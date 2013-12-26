‘Breaking Bad’: ‘Ozymandias’ review, take two

Back in mid-September, “Breaking Bad” gave us its best episode ever in “Ozymandias, on the exact same day I wound up in the hospital with a burst appendix and a bad infection. I watched, and wrote about, “Ozymandias” only hours after surgery, while very high on painkillers, and though my review was not full gibberish, it was gibberish enough that it's nagged at me ever since.
So the following is an attempt to get right what once went wrong, possibly “Quantum Leap”-style, by writing the review I wish I could have written back on September 15. I can't promise it won't be colored by things that happened in the ensuing “Granite State” or “Felina,” so if you happen to be coming to this review years from now as a person lucky enough to be watching “Breaking Bad” for the first time, you may want to read the semi-coherent original review and return to this later.
A whole lot of thoughts on “Ozymandias” coming up just as soon as I remind you to put on your seat belt…
“WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU?!?! WE'RE A FAMILY!!!… We're a family.” -Walter White
About seven seconds pass between the time Walter White screams the words “we're a family” and the time he whispers them, and they are an eternity. They are everything. Those seven seconds are what “Breaking Bad” has been building to for the previous 59 hours. They are every illusion Walter White has ever had about himself being shattered. They are the terrified faces of his wife and son as they huddle together on the floor, trying to wish him into the cornfield. They are all the bogus self-rationalizations he has told himself and others being dipped in acid until they are no longer identifiable by forensic science. They are Walter White finally, after so much time and so much sin, coming to terms with everything he has lost.
“Ozymandias” is the greatest hour “Breaking Bad” has ever given its audience. It is also the most terrible. It is unmerciful in what it does to Walt, what it does to Hank and Skyler and Flynn and Marie, and what it does to us.
It's staggering how many horrible things happen in this hour, presented to us by writer Moira Walley-Beckett, director Rian Johnson and company. We return to the shootout in the desert with Gomez already dead, and Hank soon follows him. Jack and the Nazis get their hands on nearly all of Walt's fortune. Walt tells Jesse about Jane, then leaves him in the hands of Todd, who tortures Jesse and forces him to cook meth. Walt steals baby Holly, leaving a wrecked Skyler kneeling in the street. It's the nightmare scenario for everyone we care about even a little (though an awfully good day at the office for the Nazis). Individually, any of these events would be enough to make for one of the darkest “Breaking Bads” ever; all together, we're hurled into a bottomless pit, left feeling somewhere in between the catatonic look on Walt's face after Jack shoots Hank and the hysterical one on Skyler's when Walt drives off with their daughter.
In an episode full of metaphorical stabs to the gut (and one literal slash of Walt's hand), none resonated more with me that night, or in the months after it (nor will, I suspect, in the future) than those seven seconds at the end of Walt and Skyler's fight. It's not just that the brawl itself is so ugly, with Holly's cries echoing from just off-camera, while Flynn watches paralyzed with shock. Walter White has been in the middle of ugly fights before, after all. It's that it's the air being let out of the final balloon Walt floated for himself and others as he tried to justify the path he was going down. Every part of it has been a lie, and bit by bit he's been forced to reckon with that.
He told himself that he could make money cooking meth without hurting anyone, but that one was abandoned almost instantly. He told himself he would only do it until he had enough money to pay for his treatment, but he got better and kept cooking. He thought he could talk Skyler into continuing the marriage, but she called the cops on him(*), walked into the swimming pool to get the kids away from him and told him that she was just waiting for him to die. He thought he could do this without ever running afoul of or endangering Hank, and instead Hank and Steve Gomez are lying in the hole where Walt had previously hidden his fortune. He thought he could keep his hands clean of Jesse's murder – which, really, is the cause of so much of what happens here, since if he hadn't needed to outsource this particular murder, Hank would still be alive and Walt would be behind bars – and thought he could talk his way out of any situation, up to and including convincing a stone killer like Uncle Jack to let Hank live.
(*) The brilliance of that lingering shot of the phone resting next to the kitchen knives comes from our knowledge that Skyler has called the authorities (or family) for help with Walt in the past; we know just as well as she does that it doesn't work. Walter White can not be reasoned with at this point, and if he really has killed Hank – as she assumes after some D'Angelo Barksdale-style interrogation about her brother-in-law's whereabouts – then it's time to bring a knife to this particular fight.
When all those illusions are gone – when Hank and Gomez are dead, when Jack rides off with all but one barrel of cash, and Jesse as his prisoner – the one that Walt still clings so tightly to is that he has done all of this for his family, and that as a result, his family will go with him into the unknown, no matter what they have heard and what they believe. Walt's capacity for self-deception is so enormous that even after Skyler intuits what happened in the desert, even after she pulls a very large carving knife on him and shrieks at him to leave the house, he is still convinced he can talk her out of it. And after she cuts his palm, after they wrestle on the floor and Flynn – who only minutes earlier was directing all his anger at the situation towards Skyler – has tackled him and positioned himself as his mother's human shield, Walt somehow still thinks he's being the only reasonable party.
“WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU?!?!” he bellows. “WE'RE A FAMILY!” Because being in a family, in Walt's eyes, means forgiving any deed, up to and including being responsible for the murder of another member of that family.
