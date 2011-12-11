‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘To the Lost’: Nucky, get your gun

A review of the “Boardwalk Empire” season 2 finale coming up just as soon as I take the ducks…
“I died in the trench, years back. I thought you knew that.” -Jimmy
“You don’t know me, James. You never did. I am not seeking forgiveness.” -Nucky
Well, that was not at all what I expected.
And several days after seeing it, I’m still processing exactly how I feel about it. I respect the hell out of it; I’m just not sure it’s what I wanted.
The early passages of “To the Lost” played out roughly how we all figured the season would end: Jimmy realizes he’s not cut out to be king, apologizes to Nucky and together they clean up most of the mess that’s been made by this failed coup. Margaret marries Nucky to invoke spousal privilege, Jimmy and Richard force Neary to take the fall through a “suicide” note, Jimmy gives Chalky everything he wants (and more) to end the strike, and everything’s hunky-dory, right?
Well, no. We’re not going to move into the new season with a return to the status quo from late in season one, with Nucky as the brains and Jimmy as the muscle. We’re not going to do anything with Jimmy at all. Jimmy’s dead, because once upon a time he pushed Nucky to stop being half a gangster, and an all-gangster Nucky won’t forgive everything Jimmy did to him this year – and is willing to pull the trigger on Jimmy himself.
So here’s my dilemma: On the one hand, I have to applaud Terence Winter(*) and company for having the guts to follow this story to its natural conclusion. We spent several days last week on this blog discussing another cable drama that backed away from killing several characters this season, even though the logic of the story so far suggested they needed to die. This was not that, not at all. Jimmy did too much to just skate away with a few reproachful words from Nucky. The only reason to keep him around is because he’s one of the show’s best characters, and Michael Pitt is one of the show’s best actors. And that shouldn’t be how stories get written on shows like this. The story had taken Jimmy to a place where he probably needed to die for his recent sins, and Nucky being the one to shoot him is a major landmark in the journey of the guy who’s the show’s actual main character. (Check the opening credits if you don’t believe me.) Winter had the courage of his storytelling convictions here.
(*) I interviewed him the morning after watching the finale, and we talked at length about the decision to kill Jimmy and various other bits of leftover season 2 business.
On the other hand, Jimmy was my favorite character on the show, and by far the more compelling half of the Nucky/Jimmy war this season. I understand why he had to die, and respect that Winter had the courage to do it – especially since, as he tells me in the interview, this arc wasn’t originally designed to end with Jimmy’s death; the writers just realized it was inevitable as they started to get into it – but I do wonder how I’ll feel about “Boardwalk Empire” when season 3 rolls around and Jimmy’s not limping from room to room, pulling his knife out of his boot and trying to cheer up Richard.
But that’s something to be considered next fall. If we’re judging “To the Last” just as an episode, and also as the conclusion to this season, then it was terrific. If anything, Jimmy’s death gives this whole season much greater weight. Suddenly, it’s not the story of two men going to war and realizing they need each other much more than they realize. Now it’s the extended, tragic conclusion to the too-brief life of James Darmody, who was damned from birth, almost overcame things through the kindness of Nucky before his mother’s unnatural love sent him running to fight in a war he didn’t believe in, and returned with his body and soul permanently scarred. Richard’s more obviously touched by what happened to him in Europe, but Jimmy came home just as empty. Most of his actions these past two seasons have been born out of a sense of unrest, a desire to feel something after his time over there, even if that something is an irrational sense of jealousy of Nucky and protectiveness of Gillian. He tried to fill the empty place by becoming king of Atlantic City, but he was a bad king, and the throne was more trouble than it was worth, costing him Angela (a woman he could have loved if his mother hadn’t ruined him) in the process. It’s clear in his final scene that Jimmy knew what was coming – why arrive unarmed otherwise? – but looking back on the rest of the finale in light of what happened there, there’s a sense that Jimmy knows from the beginning how this will end. Everything else that he does is a prolonged apology to Nucky, one of the few people on this earth who tried to do right by him in his short, tortured life, or else a chance to say goodbye to Richard and his son. He knows how this story ends – probably even welcomes it – and where some people might view his parting words to Nucky (about how killing a man will make him feel) as a bitter taunt, Michael Pitt plays it more as the last bit of friendly advice he has to offer the man. He knows Nucky needs to kill him, and he wants Nucky to understand what that will do to him.
And if the show has to lose Michael Pitt, he couldn’t ask for a better send-off than these last two episodes, which took us from Jimmy’s horrifying origin story through his resigned, oddly peaceful (even while shooting Klansmen and county treasurers) final days. As I’ve written before, the camera loves Michael Pitt, and some of the most striking visuals from the life of this series have involved framing him interestingly and just letting him stand there. There were a few of those tonight, like Jimmy smoking in his undershirt as Nucky and Owen pull up, or Jimmy watching Gillian from a distance, calculating how much of his life’s ruin can be traced back to her. Beyond being a great camera subject, Pitt got to put in time with most of the key (surviving) figures in Jimmy’s life. No farewell with Capone, but he made his peace with Nucky, imparted a bit of wisdom to Tommy(**), made it clear to Gillian that he was done taking instruction from her and, best of all, asked Richard to make an effort to let go of the war and find a way to live in this strange peacetime world. I’m glad Richard survived, but I will sorely miss those two together, and wonder how Richard will make a go of it now that the only two people he connected to since the war ended have been killed.
(**) Not since Janice wound up as the guardian of Bobby Bacala’s kids have I feared so much for the future of a kid character on a TV drama. And, frankly, my money’s on Janice being a better mom to those two than Gillian will be to Tommy, even with the illegally-inherited fortune from the Commodore. Oy.
So Jimmy dies because Nucky has to punish someone for the attempt on his life, and because when presented with a “He said, he said” situation, decided to side with his brother over his surrogate son. Is his transformation into a full-fledged wiseguy enough to compensate for the loss of Jimmy? We’ll see. Jimmy was always the flashier part by design. He wore his emotions on his sleeve and rarely bothered lying to anyone. He came at you head-on. Nucky’s always moving at odd angles, and he almost never lets anyone see what he’s really thinking and feeling. He opened up a bit to Margaret earlier this year – and nearly paid for that with his freedom – and we occasionally see him lose his temper and put the reserved politician facade to the side, but for the most part, he and Jimmy complemented each other well as the two central characters: one hot and the other cool, one direct and one deceitful.
As I’ve written in the past, I think a little of Politician Nucky goes a long way, where his best moments this season have been Gangster Nucky (the brawl with Eli, for instance), or at the very least a more honest Nucky. I imagine we’re going to see much more of the gangster from now on, but I wonder about the honest man. The brief days of treating Margaret like a co-conspirator are long gone. She marries him to help scuttle Esther Randolph’s case, because she believes that he loves her and the kids (which he does, I think) and because he makes himself appear vulnerable to her, but the instant the mistrial comes in, he’s back to lying to her the way he does to the rest of the world. Nucky pays a steep price for his freedom when Margaret assigns the deed to his highway land to the church, but this doesn’t seem quite like the Margaret of the past few episodes. Yes, she’s still giving money to God to pay for her sins, but this is a much more calculated move, more akin to the Margaret of much earlier in the season. Nucky betrayed her trust to get an enormous, life-altering (for both of them) favor, and the bald lie about Jimmy re-enlisting is the straw that broke the camel’s back. Nucky’s gotta pay, and he does. And I wonder if either of these two will trust each other again, or if their marriage from here on out will be a collection of forced politeness and attempts to outmaneuver one another.
