‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Past & Future Tense’: Burt Reynolds and a day at the beach

Comic-Con and press tour are going to knock a lot of the usual shows out of the rotation for the next few weeks, but USA wisely sent out advance screeners of tonight’s Burt Reynolds-errific episode of “Burn Notice.” A quick review coming up just as soon as I switch to autumn colors…
“All you really have in the end are your stories.” -Paul
What a fantastic episode. Best of this season, and the best one the show’s done in a very long time.
Obviously, the presence of Burt Reynolds – as Paul, Michael’s ghost of Christmas future – helped, as the ’70s icon’s natural hamminess fits in nicely on this show, and yet whose story gave the usual hijinks some gravitas by giving Michael a look at what he might become one day. And as a “Wire” fan, I’m constitutionally obligated to praise any show that casts John Doman, particularly to play a high-ranking jerk.
But the real fun came from the concept of Michael as bogeyman for Russian spies. The show has on occasion offered hints of what a memorable career Michael had before being burned, but here we got to see it in action as he repeatedly scared the hell out of the Russian hit squad. Jeffrey Donovan clearly relished the chance to go big on this one and toss around a lot of Russian phrases, and the initial interrogation of Alexi made me smile as broadly as any “Burn Notice” scene I can remember. Great idea, executed perfectly.
I’m still losing the thread on the Jesse arc, but have accepted at this point that it’s just a series of MacGuffin’s designed to make the gang jump through different hoops. This one featured a nice, surprisingly understated turn by Richard Kind as Jesse’s ex-boss. My one issue with it is that Fi’s concern about what Michael’s becoming didn’t entirely track with the future version of Michael suggested by Paul’s story. Fi has been concerned about this all season, obviously, but I think we could have eased off on that for one week to worry about one bad road for the guy at a time.
Still, “Past & Future Tense” was “Burn Notice” at its best: good spy tips and improvisation (locking the guys inside the Congressman’s house), Michael playing a fun character (an exaggerated version of himself), nice guest work, etc.
Nicely done, folks.
What did everybody else think?
Why didn’t Michael simply carry the safe out of the building and crack it later? Burn Notice is starting to even let me down on the cool spy tips.
Funny, I had that same thought about the safe. Maybe it was too heavy to carry to the car. I enjoyed this episode too in spite of Burt Reynolds. He made good movies in the ’70s and ’80s but has become a shell of an actor since. The other thing is I get nervous at the end of the show just prior to next week’s preview. I am dreading hearing the phrase “only 2 more episodes until the season finale”. My favorite show by far.
Did the research. A fireproof safe that’s 19.5 x 18 x 19.9 weighs 256 lbs. I’d counter, though, that a safe that weighs that much wouldn’t shake so much as Michael is rigging it up, and would certainly sink a little more on that chair, unless it’s the most uncomfortable chair ever upholstered. Burt takes his hand off of it for a moment and Michael doesn’t struggle too much with it.
He does say “Help me move the safe” but come on, he’s parked right out back. Help him move it to the car.
I felt like the episode was too heavy-handed…it felt like a Steven Seagal film where the characters all say how amazing/lethal the main character is.
ARGH.
What I MEANT to say was:
If it’d been the first season, I’d probably agree with you. I felt like the gimmick worked in part BECAUSE the show didn’t go to this place for 3.5 seasons. We’ve seen so many variations on Michael working, sometimes hard, to get people to look at him the way he needs them to, so I thought it was fun that for once he gets to pull out his driver’s license and take it easy. (And most of the show’s villains of the week are the sort of people who wouldn’t have the background or perspective to be afraid of him, whereas Spetsnaz operatives arguably would, at least within the spy-celebrity reality of the show.)
“Yes, that Michael Westin.” LOL
I didn’t find it heavy handed. But now that Michael and Jesse have worked together, it’s just a stupid plot point for Michael not to strap him into a chair and say, “I’ve got some bad news for you. . .I was duped into burning you. Let’s figure out who manipulated this play together.”
Fi flirting with Burt was great.
Yeah, this has been the question in the back of my mind all season. It’s not like Michael chose Jesse to burn out of some grudge. He was manipulated into it and Jesse would understand the circumstances. Of course this approach would eliminate the big season finale scene where Jesse finds out the truth. It’s Burn Notice’s version of the will they/won’t they romance plot line.
I agree with both of these comments. The whole thing about Jesse seeking the people who burned him, and the gang not just explaining what happened, is a drag. And Fiona getting all moralistic about it: She’s an arms dealer and ex-IRA, by far the most morally compromised member of the team.
But this show is still a hoot, and I like Jesse, and it is good, as someone said below. to balance out the gang by ratcheting down the Moonlighting factor. In fact, I wish Mike and Fi could just be an underplayed couple.
as the russian native, it was a painful hour to get through – it was absolutly the worst accents i ever heard (Michael’s was understandable, but the so called russians were just plain offensive). on the other hand, Michael’s dialog was rather clever, all sorts of little expressions that shows impressive vocabulary. so it was smart and awful in the same time, very confusing.
As an American, I feel the same way about Gabrielle Anwar.
…except her character is Irish, not American.
