‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Gimcrack & Bunkum’: A walk in the woods

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I kill Mary Pickford…
“Would you fight for me?” -Richard
“Of course I would. Right down to the last bullet.” -Jimmy
Among the large and colorful cast of characters on display in “Boardwalk Empire,” why are so many of us drawn to Richard Harrow? He didn’t turn up until the second half of the first season, appears irregularly even now that Jack Huston is a full-time castmember, and isn’t as central to the action as Nucky, Jimmy and Margaret. Is it the eery, lifelike mask that does it? Is it how much Huston is able to say even with half his face hidden and his voice a monotone croak? Is it easier to pity the monster than to feel empathy for the slick politician-cum-gangster or the handsome, charismatic soldier? (*)
(*) Not that we don’t feel empathy for either Nucky or Jimmy. We do, and we appreciate the performances by Buscemi and Pitt. I’ve just found it to be a fairly common phenomenon that “Boardwalk Empire” fans seem to light up when Richard’s name is mentioned.
Or is it, simply, that as much as Huston is able to convey with his great performance, and as often as Richard tries to tell a Jimmy or an Angela what’s going on inside his head, neither they nor we ever feel like we really know him, or can? Is it just the mystery of who and what Richard Harrow has become that’s so damn compelling?
I don’t know how much is Huston, how much is the mask, etc., but I know that my engagement level on “Boardwalk” goes up several notches whenever Richard’s around – and that it’s no coincidence that this relatively Richard-heavy episode is the strongest of season 2 to date, even as it has lots of great material involving the central trio and Eli.
Why does Richard decide that today is a good day to die? We don’t entirely know. He had that apparent breakthrough with Angela last week, but that may have just made things worse, either by reminding him of the disconnect he feels with his sister or because he now has a connection with the wife of the best friend he idolizes. It may just be that he woke up today feeling more despair, and more envy for the kinds of normal people he keeps in his scrapbook, than the day before. Or it may be the Memorial Day holiday raising his general levels of anxiety and self-loathing. Whatever his motivation, he heads into the woods, and is only saved from himself by a stray dog and a pair of friendly, wise hobos who have an idea what a man with a face like that might be doing alone in these woods with a shotgun. Their words are enough to talk him off the ledge for the day, and his visit to Jimmy’s house reminds him of the one human connection in his life that seems unbreakable. And for the man in the tin mask, that’s enough for today. That Richard can only feel fully human in the company of a man who continually asks him to participate in monstrous acts of violence – this week, it’s the perverse scalping of the elderly Injun-fighter who made the mistake of striking Jimmy – doesn’t speak well to his overall condition, but it’s what he needs right now, and the way the character has been crafted by Huston and the writers and directors (in this case, Howard Korder and Tim Van Patten), it’s strangely, sadly pleasing to see him buck up and look forward to going to work with Jimmy. (The scene quoted above features tremendous work from both Huston and Pitt.)
Richard doesn’t get an escape from his troubles, and neither does Eli. Where Jimmy’s in too deep with this war, even after the Commodore’s stroke, Eli thinks he has blood on his side and can get back in with Nucky. And where this would probably be a smart play for Nucky – even after he appears to have outwitted the Commodore’s plan to put him away for election fraud – Nucky reveals himself to be more than a calculator with legs, and violently refuses Eli’s apology. That fight is a tremendous scene, not because of any fancy choreography – Nucky’s not a fighter by nature and overestimates his ability to stand toe-to-toe with his cop kid brother – but because of the rage emanating from both men (and so well played by Buscemi and Shea Wigham) and then the terror on Margaret’s face when she uses Nucky’s (unloaded) shotgun to break up the ruckus. When Margaret asks Nucky after the fact, “Is this to be our life?,” she seems to be speaking for all the characters on “Boardwalk Empire” whose current circumstances aren’t what they signed up for.
So Nucky denies Eli a life raft from the sinking of the S.S. Commodore, and Eli responds by getting drunk and then inadvertently killing fellow turncoat George by hitting him too hard in the windpipe. And his solution to this unexpected mess is to make it even messier: to bash George’s face in until he’s so unrecognizable that his equally-crooked deputy won’t even think twice about helping him move the body.