That actually sounds kind of fun, come to think of it, even in a Jimmy-less world.
“To the Lost” wound up neatly paying off most of this season’s major plot threads, or at least bringing them full circle. We began the year with the KKK assaulting Chalky’s warehouse, and this episode opened up with Chalky, Dunn and their crew getting very personal vengeance on the surviving shooters. The land speculation discussed in the premiere came up again in a big way, and obviously we got the conclusion (for now) of Nucky’s legal troubles. Nucky and Eli reluctantly re-align (and I imagine season 3 will jump ahead either to right when Eli is being released from prison or not long after) and Van Alden is once again keeping house with a woman who is not his wife.
Mainly, though, it was a great, inevitable farewell to the character who was at least #1A to Nucky’s #1 status. Jimmy Darmody may believe he never came back from the war – may have only seen his time in the trenches when his life flashed before his eyes, his mind omitting everything before or after – but he did come back, and he did touch people’s lives, for good or (mostly) for ill. He didn’t die in a trench, but at a war memorial by the ocean, in a torrential downpour, with the memorial’s statue appearing to show more sadness (the rain on its face looking like tears) than Jimmy himself did.
It was a hell of a run, even if it ended much more quickly than we – or even the man who wrote the script that killed him – might have liked it. I don’t know what a Jimmy-less “Boardwalk Empire” will look like, but I know he’ll be missed.
Some other thoughts:
* This year’s version of the classic “Godfather”-style montage involved a wedding and a priest, but was mainly driven by Esther rehearsing her opening argument in what should have been a masterful takedown of Nucky Thompson and his whole wicked enterprise. Instead, we got to see her case fall apart piece by piece, even as she was preparing to make it. Rough stuff, and the transition from the woman screaming at the sight of Neary’s corpse to the classic “order in the court!” moment was amusing – sick, but amusing.
* In the end, the only person to wind up doing serious prison time for this investigation is Deputy Halloran, poor bastard. I’m not sure exactly how Eli gets away with only doing two years, but it’s probably for the best that we didn’t have to watch Nucky and Bill Fallon do those particular negotiations.
* Well, it appears there’s life left in Nelson Van Alden – or, once again, “Mr. Mueller” – as a character, after all, as he runs away with Sigrid the nanny posing as his wife. And unbeknownst to him, he’s set up house in Al Capone’s backyard in Cicero. Hmm…
* Somehow it has escaped my notice until now that Erik Weiner, who played the late Agent Sebso (the reason for Van Alden’s current status) in season one, got the gig by impressing Winter with his “One Line on The Sopranos” rap video. Last week he put out another video about poor Sebso, this one directed by “Boardwalk” researcher Ed McGinty. Both are well worth your time, I would say.
* As I suspected that Nucky and Jimmy would reconcile in this episode, the opening scenes – Jimmy helping out Chalky, and Nucky meeting with Manny – briefly felt to me like we had jumped past the reconciliation and were now watching each man solve the other’s problem. Of course, Chalky and Jimmy’s negotiations had been recently established, and Manny did wind up helping Nucky kill Jimmy, if not in the way Manny might have meant it in the synagogue basement.
* With Jimmy dead, I imagine Owen will only become more prominent. But will Katy be long for the Thompson household now that he’s giving her the cold shoulder?
* Nucky loudly encouraging Emily to walk was both very awesome and very shameless. Sometimes, you can do a good thing for more than one reason.
* Which is the funnier line in the Nucky/Eli reconciliation scene: “Yes, and how about those Phillies? And my brother tried to have me killed,” or “There’s a character named Eli?”
* A few weeks ago, it looked like the young turks were ready to overthrow their wise old mentors. But Jimmy’s dead, and Lansky and Luciano have, for now, decided they’re better off making Rothstein a partner in their heroin business rather than trying to steal his business.
So go read the Winter interview and then tell me: what did everybody else think?
What SOA did vs. the superb finale of Boardwalk Empire, nothing else needs to be said. That finale put this show in the pantheon
Reply to comment…Show sux now
Bold move but I’m done with the show now. Pitt was the only reason to watch.
How can you write it off before even seeing where season 3 is going? Doesn’t make sense to me.
to be honest i cant wait 4 season 3 to start as the show must go on bigger rolls 4 capone more kkk involvment think it will be even better than previous 2 series, yes jimmy was brilliant but 4 me nuckys the 1 who makes the show wat it is.
Why would you want to watch what happens to Capone, we all know what happens to that story, go rent the untouchables.
This Came from a book that was based on a true story, right? True characters, but the names were changed? I haven’t read the book yet, but is this on the timeline where Jimmy really died?
The show is only very loosely based on the non-fiction book. Jimmy is/was a fictional character, as are many others. Story lines involving Rothstein, Lansky, Luciano and Capone are also fictionalized.
Jimmy is the only fictional character. Nucky is based lucky Johnson, a real person. Luciano, rothstien, lansky, and Capone, were all real people. You have never heard of Al Capone, public enemy number 1 in 1920s and early 30s?
Adam, please read my post more carefully. I said the ‘story lines’ i.e, the plot lines in the show are fictionalized. To name one, Nucky Johnson never even knew Arnold Rothstein, let alone fix his World Series case.
And yes, I am aware of Al Capone, well enough to ‘get’ the Cicero, IL reference in the finale, as that town became Capone’s secondary or suburban HQ upon gaining full control of the Chicago LCN
Even though many of the characters are based on real people, the writers are taking creative freedom to twist or create completely new stories for them to avoid being historically predictable.
I think the second series in most parts has been very dull. Scenes involving Van Alden or Margaret were drawn out and tedious. Jimmy was the only interesting charachter (altho Owen could step up). The others all let themselves down in season 2. Margaret, Eli and even Nucky. He changed as a person in the last couple episodes of season 2, and this person doesn’t have the audience pulling for him the way they did ‘Tony Soprano’. Just disapointed.
what a bunch of babies!! booo hoo jimmys dead im not watching anymore!! get over it losers!! killing jimmy off was awesome man!!
Wow. Just wow. While that was amazing, the whole time I was questioning the wisdom of this move. I mean, Michael Pitt and Jimmy were such big, great parts of this show. It might have been foolish to do this. I suppose only time will tell.
Everyone is like “it sure took guts to kill off a main character.” just because you make a bold move doesn’t mean its automatically a smart move
So many people are freaking out about this and saying they won’t watch next season because of it. Then don’t. As much as I loved Jimmy, and he was definitely my favorite character, this was such an important move for the storyline that it almost had to be done. Great shows take risks to make the story get to the next level. How can people jump off the ledge so fast without seeing where it goes? I believe the Wire recovered every season after they knocked off a central character.
This is a show, as Alan has stated many times, that has a huge cast. I believe they can just go to the well of the great ensemble they have and keep the story going. Great Job Boardwalk, I loved it.
I disagree ChampSkins…the difference of the wire it had many great central characters this show while great doesn’t… I only think Nucky Jimmy and Richard are great characters…just killed one which was dumb… When Stringer got killed and Avon was gone they added Marlo and Michael two great characters and they still had Omar McNulty Bunk Bodie etc
I don’t know if I want a Jimmy-less Boardwalk Empire. He was clearly my favorite character. Nucky’s not as charismatic and interesting as Jimmy was.
