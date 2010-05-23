‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Fly’: The best bottle show ever?

A review of tonight’s riveting episode of “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I find out when they changed the spelling to “opossum”…
“No end in sight.” -Walt
I am going to talk to you for a few paragraphs about how the sausage gets made in television. If you’d rather not think too much about production logistics and budgets and whatnot and just focus on why “Fly” was such an unusual, incredible hour for this series, just skim until I start talking about “The Sopranos.”
But I want to start off with sausage-making because it was clear to me that “Fly” was what’s known in the industry as “a bottle show” – that is, an episode of the series shot almost entirely on existing sets, with a minimum of guest stars. The idea is to keep the budget as small as possible, so that you can then spend whatever money you saved on another episode down the road. (Or, in some cases, so you can compensate for a previous episode that cost more than anticipated.)
Last year, “Breaking Bad” tried to do a bottle show with “4 Days Out,” the episode with Jesse and Walt trapped in the desert after the RV’s battery runs down. The idea was that it would only feature Cranston and Paul and take place largely on the standing RV set and therefore be dirt-cheap. Instead, it wound up being one of that season’s most expensive episodes, as more and more of the action began creeping outside of the camper and into the desert itself, which meant lots of location filming, often at irregular hours (a lot of that episode, you may recall, took place around dawn and dusk to get a particularly beautiful light quality), and that costs man-hours, it costs crew overtime, and it costs simply to transport all the men and materials back and forth from the studio to the desert.
Still, the basic idea of that episode went to the core of “Breaking Bad” – that of teacher and pupil stuck together, getting on each other’s nerves, and revisting all the damage they’ve done to themselves, to each other, and to the world at large since they teamed up. So it wasn’t surprising that the show would try to revisit the basic conceit – nor that Vince Gilligan and company (here with Sam Catlin and Moira Walley-Beckett on script, and Rian Johnson directing) would find a way to do a bottle show as a bottle show. Having already spent the money to build the huge Walt-cave set, they were able to dwell inside it for 95% of an episode, with no castmembers other than the two leads (which is valuable, since most TV shows these days can only sign a few regulars to appear in every episode), and no other speaking parts.
And it was through that attempt at minimalism and frugality that we got the “Breaking Bad” equivalent of the “Pine Barrens” episode of “The Sopranos.” Only this one was, heresy though it may be, better.
Both “Pine Barrens” and “Fly” were black comedies about crooks out of their element (Paulie and Christopher lost in the woods, Walt and Jesse trying to play exterminator), but much as I love “Pine Barrens,” it stayed in that minor key. “Fly” started out as slapstick; one critic on Twitter compared it, not inaccurately, to Wile E. Coyote trying to catch the Road Runner, and certainly Walt’s fall off the railing was as broad a moment as this show has had. But as Jesse realized the only way to control Walt’s obsession with the fly was to play along, it turned into something much darker, and deeper, and tenser, until we got to that riveting scene where Jesse is standing atop the rickety ladder, with his only support coming from a Walt who’s barely conscious from sleeping pills, and Walt is talking about Jane, and we wonder…
…will this be the moment Walt finally fesses up about what he did?
We’ve seen Walt make damaging admissions under the influence of anesthesia before, and I think we all assume that the series can’t end without that ugly truth coming out. But what would Jesse do in this moment when there are no witnesses and Walt would be defenseless to help himself? Or would the shock of the news be so great that Jesse would lose his balance and break his neck, once again sparing Walt of the consequences of his actions?
What an incredible moment, and what an incredible scene leading up to it, with Jesse telling the story of his aunt’s cancer(*), and that story (and the influence of the sleeping pills) in turn inspiring Walt to be reflective and to admit that he’s lived too long and hurt too many people. A fatal cancer diagnosis allowed him to justify becoming a meth-lord. But instead of his dream of a quick payday that wouldn’t harm anyone except the users, it’s become a long blood bath, and one that’s driven away his wife and will drive away his surrogate son if Jesse ever finds out the truth of what happened to Jane. Had Walt found a way to die that night before he left the house, things might have gone very differently. Jane wouldn’t have died – at least not that night, though Jesse fairly points out that the money from Gus probably would have led to an overdose within weeks – Donald in turn wouldn’t have caused the plane crash and Walt wouldn’t have been there for his surgery, and to make the damning second cell phone admission to his wife.
(*) Aaron Paul has been given a lot of opportunities to monologue this year, and there’s a reason for that: he’s great at it. Bryan Cranston’s best moments tend to come when Walt is silently reacting to something he’s just done, or that’s been done to him, but Paul’s gifts seem at their greatest when the show just steps back and lets the man talk. Doesn’t matter what the subject is – high school wood shop, a trapped opossum, his plan for revenge on Hank – it is always sensational.