Jimmy, on the other hand, isn’t trying to escape the path he’s on. The Commodore may be incapacitated, but Jimmy set out on a course and he’s going to stay with it, especially with his mother Lady MacBeth’ing him all the way along. Scalping cranky Mr. Parkhurst for a slightly rougher-than-normal 1921 equivalent of “Get off my lawn!” is just as foolish a business decision as Nucky trying to beat up Eli rather than taking him back – Jimmy needs backers, after all, especially since the old men are skeptical of him without the Commodore – but he’s prideful enough on his own, and he has Gillian to appeal to his worst instincts.
On the other hand, he has the advantage of being continually underestimated. Parkhurst sure doesn’t expect retribution for trying to put a young punk in his place, and Nucky doesn’t expect Jimmy to be able to speak eloquently to the Memorial Day crowd when put on the spot. He may be down a few key allies, but when he’s focused, and has Richard Harrow by his side, he can get an awful lot done.
Some other thoughts:
• For those wondering about the title, Webster defines gimcrack as “a showy object of little use or value” (i.e., Parkhurst’s trophies of his younger days) and bunkum as “insincere and foolish talk” (much of what’s said by Eli, Nucky, Daugherty and pretty much every male character other than Richard and his new hobo friends). They are also both awesome-sounding words that I wish were still in the vernacular. (Also, certain listings services are for some reason calling the episode “Gershwin & Bunkum,” but HBO tells me “Gimcrack” it is.)
• I don’t want to know how production made all those skinned squirrel carcasses, but they looked very real and very gross.
• Whatever Margaret’s feelings for Owen Sleater may be, she’s going to have to get in line behind Katy, who’s having a fine old time with Nucky’s new henchman. And Margaret clearly doesn’t like what she’s hearing.
• It’s hard out here for a pimp: I love Nucky’s displeasure at having to entertain his various allies as they roll in and out of Atlantic City.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
A good episode, if disturbing.
One nitpick. Memorial Day wasn’t the common name for the holiday until after the second world war. I remember my parents saying that when they were young, it was Decoration Day. Indeed, the name wasn’t changed officially until 1967.
Yes, the Southern states refused to honor or call it Memorial Day for a long time but the northern states used Memorial Day dating back to after the Civil War. What I learned and didn’t know until tonight was that WWI dog tags were round. The familiar oblong shape didn’t come in until WWII and are still used today.
The only thing I know is that it was called Decoration Day in New York City in the 1930s and 1940s.
There were still older folks calling it Decoration Day and confusing the rest of us by it as late as the early 1960s in Chicago. We had a neighbor who did that.
Maybe it’s just me, but in some way the most disturbing scene was the one of Richard sitting in his room forlornly leafing through his scrapbook of saccharine images of family bliss.
FYI, a headline from the New York Times, May 31st, 1921:
RAIN AND CHILL AT SHORE. Memorial Day Weather Disappointing to Crowds in Atlantic City.
Oooohhh, what a good episode! Very haunting, especially the scene Alan quotes above-the way they shot that with Jimmy standing over Richard, holding his face, I think, reassuring him. It’s such a powerful moment between these two vets, who then go out and get violent together to seal the bond. Crazy, disturbing, and great storytelling. This season is going so much better than last year…….very dark. I like it.
As for Jimmy and Gillian, oh boy, I do not see this going anywhere good, and Eli is clearly on to her wacky ways. I never thought the Commodore would be back out of commission so soon in the season, but that opening has allowed Pitt to really shine as Jimmy, trying to hold it all together.
One last thought-the beating of George and the scalping of the old man seemed to me to be HBO’s way of not being outdone in the gore department by that zombie show on that other channel!
Stark contrast between the way the Civil War Veteran was reveling in his victory v. Jimmy and Richard’s reaction to their victory. Thus dawns modernism.
Was he a Civil War veteran or a veteran of the Indian wars that followed? I thought it was the latter, given the two mentions of the Sioux.
Not to mention the race of the enemy being other than white in the Indian wars, which made it easier to dehumanize the enemy and feel less remorse. I’d say that this is the greatest difference.
Great episode, but the ending scene bothered me. First, I don’t think auto headlights could put out that much light back then, and they probably couldn’t run with the engine off. Again, I’m not usually a stickler for detail, but that scene might have been even better with the engine running and dimmer light.
I thought the EXACTLY the same thing. Then I said – Maryann you dope, it’s art. It looked like a painting, and it was beautiful.
I thought the EXACTLY the same thing. Then I said – Maryann you dope, it’s art. It looked like a painting, and it was beautiful.
