‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Half Measures’: Compromising situation

“You are not a murderer. I am not, and you are not. It’s as simple as that.” -Walt
Of course, nothing is ever that simple in the life of Walter White. Taking the end users of their product out of the equation, as well as people like Combo and the airplane passengers who are dead because they came into Walt’s orbit, we know Walt killed Emilio and Krazy-8, was preparing to poison Tuco and both actively (by jostling her on the bed so she rolled onto her back) and passively (by not intervening once she began to vomit) caused Jane’s death. In his mind, Walt can justify the first three as self-defense, and can wrap Jane’s own complicity in her own death around the threat she posed to his lifestyle (if not his life) to make it seem okay. Hell, he can even rationalize the two murders he commits in the stunning end to “Half Measures” – one with the Aztek, one with a bullet to the head – as being in defense of Jesse.
But there comes a point at which all the blood on your hands starts to become your own damn fault. Walter White doesn’t think he’s a bad man. He is. He doesn’t think he’s a destroyer of lives. He is. He doesn’t think he’s a murderer.
He is.
And holy hell, has it been incredible to watch.
We saw from the beginning of the series that the cancer diagnosis and meth career that followed it had brought Walt back to life after a long period when he felt empty and emasculated. As Mr. White, chemistry teacher, he was an ineffectual joke. As Heisenberg, drug kingpin, he had power and daring.
Season three, though, has been largely about the taming of Heisenberg. We opened the season with Walt determined to retire after the airplane catastrophe gave him a clear message from the cosmos. He let Gus talk him into working out of the Walt-cave, but as an employee, not master of his own fate, and with the clear understanding that the Chicken Man is smarter and more powerful than Walt could possibly comprehend. He was unaware of the presence of the Cousins until after Hank killed one and crippled the other, only knew Mike had bugged his home because Saul played him the tape, and has become a piece on other people’s chessboard. Skyler’s attempt to insert herself into the business in exchange for a key and a few family dinners a week has only made him feel more emasculated, and Mike the fixer’s entrance into Walt’s home – and the revelation that Mike really works for Gus, not Saul – again seemed to terrify Walt with the knowledge of his own insignificance within Gus’s world.
So Walt ratted out Jesse in hopes of keeping everyone else alive, and Gus – who’s developed a mentor’s attachment to Walt that’s every bit as self-destructive as Walt’s paternal feelings towards Jesse – took the exact kind of half-measure that Mike warned Walt about. And the dealers, ordered to stop working with children, turned around and murdered Tomas, and when Walt heard about it on the news, he knew what this would mean for Jesse…
…and Mr. White stepped aside so that Heisenberg could kick a little ass.
That final, haunting shot from below (a classical Hollywood kind of shot connoting power and stature) of Walt looking at Jesse and telling him, simply, “Run,” signals another stage in Walt’s transformation from teacher to master criminal. I’m sure he’ll find a way, like always, to escape blame – the damage to the Aztek(*) may complicate things, but odds are he can peel out quickly, assume Gus will pin it on Jesse, and hope the kid can survive as a fugitive – or else simply think his way out of it (Gus does still need him, after all), but Walt has seized control of his destiny once again. He can tell himself he just did it to save Jesse – and, certainly, he cares about Jesse more than he’ll admit – but he’s been lost and miserable all season, and now he looks in command of his life for the first time since he met Gus Frings. When he killed Krazy-8, and when he let Jane die, he looked horrified at what he had done, and what he was becoming. There was a sadness at what he had lost (and at what his victims had lost). When he puts a bullet in the head of the dealer, all we see is anger that Jesse put him in position to do it. Early in the season, Walt told Saul, “I can’t be the bad guy.” Well, the days for that kind of self-deception are gone. Walt has accepted his villainy, and now it’s just a matter of surviving it.
(*) And remember that Walter Jr. is expecting to use that car for his driving test.
Yet even though our memory of the episode is going to be dominated by Walt’s actions at the end, “Half Measures” was very much Jesse’s hour.
Like Walt, Jesse has been lost all season. He came home ready to be “the bad guy,” but hustling his parents didn’t satisfy him, cooking meth on his own got him insulted by Walt and then savagely beaten by Hank, becoming an employee of Gus’s made him rich but frustrated, Badger and Skinny Pete were too stupid/innocent to play along with his AA scheme, and getting a look at Andrea’s kid shocked Jesse out of that plan, anyway. Getting slapped in the face with the knowledge of how Combo died, and the role that he and his employers play in the enslavement and corruption of kids like Tomas, finally seemed to jolt Jesse out of his dead-inside phase. He decides to make a move, even if it’s a dangerous and self-destructive one, and is let down repeatedly when surrogate dad Walt first refuses to back his play, then betrays him to Gus. Jesse has been hurt many times in this series (and, of course, has done plenty of things to hurt others), but Aaron Paul has never shown him looking as betrayed as he does in that moment in the chicken trailer when Walt says nothing to back him up in the argument about using kids.
And now where’s Jesse at? He has to fall off the wagon in order to get the nerve to shoot it out with the rival dealers, and while Walt saves his life and keeps Jesse’s hands clean, Gus and his people are going to be after him now for sure, and possibly after both him and Walt. As various events unfolded over this season, I wouldn’t have been surprised to learn that Jesse wouldn’t survive the year. But I figured that his death would come about in part from learning the truth about Jane’s. The way things are going right now, he may not live long enough to find that out – and if he did, the look of betrayal on his face would blow awayhis expression in the trailer.
Some other thoughts on this riveting episode:
- “Office Space” beat this show to the punch with its characters looking up “money laundering” in the dictionary, but I still had to laugh when we saw Skyler researching the subject on Wikipedia, which showed just how much of her tough talk to Saul and Walt was only that: talk.