I’m not sure how I’ll feel when season 3 comes around, but they’re going to have to work really hard to make us not care he’s gone. It took balls to kill him, yeah, and I respect them doing that, but I’m not so sure it was the right move. Tricky move they’ve done…let’s wait and see how they go about season 3 next year.
I see crazy projections all over the comments: Richard goes to Chicago, Richard does this, Richard does that…
The truth is, if Winter really IS a ballsy writer and if he felt Jimmy HAD to die now because his story had truly ended…well, then Richard is gone. The character has come to the end of his story. He also came back from the War, he befriended Jimmy and admired his family, they were two lost souls, and Jimmy told him to try to come back. END OF STORY. Having him go to Chicago or anywhere else smacks of catering to his popularity and doesn’t jibe with the ‘brave’ writing that chose to kill Jimmy. Have the courage of your convictions, Boardwalk. You didn’t just kill Jimmy. Harrow is now done.
And, while I’m there…so is Gillian. At least the evolution of her story as an evil Lady Macbeth. She can still show up as a loser dancer who sometimes hooks up with Luciano. But, there is nowhere else to go with her character. She was an evil manipulator of The Commodore and Jimmy.
Commodore, Jimmy, Gillian, Richard. They should all be gone. And, frankly, the show should end right there.
I’m surprised at how many people are having this reaction — that they won’t watch the show anymore because Jimmy died. The best comparison I could think of was to the death of Ned on Game of Thrones, but I just checked the comments on Alan’s review of that episode, and they aren’t nearly as strong as they are here. (And there were only 2 pages of comments, not 5, as there are here at the moment.) Why such a strong reaction?
And I ask even though I’m having the same one. I’ve never thought about dropping a show because of a character’s death before, no matter how much I loved the character, so why now?
Jimmy is (was!) a terrific and popular character, but so were lots of others who didn’t engender this kind of reaction (Ned Stark, for one). Michael Pitt gave an outstanding performance, but that alone shouldn’t make his character, for many, the sine qua non of the show.
I really don’t have an answer here. But I know that I’m thinking hard about whether I want to stick with the show — despite the fact that I agree with Alan and some of the commenters that killing him off was a great, gutsy move by the showrunner and writers, that it’s internally consistent with the show and a realistic, perhaps inevitable end for Jimmy.
Honestly, right now I don’t care too much about that. I usually want shows to make these kinds of tough choices and bring real consequences for the characters’ actions (and I was also critical of Sons of Anarchy for failing at this in the season finale). But right now I’m really wishing they’d given more weight to how wonderful a character Jimmy was, what an amazing performance Michael Pitt was giving, and how the show will — or won’t — work without him.
Because I’m not sure it *will* work without him, at least not as well. First of all, it was simply riveting when he was on screen. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. I endured the Van Alden scenes mostly for him (sorry, I just really hate that guy — no matter how great Michael Shannon is; something about Van Alden just rubs me the wrong way). And then, who’s left? I like the remaining characters well enough, but with the exception of Richard Harrow, I don’t feel particularly connected to any of them. I’m interested in them and curious about what they’ll do next, but if any of them die, I won’t care all that much. (Again, except for Richard. If Richard dies in the next couple episodes, I’m definitely done.)
Without Jimmy, something essential is missing — some kind of internality, maybe that complicated mix of compassion and ruthlessness, maybe the extra dimension that his war background gave him — I don’t know. But I know it’s not going to be there next year, and I know that it was part of what I loved about the show.
Sorry for the lengthy comment — I’m trying to work through why I’m having such a strong reaction and am willing to quit a show that yesterday I would have said was terrific, just because of the death of one character.
Oh, also, on Katy: I think that she’s going to stick around at least long enough to make trouble for Margaret and Owen with Nucky. She’s definitely put two and two together, and she looks hurt enough that I worry she’ll tell Nucky at some point just to get even.
There was no wisdom in this move. They kill off THE most compelling character and expect it to have the same appeal as is has had until now. No way, this was the series finale for me. All done with this show. Thanks a bunch Scorsese. And everyone says he’s a genius. I think NOT.
BlueGiraffe Its interesting you bring up Ned Stark. I was thinking last night that I hadn’t been this upset over a character being killed off since Ned’s death
Though a painful loss, I agree, after everything that has happened, that Jimmy would have had to die (though I really wish it was Eli or that evil, disgusting woman that Jimmy calls his mother!). I’m tired of watching shows where there are no real consequences to the actions of a character (*cough* True Blood *cough*)
I’m willing to see how season 3 plays out. It will be intersting to see what Richard will do, and what will happen when Nucky finds out that Margaret signed over the deed to that church (I felt a tiny bit of satisfaction when she did that. I think that Nucky has clearly underestimaed her)
The Dead Stark thing was different, primarily because they had created this world that was incredibly compelling and though he was the lead, it clearly wasn’t his story. It also happened 9 episodes in, when the show was yet to really define itself or make you really attached to characters.
As much as Buscemi is front and centre, it was Jimmy’s stuff that was, to me, always the most interesting. I have found that pretty much everything the show has done well, had Jimmy as the protagonist – by design as he got to do much more of the flashy mob stuff, and fault as he was simply a more magnetic and layered presence.
Right, but the implication is that Buscemi will now be much more heavily involved in the flashy mob stuff. I’m not saying it won’t backfire on them, but I’m willing to give the writers the benefit of the doubt for now.
Also, Marie Ramsey, were you serious in your comment about Scorcese? Because I’m pretty sure he’s more hands off with this than J.J. Abrams was with Lost. I tend to doubt he had anything to do with the culmination of this storyline.
First of all, Ned Stark was a lead character amongst many characters vying for title of “the most important”. And, it became quickly clear that his notions of honor and honesty did not work in the world he was in. And, while his death was shocking to many, they have other characters they really care about – Jon, Tyrion, Cersei, etc.
The same isn’t true for Boardwalk. After Jimmy, Harrow, and Gillian are gone (arguably the three most compelling and most talked about characters) what is left?
And, if you didn’t think Jimmy was the heart of the show before last week’s greek tragedy blowout, that episode certainly went the extra distance to make it about him! Why would they do so much to make this tragic character so important and so compelling to the show just to take him out in the next episode?
I don’t think I’ll be watching BE next season. For me, Jimmy was the main character. It was his journey and evolution that I was riveted by, not Nucky’s. I just can’t imagine the show without him in it. I loved seeing him and Harrow together. As someone else commented it would seem as if Harrow’s journey is over to. Where can he go from here? The writers might keep him around in some capacity next year to appease the fans. But, I wouldn’t be surprised if he meets the same fate as Jimmy. I think this is really going to come back and bite the writers in the a**. This is not the same as (spoiler alert) Ned Stark being killed in GOT. Ned Stark dies in the books. So he needed to die in the series. Jimmy didn’t have to go.
I guess I didn’t need to put a spoiler alert in my comment since so many people had already mentioned it up thread. But, maybe some people should have included one in their post. Not everyone has seen GOT.
I agree- wow! I did not see it coming despite Jimmy’s apparent good byes to Richard et al and not carrying a weapon, not even his knife in the boot (I guess it was left in the Commodore’s chest). I really thought Nucky had arranged for Jimmy to kill Horwitz. Yes, very Game of Thrones and Sopranos.
I am curious if this episode/arc was completed before the show was renewed for a 3rd season. I think next season has a lot to work on between Nucky and Margaret’s conflicts and he has totally gone gangster- lying, murdering, etc.
