‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Returns To Action At ‘The Safe House’

Senior Television Writer
03.18.18

Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back after a long hiatus, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as this perm saves your life…

It’s not an accident that “Safe House” feels more like a season premiere than a mid-season episode. The creative team knew there would be a break after the previous episode — albeit not necessarily one three months long — and wrote a big cliffhanger into “The Favor” which could then be resolved with another instance of Jake being separated by circumstance from the squad for a long stretch of time, concluding with an action movie showdown with a big villain.

But if “Safe House” was a familiar type of Brooklyn episode, it was an incredibly well-executed and funny example of that type, layering one ridiculous idea on top of another and managing to give most of the ensemble at least one good spotlight moment even as the bulk of the episode remained focused on Jake, Holt, and Kevin.

