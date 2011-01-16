‘Big Love’ – ‘Winter’: Actions have consequences

I mostly said my piece on the early part of “Big Love” season 5 in yesterday’s review. Now the season premiere has aired, and it’s your turn. For those of you who came back after last season’s fiasco, did you feel that “Winter” was an improvement? How are you feeling about Bill Henrickson and company at this point? In particular, did you believe that Bill believes what he told Don near the end of the episode – and, if so, does that make up for any of the things he’s done and said over the last year? Fire away.
The show has no time to breathe, so it can’t linger on an actor’s face or an emotion for any length of time. Bill’s speech at the end was needed but it was inconsistent with his actions during the previous 55 minutes. Nice to see Gregory Itzin–he was on two shows at 9 PM as he appeared on Desperate Housewives, too.
Bottom line: when the show began, I think it was the charm and appeal of the wives that held the show high. They’ve now fallen prey to Bill’s antics and are disappearing into the background. I don’t see the show recovering.
While last season was littered with weaknesses, it did have one stunning strength. That of course was Bill playing silent, shirtless, slow-motion tetherball with the awkward, malnourished Ukranian. If it was meant as a poor metaphor, it doesn’t even matter, because it was the most breathlessly hilarious thing that has ever appeared on HBO (apologies to Mr. David).
When 14 months pregnant Anna showed up with her Ukraine, it was a tragedy to this viewer that instead of signing papers with Margene, the two leads didn’t disrobe and work it out with a little four square. I can only hope there is still time in the final 11 episodes.
I liked it seeming back to the core relationships. Two developments that didn’t bode well: 1) Margene with the MLM guru, just thinking about that makes me tired, and 2) Alby bringing the iron fist on the compound, well, I’ll see where they go with that one. The effect of the closet on highly religious people was a really interesting thing they had last year, but then didn’t really have time to deal with it well.
It seems like they’re abandoning the whole Casino angle of their story, which is a shame because it gave us (IMHO) Tripplehorn’s best moments of all the seasons.
I really only watch this show for the three women and some of the side characters (Albie, Mary Kay Place, etc), and my favorite moments always include those that don’t include Bill.
I’m glad to see that they’ve removed a lot of unnecessary distractions, and they even seemed to spend less time at the compund than in previous seasons (though we’re only one episode in, so that could change). Plus, Alby seems to be the central compund figure now, and he was always the most (only?) interesting part of that whole mess. And even the business side of things at Henrickson Home Plus is more interesting than in previous years, with the focus now being the fallout of Bill’s selfishness, rather than his constant vying to make more money.
That being said, with the mess of last season, I’m only finishing the series out because I want to know what happens to Margene and Barb. Sarah is sadly already gone, probably to the betterment of Amanda Seyfried’s career, so our third interesting woman has already left. And, having grown attached to/invested in Barb’s and Margene’s journeys during the first 3 seasons, I want to see how it ends, though the series holds little charm for me anymore.
Honestly, I’m holding out hope that one or both of them leave him. Could be that it’s Barb, who already seems to be divorcing herself from her earlier life choices, wwhat with the drinking (which I gather is an incredibly significant step for her to have taken).
I just don’t understand how Bill could possibly legally keep his seat on the Senate after breaking a law in Utah– polygamy is illegal. How does someone keep an elected office after so blatantly breaking a law of the land? I know they kind of explained that in the first episode the other night, by saying that there is no impeachment in Utah except for commission of a felony. But still, I mean come on!! That part of the story is just not very realistic…
He would only be breaking the law, per se, if he had a civil *legal* marriage with all three wives. He doesn’t. He is only legally married to Barb. But I agree that it’s all pretty preporturous!
I believe that Bill was absolutely sincere in what he told Don at the end of the episode. The thing is, Bill is _always_ absolutely sincere; it’s just that in ten minutes, he’ll come up with a brainstorm and be absolutely certain that THIS time everything will work out exactly as he wants. And that what he wants is, coincidentally enough, exactly what Our Heavenly Father wants for everyone too!
I must say, I was enjoying most of the episode, seeing how miserable everyone was. That felt right to me, because their arrangement is so wrong. I felt like they were rightly having their faces rubbed in the dirt. Bill especially deserves it for his hypocracy (The little boy, though, is an innocent victim of the pologamist shinnegans and did not deserve it.) So needless to say I was disappointed when some stray polygamists showed up at the end of the “open house” to give comfort to Bill and the wives. That was all Bill needed to feel fully righteous again.
I hope Margene doesn’t get into anything too screwy because she’s my favorite character now.