Me too. My husband was whining that the grass was waving too fast, and all I could think was, “Who cares? It’s GORGEOUS.”
Great episode, but the ending… could auto headlights illuminate that much back then? Could headlights run without the engine going? Seems like the scene might have been better with dimmer light and the engine going… more realistic.
It looked like he must have had a lantern – the light was also behind the car and the car itself was silhouetted – not what you’d expect from headlights, but a light on the side of the car away from us.
Good to see ‘Lucy’ in the opening scene…and yes, she still stands…[en.wikipedia.org]
I have to agree with Alan – strongest episode of the season. One thing that struck me was the cinematography or whatever you want to call it. Not that other episodes weren’t shot great but I thought this was particularly impressive to watch and had a real Scorcese feel. The shots of Richard in the woods were fantastic, the camera pushing in on Eli and Nucky figting, the view of Nucky through the window into his office shaking his head while the AG and others had a great time, the tension that was built up before Mr. Parkhurst was scalped, the shots when Eli and Jimmy were meeting with the elders, etc. I just thought the episode was beautifully filmed and made it all the more a pleasure to watch.
Half-way through the episode I was posting that this was the strongest of the season. I agree with Alan that Richard Harrow is a compelling character, but I have to say that Michael Pitt is doing some AMAZING work here. I put him on the same level as Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and John Hamm. The camera LOVES him. His speech at the beginning was very Don Draper’esque. This show was very much overshadowed by Breaking Bad for the first few episodes, but it’s in full control now. Definitely the best thing on televsion until Mad Men and Game of Thrones (April, yeah!) returns.
Couldn’t agree with you more. My three favorite shows are Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and Mad Men. I could watch all three of them 24 hours a day
HBO is titling the episode “Gershwin & Bunkum”
Gimcrack & Bunkum on the DirecTv menu.
The squirrels were gross. I thought it was just me.
As the girlfriend and I are sitting down to a late dinner, I say “You want me to put on Boardwalk Empire, or Walking Dead?” She goes “Boardwalk. The Walking Dead is too gory for dinner.”
Whoops.
Great episode, though.
That was a lot more than “Get off my lawn.”. To physically strike a man like that means Parkhurst was treating Jimmy as a child or a servant.
His mother was absolutely right. He needed to respond to show the rest of the old timers that he was the one in charge and not to be disrespected.
Nice bit of karma there, to scalp the old, Indian fighter.
I’m wondering if the massacre Parkhust referred to is Wounded Knee, considering his mention of the Sioux and his reference to the belief that their magic would repel bullets, i.e. the Ghost Shirts.
I agree, this is certainly the best episode of the season so far.
No kidding. Did you see the gash in the side of his head – perfectly matching the imprint of his (presumably) silver-tipped cane?
Re: Wounded Knee, I wouldn’t doubt it. I read a comment that this scene – the coveting of the buckskin and his treatment of his servant was cartoonish, but I don’t think so much. I think only to our modern sensibilities. I am old enough to remember when Indians were always savages in the movies.
The battle was the Wagon Box Fight, a melee that was part of a larger conflict that came to be known as Red Cloud’s War where the U.S. went in to try to force out tribes so they’d have access to natural resources and safe passage for settlers after big gold deposits. [en.wikipedia.org]
I know i’m in the minority of boardwalk fans on this, I understand why and I have no issue with the majority who feel differently; but I don’t care much about the richard character and generally start to tune out with him (and tune out with a lot of the other characters. I’ve said before that i’m much more interested in the new york side and the political side. I understand that’s more of an issue with my personal tastes than anything the show is doing, and that’s fine)
I think the scalping scene was reminiscent to jimmy “doing a favor” for lucky and lansky by killing two of masseria’s men in that Jimmy once again shows to be out of his element in these worlds. Scalping that, we assume to be, somwehat powerful old man who was still it appeared, all be it recluctantly, in jimmy’s corner was probably not the best idea; and isn’t going to make jimmy’s problems go away and stands to reason would only make things worse for him.
If this were the wire we’d probably all be safely assuming that jimmy and his whole camp would be on the fast track to their ultimate demise; but this isn’t so who knows yet what boardwalk will do with their key players.