I will miss Jimmy, but maybe some new characters will be brought in- Elliott Ness with van Alden (LOL)…Just because Capone, etc are real names doesn’t mean they have to follow history exactly- Boardwalk is fiction, after all and I can’t wait for next season.
make it all a bad dream….bring Jimmy back!!!
Jimmy became my favorite character on the show also. We spent such an enormous amount of time with him this season, and I’m gonna miss the hell out of him. As has been said, I’m really not sure how I’ll feel when season 3 airs next year.
I have to be honest here and say that Jimmy was never my favorite character, or even close to it — and interesting character, sure, but the gangsters and walking dead were never goin g to be it for me. I’ve been much more interested in Angela (whom we saw too little of) and Margaret, with or without Nucky, and hope that she’s finally gotten the religious crap out of her system. Alan’s right: she won’t be able to believe anything he tells her, but then she shouldn’t have believed most of whatever he told her up to this point, either. He’s a politician, a schmoozer, a bootlegger, and now a full-fledged gangster. If Margaret has any sense left at all, she’ll learn from Angela’s mistakes, distance herself permanently from Owen, and find a replacement for Katy damned quick. She’d also better find herself some friends who have nothing to do with gangsters or bootlegging OR the church. Maybe devote herself to her daughter’s physical therapy and her son’s education; she can do a much better job with her kids than Gillian did with her son or will likely do with her grandson.
I was in complete shock that nucky killed jimmy. The whole time I was thinking jimmy will be a main character until the end of the franchise, everything happened so quick and it was so sad to see nucky do that. Even though richard harrow is my favorite character, jimmy was the heart and soul of this hbo series, I will miss you james darmody! R.I.P
Couldn’t agree more
I have loved this show. Jimmy went out with class, but Nucky might be too low for the show to survive season three.
R i p jimmy
Jimmy was the main reason why lots of woman tuned it. It wasn’t to watch Nucky! Bad move HBO bad move!
you were stupid to take jimmey out. when boardwalk empire comes on again i will have hbo taken out. what is jimmy playing in now. is he making a movie. stupid hbo
I cried real hard to see Jimmy die and to think Nucky pulled the trigger. Nucky should of listened to Jimmy when it was said that Eli was who plotted against Nucky. I’m still watching because this is an evil show and the last to go will have to be Nucky!
There are rumors that Pitt was very difficult to deal with on the set, and that Winter killed him off for that reason.
Those were started by a journalist who had no sources. Everyone on HBO said that Pitt was fine to work with. His death was written a long time ago.
The rumors have been all over the Internet for months. Various anonymous comments claiming personal knowledge of Pitt coming to the set wasted, screaming at fellow cast members. Pitt’s agency dropped him and issued a press release saying he behaved intolerably on set.
Note Alan’s comment that Winter told him that Jimmy’s death was written in mid-season, it wasn’t part of the original plan.
This makes sense. The entire thing with manny came out of nowhere. 5 grand caused so much trouble. Not like the show.
I don’t buy that at all. Even if the rumors of Pitt’s behavior are true, writers like these aren’t going to change their entire story because of such a thing.
andrew: maybe you should take a look at this article: “nikki finke is the worst” [warmingglow.uproxx.com]
Look, I’m not usually one to re-post random Internet rumors, but whoever leaked the rumors about Pitt months ago also laid out exactly how the season would end (Gillian/Jimmy Princeton sex, Jimmy killing the Commodore, Nucky shooting and killing Jimmy) and was proven right about all of it. So clearly whoever was spreading this had some way of getting inside info about the show.
Actually, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline Hollywood both reported that Michael Pitt was dropped by his agency because he was difficult to work with on the “Boardwalk” set so, it’s not a rumor. It’s actually easy to find out about.
If you read any interview with Terrence Winter regarding his decision to kill Jimmy, you would know that he didn’t make the decision to kill his character until episode 9 was written. He didn’t even want to tell Michael Pitt in advance because he wasn’t 100% sure that it would happen. He was also considering killing Eli instead, so I don’t think this the reason for killing him. I think they wanted a Jimmy-centric season because he has been so good and his betrayal of Nucky had to inevitably lead to his death.
Maybe he became difficult once they decided to kill his character off of the show. Just re-watched the finale, and I still think it’s ridiculous. Steve Buscemi did a behind the scenes thing as to why Nucky did it, and it sounded like he didn’t really quite understand either.
Gosh…great episode…love the show…but I have to say I will miss Jimmy terribly..the character, jimmy was brilliantly acted…I will miss the scenes with him & Richard..will miss all the Jimmy killing scenes too…I wish that he and Nucky could’ve teamed back up:(…can’t wait til next season!
This is how you get yourself compared to the Wire, Game of Thrones, etc. That was amazing.
it’s also how you lose a chunk of your viewership i.e. The Killing.
No, all this show has done is kill off a major character who was popular. A controversial decision, but that in itself is not something that should lose a show its viewers, if they have any sense in their heads other than “CHANGE BAD!”
What The Killing did is completely different and should in fact cause it to lose its audience, as it did.
The Killing? Good lord. The Killing was a season-long tease that intentionally deceived its audience for a non-existent payoff in the finale. It deserved to get panned.
Boardwalk Empire is a GREAT show that just made a very RISKY choice to kill of its (arguably) best character. But at least Boardwalk earned the moment. All of Jimmy’s actions had consequences. For f’s sake, he tried to assassinate Nucky — of course there was going to be retribution. I wish he hadn’t been killed, too. But this wasn’t some out-of-the-blue, shock-value moment. It was true to the tone of the show.
There goes the best show on TV. I will never watch it again, all the depth is now gone. What a disappointing and foolish move to kill everybody’s favorite character in the second season of a series
I agree
Not to be snide, but Game of Thrones says hello…
I felt that it set up the audience with the Nucky character over two full seasons and then made him into something entirely different for “dramatic effect”. I will never watch another episode.
I agree. I will not watch season 3. Someone put it this way (I’M DONE)!!
Something entirely different? Really? Because Nucky’s been portrayed as a complete sweetheart up to this point. No, it’s just that now, we know who Nucky really is. But there was no extreme reversal.
hahahah nucky been petty and spiteful and a bad cat, all the depth in the show is gone because of one character? If you think that then there was never any depth at all. There are other great characters, they killed stringer in season three and season 4 was the best so cool it
Damn man, you just watched one of the greatest seasons in television history and THAT’S your reaction?
Ok, I can’t help but point this out to the person who referenced the GoT HBO serial. Game of Thrones is based on a series of -novels- which have already been written. The writers of that show will stick relatively close to the source material. That is, the death of E. Stark in Game of Thrones would come as no surprise to anyone who reads before watching. Boardwalk Empire however, is an entirely different animal in terms of being a TV serial. One might point out that certain aspects of BE are based on history, and that said, the -real- individual who was represented by Michael Pitt (google ‘Jimmy Boyd’) actually outlived the real-life Nucky (google ‘Enoch Johnson’) in reality. The writers for this show have clearly chosen not to follow history and have carved their own path through the story… as they have since the beginning of the series. This killing off of a main character is very obviously a calculated decision on the part of the writers for the show. Even if Michael Pitt was difficult to work with, it is my opinion that the show will suffer from the loss of his charismatic and compelling rendition of Jimmy. Just because a program has the gall to kill off a main character doesn’t mean it will automatically gain approval or credibility from its audience.