Now where is he? He’s making more money than his family will be able to spend (even if he’s still getting royally hosed by Gus), but he works for a man so smart and ruthless that Walt’s death could come at any time without warning. His wife has once again made it clear that she hates and fears him. And every day, he goes to work with a reminder of all the deaths he helped cause because he was so afraid Jane would tell Skyler a truth that she found out anyway.
He is empty and broken, and all he has left is this fancy underground lair, and even that’s been contaminated – not just by the fly (who becomes the latest tiny thing to draw Walt’s obsessive-compulsiveness, ala the band-aid in the swimming pool or the alleged rot under the house or the uneven table leg at the hospital), but by his knowledge of all the danger that comes with the joint.
Jesse ultimately kills the fly, Walt gets some sleep, and the batch gets made, but the contaminant never goes away, as we see when yet another fly turns up on the smoke detector in Walt’s sterile fake apartment.
What’s left for this sorry pair? Jesse is still trapped back in time in his relationship with Jane, dwelling on any little memento of her (first the voicemail, and here a cigarette butt with her lipstick stain on it), self-destructively skimming meth from the batch and getting indignant when Walt gently warns him about it. And Walt has nothing but his cash and his lab and his paranoia, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if, sometime before this season ends, he blurts out the truth about Jane without need of pharmaceuticals.
And then Jesse is going to wish he hit him a hell of a lot harder with that ridiculous homemade fly swatter.
Simple episode. Cheap episode. Brilliant episode. A series high point. I love the explosions and the shoot-outs and the mind games, but all this show needs to achieve greatness are these two horribly flawed characters, and the two tremendous actors playing them.
What did everybody else think?
It’s amusing how polarizing this episode is — many people online are already declaring it the worst episode ever and bringing out the “shark” word.
I thought it was brilliant. I may have enjoyed it even more than One Minute.
It had absolutely everything great about the show — the humor, the tension, the character development — amped into overdrive
This episode was a load of bollocks. Vince is seriously out of ideas. He needs to devise an endgame for the show. It can’t go on for much longer without losing all credibility. All good things come to an end and it’s time for Vince to end the show properly instead of letting it die a sad bloated pathetic death.
Their monogues were brilliant but half of the slapstick and fly-hunting moments just felt like padding after they repeat the same gag so many times. Oh look he missed the fly and hurt himself – again! Zzzzz
If you want an example of a good bottle episode check out “Three Men and Adena” from Homicide.
[www.imdb.com]
The actual scene of Walt chasing the fly didn’t really even last that long. The rest of the humor in the first half of the episode was in Jesse’s reactions to Walt’s seeming insanity, which was very in line with what the series has been for its whole run
i don’t understand patrick’s assertion that this show was a load of “bullocks.” walt’s near soliloquy in the lab was the best series re-cap i’ve ever. it was alomost as satisfying as the original epis. what shark? where? certainly not here. interestingly, walt mentioned several times the baby. she has been absent from both parent’s dialogues most of the season.
The soliloquy is really good but the episode overall is my least favourite of the series.
coincidentally, just watched “Three Men and Adena” from Homicide as mentioned by Huxley above. Great Great piece of Telly. Highly Recomended.
The last scene of Walt lying there, with circular shadows playing on him and the red light winking at him, made *him* look like a giant fly. Kafkaesque, indeed (The Metamorphosis).
Interesting. Never thought of it that way!
It actually reminded me of Jesse’s aunt. I mean, Walt DID pass out during Jesse’s ‘oh so victorious’ moment. Maybe the fly wasn’t really there. Like a mirage? He was most likely imagining it. Similar to Jesse’s aunt whom swore the possum/oppossum was still roaming around. Hmm..wonder what Walt could possibly name that haunting fly? I can still hear it buzzing LOL
Interesting. Never thought of it that way!
It actually reminded me of Jesse’s aunt. I mean, Walt DID pass out during Jesse’s ‘oh so victorious’ moment. Maybe the fly wasn’t really there. Like a mirage? He was most likely imagining it. Similar to Jesse’s aunt whom swore the possum/oppossum was still roaming around. Hmm..wonder what Walt could possibly name that haunting fly? I can still hear it buzzing LOL
This scene at the end of the episode, was absolutely haunting and put an absolute perfect cap on it as one of the best episodes of the show, yet. The “fly” is typically used as a device to show the audience an individuals decline from sanity, in some sense. Perhaps they use the fly as a distraction from their own issues, perhaps it’s paranoia manifesting in emptiness, or perhaps it’s showing that the character is gradually descending into madness – like how the episode begins fairly innocuously, with slapstick humor and an almost jovial tone, but by the end the air is thick with tension, the mood dark as the abyss, and the comedy replaced by an overwhelming sense of fear and mistrust. It’s incredible.
