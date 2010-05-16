‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Kafkaesque’: Just a little off the top

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I have a license to bitch and moan…
“What’s the point in being an outlaw when you got responsibilities?” -Jesse
“Breaking Bad,” like “The Wire,” has always had a very cold, clear view on the idea that while selling drugs is a crime, it’s also a business, and has told some of its richest stories around Walt and Jesse learning how that business works.
This late in season three, they’re old hands at it, even if their circumstances have changed repeatedly, but there are still lessons for them – and us – to learn, and “Kafkaesque” is all about that. We open up with a glimpse of how Gus’s distribution network operates. Jesse crunches the numbers and realizes how much more Gus is making than they are from their hard work, and Walt later uses that info, and the revelation of Hank getting the warning call about the Cousins, to try to negotiate a raise from the Chicken Man. Saul gives Jesse a colorful lesson in money laundering with the help of some nail salon supplies, then tries to charge him a higher rate than Walt. And Skyler uses Walt’s meth-cooking adventures as the spine of an elaborate but palatable lie about card-counting that she uses to make Walt pay for Hank’s expensive physical therapies. And Jesse realizes how to skim some meth out of their production without being noticed, and then that he has the perfect new market in his 12-step group.
Not every lesson and negotiation goes perfectly. Walt doesn’t get an appreciably bigger cut of Gus’s profits; he just extends the deal with a small bump in the overall rate. Jesse walks away from Saul. And while Skyler secures the money for Hank – in a monologue that seems as if she’s bought into every one of Walt’s rationalizations for his drug career – she makes it clear to Walt later that she’s still disgusted by him, and even more now that she assumes he had something to do with the attack on Hank.
The crucial scene in the episode comes early on, when Jesse confronts Walt with the dollar figures. Walt points out how much they’re making and asks, incredulous, “What world do you live in?”
“One where the dudes who are actually doing all the work ain’t getting fisted,” Jesse replies – which, like his conversation with Saul about paying taxes, misses the whole point.
In the real business world, the ones who actually do the work are compensated far, far less than their bosses most of the time. And in this particular case, Walt and Jesse have gone from small business owners (supplying all the labor, money and materials while assuming all the risk) to employees of Gus’s large meth company. Gus paid for the Walt-cave, supplies the distribution, pays off his dealers, etc., etc., etc., and if a cop should ever happen to look in one of those Los Pollos Hermanos buckets, it’s Gus who goes down for it. But Jesse doesn’t want to view this as a business. He wants to be a criminal: all risk and no responsibility.
In a later scene, the 12-step group leader asks Jesse to talk about what he might want to do with his life if money weren’t an issue, and Jesse tells the story of a box he made in high school wood shop class (in yet another spellbinding moment from Aaron Paul). He found enough sense of self-worth to keep messing with that box until it was perfect… and then he traded it for some weed. These 12-step meetings have a way of making Jesse accept that he’s given over his entire life to drugs – whether using or selling – and so he does one of the most evil(*) things anyone’s attempted on the show, in bringing Badger and Skinny Pete into the group so they can start tempting people with talk of the blue meth.
(*) There was an episode of “Reaper” where the Devil posed as moderator of an AA-meeting and challenged all the participants to go to a bar and order their favorite drinks to prove their willpower levels. At the moment, that seemed like something so evil that only Satan would try it. Guess not.
Jesse wants to be an outlaw, and Walt wants to be a businessman, but there’s a self-destructive streak in them both. Jesse seems to realize this won’t end well for him, but he doesn’t care because he wants to be able to go out on his own and just sling like the good ol’ days before Mr. White came back into his life. And Walt confronts Gus – and barely controls his fear of this placid-looking but incredibly dangerous man – and gets some more money out of him, but then on the drive home plays chicken with oncoming traffic before running himself off the road at the last minute. Earlier in the series, there was a clear sense that cooking meth was making Walt feel alive for the first time in years, but as he’s (temporarily) beaten cancer and started amassing a fortune that his family can live off of long after he’s gone, he’s starting to recognize and fear the danger of it all. Depending on how things go with Gus and Jesse and his family in the coming months, there may one day be a time where he doesn’t turn the wheel, perhaps deciding that suicide-by-18-wheeler is a better end for him and his family than waiting around for the Cousins’ replacements or for the DEA to catch him, or some other awful fate.
Like last week’s “I See You,” “Kafkaesque” was a fairly quiet hour, but by no means a dull one. Now that Walt has his eyes open about who he works for (and Gus in turn realizes just how smart Walter White is, even in matters unrelated to chemistry), and now that Jesse (whom Walt talked Gus into hiring) has decided to steal from the Chicken Man and put the whole operation at risk, more big, bad things are surely coming in the season’s final episodes. There’s a price to be paid for what’s happening, and it’s going to go beyond whatever Walt has to spend on Hank’s care.
Some other thoughts:
- After being largely off the radar the last few weeks, Skyler came back in a big way here, having an ugly break-up with Ted Beneke, and then wrapping Walt around her finger, forcing him to pay for Hank’s treatment and briefly giving him hope that she had forgiven him – only to twist the knife at the end. Some really nice work from Anna Gunn.
- Michael Slovis, the show’s brilliant director of photography, here got to be the episode’s main director. He got the usual superb performances (Jesse and Skyler’s monologues, Walt facing down Gus) while still maintaining the show’s gorgeous visual palette.
