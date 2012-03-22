‘Community’ – ‘Contemporary Impressionists’: Jeff SMASH!!!

A review of tonight’s “Community” — and some thoughts on last week’s surprisingly high ratings — coming up just as soon as you make me feel hatred of Renee Zellweger…
Even before Evil Abed is able to pierce the barriers of the darkest timeline to appear before our Abed in the Dreamatorium, “Contemporary Impressionism” is on the darker side for a “Community” outing, which is no doubt why NBC held it to air slightly out of order. (Note that it opens with the study group welcoming each other back from winter break.) It’s another episode in which some characters are forced to confront that certain traits that make them love each other — or love themselves — carry a significant downside that’s not easily waved away.
Troy loves Abed. As he puts it so eloquently to the rest of the study group when they don’t want to help Abed get out of his debt, “Abed is a magical, elf-like man who makes us more magical by being near us… All we had was dumb reality before we met that man. And he’s made all our lives better than reality.” The problem, of course, is that they happen to live in reality, where you actually have to pay your debts — even if it’s to a mediocre Tommy Lee Jones impersonator who helps you re-enact a chase scene from “The Fugitive” — and deal with other responsibilities that can take time away from dreams and magic and “Inspector Spacetime.” And just as Annie recognized there are limits to being Abed and Troy’s roommate earlier this season, and as Jeff recognized the limits to being Abed’s friend in the “My Dinner with Andre” episode last spring, here Troy has to accept that being Abed’s best friend will not be 100% awesome, 100% of the time, just as Abed has to deal with Troy at times telling him what to do. Not a hilarious development, but an understandably human one, and that offered us some very good, simple work from Donald Glover and Danny Pudi tonight.
The Jeff story was more overtly funny as it played off his ego, vanity and insecurity, and also off of Britta’s attempt to put her psychology education into practice. When you have your main character basking in the attention he gets for being a taller Ryan Seacrest, then turning into the Lou Ferigno version of the Hulk at a kid’s bar mitzvah(*), it’s going to be silly to a point. Yet in that loopy “Community” way, Jeff’s gamma-powered rampage still served as a reminder that this guy is damaged, and that he belongs in the study group, and at Greendale, for reasons beyond his lack of a legitimate bachelor’s degree.
(*) Followed, perfectly, by Jeff doing the Bill Bixby walk of shame out of town, completely with the tinkly piano music “The Incredible Hulk” TV show used to use for those scenes.
Even the use of celebrity impressionism as the backdrop for both stories felt appropriate. Whether you happen to look like French Stewart, Bono or Ving Rhames, or even a celebrity you don’t want to look like (Pierce as Brando), it’s you getting love that isn’t real. Nobody loves an impersonator because of who they are, but who they remind people of. So even as the cast got to have fun dressing up in ridiculous outfits — Britta as White Michael Jackson was my favorite, and part of a very strong overall Gillian Jacobs episode — it was in the context of them finding out that being a professional impersonator kinda stinks.
Not a conceptual masterpiece like “Remedial Chaos Theory” nor even as consistently funny as last week’s episode, but a good character piece presented in an unexpected way, and with enough laughs (the costumes, Jeff basking in his awesomeness, etc.) to work.
Some other thoughts:
* Dean Pelton’s overwhelmed reaction to Jeff in the aviators is one of the single funniest things the show has ever done. Period. Just perfect physical comedy from Oscar Winner Jim Rash.
* I’m going to wait and see on this Chang’s Army business. One thing that may have amused only me, though: the potential Dean Pelton impersonator Change discovered at the bar mitzvah was played by J.P. Manoux, an actor I’ve confused with Oscar Winner Jim Rash often enough that when I watched the “Community” pilot the first time, I thought it was J.P. Manoux playing Pelton.
* If Stewart said upfront that Abed was going to be dressing as Jamie Lee Curtis in “True Lies,” I missed it, and it took me a couple of minutes to realize that’s who he was. (Given Danny Pudi’s lack of cleavage, the minidress looked kind of like a unitard that a wrestler or circus performer might wear.) But once I figured it out, it was very funny. Also glad Yvette Nicole Brown got to bust out her Oprah impression for a bit.