Could the use of the fly also suggest that Gus has bugged the lab and Walt’s apartment? It just seemed like the end shot of the bug landing on the red light (or a bug) left another clue of another purpose for using the fly.
Had not heard of you before but saw link on twitter. Great analysis, I’ll be back. I didn’tknkow what to make of this episode, your piece helped a lot!
Write a comment…
Episode was like a combination of Beckett and Shakespeare. Like King Lear and the Fool doing Endgame.
Tonight, it’s the anti-LOST — an episode based totally on character sharing with character, and hella tense without time travel, wheels or titanic forces playing chess. Pure. Character. The writers did real good.
Breaking Bad is one of the best shows on TV because it superbly written and brilliantly acted. Tonight’s episode brought both of those elements to bear in massive quantities. The dark tension of this season ran through tonight’s show like high voltage current buzzing through power lines that dangle and crackle just above the viewer’s head. Walt has been exhibiting erratic behavior and Jesse has seemed increasingly reckless, and tonight almost felt like watching them wobbling on a tightrope together, without a net. They’ve managed to elude the DEA and the cartel to this point, but are they going to be able to survive themselves and their own contamination? Tonight’s episode seems to suggest that their problems can not be escaped from, even in extreme isolation. Great stuff!
Shark, huh? Whoever would declare such a thing is an impostor of an educated individual. It was perfect. Two of the greatest actors ever to grace the small screen in a compelling piece. It was necessary, like Hamlet’s monologue. Some people need a lot of action and guns, but we have been waiting all season long to see the two of them by themselves.
Bravo, Frank! Perfectly stated.
Two different Frank Dominguez’s (with different avatars), one congratulating the other? Hmmmm. Someone congratulating himself? Someone adopting the other’s name? (Why?) Confusing to the rest of us.
I’m glad you noted this, berkowit28, so that I didn’t have to.
Signed,
Berkowit28
Hmm. I think this is Facebook’s fault, actually. Might as well be.
my cousin from ireland called me on cell sayin “wha?? we got up for this? this is bullsh…” i told her “patience…this is great.” she later called back, hysterical, after the oppossum comment…it sounded like a raucous early morning party in dublin.
Don’t know what happened. Hit “Reply to Comment,” typed comment, hit “Connect with Facebook.” Result: my Facebook avatar with Frank’s name. Let’s see what happens this time.
That time I neither have a name nor an avatar.
Now, both my avatar and Frank’s name are showing up again. It’s a Facebook glitch.
Same thing happened again. Must be a Facebook glitch. This time I’ll sign in as a guest.
Not really a Facebook glitch, because plenty of other sites let you comment through a Facebook account but still identify you correctly. It’s a Hitfix glitch, apparently in the implementation here of the Facebook Connect function. I’m not Frank, but I expect to see his name next to my avatar here.
So who are the rest of you anyway? Can you identify yourselves by avatar and the screen name you usually have here (when not replying via Facebook)?
Agree. The technicians all weigh in..it was unbelievable acting. As viewers, who cares if it cost a million bucks or five? Net result: Great.
For another excellent bottle show, incredibly acted and heavy on character, see “The Wire” from DS9.
Deep Space 9? As in STAR TREK Deep Space 9?…. wow… you need some taste, boy.
Deep Space 9 is by far the best of the Star Trek series.
Maybe my memory is faulty but why wouldn’t Jane have died if Walt never went over there? She would’ve still vomitted and choked on it, right? I know Walt could’ve turned her back on her side and didn’t, but I think she still would’ve died had he not been there. Am I forgetting something that happened?
She only choked because Walt disturbed the two of them as he tried to wake Jesse. That’s why Jane rolled over onto her back. And then he left her like that. If Walt hadn’t interfered, Jane and Jesse would have remained on their sides, and she would not have choked on her own vomit.
Jane was on her side until Walt turned her over in trying to revive Jesse. So she wouldn’t have been on her back if Walt hadn’t been there and wouldn’t have choked when she vomited. Even then, Walt was there when she vomited and could have saved her, but chose not to.
I remember it that way as well. Anybody have the DVD?
I remember it that way as well. Anybody have the DVD?
I remember it that way as well. Anybody have the DVD?
Gotcha. Thanks for clarifying. I’d forgotten that.