I’m with you: instead of a well thought out response, this was a testosterone response, one that his fool mother was nutty enough to push him into. That Jimmy got himself into a position where now he has to extract respect from the guy who smacked him in public, *after* he lost the bigwigs’ money, was an opportunity to get a message across, yes … However, he should have taken a page from Nucky’s book and done something that would have cost the old guy (and ONLY the old guy) something he **really** values: money. The scalping will certainly get the others in line, but not without them rethinking their association with Jimmy and looking for an opportunity to get rid of him before he repays them the way he repaid the scalped guy. Using muscle that is too over the top only makes you more enemies, whereas punishing a guy who disrespected you in a way that costs him but still leaves him obligated to you — while still sending a message to the rest of the ‘allies’ — is much better. Jimmy may be intelligent, but clearly he uses his talent for violence far more often than he does his neglected brain. Really: why *did* he run away from Princeton? He’s got some unresolved issues there that will bite him in the ass, and soon. And now in addition, someone else will want to make him pay for the scalping, at some point. Can you say ‘self-destructive’?
Well, if this was the Wire, we might also see Jimmy as the emerging Marlo to Nucky’s Stringer Bell.
I’m trying to understand this episode from a thematic point of view. And the closest I’ve come so far is that what gets people through the exhausting, grinding, struggle of living every day is love. Jimmy said it in his war speech… he fought for his wife, son, country… that’s how he made it home. You saw Richard’s depression with longing for a life he could never have again juxtaposed with his love of the woods and the birds, and in the end the hobo’s speech was that the woods (life) are for living in, not dying. And then Richard basically asked Jimmy if he loved him, and Jimmy replied yes… to the last bullet, and that show of love was enough to get Richard back on the path. Jimmy was also ready to bail on the whole plan to take over A.C until the love of his twisted mother got him back on track and ended with the scalping. Even the death cry of the scalped old man was juxtaposed with the love cry from the maid having a killer orgasm… life at it’s finest. Nucky’s love of power was enough to get him through boring golf games and pimping. And indeed, the love of Margaret saved his life when she pulled out the rifle to save him during the fist fight. And finally when Jimmy was talking to his wife at the kitchen table she asked if the material belongings were all one could hope for in life, he kissed her to show that love was also a desired thing for a happy life.
Anyway, just my two cents.
Really perceptive, especially that last note about the death cry juxtaposed with the love/life cry in the midst of Richard’s death/life/lack of love struggle.
I do believe that Nucky’s downfall and eventual undoing will be his inability to express love sincerely.
Great comment and great reply.
And, isn’t this the difference between Jimmy and Nucky? Sure, Jimmy is WAY out of his league…but, when he needs to express love sincerely to Richard he does. And, that should come back to him. When Jimmy needed that from Nucky, what did he get? An “I gave you this, therefore you owe me that” response? Not good enough to inspire true loyalty.
As Gale would say from that other killer Sunday night show, I doff my proverbial cap to you, sir! That is a wonderfully perceptive and analytical comment up there, Earl. Yes, the emotion that comes from Jimmy is what separates him from Nucky……well, that and the penchant for violence.
I just kept remembering Jimmy’s line from the pilot all through this episode, and especially during the scene with Richard followed right by the scalping…..”You can’t be half a gangster anymore…”
While I agree it was a great episode, particularly for the R9chard and Eli stories, the only thing that bothered me was that they have Agent Clarkson severly injured in the bombing last week and it doesn’t even get a mention. They also ended William Forsythe’s scene as Horvitz with him telling Jimmy that he’s got pieces of guys who screwed him over in his freezer and aside from a brief mention that he’s mad that he didn’t get his delivery, he didn’t seek retribution. I know they get back to both next week, but the gap in time seems odd even as great as this episode was.
Me, too; I couldn’t get why nobody seemed to notice that the problematic federal underling was no longer. And now no longer a problem for his boss.
This season has been outstanding. It’s a shame that people don’t talk about this show more, with the high quality it’s been achieving.
I knew going in this was going to be a Richard heavy episode, and it certainly didn’t disappoint, but the real surprise for me was Eli’s story. With an ensemble cast of such great, well-known talents (Buscemi, Pitt, Williams), I feel like Shea Whigham’s work on here tends to get overlooked at times, so it’s nice when he gets heavily featured, such as this week or last season’s “Nights in Ballygran” to showcase how talented he really is.
Can’t wait to see where the season is going from here.
So agree. He was terrific in the episode and I too was really happy he got an opportunity to shine. The crying before his brother was sensationally well done.