- Week after week, the show delivers a brilliant little short film or one-act play before the opening credits. Here, it’s a few pathetic days in the life of Wendy the hooker, scored to The Association’s 1967 hit “Windy.” I loved how all the scenes of her conducting business were sped up, to show how the prostitution is just something she tries to get through on her way to her sad, solitary existence using meth and living in that motel.
- A very dark episode overall, but we had a great comic moment with Marie finally taking a, um, hands-on approach to getting Hank to leave the hospital. And Hank’s question about how Walt and Skyler are getting by without jobs (which Marie changed the subject on abruptly) was a reminder that, whether his legs work or not, his brain is still fully functional, and perhaps capable of putting some pieces together about Heisenberg during recuperation.
- How good was Jonathan Banks delivering Mike’s monologue about the wife-beater he should have killed? Really, this season has been as full of memorable speeches as it has the usual gorgeous imagery (like the blurred prism view through the windshield after Jesse snorted the meth).
- The scene in the trailer showed us a very different side of Gus, as opposed to the placid guy he is at Los Pollos Hermanos. Here, he was still calm but with a much sharper edge, making it clear you do not want to cross him. I do wonder about two things: 1)Why is he dealing within Albuquerque, when previous episodes strongly implied he deliberately shipped the blue meth out of town so it wouldn’t be traced back to him and/or Walt? 2)Would the dealers really risk crossing Gus by killing Tomas, or did Gus put on a show for Jesse and then improbably breach the peace by privately ordering them to kill the kid? Neither seems all that probable, though I suppose Tomas might not have responded well to being let go and put up enough of a fuss that the dealers had no choice.
Finale next week, and I'll have a review and, hopefully, another long interview with Vince Gilligan set to go up Sunday night (and note that the episode is scheduled to run in an extra-long timeslot, until around 11:40, so plan accordingly). UPDATE: To clarify, the episode actually will run in close to the regular timeslot, since it's only about 48 minutes long and will get limited commercial interruption. The long timeslot you'll see in most channel guides is because AMC is following it with a sneak preview of the "Rubicon" pilot.
What an episode. To use a Wire analogy, when Jesse picked up his gun I had flashbacks of the end of Season 2, but when Walt mowed the two guys down I was reminded a bit of the end of Season 3. I’m still in shock and wonder how Walt is going to get out of this one.
Anyone notice when Walt had nothing to say about JR.’s incorrect driving style? Usually he tries to fix everything. I took this as a sign that hes not as interested in his family as he used to be
Ron, he already blustered about the incorrect driving technique when he was teaching Jr. to drive in a parking lot. Guess he decided to let it go.
re. Walt Jr.’s driving technique: I think Walt Sr.’s acceptance is a reflection of his own evolution. Rules (like ‘right’ and ‘wrong’) are now provisional; it’s what’s *effective* that now matters. Need both feet to drive? If that’s what works for you, fine, especially because we already saw that the “proper” way doesn’t work for you. Need to cook meth to provide for your family? Go for it.
Ron, I thought the xact opposite: Walt seeing his son drive as he was forced to and basically ignoring it was forshadowing of Walt’s changing mental state. Basically, the methodical, “By the rules and figures” Walt, is slowly morphing into the “Get it done by any means” Walt. And we see this at the end of this episode, and after he factors in the talk about “Half Measures” by “The fixer”. Walt ordinarily would not risk it all for Jesse, but understand that some things simply need to be done, as has Jesse. Jesse tries to explain this to Walt at the beginning, and it rubs Walt the wrong way. After the death of Tomas, Walt knows his entire assumption was wrong–he should have helped Jesse poison the two drug dealers. If he had, Tomas would be alive, and Gus likely none the wiser of their actions.
This episode, quite simply, blew me away. Gilligan and Co. are definitely done letting Walt and Jesse’s problems fester below the surface; shit’s going down, and in a big way.
And that ending. This series has had plenty of shocking moments, but those final few seconds nearly left me in tears.
The opening sequence with the Windy song along with the ‘day in the life of’ the pross was so well done, and did an amazing job of setting the tone with Breaking Bad’s usual dark humor (her squatting in the alley to relieve herself reminded me of the Damon Wayans homeless man sketch from In Living Color many years ago).
Watching Jesse be forced to shake hands with the dealers in this ep was difficult. Their putrid grins were an interesting contrast to Jesse’s seething hatred on them. It led up nicely to the penultimate dinner scene, where everything just came together. Skyler just about to bring up the Car Wash proposal to Walt Jr. and Walt realizing his hand in Tomas’ murder and anticipation of Jesse’s likely confrontation with the dealers. What it leaves me wondering now is whether or not Walter will put the brakes on bringing Skyler into his criminal activities – will be be able to continue to put his self-denial of how his meth-related activities at the forefront, or will he finally realize that bringing Skyler in will also poison his family, the very thing he was trying to protect in the first place? Their wheeling/dealing sequence early on in the ep showed an eagerness on Skyler’s part to jump in with both feet – Walter desperately wants to be back in with his family, but the only thing he’s doing is exposing them to more risk. As much as I’m looking forward to what happens in the season finale, I’m curious where Vince Gilligan will take Walter and Jesse in the future.
Alan, if you get the chance to interview Gilligan, I’d be curious to hear if there are any scenarios where he’d consider killing off Walter or Jesse; obviously, as the main protagonists, it’d change the entire show fundamentally, but I feel like Breaking Bad is one of the few shows out there that could survive such a change in dynamics.
I second that question. And selfishly, I really hope Alan is wrong that Jesse might die very soon.
