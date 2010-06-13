‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Full Measure’: The return of Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle

“Breaking Bad” has just completed a sensational third season, and I have both an interview with creator Vince Gilligan about the season and the tumultuous events of the finale, as well as a review of said finale. The review coming up just as soon as I make myself a Nescafe…
“How long does he have?” -Gale
“That is very much the question.” -Gus
“So what do we do?” -Jesse
“You know what we do.” -Walt
In our interview, Vince talks about how after the grand design of season two, he wanted to go into season 3 more or less winging it, saying, “We actively try to paint ourselves into corners at the end of episodes – at the end of seasons, at the end of scenes sometimes – and then we try to extricate ourselves from those corners.”
Rarely have Walt and Jesse been painted into as tight a corner as the one they find themselves in at the start of “Full Measure.” The threats from the likes of Krazy-8 or Tuco may have been more immediate, but Gus is smarter and Mike more efficently deadly(*), and the combination was almost oppressive in how much danger it represented to our anti-heroes.
(*) Anyone want to put odds on a hypothetical Mike/Cousins showdown? Watching him in action against the cartel hitters showed that he’s every bit as calculating and formidable as they were, and possibly more careful. They had the numbers, but my money might be on the man from “Wiseguy.”
But the beautiful thing about “Breaking Bad” is that Walt is even smarter, and far more dangerous, than even a man like Gus might recognize – or, in fact, more than we might. When Gus visited Gale’s apartment and started laying the groundwork for murdering Walt without scaring off his replacement, I was terrified that Walt had no idea of the metaphorical shiny ax hanging over him. Instead, we learned in the visit to Lazer Base that Walt was already two steps ahead of both me and Gus – and, having accepted his status as a murderer with his actions at the end of “Half Measures,” that he was prepared to end Gale’s life to save his own.
As you’ll read in the interview, Walt’s emasculation for much of this season wasn’t by design, but rather a byproduct of how the Cousins’ story was unfolding. But the upside of Heisenberg’s prolonged absence is that we grew to miss him while he was gone. It was cathartic to see Walt take out the two dealers last week, to see him don the familiar black porkpie hat, and to see him get the better of Mike at the laundromat and bark out Gale’s address and a triumphant “Yeah” as Mike and Victor realized what was about to happen. (And I’ll admit to being briefly fooled into thinking Walt was selling out Jesse to save himself, which made the phone call even better.)
And that’s the twisted genius of “Breaking Bad.” Gale’s not entirely innocent, but he’s as close as you’re going to find in the meth business, and Walt has sent Jesse – who has, until now, time and again avoided having to end another man’s life – to kill him, and it plays as this great moment of triumph. I was so damn happy to have Heisenberg back, and to see someone finally wipe that look of bland certainty off of Mike’s face that I briefly put aside the moral implications of what Jesse was being sent to do…
… and then Aaron Paul brilliantly brought all those qualms back as he showed a red-eyed, trembling Jesse bracing himself to pull the trigger and kill Gale. Bang, he’s dead(**), and Walt has for now bought some time with Gus – who, with the cartel coming at him again, needs a talented meth cook far more than he needs revenge – but at the cost of Gale’s life, and the last vestige of Jesse’s own innocence. And any detente will only last as long as it takes for Gus to find a new way around his chemistry problem.
(**) Though the camera’s movement right before Jesse pulls the trigger may have created the illusion that he aimed his gun elsewhere, Vince (who directed as well as wrote this one) says that was not his intention. Gale is not pining for the fjords; he is an ex-human.
What an intense, riveting finale to a season that belongs in the pantheon of all-time great years for a TV drama. We wisely dropped all side stories like Skyler’s attempt to be the new Danny or Marie and Hank’s mental battle over his rehab(***) and focused entirely on the stalemate between Walt and Gus. (Even the detour with Mike was there to show us why Gus might be feeling particularly desperate to keep his operation working.) Lots of long, lingering scenes like that gorgeous summit in the desert between Walt and Gus, or Walt and Jesse arguing about options at the Lazer Base.
(***) One downside: we never got a payoff to the idea that Walter Jr. wanted to take his driving test in the Aztek, which was once again beat to hell by the hit-and-run. I did laugh a very long time, though, at the sight of the cracked windshield as Walt drove to meet Gus. Some cosmic force just does not want that thing to stay intact, does it?
Again, this showdown was not how this season was supposed to play out. The Cousins were going to be the big bad, but a TV show is like a living, breathing thing, and it ultimately made more dramatic sense to Vince and the other writers to usher the Cousins off-stage, which in turn made Gus a far more important character, and in some ways a more worthy adversary for Walt. Though Walt has proven himself to be more physically capable than we would have expected, his greatest weapon is his brain. So it feels right that he should ultimately come into conflict not with the unrelenting physicality of the Cousins, but the cold intelligence of Gus Fring. And good as the Moncada brothers were as Marco and Leonel, I would gladly trade them for these little acting duels between Bryan Cranston and Giancarlo Esposito, where each man is usually saying much less with his words than his eyes, and his body language, and by whatever he’s choosing not to say. (“Are you asking me if I ordered the murder of a child?” “I would never ask you that.”)
Vince says he has no idea how on earth this is going to play out next season, either from a logistical standpoint (Walt vs. Gus) or an emotional one (how Jesse will live with himself after killing Gale). I’m at times wary of shows that make it up as they go along, but based on how smashingly this season went, Gilligan and pals have earned some pretty implicit trust from me.
Some other thoughts:
- “Never the DEA,” Walt says to Jesse. Is this just his stubborn refusal to face the legal consequences of his actions? Or (more likely) is it Walt realizing he’s done enough damage to Hank already without professionally humiliating the man? (On the other hand, a little embarrassment vis a vis Heisenberg’s secret identity might be greatly outweighed by Hank getting to bring in a much bigger chicken in Gus.)
- The opening flashback to a young, still happy and successful Walt as he and Skyler got their first look at the house was a stark reminder of how far Walt has fallen from the man who had “nowhere to go but up” (and, with the wig simulating Cranston’s actual hair, of how much the actor has transformed himself for the part), but also had that amusing side joke where the realtor assumed Walt’s lab did something with lasers. Sixteen years later, Walt is in business with lasers of a sort – or, rather, Lazers.
- Balloons as infiltration aid? Who knew?
- Poor Gale. In only a few appearances early in the season, and then a couple of brief scenes tonight, David Costabile and the writers made Gale into a really distinctive character, which only increased the magnitude of Jesse’s actions. Gale had a life, you know? I mean, sure, it was a life centered around kitchen gadgets and foreign-language singalongs, but he was a person and not just a plot device by the time Jesse showed up at his door with tears in his eyes.