* It’s been quite a while since I watched season 1’s “Advanced Criminal Law,” which aired on the night (October 15, 2009) Abed says he and Troy made their pact to never lie to each other. Was that actually in that episode?
Finally, as to the ratings. In case you missed the good news, where most shows in primetime took a hit in the first week of Daylight Savings Time (a weird annual phenomenon where people apparently choose sunlight and outdoor fun over watching TV), “Community” actually did its highest ratings of the season, with a 2.2 adults 18-49 demo. In adults 18-34, it actually BEAT “American Idol” for the half-hour they were head-to-head. Not a world-beating number, but an absolutely renew-worthy number if that’s what the show can do going forward.
Of course, that number was coming off of a ton of fan hype after the hiatus, and it also came on a night when CBS pre-empted “Big Bang Theory” (which obviously has a good amount of overlap with the “Community” audience) for March Madness (which appears to have much less overlap). “Big Bang” is off again tonight, so that’s good. And maybe all the show needs to be renewed is for it to do well enough without “Big Bang” there that NBC gets the message that “Community” should air elsewhere next season. (I’m thinking it might be time for NBC to revisit the Tuesday at 8 hour, since I don’t see “Last Man Standing” as the same demo, and if “Cougar Town” returns, I don’t expect it to be there.) On the other hand, if the initial fan enthusiasm wears off even a bit, and/or the show takes a sizable dip when “Big Bang” returns next week, then we’re probably back to renewal being solely dependent on financial concessions by Sony.
“Community” will never be a crossover hit. We’ve known that for a long time now. But for one night, at least, we got evidence that, under the right circumstances, it could be a viable show for a network in the position of NBC.
What did everybody else think?
The Jeff melt-down was terrific. and I can;t believe how big French Stewart’s eyes were, compared to his usual squint. Great episode and a welcome return of Evil Abed.
at the tag, for a moment i really thought Abel and Evil Abed were going to do their special slap together…
I always watch Community a second time and I actually liked the episode even more the 2nd time around, hopefully people who didn;t like the episode see it again and like it more. There were a lot of jokes that I missed because my brother is so loud and wouldn’t shut up. For instance, I didn’t hear Evil Abed say HotHotHot after Abed said CoolCoolCool
French Stewart only squinted for the TV show 3rd Rock from the Sun. In everything else I’ve seen him in (Ally Mcbeal and Stargate come to mind), his eyes are open and normal.
I agree with brown Jamie Lee Curtis…
I actually at first thought he was Natalie Portman from Black Swan.
I for some bizarre reason thought he was Sade…
That splitscreen again: [i55.tinypic.com]
It took me a full minute to realize he was Jamie Curtis.
Her adam’s apple is bigger.
They did make a lying pact in that episode, I believe, when Abed tried to convince Troy that he was an alien after Troy said friends “messed with” each other. Troy walked it back and said that friends don’t lie. Pretty sweet continuity from them.
I thought it was average for Community. The celebrity impersonators was funny for a while, but I think about the time that they got to fake Morgan Freeman and Fake Bono, it hit a point of diminishing returns (I will say I liked the turn of the kid thinking Jeff was The Hulk).
I did like that Britta’s psych analysis was actually really good, showing that there might actually be some sort of future for Britta where she can do well in something. It’s odd that she sees Jeff as too complex a target, because she’s now analyzed him perfectly (in the Advanced Gay episode, she keyed in on his oedipal complex – albeit forgetting the name).
Overall, I think that, to me at least, they are going to the ‘let’s look deeper at Abed’s emotional issues’ well too many times. Now, some of those episodes are among the series’ best (the chicken fingers parody, Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas), but I think at some point, that too hits a level of diminishing returns.
Anyway, I laughed because Community still will almost always be quite funny. I just think it was overall one of the weaker outings.
What’s a diminininininuhhh?!
+1
Was J.P. Manoux also Fake Moby from the first season of How I Met Your Mother, or are there just a million actors who look exactly like that?
Yeah, he was Not Moby.
For some reason, I used to think Jim Rash was not Moby, but looking back, their voices are totally different. The second I heard ‘Fake Dean Pelton’ DJ, it just clicked that he was Not Moby.