And then those eyes truly see what he has wrought, and how his wife and son look at him, and that lie is gone, forever. Yes, they are a family, but some sins run too deep even for family. Walt has lost them, and as a result he's lost everything. Each of these monstrous things he has done has been for them – or so he has told himself, even as we've seen many seasons worth of evidence of the pleasure Walt took in becoming a master criminal – and if they want no part of him, then what was the point? Why did all of these people, up to and including Hank, have to die? Why couldn't the damn cancer have just taken him on the night he talked about with Jesse back in “Fly”?
When he whispers, “We're a family,” the words are still a lie, but the tone of complete and utter defeat is perhaps the most honest thing we've ever heard emerge from Walter White's mouth.
That his next move is to grab Holly and drive away from the house over Skyler's frenzied objection might suggest that Walt has not, in fact, recognized the flaw in his reasoning. But it's an irrational impulse born out of the shock of that epiphany. Seeing the hate and terror in Skler and Flynn's eyes is so brutal that Walt briefly retreats to his default mode of lying to himself. He may think that his relationship with Holly remains untainted, and that in a new locale with $11 million to spend, he can build a bond with her that's stronger than the one he severed with the rest of the family. But he's also a sick, dying man who's in no real shape to care for a baby, and who almost certainly won't be around long enough to see that relationship blossom. It takes hearing Holly cry for her mommy(**) in the restroom to let go, once and for all, of the idea that he can take any of his family with him.
(**) The baby playing Holly said it unprompted during filming – among the more important improvisations in TV history, right alongside Johnny Carson reacting to Ed Ames' errant tomahawk throw – and Bryan Cranston, pro's pro that he is, went along with it. He could have sold the moment even without the cries of “Mama,” but they unintentionally took the power of the moment to another level.
Holly's cries also make Walt realize that his kids will need their mother alive and out of prison to take care of them. And that realization leads to yet another incredible scene in an hour full of them, as Walt calls Skyler and unleashes a torrent of invective at her, assuming that the police will overhear and and be convinced she's a wholly innocent party. On the one hand, it's a generous move. On the other, the vile things he says to her do not come from nowhere. Like the fake confession he recorded as a threat to Hank, the lies are carefully laid on a foundation of truth. Walt has thought many of these disgusting sentiments about Skyler – just as, intentionally or not, the dialogue echoes much of the unfortunate anti-Skyler sentiment among the fanbase – and is uttering them now at the moment when they may prove most useful.
In the end, Jesse is a slave to the Nazis, Holly is safe at a fire station, and Walt is sitting in front of the dam that looks like a graveyard, waiting to be picked up by Saul's relocation specialist, alongside the only thing he has left: the one barrel of cash Jack left him as a sop to his Walt-admiring nephew. After all the lies Walt told to himself and others about why he was doing this and what the results would be, this is the cold, dirty, empty truth, and it's a stark image that beautifully matches the Percy Bysshe Shelley poem that gives the episode its name:
“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:
Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.'
The night this episode aired, I noted that the combination of nausea, pain and loopiness I was feeling from my surgery and my meds oddly put me in just the right frame of mind to experience it. Watched again three months later under more sober and healthy conditions, it is no less shattering. This is the climax to Walter White's story, and it's as masterful as we could have possibly hoped for. That it's also such an emotionally devastating hour is the point. Walter White is a bad man. He has brought all of this on himself and others, and we've gone along for the ride, sometimes being turned off by his deeds, sometimes thrilling to them and buying into the same rationalizations he does. He needs to be cause and witness to the unspeakable events of “Ozymandias” to truly understand what he has done, and we need to pay witness to it, too, no matter how agonizing that may be.
“We're a family.” No. Not now. Not in the future. These things have always been about Walter White, not his family. Now he's alone with the fruits of his labor, just as it should be.
Some other thoughts:
* It's remarkable how few scenes the episode has, given how eventful it is. The immediate aftermath of the shootout from “To'hajiilee” takes up nearly half the episode, and the show had to get special dispensation from the Hollywood guilds to avoid showing the credits (which could have been a distraction from such an important moment) until 19 minutes in. The first we even see of someone who wasn't part of the shootout is Marie in the A1 parking lot, 23 minutes in.
* From the moment Walt watched Jane die choking on her own vomit – an event that he inadvertently caused, by the way, by pushing on the mattress until she rolled onto her back – near the end of season 2, I've been waiting for Jesse to find out. In all that time, I never once considered the possibility that Walt would simply tell it to him out of spite – as a way to vent all the rage he's feeling towards the Hank-murdering, fortune-stealing Nazis – and yet it seems perfect (and evil) when it happens. Walt was the only one who knew what actually happened, so he would have to be the one to tell Jesse (as he came close to doing while under the influence back in “Fly”), and pettiness is one of Walter White's default modes. Again, none of these things happen if he doesn't quit his company out of resenting Gretchen's relationship with Elliott (and most of it doesn't happen if he accepts their offer to pay for treatment).
* Learning about Jane is bad enough, but for Jesse to then be tortured by the Nazis and forced to cook by Todd (with the photo of Andrea and Brock as an implicit threat as to what will happen if he doesn't)? Again, other than Jack, Todd and Kenny, everyone in the episode is the winner (or loser?) of the Who Suffered the Most? game, but Jesse's predicament is among the more visceral in its hopelessness.
