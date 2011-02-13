‘Big Love’ – ‘The Special Relationship’: Ice to meet you

Senior Television Writer
02.13.11 33 Comments

Because of the Super Bowl, I didn’t get around to last week’s “Big Love” for several days, and my interest in the episode was low enough that it didn’t seem worth doing a brief, belated post. Tonight’s episode at least dealt with some interesting issues, with the “priesthood holder” issue moving to the forefront, Margene’s ambition colliding with her reputation and Bill perhaps taking Barb a bridge too far with his latest request.

We’re at the halfway point of the final season now. How’s everybody feeling about it?

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBIG LOVEBILL PAXTONCHLOE SEVIGNYGINNIFER GOODWINJEANNE TRIPPLEHORN