- Now, was this the first that Saul realized Mike’s first loyalty wasn’t to him? Mike’s comments about not needing to explain why he’s looking for Jesse suggests that Saul already knew, but Saul’s behavior elsewhere in that scene, and his indignation later with Walt (comparing Mike and himself to Magnum and “that little prissy guy with the mustache”) suggested he was still processing the new world order.
- Do you think special effects were involved in baby Holly pulling the glasses off Walt’s face, or did the camera just sit there until the little actress did something cute to Cranston?
- Victor showing up at the end of Walt’s driveway just as Walt was going to take care of Gale was very reminiscent of Tuco and Jesse picking Walt up at the end of the season two premiere. No plan ever gets executed perfectly with these two, does it?
So go read the Gilligan interview, and then tell me… what did everybody else think?
Wow, so judging by my cable guide’s schedule I was ready for an epic hour and a half long episode. The credits were a complete shock to me. I barely even got 3 beers into my Breaking Bad Finale Twelve Pack!
I was rather upset. AMC’s website, at least up here in Canada, touted this as a 1 hour, 45-minute episode, and now I find that’s because they’ve misled us and bundled Rubicon into it.
True in the United States too. It was incredibly misleading, and I’ll admit to being a little peeved.
You guys need to read Alan’s blog all week long, instead of stopping on Sunday night. Alan previewed the season finale, and told the faithful readers of this blog that the finale would be its usual length, with limited commercials. Thus, it would end at 11PM, instead of the usual 11:02PM, with a sneak peek of Rubicon immediately following at 11PM.
BTW, I’m MadisonAvenueWoman…didn’t sign into my HitFix account.
I did the same thing, got all excited when I saw cox listing breaking bad for 1 hour 45 minutes, even though I read many times on here it was to be a normal length episode.
I am guessing it was AMC who decided not to split BB and rubicon, get all those people who are dvring it to automatically record rubicon thinking it is still breaking bad.
What are you, his agent? I read the blog enough for him to get paid here. I see that he edited it now, but last week I read this blog and it said to get ready for an extra long episode. That nugget plus my digital cable guide led me to think it would be an extra long finale.
Thanks, Linda. Glad you’re hear to help out.
I didn’t watch last week’s episode until late Monday, night, and the update about this week’s scheduling was up by then. Clearly Alan told his readers as soon as he knew about it. When he first wrote it, he was as uninformed as anyone, just going by what AMC’s schedule said.
I’m with Truck. Alan’s blog was the first place I heard a hint about an extra long episode and never saw (or looked for) a revision. But I don’t blame Alan. I blame AMC. And I’m going to take it out on Rubicon. AMC put the con in RubiCON.
I really ruined a great episode because I was pacing myself for the back half and to see the credits was a Soprano’s finale level move. Oh, instead of refiling my drink during a commercial and seeing where we go 3 mins later, I am in limbo for 9 months?
It was a great episode, I think, but I’ll have to rewatch now to make sure. Pacing myself for another 50 minutes really threw me off my game. I
BigDave: Prepare yourself, it may very well be a year or more before the Season 4 premiere airs. I’m hoping that Rubicon will be another great AMC original series. I haven’t watched the sneak peek yet, but I’ve recorded it.
But the point is, AMC screwed up the listing. It’s beyond wonderful that Alan was able to warn his faithful readers but AMC screwed up the listing! I didn’t read Alan’s warning but I did read Alan’s earlier post saying that said it would be an extra long episode. Anyway, it’s still on AMC, whether Alan announces a different schedule or not!
Nope, AMC should be ashamed for its false advertising, which it knew it was doing because its staff knows about the huge popularity BB has with delayed viewers.
And if AMC was so gosh darn confident RUBICON could have a go, it wouldn’t have to lie about a finale of BB (which it’s doing to this evening, on my ON DEMAND screen) and it wouldn’t have to give away $10,000 a week just to bribe its audience to give a damn before MAD MEN comes along. Way to show confidence in one’s product, kids….
Gale was reading Stephen King’s “Everything’s Eventual”, a short story which works really well as great metaphor for Walt in this season. (synopsis: [bit.ly])
Maybe that was a shout out to Stephen King for the article he wrote in Entertainment Weekly about why he loves Breaking Bad. Here’s the link [www.ew.com],,20263453,00.html
I noticed that book too, having read it a few years back it stuck out. It obviously was foreshadowing Gale’s death as being eventual. poor guy.
it was extremely comedic seeing him ammusing himself while alone in his apartment. I also enjoy listening to music while tending to my plants…but, er, definitley different music than what he likes. highly comical nonetheless!
Incredible season, yes. And I just want to say I called it! As soon as Saul said he was leaving to fix himself a Nescafe, I turned to my sweetie and said, “THAT is going to be Alan’s lead-in.” Since he doesn’t read your blog, he had no idea what I was talking about….
I was expecting an hour and forty five minutes of Breaking Bad. Instead I got an hour, with the last 45 going to Rubicon. I would have stayed up for Breaking Bad, but I will have to catch Rubicon on Demand.
Great Finale to a great season. Makes me wonder how Jesse is going to get away with only a few minutes lead on Mike and the other guy. And what will the relationship between Gus and Walt be like with all the cards out on the table. Can’t wait till next season.
I don’t think Mike was going, I think he was staying with Walt.
Agree with joeyjojo. Victor left to rush to Gale’s apartment, but Mike stayed and tried to call Gale on his cell phone while keeping Walt at gunpoint.
Hard to believe anal-retentive Gus wouldn’t have the 24-7 security detail (that Walt was anticipating) protecting Gale, the most vital element he possesses in maintaining business as usual post-Walt/Jesse. Gus is unraveling a bit…”What about Pinkman?” To leave an opening for Gale’s dismissal like this, with only two soliders involved–both affixed to Walt?! He’s no Marlo…
The only thing I said when the credits came on was “No! The guide said it was going to be on until 10:47! How long do we have to wait for the next season?” I’m already going into withdrawal…
I’m sorry..11:47…that’s how shook up I was…it wasn’t even 11:00 when the credits came on. I thought it was a dirty trick on the part of AMC.
I heard that Season 4 was going to premiere next summer. They are planning to start shooting in January.
Linda, thank you for sharing that…especially if it’s true.
Milo1: We’re already in withdrawal in this house, too!
Wow. Just wow. What amazes me is how they keep Walter on the side of the audience. When he discussed killing Gail I was so upset at that idea. Gale is such a loyal innocent. But once Walter was in trouble, I was ready to sacrifice Gale is a heartbeat. What was that song that Gail was singing to?
They need to make a sound track of the music from this show…it’s great.
Milo, there is a soundtrack. Came out last month.
