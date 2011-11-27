‘Boardwalk Empire’: Are you there, God? It’s me, Margaret

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I pay to hear what kind of fool I am…
“There are things that are out of our control, as much as I want to tell you otherwise.” -Dr. Holt
As we head towards the finish line of season 2, all three of our leads are trying very hard to get their lives back under control, but outside forces – be they God, Esther Randolph, Manny Horvitz or Chalky White – are leaving things chaotic.
Margaret takes Emily’s condition as an excuse for self-flagellation over her criminal, adulterous lifestyle. She tries to buy a miracle by donating all her fancy jewelry and the money she’s been skimming from Nucky to the local church, but the prognosis is as bad as she feared.
Nucky arrives back in Atlantic City with 10,000 cases of good Irish whiskey(*) and is able to disrupt Jimmy and company’s plans in the process. (Who wants watered down medicinal alcohol when you can enjoy the real thing for less money?) But his legal troubles only seem to be getting worse, as Esther Randolph has proved smarter and more formidable than either of the brothers Thompson might have suspected. If given a choice between a murder conviction or rolling over on Nucky, what do you think Eli’s going to do?
(*) And now his scheme makes more sense than it did a week ago, as we see that he was able to have it transported on a legitimate ship that wouldn’t be stopped by the Commodore’s pals in the Coast Guard. I look forward to the new ad campaign for Feeney’s Irish Oats: “A surprise in every box!”
But the character under the greatest attack seems to be Jimmy, who’s getting hit on every front. Nucky ruins his liquor distribution plans (and eventually sends Jimmy back to Princeton and the life he walked away from when he enlisted for the war), the workers’ strike (and Jimmy’s inability to get Chalky to call it off) is shaking the faith of the business and political leaders he needs in his corner to stay the king, and Manny Horvitz is understandably not going to be bought off with $5,000 worth of George Reumus’ booze.
Manny’s murder of poor Angela (and Louise, who had the poor fortune to be over at the Darmody house that night) is shocking, but also opens up a lot of interesting avenues for the series. Angela was one of many “Boardwalk” supporting players to appear so intermittently that it becomes hard to follow their character arc. I think there’s a fascinating story to tell about a young woman coming to grips with her lesbianism in the Roaring Twenties – maybe even a woman who’s the wife of an up-and-coming gangster – but this show is too crowded to give that story room to breathe. With Angela dead, we not only have another tough blow for Jimmy to deal with (which will give Michael Pitt a lot of good material to play), but Gillian no longer has an obstacle for her unhealthy affections for Jimmy, which might force Jimmy to finally recognize what’s going on here – and, combined, those two things might make him think about abdicating the throne.
Will the season end with Jimmy and Nucky realizing that making peace is the only way to get their worlds to make sense again? Will Margaret’s guilt over what she believes to be a divine punishment for Emily send her away from her plush lifestyle?
It’s a lot for Terence Winter and company to wrap up in only two more episodes – unless the plan was for several of these stories (the prosecution of Nucky seems the most likely) to carry over into next year. But based on the strength of these last several episodes, I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next.
Some other thoughts:
* Interesting to see that Chalky is now looking to Dunn Purnsley as almost a number two. I imagine at some point the writers realized Chalky needed a recognizable sidekick in the way that Jimmy has Richard, Nucky has Owen, etc., but that’s quite a rise through the ranks of the White organization, given how their relationship started.
* Loved the formality and politeness of the note that accompanied Rose Van Alden’s divorce petition: “Please attend to this as soon as your activities allow.” If Nelson wasn’t such a hypocritical whackjob, I would say that those two are so perfect for each other that they should find a way to work it out.
* It seems a bit late in the season for Meyer’s heroin distribution plan to take off, so I’m assuming this will be a major story arc for season 3.
* Two hilarious, filthy one-liners from the two previous men to run Atlantic City: 1)Nucky responds to his old attorney’s suggestion of a medical hardship request by pointing to his wounded hand and snarling, “This wouldn’t even keep me from jacking off!” (angry, sarcastic Buscemi is my favorite Buscemi). 2)The Commodore struggles very hard to make himself heard in the meeting with all the Atlantic City bosses, and you expect it’s going to be some brilliant bit of wisdom escaping his ruined body, but instead it’s him insulting Jimmy by asking, “Why don’t you just show him your cock?” (UPDATE: Or, more likely, “cunt.”)