I predict that everyone commenting that they will not watch the show again will feel differently in a year when the show is back. You’ll be back. Full disclosure: Jimmy was my favorite character and I too and disappointed that he is gone.
Don’t get emotional and say your not going to watch the show.. In Thrones everyone figured Ned Stark would be the final king in the series finale.. bit HBO doesn’t do that.. remember Janice and Richie Aprile? Don’t be a baby man.. it was HBO at its finest.
Let’s get to one of the main reasons Jimmy’s death has touched so many…Micheal Pitt encased every emotion of Jimmy where all the other characters on the show are pretty dull. He showed the vulnerability Jimmy had inside but yet could turn around and scalp a guy. He was a raw character. Ned Starks death was shocking but there are so many characters that have developed. I agree w/many that killing Jimmy may be what needed to happen, but wasn’t the right move. Jimmy will be sadly missed and the show will not be the same.
Oh my god…HBO is worth every penny. I cannot believe that they expect us to sit through LUCK right now. I think I need at least two weeks of unwinding from HBO dramas before I can tackle a whole new cast of characters.
Jimmy’s death is a legendary HBO style death for sure. Right up there with Stringer’s execution on Wire. Ned Stark’s death in Thrones. And Big Pussy or Adriana from Sopranos. What a moment…
The rain. The dialog. The complete contrast between Nucky’s cruelty and Jimmy’s casualness.
And the final moments inside Jimmy’s mind, where his last thoughts drift to him climbing out of a trench. So amazing. That he felt like he died in the war and never came back. Just awesome.
Eh, spoilers? I knew about all of those, but i’m sure there are people who don’t.
Why the fuck would somebody avoiding spoilers read a review of the episode!?
LZTOUCHTHEDREAM, seriously…wtf???
I was referring to the three HUGE deaths in other shows the OP mentioned.
Actually, four deaths in three shows.
As Alan told me when I complained that someone dropped a spoiler for SOA in this thread last week, it’s impossible for BE or any other comment board to exist in a cone of silence, especially 4 or more years removed from the other shows. Shit happens. Deal with it.
One of the deaths he mentioned was in a show from earlier this year. (Game of Thrones)
A death that also occurred in the book it was based on…and on a show that ended its 1st season many months ago, LZTouch.
Well, excuse me for not wanting huge character deaths spoiled for people who haven’t had a chance to see these shows, GaryS.
Well, it’s Alan’s blog, so he makes the rules, but considering how anal he is about even talking about the PREVIEWS of the next week’s episode (which are part of actual hour or so that encompasses the episode that aired and are actually designed to be watched), it’s pretty rich that he thinks that it’s ok to spoil the biggest twists from the greatest TV shows ever made. It seems a bit hypocritical. I think spoilers from other shows should be avoided (I don’t care how behind the curve people are) or at least accompanied with a spoiler warning. I remember a few weeks back, I commented about a seemingly doomed character on Sons of Anarchy, and I referenced a similar circumstance from another great show, but I went to great lengths to avoid even identifying the show in question because I didn’t want to spoil anything for anyone, and I hoped that those who had seen both shows would know what I was talking about. Little did I know that I could have just gone with the biggest spoiler on one of the greatest shows of all time with no repercussions. I still wouldn’t do it because I want to protect others, but still. I understand that sometimes you want to make a point by talking about another show, but it should be dealt with responsibly.
John, you said:
“it’s pretty rich that he thinks that it’s ok to spoil the biggest twists from the greatest TV shows ever made”
Now I ask….when is it okay to talk about the shows? Are we never allowed to talk about Adriana on Sopranos because not everyone in the world has seen it and may want to check it out unspoiled? How long should we wait to talk about something?
Look, spoilers are a touchy subject but I think that after it airs…it’s fair game to talk about. There’s a big difference in talking about scenes from an upcoming episode and scenes from a show that aired years ago.
Sean,
The Adrianna death is one thing as it happened almost eight years ago (!) now. I think people are more upset about the Game of Thrones spoilers considering it’s not even a year old and many of us have just started watching.
Jesus gets crucified.
Oops! *spoiler alert*
too soon??
Pretty much, it was amazing but a real tear jerker when Jimmy passed. As they say you don’t know what the show has till someone is gone…R.I.P. Jimmy. Michael Pitt you are so missed and you reminded me of Jack in the Titantic who could forget, very sad for Rose who loved him!!!
Boardwalk Empire just made The Leap. I can’t wait to see where the show goes from here.
Writing Jimmy out of the show was an EPIC FAIL. Boardwalk Empire will not survive the loss.
Absolutely. I’m very upset. Bye boardwalk
Am I the only person out there who never bought Michael Pitt as a tough guy? Even as a tortured, conflicted tough guy. Maybe I saw him in too many less-than-threatening parts (e.g., in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “The Dreamers”), but I always found his performance as Jimmy Darmody extremely self-conscious.
So, I actually sang the Hallelujah Chorus when he made his exit in this episode. If only that final scene didn’t get so way over-the-top cinematic. “I died in the trench, years back. I thought you knew that.” I mean, really. With the rain pouring down, I felt like I was watching a spoof of a gangster melodrama at that moment.
Otherwise, great show! It’s only going to get better now.
I thought there was a moratorium on using the word “epic” or the phrase “epic fail”. It’s overused to the point of being douchey. Things aren’t really all that “epic” and should be reserved for more appropriate situation.
Am I the only one who thinks this was a good move? Jimmy or Eli had to die. I would’ve preferred Eli, but Nucky just letting back Jimmy after what had transpired. That wasn’t realistic in the least sense. Plus, if the writers are smart, they will allow Michael Pitt’s absence to be picked up by Jack Huston (Richard Harrow) and Michael K Williams (Chalky White). Two superb actors who can easily make up for the void left by Michael Pitt.
@Omar — You’re absolutely right. Jimmy had to go. Too bad Eli is still around although it makes sense given Nucky’s pragmatic values. Given their family ties and his lack of brains, Eli is more controllable. Jimmy was a little too smart and far too damaged to be trusted.
Eli will die in prison. There will be a good portion of next season dedicated to that. Some new and interesting characters will be developed from this!
I didn’t give Winter enough credit either. Was saying to the GF “No way they’ll take him out.” as that scene started. bravo.
Hell, I was thinking that until the second shot. Even if the show does fall off without Jimmy, it’s earned its place in TV history.
It’s amazing to me that the folks who loved the show right up until the point where Jimmy died loved what Terence Winter was able to create — but now they suddenly don;’t trust his seasoned judgment?? Hey, this ain’t no video game where you get to help choose the outcome: it’s drama, written by a seasoned vet who knows what he’s doing. I have no idea whether it will be as good with Nucky large and in charge again, but I’m willing to trust that Winter is skilled enough a storyteller to know what he’s doing and will continue to have the guts to write his characters truthfully, i.e., take plot twists to their logical conclusions, even if those conclusions aren’t what we, the viewers would prefer. It’s a challenge to us as well as to him to blow us away again next season. I, for one, am willing to give him the chance. And those who don’t like it can go watch Lost reruns and waste their time that way. I’m okay with these developments, no matter how big the wallop they wielded. Whoa. It took nerve.
Did Michael Pitt want to leave the show or something? I can’t imagine the next season without Jimmy, he was the best character! I guess it was a great episode, but not too excited for next season.
