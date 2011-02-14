‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Cat Squad’: Chuck’s angels

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as we’re restricted Facebook friends…
“Digging into the past: old friends and family, is a bit complicated for me.” -Sarah
We seem to be falling into a pattern with these bifurcated “Chuck” seasons, wherein the original 13 episode arc wraps up, and then we get some fun standalones for a bit. “Chuck vs. the Cat Squad” even had an opening sequence similar in style to the opening of last year’s 15th episode, “Chuck vs. the Role Models,” this time with Morgan imagining Sarah’s old team as the stars of a “Charlie’s Angels”-type drama (after last time he dreamed about Chuck and Sarah in “Hart to Hart.”)
And while it would be nice for the creative team to know in advance how many episodes they would actually have, this approach has some benefits. I love big emotional arc-y episodes of “Chuck” as much as the next fan, but there are also times when I just like seeing the show have some fun. And having Operation Bartowski have to deal with the leggy, ass-kicking babes of Sarah’s former Cat Squad team was definite fun – while at the same time allowing the show to continue this character arc about Sarah’s past.
I do have a couple of small complaints that I should get out of the way first. One is that it was way too telegraphed that party girl Amy would be the mole. We knew it wouldn’t be Carina because the show has already played the “Chuck and Sarah suspect Carina’s loyalties” game, and she was proven trustworthy. That left the other two, and Sarah was so convinced it was Zondra that it was obviously not going to be her. So a bit of a drag there.
The other is that the climax in the Buy More was the first time since the show introduced the Chuck Fu that it felt like it sucked all the tension out of a scene. In general, the writers have been very wise about deploying Chuck’s new skills, whether making them unreliable (most of last season), making them only useful to a point (Chuck has to fight someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin or the Gobbler) or doing something so cool and/or amusing with them (fighting one-handed while holding the wine glass) that Chuck’s invincibility is besides the point. This time, though, there didn’t seem to be any sense of jeopardy. Turning the busted DVD into throwing stars was fun (though I wish we knew what his original plan was), but overall it was the sort of scene that would have played better either during the period when the Intersect was turned off or else with Morgan trapped in the store instead of Chuck.
The rest of it, though? Lots of amusing moments, from Morgan assuming the helicopter was a UFO like in “Close Encounters” to Sarah being hungover (and over-dressed) in bed. And a good character episode for Sarah, as well. She’s not the person she was on the Cat Squad. She’s not emotionally closed-off, and she does have people she cares about whom the bad guys can threaten. And while that’s a good thing for her personal life, it can be a dangerous thing for her spy life.
The series always has to walk this fine line between Chuck being too well-meaning for his own (and Sarah’s) good and Chuck being a pain in the ass. “Cat Squad” did a good job of being the former, and for letting both Ellie and Sarah call him out on how close he came to being the latter. And even if it bugs Sarah to have her past brought back to her so cavalierly by her man, it’s definitely opening interesting doors for the character. The mentions of her mom have me very intrigued.
In some ways, though, the episode’s strongest material involved Morgan. Carina’s dalliance with “Martin” back in last season’s “Chuck vs. the Three Words” was of course going to come up again now that he’s with another woman. And since she was only interested in sleeping with him after he rejected her, of course her curiosity would be piqued even further by the idea that he’s now unavailable. Some funny interaction between Josh Gomez and Mini Anden, and then a really nice emotional moment between Gomez and Mekenna Melvin where Morgan said the big three words – particularly in the way that it rendered Carina’s own attempt to fix things redundant. (“It’s okay. He loves me.”)
I’m sure the search into Sarah’s past is going to turn into a big arc in and of itself, but for now I’m just happy to have some light, entertaining “Chuck” episodes.