Anyway, what an episode. WOW. Some other bits other than the obvious ones (holy motherfrak! at the trailer meeting and the ending. WOW.) I loved was Skylar saying she would rather be that Bonnie woman than some random idiot who didn’t know anything should things fall apart. Though even at this late juncture in the season, I’m still not entirely convinced that Gus is doing all the things that ultimately protects Walt because he feels a kinship/like a mentor towards him. I just never quite gotten that although Gus has been letting Walt off the hook for more than a few times this season (but it feels like a bait or just simply to keep Walt so he would keep making lots of meth for him). I don’t know – I still feel we’re not seeing that last piece of the puzzle in terms of what Gus’ plans are concerning Walt. I guess we’d see soon enough!
In Tim Goodman’s podcast interview with Gilligan ([www.sfgate.com]) before season 3 started, Gilligan admitted he was going to kill Jesse at the end of Season 1. But the strike shortened the season and his team rethought it after seeing how great Aaron Paul was/is.
You know, I’m not entirely sure Gus is going to be after Walt after this. After all, he was entirely willing to flush the cousins to save Walt, and what’s a couple more street dealers? It would seem that Walt, like his brother-in-law, have been excellent problem-solvers for Gus. Perhaps Gus is making a critical error in judgment about Walt’s protectiveness for Jesse, but it seems that Jesse is almost as important a bargaining chip for Walt as Walt’s family.
Can’t wait to hear your interview with Vince. Do tell him I’ve loved him since the X-Files.
Yeah, but the cousins weren’t Gus’ people. They were sent by the cartel (before Gus arranged for the cartel to be destroyed).
The street dealers were Gus’ employees.
I was just blown away by this episode. Aaron Paul was heartbreaking in the stun of Walt’s betrayal and falling off the wagon.
I need to collect my thoughts. Great analysis, Alan.
How many times has the AzteK taking a beating now?
That “run.” at the end was absolutely beautiful.
Wow. Until now, you could waffle one way or the other about just how much of a monster Walt has become. In the last 5 seconds of the episode though, he sure put that to rest. Running someone down with your car who is about to shoot Jesse, who Walt treats as a foster-son most of the time these days is one thing, but shooting a helpless man in the head with his own gun after you have already run him over…
My reaction when Walter came flying in from stage-right to save Jesse was ‘Walter White, you are my hero!’ He sure put that sentiment to rest quickly.
On an unrelated note, thanks Alan for for being so harsh on spoilers — I hate them, and it infuriates me when shows these days give away all the major plot points in the previews for the next episode. Any time they come on, I proceed to make a fool of myself by closing my eyes, plugging my ears and humming.
At the end of the show, when they say “Stay tuned for previews of next week’s episode”, hit the off button.
Do what I do–subscribe to it on itunes and watch it in HD, commercial, trailer, spoiler-free on yoru own time. It downloads immediately to your itunes Monday morning when you subscribe.
That last scene really had me on the edge of my seat. How in the world do they get out of this one? Can’t wait till next week.
The moment Walt moved those guys down, shot one of them in the head, and told Jesse to run with the screen closing up to him, I thought to myself “Heisenberg is back.”
I also think Jesse may not survive past this season but who knows? Maybe the show will pull out a twist that somehow postpones Jesse’s death. This show has a history of unexpected plot twists.
I was on edge throughout the “groundhog” scene; with every second, I was more and more convinced Jesse was going to run in and shoot Hank in retaliation.
(My original, no-pun-intended conclusion: “…Jesse was going to bust in and finish Hank off.” It’s a little too easy to misinterpret that one.)
Was that the first we’ve heard of Gus’s accent? With two employees dead, we’ll see the mask slip even more. Tremendous work by Giancarlo Esposito throughout the season.
You’re absolutely right about Esposito, Garrett. He deserves a supporting-actor Emmy for this season.
Ditto that. Esposito is one of those great journeymen character actors like Cranston. It would be great to see him score some awards in similar fashion.
The problem with giving Esposito a supporting actor emmy is that Aaron Paul or Dean Norris wouldn’t get it. Too many great actors on this show. Even the fixer was mesmerizing tonight.
“Was that the first we’ve heard of Gus’s accent?”
In episode 308, right after the second cousin is pronounced dead, Gustavo slips in and out of his “native” accent during the phone call concerning the federales…
kudos to the sound techs mixing gus’s near whisper in the trailer into most mesmerizing screen action. the good news is that giancarlo esposito has already said in interviews that HE is on for next season. the madness continues….
Crazy good episode, though very dark and ominous.
I am wondering how this will be resolved well enough to keep the show going for another season (or more?).
I sometimes think Walt will get Gus taken out and Heisenberg will become the boss… Skylar woukd have no problem as second in command (aside from accepting that she is 2nd). Aaron Paul was fantastic tonight, the opening sequence was just incredible.
I hate to see the season wind to an end, but I will enjoy a few stress-free Sunday evenings over the summer break – every episode of this show gives me an upset stomach!
Wow. I thought for sure that Jesse was going to be shot and probably killed by the end of this episode. I did not expect Walt to ram the guys with the car and then shoot one in the head. Having not seen the preview I have no idea how Jesse will get out of this alive because I don’t think Gus thinks he is important. The only way he can stay alive is if Walt can somehow convince Gus that killing the guys who killed the kid is good PR, especially since the press was inundated with the story of the gang murder of the kid and would probably want revenge.
And Walt’s “Run” at the end is probably one of the best moments in television history period.
This episode was fucking awesome…I can’t wait until Walt kills them all and takes over Gus’s position…one can only hope.
Well damn… That was a stunner. Thing is, I knew something had to happen but my mind still could not go there. I mean, I figured, and of course it was set up, that Walt would intervene somehow. I thought, well he is going to stop things before they go too far somehow. And when it became clear that it had gotten past that point, I was mostly just puzzled like – “Its gonna take an amazing piece of writing to end this without serious blooodshed.” And then, of course, it didn’t. That was actually breathtaking. It literally took my breath away. Wow.