In a weird (or maybe planned) coincidence, my local NBC affiliation the Not Moby episode of HIMYM immediately before this episode of Community.
I always got Jim Rash and J.P. Manoux mixed up because of their work on Reno 911.
Speaking of, if any Community fans haven’t seen Jim Rash on that show, look up “Reno 911 Andrew” and thank me later.
Was one of them also a professor on Undeclared? I thought for a long time it was Oscar Winner Jim Rash in the Adam Sandler episode, but maybe it was Not Moby.
JB, that was actually Undeclared director Greg Mottola.
Woah, I always thought Not Moby on HIMYM was Jim Rash! See? Community is fun *and* informative!
was he also in Scrubs and ER? (there was that weird guy who was an Endocrinology Fellow along with Elliot who then cured whatever and ended her fellowship…)
Yes it’s Saturday – there’s too much good TV on Thursday and last night I was cleaning out the DVR and watching Awake)
@pamelajaye J.P Manoux was the Endocrinology guy with Elliot :)
I met J.P. Manoux at last year South By Southwest and called him Not Moby. He said it was the first time someone had recognized him for that. I’m betting after Community it’s not the last time.
Also, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting both Manoux and Jim Rash and besides their looks they also have something else in common, they were both extremely nice.
Liked the episode a lot, but it also bummed me out. After last weeks accessible episode, this episode made me think that Community will never regularly hit those ratings. Even if a large audience came back for this episode, I can just picture the majority saying, WTF did I just watch to this ep and not returning. It sucks, but I just can’t see this show succeeding as a network sitcom unless NBC is happy with the small, passionate audience.
Loved Jim Rash’s “moment.” Reminded me of Rob Schneider’s short lived SNL skit, “Orgasm Guy.”
” Even if a large audience came back for this episode, I can just picture the majority saying, WTF did I just watch to this ep and not returning.”
It seems the people who sampled it last week probably thought that and didn’t come back for a second episode. The demo already dropped half a point.
The “both michael jacksons” line was the best laugh I’ve gotten from TV in a LONG time. I laughed so hard, I missed the Pierce gag.
Upon further review, it was the best laugh I’ve gotten from TV since the zellweger line
“Both Michael Jacksons” was brilliant, and I must say that Gillian Jacobs looks shockingly like late-era MJ.
Yeah, when they cut to her and my brain superimposed latter-day MJ over her it was a “HOLY CRAP” moment and then loud guffaws.
You wrote “Change” in the “Chang’s Army” bullet. And I thought that actually was Moby as the DJ, not Manoux.
Definitely agree that last week’s episode was the right choice as the first one out of the extended break, which is why I was confused at the “we’re back from winter break” at the beginning of this one. I expected to see a “2 months later” card or something in the episode, I thought it was a flashback scene.
Yea Deans reaction to Jeff might be one of my favorite Community scenes in a long time. Felt weird to see this ep now, since you could easily tell it was out of order, but honestly I’m just happy to have the show back
All I can really say re: Britta taking on Abed as a guinea pig: Be careful what you wish for, especially after the events in the dreamatorium. Said events almost induced GENRE FRUSTRATION of all things in me…but in a good way, vs. my response to actual recent genre shows. I have a feeling that Evil Abed coming to the surface is going to end up a very juicy arc going forward, especially once we get to the episode w/ Annie and Abed in there.
Theorizing time: Were the other timelines inside Abed’s mind? First heard this theory while reading a recap for Remedial Chaos Theory elsewhere on the net. Evidence in this episode certainly seems to support that.
I rather liked Jeff’s ego coming out Hulk-style at the end, and that whole arc was full of funny. Although now that I think upon it, it rather reminds me of that House episode where he took methadone to combat his leg pain and screwed up as a result.
Side note: Sunlight and what? I can’t comprehend any of those things. If I’m not watching TV @ 8pm, odds are I’m on my PlayStation 3, killing something or another to do w/ anything from aliens to demons to…not important. Of course, I usually do that a lot this time of year, and have missed new eps of shows that didn’t air in a pattern w/ my other normal picks (and aren’t/weren’t on my DVR’s Season Pass, either).