Some other thoughts:
• My old friend (and noted comic book reviewer) Johanna Draper Carlson once introduced me to the concept of the Bechdel test, which sets the very low bar – which most Hollywood entertainment sadly still fails to clear – of looking for a single scene in which two female characters have a conversation where they discuss something other than a man. As “Chuck” is a pretty unapologetic male fantasy show (not that there’s anything wrong with that), it’s not necessarily something you would look to to pass Bechdel, yet “Cat Squad” featured two scenes – in which Sarah and Ellie discussed Sarah’s issues with dealing with her past – that I think kind of sort of did. It’s a bit of a grey area, in that all of it spins out from what Chuck is doing, but it felt like they were mainly talking about Sarah and not about Sarah’s relationship to Chuck. I know people have clamored for a while to have these two interact more, and regardless of whether you feel those scenes actually passed the test, they were still nice to see.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Turn It On” by Franz Ferdinand (the Cats take Sarah away for a night on the town, and later Chuck fights Amy and Gaez alone in the Buy More), “The Parade” by Daniel Indart (Casey watching the club video feed), “Eu Quero Agora” by Josephine Bauza (the Cats split up to search the club for Gaez), “Pra Rua” by Rio Funk (the Cats take out Gaez’s guards), “Rockers to Swallow” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Zondra and Sarah fight in the Castle dojo), “Belongings” by Clock Opera (Sarah asks Zondra and Carina to be bridesmaids) and “Please Ask for Help” by Telekinesis! (Morgan tells Alex how he feels about her, Sarah talks to Ellie about the wedding).
• This week in “Chuck” guest stars: Mini Anden returns as Carina, with the other two cats being played by Mircea Monroe (who’s one of the few parts of Showtime’s “Episodes” that I even somewhat enjoy) and Mercedes Masöhn. Also, I wish Lou Diamond Phillips had gotten a bit more to do as the Cats’ arch-nemesis. Though I imagine he’d be easy to bring back, either after a prison break or because they need more info from him.
• Casey has his own mini-arc, meanwhile, as it’s clear that, his “Good for you” comment last week aside, he’s not entirely cool with Kathleen being with another guy.
• The Castle dojo is very well-stocked with bo staffs, isn’t it? Seems like every fight scene that takes place there eventually ends with someone brandishing one of those.
What did everybody else think?
Only problems I had were with Amy being the mole (as mentioned) but also having an engagement party full of people we’ve never seen before. It reminded me of those old Friends episodes where they had big parties. Somehow having a large group of extras just pointed out how much the Buy More staff WASN’T in this episode. It also went a little counter to the whole idea that Sarah won’t have anyone at the wedding on her side. All those people could wind up on Chuck or Sarah’s side. Just seemed to stick out.
Loved this episode…Is there any chance that the Clock Opera song has another name? I can’t find “Belongings” anywhere. Does anyone know? I could also be an idiot and just am missing it.
Sometimes the show uses music that hasn’t been released commercially yet. I’m just going by the song sheet NBC gives me, so I suppose it’s possible somebody made a mistake.
Thanks Alan!
Ah, and now we know how Alan does it. Here I thought you were just furiously Shazaaming the whole episode while watching the screener.
Clock Opera ‘Belongings’ will be released on Moshi Moshi Music in May 2011. check [www.clockopera.com] for info about their shows at SXSW next month.
I’m one of the ones who has been clamoring for a heart-to-heart between Sarah and Ellie since “Vs. the Other Guy”, so those conversations pass the test as far as I’m concerned. Very, very happy about that.
Otherwise, it was an overall fun episode. I enjoyed the scene with Chuck in the Buy More if only as a reminder that he does still work there, and is absurdly familiar and comfortable with sneaking around in it (sort of reminiscent of the early seasons). Looking forward to seeing the two remaining C.A.T.s back for the wedding.
Beth I agree with everything you said. Also, count me in as one of those who enjoyed the Sarah and Ellie scenes very much. Both actresses play off each other really well and hopefully we will get more scenes like tonight in future episodes.
I liked the Chuck intersect moments in this episode. I liked how he could talk to Sarah about their relationship while carrying out a plan at the same time. You’re right, he didn’t go too far with the relationship talk like he has in the past. I also enjoyed the Sarah/Ellie bonding moment.
I’m stunned it took them as long as it did to make a pussy joke.
Seriously.
I mostly agree with your review. Amy being the mole was pretty obvious. She also was kind of annoying and one blonde too many for the CharlieÂ´s Angel hommage. ;) But Casey taking her with him, when they knew one of the girls was dirty seemed a little stupid to me.
I loved the Sarah/Ellie scenes regardless of them technically passing the Bechdel test. However I guess in a way the Sarah/Zondra confrontation and fight could pass that test, couldnÂ´t it? Even though it was very much part of the male fantasy element, as they were physically fighting each other. I still liked their confrontation and the resolution from a character standpoint a lot.