Alan, can you please investigate where the Burn Notice budget went? I don’t remember ever seeing as much obnoxious use of green screen in the last three seasons as we’ve had in the last couple of episodes. I’ve also noticed they’re using a lot of the same locations, and even the writing seems to mirror many plots they’ve at least touched on in the past. (directly coming to mind was the whole intelligence/spy convention, which is something Michael infiltrated on his own in season one, to much more comic effect than last night’s episode). It’s hard to stay interested in a show that constantly seems to recycle what they’ve done in seasons past.
Enjoyed Burt Reynolds, but it felt like stunt casting after watching him move in senior citizen-like slow motion during that ‘gun battle’ with the Russians (in which Reynolds looked to have the worst aim known to man for a character who should probably have a tremendous knowledge of firearms and how to use them).
In my mind, for everything Burn has done right this season there’s so much to nitpick, but mostly I have to say they can’t get rid of Coby Bell soon enough. He seems to suck the fun out of this show at every turn.
Finally, a suggestion for creators and USA Network — please move the show out of Miami. You had your sunny locale for 3.5 seasons and it’s no longer believable to watch the bad guys waltz right into Michael Westen’s territory. When Mike mentioned the House Oversight Intelligence Committee I was hoping they’d have to chase these political goons all the way back to Washington.
There wasn’t one thing in this comment I agreed with. Heck, after all of the complaints of green screen, I even tried to notice it and could not. And, Jessie/Colby Bell has been a refreshing new addition to what was becoming the Moonlighting-esque couple with Sam as a third wheel
I think anyone looking too deeply into Burn Notice’s writing is setting themselves up for disappointment. This show is about one thing first: fun. It’s set in Miami because it airs during the summer time and nobody wants to watch a dreary looking spy show during the summer. Second, they seem to recycle plot-lines because there are really only so many things a spy can do (although a spy can do a lot). I think the writers and directors have done well with twisting the formulas each time, and it seems like they have a good knack for casting.
I also thought Reynolds was well done. He came well as an old, burned and burned out spy who gave up human connections for a life of thrills, only to find that the end of the road is a lot lonelier for it. It’s almost symbolic as one older actor passing the torch to another.
Great episode, in my opinion. One of the best this season. They are doing better with keeping all the plots more related to each other. I’m really starting to dread the “case of the week” stories: the show has outgrown it by now.
I liked the episode but cringed every time Burt Reynolds had to speak a line. It was like a Saturday Night Live episode that he had to read from cue cards. Very wooden. Although that could be partially explained by his plastic surgery/botox debacle.
As far as the budget – I would think that the show has become so popular that most of the funds are going to pay salaries. I believe Jeffrey Donovan is one of the high paid actors currently on tv.
Oddly, I haven’t even noticed the green screen which is odd because I was completely annoyed by it when it was used in Justified.
Hmmm.
Burt did a great job. He wasn’t wooden, he was weary.
(And from stress. Not from wearing a dress.)’
But I agree with you 100% about the green screen. Non-issue in this show, b/c they use it in quick-cutting chase scenes. In Justified, they use it in talky, Jackie Brown style scenes.
Loved this episode except for the one misstep at the end. Fi and Michael have already done this bit. To have Fiona understand, agree, and hate doing it anyway, that is serious pathos and drama. This makes her seem shallow. Michael was kind of a putz to her earlier in the episode though.
Forgot the love part. Michael as the bogey man. LOVED it. Ghost of Christmas future, LOVED it. Jesse’s old boss, LOVED it.
What are you saying about Jesse? You don’t like him? I think he has fit in very nicely with the team, have no problem with seeing him as a regular next year.
Loved Burt Reynolds in this episode! Thought his character added some quality acting to the show! Perfect timing with his line delivery. Reynolds would be an asset to this show as a regular character. Perhaps come of the other actors could something learn from a real professional actor. The best episode of ‘Burn Notice’ that I have seen.
You gotta love Burt. He did extremely well for a 74 yr old man who just had quintuple heart bypass surgery in February.
i loved this ep as well, alan. i loved the interogation, the interaction between michael and paul, up to the scene where fi crumbles the evidence jesse needs. i wasnt that surprised by the ending slap but i think the writers are going somewhere with this. there have been several allusions to “dark michael”. simon said michael will be just like him; larry played him and he even admitted that he was like larry to fi and sam. i think they are trying to set up michael’s character for an emotional episode. maybe the confrontation between jesse and michael will have an effect on michael, like season 2 ending with victor’s death. anyway, still love this show and dont miss an episode!
When Jesse’s boss gives the information to Fi at the end of the episode, he says there is security footage of the people that caused Jesse to be burned, but that it was “confiscated”. Does that mean somebody on the inside knows Jesse is innocent and burned him anyway or that the fairies that sometimes help Michael cleaned it up?
It’s annoying listening to the definition of being burned in the show’s opening and noticing that none of it applies to Jesse. And his weekly “I’m gonna kill these people” rant seems pretty childish. (I was going to say out of character, but who can tell, since he alternates between naive desk jockey and black ops monster from week to week.) I think the idea of adding another member to the team could have been a good one, but it feels to me like they fumbled it at the start, and bringing it up every episode doesn’t make it better.