- I’m assuming Hank will regain the ability to walk, but it sounds like the process will take so long that I may need to revisit my assumption that the series is heading towards Hank being the man to unmask the mighty Heisenberg. Then again, there could be a huge time-jump in between seasons 3 and 4, so I’ll withhold judgment. Right now, though, he has as little interest in the blue meth as Marie does.
- Kudos to whoever made the fake Los Pollos Hermanos commercial, because they made me pretty ravenous for some good fried chicken.
- Skyler may need Walt’s money for more than just Hank’s treatment, if I read Beneke’s face correctly at the end of that awkward scene at the house. He’s been so generous and flexible with her hours because he was getting something out of it. Now that Skyler’s done with him as a lover, how valuable will he find her accounting skills?
What did everybody else think?
Well the show has taken 3 seasons to show us how big a blabbermouth Marie is, so uh, I doubt it’s a good idea to entrust her with a big (although fake) secret.
I agree totally, Dan. I was thinking during that whole scene about the old saw of having to tell three lies to cover the one lie…how much more convoluted and difficult that fake cover story is going to get now that Maris is in on the reality that Walt has lots of money.
Darn it! I was finally thinking Jesse might be safe this season, and then he goes and does something as stupid as stealing from Gus.
Hank will connect the dots upon finding that Walt is suddenly a millionaire (let’s not kid ourselves, Marie will spill the beans soon enough). Bold prediction: a few episodes from now (maybe the finale) Hank is back on the case jokingly saying to himself “hey, maybe Walt is Heizenberg.” Next, Hanks smirk turns into a “it couldn’t be” look. Fade to black. Created by Vince Gilligan.
With the Ted Beneke (so close to Tex Beneke I have to check) scene, Skyler regained her Queen Bitch of Basic Cable title, after a few weeks on the ropes. She’s been tired for so long that post-divorce, she’s found a center by truly inhabiting that space that Walt was in — stuck between evil and ruin, in providing for her family. She never made it look easy, and now she has to go all-in, through instinctively knowing that if she’s not turning Walter in, she has to stay close to benefit from any protection he’s got.
The fact that Walt could recount Gus’ plan to a T already signed his death warrant — the lowball raise he got’s the gentlest warning Gus could give that yes, he holds Walt’s entire life in his immaculately manicured hands.
Saul? Miscalculated. Idiot — he could earn so much more in commissions in buying investments for the crew, instead of taking his haircut so blatantly. Inflating business costs, cooking the books — asking for so much instead of encouraging business growth at this still-early stage with LPH is asking to be kicked to the curb.
And I’m still convinced that the most vital series about healthcare in this country will never be any of the Doctors In Love shows, but this one. Ask any dad or mom if they’d consider making meth if they had enough protections, and they’d say yes, if their kid was sick and they couldn’t get care unless they paid cash. The more life gets worse for everyone on-board, the clearer that gets.
And, Jesse? It’s natural, and deadly, and part of the same sabotage I’ve heard in rooms. The only difference is that he gets paid for it.
“And I’m still convinced that the most vital series about healthcare in this country will never be any of the Doctors In Love shows, but this one.”
Without a doubt.
Very, very, very true. Speaking as a UK citizen, I’m in disbelief how the issue of health care in America is completely misrepresented in all House, Grey’s etc.
On a side note, did anyone else think briefly think that Gus was lacing his chicken with trace amounts of crystal meth? The end of that advert where the waterfall of salt turns into the infamous blue meth seemed to be suggesting something…
Firstly, this would have huuge moral ramifications for Walt and secondly it would be a crazily successful business strategy for Gus. For any cynics out there, there was a controversy in Germany (I think?) where trace amounts of Cocaine were found in Red Bull, so put that in your pipe and smoke it :P
Like every other episode of Breaking Bad, I love this one. The mounting tensions between Walt and Gus, Jesse skimming off the side, and Skylar using Walter’s money knowing where it comes from seem to be setting up what is to come in the last episodes of the season.
I’m still thinking that Skylar is going to accept this part of Walter’s life and will one day let go of this moral stand towards it that seems to be decreasing more and more during this season to the point in which it has been reduced to a bench this episode. I think Skylar is going to become the Carmela to Walter’s Tony Sopranos. What do you think, Alan?
Skylar will have her accounting job as ling as she wants, because she knows Beneke’s cooking the books. She can “discover” this on any day she chooses, and inform the IRS.
She’s not only a valuable asset for him to continue, but I think all the advice she’s given him can’t be tied back to her. Worst case, the IRS views her as an incompetent accountant.
I should add that Skyler’s as justified in her anger as Raylan Givens is, with his, except she doesn’t get to wear a fetching 10-gallon hat. She’s as trapped as a wife of a pedophile would be — the more she knows, the worse off she’ll be at the end, but if she turns him in now, she loses everything including her reputation, her family *and* the cash.
Having said that, it’s been so long between her IFY moment, her office-wide decline in rep and now that her ditching of Ted seems superharsh and perfunctory. She doesn’t get the benefit of constant character development that Walt and Jesse (hell, even Saul) benefits from.
The show has made it clear as day that she had a choice to turn him in. She chose not to. She’s been in denial that she’s attracted to the lifestyle and it’s perks.
Cgeye: Great points on Skylar having a shifting narrative. Mad props to Anna Gunn for being able to still add some depth with these challenges.
JWill: Agree. I was mainly disagreeing with Alan a bit that Skylar is in danger of Ted firing her. I think she holds the cards, although she’s probably regretting getting to deep with him (in more ways than one).