I think Sarah and the General have had Bechdel-passing conversations before, and Ellie and Mary probably have. I think this show does alright there.
I enjoyed this episode – predictable, but fun. I’ll say it again – Morgan is probably the strongest character on the show now. He completely owns any scene he’s in.
Another pop culture moment – when Chuck was telling Morgan about Carina being in the CAT squad, and Morgan responds, “Carina…Carina?” That HAD to be a deliberate play on Corrina Corrina.
The more Mekenna Melvin, the better.
So adorable.
I need to see the episode again, but the last line of dialogue — I can’t remember it precisely but I got the feeling that Ellie is going to be more involved in the family business somehow. Which suits me just fine.
“You never know, maybe we’ll add another member to this squad.”
I’m surprised Alan didn’t mention it – it stood out pretty significantly. Since Ellie recently reminded us that she doesn’t know Chuck is back to spy work, it seems like the show is getting ready to break that news to her. Makes sense if they’re planning on getting her involved.
Worst. Episode. Ever. If Chuck ends this year, this is the shark jump:
1) Tiresome, pointless and obvious Charlie’s Angels homage
2) Insulting Scooby Doo level plotline. Light is fine. Weightless isn’t.
3) Criminal misuse of Lou Diamond Philips and imposition of an accent combining the cheese factors of Juan Valdez and Ricardo ‘fine Corinthian leather’ Montalban
4) Criminal underuse and misuse of the Casey. That line blurfed out in the van – completely outside his character. But hey, it gets a lazy scriptwriter off the hook for real exposition.
That episode deserves the 1.5 its likely to get. The only question is not “What’s Alan Watching”, but “What’s Alan Thinking”. There’s a real question in this reader’s mind, at least, if his close relationship with Fedak and Schwartz is starting to color his assessment of a show which has clearly seen its best days.
You know what’s the biggest shark jump of all?… Using the phrase jump the shark. And if I may quote the always insightful Troy Barnes, “for the record, there was an episode of ‘Happy Days’ where a guy literally jumped over a shark â€” and it was the best one!”
I feel like most of those aren’t really out of the ordinary for Chuck. Pop cultures references/homages? Check. Being able to have an episode that doesn’t take itself too seriously? Check. Cheesy? Check.
I am enjoying the Sarah back story angle. Hoping to see the return of Gary Cole soon.
And of course, Sarah’s comment about her mother to Ellie sounds promising. We never heard Sarah’s Mom was dead, but this is the first acknowledgment that she’s out there somewhere.
Who knew that Mikhail Gorbachev could dance so well?
heh I forgot that line. It made me laugh
Amy was on Ghost Facers! Nerd moment for me.
I would disagree that it’s primarily a male fantasy, despite the prevalence of scantily clad ladies. I think it’s primarily a *nerd* fantasy show. I’m a Chuck fan in the same hardcore, uncool kind of way that I’m a fan of Star Wars or Spiderman. And just so we’re clear: really, embarrassingly intense fangirlishness going here, in all three cases. It’s the archetypal draw of the nobody getting the Force/webslinging/Intersect that provides the main wish fulfillment here, I think. As far as objectification goes, yes the parade of bikinis are pretty obvious in intent. But I think that Chuck himself is just as played off to the girl fanbase, even though he doesn’t rise out of the water glistening on a regular basis. Chuck is an almost calculated bundle of things girls like: humor, intelligence, status (he’s a spy, ok), good looks, vulnerability, height…I dunno. Maybe that won’t appeal to everyone but judging by the amount of swooning fansites and fanfiction, I think it covers a pretty good swath of the female populace. (which creates an odd little mental thing going on for the female fan, with the whole self proxy business). At any rate, I just wanted to point out that the SI unit describing the Chuck fan is a measurement of Nerd, not Maleness.
Plus, if it is primarily a male fantasy show, why is Ryan McPartlin shirtless in EVERY SINGLE EPISODE he is in?
I have to agree with Foundnemo. My husband and I both fall squarely in the nerd camp, and this is our favorite show. Beside the fact that the show is just plain great, there’s plenty of appeal for nerds of both sexes. For me, it’s Chuck (who’s my ideal guy come to life–don’t tell my husband), Casey, and Awesome; for him, it’s Sarah and the occasional Cat-esque guest stars. Some episodes seem to slant a little toward the fanboy side, yes, but then, as Exit8A points out, in the next one the ladies get shirtless Awesome. It’s equal-opportunity fantasy.