I want to watch The Boondocks in a few minutes, but I’m still reeling from Walter point black without hesitation, shooting that guy. Walter White has become the baddest man on TV. Top 3 easily.
Btw Alan, for your interview, please ask Vince why the Season 2 DVD did not have any spanish subtitles. My grandfather loved season 1 and can’t watch season 2 =
I forgot to add that Esposito was amazing in his scene with Aaron Paul, where you could feel the anger at Jesse’s questioning of his orders and frankly I thought that Jesse might have been shot right after leaving the trailer.
Jonathan Banks was great as well, and his anecdote basically told us how the episode would end in violence, but we just thought it would be Jesse that would be the victim.
Okay. Fine. But could AMC stop it with the Jon Hamm commercials that make him say, “we admire BREAKING BAD so much, but as we all know it’s going to end badly.” Who is he or AMC to say? Is a bad end one where the characters don’t survive, or one where we get less than a full catharsis? How presumptuous for the man who plays Don Draper to discuss a bad end to a series, when his series can be justifiably criticized for not letting much happen at all.
Don’t put peanut butter in my chocolate, and don’t speculate about an end of a show that puts so much plot out there and takes so many character risks that it puts MAD MEN to shame. And don’t get me started on Mr. Weiner’s iron control so heavy that we don’t even know what year he’s filming yet. Damn, but that glib spot put me off my feed.
@cgeye: By “end badly,” I think it’s pretty obvious he means things aren’t likely to turn out happily for Walter White. Not that the show is going to start sucking in the home stretch.
On a related note, I support this AMC branding and can’t wait to see Bryan Cranston laud Mad Men in similar promos.
I loved the visual metaphor of Walt balancing paper clips on the scale in Saul’s office: trying to balance things that hold things together.
I thought that was great as well!!
Wow, we get an extra 40+ minutes of Breaking Bad next week? Merry Christmas to me. And it’s not even there as an apology for a shortened season, Wire-style.
It’s funny.. 13 episodes on ad-supported TV actually works out to just under 10 hours of story, or 10 episodes on subscriber-supported TV.
I couldn’t help but notice that the first airing of next week’s episode is in a 107-minute timeslot, but the “encore” airing immediately after is in a 67-minute timeslot. Does that mean we’re going to be treated to 40 extra minutes of commercials during the first airing? Or are they just showing an edited version for the second airing?
I get the sense that Gus may be in charge of the dealers in Albuquerque because of his recent power grab. Wouldn’t that logically follow with the Cousins/Uncle Tio organization now in shambles? This was, as I recall, the group that was running meth into the city. With them gone, perhaps Gus has filled that void, using the same street-level distribution network?
Perhaps I’m reading too much into it. Wonderful review, as always.
I think that’s exactly right.
My impression is that these dealers has been with Gus for a very very long time (Gus keeps saying they’re trusted associates) – prior to his power grab with the Cartel. My guess is that the Cartel gave Gus this territory (so he was already distributing for this area) and now after the power grab, Gus now holds distribution for not only ABQ, but the rest of the US.
Surely the two dealers obeyed orders, in their dumb way, by ending Tomas’ working for them. They did it in what they no doubt assumed was the only way possible. If he was no longer under their thumbs, he was of no use to them, and was now a loose end that could cause them much trouble. Straightforward and quick. Tomas never had a chance.
Breaking Bad always surprises me. The opening montage of Wendy the Hooker was sad, funny and tasteless all at the same time and the ending was a stunner.
Judging by her use of mouthwash I’m not so sure “tasteless” is the right adjective.
“Who’s bending down to give me a rainbow/
Everyone knows it’s Windy.” Juxtapose Wendy in car. Genius. I will never hear that song again in quite the same way. And I thought the ending was a nice homage to Grand Theft Auto 4, or at least the way I play it.
Best thing on television.
Speaking of juxtapose, only BB would juxtapose the “groundhog” scene and Tomas’s death like that. Such emotional extremes has become a staple of BB for me.
I must say I disagree with almost everything you’ve said about Walt’s actions in this episode. Walt isn’t an inhuman monster. He’s done monstrous things, but I think previous episodes, especially “Fly” show that he isn’t soulless and actually does regret the things he has done. (Have you also noticed that he cuts the crusts off of his sandwiches ever since he killed Krazy 8? He never did that before. Not entirely sure what it means, but to me it feels like that memory comes back to him a lot) He wasn’t angry at Jesse for putting him in that position. He was angry at Gus, angry at himself. He did it to protect Jesse, he did it because it was partly his fault they killed the kid, and he did it cause those guys were child murdering drug dealers. And while they were peddling his drugs, for the most part until this season he’s been able to sit in the background and not see what his product has done. But after this season he has seen the damage. And I think he just decided to act on it for once.
Your analysis of Walt over this season has been almost as baffling as the amount of time you spend analyzing every little nook contained in Chuck. It feels like you’re expunging all the depth of Walt’s character and turning him into The Emperor, when clearly he’s more of a Darth Vader.
I agree with this 100%. Several times this season, I’ve done a double take when reading one of Sepinwall’s BB reviews and thought, “No, that’s not why!” I see that this show is about showing the progression from good to evil, but I think Sepinwall often gets to the finish line before the race even starts. Yes, Walt is on his way to being “soulless” but he isn’t now, and won’t be for a while yet.
Anyhoo, I was fully expecting Jesse to die at the end of the episode, but got this pleasantly AMAZING ending.