So Alan, considering what happened to old George tonight, were you throwing us a little hint last week when you said the Commodore’s stroke “throws a giant monkey wrench into Jimmy and Eli’s plans”?
Howard Korder is a fantastic writer. Wonderful work by all, especially Shea Wigham, and of course Jack Huston. Kudos too to the two actors who undertook the hobos. “These woods are made for living.” Gorgeous line, beautifully delivered. I’ll bet those squirrels were tasty. No gimcrack there: in order to live, one has to be willing to skin and get over it.
The hobos were great. That entire speech could have been cartoonish and instead it was beautiful and a bit firm. I loved it.
I know the two hunters were really there, but it might have been kind of cool if they weren’t.
Kudos to the writer. I don’t think it takes anything away from the actors’ great performances to say that a while a good actor in a marginal role can certainly elevate that role, a good actor in a well written role has a bigger opportunity to create magic. And that’s what we saw in this episode.
When Alan questioned above why viewers find Richard Harrow so compelling, I think it’s not one or another thing but a number of things that work together: excellent script, very good actor, the fact that we don’t know the actor well and he has more opportunity to surprise us, and yes, the fact that Harrow has been an enigma — and the things that aren’t explained to us or that we can’t have are automatically more attractive. I’ll just add that when I watch Richard Harrow, I am so absorbed in the story that I never once think about Jack Huston, not until well after the episode is over. In contrast, when I watched Kelsey Grammer chewing up the scenery as Tom Kane, I thought: wow, Grammer is really acting up a storm. Huston vanishes into his character. So who’s more effective, eh?
Same goes for Buscemi: all I see and hear is Nucky. I may have issues with Nucky and what he does or doesn’t do, but I never once think of Buscemi — which is a great compliment to the latter (I never really liked him as an actor before but find him just as absorbing here as I do Harrow/Huston). As for Jimmy, yeah the camera loves him, but I’m still on the fence: the camera’s love isn’t enough for me. For now, I’m suspending judgment on the character and the actor.
Oh yeah: I really liked the scenes with the hobos and that the writer didn’t disrespect the country folk in that situation. As for the tree rats: eeeeewwwwwwwwwww … but I’ve wanted to do that to every squirrel that ever chomped on my tomato bushes, so I couldn’t really pity them, under the circumstances.
Buscemi is wonderful in The Big Liebowski. My favorite comedy. And he was terrific on The Sopranos. Not that I’m saying anything new. He’s a terrific actor and oddly beautiful to these eyes. Love his crooked teeth and how he refused to have them made over.
Meant to add that it was amusing to see Eli kill someone named O’Neill. (Think I got that right.) Eli seems a classic hapless, drunken loser with huge daddy and brother issues in the manner of the great Eugene O’Neill. He’d be at home in the world of The Iceman Cometh. Self-loathing makes people dangerous. Richard is driven to despair and to kill by the pain that comes of believing he will never be loved. Eli just plain hates himself for all the reasons we see.
OMG, I figured I was the only one who thought about that O’Neill connection while I was watching. Talk about family slugfests! What is it about brothers who hate each other wrestling on the floor trying to kill each other?? I’ve seen grown sisters who hate each other, but they usually resorted to bandying insults or manipulating situations to get each other in trouble, stealing each other’s boyfriends, etc., instead of pulling hair or slapping it out. I waatched that fight scene crashing through the conservatory and thought: hormonal. Totally hormonal. And they say women are hormone driven.
Typos. Again. Sorry.
It was like hate sex, wasn’t it? Amazing scene from start to finish. Both actors best scene so far. O’Neill was all about that kind of craziness and family humiliation. Don’t worry about the typos — You made my week by having the same thought. I love this show more and more. Loved how the theme got stretched out even further with the totally over the top, maddenlingly as you say hormonal killing of poor crooked stupid O’Neill. Heh.
I don’t believe I’m as naive or as weak as Eli, but speaking for most younger brothers to a more successful older brother, I totally empathasize with Eli. Great scene, great acting.
its not the mask…its huston’s ability to emote with only half a face
huston is playing harrow, the way jeh shouldve played rorshach
there is a pretty good interview with huston, now on line, that tells how he created the character….and how he sees himself as a character actor…not a leading man
this is his breakout role…
and the writers are smart at making sure they dont overuse him
YES — breakout role, aided and abetted by excellent writing. With thanks to the casting folks. In not overusing him, they keep us wanting more; an ancient strategy, sure, but it still works.