[www.amazon.com]
Does the sound track include the last couple of episodes? The playlists I’ve seen didn’t include the last episodes.
Thanks for the info…I really loved the music that Gale was singing to tonight…now he’s singing with the angels..ha
If anyone finds out the name of “Gales” song please let me know. I tried to Shazam it to no avail. I did like the Beastie Boys homage when Mike went to the chemical warehouse to kill the cartel guys.
Gale may be loyal, but innocent? He knows he making meth.
That is, he knows he’s making meth.
here is the song i think yall are looking for
[www.youtube.com]
I think the version Gale was Andy Kaufman-ing out to was by Quartetto Cetra.
On iTunes here: [itunes.apple.com]
Gale knows he’s making meth, but he’s a libertarian about such matters… according to his political philosophy, drugs are not in themselves immoral any more than alcohol or tobacco are.
“”Never the DEA,” Walt says to Jesse. Is this just his stubborn refusal to face the legal consequences of his actions?”
No no; he can’t go to the DEA because it’s Hank.
I just bought the first season at Best Buy and re-watched it; first off, I had completely forgotten the handjob in the first episode (which had a nice bookend in the previous episode, in a scene coming at the same thing from the opposite end)… but, more importantly, the Hank/Walt relationship was very interesting. It was very clear that Walt’s pride is such that he also won’t let Hank bail him out of anything. He can’t let Hank one-up him that way.
At least, that’s my two cents.
No Hank is NOT the DEA. I believe he is first family and Jesse will talk Walt into going to him w/the understanding the 3 of them will work together to nab Gus and nix the meth scene for the whole Southwest. They will all be heroes and Walt and Jesse will be able to sleep at night finally. And so will I.
clarissa, in a perfect world puppies would stay small forever, and beer would be as healthy as a cup of apple juice…but unfortunately this is not a perfect world, and neither is Breaking Bad. no way does your scenario play out
Yeah, gotta side with Casey here. I hope to hell that we don’t get that kind of “tie it up all up in pretty bow” ending. What a disappointment that would be!
Well, thankfully Jon Hamm told us all in the commercial that it’s gotta end badly for everyone. So if Don Draper said it, then don’t worry about a “pretty bow” ending.
“Balloons as infiltration aid? Who knew?”
Didn’t they do almost the same exact thing on ‘Burn Notice’ this week?
Yep. That’s why I knew exactly what Mike was going to use them for.
Yes, as unrealistic as that scenario may be it’s not the first time it’s been used on TV.
Here in California, some whackadoodle state assemblyman tried to pass a law completely banning the sale of mylar balloons, because they sometimes get loose and fry power lines.
According to KCBS in Los Angeles, “Pacific Gas and Electric traced more than 300 outages in 2007 to the highly conductive balloons getting trapped between power lines and causing short circuits.”
There was a public outrage against the law and the assemblyman backed down, but the point is that this scenario is grounded (pun intended) in reality.
So, the scenario is plenty realistic.
1st, what a great end to the season. Aaron Paul played the last scene perfectly. Felt bad for Gale, but isn’t it so disgusting how we are silly willing to give up Gale for Walt? This show has us cheering for the bad guys like the Sopranos.
2nd, like the beginning scene. Still would like to know more about Walt’s issue with his former employer and how he became a chemistry teacher.
3rd, we need a few webisodes of Mike doing cleanup dude for Gus. The dude rivals James Bond in hitman-ship.
4th, I also got the Tuco vibe when Victor came to get Walt.
5th, should I buy an Aztec now? The thing has been hit so many times and it keeps on running!
Re 2nd: I think that will occur in future episodes.
“Still would like to know more about Walt’s issue with his former employer and how he became a chemistry teacher.”
I didn’t think it was the same employer; he left Gray Matter before Skylar came along, didn’t he?
@joeyjojo
You’re right. But that part of the storyline is still fuzzy. Maybe that’s when the resentment started.
I had thought that it was established that Walt quit in one of his ego-fueled outbursts because the other guy stole the girl from him. But, in looking back through the eps, I realize this wasn’t really firmly established so much as hinted at. I do wonder if they’ll ever find a reason to get more into that — it seems like the show has gone a different way.
Yeah, during that pre-credit flashback I was recalling a scene where Walt was already a teacher when he met Skylar as one of his students. And he seemed beaten down already and not the Ready To Conquer The World Walt that we saw in this scene. Seemed like he was teaching at a community college in that previous scene.
no, that was him and the other woman (whose name eludes me). He tells the story of meeting Skylar in ep4 or 5 of the first season (when Walt tells the family he has cancer; “… it’s bad.”), she was a cashier at a diner.
I think the whole problem leading to Gale’s (apparent) death was Walt’s refusal to kill the drug dealers who had offed Combo. At this point, and really not so long back (lol), Walt was still the “Company man” and felt it would be too great a danger to allow Jesse to muck it up. Only after the death of the child did Walt wake up with the revelation “Oh my God, Gus did this” and realized his mistake. Running over the drug dealers was more than a simple act of protecting Jesse (although that was the greatest part of it) it was the reawakening of Heisenberg. Walt found he was never truly happy as the “Company man” and never was. Jesse is forced to do something he never thought he could do, basically both repay Walt for his life, and for Walt’s fatherly status to him.
I don’t see any way they can get out of Gale’s death, unless they have him in the hospital in a coma, which might spare Jesse some pain–but not much.
DarkMetal, we don’t really know whether or not Gale was killed. Jesse is a novice gunman, and Victor was not far behind. Gale could very well have been saved. Classic cliffhanger!
Yes, Gale was indeed killed. Did you even read the article?
Great episode. Once Walt met up with Jesse at the Lazer place and we were clued in that Walt was ahead of the game, it was just nail biting, wonderfully tense television. Jesse’s face at the end was wrenching.
This season has been great. I’ve really enjoyed the expansion into the world of the drug trade and characters like Gus, Mike, the Cousins and even Gale. And this season has really fleshed out Hank and Skylar, giving them great character arcs. I really couldn’t stand Skylar in season 1 but she’s become much more complex and interesting.
The pacing this season has been a bit uneven, but I think the show suffers sometimes from being too good at the slow burn followed by explosive payoffs. There were at least three moments this season that would have been season enders on any other show- Hank vs the cousins, Walt/Aztec vs the drug dealers, and Jesse vs Gale. They can make episodes like the Fly (which I really liked btw) seem slow and dull in comparison, although the majority of the show is still built on character interactions. Anyway, this has been the most gripping show on TV in the last year.
I agree with everything you said, Elisa. I did find Skyler annoying in Season 1. However, I don’t understand the hatred that is displayed for her on many talk sites. I really admired Skyler for playing “the bad guy” in the marriage break up, because she didn’t want Walt, Jr. to know that his father is a criminal. Walt obviously loves Skyler very much, and I believe that we will see more of their back story in future episodes.