* Margaret is worried that Teddy has inherited his father’s cruelty, but I suspect it’s more that he’s been paying close attention to Nucky – his interest in fire having come from seeing Nucky burn down his childhood home – and we know that Mr. Thompson is perhaps not the best role model for a young boy.
* Because the show films in New York, it’s able to tap into the well of local theater actors you don’t usually see on TV (at least, not outside the “Law & Order” franchise). Tonight brought back two of them: David Aaron Baker as Nucky’s new attorney Bill Fallon (who represented Rothstein in his Black Sox trouble last season) and Michael Cumpsty as Father Brennan, who presents himself as a righteous man but isn’t above enjoying a glass of wine when no one’s looking.
* Am I the only one who keeps waiting for Babette to have a significant amount of dialogue, never mind an actual subplot? Her wardrobe choice (tuxedo and tails a decade before Marlene Dietrich) is so attention-getting that I have to assume Winter wants us to notice her each time she appears, yet she remains for now a largely silent background character.
* Once again, let me remind you that HBO isn’t sending the last two episodes out in advance, which means those final reviews likely won’t get done until sometime the next day.
What did everybody else think?
I don’t think the Commodore says Jimmy should show him his “cock” but, rather, something even more profane. Hence, the following line that he should just lift up his dress and let everyone “screw him” (again, cleaned up.)
I believe the Commodore actually said “why don’t you just show him your cunt?”
Not sure how I feel about Angela’s death. It was a shocking, effective scene and Boardwalk’s cast is definitely crowded but it’s also reducing a complex, interesting female character to a source of grief and revenge for a male lead. Not my favorite trope.
This.
I believe the commodore told Jimmy to show them his cunt
And you know Alan…..I know it’s wrong, but part of me was hoping you would start your review with, “A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as soon as I show you my cunt.”
HBO is so much different from most networks when they kill off a ‘good’ or ‘neutral’ character. There was nothing really enjoyable at all about Angela getting killed. It wasn’t cinematic or exciting or extravagant. It was cold and brutal. Seeing her beg and cry was quite dark and they barely softened the blow.
All of the buildup for Margaret taking piles of money paid off in a most unexpected way. Most people guessed she’d send the money to her family, or run off with it when she got bored or scared of living with Nucky. Instead she gives it to the church to make herself feel better about living with a gangster. It was sort of similar to two Carmela stories on Sopranos, one where she takes $50K to donate to Fielder’s college, the other where she steals $40K from the bird feeder for herself.
I’m pretty sure the Commodore said a different c-word…
I was kinda shocked about what happened to Angie. Especially since the moment that Luciano mentioned heroin and artists, I assumed that’s where Angie’s story was going to go. I do think it will create some interesting problems for Jimmy. I wouldn’t be surprised if people assume it’s a crime of passion by him, rather than revenge from Manny.
Actually the Commodore uses another, albiet more insulting, “C” word when addressing Jimmy. He mentions that Jimmy should “lift up his skirt.” That aside, fanstastic episode! Great dialogue throughout. I couldn’t help but kind of guiltily laugh when Nucky comments “You were just praying” after Margaret strikes Tommy. Angela’s death was very unexpected as well; it is those kind of scenes that keep me watching this show.
Oh my God. Poor Angela. I have a feeling the moment they had that final scene between her and Jimmy this episode, that this was going to be the episode that she gets killed off. I just didn’t expect her lady friend to get killed along with her. I think Manny was going to let Angela live until she brought up paying him to keep her alive which I think insulted Manny deeply. I can’t wait to see Jimmy’s reaction to this which is going to be devastating. Even if he kills Manny, Jimmy will still be left with the guilt of being the one who triggered the chain of events that led up to his wife’s death. And it would be that guilt along with an appropriate sexual pass from his mother like Alan said, that would push Jimmy into making things right with Nucky, realizing that he doesn’t want anything to do with his throne anymore. I wonder how Jimmy is going to explain all this to his son and how Jimmy is going to handle being a gangster, a widower, and a single parent.
good analogy
Jimmy and Richard will probably become heroin addicts. You think that heroin that Sal or Charlie or whoever handed him isn’t going to come up again? My guess is that Jimmy and/or Richard get addicted to heroin and one or both of them die by the end of the third season. Wild card would be Jimmy’s death at the end of this season.