* Hank dies well – at least from a Western movie kind of perspective – not begging for his life or playing along with Walt's futile attempt to save it. They're not his final words (Jack shoots him in mid-sentence a moment later), but “You're the smartest guy I ever met, and you're too stupid to see he made up his mind 10 minutes ago” is the most incisive possible summary of the difference between how the two brothers-in-law saw the world. Walt remains deluded about what he can talk people into, where Hank sees the situation for exactly what it is.
* The opening flashback to Walt and Jesse's first cook (and Skyler's time as a seller of things on eBay) was actually the final scene of the series filmed, mainly to allow Cranston and Paul to look as relatively clean-cut as they did back in the pilot.
* The song playing as Walt rolls the barrel through the desert – and note that you can spot Walt's khaki pants from the pilot episode lying in the background – is Eddy Arnold's “Time's A Gettin' Hard,” and its tale of a man who has lost everything could not seem more apropos for the moment, even as we know how much cash is in that barrel.
Once again, what did everybody else think?
For me, best episodes of Breaking Bad are ‘Half Measuers’ and ‘One Minute’ in that order.
I completely agree, ‘half measures’ and ‘full measures’ are my two favorite episodes of the series and I’ve lost count how many times I’ve rematched them. I was never a huge Skyler fan, she was too annoying for my taste but I didn’t hate her, but I never understood the venomous hate men seemed to have for her. I recently bought the series for a friend of mine who’d never seen it and his hatred for Skyler was off the charts, he kept saying that he wanted the series to end with ‘Skyler eating a bullet’. It amazes me that no one has that much hate for Walt, who was the true villain of the show.
Svetlana, I’ve marveled at the hatred directed at Carmela Soprano, Betty Draper (and later Megan Draper), Skyler White and Annie T. of Treme by people who have no problem with their husbands’/boyfriends’ behavior. One hopes it’s just 14 year old boys on the net, and not grown men, who can’t see how unbalanced that is.
I never “hated” Skylar. Moreso, she just comes off as hypocritical, even moreso than Carmela Soprano. Carmela knew who Tony was when she married him. Skylar, on the other hand, didnt marry a criminal, but when Walt became one she seemed to vaccilate between wanting Walt to be good or bad. It was like, “Be a criminal, but within the boundaries I set,” which was–probably more to male viewers–just a different iteration of what the non-criminal Walter White had always been. You can be a chemist, but lets play it safe and secure and have you teach chemistry. You can eat bacon, Walt, but it has to be turkey bacon. Skylar seemed to be the one holding Walt back in life (in reality, of course, she wasn’t. Walt had made his own mistakes that led to his limited life options) and when she got involved in Walt’s crimes, she tried to control him in that as well.
Betty Draper is the wild card here. I don’t compare her to the other two as both Carmela and Skylar are reasonably intelligent women, while I view Betty as basically a spoiled, half-developed child.
Jacob, I don’t have “favorite episodes” as much as fave parts of episodes, and Half Measures contains the wonderfully written and acted speech by Mike about the domestic violence perpetrator. Solid gold.
Not just Mike’s speech but scene with Jesse and Walt in the diner, Jesse confronting Gus and the shocking scene at the end. Amazing episode.
Charlielucky, it’s venturing a little too far OT, but Bettie Draper is the only one on the list not in modern-day fiction. She may be in some readings a “spoiled, half-developed child” but there are plenty of hints of how much potential she once had, how her back story held her back (not to mention the era), and how she got slapped down (including by Don, her mother and father, etc.) whenever she tried to change. There was a scene in last year’s Mad Men that indicated a new level of maturity in Betty. Also the scenes in Italy showed a different side of her, away from the constraints. Interesting to see if that will go anywhere.
Kathy, I have not seen Season Six yet and, unfortunately, probably won’t until it is on Netflix so i can’t comment on her development past Season Five. I concur that her back story led to her underdevelopment and that the times in which she lived often didn’t allow women to advance and develop in ways they can today. But there is a fine line between being held back letting yourself be held back, and i think she is one of those women who isn’t truly happy unless she feels restrained or disappointed as those are the only constants in a life and era full of changing social dynamics. II can see her becoming Livia Soprano in twenty years.
Charlielucky says he can see Betty Draper turning into Livia Soprano…but I can see Skyler White doing the same thing. Hey, she’s henpecking a criminal! She’s passive-aggressive! She doesn’t recognize her own faults and whines about her molehills while dismissing other people’s problems. I can really hear her going “Aw, poor you!” to Marie’s marital frustrations, or Walt’s day-to-day misery, or Hank’s performance anxiety.
I can’t comment on the “hatred” of Skyler, but I did dislike her. The issue with her character is that she is basically “Walt Lite”. While Walt is intelligent and capable, and good at all sorts of things, Skyler has no demonstrable skills aside from bookkeeper to an unsuccessful company, she is even more inept at crime than he, every bit as hypocritical, every bit as prone to make poor judgement calls. But all sorts of people, most notably Alan Sepinwall and Anna Gunn, bend over backwards to justify her, or paint her as some sort of victim.