Something I didn’t get around to mentioning in that mass of text above: I feel like we’re already seeing some of the weirdness they talked about. I don’t really have a strong opinion yet, if that’s the case.
The Bono impersonator was someone who was recently shown in a video by a conservative reporter who thought he had the real Bono in an expose about the band sheltering income in the Netherlands. [nyti.ms]
Anyone else notice that the Moby impersonator was the same guy who was mistaken for Moby in an episode of How I Met Your Mother?
How about reading the comments and finding out?
Seriously? This is like the one pocket of the world where people haven’t raised concerns about how this season has not been very good. Community was great when the jokes and crazy gags were mixed in with reality. The pinnacle of conceptual episodes, Contemporary American Poultry, was so memorable not because it parodied Goodfellas and other mob movies, but because it gave us really the first look at Abed’s humanity that exists behind his alternate-reality exterior. We saw what made Abed tick really for the first time and we could bond with him. The same goes with all of Community’s conceptual episodes; yes they do go a little crazy but they always manage to ground themselves in reality. Jeff literally becoming like Hulk and the fucking stupid thought bubbles? Britta losing everything that made her independent and a somewhat likable person to a complete carciature? I mean, when I think about it, it’s hard to find a single character that is grounded in reality (and when I say reality, I don’t mean the bullshit lip service the show gives by half-heartedly tying the “human” moments into situations that actually happen.)
Yes Community is different and tries a lot of new things that few others shows even come close to attempting to do. But it’s not funny. Stop giving it the benefit of the doubt after 13 episodes along with the terrible, TERRIBLE season 2 finale. It’s not funny and you have to admit that. It’s just not funny anymore and it’s certainly not the Community that I fell in love with during Season 1 and 2.
Are we a disgruntled himym or mod fam lover that’s tired of all the abuse?
I don’t have toadmit anything but i will day this show (and yes i mean this show tonight) was effing hilarious.
I don’t necessarily disagree with B’s sentiments, though I’m not as white-hot on the topic. I don’t think anybody should come to Sepinwall’s page and expect him to NOT like Community episodes on some level. He’s invested in the show and he views it through that prism. It’s a tv show and it’s his right.
My own personal feeling is that Abed for me has always been the soul of the show. That’s why whenever there’s an Abed storyline, I’m watching especially closely. I think Troy was sort of the audience stand-in today. I’m glad he was allowed to progress from “Abed is a delightful little elf” to “Abed is a bit irresponsible, immature, and disconnected.” I was glad to see that Abed may be on his way to coming to terms with the fact that you can’t always do whatever you want, because like it or not, this is the real world. But Evil Abed’s appearance signals he’s not quite there yet.
B, you obviously haven’t visit the AV Club reviews of Community. I’m sorry you aren’t enjoying this season, but coming on here demanding that people agree with you is kind of a douchebag move. Also, the idea that what made Contemporary American Poultry great was the glimpse of Abed’s humanity is refuted by two words: Annie’s Boobs. In conclusion, I laughed tonight.
Seems like some viewers aren’t liking Evil Abed already but it’s only gonna get darker from here. Sure, Abed is adorable but his Aspergers is not an excuse for irresponsible behavior. Sometimes love means stepping in and holding the ones we love accountable for their actions.
One of the weaker episodes. Just not that many laughs. But I’m interested to see where this Evil Abed thing goes.
I’m not sure if he says those words exactly, but (if my memory serves me right) Advanced Criminal Law is the episode where Troy tells Abed a bunch of fake stuff as a joke and Abed believes it, which leads to Abed going way over the top in trying to play a joke on Troy, ending in Troy telling Abed that friends don’t mess with each other.
Tonight’s episode was pretty average, until the last 3 or 4 minutes. Then it got real up in that blanket fort. Great ending.
“Advanced Criminal Law” was the episode where Troy and Abed promised not to lie to each other (after Abed attempted an elaborate, obvious prank to trick Troy into thinking he was an alien).
Heh, I remember thinking JP Manoux was Jim Rash when I watched the later seasons of ER last year.
Was the J.P. Manoux looking like Moby throw away line a reference to the How I Met Your Mother episode?