But I definitely see heroin use for both Jimmy and Richard in the future.
One interesting note I discovered by accident: The piece of music playing in the background during Jimmy and Angela’s last scene together is the same piece that played when Jimmy was alone and mourning Pearl after her suicide in Chicago last season.
Fucking spoilers, Justin
@Justin – Come on man! That’s a no-no.
you make some fantastic points, Justin. I actually think it will be Richard who will fall into Heroin as it is the only thing he will feel comfortable with, in this post War life.
And also how is Jimmy gonna deal with, and explain to his child, the lesbian thing as well!
“Fucking spoilers, Justin”
Yup, just had to delete a comment from this thread. Folks, NO SPOILERS OF ANY KIND ABOUT UPCOMING EPISODES. PERIOD.
Angela treated Richard like a human being, so I imagine he has pretty deep feelings for her. His reaction to her death should be powerful stuff (and perhaps–hooray!–a chance for Huston to get more than one line in an ep). But I don’t want anyone to get hooked on heroin.
Jimmy deserves all the guilt he’s going to get over Angela. This whole thing with the butcher could have been avoided with a measly 5 grand, fercryinoutloud. And it’s hard to imagine a less effective boss than Jimmy has turned out to be. Still, I don’t see the show killing him off. He’s too central to the story.
This is a review of a past episode, if you haven’t seen this episode why read a review? Of course there’s going to be spoilers
Justin’s “fucking spoilers” were in a separate comment and disclosed something he read about the season finale. No one has a problem with what he wrote in his original comment about last Sunday’s episode.
Another woman in the fridge to advance a male character’s plot line. Sigh.
Also, Angela is bisexual.
Had it already happened in Boardwalk ? Also, didn’t Margaret’s husband die for more or less the same reason on that show ?
No, Margaret’s husband died because he was an abusive, miscarriage-inducing asshole. Manny killed Angela purely to send Jimmy a message.
And I think the “another” refers to within the context of popular culture in general, rather than “Boardwalk Empire”.
There was also the prostitute who had her face slashed in season 1.
agreed on the sigh. I dont think Jimmy is worth all of this character development if it can only flourish at women’s expense.
I don’t really understand the complaint. When a character is killed its usually because the writers feel they are done with the character or to advance the plot in some way. The fact of the matter is Angela existed on the fringes of this shows plot, and as the main storylines continued to expand there just wasn’t much room for her. Was a strained relationship between her and Jimmy really what we needed? And if she left Jimmy there would have been even less room for her.
And to Zack, yes Margrets husband died for the same reason. His character existed for no other reason than to advance Margarets character to where it went for season 1. If your going to say no he died because he was abusive than I can easily say Angela died because she married a bootlegger.
I love the way this shows hits you up the side of the head when you least expect it! I think Jimmy is going completely lose it now. I think Eli is going to spill everything out in jail. But who the hell knows. You can never tell what’s going to happen next! Watched tonights episode using HBOGo on my iPhone- pretty cool app!
This episode as well as the last one is just showing how much of a bad ass Manny is. I wonder how he plays out? And if Nicky is gonna run into him. It’s also good to see Chalky and Purnsley working together, very good team right there.
Richard definitely had a thing for Angela, I’m more interested to see his reaction than Jimmy’s
Yes..I’ll take Richard over Manny anytime, no matter how bad ass Manny is
to that point — why in the name of Zeus’ butthole would Jimmy not have used Richard to take Manny out earlier? Here he has the perfect assassin, as we’ve seen from Season 1, and he doesn’t use him? Jimmy’s indecisiveness re. Nucky I buy, but Manny? He apparently hates the guy so much (which I don’t buy, really) he won’t pay him a measly 5 grand, and goes to war over that, but doesn’t use Richard?
Apparently they weren’t matches at all, but toothpicks. Some restaurants in ny still give out toothpicks in boxes that look like matches. When Mickey showed up at mannys and manny unwrapped his wound, Mickey said something about toothpicks and manny picked buckshot (as per closed caption) out ..