Rght?!!?? Why couldn’t they have smoked Eli the weasel or Jimmy’s loopy mother? What a bummer. I really saw him as the true heart & soul of the series- his many facets also covered the history of the era: the war veteran, the disillusioned youth, even the mere physical sketch of the man. With Angela and Jimmy gone, Richard remains the only other compelling character and his entire world was constructed around Jimmy’s world. This is downright depressing- they have wiped out the most interesting & watchable aspect of the entire series!
So true Samantha and Renee but i still think this next season someone is gonna get that nasty weasel Eli and Jimmy’s ever evil mother. Just watch Jimmy’s son, I’m hoping for his protection from such evils. Now he’s why i want to watch, I’m praying for him too cause Jimmy loved his son!
I’m so thankful you were able to view in advance and post tonight.
I haven’t cried this much over a character’s death since Jack died.
I am mourning Jimmy’s death. Can’t believe it.
Wow this could kill the show but it’s such a powerful drama they’ll have 2 or 3 new episodes to recapture what they lost with Jimmy’s death after that forggeettaboutit!!!!
Cool ending. Horrible idea. Aside from Harrow, Jimmy was the best character on the show. Doubt the show will survive without him. Epic fail? Probably.
Hey Alan, HBO actually changed the ending for one of the characters. Paz De La Huerta leaked an ending for one of the characters and HBO reedited that storyline so that that ending doesn’t happen. I wonder if they’ll show that ending next season or if they’ll change it because Paz leaked the original.
Paz de la Heuerta intentionally misled by saying that the baby died.
it made sense that he had to die, but to be honest he carried so much of the story line. he was the juice… nucky may be the central character but he doesn’t exactly move the chains like jimmy.
Actually it makes sense that they all died because it will happen since it’s way back when. we can’t have our cake or pie and eat it too, whatever but who”s gonna move chains now? My thoughts are that this is a evil show like Saw the movie with torture! Hello, Boardwalk is way better than Saw. I totally agree with you Andrew and Jimmy…R.I.P!
It’s one of the few season finales where I’ve actually sat there with my mouth wide open in surprise. Amazing filmmaking but I am really, really going to miss Jimmy. No matter how good the writing from now on, for those of us who’ve been there from the start, I can’t imagine we won’t spend the rest of the show’s run saying to ourselves, “Man, I wonder how it would be if Jimmy were still around?”
I have no reason to watch season 3.
I have no reason not to watch season 3, because this show is amazing, and this finale was amazing. A controversial choice? Yes, the great ones always are.
From the start? The season is only 2 years. Jimmy’s dead. This ain’t Cheers!
I am not going to be as nice as the others. I loved the Jimmy character and they just killed him. Nucky is truly the devil. I am done with boardwalk empire. Done. They better find a way to bring him back.
I agree! They can’t leave him out unless they plan to leave out his mother and son. She has too much of a role in this show. She’ll get her revenge. I may not watch season 3 if they don’t bring him back.
They should make it a flashback or a nightmare from the heroin that he took that way they can write him back in.
If you really want to see something like “it was all a dream” go watch a soap opera instead. A move like that is so far beneath a show like this, to even suggest it is laughable.
Yeah, I agree. I was making a little fun of the comment to bring Jimmy back….. but look at what 99% of the post are saying; the finale sucked and they’ve lost interest. Even great Writers can make mistakes that piss off and lose their audiences and there
goes the series.
Hopefully the people whining about Jimmy’s death don’t represent the majority of BE viewers (I’m sure it’s mostly the female side of viewers who romanticized his character).
I liked him, he was incredibly compelling, but in my opinion there was no real other direction for him to go. His storyline involving his mother peaked at the revelation of the sex scene, and he’s been treading water for a while now.
Not sure what’s in store for Richard. **The Shield spoilers** He might pull a Shane and kill all of Jimmy’s remaining family. I wouldn’t put it past him. I just hope we get to see more of Rothstein and Margaret gets marginalized (not likely at all, unfortunately). The whole back-and-forth between scheming wife and husband is a plot that’s long since lost its entertainment.
Come on every body don’t start what you can’t finish! If you were sad Jimmy died, ok i see that but stay to see someone avenge his character. Come on stay with Boardwalk, stay for Jimmy’s son!
I really appreciated reading this article. As an avid watcher I was shocked to see Jimmy go. Not because I didn’t see it coming, I knew it had to, but because, as you alluded, he was the character with the most presence on the show. The depth of Jimmy that the audience was privied to made him both a dark and complex but supremely interesting character that will surely be missed by any boardwalk viewer.
But as to what will happen moving forward. I would like to see Capone take on more of a role. Perhaps he will be able to replace some of the large void that losing Jimmy will leave. Having Capone and Luciano as characters in this series gives it a certain air of authenticity that is hard to find in television. Developing those two characters in a more prominent role, particuarly to see their rise in the godlen age of the American Mafia, and what Atlantic City meant to it, is one story line I hope is coming.
That, and I hope Richard kills the mom.
My thoughts exactly Dan, Thank you!
They ruined the show!! Don’t even want to watch it anymore.
Absolutely ruined
I guess somebody forgot to tell Terence Winter that his show was ruined back at the end of season 2. That’s weird…Season 3 was great. Can’t wait for season 4.
This show died with Jimmy. He was basically the show and the only reason I watched. Nucky is the worst main character in tv history. Nobody cares what happens to him or likes him at all. This would have been a good episode in season 3 or 4, but to kill off the best character of your show is suicide.
I know. Everybody think back to when Nucky got shot…. Did you care if he died? It didnt stir me in the least but this is a travesty
Haha no.
Maybe you should watch sons of anarchy because that’s a show where characters actions have no consequences. I mean how did you think this should end with everything back to normal.?
It sounds like you got a little crush on jimmy. If your looking for ‘hard as nails’ characters and awful writing go watch sons and leave the real shows for the adults
Oh my god you love jimmy
It’s true. I agree with Matt. I never really cared much for Nucky. There is nothing really complicated in his psyche (except for father issues), Steve Buscemi does not seem like the right man for this role and frankly sometimes his acting has been uninspiring.
Someone above mentioned that Jimmy was a symbol of this era–college boy who becomes psychologically and physically damaged as a WW I vet, enters organized crime during Prohibition, and married a bohemian bisexual woman who I imagine supported suffrage. He was the guy of the early 20s. Nucky = boring. I’d much rather see Margaret with Owen. RIP Jimmy. Maybe death was preferable to having to look your mother in the face every day and be reminded of the shame and weirdness
To be fair, Nucky did have the 2 best lines of the year. “This wouldn’t even stop me from jacking off” and “Why couldn’t they just hold them higher up on the handle?”
I agree. I would be fine if Nucky died. But, I’m devastated that Jimmy’s gone. I have no reason to watch now.
Matt and Remy are you SERIOUS!?!? Steve Buscemi has been awesome for every episode of this series. I’d be interested to know if you still feel that way after seeing season 3, with season 4 around the corner. “Worst main character in TV history!?” Nucky is a terrific main character on a brilliantly-written and acted series.
Jimmy was my favorite on the show. As soon as I realized he was going to be killed off, I decided I would not watch next season. That was disappointing.
Exactly what I thought after seeing it….done watching the show. They better.do some soap opera magic bringing him back!
This season has been getting horrible ratings anyway, I doubt they last long after that
@MATT
No it hasn’t. Stop making up false claims to justify your dislike of the season finale.