Okay, help me out on the first of the four other impersonaters that Troy dismissed from the apartment after confronting Abed. The last three were Rutger Hauer in “Blade Runner, “Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts, and “Jerry Maguire” Tom Cruise, but who was the first guy with the two lobsters?
I actually thought it was “Risky Business” Tom Cruise, as for the first guy, no idea.
Woody Allen in “Annie Hall.” Great movie!
I didn’t know who Abed was supposed to be. Thanks for clearing that up. I loved all the celebrity impersonators, including Chang’s Renee Zellweger.
Chang’s Renee had nothing on Alex’s Renee from Happy Endings.
I really strongly disliked Abed in this episode and I think he’s gone WAY too far off the deep end. He always was a guy who spent his life knee deep in s fantasy world but he always had a solid footing in the real one as well (see especially the episode where Jeff is forced to play billiards nude) But now he doesn’t have that footing. Last week’s episode with Troy and Abed and this one worries me that Dan Harmon is taking Abed to a place I’d rather not see and do not enjoy
Also, that Jim Rash reaction to the new Jeff Winger was not even “lol” worthy
I didn’t find Dean Pelton squirming on the ground funny either. That said, I think small bits of comedy like that are completely subjective.
I think Abed’s lack of stability is the point of the episode. He’s well overdue for some emotional growth, and because his other bits of emotional growth have been so minimal, this is to get him slightly more rounded.
All comedy is subjective. So much so that were you to find this comment hilarious you would be completely right, regardless of my intent
Really? I had to replay it 4 times before I could move on, I was laughing so much.
If the episode order was actually switched, Jeff’s emotional instability and freak out’s from last week’s episode make more sense. He’d be just coming off his anxiety controlling medication, and he’s been probably starting to do some heavy lifting about his childhood in therapy, bringing all his previously repressed issues to the surface.
I thought parts of this episode were hysterical, and loved that Jeff’s craziness sequed into a “Hulk” homage, complete with the short pants and tinkly piano music for David Banner’s walk of shame, but I am concerned that there’s just a little too much certifiably crazy in the study group. If the show goes to that well a little too often it could wear thin. And as Goateed Abed said… “maybe too dark and not very accessible”
Then again, maybe the dose of crazy in the study group is fine, but it’s just the slathering on of Chang-crazy that drags it down. As much as I think Ken Jeong can be funny, I think the show would be better off if it jettisoned Chang, or used him in very small doses..like walk ons like they did with the Dean at the beginning of the series.. We’ve already got a self-important megalomaniac in John Goodman’s character, and aspiring ones in the Dean and Pierce (and maybe Annie’s Boobs). Chang is just overkill and drags the show to a halt for me. Maybe they can spin him off to a web series? Or, then again, maybe I’ve just got some pent up annoyance left over from the Barney Fife-centric episodes of The Andy Griffith Show reruns (bumbling self-important crazy law enforcement guy who tries to bluster out of his mistakes has never be my favorite stock TV show character, I guess)
Great acting by the main cast in their impersonator roles and elsewhere.
Good points Hannah. I hadn’t thought about it quite that way, (though I have been finding the extreme-crazy Chang to be over the top for a bit) but it could also be that his craziness sort of helps push things over the edge. I think Adam Kaplan’s point above fits with this too. Crazy is okay if there is also one foot in reality; and that is the piece that may have been missing tonight.
I loved the “maybe too dark and not very accessible” line, and its meta-gems like those that make me love this show. But I shared the slight sadness that this was not the ideal episode to keep new viewers from last week invested. And honestly, not an ep that I was crazy about overall either. But I think you and Adam are on to something here about the balance that is needed for this dynamic to work at its best. I loved the claymation christmas ep for example, in which Abed was “crazy” in the sense of seeing everyone in Clay, but a) he was also human/relatable and b) not everyone was crazy at the same time.
and now I’m frustrated. The DVDs will put the eps in airing order won’t they? and all of the makes senseageness will be gone.
I’ve been a staunch defender of Community, but i have to say that this episode really fell flat to me. It’s become SO hermetically sealed, SO insular, SO about desperately pleasing the fans that it’s lost all pretense of actually being a creative work until itself.