Really enjoyed this episode, well done all around. Quick question – did they write off Lucy several episodes back for good? Goes hand in hand with what you said about Angela earlier.
Also, real excited to see Buscemi host SNL this upcoming weekend. Love to see a Boardwalk parody with Hader playing Van Alden
Lucy “might” come back to save Nucky in his trial. Who knows!? I love this show!
I really thought this one was a snoozer for the majority of the episode. Every now and then this show has an episode or two that makes me think it’s going to become a show I absolutely love, but then it seems to run off a few that leave me cold. For whatever reason I just do not care at all about Margaret and the kids.
Is it bad that I don’t even know the Babette character that Alan is talking about. Can someone give me a rundown on who that is?
The owner of Babbette’s, the only club in town apparently.
I agree, the Margaret character has become less and less interesting as the kid drama has increased. The whole thing with her and Owen was poorly done and though we haven’t seen resolution yet, just seemed like a waste. The only storyline that’s worse is anything to do with Lucy…
What are the chances Jimmy blames Nucky for the double murder?
Hey, I just had to delete a chain of comments discussing the previews for next week’s episode, so let me remind you: NO TALKING ABOUT THE PREVIEWS FOR UPCOMING EPISODES. Thank you.
Everyone who wrote in to correct what the Commodore said got the line right. I had confirmed it with HBO ahead of time. Another interesting point going forward is that it creates two single dads in the 1920s: Jimmy and Van Alden as well as (depending how long Jimmy remains boss) setting parallels to how he handles parenthood and the job. Will he be like the Commodore who was too busy to bother or like Nucky who acted as his surrogate father?
What’s up with everyone discussing the previews for next week’s show? That’s a Sepinwall no no.
Just curious…it’s not OK to talk about previews for SoA but it is OK here? I read the comments to your very good posts, knowing they will be safe from spoilers. Or is that only for some shows?
Wow, thanks Alan! You are the Speedy Gonzales of the comment board!
Why can’t we discuss the preview if HBO itself shows it? That’s lame … They certainly edit it so you can’t figure out what’s going on… Sheeeeesh. Part of the fun is guessing what happens…
I’m sure there are plenty of places one the interwebs where you can freely discuss previews. But here…his blog, his rules.
if part of the fun is guessing what happens, why would you even watch the preview? I never do for that very reason
First, I’m disappointed in myself for not seeing Angela being taken out after her and Jimmy connect in an honest and innocent sort or way…
Second, I’ve enjoyed not having to endure Gillian for two episodes in a row. I can’t stand her.
Third, I really enjoyed the episode and felt that story lines progressed in a nice fashion. I think Eli will look to take out Halloran. I don’t think Eli has too much in the way of concern with turning to violence to solve his problems – killing the one alderman, suggesting the killing of Nucky and the break up of the strike and the beat down on his deputy. It would solve his problem so long as it wouldn’t come back on him (and I guess who would he get to do it).
Fourth, thanks for the Judy Blume reference Alan.
Finally, I’m glad to hear that there is going to be a third season.
Was happy to see Angela go. She was always weak and one-dimensional, in my opinion anyways
Really…why is cunt more profane than cock?
Probably because it doubles as a bad thing to call someone, whereas cock doubles as a name for a rooster.
The late George Carlin had several thoughts on this matter.
Is it my imagination or have they effectively written the character of Lucy out of the show?
If so it confirms the gawker.com gossip/innuendo that Paz de la Huerta was an unbearabble diva w/ marginal talent and made life unbearable for everyone on set – to the point that the character would be written out.
I also see that Ms. Class slipped some spoilers to the press this past week. I won’t print them here but I’m not holding my breath on a Season 3 for Lucy [I could be disproven though].
Thank heavens Lucy is gone — couldn’t wait to see the back of this simplistic, selfish, whining chick. PLEASE DON’T bring her back! Angela is another story: interesting, but given too little time onscreen to make most people care about her absence. Really, really don’t like the notion that she only existed so that her death would advance Jimmy’s storyline — enough, already! That’s a misogynistic tactic, and it needs to stop. Besides, it shows a lack of imagination on the part of the writers. Angie was too intriguing a character and too good a contrast to the others to just dump her like that. Feh!