Walt is given no credit for his expressed desire to protect and provide for his family, which is fine, because it’s a lie. But Walt admits it in the end. What Skyler never admits is the equivalent hypocrisy in her own stated positions about keeping the kids safe. Either she is also just as self-serving as he, or astronomically stupid. If you are really THAT concerned about the danger your drug-cooking husband might bring home, you don’t demand he move out at your convenience, YOU LEAVE. We later see why. The Cousins show up at the house where Walt is listed as living. From what we see of their behavior prior to that, it confirms what common sense would say – drug cartel assassins are very unlikely to accept “No, my meth-cooking husband moved out last week” as an excuse. They would have come right in and only left Skyler and the kids alive to the point they needed them to lure Walt into their clutches. Later Skyler trades access to the kids back to Walt in exchange for his going along with her car wash scheme. If he is really so dangerous as to deserve all the spite and hate-filled attitude she’s been projecting at the protagonist of this show, then his agreement with her personal money-laundering preferences is not sufficient grounds on which to let this event horizon of evil back into her children’s lives!
And then there is all the horrible stuff she does to the car wash owner to make him sell. Never mind that he has put years into this business. He will sell at the price a soccer mom decides is fair based on counting customers for a couple of days, or he will be defrauded into accepting a lesser price! And why? All so Skyler can jerk Saul and Walt around to feel powerful. And how did this car wash even come to be on our favorite termagant’s radar? She quit her bookkeeping job, offered specious frivolous reasons to her husband, and he had to take a second job at the car wash to pick up the slack, so she could sit around at home pretending she’s a writer. I guess every other employer in the ABQ area was too threatened by a strong woman for her to find gainful employment.
People might justify her suspicions and nagging of Walt in the early episodes as based on some wifely insight or intuitive understand of Walt, and claim that her intrusion into his “cancer” issues is perfectly justified by virtue of her position as his spouse…but that’s not the kind of relationship the Whites have. If Skyler is so in tune with Walt that she is instantly aware that he is up to shenanigans, where was that insight to let her know how desperately unhappy her husband was? How did she miss that he was miserable at the surprise birthday party she imposed on him (“make sure you stand up to your boss and get home when I expect you home!”), which was monopolized by her brother-in-law’s posturing and work tape?
In response to any assertion of her emotional entitlement as Walt’s wife, I offer the Birthday E-bay Handjob as Exhibit A and rest my case.
All sorts of people buy in to her version of events with very little questioning, or else defend her as if she is a purely innocent victim. Alan pointed out that a lot of her actions in the middle seasons, particularly around the car wash swindle, are an attempt to maintain a modicum of control over a life she never asked for… but she ask for it. She asked for a life where she doesn’t have to flee her house, or have people gossip about the drug-dealer’s widow or face her family about her either appalling taste in husbands, or her sheer blindness to his activities. She wants a life where Walt will die in a manner most convenient to her, in which she makes the maximum profit and suffers the minimum inconvenience and legal or social consequences. But, like so many contemporary TV antiheros, she isn’t happy sitting silently in a room, so she has to jerk Walt and Saul around to maintain her self-image or accustomed state of control over Walt. Walt just wanted to cook meth and make a profit with minimal danger. Skyler just wanted to get through his drug-dealing ordeal with minimal repercussions. You don’t get either thing, because you can’t reap benefits without consequences. Skyler got set straight by her lawyer and chickened out. She never knew the real scope of danger or threats, and most her impulses to leave where, I would argue, more inspired by Walt’s displays of power or capability beyond her estimations, than any real sense of danger.
THAT characterization is what a lot of people picked up on, and resented about her: that she’s a controlling, self-serving woman, whose conflicts with other characters are mostly driven by her desire or inability to get her own way.
I’ve made this comment before, but it bears repeating because the reason that people (men and women) hate Skyler is because she reminds them of someone they actually know who acted as a “wet blanket” to something fun they wanted to do. We watch action-oriented shows and movies because we want to vicariously live through the cool stuff the characters are doing. We would never want to become drug dealers, but watching Walt outmaneuver the twins, Gus, etc., is thrilling. Then you have his wife, who scolds him and makes him eat turkey bacon, and it’s really just a comedown from the action and reminds us of our own boring, cholesterol-lowering lives.
You can’t hate Walter White because he’s a wholly fictional construction – a mild-mannered science teacher who becomes a murderous drug kingpin. I guarantee nobody on this board has ever known anyone like that. You can’t “hate” him any more than you’d hate a white walker on Game of Thrones. However, I’m sure everyone here has had someone scold them and hold them back from something cool they wanted to do, and Skyler just reminds them of that real person, and it gets under their skin. It’s as simple as that.
P.S. – “I guess every other employer in the ABQ area was too threatened by a strong woman for her to find gainful employment.”
That is an awesome comment.
Hislocal – Exactly. Look at her visit to Jesse – the perfect storm of passive-aggressive and pushy. She barges onto his property, opening, and entering through, a gate over his vociferous objections, then getting right up in his face, and as soon as she crosses into his personal space, folds over her abdomen in a defensive posture snottily asserting “don’t touch me!”
Everyone has met someone like that and they are incredibly frustrating to deal with, switching from one set of social mores to another as best suits them. One minute, she’s a liberated modern woman, and how dare you stand in her way or deny her right to get in your face. The next, she is falling back on the traditional chivalric prerogatives of a lady. A modern woman can work in an office with her chest bared to her boss, and who are you to stop her? But when that gets awkward, she can quit and sit around at home doing “work” that is more recreational than laborious, and well within her rights to expect her husband to work two jobs to care for her, and do any chores she does not want to do herself. She’s not lazy or underachieving, she’s a traditional housewife!