If she were to turn Ted in, the IRS would also look into her finances. What happens if they find out she (Walt) is paying for Hank’s medical bills. What if they call upon Marie, we know she won’t be able to keep this “secret”. Oh how things could unravel. Ted doesn’t have the benefit of knowing everything as we do. I could see him holding onto her, not for fear of her whistle blowing, but he has feelings for her. I am not so sure this is the last of the Ted/Skyler saga.
The whole scene between Walt, Skyler and Marie in the waiting room discussing Walt’s money stash was the worst scene since the show began. Of all the lies we have seen since season one, this one was the worst of them all. Skyler is a pain to watch when she has these long monologues and this was by far the worst.
Also, I noticed when Jesse is weighing the totes full of product, the scale shows 201.6LB. At first you would think that that tote weighs 201.6LB and that Jesse is incredibly strong. The scale is cumulative and the number 201.6LB is what they produced as a whole.
What would satisfy you, to see as Walt’s helpmeet? A simpering woman who’d forget her son’s need for a stable, non-criminal dad? A righteous woman who’d be in Witness Protection by now, or who’s wearing a wire for the DEA suits who don’t even tell Hank he’s under investigation, too? What sort of woman could live through this and not be a bitch, or a fantasy woman?
Sure, Skyler’s lie wasn’t polished, and for anyone who knows casino names isn’t even believable. There aren’t , in these days of multiple-deck shoes (and rules in single-deck game that shift the odds so far in the favor of the house that you will still lose), counting systems that work. The only way it might work is through using some sort of technology (hidden cameras, etc.); simple counting in a casino blackjack game has been eliminated.
But Marie is gullible enough to believe it. We don’t have to, but it’s not too hard to believe that she might. I’ve had conversations with a few people who have no idea what counting is really about but think it could be an effective technique.
I have had my complaints in the past with Season 3 being more talk than action (with the huge exceptions of Sunset and One Minute) and even though Kafkaesque was mostly all talk, the talk was really riveting stuff!
The scenes of Walter confronting Gus for a raise, and Skyler explaining Walter’s ‘secret gambling’ to Marie – and to Walt – were superb! I particularly liked that one point where Walt leaned in to hear what Skyler was going to say, just like Marie. Those little touches of humor are so well done on this show.
I thought it was another great episode of a consistently entertaining season. I never know where the writers are going from week to week, which makes this show so unique and so satisfying.
Tee-hee. I wondered how many people caught the way Walt leaned forward like Maria to hear what Skyler was saying.
Reminds me of Walt making the P and J sandwiches. Before he cuts the sandwich, he makes this little tap with the knife on the cutting board. That tiny gesture might not have had the same humor but it says so much about who Walt is, and also what a great actor he is.
I watch some of the webisodes. It’ amazing how different Bryon Cranston looks in real life compared to this show. I wonder if it’s as much about makeup, as it is about the actor.
I laughed out loud when Walt, after revealing to Gus that he knew about his plan — that there was supposed to be a shootout that killed his brother-in-law and that Gus was responsible for Walt being alive — said “I respect the strategy.” Now that is a perfect Walter White reaction.
“Respect” is what that whole relationship is about. Two mild-mannered men taking over the world. Walt just needs a little more seasoning, and then he, too, can match Gus in terms of sociopathic thinking.
That was my favorite moment too. Walter isn’t dead and he isn’t stupid but I wonder what Gus wants with him that he would offer a contract past the 3 months. I also wonder who the Chicken brothers are?
Rufus, I am intrigued at a possibility of bigger bad guys than Gus (the Chicken brothers??!) I’m finding myself missing the Cousins purely for that heart-pounding suspense they inspired. Moreover, Bill Simmons is going to start watching soon and I’m hoping Alan will be doing a Podcast with him sometime in July/August. LPH!!!
I agree, Alan. Anna Gunn was brilliant in this episode, and I liked the twist at the end. Earlier, I would have thought she would have thrown in entirely with Walt, but she has figured out how to become an manipulator of the first order to rationalize her actions on behalf of love of family. She’ll use Walt, Ted, her sister — anyone who gets in her way, at this point. She’s become just like Walt, but I give the writers credit for not making her throw in with him.
Re the near-collision scene. Alan, that may indeed have been a suicide attempt, but I had another thought. What if it started as one of Walt’s many scenes where he tries some irresponsible behavior — and this time he actually blacked out? See, the first thing I thought is that the cancer had come back, this time in his brain. It didn’t look so much like closing his eyes and waiting for death as a blackout — at least for me. The bottom line is that Walt is in remission, but that doesn’t mean he’s cured, right?
blingbling – I’m not gonna say you’re wrong but I have to say I had a totally different reaction to the scene. To me, it had “death wish” all over it: Walt, exhausted from his meeting with Gus, smart enough to realize he had both been put in his place and committed to something he couldn’t get out of alive or, at least, without going to jail. He may have conquered cancer for he is not going to best Gus. And then, ultimately, basic survival instinct kicked in, with his reacting to truck horn and car swerving.
JLong, I think you could be correct as well. But Walt has overcome so much with dumb luck and circumstance. I wonder if he will find a way to wipe out Gus.
If Walt wanted to commit suicide, I can’t imagine that he’d go about it in a manner endangering other lives. The last thing that he wants, even in death, is more blood on his hands.
Remember that in the piot, Walt actually pulled the trigger to his head after he thought the cops were going to get him. It may not be so far-fetched to see suicide be his ultimate fate.
I liked that Walt put his turn signal on to re-enter the road after his crash. He also used his signal to turn into the driveway of his new pad a couple of episodes ago. Both streets devoid of any traffic or the prospect for traffic. So OCD.