I’m hoping for a less trite turn for Margaret now. But if killing off Angie is any indicator of what more the writers have in mind … sigh. Hate to see the season fizzle out like that when it’s been pretty good until this ep.
Im really gonna miss Aleksa Palladino (Angela) and what she brought to the show.She had this sweet innocence about her.Will really miss her!!
Yet another failed hit. Starting to get a bit silly now.
a failed hit? oxymoron, no?
Seeing the large amount of murders that do actually go through on the show, I’d say they’re not doing bad at all.
wait, when was the failed hit? i didnt think eli meant to have haalloran killed, only brutally intimidated.
I had to fast forward through the Angela and lover murder scene. Tough to watch — or not watch.
Pitt was terrific in the role this episode — You could feel his frustration and fear as everything starts to fall apart. The shot of him looking out the window towards the beach with the breeze in the curtains was just gorgeous. How awful to live in such a lovely house, on the water, and have so much stress and panic in your life. The little joke was so sad.
Manny’s “I’m changing your mind” was amusing. Monster.
Margaret’s donation to the parish — indulgences — was touching and I love how harsh the show can be. No miracle in sight for her daughter — no amount of superstition and bargaining can do the trick.
Theodore’s taunting of his mother — and his stripping of Nucky’s defenses was well done and chilling.
Is Richard sporting a new mask? For some reason the mask he’s now wearing seems to have upturned lips. Will have to put my glasses on.
Theodore’s storyline this episode was fascinating! Hope to see a young AJ Soprano in this series.
It was the laundry blowing in the breeze, out the window. Beautiful shot.
Also noticed the way that scene was filmed and thougth it was great – particularly the very beginning and end of the scene when they shot from the other room looking through the double doors and out the “double windows” with Darmody and Angela only framed in the doorway on the left and then she pulls him off to the left – although I think there is only a doorway out to the beach in that direction. Nevertheless, great job I thought.
Every scene shot in that beach house tends to look beautiful. It almost seems like it’s impossible to not make it look great.
Theo — oy! Don’t get me started. Couldn’t we have just one person remain innocent and unharmed in this show?? For a while, it looked like Margaret’s offspring had a better shot at that than Jimmy’s, but maybe not.
The only reason to even keep watching this awful mess are Michael Pitt and Jack Huston. Character and acting wise, everything else on this show is like a badly written cartoon of history. I still watch just so my friends and I can talk about how awful it is to those who think it is so good.
It amazes me how easily impressed people are by a dull and predictable show about New Jersey mobsters.
I guess I’ll take my enjoyment over your amazement. Cause, you know, it’s my life. Mazel.
think your comment (not for first time on these boards ive noticed) says far more about you than it does about the ‘easily impressed people’
i mean, you realise how that comment makes you look, right!?
“I still watch just so my friends and I can talk about how awful it is to those who think it is so good.”
Ha ha! Oh, you young whippersnappers and your merry japes..
Seriously though, what are you, fifteen?
It is so awful you come here and post.
I was just shocked at Angela’s death, never saw it coming, I love that it wasn’t overt that Angela was going to die.
I don’t know what Margaret is after, she can’t pay for a miracle, but a desperate mother will do anything for her child.
I loved Chalky’s line to Jimmy about how Jimmy is basically clueless and that Chalky is willing to go to jail for his men, as long as he gets justice.
I look forward to Jimmy’s downfall, don’t let me down Mr. Winter!
Angela’s death is an unfortunate blow to Jimmy’s heroin distribution scheme. As one of them “young artist” types, she would have been the obvious openning to that community (which is where I assumed they were going with it, until she was killed).
Anybody know where Richard was during the Manny double homicide? He wasn’t driving to Princeton with Jimmy. Doesn’t he live with Jimmy and Angela? Wouldn’t Jimmy be expecting Manny some type of revenge coming from Manny? Especially after not hearing back from Doyle.
I was thinking the same thing. I think that Jimmy is going to be pretty ticked at him.
Yes, Richard seems to rent a room somewhere.
It’s possible that Richard is handling a part of territory to sell the booze, but I’m not sure, what with the way people tend to react to his appearance. He’s not really the negotiating type.
When Angela walked into the room where Jimmy was staring out the windows, I’m pretty sure the first thing he said to her was, “Did Richard drop you off?” and she said, “Yes.”