I suddenly have the impulse to watch The Big Hit.
Eh, I just watched The Big Hit. This is still better.
This was another in a string of great episodes this season, quite a blast. I disagree that knowing Amy would be the mole was a drag. When that became obvious, Chuck mentions that Amy could be the mole “because no one is that perky”. For me that’s just the writers saying “we know you know, but that’s where we’re going, let’s have fun with it”, and it was fun. In the last Buymore scene I was almost thinking of a Michael Westen type voiceover “DVDs can make passable Ninja Stars, providing you have access to a waffle maker…” Yet again, this show has captured season 2 greatness for me. So far this season only “…vs. the leftovers” was a slight disappointment for me (not a bad track record for any show), and that episode was redeemed by Timoty Dalton’s great performance. I know my enjoyment and viewership will not necessarily tranlate into ratings, but there is certainly more than enough creative steam evident to handle a season 5. Spot on review.
A Burn Notice/Chuck crossover would be excellent! USA and NBC are under the same corporate umbrella, it could work. Michael Westen, Sam Axe, and Fiona in the Chuck universe would be great for Sweeps week. Someone make this happen!
Unfortunately a Burn Notice/Chuck crossover could never happen, considering that Chuck is distributed by Warner Bros Television, while Burn Notice is distributed by Fox Television
Biggest problem for me was the blow-by-blow of Morgan’s breakup/saying it/reconciliation…it just didn’t play like a situation that would genuinely go the way it did, or what they’d say. Really liked Philips, hope to see him back.
Is it too early to start speculating who will be cast to play Sarah’s mother and if the announcement will be made at this year’s Comic Con?
Lynda Carter!
It’s not incredibly important, but – I would think that the scene where Sarah and Zondra are fighting most definitley passes the Bechdel test. They may be fighting, but it’s definitely not over a man, and that’s how these two women best express their emotions. Also, the scene where Sarah asks Zondra and Carina to be her bridesmaids was much more about her relationship with the cats than with Chuck, so that should probably count, too.
You’re probably right about that, as was the comment above about Sarah and Beckman occasionally having conversations that are unrelated to Chuck. I wasn’t trying to suggest the show has never passed Bechdel before, but rather that it’s such a rarity that I was struck by it happening (at least) twice in a single episode.
I hate to say it, but I think I’m giving up on the show. Doesn’t do anything for me anymore and I don’t feel like the writers are trying anymore.
What, no mention of the plothole of the week? When you suspect someone of being a traitor, you don’t gve them complete freedom to “interrogate” their boss. Especially glaring, when it’s obvious to the viewer that she’s the mole.
Outside the first scenes, the show just felt weak. Like it needed another rewrite. The Charlie’s Angel parody felt dropped, The dialogue in the last scene at Castle felt awkward. And they emphasized Sarah’s suspicions way too much.
You are right that the Sarah/Ellie scenes worked well both alone, and as a good window into why Sarah wouldn’t want to get in touch with her past. Good groundwork is being laid for future episodes. I’m just surprised you only have two small complaints.
I have to disagree with you about the climax in the Buy More. After sidelining Chuck for so much of this season, a scene where Chuck got to participate in some action and take down the bad guy was needed.
Especially when the CATs were so dismissive of Chuck earlier in the episode–I liked that he could prove himself in a way that they would recognize.
But Matt, if that were the case, I think they could have presented the climax – or, rather, Sarah’s reaction to it – very differently. Instead of having her all freaked out that Chuck was trapped alone in the store with those two, they could have had Carina and Zondra be rolling their eyes at Chuck’s impending death, while Sarah – who loves Chuck and knows just what he’s capable of – smiles confidently and says, “Watch this.” Then Chuck busts out the throwing stars gag, kicks ass in general, and Sarah gets to be smug as the other two Cats reassess his skills. Still no real tension that way, but it becomes one of those scenes where the tension is besides the point, because now Sarah is in on the joke the way we are.
Yeah, you’d think by this time Sarah’d be a bit more confident in Chuck’s abilities (“…at least I think he does.”). Then again, the guy was dumbass enough this episode to lean into the plate glass ceiling, and point a tranq gun in his head while talking with Sarah, so…
I do recall that Sarah and Carina last year were at Carina’s (fake) engagement party… pretty nice parallel
Alan, that’s kind of what I thought they were going for at first. I was rather disappointed that Chuck ended up having to be saved by the CATs. It would have been more satisfying to see Sarah get to be smug about her man after he was so easily dismissed by the other two.