Three things I just don’t get.
First: why didn’t Skyler suggest the internet donation site to raise money for Hank? Even if she realizes it was bogus it would allow more deniability. And Marie believes it worked for Walt and Hank’s got a heck of a hero story which might even get him real donations.
Second, why does Saul think it would fly with the IRS that Jesse suddenly has hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend on home and business?
Third, if Walt is really “breaking bad” and certainly Jesse is not a real colleague or friend for him: why doesn’t he allow Jessie and his three cronies to “go away.” I think Walt’s not quite as evil as he’s been accused of being in this forum or Jesse would be fertilizer by now.
“Second, why does Saul think it would fly with the IRS that Jesse suddenly has hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend on home and business?”
I was wondering about that, but I suspect that Saul could set up a blind-buy for the business (same way he did for the house), where he just represents somebody who wishes to remain anonymous for the time being. I’m sure that Saul could bury the owner’s names among a myriad of paper-companies.
It’s more surprising that the IRS wouldn’t be looking into how Walt suddenly paid his medical bills.
The same thing was in the back of my mind — there was absolutely no basis for Jesse to have enough money for a house, let alone enough cash to have bought a business. The IRS might be cool with that, if he paid taxes, but they’d have no problem referring The Case of the Phantom Cash to the DEA, on the basis of his drug abuse alone. His parents could cover for him, but they wouldn’t give him cash to buy that house undermarket — they would have given it to him and claimed what they could on *their* taxes.
And how refreshing to have gunshots result in physical therapy — so many of the detective young bucks bounce out of bed with a gauze bandage and a wince. (Eliot Stabler, yeah, I’m talking to *you*)
I agree with your third comment. There tends to a “women can do no wrong” and she’s always the victim atmosphere. I disagree vehemently with that perspective.
The show has done a great job showing the complexity of each character. Beyond the simply caricatures some posters have as good and bad.
Does anyone else feel the show might head into the direction of Walt turning to Hank as a witness to take down Gus?
Does anyone else feel the show might head into the direction of Walt turning to Hank as a witness to take down Gus?
Here’s my take on these points:
About the first: Skyler did not just want to provide a lie for where the money came from. She wanted (for a while now) to get out of the “she is a bitch who divorced her husband for no reason” dead-end she had found herself in. She was mostly off-screen for some time, but that does not mean that she was not thinking for a way to get out of that “trap”. It’s also very possible that she had come up with this alternative explanation for herself, before reaching the (right) conclusion about Walt’s involvement with drug business.
About the second: I think Saul has that covered, or under control. Ofcourse it would look suspicious if Jesse suddenly appeared to own a house and a legit business, so I think that it’s implied that Saul had some means/ways to make it look like those (start) money didn’t come out of nowhere. But beyond that, the main issue was to provide a way to launder his steady mysterious income and trick the IRS. It was also mainly a lesson from Saul to Jesse about doing illegal business the safe way and always have in mind (and priority) to cover your tracks / have a legit cover.
About the third: Walt is not flat out evil. He did not mean for many of what has happened to happen. And most of the time, he refuses to accept the consequences and complications of his actions and decisions. He has become a bad person (not that he was orinally without flaws), but he has not reached the point of considering the option to actively kill someone like Jesse.
Finally, my question… what does Kafkaesque mean? and most importantly, did Jesse “get it” when it was mentioned to him, or did he just pretend to understand the term (-I know that his friends definately had no clue, when he mentioned it to them).
Re; third, I agree. When Walt asked Jessie to cook with him again, it’s because he does have feelings for Jessie, and cares about what happens to him.
That’s why he told him his meth was as good as his when he visited him in the hospital. He was sincere when he said that. Walt knew how important it was for Jessie to feel like he is good at something, anything, especially right then. Still, he is pretty far off from the good side because he let Jane die. I bet that’s what people can’t forgive.
@KnightyNate – I wondered the same thing, what Kafkaesque means and if Jesse actually got what the therapist was implying. All I knew is that Franz Kafka wrote The Metamorphosis, but I Googled Kafkaesque and there’s actually a Wikipedia entry on it: [en.wikipedia.org]
In this setting I think it is “Kafkaesque” that one would go to an NA meeting to recruit users. It is perhaps Kafkaesque that someone who serves the law ends up needing an outlaw to get the medical treatment he needs. I’m sure there are other elements of the episode that could be brought under the broad concept of “Kafkaesque” which generally contains both concepts of absurdity and irony (and perhaps threat, though that may be my own overly narrow definition). Alan probably has a better definition because I think that is closer to his area of expertise and the wikipedia site referenced above also seems very comprehensive.
@KnightyNate: I like your explanation to point 1, not so sure they’ve really covered their bases on 2 (I think they’re relying on our willingness to suspend disbelief – which is okay as they’ve built up good will) and of course I agree with point 3 as my original comment was a little snarky.
Skyler is now fully complicit in spending Walt’s drug money. She’s cooked Ted’s books. She knows Walt was the reason the Cousins attacked Hank. What they’re doing to that woman is truly breaking bad.
From Jan:
The sight of all those trucks heading all over the Southwest with the blue meth (there was even one in the background when three were in the foreground, and later when Walt passed the three, reminded me so much of the pod trucks at the end of the original Invasion of the Body Snatchers. It was the first thing I thought of.
The lighting during the sit-down between Walt & Gus, with the half-darkened faces, was hardly a subtle move, but damn did it work. Instead of seeming cheesy, it really just seemed to make both of them a whole lot more sinister looking. Really well done, I thought.
