing song is to put a few of the lyrics into a google search and it usually comes right up. I liked the song this week as well, and did exactly that to find out.
If this were not the last season, I would just give up on the show at this point, but since it is finishing for good, I’ll ride it on out. Still, I am glad that HBO is taking this show out back to put it out of its misery. Sure, I still have an interest in the characters, but the storylines are pretty silly right now. Fortunately, my husband works on his laptop and I fold laundry or knit while we watch this show. Therefore, our time is not completely wasted.
I have to admit, I’m still watching, and it’s one of the things I watch almost on time, but…….it is SO frustrating that nothing seems to change that much. Barb seems to be taking some steps and thinking for herself, but then she falls into line. What happened to telling Nikki to let Barb and Bill adopt Cara Lynn? And she lets Nikki boss her around all the time. And Bill is just plain insufferable most of the time–so *@!*&#! sanctimonious, I don’t see how any of them can stand him. I guess it’s a credit to her acting that I really, really can’t stand Nikki most of the time. After all that, however, I STILL want to know what happens to all of them.
I’m with the group that is continuing to watch out of obligation. The plots are just so contrived, I have a hope that Barb will leave in the end. I suppose I will have more cohesive thoughts when the season ends. I’m having a problem caring about the show. Last season did me in. I’m apathetic at this point.
Alan,
I find it amazing that you still even post on this every couple of weeks but somehow Shameless only gets mentions on Twitter. I’m not saying Shameless is a great show, but Big Love is by far the worst thing on your rotation. I stopped after Season 2 and from your comments, it only got worse from there (which is very hard for me to believe after how bad it was for two seasons).
Not trying to be overly critical, just surprised you still post every now and then considering some of the other shows you’ve justifiably dropped from your rotation (Modern Family, etc.)
These posts take very little time and effort. As for Shameless, I said in my last review of it that I wanted to take a few weeks off, just watch it and see how I felt about it at that point. So that’s what I’m doing. It’ll be back in a few weeks, positive or negative.
Ok, I missed that, makes sense.
Like I said, not trying to be overly critical, just surprised you were still doing anything for this show.
Guys, no spoilers about one show in a post about another show. I haven’t even finished last night’s Shameless yet and just had to delete a comment about its ending.
Sorry, Alan. Off-topic spoilers was my fault. I should have left this post to the slow death of Big Love, but you are right, there is very little to say. I apologize for the breach in protocol.
Frankly, last night’s episode is up there among the best the series has done, at least with regard to Barb’s storyline.
The problem is unless you’ve got a fair amount of knowledge of the Mormon church, the subtlety in which they’re doing this is going to be lost. (Under the Banner of Heaven is a pre req to really getting this.) Barb’s slow melt down has been handled beautifully. Drinking a little wine. Maybe even coffee. Suggesting she has the priesthood (which essentially means she can make decisions for herself, as opposed the “woman is to man as man is to god” theory the Mormons go by.)She’s someone who has been trapped for the longest time and since her ex communication, it’s clear she’s starting to move away from what meant so much to her for so long. And she’s finally seeing what Bill has done to her. The last scene was full of quiet devastation and some of Jeanne Triplehorn’s best work yet.
Think of when Carmella finally kicks Tony out: it may not last, but for someone who CONSTANTLY falls back on the same habits that her religion dictates, it’s a HUGE step.
And Bill meeting with the Mormons who tell him he can’t call himself Mormon? So beautifully meta given how the LDS have reacted to Big Love.
I don’t think you need to be an expert on Mormonism to get this show…it’s the 1800’s version of Scientology, boom, enough known.
The Barb storyline is indeed the only promising thing about this season and I did like the last scene, but to say this episode is amongst the best the series ever did, ack I just don’t see how that can be.
AR-I think you’re correct in many instances. I thought the 3 wives discussion last night was one of main reasons this show was originally interesting. I lived in Utah back in the 80s (as a journalist) and many of the subjects were relevant then as today.
Having lived there as a non-mormon made me want to watch this series, and I wish they could dispense with the silly sidetracking (Don icefishing attack, surprised a shark didn’t jump out of the hole) etc.
I know I even miss some of the important LDS references given reading my friend’s comments on FB, but the writers should have a pared this season down to the essentials. Yikes.
My favorite development so far this season – Frank’s bitchin’ ‘stache.
Hahahaha so true!!!
It seems like people are now just very much used to criticizing this show while continuing to watch it. As I watched the latest episode, I was at a loss to see how it was “worse” than the 3 “good” seasons everyone harkens back to. I don’t want to get into a thing with anyone, but, yes, last season was chaotic, but this season is cohesive and proceding in a measured fashion, and I for one am still enjoying it. The terribleness is not apparent to me. I am sick of Nikki’s whining. I hope that Barb’s new-found feminism takes her right out of this silly church/religion but it probably won’t. Albee continues to be an evil schemer. The Lois story is sad (my mom died of Alzheimers). I’m curious to see where the story ends up and I’m not hating it yet.
I think a lot of people just had their patience ruined by season 4. Season 5 is much more in line with the first 3, but it’s hard to care about any of it after the ridiculous over the top storylines that brought us here.
I’m interested again, though.
I agree in general that this is a weaker season than the earlier ones (but still better, I think, than last season’s excesses). There’s still some good stuff going on though – in particular, the whole idea of Bill fighting for religious freedom appeals to me. And I also like Bill’s reaction to Barb’s desire to violate the precepts of their religion based on her “feeling” that she should. While Bill sometimes comes off as obtusely self-involved, this is an instance where his hardline reaction made perfect sense and was interesting.