The engagement party happened pretty fast. Does anyone think that they’re going to try and get the wedding done by the end of this season?
Given the show’s uncertain fate, as always, I will be shocked if the wedding doesn’t happen in the finale.
And then Ted will meet the Mother! It all makes perfect sense!
I agree there wasn’t a whole lot of tension in the last scene even though Sarah was freaking out, but I thought the use of DVD’s as throwing knives/ninja stars was one of the nerdiest/coolest tricks Chuck has pulled out of the Intersect/his own mind. It shows a bit of nerd creativity on his part that’s been lacking since he picked up the Intersect 2.0.
Also, I like how Chuck actually rifled through the DVD selection. Did he pick the movies he hated or loved to use as weapons?
The nice thing about S4 is the writers have given us a lot of what we’ve wanted. They’ve attempted to write Sarah and Ellie more intelligently, they’re giving Casey more attention, they’ve fleshed out the General and given Chuck his mother back. The last fix they need to do is on Chuck himself.
I think Chuck has “the Sarah problem” this season. He’s standing right there, but missing in action somehow. They’ve tried to keep him loopy and fallible, but it rings false, somehow. The thing I really liked about the Volkov resolution was that they let Chuck be a true leader.
I definitely want to see more of that this season, because Chuck is becoming annoying and I don’t want the series to end on a lame note if it’s coming to that.
I’m still wondering why they used the background music reserved for unwrapping Subway sandwiches on nekkid Carina… :D
Other than the few flaws Alan pointed out the only other misstep was Chuck falling through the skylight. That was of course intentional as right before that he was jumping around to get into position like he knew what he was doing (he does), but they wanted to remind everyone he’s still bumbling Chuck (he’s not). Sarah could have had her brains blown out right there and was sheer luck she saved herself, no time for flashbacks Chuck.
Otherwise, standard enjoyable episode with hints of things to come.
“Turning the busted DVD into throwing stars was fun (though I wish we knew what his original plan was)”
I think that WAS his intent. In my opinion Chuck seems to have gained more control over his Kung Fu. Abilities. The most obvious clue was during “Chuck vs. The First Fight” when, in the bank, he said, “hold on a second”, squinted his eyes and flashed, “OK. Ready!” then the fighting began.
All in all I liked this episode. I liked how Casey felt a *little* more comfortable speaking with Chuck in a non spy like way, I honestly expected Alex to punch Catrina. The punch lades because Catrina wasn’t expect that from her and Casey smiling broadly.
Now, some-exec tune in. Don’t re-make _Charlie’s Angels_, make _The CAT Squad_!
(written before reading the comments)
“lades” … … grrrr ,,, and I used a Word Processor to avoid typos … “lands”
Alan, I need an explanation please as you are someone who knows alot about the show. I enjoy Chuck and watch the show when I can but because of my sporadic viewing, I’m a unclear exactly just how much Alex knows regarding Team B and exactly what they do. For example, does she know that Chuck, Sarah, Casey, and Morgan all work for the government as spies or is it less knowledge then that? I appreciate the feedback!
She knows they’re all spies because of what happened at the end of Season 3. Basically she only finds out her dad is alive after Casey reveals that 1) he’s her father and 2) there are bad guys coming after her. And then she meets the rest of the gang in this context.
Best line of the episode –>
Casey: “Yeah, and I’m hunting Unicorns.”
One’s cold-hearted, one’s a bitch, one’s a party girl, and one’s the Giant Blonde She-Male of Thailand. Now *that’s* a show!
RIP Sarah’s beloved Porsche
I liked the skylight redress from “Chuck vs The Ring”. First Casey’s team crashes through (intentionally), next Chuck crashes through (unintentionally). Now all they need is for bad guys to crash through during the wedding.
The episodic stuff has been par for the course with Chuck, but I’m growing impatient with the arcs. Even with the Volkoff and mom stuff, it feels like it isn’t building up to anything because everyone save Morgan’s reached the peak of their growth.
I still enjoy it but nowhere near as much as when it was epic. I think I’m still watching it for the same reason Beckman puts up with Team Bartowski’s off-protocol bullshit–the flaws are more pronounced when there’s nothing huge at stake, but it fills a niche need and I’m still counting on them to bring their A-game at the end.