Where might one find this interview with Mr. Huston?
Here is an interview of Jack Huston where he talks about creating the character…
[www.thedailybeast.com]
Why we are drawn to Richard Harrow. (I hope nobody made this comment):
We feel compassion for Harrow – even the name connotes wounding – because he went to fight, was scarred in a way that would have been virtually impossible pre WWI – so much has been written about the new horrors WWI veterans endured – and now comes home to a time and place where little is open to him respecting work and love (and isn’t Freud contemporaneously writing those two things are the very cornerstones of our humanness). Add on the fact that the actor has a soulful quality, and the writers have made him sensitive – how could one not be entranced?
He is a sort of living embodiment of The Waste Land. I also think of him as something like Septimus Severus in Mrs. Dalloway. He’s that guy – the collateral damage of powerful men’s venal undertakings. Didn’t Nucky make some cynical comment about the purpose of WWI (mocking Jimmy’s statement that WWI was a fight to save democracy?) As did the Commodore’s pals? Well Richard Harrow is the canon fodder that is used to achieve the ends of powerful men – and they are not even grateful – they are openly mocking (but we cannot ignore every time Harrow is on the screen, he is not canon fodder, he is a person – and what seems to be sensitive one at that).
The show is doing a very deft thing. By the time of the Depression, the veterans of World War I will have been termed “The Forgotten Man” – there was a James Cagney (I think) movie where at the end the gangster is shot and on his back a tattoo reveals that he was a veteran of WWI. “The Forgotten Man.” I think it was White Heat [No Public Enemy] – anyway, this is where the writers will eventually be going (foreshadowed by the hobos as well). Many of those guys we see in the black and white photos of soup lines and apple sellers – they are Richard Harrow, used and thrown away.
Is there any doubt, really, that if he had the option, Richard Harrow would have chosen the life of honest and honorable family man? Not to me. He doesn’t have that choice. The present of Boardwalk Empire is bleak; but I am always aware that the near future will be far bleaker. I think Richard Harrow knows that too. It’s in his little book and in The Waste Land.
Thanks for writing this. Really well done and the mention of The Waste Land great. I don’t doubt at all that Richard minus this devastation would have had the life he wanted. And the business about the canon fodder is spot on. The cane in the face that Jimmy took, no?
I think the reason we’re so drawn to Richard is that he’s a pure character (despite his actions). He’s not driven by nefarious means, he just wants the most basic things in life. I don’t think it’s pity, but a connection on a basic human level that we want others and ourselves to have in life.
In all honesty I watch Boardwalk Empire to see Huston as Richard Harrow. The character is very compelling and he’s brilliant in the role. Pitt I can take or leave to be honest. I find his acting heavy handed. I still think Aaron Paul shouls win best supporting actor Emmy over Huston but only just. Bryan Cranston is a much better actor than Buscemi (who is miscast in Boardwalk) and Pitt.
Sorry, I disagree: it’s not that Cranston is better than Buscemi, it’s that our expectations of him were so low before BB. He didn’t have a proper opportunity for drama before Breaking Bad: his roles were so dippy that people are genuinely surprised he can act up a storm. That said, not a fan — I’ll take Buscemi. As I mentioned above, when I watch him, I only see Nucky and never think of the actor behind him. That’s an achievement.
I think the 2 fellows in the woods are Pinies, not hobos.
I think the 2 fellows in the woods are Pinees, not hobos.
What is a pinie?
I would tend to agree. They are not fleeing a failed economy and there won’t be a significant number of hobos for a decade. But, the guy’s point about what the woods are for does track what hobos did.
Ah yes, I just looked it up. That is consistent with my understanding – I just didn’t have the term (thank you). They are precursors is my point.
It never occurred to me while watching that they might be hobos; I thought they were just a couple of guys hunting squirrels in the woods. At the end of the scene, one chooses to spend the night there; the other heads home.
I’d never heard the term “Piney”, but Google provides answers that make that term seem right for these guys:
[www.drivingjersey.com]
[en.wikipedia.org]
But, I’ve tried Google but to no avail. What were “Pinees”? Or “Pineys”?
Oops. Ignore that last “no avail” line… left after the editing I did after finally managing to dig up an answer!
Squirrel is good eatin’ Alan. That was one good lookin’ dog too. For companionship, not for eatin’.
I’m so glad you qualified that! The mood in the woods was so dark, I was convinced that Richard was going to kill the dog.