Declaring a show has jumped the shark itself jumped the shark sometime around the inception of Televisionwithoutpity.com. People don’t even know what they’re talking about when they claim that nowadays.
This was an excellent episode and that acting and writing were great. Rian Johnson occasionally laid it on a bit thick with his directorial choices, but you can’t hire Rian Johnson for a directing gig without getting both extremes of his creative impulses. Some of the impulses in this episode were brilliant, many were very good.
I agree: Best Bottle episode ever.
I already find this magical lab to be one of the least believable parts of the show, so I was pretty bored watching an entire episode set in it. It just seemed like all the tension was on auto pilot. I suppose not every episode can blow you away so I’ll just be happy there are another 3 episodes this season :)
Yes, autopilot is a great way to put it. We had hit all these beats numerous times before.
Tonight was like watching a really really good play, and I mean that as the highest possible compliment. It was intimate and beautiful, yet I was so tense at times that I almost forgot to breathe. Bryan Cranston is superb and Aaron Paul breaks my heart. There are times when I literally ache for him and am sickened by him at the same time. Interesting that you equate tonight’s episode to Pine Barrens – tonight I had my own epiphany in realizing that I was drawn to Michael Imperioli’s Christopher in the same way I’m drawn to Paul’s Jesse.
ditto…and will we really blame jesse when he tries to kill walt after he learns of the true circumstances surrounding jane’s death? incidentally, this was the third time this year that i broke out into a cold sweat watching BB…i am not fond of heights…jesse on the ladder & walt on the ledge…a quick shower was needed after the epi…
i thought the episode was amazing. one of the best shows EVER on television. and this episode said everything about what’s been going on without the old-fashioned “recap”. now we know what’s happening psychologically with walt. beyond excellent. loved your review, too.
so, the obvious thought at the end of that episode is that this season is building to Jesse dying; you’ve already got the lingering threat of what he would do if arrested (and the DEA *still* know who he is, even if they’re inexplicably not interested in him), now you’ve got the incredible “Is Walt going to tell him about Jane?” tension, and the bookends of the episode being the stuff about Walt knowing Jesse is stealing.
Clearly, they’re setting him up as a possible liability. You’re meant to think that he won’t last long.
Which is what makes me suspect that it’s actually Gus who won’t make it to the end of the season. This is pure speculation, of course. But I think Walt is going to somehow side with Jesse over Gus.
Jesse is going to die for sure sometime here soon. Jesse causes way too many problems. In order for any progress to be made, Jesse needs to die.
There’s definitely a storm coming. It’ll either be from Gus, DEA, or Cancer that will drive the story forward.
Jesse is definitely gunning for destruction and is stirring up all the wrong feathers.
I expect one of them to try to jump shift as an informant.
I was worried Jesse wasn’t going to live thru this episode. I expected them to try to kill each other before it was all over with.
If Jesse dies, the whole show dies. It’s nothing without the relationship between Walt and Jesse, and Gilligan surely understands that. Next season, maybe one kills the other; maybe both of them die. But not now.
Ahhh, “bottle episode”… It makes total sense that they would air a cheap, self-contained episode that isn’t indispensable to the season’s storyline on the same night as the ‘LOST’ finale.
Having said that, I think this was a decent episode. It was a bit of a letdown in the sense that this was the season’s first episode that didn’t have any major events or revelations, but I can’t blame the writers for punting in light of ‘LOST’. I think the writers did a good job with what they were given.
I disagree with your interpretation of Walt’s thought process during Jane’s death. He went over there right after he had that conversation with Q about not giving up on your family. As horrible as that moment was, I think it had much more to do with perceiving her as a problem for Jesse, thinking that with her gone, maybe Jesse won’t put all that money into his veins.
That aside, I thought this was a great episode. Those last 20 minutes had my undivided attention. I was as silent as the episode.
Reply to comment…
Sorry, I made a mistake.
Excellent point about Jane being a problem for Jesse and Walt actually. I’m glad Alan mentioned the Sopranos, because in that series Tony has Adrianna killed and Christopher never got over it….
The caveat in this BBad episode is that Walt tells Jesse he considers him family, which was nice moment seing Walt being unselfishly kind to another human being.
Alan S. mentioning Breaking Bad with the Sopranos in the same breath is a huge compliment. I believe the Sopranos truly changed televison.
LOL’d that you called Jane’s Dad Q as this is how I refer to him!
I agree. I always thought Walt let Jane die because he really did believe (whether it was twisted logic or not) that having Jane out of the picture would provide the best possible outcome for Jesse.