This episode seemed to me as most of its problems resulting from a script that needed several more drafts and more input from other writers on staff. As one of the second set of episodes which they didn’t know they’d have to write till a while into this season, it was no doubt rushed. It’s like how they say you don’t want to see sausage being made, early draft scripts are not pretty either.
By the way, on the captcha, how am I supposed to type in the Pi sign? :)
It’s a Wootton. I hold him responsible for the so far three sub-par episodes of this season, including this one.
Seems a little odd that Alexis would have trouble trust Morgan wrt the “I’m stuck babysitting an injured spy” stuff. She knows what he does, and she could just ask her dad if that’s really what’s going on.
Otherwise, great episode. Hope to see the CATs again.
What Ebert calls the Idiot Plot, one that depends on silly, belabored misunderstandings. I for one hate to see it in a show. So sitcommy.
I have been vocal in my comments in previous Chuck recaps that I don’t like this season very much, and I don’t like what they’ve done to Chuck’s character. Reading through the comments here, I see a couple of posters here picked up on what I’ve been trying to say. FOUNDNEMO pointed out (in response to a comment that Chuck is essentially a man’s show) that Chuck is very much many women’s dream man–smart, tall, good looking, considerate, good sense of humor, and a spy to boot. Where’s that Chuck been this season? This season so far has seemed like the Sarah Show. Chuck has taken such a huge backseat for so many of the episodes. The episode where Chuck takes down Volkov pretty much single handed was one of the only ones I’ve really enjoyed. Too much of this season has been Sarah treating Chuck like he’s a bumbling idiot and having to rescue him as she did in Season 1 before he had the intersect or any skills to speak of. The CATS were so dismissive of Chuck and Sarah did nothing to defend him. Then, the scene when he fell through the glass panel and Sarah/Cats had to rescue him with Sarah yelling at him to stop “helping” was absolutely terrible. Why are the writers who seem to be mostly male trying so hard to emasculate Chuck this season? Did Zach Levi tick them off over something? As a female who loves Zach Levi, Ryan McPartlin and Adam Baldwin, I’m losing interest in a show that seems to be only about Sarah and her kicking someone’s you know what while Chuck and Casey so much of the time hardly get anything to do. Still love Morgan and am glad to see his growth as a character, but enough with the Sarah show already please. Give me back a fairly competent smart Chuck who gets treated by his fiancee the way he deserves.
Completely agree. I haven’t even decided if I want to watch this episode because I’m not looking forward to seeing Chuck pwnd in front of smug people. Not because I don’t like the bumbling Chuck–that’s part of his nature. I just want to see him bumble in ways that are true to the way they’ve developed the character. Continuity! By now, Chuck is in a place of skill and confidence with his Chuck-fu and general spy-manship. While I have enjoyed seeing Sarah’s empowerment, thought Phase 3 was the strongest episode of the season, part of what I have loved about Sarah’s arc this season is the more equal footing she and Chuck have been on. She doesn’t have to patronize or coddle him anymore, and that is reflected in the tone of the argument’s they’ve had–Alan has mostly commented on this to bring up Strahovski’s comedic gifts, but I value it for the parity it brings to the relationship and its indicator of how Chuck has matured. Lyn2, I agree with you wholeheartedly, but please don’t give up on the show! It has found its footing before and can do it again. Even though they might fumble the characterization now and then, I would hate to find myself on Monday nights (or more accurately, Tuesday mornings on Hulu) without Chuck, Casey, Morgan, Sarah, Awesome, et al. Monday nights would be like Chuck said once, in Season 3, I think–a wasteland!
This was a terrible episode the telegraphing of the real mole was particularly bad because it made Sarah just look irrational. She never once considered that Zondra wasn’t the mole just because she found a bug in her shoe. Wouldn’t any semi-decent spy know not to keep the bug on her own stuff in such an easily discovered location. Thats screams a plant by one of the other memebers of the CAT squad (which is an ATM machine like acronym since is a CA Team squad). Also the Morgan/Alex plot line of guy is caught in an improper looking situation and can’t completely explain things for whatever reason has been done to death on TV. Though it did lead to the one good part of the show which was Morgan’s profession of love.