Pick one set of values or the other, you can’t sit around claiming the best of both worlds. But that’s what the Skyler Whites & Carmella Sopranos do. They accept the benefits of their husbands’ lifestyles, adopt aspects of their mentalities when it serves their advantage, but then use the very fact of their husbands’ criminality as a club in marital spats.
The worst, for Skyler, is that the closest she comes to leaving him, is when she knows nothing more than that Walt has crossed the arbitrary line of legality, rather than committed any inherently immoral actions. Once she ascertains both how lucrative his business is, and the limits he will not cross (i.e. that she can hold the kids hostage against him), she never really tries to get free and clear of him, merely pities herself and manuevers for advantage against him.
What a nice treat – bravo, Alan! This truly was the most awesome episode of an most awesome series. It’s the only episode of a show I can recall where the second I finished watching it, I thought about what to watch next, and realized that I couldn’t do any better than watching this episode once more. So I just went straight to the begining and watched it a second time!
Walt telling Jesse about Jane is the one false-seeming note in that episode, in my opinion. It doesn’t feel natural to me, not something Walt would actually say; it feels like the writers just had to get that information out in the open, and there were no other obvious ways to do it, since Walt is the only one who knows about it.
I agree, I would have much preferred it if they had saved it for the finale – after he tells Jesse to kill him. It would have felt more ‘real’ (in the sense that Walt would use it as a chip to try to get Jesse to do what he wanted one more time) – and it would have made Jesse’s decision much more powerful and redemptive.
@MADMEME. That’s a good point. I agree that it would have been better if it was revealed to Jesse in the finale.
It made complete sense to me. Walt had just seen Hank die. In his arrogance and his grief (more, I think, for the loss of his family that he knew was coming as a result, rather than grief for the loss of Hank’s life), and his anger and his impotence to do anything to the Nazis, he blamed Jesse for Hank’s death. After all, it was Jesse’s fault for working with Hank. If only he had just given himself up and let the Nazi hitmen kill him outside Andrea’s house, Walt wouldn’t have had to call the Nazis and Hank would still be alive. (so is his thinking).
Walt saw someone he loved (or the symbol of something he claimed to love, i.e. “family”) die. In that moment of anger, he retaliates on Jesse by revealing he too was responsible for the death of someone Jesse loved (and likely forcing Jesse to relive that pain). It makes perfect sense. It would not have made sense for him to reveal it later, when emotions had leveled off. The revelation always had to come at a moment of anger and pain, not of the forgiveness that we saw in Felina.
Disagree. I think it’s perfectly fitting that Walt wants to twist the knife a bit more then and there before Jesse dies, because he is projecting all his anger, grief and blame onto Jesse. If he thinks Jesse is as good as dead, then why not pile on the miserable for an added dose of revenge? Don’t see any logic flaws in how it’s scripted.
I’m with Daniel and Rabid here, partly as stated but mostly that: there was a time Jesse was family to Walt–called him son, paid his rehab–and it shows Walt’s change as well as making Jesse’s last days hopeless, in that: the father figure you once knew let your girlfriend die, and now is letting you be taken captive by folks who will threaten (and eventually carry out threat) to kill Andrea and Brock. The depth of that makes the finale’s twists sweeter, when the two part ways after each has saved, or refused to kill, the other–they’re not father/son any more, but they are “even.”
Before Season 5 Part 2 started, I said that I hoped that Walt’s poisoning of Brock and Walt’s involvement in Jane’s death never came up, because even though Jesse doesn’t know about them, we the viewers do, and it’s more important to give the viewers something compelling to watch than to give closure to a fake person that doesn’t exist, and we’ve already been down both those roads and didn’t need to visit them again.
But, they did both and I was disappointed, but it wasn’t the end of the world.
I recently rewatched Ozmandias, Granite State and Felina as a single 2+ hour block, and taken together, I really think they constitute the greatest series finale in TV history. The finale has its detractors, and I agree that, by itself, it was a little too neat, but the arc of these three episodes (when viewed as a unit) really was fantastic.
I agree totally. I have rewatched the final three episodes a couple of times and they are just great together.
I’d add “To’hajiilee” to that, as I feel like the last four episodes effectively contain every possible ending that was considered for the series (Walt in cuffs, Walt driven out away from ABQ in shame and destruction, Walt fading away with a whimper, and the actual finale). I don’t look at it as a “four part” finale so much as a glimpse of all the different viable paths for an end to things, snaking around to the end they ultimately landed on.
Smreyno’s interpretation is interesting to me. Wonder if it is true. Personally think the first three episodes naturally follow each other and are part of the same ending. It’s the final episode that doesn’t fit for me; more wish fulfillment.
Smreyno, with you on that 100%. To’hajiilee was the beginning of the end, and a remarkable episode in its own right.
Smreyno, I watched all four final epis over the holiday broadcast and your comment gets my vote for best original interpretation of the climax/epilogue of a series on this or any other board that I can remember. Cheers.
I agree, great comment – I’d never thought of that smreyno, it’s a good way of looking at it, it had everything.