I was hoping and thinking that Harrow might take the dog home as his pet which is what would have happened on Lifetime.
I want to love Boardwalk Empire, but I just can’t. Each week, it is always the last show on our DVR we watch, and each week I find myself having trouble paying attention for the entire hour. There are too many characters, and too many I just don’t care about. I think it does a poor job of using real and fictitious characters (most notably, the portrayal of Lucky Luciano is absurd), and while Nucky is a great character, I almost feel he is underused.
Explain the Luciano comment, please. What exactly do you find absurd about the portrayal?
I didn’t actually notice while watching, but I can’t believe nobody commented that the woods bear no resemblance to New Jersey in late May. Grays and browns suit the mood better than spring green, but still seems like a mistake.
Ehhh, maybe there wasn’t enough rain out in the country, or maybe the director thought atmosphere was more important than seasonal accuracy for that scene. I was so hooked into watching the character that it didn’t bother me.
Everytime the woods of New Jersey get menitioned, I hope the Russian from the Sopranos makes an appearance. Turn Boardwalk Empire into a science fiction time travel story. It worked for Lost :)
NOOOOOOOOOOOO please noooooo!!! I say that as a science fiction aficionada who also liked The Sopranos. Ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
It brought up “Pine Barrens” memories for me too.
I noticed the mistake also. The woods would have been green in late May.
The scene in the woods put me in mind of “Miller’s Crossing.” I half-expected one of the hobos to implore Richard to “look in your heart!”
I was expecting Richard to run into a van with Christopher and Paulie Walnuts eating ketchup packets!!
I don’t know that Jimmy scalping Parkhurst was necessarily a mistake. With Jimmy into the old men for $70k and the Commodore not around to protect him, making an example to let them know he won’t be bullied, and that he’s as dangerous as they are powerful, makes sense. Besides, if anyone on the show deserved it it’s Parkhurst, and regarding the comments above, yes, he was referring to Wounded Knee, as he mentioned that the massacre took place in 1890.
As an aside, I was impressed that such a great episode could be pulled off without Chalky, Van Alden, AR, Lucky, Meyer, Doyle, Capone, the Commodore, Torrio, Lucy, or Horvitz, and only token appearances from Margaret and Owen.
Yeah, I’m ok with the scalping too. It was too poetic to pass up.
I feel kind of bad for Parkhurst. With the quality beadwork he had, come Mardi Gras day, you know he would have been the prettiest.
Was the shot of Richard cutting off the top of the apple in the woods foreshadowing him scalping the guy at the end? Both the apple & bloody skull were pretty much the same shade of red.
Good call
Even smaller nitpick about Memorial Day… If Memorial Day is at the end of May, why are all the trees in the woods (where Richard is) leafless?
“Shooter McGavin” playing golf with Nucky. Adam Sandler is smiling
LOL! I was thinking the same thing. Now we just need a one-handed Carl Weathers showing up as Chalky’s mentor.
Could someone please tell me why or what they love about this show? I’m seriously asking as I tried it for the third time some months back and made it through around episode 4, then lost interest, again.
What is it about this show that really grabs you? Is the character depth (is there any?) Is it the story-line, or, or what?
I want to want to watch Boardwalk Empire, though perhaps it’s just not for me. Does it get better at a certain point and I could possibly start there?
I felt the same way about Star Wars. I really tried to watch it and like it.
I’m probably the only 40+ yo who never made it through the whole movie.
To each his own.
It’s literate and thoughtful and slowly paced. And it might appeal best to English majors circa 1974-1977 but not necessarily. It breaks your heart slowly. I’ve watched Breaking Bad and I enjoy it, I’m looking forward to the return of Mad Men. I loved The Wire and thought its first season and season finale still the most amazing series I’ve ever seen on TV. Loved the Sopranos etc etc. Boardwalk Empire doesn’t seem to be setting the world on fire but these last several episodes for me are the most fun I’ve had on tv in many months.
The show builds slowly and then when it delivers it’s shattering. It might help be to older and I don’t mean to say this in a condescending way. I’m 56, and my parents were born in the early 20s. So they brought that sensibility into their rearing of children born in the 50s. Stick with it. And take full advantage of Sepinwall’s reviews.
PS … My son is addicted to Star Wars and I love Joseph Campbell but I feel that whole thing as Eric B.