I loved the double entendre when Manny killed Angela…”your husband did this to you”, meaning caused her death, and also his lack of attention led her to the arms of a woman, which Manny seemed to look at with disgust.
No, she went with girls because she liked it and was most likely gay , had times been different. YOu can’t blame Jimmy for that. Sorry.
Mary: WE can’t blame Jimmy for Angela being a lesbian or bisexual — but MANNY (a product of his times) sure could. He did seem disgusted and for a brief second, unsure of himself — you could actually see the wheels turning in his head (and he said “What the fuck?” when he saw the lady friend coming out of the bathroom, instead of Jimmy as he expected). But Manny being Manny (heh), he quickly changed course and made “the best” of the unexpected situation.
Jimmy is the secondary lead of this show. Without him we wouldn’t have Richard Harrow at all. Add to that, who are we supposed to watch if not him? Steve Buschemi is a fine actor, but is so unattractive I sometimes have to turn away from the screen. People also watch tv to see attractive people.
It’s a shame about Angela, too bad it wasn’t Gillian, but there you go.Wonder if Richard will kill Manny?
Wonder if Nucky will now forgive Jimmy? Wonder if Nucky’s real wife will make an appearance soon?
Didn’t Nucky’s wife die shortly after giving birth to their son, who died as an infant?
I think Buschemi is a fine actor and the fact that he’s unattractive doesn’t bother me at all. I’d rather watch him for an hour than the gore and violence that is shown so often.
What the Commodore actually said was, “Jimmy Darmody, show us YOUR Underalls!”
Hope this helps.
Yes, the mask has taken on some interesting characteristics. Is it’s condition indicative of Richard’s decline (The Picture of Dorian Gray comes to mind) or of Jimmy’s neglect of his friend? Didn’t Jimmy promise to buy Richard a new mask in a previous episode? The deterioration of it is so in your face (no pun intended) that the writers really want us to notice. Thoughts?
Good review but one small correction if I may:
When Volstead went into effect there were still large stocks of alcohol warehoused at distilleries around the country, most of which was in the Midwest, particularly Kentucky.
These stockpiles, in warehouses, were “bonded”, ie. locked up under government seal.
Since a big hole in Volstead allowed alcohol to be sold “for medicinal purposes”, a little of this stock trickled out, mainly to pharmacies.
George Remus, in Cincinnati, started buying up those distilleries and warehouses (at rock bottom prices).
He then bought a large number of pharmacies around the country and, using licenses he got by bribing federal officials – at one point he makes reference to Nucky helping him with this – he would basically sell and ship the liquor to himself. SOmetimes he’d arrange for his own guys to hijack it, sometimes it would make it to his pharmacies where they’d sell it by prescriptions from doctors (Nucky mentions this when his own doc is bandaging his hand).
What I’m getting to here is that the stuff Remus is selling is not “medicinal alcohol” although the boxes they show have that written on them.
It was the exact same rye, bourbon, scotch and blended whiskey that was sold by those same distilleries pre-Volstead, in the same bottles with the same labels.
Jimmy & his not-so-merry band are indeed watering it down as you say but it’s not “medicinal alcohol” in any way; it’s the real deal.
And Mickey Doyle, who is an idiot, does not give Manny “George Remus’ booze”; if he had, Manny might not have been so insulted. Instead, he gave him “pisswater” – that is, he gave him the watered down stuff.
At least if he had offered Manny “the good stuff” (Remus’ booze before it was watered down, which they could easily have done) it would have been a good faith effort to finally pay the man off.
Instead, Manny sees this as Jimmy trying to screw him over yet again by trying to pay him off with watered down booze.
One other note: Pay attention to Teddy; his unsolicited promise to Nucky that he would never say anything about the fire drew a very curious look from his “Dad”. Nucky is a man who lives by secrecy and what they may be telling us is that Nucky may see Teddy as a future instrument.
As for Angela, I can’t believe they killed off the one and only utterly uncorrupted person in the whole show.
Is that you, Newt? Just kidding. It’s nice to have an historian on the staff, paid or not. Interesting stuff…thanks for sharing.