In cuffs; outwitted and crushed by Hank; escaping from cuffs but at tremendous cost; still blaming everyone except himself for mayhem he caused; admitting he had to and trying (but failing) to leave ABQ with his family; destroying his family; leaving on his own in shame and isolated; trying to retaliate but realising he’s not up to it (with Saul), that he’s not as tough as he thought; sitting with a barrel of money; sitting with a barrel of money he can’t spend; finally giving up, completely and capitulating; then being driven by his pride and E&G to step up one last time; then his prayer and seeming divine intervention; one more Walt-like genius plan to get his family the money; then him finally coming clean about it all being for him and his fault; then him getting some redemption.
All single points discussed but he lived them all.
Though no’one saw him stealing Holly!
Cleaning up the DVR, I watched this on Christmas as an extra present. The scenes in the car wash still resonate strongly as well.
Nice job, Alan. I agree with you about this episode being the best of the series. There are lot of close seconds, but from beginning to end, this episode just kept amping up the action.
Wonderful, this man speaks my mind. Thanks Alan. Hope a new series comes along to merit this kind of review someday soon!
Good luck with that! BREAKING BAD will never be equalled or surpassed!
One of the greatest episodes of television ever, and arguably Cranston’s finest hour.
It still surprises me that people were rooting for Walt and Jesse at the time. Fans applauded Skylers verbal smack down by Walt over the phone yet not many people held Jesse accountable for Hank’s death. Jesse could have worked for a children’s charity or donated money to a charity if he wanted to cleanse his soul. He could have (with Sauls help) started a business and tried to contribute to the world, he could have paid for his brothers college or he could have done many other things than go to Hank and try and take Walt down. Taking Walt down when he had 6 months to live and would never have seen a jail cell was stupid and short sighted, Jesse would go to prison, Jesse’s family are going to be hurt, Jesse would get hurt. The fact that Saul never went through this was unbelievable.
This episode was great but at the same time a little contrived. But maybe that was the point of Granite Slate and Andreas demise, Jesse just never learnt and neither did Hank, pride and wrecklesness got in their way. Sad, just very sad.
I was always a bt surprised at the love and sympathy for Jesse, who was a useless waste of space by any accounting. Anything positive he made of himself was imposed on him by Walt. For all the talk of Walt’s betrayals of Jesse, it was his loyalty, in spite of Jesse’s self-destructive behavior, that poisoned the well with Gus. Without Walt asking him to cook, Jesse would have died before the time of the first episode, with Krazy8 sacrificing him to Emilio as the supposed rat to cover for the fact that Krazy 8 himself was a DEA informant.
I love the fact that you did this, Alan. Merry Christmas to me. :)
I watched the entire series in the last few weeks of this fall.
As Walt is rolling the barrel through the desert, you can see his discarded pants from the first cook way back in season 1, that’s a fun callback
This is fantastic – what a treat to wake up to. For what it’s worth, I also think Walt grabbed Holly partly to spite Skylar and to assert the only power he had left in his otherwise powerless state.
Fantastic insights into what was the best hour of television this past year. The teaser that was released over the summer — with Cranston reading the poem — turned out to be pitch perfect, as both were stark and ominous, building in power and intensity to a final release of desolate sadness.
After wrapping up my recap/reviews of the series — I took some time (as did several thousand other people, I’m sure) and compiled a rundown of my favorite episodes. OZYMANDIAS came oh-so close to topping it….so very close!
Thanks Alan for taking the time to revisit your review of this great episode.
I thought your original review was great, but this one is excellent. Thanks Alan.
For me, Ozymandias is the finale, and the last two episodes are en epilogue. It is a such a powerful, and apt, ending for all of the characters that it should easily serve as the end of the Heisenberg/Walter White story. That he goes and makes good, and that everything is tidy and wrapped up in the end is less satisfying, but more understandable if WW has truly reached the end of his Breaking Bad rope by the end of this story.
Well, the climax of the story is in Ozymandias. Granite State and Felina make up the resolution. And I disagree that Felina was unsatisfying or even less satisfying on any level. I still don’t know why some people think that an ending that wasn’t relentlessly bleak (only moderately so–there’s still a dead brother-in-law and a family who hates the protagonist, who is now dead) is “too neat,” but whatever. Ozymandias is definitely a better episode, but I wouldn’t have wanted it to end there. The analogy I always use is that The Empire Strikes Back is unquestionably the best Star Wars movie. But Return of the Jedi is the better conclusion.
The problem I think many people (including myself) had with Felina as the finale wasn’t that it was “too neat.” It was that Walt got to die on his own terms, at least to the extent possible after the events of the previous episodes. He figured a way to get the money to his son. He got to see his daughter on last time. He got to reveal the location of Hank’s body. And finally, he got to “save” Jesse from the Nazis. It was, all in all, a far better fate than befell many of the less morally reprehensible characters on the show. And for me, that seemed unjust. Then again, maybe that was the point.
This isn’t an ethics dissertation, it’s an action/drama/comedy TV series. What would or should really happen to a criminal in the real world has no bearing on how the life of a character whose life you’ve watched unfold should end.
Walt went way too far down the rabbit hole, but realized his errors right at the end, and did his best to get back to normal before he died. When Walt gets the money to his kids, takes out the Nazis and frees Jesse, you’re not supposed to be rooting for the murderous, drug-cooking kingpin Heisenberg, you’re supposed to be rooting for the mild-mannered science teacher from the first episode, who finally came up for air and realized what he’d done, and tried to make it right.