Justin noted the lighting in the sitdown scene – not subtle, but very effective. Two other compositions stood out for me over the course of the hour: at the end of the rehab scene where Jesse’s talking about the box, the camera pulls back and frames everyone in the room in – yep – a box. But more chilling, when Skyler asks Walt, Are we safe? Are you safe? and then gets out of the car, we see her from way high up… like a sniper would.
So very pretty to look at, but Jesse gaming his fellow addicts was a turning point for me. Not that he was wholly innocent when we met him, but he’s retained his humanity longer than Walt and I’m more invested in him as a character than in Skyler or Hank or Marie. So now he’s done this vicious thing and we all just watched him trade one of the last shards of his humanity for cold hard cash. I’m not sure why I should care anymore. I don’t need white knights and heroes in my TV but the show is starting to feel like The Sopranos: Albuquerque. Everyone’s complicit, everyone’s just walking empty-eyed and aware toward their own doom.
Except, of course, for Hank, Marie, and Walt Jr.
My favorite moment was Walt leaning in along with Marie as Skyler told the story of Walt’s card-counting scheme; such a great set of matching “what’s coming next?” expressions on the two of them.
My second favorite had to be Jesse’s boys at the NA meeting – who knew they could be even a little subtle?
What’s the deal with the Germans?
During the Los Pollos Hermanos commercial, there’s a chyron at the bottom stating that Los Pollos Hermanos is a trademark of “Madrigal Electromotive Gmbh.” That’s a German corporation.
Is Gus just a German stooge? Is Los Pollos Hermanos a franchise operation that’s already big in Deutschland? Or am I just reading too much into it?
That’s a terrific observation. Could it mean Gus & Walt Worldwide at some point?
Uhg
I hate the new board. I Couldn’t see all the comments and posted something John Pearley Huffman already covered and then double posted.
No way to fix a double post or delete the comments?
A) LPH could be a simple franchise that Gus participates as a licensor, like an owner of several McDonald’s franchises. Doesn’t mean that the corporation itself ain’t bent, but that Gus works it in his regional way, with the German headquarters either oblivious or happy with its cut.
B) The only thing stopping Gus is supply — the precursors for that hi-quality meth are regulated worldwide. If that transnational’s his hookup to those chemicals, then the only thing he needs to do is set Gale up in a parallel works — if Jesse can be an adequate assistant, Gale can run his own shop — and, for purposes of risk management, should be running his shop already, if Gus is going to replace the Cartel nationally. Gus is planning too big to rely on one man with remissioned cancer and a former junkie. Three months or no, Gus is too good a planner not to have a backup plan for these unstable cookers.
I laughed out loud when Walt put his blinker on to safely get out of the ditch after his maybe suicide attempt. This show does every tiny little detail so perfectly.
I loved the Al-Anon meeting with Jesse’s two stooges, but hated it too. I root for Jesse every week, even when he’s behaving deplorably. It’s strange how much more forgiveness I have for his evil behavior and how utterly depraved I find Walt to be. Even though it’s cheesy and would make for trite television I kind of would like to see him take classes at the art co-op, stay sober and start to like himself.
The acting and writing is just astounding. My husband disagrees but I think Breaking Bad can give The Wire real competition.
I was thinking tonight that I don’t know what to make of Jesse. What fascinated me early in the season was the quieter, gentler, angrier and more calculating Jesse that came out of rehab. Now he seems to have regressed to the idiot tweaker we remember from the earlier episodes. I love Aaron Paul, don’t get me wrong, but even though I get Jesse’s anger and desire for more power, he’s put his reckless idiot mask back on. I didn’t doubt he’d fall back into the meth trade but he seemed a stronger threat at the beginning of the season.
Of course, as you noted, Alan, you can’t really top the “sales pitch at rehab” approach for pure evil. Maybe that really is the new Jesse.
One thing that bugged me this week — when we were initially introduced to Gus, they made it clear that he was hiding in plain sight by having a respectable business. But now it turns out that every “respectable” business he owns is actually all a direct part of his drug trade — the laundromat, obviously, but now he’s actually shipping drugs in ‘Hermanos Pollos’ trucks? This season, everything seems to be establishing Gus as much less secretive than he previously was. Sure, he throws away the cell phone that the drug dealer called him on — but he threw it away at an Hermanos Pollos restaurant.
This was a great ep, but I’m starting to wonder how Gus keeps everything secret. We’ve now seen dozens of people who directly witness Hermanos Pollos’s involvement with drug shipping.
Anyone notice that Los Pollos Hermanos is owned by a German company( Madrigal Electromotive Gmbh)? Wonder what the back story is on that company?
Google it.
I bet my son that your pre-jump comment was going to be aghast thet they were serving creamed spinach. I lose, this time.
Ha! I had to re-watch the end again after reading the review. When Skyler said she thought Walt “was the reason Hank was here” and she wasn’t gonna forget it, at first I took that to mean she credited Walt as being the reason Hank was still alive (still here with them.) Then reading the review it was apparent that others interpreted it to mean Skyler blamed Walt for Hank’s being “here” as in at the hospital and severely injured. So I watched it again. And I think Sjkyler’s sneer and tone make it obvious its the latter. She holds Walt responsible. How did I miss it? I guess I am foolishly cheering for Walt and (like many) underestimating Skyler’s newfound self-empowerment. She’s become a helluva a character since the 1st season. Gotta love it!