I think my initial dislike of Skylar was a reflection to some extent of the way her role was written. She represented the mundane, domestic life that Walt was at once trying to preserve but also escape, so in a strange way, she was both the enemy of Heisenberg and love of Walt, respectively. And I, like many others, enjoyed the transformation of Walt from the meek chemistry teacher to badass meth cook Heisenberg, which made Skylar the bad guy in a certain way. I think Anna Gunn is a good actress and they’ve since given her a lot more to work with, giving us some insight into Skylar’s motivations and mettle. She’s no longer simply the ‘ball and chain’ of season 1. I’m hoping they continue to deepen her character and also Hank’s and Marie’s. The show was very much all about Walt and Jesse in season 1 and has gradually changed, in a very good way.
i think that when the RV got destroyed it could have been a season ender too
I really don’t understand why some people blame actresses for their character’s faux pas. I think the breaking (NPI) point for the Skylarr hatred was when she slept with her vaguely slimy boss. And when I mean slimy, I mean in a very mild “I cook the books, and if the chance occurs to get in your pants I’ll take it” sort of way.
This season we found out that Skylarr regrets her actions of trying to get back at Walt by cheating on him, and you see a few “cracks” in her veneer. She dares not admit it, but she begins to understand that Walt was doing what he did for her and their children. Basically, Walt was burning his remaining life to preserve theirs; her response of cheating on him earned her character much disdain due to this.
for those of you who thought that the season finale would be 1:47 long, didn’t you notice in the subsequent reruns of the season finale the block is only 1:05 long? That was a big tipoff that this wouldn’t be a movie length episode.
Great season finale though. Impactful but not a radical or premature last few minutes like a surprise attack on Gus would’ve been.
It was also posted last week in this blog.
To be honest, no I didn’t. I guess I thought they were giving us a nice long episode before we had to wait for the new season. My bad.
Being from Boston i watched the Celtics vs Lakers game,knowing i was missing Breaking Bad at 10pm,I wasnt worried thinking it would air an oncore presitation like is always does at 11pm.now to see rubicon,any info when its going to air the finale again?
11:47PM.
right now!!!!! :)
wow, are you serious dude? I’m a lakers fan and would never even think of the things you just said. if you’re that dissapointed by the Lkaers loss, get a friggin life already!
Stacy just wanted to know when the encore of the Breaking Bad season finale would be aired. It will also air again at 12:55.
This site clearly needs a “report post” link.
it’s already listed on COMCAST On Demand. i rewatched it this morning after my morning dose of Dylan Dreyer and Ann Curry. Ahh….
looks like Alan deleted that guys horrible comment. good. but now my ealrier comment sticks out as being very random and not needed. oh well.
OK, first thing. I am REALLY going to miss Gale’s taste in tunes. RIP, you strange little man.
The amazing thing about “Breaking Bad” these past few episodes is that every time Our Heroes managed another winning move, you didn’t know if it was going to preserve their lives for 5 minutes, 5 hours or 5 days. Ever since Hank’s shooting, this show seems to be moving at an accelerating pace — my heart was beating like a drum during the last half hour as the events ticked by faster and faster. It was like a chess match with that little box timer either side hits when it makes a move. Incredible speed to the life-and-death games being played right now.
So I guess when next season opens I presume we’ll know whether Jesse got the hell out of Dodge just ahead of Mike and his lieutenant, right? But then what? I can’t see Walt packing a sandwich and going in to work the next day.
I started to wonder if Walt and Jesse would start next season on the lam, but I suspect that would put Skyler and the kids in danger. And while Walt’s pretty quick, I suspect he doesn’t have the new cartel leadership on the speed-dial just yet. What I did find interesting was that office scene between Gus and Mike where Gus talks about how the cartel is coming to get him, looking for his “weak spots,” and for a change, he looks like he’s sweating it. Pretty much everyone here has bitten off more than they can chew.
So at this point, you have to ask what Mike’s loyalties are. He’s clearly a man of great skills (not to mention a fabulous grandpa who knows a thing or two about mylar), so what if Walt could use this opening in Gus’s armor to convince Mike to come over to his side?
They really could be a formidable team — Heisenberg running production and distribution and Mike in charge of enforcement after Gus takes two in the back and slips into the fryer.
Just give Giancarlo Esposito an Emmy on his way out, OK, Emmy voters? He deserves it just for the way he adjusts his accent based on the conversation. And then you can give it to Aaron Paul next year.
Once again with feeling: I love Vince Gilligan.
In the season finale, I thought that it might be possible for a deal to be made to spare Jesse by kidnapping Mike’s GD. I am so glad that my predictions never come true, and that I am always surprised.
Heisenberg running production and distribution? Production sure, but how many times have we seen Heisenberg tripped up by distribution? Badger and Skinny Pete? Right.
Heisenberg running production and distribution? Production sure, but how many times have we seen Heisenberg tripped up by distribution? Badger and Skinny Pete? Right.
Very tense finale that flew by and a tremendous season overall. I was caught off guard that the show ended right after the gun but it makes sense in retrospect. There are so many ways they can go now. Cranston and Paul deserve acting Emmys and the show should hopefully win best drama Emmy/
Great review and great episode (although the finale doesn’t top “One Minute” ‘s final scene.)
Not much does, easily the best moment of the season for me. However, it might know be beat by Aaron Paul’s face in the last 10 seconds of “Full Measures”
Seriously, Aaron Paul gave the best performance of the 2009-2010 television season. Out of every show. He best win the Emmy
I totally agree with you.
I completely agree Aaron Paul has been just outstanding this entire season. Actually the entire cast has been great this season and deserves at least some recognition or award.
Oh and I love that Jesse still calls Walt, “Mr. White”. Still!
Elisa, I noticed the “Mr. White” thing too from Jesse. when thinking about it I remember it always being that way, but for some reason it just stuck out in this episode. maybe it was because of the circumstances, but whatever the reasons it definitely purveyed the fact that Jesse is still his student
I love the fact that Jesse still calls him Mr. White. I think it really speaks to the fact that Jesse does look at Walt as a father figure.
I love Love love that Jesse calls Walt MR WHITE. It is perfect. Don’t you remember always calling your teachers mr. or mrs. even after you were an adult? This show is extraordinary and Aaron Paul is awesome!! Emmy please for him!! Just for his eyes in the last scene alone!
How perfect that Gale would drive a Subaru and ride a recumbent bike.
The way the camera moved at the end of the episode, I thought Jesse fired off to the side thereby intentionally missing Gale. Also, I thought it was going to be an extra long episode due to the allotted time (not realizing that AMC was going to run an entire episode of their new show).
