‘Big Love’ – ‘Winter’: Actions have consequences

Senior Television Writer
01.16.11 11 Comments

I mostly said my piece on the early part of “Big Love” season 5 in yesterday’s review. Now the season premiere has aired, and it’s your turn. For those of you who came back after last season’s fiasco, did you feel that “Winter” was an improvement? How are you feeling about Bill Henrickson and company at this point? In particular, did you believe that Bill believes what he told Don near the end of the episode – and, if so, does that make up for any of the things he’s done and said over the last year? Fire away.