Never seen jimmys death coming….I bet season 3 richard finds out and starts a killing spree…owen will probly die next season…I can’t wait to see
Yes. I want richard going on a spree. And I can totally see him taking everyone out.
Richard is gonna go hulk on those bastards who took out his brother.. King James beech!
Goo g to be a whole different show. I don’t know how I feel. Great episode but I guess,like in real life, the people you most want to stick around never do.
They ruined the entire show. Don’t even want to watch it anymore.
One of the few finales ever to result in my sitting with my mouth wide open at the end. Great storytelling, but I’m not sure how the show will be as interesting without Jimmy. If Nucky is the show’s soul (evil as it is), Jimmy was its heart (tormented as it was.)
agreed
I think you hit the nail right on the head. I agree with most of the people on this board that Jimmy Darmody was a great character and that Michael Pitt played him so well and that he brought the torment of a life gone wrong to the screen better than any actor I’ve ever seen on TV. And during this season, up until the very last minute of the show last night, I felt that Nucky had a soul and I was in his corner a lot of the time and hoping things would turn out alright for him…I was even upset that Margaret might testify and was happy when she decided to marry him. Then the final moment came. The mistake these writers made was twofold. They killed off the most interesting and soulful character and the best actor on the show when they killed Jimmy but at the same time they revealed Nucky to be the monster that he really has always been whether he pulled the trigger before or not. So to me they killed off both lead characters in one fell swoop. Nucky is no longer a character that has any depth to him….he’s just a killer like all the rest and Jimmy is gone. No reason to watch any more.
Totally agree. While Nucky may be the main character, Jimmy was definitely the heart of the show. I’ll give next season a chance to see where they could possibly go from here, and mostly to see whether Richard is still around and what becomes of him, but I won’t be as interested in Nucky’s machinations if there’s no Jimmy in the picture. Ballsy move, to be sure, but I’m not so sure it was the best one at this juncture.
I couldn’t agree more. I gasped, my mouth hanging wide open in disbelief and now I’m mourning the loss of the best character on the show. I can’t imagine the show without Jimmy. And who knows… the writers might surprise us and redeem themselves from this loss. But with that said I was really hoping Eli was going to die. (I really hope he gets his in the future. Don’t know if I’ll be watching to find out.) The episode reminded you what a great team Nucky and Jimmy are when they are working together. It felt like all was right in the BE world again. And then, like the above commenter said… it was like they killed off two characters. I completely hate Nucky’s character now. And not in the good way of characters we love to hate. He’s just evil with no redeeming qualities, a manipulative narcissist. For a while I thought maybe Nucky had some heart like Jimmy but no. I assume he really does love Margaret and the kids but he uses it way too much to his advantage. They killed the most compelling and complex character/actor on the show and left us with Nucky, who is going to need some serious character development in the way of depth. I’m really unhappy with BE.
Jimmy was my favorite character. They need to rethink this immediately. Film a second finale and bring jimmy back. Don’t get m wron, Noch’s one of favorites also. But this isjust wrong.
I feel like writing the writers of the show
I agree. I feel like writing the director. Jimmy was 1/2 of the show. He brought a human side of what war and a bad childhood can do to someone. If jimmy does not come back I’ll never watch again.
However, I wonder was he so good on screen that they re making a HBO tv series for him as a staring roll.
They ruined the entire show! Don’t even want to watch it anymore.
My first reaction was, NO WAY!!! My second reaction was, never watching it again!! Jimmy’s connection to characters kept me interested.
I agree that SOMEONE needed to pay for the attempt on Nucky’s life, but WHY did it need to be Jimmy?? It should have been ELI (after all he was the one who actually broght the idea up). Jimmy was a WAY better character than Eli (who IMO is kinda an SOB).
I agree killing jimmy was sooooo wrong. I will never watch it again without him in it. I have never felt this strong over a caracter on tv but this was just wrong for hbo never watch again.
This is b.s. jimmy got nucky outta jail time and then nuckys decision is to team upwith manny and eli to kill him. Im not watchin this unless jimmy sumhow survived thos 2 shots to his head. Manny richard and capone are 3 cool characters but jimmy made the show. Its not genious its foolish and I dont applaud this ending finale. Next season just lost a large amont of b.w.e fans
JIMMY! I LOVED YOU….. I’ll miss you… Sorry still in shock. I’ll watch season 3 but it won’t be the same without Jimmy he had some of my favorite scenes… He was my MF… :-( Now I have to depend on Chalky… I still can’t forget him in episode two. :-)
Jimmy was my favorite character on the show. I understand why they did what they did it but I wish it had been someone else. I also think they just lost a lot of viewers by killing him off. I have to say I’m not that interested in Season 3 now.
Spectacular ending to the season, full of surprises. Amazingly good.
Jimmy, we’ll miss ya.
Brilliant finale for an amazing show. Truly stunned with the ending for Jimmy, it’s hard to imagine any show taking out one of the top 3 characters, and I applaud their decision. As you said Alan, it was the right move, the logical move. I will sorely miss Michael Pitt on this show and I can’t wait to see what he does next.
I’m surprised mostly that Nucky allowed Eli to go free. I don’t see any reason for him to believe Eli over Jimmy, and I have a feeling this family feud is far from over. I wonder if he needed to keep Eli to be the fall guy.
I have a feeling Richard comes out of this seeking revenge for the loss of the only two friends he really had. I also wish we could have a conclusion to the Van Alden story but alas that does not seem to be in the cards. Can’t wait for season 3!
I think the whole incident where Eli actually came to Nucky pushed him to believe Eli over Jimmy. And man would it be badass to see Richard pull an Omar?
Jimmy was my POV character. Buschemi is too ugly to carry a show. I’m cancelling my HBO.
Or you could try actually watching a TV show instead of using it to jackoff?
Stupid.
Johnny , your are disgusting and probably uglier than Buschemi. I pity you. This show won’t last . You heard it here first. Loser.
I don’t see how killing off your most compelling character was a wise storytelling move.
I have decided I don’t have much interest watching a season 3.
COMPLETELY agree! I know that the writers did kinda paint themselves into a corner, but there WAS another way out besides killing the most likable character of the WHOLE show!
So did Jimmy ever appear in a scene with Margaret? I don’t remember the two ever being in the same room, except in one scene where Nucky and Margaret see Jimmy across the room at Babbette’s
So are you saying that Jimmy and Margaret are really the same person?
Albatross – LOL!
The Shows Done!!It Won’t recover. I’d rather see Jimmy Run,AC This was a big mistake!
Was so so on this series during S1, got totally engaged in S2, won’t be back for S3
Can’t imagine next season without Michael Pitt/Jimmy Darmody…great writing but it remains to be seen if this was the right strategy to move the series forward in season 3. Michael Pitt was just hitting his stride with the character and with his own acting. They will both be missed!
They just lost a fan of the show. It will be nothing without Jimmy. The writers suck.
This is my favorite hbo series ever, but its going to be hard to watch season 3 without jimmy. Like really now you had to take jimmy out so dam fast? I was hoping jimmy would kill owen and get his position back with nucky and continue on! Manny should burn in hell and so should eli. Hope richard harrow stays alive, the day richard dies is the day ill never watch this series again. He’s number 1
Amen!