That was one of the most kick ass season finales of any show I’ve seen by far. Unbelievably good.
1) I definitely did not approve of AMC’s dirty little trick…I was under the impression there was another hour of BB, so when it broke away after Jesse fired, I was totally confused. That said, I would have actually watched Rubicon except for the intentionally misleading promo. Maybe if Alan reviews it and raves, I’ll give it a chance, but sod off, AMC!
2) So now we leave things as the immovable object versus the irresistible force. Gus needs Walt to cook, but Walt probably faces having Jesse and his family killed if he doesn’t cook. Logically, Gus will seek out long term chemist solutions without Walt, which I assume is harder than it sounds, needing someone with a chemistry background. But what keeps Gus from recording Walt, as he must know what the ingredients are? How long can Walt possibly keep his methods from Gus?
3) The most gripping moment for me was when Walt seemed to give up Jesse to Mike. Mike, to his credit, even seemed, for a professional killer, relatively compassionate. I was convinced that Walt was giving up Jesse, so incredible job on the misdirection!
4) End of the day, Walt knows that Gus needs him to cook until he is replaced. At this point, what kind of arrangement could possibly keep Gus from using Walt’s family as leverage?
guess that little trick of AMC’s is what we can start to expect in the DVR age. I’m gonna give Rubicon a try, but only due to the respect this channel has earned form Mad Men and BB.
“But what keeps Gus from recording Walt, as he must know what the ingredients are?”
It isn’t about the ingredients; way back in the first season, Hank said that the DEA’s best chemists could not make 99.1% pure meth the way Walt can. So, obviously, there’s more than *just* a recipe/formula.
“At this point, what kind of arrangement could possibly keep Gus from using Walt’s family as leverage?”
Walt saying “We both know the DEA would look very badly upon that.”
Millions of high school students learn every year that even with a formula and instructions you do not always get the intended result. And even though there are probably thousands of chemists capable of doing what does for Gus, how many are willing to enter the illegal drug game?
AMC did not advertise that the season finale of Breaking Bad would run longer than usual. However, they did advertise that a sneak preview of their new show Rubicon would air immediately following the Breaking Bad finale. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the standard way of handling sneak peeks of new shows. If the Rubicon sneak peak had had its own time slot, it would have been the season premiere of the show, not a sneak peek.
Don’t know why my post has disappeared. :(
I found two things jarring during tonight’s opening scene that took me “out of the moment”. First was Bryan Cranston’s atrocious hairpiece, and second was the Realtor’s comment about going out to the car and “making a few calls”. Really? Seventeen years ago (Skyler being pregnant with Walt Jr kind of “time-stamps” the scene) cellphones were few and far between. Seems like an anachronism that the writers should have been cognizant of.
Go out to car + make some calls = car phone, not cell phone. Car phones were definitely around, and whether the Realtor actually had one or not, he’d want to create the impression that he did.
Cell phones were few and far between, but car phones weren’t. They picked up popularity in the 80s.
I only point out this trivial fact because you seemed to be concerned about it.
I had a cellphone 17 years ago. It was in a big bag, and it didn’t work all the time, but I had one. I would think real estate agents would have been among the first to have them en masse. Completely believable.
Chilling finale to a fantastic season of the best show on TV. And for those of you who got too bent out of shape to watch “Rubicon” — too bad. A very promising premiere. I’m just disappointed that I have to wait until August to watch it regularly.
Bill,
2010-17=1993. Heck, let’s assume that it’s 1990.
While handheld device were not common (although digital technology was available) the car phone was common. Can you imagine a more suitable job for a car phone than realty? Nope. That’s why he had to go to the car.
If you look around on wikipedia, you’ll be shocked at where cell technology was in the 80’s and 90’s. They aren’t as “new” as everyone seems to think.
errr, sorry for not hitting refresh.
Zack Morris had a cell phone back then, and he was in high school! it was jumbo, but it worked. :)
“2010-17=1993. Heck, let’s assume that it’s 1990.”
I think your assumption is closer to correct, as I believe technically speaking the show is still in 2008. The first season was 2008, and it doesn’t seem like it’s been a full year yet, does it?
We were house hunting in 1993. The realtors all had car phones. Even as a home health nurse in 1993, I had a company car phone. It wasn’t that much later when I had my own car phone with a rear window antenna installed.
joeyjojo: We’re probably at least a year and a half in.
Season 1. Skyler was pregnant.
Season 2. Skyler gave birth.
Season 3. Holly is about 3-4 months old now?
I’ve had a cell phone — at first paid for by my employer — for at least 15 years.
The cell phone gave me pause but passed the smell test for me with just a little thought. My first cell phone was a StarTac and I think it would have been in 96 or 97 or so. A college friend of mine had a cell phone a year or two before that was really cool and then a couple of years before that you would have had the “brick” phones and before that the “bag” phones. If a marginally employed college dropout like my buddy could have a phone in 1995-96, then a realtor could easily have one 17 years ago.
“Season 1. Skyler was pregnant.”
She was six months pregnant in the beginning of the first season. She gave birth, I believe slightly early, towards the end of the second season, so that’s 2-3 months… then it jumps forward, I believe 6 or 8 weeks. This season has been a little fuzzier on the timeline, but I agree Holly is about 3-4 months now, so that would put it at about seven months after Walt’s 50th birthday.
It seems to me that the opening flashback scene took place just about sixteen years prior to current BB time. Walt, Jr. is now just turning 16, and in the flashback Skyler looks like she’s full term.
Goodbye Gale, we hardly knew ye.
Although, to be fair, his character never made much sense to me. Why is this highly intelligent, highly skilled, meticulous chemist cooking meth in the basement of an industrial laundry? His stated reason about the politics involved in chemistry doesn’t come close to passing the laugh test. Guys like that don’t turn to crime unless there’s some severe extenuating circumstance; gambling problem, drug problem, etc. Even if we go with “for the money”, he doesn’t seem like a guy with expensive tastes.
I dunno about that, how many people do you know that use a laser thermometer when cooking tea? those things are not cheap! :)
“Even if we go with “for the money”, he doesn’t seem like a guy with expensive tastes.”
Keep in mind that Walt, a significantly better chemist, was barely scraping by (despite having his name on Nobel Prize winning work). It’s not so much “the money” as “needs a job and this is high-paying work that he can do and has no moral qualms with”.
The politics thing seemed more like a guy who’s bitter because he can’t get work justifying to himself why he’s taking a criminal job.