Just reminds what an amazing hour of television this truly was. One of the best ever
Ozymandias is the greatest hour of television I’ve ever seen.
First time through it too me about 2 hours to watch Ozymandias, I had to keep pausing to let things sink in (and to stretch out the end of my BB experience, I guess) – afterwards I was numb for around 3 days, some of sort PTSD.
I’m looking forward to the next 50 years of television trying to top this.
Watching it again now. Just noticed the opening visual of the episode is water coming to full boil…
Write a comment…”Again, none of these things happen if he doesn’t quit his company out of resenting Gretchen’s relationship with Elliott”
I must have missed something, because I don’t recall the specifics of Walt’s departure being mentioned as Gretchen’s relationship with Elliot being mentioned in the series.
Did Vince mention this in an interview somewhere?
It’s never been fully explained, although the most likely story is actually that Walt went for a weekend with Gretchen’s family and became insecure about the wealth they came from, and left without explanation.
“…trying to wish him into the cornfield.”
What a great line. And great review. I’m glad you re-visited this. Bravo.
Not even close to being one of the best BB episodes IMO. I prefered any episode from the Gus Fring season and a whole bunch of others from earlier seasons too. This was the weakest season by a long way in my eyes. Just a ridiculous, unconvincing villain sadly, which ruined it.
Hahahahaha WHAT
I thought I was the only one who felt this way. The final 8 episodes had some great stuff in them but ultimately never topped season 4. Gus Fring was such a mega-villain/obstacle to overcome the show’s creators were never going to top him. The cartoonishness of the skin heads, featuring, of course, Kevin Rankin as one in case you had not seen him play the same character in Justified and Pawn Shop Chronicles, etc, hurt the show in my opinion. 6(-ish) seasons and it all ultimately comes down to this weak enemy for Walt?
A ridiculous, unconvincing villain? The villain of the fifth season is Walt.
Who are the White Power Nazis then? The good guys?! I think not.
The Nazis are a plot device, secondary villains at best. Walt is the villain. Skyler, Hank, Flynn, Marie and Jesse are victims.
This isn’t Dexter, where the main character fights a different villain every season. It’s one long story over 5 seasons, not a repeated serial of good guy vs. bad guy for 12 episodes.
Yea, can’t go along with Season 5 being dinged because the villian wasn’t as bad*ss as previous villians. That being said, its not unreasonable to think that the series peaked in Season 4, with the main reason being that Gus Fried was such an awesome character.
I never understood the argument that Walt is the villain. Walt was always the protagonist of the series. We watched him do things that we didn’t agree with, but the idea was that you were supposed to either find it a shame that he turned into such a bad guy and root for him to turn it around, or be fascinated to watch him morph from someone pretending to be Heisenberg to actually becoming Heisenberg, and watch the consequences unfold.
Imagine if a family member of yours got hooked on drugs and started committing crimes and getting locked up. Would you view them as a “villain”, and the rest of your family are now his “victims”? Or would you desperately hope for him to make everything right? That’s what our relationship to Walt is supposed to be.
Part of the point of BB (and I would argue most good TV shows) is that the world isn’t black and white; no one is the “villain” and no one is the “hero” of real life. Roles aren’t defined that easily. Everyone has a bit of bad and a bit of good to them and seeing what makes them good or bad is the interesting part.
I 180 degrees disagree, I think the cartoonish nature of season 4 was the weak point of the show, Gus behaving illogically and climaxing with the ridiculous simultaneous poisoning that was all about as plausible as the Ocean’s 11 plot, and the somewhat contrived Brock-poison storyline.
I love the show and can easily suspend my disbelief for those eps regardless, but had to suspend far less for the final episodes.
It seems likes years ago you had your surgery. I remember it and hope you stay away from hospitals. But it feels like a few weeks ago that BB had this incredible episode. We can’t seem to get enough talk, chat, and memories of this epic series. I watched and loved every minute from the the first day it started. I can’t replace it with another show. I love other shows now, but all I have to do is watch a few past episodes, and I know, nothing will ever be as good. The other shows are wonderful but not BB wonderful.
Maybe that’s why Alan, you feel like just writing a review again.
I think Vince Gilligan never knew what a masterpiece he would treat us to.
With such a void on TV during the holidays I often put on one of the episodes. HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Cheers
Forgot to mention. In researching past episodes . Saul asked Vacumn guy, why am I going to NEBRASKA, or who is in NEBRASKA. He replied you are in NEBRASKA. Sure enough Bob Odenkirk is in the new movie NEBRASKA with Bruce Dern. Certainly didn’t know that when he said that. Sure thing it was planned.
Agree with rafanadel
I can’t get enough of BB and look forward to another show from Vince Giian. They all won the lottery.
As I read the comments, I know I loved all of BB. I remember FACE OFF. Know one couldn’t comment on that more than anything else. Whether it be the last four or season 2 or what the pink teddy bear turned out to be. It’s all just great.
Watched most of the series again during the recent marathon and noticed, maybe for the first time, that Walt is wearing a pink sweater when Skylar leaves him after reciting his litany of lies in the Season 2 finale. I think the pink teddy bear was meant to represent Walt…hopelessly broken and adrift. Remember, Walt kept the teddy bear’s eyeball in a drawer after fishing it out of the pool’s filter.