3 years later and I had the same reaction as you. I also thought “she credited Walt as being the reason Hank was still alive”, ouch ! The second watch confirmed it to be the opposite.
During the scene when Anna ” twisted the knife” as you put it Alan, and said “I know that it’s because of you that Hank is here” at first I thought she meant ‘”because he is alive”. As in, you saved his life with that 1 minute phone call. That’s how well she had me fooled. Especially because she also asked if he was safe.
1) The recap at the beginning of the episode played the warning to Hank immediately followed by Hank’s boss talking at his bedside. They really sounded similar.
2) AMC needs to stop those ‘Next Sunday on AMC’ commercials at the last commercial break. Showing previews before the episode ends? Luckily, my DVR caught the title at the beginning and I was able to do a 30-second skip over it.
Being fair, A, this preview was not a specific preview for the next episode. All it showed was a few random shots from the course of the season and Walt saying “I can’t be the bad guy.”
Hey, Alan, if you’re going to give Jesse and your readership a lecture about running a business, it would help if you actually knew what you were talking about. You said the following:
“In the real business world, the ones who actually do the work are compensated far, far less than their bosses most of the time. And in this particular case, Walt and Jesse have gone from small business owners (supplying all the labor, money and materials while assuming all the risk) to employees of Gus’s large meth company. Gus paid for the Walt-cave, supplies the distribution, pays off his dealers, etc., etc., etc., and if a cop should ever happen to look in one of those Los Pollos Hermanos buckets, it’s Gus who goes down for it. But Jesse doesn’t want to view this as a business. He wants to be a criminal: all risk and no responsibility.”
Yeah, no crap. But something else that happens in “the real business world” is that those who are the most valuable and least replaceable get compensated the most.
For example, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Texeira, and C.C. Sabathia may not be getting nearly as much as George Steinbrenner is, but they’re still making a lot more than the last guys on the bench, let alone the concessionaires and club attendants. Why? Because they’re much harder to replace than the other guys, and they’re much more valuable.
After Gus himself, Walt (and by extension, Jesse) are the next most valuable people in the operation, especially since Gus burned his bridge with the cartel in Mexico. Without them, he has a severely limited operation, if he has one at all.
Obviously, $1.5 million for three months of work is a lot of money, but that’s not the point. $100,000 for three months is also a lot of money (almost half a million per year). Should Jesse be satisfied with that as well? The point is that the two guys other than Gus that are most valuable to his operation are making a combined 3.125 percent of the gross.
I don’t know what Gus’ overhead is, but even if we assume that it’s something like $7 million a month (which seems really high), that would leave a profit of $75 million. That gets Walt and Jesse’s cut to a whopping two percent each. I’m sorry, but that’s not commensurate to what they’re doing. Jesse is right. They should be paid more.
And it’s not like he’s saying that he and Walt should get all of the money or even most of it or even half of it. He just wants more than he’s getting now. If he and Walt received a combined $15 million for three months, that would still leave Gus with the vast majority of the profit (like 80 percent).
That said, Jesse didn’t use those math skills when he decided to skim some meth off the top. First of all, his market is like 15 people. Even if he, Badger and Skinny Pete sell all of the meth, he’s only skimming three tenths of a pound per week (it may vary, but that’s what he took this week). At $40,000 per pound, that’s just $12,000 per week. And he has to split it with Badger and Skinny Pete.
Jesse is currently making roughly $116,000 per week with Gus. Even if he keeps two thirds of the $12,000 and gives the remaining third to Skinny Pete and Badger, that represents less than a 7 percent increase in his profit. Considering how dangerous stealing from Gus would be (what, Gus isn’t going to notice that some of his meth is being sold by unuathorized dealers?), this hardly seems worth taking the risk.
A couple other things. You said that Walt was “playing chicken” with oncoming traffic. Who plays chicken with his eyes closed? Doesn’t that defeat the whole purpose? Note that he didn’t drift into the oncoming traffic until after his eyes were closed, which indicates that he simply nodded off at the wheel. He must be tired, what with all the work he has to do, in addition to keeping vigil at Hank’s bedside.
Also, Hank’s long rehab doesn’t mean he can’t be the one to discover that Walt is actually Heisenberg. In fact, he has much more time to think now, so he may connect some dots that he wouldn’t otherwise have and make the discovery anyway. Don’t rule it out.
I’m not sure I agree your points. I don’t think Walt is as indispensable as you assume. It doesn’t take a Nobel-caliber chemist to cook phenyl-2 methamphetamine. Jesse is living testament. I can’t imagine that someone of Gale’s education hadn’t already picked up everything he needs to know in the short time he worked with Walt. Considering that someone other than Walt prepared the operation, lab, and materialsâ€¦
It’s not really about the money for Jesse. It’s about being an outlaw, and not being somebody else’s bitch.
One does not squint when they nod off. Alan was not referring to the game of Chicken in the literal sense. In the car, Walt was the only one playing, but in the room with Gus, Walt stared down the chicken man, and despite the extending the deal, the chicken man essentially called his bluff. When you’re saying things like “I know I owe you my life” and “I respect the strategy”, you’re not playing hardball; you’re pleading. Both scenarios were tests of Walt’s brinksmanship, and in both cases Walt set himself up to lose.
Jesse got a whole ounce of weed for his box??? Damn, that must have been a really nice box. An ounce of weed usually goes for 300-400 bucks. Maybe Jesse really should think about becoming a carpenter full time.
That was my first thought too! He shouldn’t have been embarrassed he made a $300 box. Hell he should have stayed in wood shop and made more of them.