I completely and utterly agree with you. There are so many bad things that Walt has done- horrible, even. But this was not one of them. I actually don’t see any of his killings as murders- Jane included. Jane had a big hand in her own demise, and not trying to stop her from choking to death was more about saving Jesse than anything in my eyes. The ending to this episode made me love Walt in a way I haven’t for quite some time.
Great catch with him cutting off the crust! I noticed he’s been doing it, but I never made the conection to Krazy 8.
Anyway, I also agree with your analysis of Walt. I did not see any
anger at Jesse in the final scene and I’m not sure why Alan did, when I read that I was afraid I missed something.
Woah! I had not put together the connection between Walk cutting off the sandwich crusts and Krazy 8. I’d just relegated it to one of Walt’s preferences. Good catch!
I also agree. Chuck sucks and does not deserve such a detailed analysis. Breaking Bad needs and surely merits a longer response.
Jane’s death changed my image of Walt, and based on “Fly” I think her death was a defining moment for him too. Until then, his killing was a desperate and justified, but Jane’s was something else. I think Walt proved to himself that he could let an innocent die who had only posed a tenuous threat to him. After that he realized that he was at the center of senseless destruction. Walt is becoming someone very different from what he was before. Tonight he might have had the motive to save Jessie, but his final shot was the full measure who knows what he needs to do. As others have predicted, Walt is becoming Gus.
Whether or not Walt feels remorse or sadness in his action is moot. He is terrible human being, a monster even. As bad as the scumbag dealers he just killed.
He may, somewhere deep down, feel sorry for himself and wish it wasn’t this way. But he killed plenty of people (no they aren’t good people, but they are people). He got out of the business, then came back in because he’s greedy and weak. He’s stupidly been protecting Jesse when for all these months none of these problems would arise if he just stopped talking to him or let nature take its course with him.
Walt is beyond defending. He deserves what’s coming to him. Not that I’m not fascinated by his downfall, but this guy is basically evil.
And if you see Walt as a bad guy or not depends a lot of if you believe in the death penalty or not it seems.
I also totally agree with your comments. These actions do not illustrate Walt becoming more of a monster but less of one. He was protecting Jesse as his surrogate son and finally letting his rage manifest itself. I also loved the scene where Walt realizes that Walt Jr. is not driving properly and doesn’t do anything about it, which to me was Walt touchingly protecting him from some harsh realities.
Best line of the night: “Murder is not part of your twelve-step program.”
This thread is the reason this show is so great. We could take all day to debate the moral implications of Walt’s actions.
As for me, I’d have to agree that Walt does not seem angry at Jesse, but in fact realizes that Jesse was right for standing up to Gus. In helping Jesse he is trying to redeem himself for not having the moral backbone earlier to protest against the dealers’ use of kids.
That said, I completely agree with the comment earlier about that final gunshot to the head being the “full measure”. While pragmatically necessary and morally justifiable, the “full measure” in this situation (as with Mike’s story earlier) is nothing short of horrifying. And that’s why Walt is so complicated now- doing the right thing in this underworld is often horrifying.
agree with your analysis of walt completely. he s still shades of grey. not the emperor yet.
I agree with all of the above as well. I think Walter’s relationship with Jesse may well be the most real and intense relationship he has ever had in his life. Early on, we saw Jesse looking at old school papers and seeming to realize that Mr. White sqw potential in him – and in the beginning the relationship between the 2 was of a mentor and protegee. But Walter’s decisions eventually took Jesse to places he likely never would have gone on his own – and Walter has to know he is responsible for that. Since he feels that responsibility, and because he is somewhat of a eunuch in his relationship with Skyler – he needs to do whatever it takes to maintain his position in Jesse’s life. He wasn’t a bad man – he was ghost of a man – and now he is fleshing himself out and what he is becoming is awesome and terrible to behold.
I don’t think it was a half-measure by Gus. Gus knew ordering a straight hit on Jesse would mean losing Walt, so Gus put on that show for Walt but lured Jesse into a trap. Gus expected Jesse to react to Tomas’s death by seeking out the dealers, and the dealers were obviously ready for Jesse (just not for Walt).
I think you are right on the money. I also think Walt will figure this out (if he hasn’t already) and take out Gus.
It’s pure speculation but yeah, I can totally see a similar narrative structure with the Pilot Episode, starting with Walt pointing a gun at Gus’ head and having the rest as a lead-up to Walt’s situation.
Again, this is pure speculation so I have no clue as to how Vince plans on playing this out but I agree with joshpeterson34’s take on this.
eureka! i do believe you have it there. it is the same clumsy-chess move gus pulled with the cousins/hank.
Ok I’m going to start anticipating Jesse’s death now, that way I won’t be as upset if he does die next week. I really don’t want him to die-the show wouldn’t be the same without him. And with all the monolougues they have given Aaron Paul this season, it’s almost as if the writer are trying to get him an emmy before he leaves the show.
I would miss Jesse terribly, too. He is loveable somehow. He has a heart and a soul. In some way, he’s not that bad guy but the good guy, especially measured against Walt.
I may be wrong, I may actuaqlly hold contradictory opinions, but that’s how it seems to me this moment. Anyway, I loves me some Jesse.
“Holy F–K! was my vocal closing remark at the end of this episode. And I stopped swearing out loud 30 some years ago.
Geeze. Once again after watching Breaking Bad, there is no way I could simply go to bed and sleep even though that’s what I would normally be doing. I wonder if I didn’t have a “go to” place like this to look forward to, how would I feel at the end of an episode like this one? Lost for one….
Talk about tension! And I just loved the dialog too, the bar scene especially. I could easily have sat through a second showing, right after viewing the first. Another rarity for me.
I wonder if Walt shot that guy in the head because he was so angry about Tomas being killed and assumed as I did that these dealers are responsible for killing him. And Walt being Walt, never seeing the part he plays in all this death, needs to make something right, and channel all that anger.