I just sort of wish Chuck had done a better job as a spy in the episode. They set it up and then didn’t deliver. He acts like a dope and all the CATS disaprove of him. Then he bungles the rescue, and they all think he’s a dope. But in the fight in the buymore, 2-on-1, he could have dominated and impressed Sarah’s friends, allowing for a nice moment where the badass girls give Chuck a stamp of approval. Instead, he needed the ladies to bail him out.
But I still liked the episode overall.
Its a male fantasy show? Why then is there so much estrogen bitching, and women beating up men. Or is that what the boys fantasize about these days.
I don’t know about the bitching but the beating up thing is definitely something males fantasize about.
I agree with a lot of the previous posts, the ep was OK, but not up to the same standard of say the last two weeks.
Not a big fan of Casey and Chuck staying in the van during the mission – why couldnt Carina and Morgan run point from the Castle where they were watching anyway? NEVER underuse the Casey.
Also the showdown at the Buy More – completely agree with others that Chuck should have taken them both down to prove his worth. Happy for the intersect to work properly now – as I think the malfunctioning has been done to death. So why not occasionally allow Chuck to take a hit but ultimately take them down? Its all well and good to be uncomfortable hitting a girl (as Chuck says – and a great message to send out), but when the girl is a fully trained female spy trying to kill you – thinks its OK to make an exception to the rule just once.
Guys/Ladies,
Take a deep breath. Relax. Chuck will be ok. He’s had plenty of episodes this season where he has ‘proved his worth’. This episode was 100% clearly about Sarah fixing her relationship with past friends. The show needed this. It doesn’t speak to some grand or greater diminishing of Chuck’s character. It was meant to be funny, light, tongue-in-cheek episode that gave a few over-the-top shout outs to Charlie’s Angels.
Should Chuck have taken down both of them at the end? Sure. But overreaching with Chuck-Fu can become a cruch, and it’s nice to see the writer’s maintaining Chuck’s aversion to hitting women….even at the expense of taking a beating.
As was pointed out earlier, the fact that Amy was CLEARLY the mole…was given away by Chuck himself with the ‘is anyone really that perky’ line. The episode was designed to be a little silly, while at the same time exploring some of Sarah’s misgivings about diving into her past and at the same time acknowledging that she needs Chuck to help sort out her ‘normal’ life. It was a focus episode for Sarah, and even as ordinary as this show was this week….it is still the best thing I’ll see on Television until next Monday.
I don’t think there’s any hysteria going on that necessitates breathing exercises. I think that most people who are expressing concern would agree that the show is awesome even when it’s not firing on all cylinders. Light and fun is great. Focus on the supporting characters is great. The show has established that it will do these kind of episodes from time to time, and you’re right, they’re needed, it’s all part and parcel of what makes Chuck the great show it is and makes us Chuck fans. One common characteristic of fans of a show like Chuck, however (as opposed to the more casual watchers of procedurals like NCIS and their ilk) is attention to continuity. Elements of this episode could be considered a misstep of character continuity, and that observation has been made by numerous commenters. One such occurrence does not a “grand or greater diminishing” make, and that was not the point that many of us were trying to make. It was an observation, and an expression of the hope that a trend or direction is not being established. Nobody wants to see Chuck turn into Superman (god forbid). Speaking for myself, though, I know that I do want attention paid to how individual episodes fit with the tone and progress of preceding episodes–even fun one-off, even eps when Chuck takes a back seat, should remain contextualized in the larger story. That said (to ward off those tempted to say geez, intense much), yes, I realize it’s just a fun tv show. But who says a fun tv show can’t also be consistent. This is the golden age of taking tv seriously; let’s take it seriously!
Also: good call with pointing out that Chuck’s aversion to hitting women is carried over; we have seen that before (I’m thinking of Chuck vs. the Honeymooners, off the top of my head). So some continuity was, indeed, preserved. It would be nice, though, if they could make it all mesh better (Sarah should have had more confidence in him, Chuck should have found a way to win without girl-hitting, etc.)
I take your point about the importance of continuity, and that Chucks aversion to hitting girls has already been established, and so was rightfully brought up again. But I felt the writer took the cheats way out by letting him be saved, there surely was an opportunity to use the Intersect and catch her another way.
Its only a minor gripe, Chuck is still my favourite show on tv by a country mile. Perhaps people are showing concern for sub par episodes because the show seems to always be on the chopping block so we want more killer episodes then these ones so it can prove its worth and get renewed for a fifth season.