Joeyjojo: Walt would have been making significantly more money in industry, be it Gray Matter or another industry. We don’t fully know why he left Gray Matter, or why he gave up the probability of a lucrative career to become a teacher. We have absolutely no idea why Gale doesn’t have a good job as a chemist in the corporate world. It seems possible that he is just an anti corporate kind of guy, or that he got himself in a mess once upon a time in the corporate world. You never know why people do the things they do. Many years ago a chemist with a high position in a Fortune 500 company who worked with my husband, got arrested for making “speed” at the company for which he worked. This was a total shock to me and my husband. I will never again question why people do the things they do.
“why he gave up the probability of a lucrative career to become a teacher.”
This episode established that Walt had at least one job in between; he didn’t leave that job to pursue teaching. He left that job in some sort of huff, probably due to some tweaking of his pride.
Well, Gale did have that rather large Hookah in his living room…
Poor Doug, er, Gale. I knew that it was only going to be a regular hour-long episode and it still rocketed by quickly. Tremendously tense, Jonathan Banks was great as Mike (moreso with his monologue in Half Measures). But Breaking Bad was by far the best drama series of the 2009-2010 season. Wow.
Although I thought the finale would involve Hank coming to realize what his brother in law was doing, but being unable to do anyting about it in his state, I will admit that the most obvious avenue seems to be the correct one; Walt having a falling out with Gus and, in-turn, taking him out only to become the eventual kingpin. I just can’t beleive we are going to have to wait almost a year to see this come to fruition.
I may need to join Skinny Pete and Badger in those meetings, because I already know I’m going to have some serious withdrawals come next Sunday.
Walter’s monologue about Jesse being two timezones away reminded me of the Indiana Jones scene where Indy claims that Marcus is a master of disguise and will never be found… followed immediately by a shot of him woefully lost in the market.
One thing that nobody has mentioned yet is that Saul performs perhaps his first ever heroic action in this episode, sacrificing his trust with Mike and potentially putting his life in danger with his lie about Jesse’s whereabouts.
I thought that too! I was so surprised that he chose Jesse (and Walt, I guess) over Mike (and Mike’s friends). Walt must’ve offered him some big money.
Good point. I thought he was being sincere when he said he couldn’t betray one of his clients. I think it was truly a matter of not crossing one of his few professional boundaries.
Not meaning to get onto a soapbox, but in this country all citizens have the right to legal representation. Saul’s representing sleazy clients does not make him sleazy.
Well, he just IS sleazy. He doesn’t merely represent clients…he bends the law for them, employs the likes of Mike when he needs a fixer, hires homeless people or life-long convicts to take the fall for his clients and, let’s not forget, sets up money-laundering operations. Yes, I agree even sleazeballs deserve representation, but who better to do that than a sleazeball like Saul?
@MadisonAvenueWoman – are you serious? The kind of things Saul does would get him instantly disbarred and thrown in prison.
Does anyone know exactly what Saul had massaging him (I think) when Mike came to visit?
they sell them at every Brookstone. Costs about $125 or so.
My folks have one. It is supposed to help with hip and lower back pain.
Great finale, but Alan, you violated your own no spoilers rule. I have yet to read the interview with Gilligan, but I was left wondering whether Jesse actually shot Gale or some point next to him. Now I know he is an “ex-human.” On another note, I’m sure Walt nixed the DEA in order to spare Hank the professional humiliation. Terrific end to a terrific season.
It wasn’t meant to be a cliffhanger. That was just the camera moving.
I never had any doubt about whether or not Jesse shot Gale. Gilligan confirms that Jesse did shoot Gale. However, IIRC I do not think that Gilligan confirms that Gale was killed. Perhaps, he has not yet decided the fate of Gale. I believe the season finale was meant to be a cliffhanger: will Gale live or die?
MadisonAvenueWoman, I’ve since read the interview, and his exact words were “you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking Jesse shoots Gale.” Sounds a bit like government doublespeak, doesn’t it? Leaves room for a bit of interpretation.
GarySF: It most definitely leaves room for interpretation. I do not believe that Gilligan ever meant to imply that there could be no doubt that Gale was killed. I believe he just wanted to make it clear that he did not intend to have it appear as though Jesse deliberately changed the angle of the gun before shooting.
Speaking of Saul…as much as I love him, becauase he has become one of my favorite TV characters – he’s as funny as Lionel Hutz but sometimes he’s just a little bit over the top. I feel like he’s a bit jarring relative to the rest of the show, which feels darker and grittier. That said, I’m still trying to figure out why he would help protect Jesse and Walt – he probably still has some deniability with Gus in terms of protecting our meth producing duo, but Saul’s generally shown himself to be quite mercenary, so I don’t know what would possess him to help – other than he ironically does feel some respect to the idea of attorney-client privilege. Unless he was ignorant of the implications of helping Jesse and Walt?
After reading Gilligan’s interview, I find myself wondering where the series will end. Will both Jesse and Walt live? Will Gilligan take a nihilistic approach, like Shawn Ryan did with “The Shield?” A radical approach, like Chase with “The Sopranos?” An open-ended, amorphous ending like Carlton & Cuse?
Gilligan talks a lot about wanting to be unpredictable – the most shocking thing would be a happy ending for Jesse and Walt.
I think Saul is loyal to those who make him money. It hasn’t shown that he makes any money directly from Gus, but Jesse and Walt are both clients of his who are making him a lot of money. The only reason Saul was able to connect Walt with Gus was because of Mike, who does work for Saul as a PI on the side from what he does for Gus.
Could be a “Casablanca” ending for Walt and Jesse, like when Gale said to Walt, “This could be the start of a beautiful friendship”.
Calrlton & Cuse?
Think you left out a Lindelhof there…
was anyone else expecting Walt to bust out another genius chemistry move when Mike and the other guy had him cornered at the laundromat about to go down to the lab? I kept thinking about him taking out Krazy-8 with the red phospherous, then blowing up Tuco’s lair with the exposive crystals…but alas, he knew the only leverage he had was Gale, and he knew Jesse wouldn’t let him down.
As far as knowing Jesse wouldn’t let him down…it seemed like he was actually moments away from Jesse letting him down – it looked like Jesse was going to blaze up on that pipe of his when Walt rang on his cell. A few moments later, Jesse was out of there on his way to Gale’s.
It’s interesting because all of this was because the kid on the bike was killed – otherwise, we’d be back to the status quo, Walt cuckolded, Jesse trying to steal a pound here and there of product. Now even though Jesse will be haunted by killing Gale for the rest of his life, it’s probably better than the alternative (he lights up, goes into his drug fueled stupor, misses Walt’s call, and when he comes to either learns that Walt has been murdered (and possibly figures out that he had a hand in it indirectly), or gets caught by Gus’ men anyway and gets executed.