Did he say an ounce of weed or a bag of weed? $300 for a handmade inlaid box made from exotic woods, that probably took him hours and hours to make, not such a bad deal.
Jesse. Some one should tell him dead ends the game.
Skyler. Where can I get one.
Gus. Lets make a deal with the devil.
Walt. In way over his head.
Is it just me or do Skyler and Gus make a good couple?
YES!! funny how i thought of that too. gus would want it just to ensure that walt knew who was who’s b;tch.
A few comments.
I saw Walt’s reckless driving on the highway as more of a sign of his loss of control. You’d think a guy who has just been given a significant pay bump to $15M a year (remember, Walt was earning $40K as a teacher). Walt’s not thinking about the cash, he’s thinking about the 3 months or the 12 months or whatever Gus has told him – can he honestly trust Gus? And more importantly Walt is going to have to make the first move if Gus is going to make a move.
I think Jesse’s comments triggered two things for Walt:
1) The money aspect – of which Walt seemed to have thought about before: “96 million dollars” and he seems content with the situation. An above comment makes reference to a few people who are well paid amongst big corporations/sports teams alluding to that fact that they’re irreplaceable – but surely at some stage Walt will be replaceable?
2) On his rant about being ripped off Jesse says: “..and what happens after the 3 months” and then “whatevers” that. But I think more importantly, this has Walt thinking about Gus’ motives and leads him into his working out that Gus’ people orchestrated the shoot out.
Also, I’ve noticed some of the cinematography hints at a surveillance theme – Walt getting changed in the lab, shot from inside of the locker, etc.
Did anyone notice Walt scrubbing at a black spot on one of the reaction vessels? Either someone else has been in there or there are hidden cameras? Remember, the guy who installed cameras in Walt’s place – there would easily be a few in the lab, undoubtedly.
Lastly, I loved the ending but did anyone notice Walt stare directly into the camera right at the end?
I honestly thought that the end of The Wire was the end of television that I would watch, but goddam I love this show.
Does anyone else crack up at the Veggies and Dip platter that Gus has out as a spread when he has meetings out on the chicken farm?
He had the Veggies and Dip platter out when he met with the Cousins/Tico/Boss “who was the lawyer from the Wire.”
Did anyone else think Hank was faking having feeling in his legs for Marie’s sake? It just looked like he was trying to give the doctor the numbers the doctor was looking for.
Agree, it definitely appeared that way to me. Hank was trying to protect Marie and give off his big tough guy nothing can hurt me image, which was odd considering how he downplayed his “seeing the blue meth as a problem before anyone else did,” and seemed to be giving off a more honest impression of himself.
I’m guessing next week there will be some more honesty from Hank when he brings working with the physical therapist.
Wow! I missed that entirely. Probably because I *really* wanted him to have feeling in his legs. The thought that he would be paralyzed was just too heartbreaking. Which is probably why he will be. Sigh…
For KnightyNate: KafÂ·kaÂ·esque: adjective
relating to, or suggestive of Franz Kafka or his writings;
especially : having a nightmarishly complex, bizarre, or illogical quality.
ALso – meant to say that I think Skyler has the potential to become an evil superpower. Her gambling lie does provide batter care for Hank and does help her sister but it also does the following: gets her out from under the endless questions about why she left Walt, gives her some control over Walt (and puts Marie and Hank in her debt), lets her punish Walt and finally gives her a way to justify getting her hands on some of that cash. Brilliant. Skyler and Jesse revealed their ugly sides in this episode big time.
Thanks for the short explanation. I looked the term up in wikipedia as well, but I haven’t read any Kafka’s works, and the definition there was somewhat vague and confusing for me (also english is not my native language).
One thing Skyler would notice that Walt wouldn’t: The extra tutoring that Walt Jr. could now get, once he makes the transition to college and independent living.
Lots of cash could make Walt Jr. less defined by his disabilities, and could even start him up in a business tailored for his gifts. At the beginning, Walter was seeing Thug Life as mere survival for his family; Skyler could see how they’d flourish. Very tempting.
And as to an earlier question, I think it’s clear that Jesse how no idea what “Kafkaesque” meant. I don’t think he was trying to pretend that he did, his “Yeah, totally Kafkaesque. Majorly” response was said with a kind of sneer and eye-roll.
A couple of quibbles about the commercial and Gus’s restaurants. (These are super nitpicky points and do not at all detract from my enjoyment of the show).
First, the commercial shows the chicken on a rotisserie then fried in the next shot. Because of the equipment required, most fast food places choose only one of those preparations, not both.
Second, a southwest regional chain that has a Hispanic-influenced brand like “Pollos Hermanos” would most likely have grilled or rotisserie chicken, not fried (think El Pollo Loco).
Yes, I wondered about those fried chunklets too, after seeing the rotisserie chickens earlier in the ad. I hadn’t noticed previously how they arrive on the “plate”.
The discrepancy is the clue: LPH would be primarily a rotisserie chicken joint, which is the quality preparation you’d see south of the border — but the fried chicken dishes allow for use of the batter THAT HIDES THE METH. The stupid gringos’ taste for fried food is the perfect cover for drugs — Walt would respect that strategy, too.
cgeye is really onto something…I’ve thought for years that there must be crack in Andy Capp’s Hot Fries…never can’t finish the whole bag Quickly!