A quick response to Kelly above:
The mask does appear to be having some issues, but on the other hand Jimmy also told Richard that he could now get “a new suit” apparently to replace the one and only clothing we’ve ever seen him in.
In this episode, Richard appeared in at least one very nice new suit (he even had a gold collar pin in one scene – very stylish) and while I’m not certain we may have seen him in two different ones.
So to some extent, Jimmy is obviously keeping his promise to Richard. It may not be a new mask – where does on go? To the mask store? – but it’s something.
Maybe these masks take a long time to make and there’s only one guy in all of New Jersey who’s doing them. Or something.
Write a comment…Maybe the polio could be a reason for the trial to come back to Atlantic City?
If Emily were actually his daughter, maybe. If the law is willing to be kind/human/not a bunch of twits (which has not been my experience). But since she’s just his houseguest by way of an illicit relationship, I’m going to guess “no.”
Another reason Nucky’s a fool not to marry Margaret and legally adopt the kids. I was thinking that all along. (Other reasons being: Then she couldn’t be compelled to testify against him, and it would be harder for her to leave him.)
Maybe the polio could bring the trial back to Atlantic City?
Maybe the polio can be used as a reason to bring the trial back to Atlantic City?
When Lucky mentions “artist types” as a user of heroin, I thought they were setting up a story arc for next season where Angela gets hooked on it after Jimmy introduces it to the city. Obviously, that was not the plan.
Love the advice Margaet gives to Nucky about Teddy’s teeth and nose.
Who would love to have that Ty Cobb baseball? (Assuming it was real given how Fallon quickly reloaded the ball holder.)
As with most shows, the next to last episode is one of the best of a season. Looking forward to Sunday.
When Lucky mentions “artis types” as users of heroin, I thought there were going to start a story arc where Angela gets hooked in a roundabout way because Jimmy introduced it to the city.
Loved Margaret’s advice to Nucky about Teddy’s teeth and nose.
Who would love to have the Ty Cobb baseball? Was the point of the replacement ball to show the influence Fallon has or were they all fakes?
As with most shows, the next to last episode of a season is one of the best. Looking forward to Sunday!
Catholic priests are not in any way constrained from drinking alcohol. Priests were even known to drink in taverns occasionally, and certainly if you were having a party or reception or whatever the priest would be served along with everyone else.
This isn’t the Southern Baptists we’re talking about here. Not that a priest was allowed to be a big booze hound or anything, but there was – and is – nothing wrong with a priest having a drink or two of an evening.
So Father Brennan isn’t hiding the wine glass because he’s a hypocrite who doesn’t want people to know that he has the occasional nip; rather, he does it for the same reason that he buttons up his cassock: it’s just appropriate.
No, he’s hiding it because it’s illegal in the period in which the show is set. Which does make him a hypocrite, even a relatively mild one compared to so many other characters on this show.
I thought that Brennan was going to try to sleep with her (following his reference to her “temptations”) and was disappointed when she brought him money instead.
It was, after all, the Catholic church that saved wine production in the United States during this period — they “needed” it for the sacraments, you see! (The Baptists, et. al., went with the Welch family on nonalcoholic grape juice, where they still are today.) But still, Alan’s right — the guy’s a hypocrite, and that’s really why he hid the wine. So much depends up on appearances for these scam merchants …
JK: VERY interesting thought, and you might be right. He did leave the question of what Margaret should do, as such a very very open question …
I was a bit put off by the Margaret sotryline this week. Giving the church all her stash and jewels thinking it would actually help her child get better? Really? She has always been smarter than that. I would have rather they showed her contemplaying it, but then coming to her senses. I know it’s 1920, but still.
I love the show and understand that old school devout could be suckers but no way is margaret that gullible.
A mother would do ANYTHING, however far-fetched, to try to save her child. Magical thinking, plus a steamship’s-worth of guilt pounded into her from birth — therefore realistic under the circumstances.
And it’s sort of like Ralphie deciding to ask Santa for the Red Ryder BB gun — just covering his bases, even though he doesn’t really believe in Santa …
I thought the same thing and I hope to see the savvier version of Margaret return soon.
It’s a bit gross to me that Angela sleeps with Jimmy shortly before she’s fridged — as if Jimmy wouldn’t care otherwise? And disappointing that her fridging is looked upon positively.