Hm…too much wondering. Better to let this episode sink in and leave it to others, who are more articulate than I am right now, to post.
Jesse thought he was the bad guy, but when Gus came out from behind his table and told him what’s what, he saw what a bad guy really is.
(Of course, every one of the main characters is really a bad guy on Breaking Bad–except Hank–yet I can’t help but root for Jesse and Walt. Even moreso than Tony Soprano and Moltisanti before them. Ah, the power of the pen.
Very happy to see Hank out of the hospital — I guess his annoying wife managed to determine that the nerve damage was not all that extensive (!) — so we can get back to seeing where Hank will stand in the larger picture.
So far, it’s been Gus who’s managed to manipulate Hank, albeit invisibly. I’m wondering if Walt, who essentially will make it possible for Hank to regain his powers by paying for the best possible treatment, will use that leverage when he’s caught, and better still, save his skin by giving Gus to Hank? Hank is just dim enough to buy that Walt was manipulated by Gus after he fell into the drug life trying to pay the cancer bills. And wouldn’t Hank love to expose Gus, who’s actually been operating as a friend of the local DEA office after the DEA had screwed Hank and left him open to this crippling attack? He could singlehandedly clean out that office with that knowledge.
What I love about this show and the writing is that you’re not always sure how the characters are going to come out, but I still wonder if Walt is going to use something like this strategy to wipe out Gus and take over, or if he’s going to use it to simply buy that island and walk away.
Either way would make sense. Gus is not going to let Walt live forever, no matter how much “respect” he has for him.
nice plot twists there!
Another amazing episode in a season that will have a great shot at a best drama Emmy win. The ending was so exciting and shocking. Can’t wait to see the finale.
Wow, what an insane episode. From the Wendy montage to the suprising (to say the least) ending. Breaking Bad continues to deliver, week in, week out. I believe its hands down one of the best shows TV has to offer as of now. Can’t imagine how great the finale was.
The writing and acting on this show continues to prevail and Cranston and Paul both work extremely well together. Mike’s speech was also well acted and I enjoyed that.
Next week cannot come soon enough. I’m curious as to how Walt’ll get himself and Jesse out of this one.
Reply to Rollie and others in that thread in case it doesn’t work.
I too felt like Walt was the hero in that ending for doing what he could to save Jessie, and telling him to run, while he stood there with the gun in his hand. He was clearly there to protect Jessie and not worrying about himself when he should/could have.
You know, I’m starting to think that Gus has bitten off more than he can chew, and that maybe he’s going to end up exiting the narrative before too much longer.
For one thing, Walt doesn’t like being a clock puncher for him, and if we go into a new season with the same status quo, there’s the risk of it starting to seem stagnant.
We’ve watched Gus go from seemingly mild-mannered, ultra cautious chicken guy to cartel-murdering power-consolidating drug kingpin. And maybe the fact that he tried a half-measure that seemed obviously doomed to failure indicates that his grasp of things isn’t as invulnerable as we’ve started to think.
And, besides, wouldn’t it almost be a natural progression for Walt to end up rising even higher within the drug hierarchy?
I’ve been thinking the same way, based on this:
Gus made a power grab against the cartel. So far, this move has been entirely successful.
What has ever happened on this show that didn’t have unintentional consequences on the person who did it? *Everything* comes back.
I know it’s been mentioned, but just wanted to mention how amazing Jonathan Banks was in this episode… that monologue literally had me captivated. Even the way that his lip/cheek quivered as he was telling the story was ridiculously chilling… what a moment…
Have to say that the casting director for this show has done an amazing job. I really don’t think they’ve made one mistake (well, maybe Jesse’s new g/f is kinda weird for me), and it seems like EVERY SINGLE person they cast is absolutely PERFECT (whether it’s Gus, Mike the cleaner, Saul). Amazing stuff…
My thought exactly. And they have been perfect characters to add depth and interest to the show. As much as I love the main characters, it’s hard for me to imagine the show without Saul, Gus, and Mike.
Being fair, I’m pretty sure most of these high-end casting calls have been Gilligan’s. I know Odenkirk and Banks definitely were (per the DVD commentary), not sure about Esposito.
Another AMAZING episode- I’m speachless!!
“Why is he dealers within Albuquerque, when previous episodes strongly implied he deliberately shipped the blue meth out of town so it wouldn’t be traced back to him and/or Walt?”
Not anymore; when Hank was in the hospital, a week or two back, Steve Gomez told him they found blue meth being sold in Albuquerque. Some of your readers caught this, because we weren’t sure if it was a continuity glitch or not, but it’s now clear that Gus is selling all over the southwest, including his own backyard.
I think it’s an interesting question whether he was their supplier previously or this is a new development because of his power grab.
I just assumed they were finding the meth that Jesse, Badger and Skinny Pete were selling – and that Jesse’s actions (bringing attention tot he home base) would be yet another thing to anger Gus.
From one perspective it makes sense. It would perhaps be highly suspicious if blue meth was distributed all around ABQ, but not in ABQ. It’d be like a giant arrow pointing to the blue meth’s source.
Alan – I remember there was some debate about that as well, but last week’s episode confirmed that Badger and Pete and Jesse didn’t actually sell anything. (This was also not the woman in the gas station, as Hank had already discovered that.)
I liked it when Walt said to Jesse in the bar something to the effect that murder is not one of the 12 steps. I was glad when Walt stood up to Skyler and said no when she said she wanted to be the “Danny.” I was disappointed when she managed to get him to change his mind. Skyler emasculates Walt and it’s sickening to watch. I can’t stand Skyler and never will like her. She would be completely surprised if she ever met “Heisenberg” because I don’t think that Walt could ever act like Heisenberg around her. I also caught that Mike said that the guy in the back of his patrol car was singing “Danny Boy.” Wonder if the writers just like the name Danny.