I’m not so sure that Jesse wouldn’t have been able to do exactly what he did even if he had gotten high. I’ve never done meth, but experienced many people who have, and they can do just about anything a sober person can, except sleep of course.
also, don’t forget that Jesse needed to get high before attempting to kill the 2 dealers in the last episode. so who knows, perhaps he wouldn’t have been so remorseful killing Gale if he had gotten high. either way, I don’t think that him getting high wouldve stopped what he needed to do for Walt.
Just wanted to point out, this show loves mirroring actions between two characters… last episode, Jesse needed to get high before he killed the two dealers. But, also, Wendy needed to get high before she killed the two dealers.
Whereas, in this case, I noticed, yeah, he didn’t even have the time to get high.
to ronmexico: what’s the connection between the kid on the bike getting killed and walt getting cuckolded or not?
“what’s the connection between the kid on the bike getting killed and walt getting cuckolded or not?”
If the kid on the bike hadn’t been killed, we wouldn’t have seen the re mergence of Heisenberg.
Sorry, re emergence.
” Now even though Jesse will be haunted by killing Gale for the rest of his life, it’s probably better than the alternative (he lights up, goes into his drug fueled stupor, misses Walt’s call, and when he comes to either learns that Walt has been murdered (and possibly figures out that he had a hand in it indirectly), or gets caught by Gus’ men anyway and gets executed. ”
Bingo, RonMexico…like I wrote on the Gilligan interview page, within the context of this show and what we’ve seen Jesse’s been willing to murder (or at least threaten murder) for in the past, Gale’s was a justified kill. He had no choice…it’s really not as dramatic as the hype. (Nor was Walt’s Aztek-flattening of the corner boys. Those guys were utterly replaceable to Gus, gotta figure.)
Actually, yeah, the aztek-flattening is a bit more conspicuous bc, like Gus pointed out, the police discovering it and tracing it back to Jesse and Walt could expose their entire operation.
Aaron Paul without question should get the Emmy. His face at the end of the finale was yet another example of how he has nailed Jesse. He’s actually done too good a job, because I have a feeling that no matter what future role he has I’ll think “Hey, there’s Jesse!”
I also find it interesting that the series started with a relatively normal guy, Walt, using a loser/criminal type in Jesse to get into the business, and now three years later Walt has way outpaced Jesse and is now taking Jesse places he doesn’t want to go. It’s really sad seeing Jesse get dragged down into the depths.
Had to watch the closing moments twice – first time, it did appear that Jesse aimed to the side. On replay, it was clear that was an illusion, as the camera had swung around to look directly into the gun. As Vince confirmed in the interview, there was not supposed to be ambiguity about Jesse’s action. So, good thing for DVRs!
How Gus and Walt can work together professionally and with trust after all of this is hard to imagine. Trust really broke down after EP 12, and while I guess he had no one else to turn to, Walt probably seriously regrets Mike getting involved in the cleanup on the street.
I thought that the cliffhanger would be whether or not Gale survived.
There clearly already is no trust, as evidenced by the fact that Walt now works under the view of an armed guard.
I agree. After reading this review and re-watching the final scene the camera does pan to directly in front of Jesse.
One moment I haven’t seen anyone mention is when Walt says to Jesse, “I saved your life; will you save mine?” First, saving someone’s life and then holding it over their head later on is a dirty move regardless of context. Second, it could hardly be farther from the truth. Jesse would be much better off if Walt never entered his post-high school life.
With respect to Gale, I’ve only seen that actor playing weaselly little fellows, so I can’t help but think of Gale as a weaselly little fellow even though he isn’t (or, I guess, wasn’t) one.
And add me to the list of people who thought this was a 107-min episode. Not cool, AMC.
Add me to that list, brilliant season, brilliant episode — nearly trashed by my disappointment when it ended so a new show could debut. Not even a little cool to abuse my desire for maximum Bad….
Jesse probably would have been killed by Krazy 8 if Walt didn’t enter his life. Remember how scared he was when Walt first approached him in his driveway?
It was amazing how in the second last scene it went from wondering how Walt will make this out alive to then turning it around and taking control of the situation with Mike after the phone call to Jessie. That scene was brilliant in writing and acting and should be used as an example of great drama.
As for Gale, I should have figured out he was a goner when we focused a little too long on his sing along. As I thought this episode was going to be extra long, I just figured there was extra time to waste on Gale. But then again this show doesn’t waste a moment.
I just started watching Breaking Bad this year, and I am truly thankful that I have. It is definitely one of the best shows in the past few years and this season in particular has been spectacular. I don’t see how this show can’t win Best Drama. (Even if Mad Men is good, I don’t think it can be this good for a season.)
Is it possible that Gilligan is being less than truthful with Sepinwall about the ending? I can’t imagine a director of his stature to be so surprised that the ending would seem so…ambiguous. For a show that has brought the art of deception to a new level, why should its creator be any different?
Great ending to a great show.
It really seemed like a classic cliffhanger to me. I didn’t think it was ambiguous regarding whether or not Jesse shot Gale. But, did he kill him? I don’t think Gilligan would lie. He just wouldn’t address the issue.
I loved that Jesse wanted to turn tale to D.E.A. I still hope he does. It could be his redemption piece.
While Walt is thinking ahead, I’m not sure he’s thought far enough. He needs to get his family security. He’s too many treasures that can destroy him.
Alan, I’m sure the baby Holly pulled off the glasses without special effects. Glasses are magnets for babies. They always go after them.
Great season. Great reviews. Can’t wait until next season.
Oh yeah, glasses are baby magnets for sure. Also, big hoop earrings and long hair.
You know, if the last paragraph in the Gilligan interview really is saying what I read it to mean, I couldn’t agree more and my respect for him grows even more for his recognizing it.
The X-Files, once one of my favorite shows, moved to the “Jesus, is that thing still on the air?” territory. I’m glad he’s being conscious of not letting this show get to that point.
I want a pseudo spin-off sticking to the one-hour serialized drama format with the actor who plays Mike playing an analogous character in an analogous setting (but it wouldn’t have anything to do with breaking bad besides that the character would essentially be stolen from it). I imagine it as a much darker version of burn notice. We’ve seen characters like him plenty of times on tv and in movies, but this version of that kind of guy is more compelling than most even though he hasn’t been around that often. He’s a serious badass even if walt one-upped him this time.
so what is the song that Gale is singing when Gus visits?
Crapa Pelada
[www.youtube.com]
Thanks for the answer. Great tune.
Having watched the final scene repeatedly now, yeah, it actually does appear that Jesse does not change his aim. The camera pans in front of him in order to show the gun from Gale’s point of view.
But sorry, while camera work has been one of the highlights of the show to date, I can’t see tht as being anything but a directorial gaffe — unless the intent was to create ambiguity. Because that’s surely the result.