I just wanted to drop a quick note about the scene with Marie, Skylar, Hank’s doctor, and the insurance representative. The term “Kafkaesque” really did permeate throughout the episode and this was another example of how effective it was in establishing the mood. Jesse’s earlier rant about working for the man and not getting his true value’s worth very much rang true in this hospital scene. The best possible treatment is available for Hank, but not through his insurance. He and Marie have the freedom to get it, but at the same time do not. I have always loved Breaking Bad’s ability to make everyday or at the very least situations people can relate to (high price of insurance, dealing with post-traumatic stress, loving and not loving someone at the same time) connect with abnormal and extreme cases like laundering money to evade conviction or cooking crystal for less than its worth. It shows how we all have the capacity to break bad, albeit in our own ways.
I have read some of the ideas about Walt’s scence driving his car back into town. I don’t think it was “suicidal” at all, nor do I think he nodded off. He very deliberately started pushing down on the accelerator, he knew what he was doing. Then he closed his eyes, he was after a “rush”, he’s turning into an adrenaline junkie. After he ends up on the shoulder, he takes a deep breath, then puts his turn signal on to get back onto the road, turning back into safe and boring Walt.
Best interpretation of that scene yet. I totally buy that.
I viewed it like this,
Walt just realised his indispensable he really is. He essentially was given a choice of work for me or your family is not protected. Here’s some more money to make your feel better.
I think he felt real fear in him for the first time.
From Jan:
I saw the scene the same way Mark did: Walt is an adrenaline junky. I know people like that, and it rang true to me.
Why does pollos hermanos roast their chicken and then fry it? I’m sure that’s the secret to their success.
LPH logo here:
[cocotazo.tumblr.com]
kafkaesque, just search for Franz Kafka, and his works (you can even read them – ypu’d get the point easily) because the whole name came from his novels; basically it means that smth is quite complex in a strange way, disorienting, weird.. hard to explain – better try his works ;-) enjoy and take care!
Skylar’s construct about the illegal gambling was brilliant. Even more than what it did to Walt, it sets up an incredible irony in that the money that will save Hank is going to come from the thing he’s sworn to track down and destroy. The blue meth he’s been chasing, the mythic Heisenberg he’s been hunting, will be his personal salvation. Unwittingly, he and Marie will be in it up to their eyebrows when all is said and done. Brilliant … and evil. As much as I want to see Hank walk again, I pity him when he finds out how much it REALLY cost him and how he ended up in bed with the enemy, with the illegal drug traffic he’s fought against his whole career.
Great episode, though I tend to think Skyler wasn’t twisting the knife into Walt at the end of the episode as much as some others do. The proximity of that scene to the one where she breaks up with Ted makes me think she may believe more of what she said in her gambling tale than she wants to let on to Walt. I’m definitely not certain at this point, but I think she’s moving towards acceptance of Walt’s meth life (or past meth life, she seemed to put some emphasis on the fact that Walt had stopped “gambling”) one rationalization at a time.
Also, I’m a bit surprised this thread has been live for almost a day and no one’s made a “Like in Superman 3?” reference re: Jesse’s plan. Consider that problem fixed. :)
Jesse can easily lift and throw around boxes containing 200 pounds of meth? 200 pounds? And those plastic bins can hold that much weight?
As someone pointed out earlier, the electronic scale is recording cumulative weight. Each bin is about 20 pounds; the total at the end is the weight of the entire batch.
So the blue meth is showing up as far away as Farmington now, eh? Nice to see a nod to The Shield.
Farmington is located in the NW corner of New Mexico.
The minute I heard Jesse give Walt the count near the end of the show, I (and I’m sure everyone else) knew that he was skimming off the top. All I could do was shake my head- Jesse has NO idea who he’s stealing from. Poor ba$tard.
Jesse is going to end up as chicken feed.
So would that make Jesse the secret ingredient that makes Los Pollos Hermanos chicken oh-so-plump and delicious? I don’t even want to think about what happened to any of the previous victims of The Chicken Man.
“Los Pollos Hermanos is PEOPLE!!!”
@kristilogan LMAO!
I didn’t think Walter was negotiating for a raise with Gus, but rather asking “Who will protect me and my family when I no longer work for you?” The answer was “If that worries you, you can keep working for me. I’ll give you a small bump so we can pretend that’s what you were asking for” Hence the suicidal behavior: Walt knows he’s trapped as Gus’s man as long as Gus wantd him.”
Exactly. He wasn’t looking for a raise, but for security. Just like many of us, he was wondering what is going to happen when the three-month agreement ends.
Don’t forget – he had kept telling Gus he didn’t want to cook any more, etc. and had to be persuaded by Gus to come work for him “just for three months”.
Exactly !
And he said “you know why I am doing this” – very clear the objective was his family and not the money / raise.
Rufus, good question re: what if The Chicken Brothers exist somewhere above Gus on some sort of international drug hierarchy? I’m just having trouble being vicariously afraid of Gus having not yet seen him or any defined underling of his doing anything really creepy/violent. Mike the Fixer is pretty cool but seems only about 94% cold-blooded. I guess what I’m really saying here is, I already miss the Cousins. Is anyone else a Bill Simmons/BS REPORT Podcast fan? He’s allegedly going to start watching/commenting this summer, and I’m pumped for his take. Alan, get on the July/August BS calendar, please.
Oops, repeated myself. PLEASE DELETE cause I don't know how :(
I’m late to the commenting here (just catching up with the whole series on iTunes), but did anyone else notice how several of Jesse’s descriptive terms of the box sounded like a description of meth? He mentioned that its finish was as smooth as glass, and at the end when talking about how it smelled good said something about how he would just like to “put his nose in and inhale”. Great subtle writing in this show!