Mr. Sepinwall,
Do you know why the producers have de-emphasized the passion between Chuck and Sarah? We have seen very little heat between them since 3.14 and almost every kiss has been a closed mouth peck.
Also do you think that there has been a lack of passion? If so does it annoy you.
Clock Opera ‘Belongings’ will be released on Moshi Moshi Music in May 2011. check [www.clockopera.com] for info about their shows at SXSW
Well, this episode was pussy galore, wasn’t it?
Aw, c’mon; *someone* had to say it…
> even had an opening sequence similar in style to the opening of last year’s 15th episode
Yeah. But the *punchline* of that set-piece is “my name is Charlie”. And while I have no doubt that Schwedak would have attempted to get John Forsythe to voice the piece if he hadn’t had the poor grace to die so inconveniently, I have to admit *I* don’t know where you go there either, so…
> One is that it was way too telegraphed that party girl Amy would be the mole.
Either my suspension of disbelief has a few more leaf springs than yours, or I’m just gullible. I wasn’t sure…
> Turning the busted DVD into throwing stars was fun (though I wish we knew what his original plan was), but overall it was the sort of scene that would have played better either during the period when the Intersect was turned off or else with Morgan trapped in the store instead of Chuck.
Ok, see, I went the other way here. My thinking was “aw, look; they’re letting Chuck use some Chuck-fu for a change to get himself out of trouble. And, in the final analysis, the idea to make the throwing stars *did* come from Chuck 1.0…
> And since she was only interested in sleeping with him after he rejected her, of course her curiosity would be piqued even further by the idea that he’s now unavailable.
I have to say I was amazed by how hard she *wasn’t* trying to get him this time, given her past escapades — though, admittedly, many of her past escapades weren’t really on the show. :-}
> particularly in the way that it rendered Carina’s own attempt to fix things redundant. (“It’s okay. He loves me.”)
And again: on the other side of the street over here; I was looking forward to Carina’s apologia scene; I thought it a bit pat that Alex caved so easily, myself.
I will say, though that the Three-Cats scene in Castle near the end pretty neatly puts paid to the popular fanon trope that Sarah and Carina are sisters. Shame. I liked it a lot; it had mileage.
While we’re on that Morgan/Alex scene, I want to say that I’m happy to see Mekenna got her groove back. As much as I like her and her character, it really has seemed like she was phoning it in her last couple appearances, and I wasn’t sure whether to blame her or the writing. This episode made me much happier. And her purple dress had absolutely nothing to do with it. :-)
> Also, I wish Lou Diamond Phillips had gotten a bit more to do as the Cats’ arch-nemesis.
Jazz-hands, jazz-hands, jazz-hands, jazz-hands….
Wait; *that* was LDP? Really?
> well-stocked with bo staffs
I thought those were kendo sticks…
Steve> obvious Charlie’s Angels homage
Yes, Steve, they know. :-)
FoundNemo> But I think that Chuck himself is just as played off to the girl fanbase, even though he doesn’t rise out of the water glistening on a regular basis.
Indeed. Women, as is widely known, are different from men. :-) They get turned on by different things, and while they don’t *object* to a good bit o’Awesome here and there, I suspect most of them are more turned on by the fact that he’s a doctor, and, well, awesome, than solely by the fact that he’s undeniably hot. Men are mostly much more simple than this. Though I’d take Alex over Sarah in a heartbeat… :-)
PS: Nemo: do you blog?
SpyTV> “DVDs can make passable Ninja Stars, providing you have access to a waffle maker…”
Damn you. Now I want voiceovers.
> Still no real tension that way, but it becomes one of those scenes where the tension is besides the point, because now Sarah is in on the joke the way we are.
Good point; I’d missed that, but you’re right; I think it would have played better that way.
And for Michael Jackson and Exit8A, isn’t it wonderful that we live in a world with the Internet?
[www.fanfiction.net]
And it is *good*; Timewalker is one of the top 5 (arguably the top 3) writers in Chuck fanfic. I can’t evaluate the Burn Notice parts, but it felt pretty organic to me…
@Baylink re: Lou Diamond Phillips – I spent the whole ep thinking it was A Martinez. Yes, I was wrong. I didn’t stop to wonder whether I was right.