I think this point was reinforced in the very next episode when Walt goes into the shooting gallery to pull Jesse out and take him to rehab. He could have easily let Mike go in — Mike tried to stop Walt, pointing out the genuine risk that he’d be killed or robbed or hurt going in there — yet Walt went in by himself.
Is Walt selfish? Is he egotistical? Yes and yes. But he’s not a sociopath; he’s not devoid of all feeling. He really does care about Jesse like a son, and he really doesn’t want him to self-destruct. This has been evident throughout the series, in various way, not limited to but including:
1.) His quiet warning to Jesse to stop stealing meth.
2.) Withholding Jesse’s 500K and refusing to give it to him until he was clean from drugs. Walt wasn’t keeping that money for himself. He was truly trying to keep Jesse from OD’ing.
3.) Pulling Jesse out of the shooting gallery himself, instead of letting Mike do it.
4.) Giving Jesse the money for rent, when Jesse loses his, hits rock bottom, falls in the porta-potty, etc. As Walt originally says, “There’s no your half of it, there’s only my ALL of it!” But he later concedes when he realizes how desperate Jesse’s position has become.
And those are just the ones that come to mind. Based on how he’s acted over the course of the series, it really seems as though, in his own way, Walt loves Jesse.
I don’t think his decision to let Jane die was selfish at all — I truly think he made a hard (and horrifying) choice because he was trying to save Jesse’s life.
I actually had the thought that he was going to confess, knock the ladder out from under Jesse and kill him.
this episode fucking sucked, vince giligan said it’s about making jesse and walt closer and bonding more, yeah thats why i watch the show ??? really?? the reason i watch the show is because of the fcuking drugs and the drug dealing and the dessert and the great cinamtogrophy of it ,.. ok, not to watch jesse and walt bond , i mean wtf happend to jesse and his crew wantin to sling again!!?? what up BITCH!!vincee
Alan, you brought attention to the dynamic of such cheap, small episodes. All the same, this episode brought no new dimensions to the characters. That could have been achieved.
I didn’t think fans of The Dukes Of Hazzard watched this show.
Don’t worry Skinny Pete, Jesse will make sure you get your cut.
Reply to comment…
(in a J. Walter Weatherman voice) “..and that’s why you don’t do meth!”
The Sopranos episode that came to mind was the episode where Tony and Christopher spend a long time inside cutting Ralph to pieces and later cleaning his house. The relationship between Tony and Christopher, Tony pulling him closer to the family and playing on family ties. Walt and Jesse have a unique relationship that works on many levels, and well beyond the teacher and pupil relationship which is most disturbing to my own sensibilities. Walt does not have a meaningful relationship with his own son…Excellent episode, and a strong third season.
Wow. I thought this was the best episode of the season so far and my favorite episode since “Grilled” in season two. Anyone who didn’t like it because there wasn’t enough action isn’t watching this show for the right reasons.
Breaking Bad handles tension phenomenally. Drowsy Walt on the verge of confessing his role in Jane’s death was just as edge-of-your-seat exciting as the shootout at the end of “One Minute”
Best show on television.
I disliked it, not because of a lack of action (one of my favourite shows of all time is “In Treatment”, which is nothing but talk), but because other than the near-confession at the end of the episode, it was dull and irritating.
Just fantastic tonight.
It really depends on my mood because I wasn’t ready for something this controled and delicately executed. It requires a ceratin patience. It’s a slow build up that leaves you itching. In a way it’s very anti-climatic (the major issue isn’t resolved) while being climatic (a string of tense situations climax). It’s like the water simmered and boiled but it never came out the pot. Kind of a calm before the storm scenario.
Good episode.
my thoughts exactly. But, yes, brilliant episode.
great episode, I think the fly at the end wasn’t there, like the possum not being there for jesse’s aunt.
My thought as well (though I was half-convinced for the first part of the episode that that fly was also not there). Brilliant, brilliant work tonight; ignore the trolls (and remember that The Sopranos had its contigent of whiners when there wasn’t enough shoot-em-up; eminbently ignorable people).
Write a comment…
Meh, this episode is just an artsy “look at me, how deep I am” momment. Fairly boring, and we have to wait 1 week for the plot to develop. Let’s be honest, if all episodes were like this, we would hate it.
No, you would hate it. Please don’t speak for me because I loved it.
But the point is that all episodes aren’t like this.. This kind of episode serves a specific purpose, and obviously only occurs every once in a while. this was one of the most spectacular and unique episodes of television i’ve ever seen. this show is absolutely on fire.
@ Frank, you hit the nail right on the head! This episode was a waste of time! If I want intense, thought provoking psychological drama, I will watch The Tudors.
Biggest BORING SUCKATHON ever for an action-packed crime thriller!