I don’t think that either Walt or Jesse will be killed this season. Jesse and Walt have survived this long through dumb luck, and I believe dumb luck will help them to survive the season. Now that Hank is now out of the hospital I think he will have something to do with how the season ends. I have to say that I like Mike more and more and I hope he doesn’t become a victim of events. Saul is one of a kind, but I don’t think he’s ever run into anyone quite like Jesse and Walt before, so his previous tricks and ideas don’t always work with them. So far, it’s been a subdued season, but I think all of that ended when Walt ran over those two guys at the end of the show tonight. I don’t think he did it for himself, I think he did it for Jesse. Not only does he feel kind of paternalistic toward Jesse, he knows he’s also responsible for taking Jesse from small time drug dealing to big time drug dealing. Up until this season, Walt has been very naive about the danger involved in big time drug dealing. He used to think that all you had to do was just cook and sell. This season he has found out that it is more physically dangerous that he ever realized. It has been a transitional season for him because he has gone from being a chemistry teacher with cancer who cooks meth to raise money for his family to someone whose cancer is in remission, who no longer teaches chemistry, who works in a super lab and has signed on to make big bucks and now has find a way to launder his money. He’s gone along with everything that Gus has done this season in order to keep himself and those around him alive. What he did tonight he did to keep Jesse alive. Now we’ll have to find out just how much that changes him again. He usually lies to get out of something, but I think that what Gus was warning Walt about last week about not making the same mistake twice, was not to lie to Gus again. Walt got caught in the first lie–I think there will be very bad consequences if Walt lies to Gus again and Gus finds out. Who will be in the fallout and who will be left in the end? We don’t know right now.
I just wanted to say one more thing about Jesse. He is basically the same Jesse now as he was in the first season. The only thing that is different is that he was off drugs for awhile. He still falls into traps of his own making and doesn’t seem to learn from them. That makes Jesse a good person for Walt to hide behind, because Jesse is the one who gets all of the attention. Jesse is loyal to his friends, however, where Walt is loyal to Walt. When Jesse stood up to Gus because he killed his friend, Walt just sat there looking pathetic. Maybe when Walt becomes Heisenberg, that’s when he becomes loyal and that is why he killed those two guys at the end.
I totally agree with your comments on Jesse. For as outwardly the “bad guy” that he is, he’s kind of the moral center of the team. He’s the one that’s outraged and stands up to Gus on the point of using children to deal drugs and commit murder. Walt just sat there.
This show is so delicious, like a gourmet meal prepared by a master chef. I hope this show cleans up come awards season because it deserves to rank in the Hall of Fame next to HBO classics such as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire.” The climax to this week’s show had me on the edge of my seat, screaming “Holy —ing s—” when Hank foiled Jesse’s Wild West gunslinger impersonation with an amazing “intervention.” Jesse the Junkie showed some true cajones tonight, standing up to “The Boss-man” Loved the private eye’s tale of the wife-beating Bo Spence-lookalike: “The moral of the story is, I chose a half-measure when I should have gone all the way.”…And of course the hand-job in a hospital scene for Hank — instant classic. I will be hunting down every season of this show and adding to my archives and introducing this “hidden gem” to those I can. “Breaking Bad” is oh so good.
I didnt see anger towards Jessie in the last scene, and I didnt think that he killed the dealers only for Jesse’s sake.
The scene that sprang to mind when I saw that was season 1 Walt coming into the shop to beat up the bullies picking on Jr… setting fire to the mobile phone dbag’s car… taking fulminated mercury to Tuco to get him to pay for Jesse’s medical expenses. He isnt a one-dimensional character, and he does have a sense of ‘justice’. If anything he’s consistently been presumptuous in assuming he can redress wrongs by illegal/subversive means.
He broke bad because of the injustice of him being robbed of his life’s work, having a thankless job for which he was vastly overqualified, ending up with cancer and the prospect of leaving behind a wife with two kids and no money. The impulse to break bad at that point is the same as him beating up the bullies or setting the car on fire or running down these two creeps (for those feeling the headshot was too cold blooded, they had just killed an 11 year old kid).
So to the extent of that impulse, and to the extent it results in him offing people who murder children. Good on him. We have enough reason to hate Walt. Its good to get reasons to care for him.
agreed
Slight disagree; his problems all stem from feeling emasculated. His life work wasn’t stolen from him; his girlfriend was stolen from him and, because of his ego and his feelings of emasculation, he walked away from his life’s work.
I had an issue with Gus having the dealers and Walt and Jessie meet. Why would Gus expose Heisenberg to a couple of obvious low level guys that are almost guaranteed to get busted. That made no sense in the context of how cautious he is supposed to be and I certainly can’t see Walt going for it. In fact, it makes very little sense that he would reveal himself to those two street goons.
That whole scene was just off to me.
Also, the choice of “Windy” for the opening montage is a reference to Hank’s scared straight speech to Walt jr. in Season one. He took him to that motel and called Wendy over to the car and said “how about a windy, Wendy?”
I was expecting twists this season, but this seems a bit far fetched to me. This show was really teetering away from the realm of possibility with the “Walt-Cave,” but now I’m finding this to be incredulous.
It has been disappointing to me how quickly Jesse returned to his impulsive ways. He seemed so much more methodical once he returned from rehab and then now becoming emotionally entrapped in this new relationship has sent him off the deep end to a point where Walt needs to intervene…c’mon kid! You had a great opportunity relative to where you came from! That’s why you have to be more explicit when you enter negotiations. “No more kids” involved in the drug trade but don’t forget to add “and no killing of former pre-pubescent gang bangers.”