Good ending if show was Two seasons .. but its three? so since to me the show is 60% jimmy, 20% Nook, 10% Van A, 10% rest, not going to catch it in season 3, unless Richard is huge in it. Maybe Pitt wanted same $$ as the nookster? Hard to believe they would write Jimmy out at the time they knew they had 2 added seasons approved via network?
I will go on next year, but with 40% lesser rating I would guess, but if they see this blog, and the Pro-Pitt writtings, maybe they will have to have Season 3 be a 50% what they planned, and a new 50% flash back to Jimmy? but mmmm, that would be hard to write well? I guess they could JR dallas it? i’d prefer the lame move if it meant bringing our boy Jimmy back.My guess is Pitt wanted serious $$$, and rightly so, and it would had to have been at the expense of some of the other actors to balance the book on the show for HBO?
Maybe Pitt will get a spin off show?
Really? A spin off show? What would it be about? The cemetery where his remains are?
This was insanely brilliant. In hindsight, you can see throughout the episode that Jimmy knew he was dead. He knew when he made sure to clarify that once he was dead, his father’s money would go to his son. When he made sure Richard didn’t come with him, when he showed up unarmed. It all seems clear in hindsight, but when it happened…damn. I did not expect that at all. I kept expecting Harrow to start sharpshooting at the last second…
But no, Terrence Winter wouldn’t pull that. It takes massive balls to kill off your best character, but Winter & gang recognized that Jimmy had screwed himself into an impossible situation. His death was inevitable. And Winter had the guts to do it. No last minute saves, no absurdly lucky tricks. This is real.
To some of the people who are bitching with comments like “I’m not watching anymore”, fuck off. Try to recognize the brilliance you just witnessed, and realize how freaking GOOD a tv show has to be to make you feel this way about a character. Jimmy’s death hits hard. That’s a mark of kick ass writing, not a reason to STOP watching, it’s a reason to eagerly anticipate what these writers are going to come up with next.
A toast to Terrence Winter and his writing staff, and in memory of Mr. Darmody, who died in the trenches.
If you think the show is so brilliant then you would realize that Jimmy let Nucky kill him. He knew it was a setup and showed up unarmed. He gave his dogtags to his son before he left.
Yeah.
I don’t disagree.
?
“Try to recognize the brilliance you just witnessed, and realize how freaking GOOD a tv show has to be to make you feel this way about a character. Jimmy’s death hits hard. That’s a mark of kick ass writing, not a reason to STOP watching, it’s a reason to eagerly anticipate what these writers are going to come up with next. ”
Ding ding ding. We have a winner.
I usually don’t find myself writing in any comments section, but I agree , Jimmy was my favorite character on this great show, but why should there be another show that has no artistic integrity?
Totally agree. That is great writing and a great season. There has only been a few untouchable characters in tv history and jimmy darmody isn’t one of them. anyone that can’t appreciate a great finale should go watch other shows where nothing really happens
The problem is that winter hasn’t created any other characters worth a damn aside from Richard. The only other interesting people are historical people that will be hard to build any drama around because we know when and how they died.
The Wire could afford to kill off major characters because they created dozens of interesting, well written ones to replace them
I agree, Jeff. That’s the thing: Other shows have several great characters. This show had one great one, a few interesting ones who never got enough screen time, and . . . Nucky, who isn’t all that interesting. They’ve killed off the best character with nothing left to make up for it.
This show will not last. It is an impossibility. Enjoy watching ugly old men do unspeakable things while you can.
@Sean Richardson; Quality fucking post! I was seriously getting ticked off with the moaning and complaining about how people will never watch the show again. But yours is the best post here, took the words right out of my mouth.
@STRAVU9, what are you, 6?
Mahmoud, what are you , UGLY?
Two things: I for sure thought that Katy was brewing something naughty — perhaps pulling a knife on Margaret or Owen. Hell hath no fury…
Perhaps next season.
I’m surprised you didn’t mention Nucky, “the Politician”, regarding his heartfelt pseudo-proposal to Margaret. While I do believe he has feelings for her and her children, it read to me like rhetoric; like he was reciting a speech to constituents. And while I don’t think she believed him or thought him sincere, I do think she was moved by his affection, regardless of whether it was a ploy to get her to back down from her intent to turn against him.
I think Nucky is shrewd, but perhaps Margaret is even more so. I welcome the next season’s potential marital out-maneuverings as that will undoubtedly show off Buscemi’s and MacDonald’s acting chops (she of the mighty chin quivers).
One of the intriguingly clever (yet frustrating) things about this show is that it’s impossible to tell when Nucky is lying.
(Remember his back-to-back speeches to black & white audiences?)
I honestly have no idea whether he was just bullshitting Margaret so she couldn’t testify against him, or whether he actually cares for her.
Simply incredible. You get the sense that when Jimmy gets the phone call that he was the one who would be killed. But the manner in which it was carried out, and the scene as a whole, was one of the best in television I believe. Nucky’s line about not seeking forgiveness was chilling. Just a phenominal end to a terrific season
HBO: you owe us a new second eason finale. The public will understand. You just need to do iit. Nuck and Jimmy together make the show. Why did you allow the public to fall in love with Jimmy’s character only o do this?
So fucking true
Well, all I have to say is that I hope all of you are not big fans of the characters in Game of Thrones.
Jimmy was the best, no one could have played that part the way Pitt did. Mine as well make the show 30 minutes long, Jimmy was most of the story line. How can they fill this void? Huge mistake, bring him back some how
I watched about 3 episodes of Game of Thrones before I gave it up. Too vile and Ugly. Hbo’s got nothing I need now.
It’s called drama. I absolutely HATE when nothing dramatic happens in a “drama.” Make me love and feel for a character, then kill him/her off. Bring it on! I even felt remorse for the horse they had to put down on Luck last night. It’s dramatic moments like that and like Jimmy’s death that make me want to keep watching, not give it up.
That is just weird.
I don’t know if I will ever feel the same about this show. Jimmy Was the most dynamic character on the show. It felt a little sketchy when Buscemi came out as the lead, but I think Jimmy balanced it out. It’s been said a thousand times. “And the _______ for best supporting actor goes to………….Steve Buscemi”
I feel we have a Game of Thrones thing again, except I feel GOT created more characters to “like”. Boardwalk just feels like all of the characters are corrupted and we don’t have someone to really root for. No loveable characters like Jimmy, although flawed, was passionate and likeable. I don’t get that with Nucky. I enjoyed the final, but am also interested on how this plays in the Fall.
Jimmy’s death hit me a lot harder than Ned’s did.
I read the Game of Thrones novels years ago, so I knew from the start Ned would be beheaded. Didn’t see Jimmy’s coming at all.
This episode was great as always but I am so bummed out that Jimmy got killed. He was the easily the number one best character on the show, with Van Alden and Richard tied for second. The show won’t be the same without Jimmy and now I just want Nucky to pay for what he did. Nucky is a scumbag. That was a shitty thing to do and totally unecessary. Jimmy wasn’t even the one who really wanted Nucky dead. It was his cockroach brother Eli that should have been taking Nucky’s bullet.
Not only that but one of the main reason Jimmy turned on Nucky was because Jimmy asked him if he loved him and Nucky said I’m not your father James. So Jimmy always looked at nuck as a father and held back from killing that scumbag. It shows you that Nucky doesn’t care about anyone and will even go into business with manny horvitz. This is the main character of your show, enjoy season 3 because I will never watch again. I only watched because Jimmy was the show and the biggest badass on the show.