Could we please have a return to civility on this blog? Make comments about the show not each other. Alan the rules do not seem to be enforced for the most part and it is starting to resemble a lot of other blogs in which people are personally attacked for simply expressing their opionion. Can you please fix this? Thanks
This blog has gone to hell since the switch. It’s just not appealing like the old board. I think Alan’s lost a lot of readership. Shame.
horribly boring
Why are u watching then?
I liked this episode because it slows down the pace for a little bit, gives us a breather. Also it’s got this strange twilight zone vibe going on. Here Walt is, a millionaire who conquered cancer and has cheated death many times, stuck in this cave, in a hyperbaric chamber, the pressure amplifying all of his mistakes, forcing him to think about himself. It’s like when Tony Soprano says to Dr. Melfi that he keeps almost getting a grip on some kind of meaning and then it’s gone. Unfortunately the Sopranos ended before Tony really understood the tremendous evil he caused, leaving him unredeemed. But here Walt clearly grasps everything,and genuinely feels remorse, and yet has gotten himself into a situation where he’s in too deep. My favorite line was when Walt was talking about knowing that if only he could put the right words in the right order it would all make sense. That was perfect.
Genius episode. I could watch Paul and Cranston in a room for the rest of the series and not have a problem with it. Cranston really went the whole range here from slapstick, to manic, to pathos, to sincerity, to menace. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is his Emmy submission ep.
so I finish Breaking Bad this week and just as soon as i turn to my computer a fly goes by my screen, i lost it
great episode, the end scene with the fly over the smoke alarms light was super creepy/awesome
Amazing, nail-biting tension throughout. I didn’t see Walt’s fall as slapstick – actually had to fast-forward through it and then rewatch with the sound off, because I knew they’d get the sickening impact sound just right. Walt saying “I’ve lived too long” brought a lump to my throat, even while I totally agree with the statement. And this show’s cold opens – from the narcocorrido video to tonight’s twitchy fly-eye closeups – rank right up there with the best of Tony’s coma dreams on The Sopranos.
Comments about King Lear and No Exit and Homicide are spot on as well, but I don’t think we’re near Jesse’s endgame yet – seems like there are a few more twists and turns for him to go through. Also can’t see him dying this season. But tonight’s dynamic reminded me of Tony and Christopher in “Kennedy and Heidi”, and I wonder how long before Walt decides his surrogate son is a liability.
I think this season’s gonna end with Gus’s death. What this episode really established, is how guilty Walt feels about Jane and the airplane crash, along with how close he is to suicide. So I figure what will happen is that Gus finds out Jesse is stealing, gives Walt an ultimatum about it, kill him or die. Walt decides not to give Jesse up , which will somehow lead to Gus’s death, and a vacancy at the top of his organization. So if Vince Gilligan sticks to his word about next season being the last, I think we’ll find Walt either in the middle of a drug war or the boss of a criminal empire.
Agreed. I wonder if Jesse’s killing the fly was a foreshadowing of Jesse killing Gus at season’s end.
You totally predicted what would happen! Amazing!
Not sure why people hated this episode. This show works more in quiet moments, and action only sporadically.
Alan touched on a few things, like Walt’s obsessive-compulsion (down to trying to figure out why their production is less than half a percentage point off).
To a large part, I think this is really the first time we’ve seen Walt grapple with the idea that, yes, he *is* the bad guy. He expounds on the “perfect moment” to have died (enough money to provide for his family, but with his secret safe so they only have good memories of him), indirectly takes responsibility for Jane’s death (telling Jesse “I’m sorry,” but in a way that just sounds like empathy), and letting Jesse know that they’re both in over their heads.
I know he said his oncologist said he’s still in remission, but the insomnia and obsession that Jesse referred to as part of his aunt’s cancer suggests that maybe Walt is sick again. The oncologist would be looking for Walt’s lung cancer, but maybe not looking in the other places cancer could show up.
This show has never failed me. I will mourn the day it ends.
I thought it was an amazing episode. Kept me riveted from start to finish and really showcased the talents of both Cranston and Paul. Plus, as others have said, it had all the ingredients: pathos, tension, humor. And I couldn’t believe how fast the time went by given the nature of the episode. Fantastic acting, writing, directing. Kudos to all involved, but especially to Cranston and Paul.
Two points, folks, regarding the commenting rules on this blog:
1. “No spoilers” includes” no discussing the contents of the previews in any way, shape or form. I’ve had to delete several otherwise thoughtful comments because they contained references to the previews for next week’s episode.
2. TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. Period. If you want to be angry about the show, or want to passionately defend it, go for it. But if you can’t do that without attacking other commenters, don’t bother. I will be deleting as many of those as I can as well.
I was reading some of the more vitriolic comments last night, chuckling to myself as I pictured Alan bringing down the internet hammer of wrath. “No comment for you!!” “No comment for you!!” Ah…here we go, a safe place to express opinions on the internet. Must be ‘Sep’s Place’.
Alan, I’m VERY disappointed you deleted my comment. I assume you did that because I discussed others’ speculations about future story lines and did some speculating myself.
Discussing what the future might hold — based upon what we’ve seen in the past — is the most interesting part of checking out the comments. We all want to compare notes.
I realize this is your blog, so you can do what you want to do. But if you’re going to squelch thoughtful, considered opinion, why would people bother to participate in the future?
@CarriBugbee
Always fun to see that the people who can’t appreciate subtlety in plot and acting(in any show) can’t spell properly. It really does say something, does it not? EEEYY! MOTHERFUCKA WHERE MY GUNZ AT YO!!! Remember Rome. To much luxury and easy quick entertainment means no incentive to build knowledge means stupid people ruling the world means the end of a civilization.
Make of it what you will, but don’t be surprised when the vandals come aplundering.
With regards to character development this episode was nothing less than absolutely brilliant. I agree with the person who said it might be Gus who bites the bullet in the end, Walt is obviously absolutely terrified of him(which I thought was what set off his insomnia and obsesive compulsiveness here), and if he becomes increasingly unstable and suicidal(he clearly is on the brink) I can see him doing something insane and out of character. Tonight he seemingly lost his faith in science as well(when he was rambling about the randomness of him meeting Janes dad), which was one of his last sustenance points. Walt could be going of the rails big-time here. After all, remember the title of the show. Murder is always going to be on the cards, and Walt actually loves Jesse, albeit in his own warped way. He will side with him over Gus every time if he believes the end result is Jesse going under.
Purely speculation of course, but I can see it going that way.
Great column, Alan, I read it immediately after finishing each episode and greatly appreciate it.
Greatfully yours,
Arrogant norwegian dude.
PS! I live on a farm. The best way to catch flies is to snatch them out of the air, that way their instinct doesnt get the time to kick in. Done it five times already today, actually. I fucking hate flies.
I loved the episode because it was just the two actors doing what they do best..blow our minds. I love this show because from week to week I have no idea what is going to happen next.
I loved the episode because it was just the two actors doing what they do best..blow our minds. I love this show because from week to week I have no idea what is going to happen next.
Write a comment…
Excellent calm before the storm episode. Great character/psychological study. Superb acting by Cranston and Paul. I kept waiting for Walt to blurt out that he let Jane die. You just gotta love the way this show builds up tension.
I think that although this episode was quiet, it had a lot to say. Walt finally recognized that there are consequences to his actions. Walt wanted to die as a hero to his family and instead he’s done just the opposite. In addition, he’s put all of their lives in danger. He finally realized just how badly he’s messed up, despite his good intentions in regard to his family. He thought no one would get hurt, except the people who use drugs. Now, he realizes innocent people and good people also get hurt from the use of drugs. He’s come a long way since the beginning of the season when he would not even allow himself to believe that what he’s done caused such devastating consequences to so many people. I think the realization of what he has caused by just trying to take care of his family after he dies, is starting to affect his mind. He is right to be paranoid about his safety, but was the fly really a contaminant, or an obsession? Is the effect of beginning to see things as they really are causing his mind play tricks on him? I think Jesse realized that even if Walt was obsessing about the fly, he would have to go along with it somehow, and finally found a way to calm Walt down instead of getting him riled up like he usually does (between the combination of the sleeping medicine he gave him and the story about his aunt). I was worried that if Walt told Jesse about Jane while he was up on the ladder, that Jesse would jump on him and try and kill him. I feel like Jesse is coming to terms with her death in some ways and if he knew what Walter had done, he would completely lose it. Jane meant that much to him.
I noticed that when Jesse was about to defy Walt and begin working on the new batch and he had the goggles (?) on his head and as he turned toward Walt, who was trying to stop him, he looked just like a fly. Maybe there’s some significance to that?
Good point about Jesse looking like a fly with the goggles on, milo1. And maybe I was too cryptic in my earlier comment right at the top – re Kafkaesque. In the final scene, with those black concentric circle shadows on Walt in a strange contorted position with his arms at strange angles, he looked just like a fly too, the fly now framed in the flashing red smoke alarm light. Kafka’s “Metamorphosis” is about a man who wakes up one day, transformed into a gigantic insect. Is that Walt?