I also found it bizarre that Gus Frings would deal with his street level dealers. Granted, the situation directly deals with his manufacturers, but that’s a lot of trust to reveal your face to your front line grunts. However, he does walk around the laundromat without any qualms. Perhaps he does have it all figured out, as far as we can tell.
Lastly – Walt. I kind of hope we get to see the vantage point at which Walt saw the whole situation on the street corner unfold. Was he driving when he saw Jesse approaching the two dealers and react immediately or did he bide his time and wait for the right moment? I just wonder if this is the one aspect that he could control – Jesse’s fate – and acted so accordingly. Skyler is still firm on his role in the family and Gus is calling the shots as his employer as Sepinwall detailed. Upon realizing that the kid was murdered, he could have just stood back like he did with Jane. However he acted…perhaps because he could control it this time around. Eh I digress.
Lastly – on the abundance of monologues this season, I’ve enjoyed them, but I think it’s at a point where I’m expecting at least one per episode. Aaron Paul has been brilliant in his opportunities, as was Cranston in “Fly,” but having them few and far between makes them special.
I still love this show and say it’s the best thing on TV aside from Friday Night Lights, but it’s been a crazy trip. Surely there can’t be another plane crash.
I haven’t had chills run down my spine ever before from a television show like when Walt looked at Jesse and simply said “Run” after he murdered the two dealers.
This show continues to amaze me with its furiously intellegent and exciting twists that I hardly ever see comming. It was one of the most perfectly construsted scenes in television history in my opinion. It was beautiful and stunning.
I love Jesse; I find him to be the most intriguing character because of his truly good heart. In a weird way he is always facinating, no matter what he is doing. His constant attempt to find happiness is always cut short by something sinister, wether it be drugs or death or tragedy. I feel that it is very sad because he never seems to be able to make his life work reguardless of what he does. I really hope Vince doesn’t decide to have this season end in his death, but I have a feeling that is where the season finale may be headed.
Great episode! Possibly the best of the series so far. I can’t wait for next week to see how it ends!!!
The veggie platter was noticeably absent for the meeting with Gus.
The scene with meth getting shipped all over the Southwest was just to show Gus’ reach and the sophistication of his operation – it was not suggesting that he does not deal in ABQ. Trust me, ABQ could not ingest 200 lbs of meth a week – he needs other markets. Also, don’t forget the map Gomey showed Hank indicating the blue meth had showed up in at least 5 different states surrounding New Mexico.
that map showed meth pouring into the beehive state around St. George. there’s plenty of it too up here in salt lake……
Great episode all around. Marie’s means to get Hank to leave the episode seemed like a call back to the very first episode (Skyler’s birthday “present” to Walt…as she’s busy watching her eBay auction). And was hilarious to see how pissed Hank looked as he was being wheeled out of the hospital.
Nice to give a bit more backstory to Mike, and, even better, to see how much the writers trust their actors to give them lengthy monologues.
Honestly, this season of “Breaking Bad” might be in consideration for one of the best seasons by any show in the history of television. It’s been that good.
Another fantastic episode for the best show on television. I also feel that Walt’s look at Jessie at the end of the episode was not one of anger towards him. I think Walt finally was in the same place of disgust as Jessie has been. The Walt/Gus dynamic, at least on the surface, has always been about mutual respect. Walt has to now feel disrespected by Gus. After all, he ratted on Jessie in order to help ‘keep the peace’ and things got uglier based, seemingly, on Gus’ orders. It’s as if Gus betrayed Walt’s confidence and, in turn, it’s allowing Walt’s voice to be heard within the operation (instead of being a clock-puncher). I can’t see this show continuing without Jessie so the natural course of action would be for him to go into hiding and Walt somehow making peace with Gus while also setting him up through the DEA. Then again, has anyone ever been able to guess what will happen on this show? That’s why we watch: because the story always goes in a direction we rarely expect.
Alan, please ask Mr. Gilligan about these two glaring problems with this season:
– Why is Gus now selling blue meth in Albuquerque, when we were told repeatedly that he was only selling it elsewhere, to avoid scrutiny from local law enforcement?
(My guess: he’s reliant on Walt’s product now that his business arrangement with the Mexican cartel is over)
– Why would Gus allow two of his lowly street dealers to see his face and know who he is, when we were told repeatedly how careful and intelligent he is? Why wouldn’t he have one of his underlings handle the meeting between Jesse and the dealers?
(My guess: Gus is starting to lose it just a bit)
I’m guessing that Gus gained power by selling in Albuquerque to begin with, part of the mistakes he alluded to in the past.
Albuquerque used to be Tuco’s territory. I don’t remember ever being told on the show that Gus didn’t sell in Albuquerque in order to avoid scrutiny. In fact, I only remember reading that here and on Alan’s original blog in the form of speculation by viewers.
Gus and Tuco both distributed for the cartel; Tuco having taken over Don Salamanca’s turf. When Tuco was killed, for a time there was almost no meth at all available in the city — that’s when Jesse and his crew got into the business. It makes sense that Gus would eventually move in.
RE: Question #2: They spent the money to get Giancarlo Esposito, so they want to use him in as many key scenes as possible.
My thoughts on why he is using dealers in Albuquerque are that he saw the DEA map that showed they were on to him only selling outside of New Mexico and so he started dealing there too so it would be harder to trace him. Great episode and review.
Yeah, that was my take as well. He realized *not* selling in ABQ would actually draw attention to it.
My thoughts on why he is using dealers in Albuquerque are that he saw the DEA map that showed they were on to him only selling outside of New Mexico and so he started dealing there too so it would be harder to trace him. Great episode and review.