Thanks for the opinions. I loved The Wire and it took me 3 attempts. I loved Deadwood, 6 Feet Under, BSG, Mad Men Breaking Bad, Justified, I really liked Rubicon.
I think one has to be in the right frame of mind to stick with a show like this, until it does deliver. Ah well, I hopefully still have a few more years left in life to try it again. Just -not -now.
@Eric, I never watched all of Star Wars either.
my reaction to seeing katie nude
[youtu.be]
Yes, I thought of Septimus too. As a therapist, I treat people with PTSD and have often thought of Septimus’s inability to feel…”beauty is under glass”. Richard’s character has had a effect on me, particularly in this episode, because he so perfectly crystallizes the life and death instinct, which others have pointed out is one of the overarching themes here. He is both a mystery and a paradox: a man filled with self-loathing who maintains a romantic orientation to life. I think that people are so powerfully attracted to him, despite his unconventional physical appearance, because he represents the sum of our fears by accentuating our physical and psychological fragility, so we connect to him in a profound way.
Lovely analysis. Thank you.
There is a place in the world for artsy fartsy types who force people to think and interpret.
I apologize if somebody already figured out Richard Harrows scrapbook like the Davinci code earlier in the thread.
But there is something there. Not sure what. The little girl next to his baby picture may mean something. Maybe it means we should get a life, or it’s profound.
Who knows.
i have not seen this episode yet but i think its title is already in the running for best of the year. so fun to say.
I was intrigued by the distant shot of the large elephant in the background of the Memorial Day speeches. I did not know it was a six story hotel in what is now a suburb south of Atlantic City. Look up “Lucy the Elephant” on Wikipedia if you have a interest.
Does Van Alden mention this to his wife in a chapter two episodes ago? Great catch!
Onto the 3rd viewing of the remarkable Gimcrack episode and it occurs to me that the comfort of Harrow’s scrapbook dinner and family scenes is what he finds in the woods with the squirrel roasters who save his life.
To the person who asked why this show captivates. Three days later … boom!
My wife and I have a theory about the three characters he met in the forest: the scene was supposed to symbolize his being saved by God. The three characters represent the Holy Trinity.
First, the dog (the Holy Spirit) silently draws Richard away from the terrible act of taking his own life. Richard then comes upon two gruff men, physically similar, but one older and one younger. If you look carefully at how the scene is photographed, the canvas of the tent creates simple church-like image. The older character (representing God) moves inside the tent, into the background. I might be overreaching here but the act of sharing his hooch with Richard (“My own… brew”) may have been like a communion. The younger character (representing Jesus) is the one who gives Richard the lesson about “the woods” (representing the world). The lesson is that he (Richard) is intended to live in this world. He is firm but gentle at the same time.
Again, if you have TiVO or DVR, go back and watch the way the scene was filmed and the physical positioning of the three characters (dog, young man, & old man). Another note is how the younger man decides that he will stay in the woods (out in the world) and the older man explains that he is going home for the evening.
Loved the irony of the pre-scalping old man laughing at the savages thinking magic would save them from gunfire… just as he thinks that age, money, social standing etc. allows him to smack Jimmy around with no repercussions.
Can someone tell me the name of the classical song at the 17 minutes. I can not remember it!
Thank you
Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, 4th movement
Would be an all time show if they didn’t miscast the Nucky role. Buscemi would have made a better adversary. Not the lead.
This episode was the first time I stopped seeing Buscemi and just saw Nucky. I don’t think that he was miscast, I just think the character has been a bit too cold to really care either way about him. His mask of coldness and formality finally fell away for me. I’ve watched the show because of the stories being told about Jimmy, Richard and Margaret primarily, but I finally cared about Nucky. Brilliant episode!
I loved this episode so much. Did anyone else notice the connection drawn between Richard and the dog? The man in the woods says that the dog keeps soldiering on, and you can see the scars on his face, reflecting those on Richard’s. Then Richard asks “for what?”, and the man says “you’ll have to ask him.” Richard is searching for the answer to that very question. Then when he and Jimmy go to scalp the old man he yells, “Who the hell are you!” and Richard replies, “A soldier”.
God this show is excellent.
In an interview you had with the creator for the wrap up of Season One, he showrunner said he didn’t want to rewrote history and didn’t want to be like Inglourious Basterds. That being said I cant ever see a scalping of a human being WITHOUT thinking of the Tarantino flick.
Great episode.