(If this shows up twice, apologies. It just seemed to disappear after I clicked Reply.)
Good catch, milo1, on Jesse looking like a fly with the goggles on.
I also wonder if I was too cryptic in my first comment, at the very top. In the final scene, with those black concentric circular shadows on Walt in a contorted position with his arms at strange angles, he looked like a giant fly, like the one trapped in the red flashing smoke alarm light. Kafka’s Metamorphosis is about a man who waked up one day and finds that he has been transformed into a giant, grotesque insect. Walt?
So many good visuals, love the way Walt was shot from below framed by the flycathers, how Walt and Jesse looked at the ceiling, the smoke detector etc. etc. i wished the reviews would contain screenshots again
More annoying than the fact that this was the worst episode they have ever made of Breaking Bad is that I seem to be the only people who can see what a massive hunk of sh*t it was.
Brilliant episode. Just as thrilling and mesmerizing as One Minute, but in a completely different, understated way. Bryan Cranston’s Walt and Aaron Paul’s Jesse have become iconic characters in my mind and anything these incredibly talented actors do on this show is must-see TV. By the way, I completely agree with you Alan – every single one of Paul’s monologues this season have been captivating, and continue to give me goosebumps. When Jesse was on top of that old, creaky ladder and a drowsy, perhaps suicidal Walt was holding it still, I could barely breathe. I definitely see Walt blurting out the story about Jane soon, but I’m glad they are steadily building up to it instead of trying to cram it into the end of this episode.
“Fly” will fly over some people’s heads, but it really is remarkable for its restraint and outstanding dialogue. Season 3 has been Breaking Bad’s best season in my book and the show is quickly entering Sopranos-Wire territory for me in terms of writing, directing, acting, and gripping storytelling. Can’t wait until next week!
I loved this episode. Walt and Jesse have such a complex interdependence. It’s twisted measures of all the worst and some of the best in us and it’s all fueled by the bonds of intimate familiarity – their hooks are sunk deep into one another whether they like it or not. It’s a rich, shifting tapestry and these two a incredible job of making it sing.
The last 20 minutes had my stomach in such a painful knot I could barely watch.
Like you said, Alan, simple and brilliant. It seems as though everyone involved in this show is a genius. The tension felt when Jesse was on the top of that ladder was amazing. Could it be foreshadowing something ominous for Jesse (i.e. consequences for stealing meth)? It’s hard to believe there are only 3 episodes left in the season.
Maybe comments are being moderated now after a lengthy delay? I just tried, twice, to reply to another comment, and it’s disappeared. If this one shows up, I’ll report it as a “new” comment instead.
Drop dead brilliant.
I really appreciated learning about bottle episodes, and how unlike they are from filler episodes.
What a showcase for Bryan Cranston’s and Aaron Paul’s acting abilities. I believe that Cranston has his third Emmy locked in with his magnificent performance in this episode. And even though Paul’s performance in â€œOne Minuteâ€ was superlative, â€œFlyâ€ showcases his ability to transform himself, through voice, manner and demeanor from â€œthe bad guyâ€ into â€œthe caretaker.â€ I loved how it was Jesse who killed the fly…wasn’t it he who couldn’t bring himself to kill a bug on the street in Season2?
I feel that this episode made an important point by showing that neither Jesse nor Walt are evil psychopaths or sociopaths. Just as Jesse can assume the caretaker role, Walt has a conscience. And he is tormented by the cancer that has spread to his soul and has caused so much pain, not for him, but for others. The shot of Walter looking up at Jesse while talking about being sorry for Jane’s death was magnificent. It had the look of a tormented man confessing his sins to God.
I have to admit that I was surprised by all of the negative comments â€œFlyâ€ received on various fan websites. While I would expect a viewer who had never seen any other episode of BB to not see the significance of this episode, I would think that the die hard fans who never miss an episode would see its significance.
Another brilliant episode in a brilliant series.
Great comments. It’s funny, I also thought Cranston definetly locked up a third emmy during the monologue about wishing he had died. He knows what he has done is wrong, yet he continues the pattern. For maybe the first time, he seemed to show true remorse and guilt for what his actions caused. This show is great on a number of levels. I enjoy the action episodes as much as anyone else, but the fact that you can have two broken men in a room by themselves barely talking above a whisper and completely captivate an audience is what makes this show different. Stellar episode in an already epic series. Kudos to all involved.
@berkowit 28 – Great observation re: The Metamorphosis. I watched that scene again and was reminded that the protagonist of Kafka’s novel woke up in bed and discovered that he had become a giant insect,becoming profoundly disoriented in time and space. Brilliant scene.