Getting over my anger at AMC’s scheduling shenanigans enough to remember to comment on how cool the scene was with Mike at the chemical plant. The hands-up-higher gesture by the manager to show Mike where to aim was awesome. It took a couple of rewinds for me to notice that Mike raised the gun a bit too high at first and the manager subtly lowered his hands so Mike would go a bit lower for his killshot. Nice work!
But why did he shoot the manager? Now the manager has to go to the hospital and file a gunshot report with the police? A man that works in a place that would have chemicals monitored by the DEA? Seems easier for Mike to spend a couple more days cleaning up bodies in the NM area…
I was struck by the contrast between Mike as “Bompa” or whatever his granddaughter called him and then him using the balloons (I also noticed the similarity to Burn Notice) to interrupt the electrical current before taking out several people in cold blood. He’s such a kindly grandfather figure–which we haven’t seen before–and then a cold blooded killer. Nice juxtaposition.
Yeah, what are the odds — two different takes on how metallic items can short out power lines, within a week of each other?
Here’s a poll question – did Gus order the hit on the kid? What’s your read on it?
(I vote no.)
yes, he did.
i rewatched the show this morning and was struck with Gus’s portrayal in this epi. in the past, he has been shown to be intelligent, well spoken, urbane and somewhat sympathetic. when gus emerged from the car in the opening scene, giancarlo’s make-up seemed different and harsh. there was nothing sympathetic about his character at all in this episode. the foodie turned drug lord seemed every bit the drug lord in this epi.
Yes he did. Makes too much sense – the kid knows names, faces, etc., and kids are too easily manipulated. He was a risk to the operation, and had to be eliminated.
RE: “Never the DEA.”
I don’t think that it’s the legal consequences or the impact on Hank’s professional life that will keep Walt away from the DEA. I’m reminded of his talk with Jesse in “Fly” about his window to die, and how he missed his chance to make an exit while Skyler still loved him. The fact that she is willing to keep his secret — and has offered to be his “Danny” in laundering the money through the car wash — is one of the only ways that she has not turned against him. It’s motivated by her own self-interest, of course: “Now WE have a secret that we don’t want the world to know.” Going to to the DEA would tear their family apart.
Beyond that, you have Mike and Gus. Before Walt really understood their reach, he might have seen a way out by making a deal with the DEA. Especially before he knew that Gus was aware of his connection to Hank. Walt assured Gus that connection was a non-issue, to go back on that and have the DEA arrest Gus? Powerful men behind bars are still powerful, I doubt Walt could trust the safety of himself and his family even under protection against the likes of Mike.
Totally on the decision to move the conflict from the Twins to Walt and Gus. My God the tension in the last couple of episodes has been unbearable.
Keep waiting for Gus’s calm, phlegmatic exterior to crack. That will be a helluva scene to see.
Mike is one bad dude.
Awesome season!
Did anyone else notice?
Gale didn’t have a Peephole in his door.
Lesson learned: if you don’t have a Peephole, and happen to be involved with the largest meth distribution ring in the Southwestern US, answer all unexpected knocks with a Remington 870!
when i lived 3 blocks from the US capitol building, i used to answer my door holding a louisville slugger. gale is one trusting dude.
How about a simple “Who’s there?”
“Instead, we learned in the visit to Lazer Base that Walt was already two steps ahead of both me and Gus – and, having accepted his status as a murderer with his actions at the end of “Half Measures,” that he was prepared to end Gale’s life to save his own.”
I might have been more impressed if Walt had shown at least a token recognition of the fact that he’s eventually going to have to kill Gus, not Gale. Killing Gale is at best a stopgap measure, buying him a little time but also putting him under even tighter lockdown and limiting his options even further. But if Walt recognised this, you know, major flaw in his plan, he sure did a good job of hiding it. And before, during the desert meeting he tries to negotiate his safety AFTER he’s already agreed to meet the scary dudes in the middle of nowhere. I might have been fine with that if Walt had been trying to pull one over Gus, pretending to be out of his depth to appease Gus until he (Walt) can make his next move, but his body language and Heisenberg costume didn’t really fit that, did it? Ugh.
Yeah, the acting was top-notch (I particularly liked Jonathan Banks in the desert scene. Was it just me or did he show some grudging respect for Walt taking out the two scumbag dealers?), there were a lot of humourous touches, but the writing? For every glimpse of Heisenberg there seemed to be huge swaths of the bumbling idiot we saw in “I See You”. And I don’t think my big concern throughout this episode was supposed to be “Jesus, Walt, you’re not really that stupid, are you?”
Some thoughts on “Full Measures”:
I found the attack of “the fixer” on the unknown group both darkly funny and also forshadowing: Next season will Gus have to deal with the Chinese Triad? Can Gus do anything more than grudgingly accept Walt’s deal or shut down his meth operation for an extended period?
The only problem I had with this episode is that Saul Goodman seemed out of character. Didn’t he always say to “go with the winner”? How could Walt and Jesse be considered the winner at this point? Would Saul endanger his life by protecting Jesse and giving Mike a false address? Somehow this seems strange. Or does Saul have a lawyer’s intuition about Walt that even he cannot define, a feeling that “Heisenberg” can best Gus in the end? Or has this evolved past business into friendship?
Gale has become an almost “Bunny-like” human character by this point in the show. He simply wants to do chemistry, and his completely non-dangerous characteristics and love of the “little things” of life make him someone who few could kill without remorse. This is why I consider him “bunny-like”, as it is hard to simply kill a fluffy white bunny; this was used for good effect in “Fatal attraction” when Meryl Streep boils the families pet rabbit, defining her as pure evil. Gale is the human version of that same rabbit with it’s pure pink eyes looking at Jesse as he is forced to pull the trigger.
I really am getting on the side of some on here that think that next season will be “Heisenberg vs Gus”. Walt now knows that Gus wants him gone, and his only long term plan of survival would be eliminate him somehow. However, Gus is no Tuco. Can Walt convince Mike (who seems to generally like Walt) that there is benefit in helping him off his own boss and take over the operation? Perhaps a 50/50 split of what would amount to hundreds of millions of dollars?
I can’t wait for the next season to find out the answers to all these questions.
I found it interesting that in the New York Times’ interview with Vince today he actually left some wiggle room in his explanation of Gale’s fate: [artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com]
thanks for mentioning the TIMES story.
there’s an interview at avclub where he says he is surprised that some people think the final shot is ambiguous which to me is a lot like sharon stone being surprised that her ladyparts ended up being shown in basic instinct. how can you look at that scene and not think that it can be interpreted that he is aiming away? otherwise i thought it was a great episode.