Alan thanks for this. I read the first paragraph of your review and let it sink in for a minute. One of your best openings. You said so much in just a few sentences. (The rest of the review was amazing too). Even though nothing can top the profound, sad and brilliant story of Walter White I look forward to your coming reviews of other shows next year. Happy New Year and thanks again for all your hard work in sickness and health!
Gretchen and Elliott’s house in the finale was outstanding. Was that house in ABQ? Since they were both doing shows in New York, I was wondering if it was the east coast or on location.?
This may be OT, but it’s something I’ve wondered about. In S2 finale episode (the first one I ever saw) we have the scene where Sky kicks Walt out after figuring out he’s lied to her for months and “whatever the truth is, I’m afraid to know.” That to me is one of the great Gunn/Cranston scenes, up until the scene in Felina where he admits he did it for himself. Anyway, she details that she thought Gretchen and Elliot had paid for Walt’s bills, and found out from Gretchen that they never paid a cent. Also, found out from Walt’s mother (“thanks for that!) that Mo-in-law didn’t pay treatment or even know her son Walt had cancer, because Walt never went there. There is such bitterness in the “thanks for that” that it indicates great estrangement between Skyler and Walt’s mother. That’s another intriguing back story never explained. We get a little of Walt’s father’s back story in the later seasons, but not his mom. Anybody have a clue?
I took it that he probably felt that his mother was the first of many people that wronged him and held him back from his potential in some way. We know that he blamed Gretchen and Elliot, then Skyler, for not allowing him to be what he’s “supposed” to be, so it makes sense that if he lives across the country from his mother and never calls or visits, that there’s some estrangement, and based on what we know about him, that’s probably what it’s based on.
I think Skylar and her mother-in-law just didn’t get along. I don’t think that there was any complex backstory there. Walt also seemed to think that his mother was “difficult,” so not surprising that Sky would feel that way. Remember that he counts on Skylar NOT wanting to call his mother when he heads out on the four-day cook.
Thanks so much for posting this review. I just caught up on the series over the holiday so it’s all “new” to me. Much appreciated. Cheers.
Three months later and I’m still thinking about this remarkable show. Thank you for offering readers your “unmedicated” (and as always, insightful) analysis.
Alan, thanks for the second look… excellent timing as I watched the episode again during the holiday… best episode of TV I have ever seen — even watching it again, I could barely breathe until the cleaner picks him up
I recommended the show to my sister, who Netflixed it over the Holidays, and then came to me demanding to borrow my Blu-ray of the final season. Needless to say, I created another couple of Breaking Bad-obsessed people.
Soon it will be time for me to revisit the last season as well. I know a lot of people (including my family, obviously) like to see the show on Netflix, but my preferred mode of delivery is Blu-ray, so that’s what I’ll do.
Remember Gus’ s quote on being a man? He provides – even when not appreciated or loved – because he is a man. That is what Walt did. He wanted to be worthwhile as a “man.” He wanted to be effective as a “man.” But this is a cave man’s view of masculinity. And a cave woman’s too. You hunt and get meat!!! Walt just never grew into a real human being – a real man who can be selfless but for the right reasons and with values and character. He sacrificed his humanity to be a “man.” Always a bad choice guys!!!
Hands down Breaking Bad is THE best TV show that has ever been created EVER. Throughout the entire series there was no bad episode. Every single episode was amazing. And the final season was just… Wow it was great. [vid.me]
I just finished watching Breaking Bad for the third time (and not long ago The Wire for the fourth time)–I just wanted to thank you for your reviews. I can’t help but check back here after every episode to read your thoughts.
Somehow, some way, I was able to hold off almost a full 3 years after the finale before revisiting the entire series again from the start. My wife didnt watch the first time…we both just adore Hal from Malcolm and she couldn’t see, nor want to see, Cranston become what Walt became.
Thanks to Better Call Saul, which she enjoys, she didn’t object when I started forcefeeding her senses S1 of BB. And she now understands why the very first scene of BCS made me absolutely lose my ****.
Tonight we finally reached Ozymandias, she was riveted but still not as much as I was on my second viewing of it. Wow all over again.
My joy on this rewatch of every episode has been the sheer amount of smaller details I completely forgot about. I’m glad I waited so long for just that reason and now plan to make the 3rd viewing in 2020.
I stumbled upon sepinwall.blogspot years ago in looking up rescue me info and have never been a more fulfilled tv viewer Alan, I adore your work. You get it quite a bit but from my corner too, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your reviews, and also the contributions from your regulars in the peanut gallery. Those like myself who travelled to HF with you and the newer ones who found you here. As others have stated, imho BB will never be topped in TV history going forward. I place it above the shield and sopranos barely, and toe to toe with the wire. And my experience with it is exponentially better knowing I have you and your community to enjoy it with even years later.
Lastly, I cant stand the video content on HF, BUT, I watched your recent ask alan regarding your thoughts on Ozymandias as a finale and am absolutely salivating due to your mention of your BB project later this year. MORE INFO PLEASE! Can’t wait to soak that up.
With every ounce of my soul, I thank you Sir, and all of the rest of you too
Cheers