Alan, I can’t believe you (as many others) understood “cock” instead of “cunt”. What would that have supposed to mean? The Commodore was saying that Jimmy is being, literally, a pussy. That he wasn’t acting like a man (there was also the mention of a dress: since when there’s a “cock” under a dress?). If he was inviting him to show his penis, that would be like showing off his virility in the face of his enemies, that would be empowering for him, not diminishing.
I thought it was “cock,” and just hilariously nonsensical. Jimmy’s pained look (maybe having expected something profound, and getting this bullshit instead) reinforced that for me. “Cunt” of course makes much more sense — but is less hilarious to me. ;-)
I re-watched the episode yesterday. I’m reminded of what Jimmy said to Nucky in the first episode of season 1. He called Nucky half a gangster, a comment that was meant as an insult. However, this episode shows why that was Nucky’s greatest strength. Half of him was a gangster, importing liquor to those who want it. But his other half was a politician, who was able to keep the city running and everyone, both white and black, happy.
Jimmy is trying to be 100% gangster. This is fine for people like Capone or Luciano or Lansky, who are indeed 100% gangster. But Atlantic City is different. It’s not simply enough to be a gangster. He needs to be half gangster/half politician and he is failing at both. He can’t keep the black population happy and he can’t keep the white business community happy, failing at being a politician. He can’t make money in the liquor business and his wife is killed because he can’t deal with Manny Horvitz, failing at being a gangster. Jimmy cannot win.
he can’t deal with
Good show, but as the resident “Ange is doing nothing for me as a character” on this site, yeah, I was not moved by the death of Angela. Sorry. It was shocking from the point of view of removing a regular character on the show, but there was no visceral impact. She’s boring. An odd comment about a bisexual girlfriend of a gangster in ’20s Prohibition and played by an actress I like, but her character alternated between victim, whiner, and artist. And still I could not care.
I was more terrified that something was going to happen to the kid when Nucky went to NYC. The “Previously on…” showed him watching the house burn down and given his history with matches, and the fact they were showing crates and crates of highly flammable booze, I kept going, “No, no, no, don’t… please, not both kids. The little one has polio, don’t injure her brother.”
Like some on this site, I am not buying the idea of the character of Margaret giving up all that money to the priest. Yes, she’s in a bad place and she believes, and it would make sense that she thinks she buy salvation as her troubles went away with money before and that’s how Nucky handles it, but something felt off. Especially given that she is under no illusion about this particular priest as witnessed by her half-fession before.
I completely missed the fact that Manny is left handed in previous episodes. It only dawned on me that he was when he shot the San Francisco Bohemian with the revolver in his left arm. The arm that was also injured, so it was not a left handed for convenience thing.
Sending Kozik up to Philly to buy off a guy you just attempted to kill has to rank up there as the stupidest thing Jimmy done, with trying to first send in the thugs to beat on the strikers and then trying to make nice ranking somewhere in the top ten as well. Some guys are just meant to take orders, not issue them. Sorry, Jimmy, you’re middle management material, not CEO.
Oh, and I might have missed an explanation about this, but Alan, how come we’re not getting Boss recaps? That show did well in the penultimate episode in terms of toning down nudity and being less Greek play LARPing. The finale – um, not as well, but still. I’m sticking around for that.
Deadwood-Lite on the other hand… Yeah, I’m going to wait until it runs its season then watch them in a row if finale gets a buzz.
I haven’t seen this mentioned by Alan or in the comments here, but I’ve seen it alluded to in other recaps/reviews: did Manny kill Doyle?
My take on that scene was that Manny just strangled Doyle until Doyle gave up Jimmy’s whereabouts. But I’ve heard some people who believe Manny killed him.
Thoughts? I’m in the “if we didn’t see the body, he’s not dead” camp.
I thought it was a cracking episode, best to date.
It seems that, unlike the first season, we won’t be left feeling slightly unsatisfied with a ‘return to normalcy’. Rather: Jimmy is set to crack; Margaret is on the verge of breakdown & Eli is going to spill all the beans on Nucky.
Looks like Scorsese will end this one with a bang!
Babette is the equivalent of the tattooed Asian guy from BSG. Just a really cool background character. I hope she never gets developed. Those characters are often more interesting.