There’s a GQ post called “The Hate-Watch: Community Returns, But Probably Not For Long” (google it) that sums up what it seems like this show is rapidly becoming.
As I said on twitter (yeah, where community fans hang out): This episode was like watching someone masturbate to their own tumblr feed.
I don’t know if I agree with the GQ writer. I think he’s selling a lot of the show short, but I do agree that while there is growth in each episode, the growth is then recycled and repeated. The worst offender is Abed, who’s having various degrees of trying to balance his pop-culture addiction and retreat with real life for three years.
The Community criticism that I think this more acccurately connected to was Ryan McGee’s take on Community last year.
Unfortunately I have to agree. I think it was Fienberg who said something along the lines of there was always a risk of Community crawling up its own butthole. This seemed like an example of that.
Not one of the better episodes, but definitely had it’s moments. Definitely more happy and pleased that Community is back as a whole, so I feel like I can’t criticize each episode through an unbiased view.
Loved that they brought back Evil Abed and I love that it was trending on twitter
Whereas I thought last week’s episode was kind of weak and disjointed, tonight’s episode was really cohesive and strong.
This is the multi-faceted Community I love! The humorous and more serious plots really played off the strengths of the character relations, and despite having seriousness intertwined with the jokes it was not choppy
Bad episode. :(
I loved Community because it showed humans, not jokes. Hopefully Harmon’s narcissism bursts and he can come back to us.
Troy’s exact quote from that episode was “from now on, friends don’t mess with each other”. That doesn’t exactly mean lying, but that’s definitely something that developed between the two.
Pelton came. It’s funny because he came in his pants.
“It’s been quite a while since I watched season 1’s “Advanced Criminal Law,” which aired on the night (October 15, 2009) Abed says he and Troy made their pact to never lie to each other. Was that actually in that episode?”
Funny, I just watched that episode for the first time in a long time, and while I don’t remember that specifically, it sounds familiar, and I’m sure that Dan Harmon wouldn’t have given a date if they hadn’t known it to be true.
Oh, someone mentioned it earlier and remembered the subplot and everything.
And yet in a Season 2 tag, Abed messes with Troy by almost convincing him to run into a painted wall.
@Stevep – Good catch. Another reason (other than being naive) why Troy would have believed Abed.
i am excited about the dreamatorium stuff! i hope we get to see more.
Overall, this was a superior episode of COMMUNITY, if only because of the character development. I especially enjoyed how they showed the consequences of Abed’s obsessions/delusions. I liked the segue of Britta telling Jeff that he’s too messed up for her to study for her psych class, but Abed isn’t. Of course, they are all messed up in their own ways, but it’s nice to see that Abed isn’t just being perceived as the quirky character, but is actually having his quirkiness examined in “real” world terms.
Did anyone else think that the ending with Abed going alone into the Dreamatorium where he encounters Evil Abed was a very risk-taking move narratively? There are many possibilities where they could take this, and the revelation is the darkest thing the show has done.
That was incredibly dark and I loved every single minute of it.
They should put those thought bubbles above Abed’s head, not Chang’s. It would help make sense of his behavior. I was mad at Abed in this episode. I didn’t like how he left Troy hanging at the end.
Overall, this was a superior episode of COMMUNITY, if only because of the character development. I especially enjoyed how they showed the consequences of Abed’s obsessions/delusions. I liked the segue of Britta telling Jeff that he’s too messed up for her to study for her psych class, but Abed isn’t. Of course, they are all messed up in their own ways, but it’s nice to see that Abed isn’t just being perceived as the quirky character, but is actually having his quirkiness examined in “real” world terms.
Did anyone else think that the ending with Abed going alone into the Dreamatorium where he encounters Evil Abed was a very risk-taking move narratively? There are many possibilities where they could take this, and the revelation is the darkest thing the show has done.
I really enjoyed that moment. His quote about the situation being “really crazy, and inaccessible, and a little too dark” was a perfect representative of how many people view community. I loved that Evil Abed replied with “Maybe to them, but not to us” – great shout-out to the fans of the show who watch for those exact reasons
My favorite line tonight was, “All I feel right now is hatred of Renee Zellweger.” I know, I’m a terrible person, but it made me laugh because it was so perfect.
Pelton’s reaction to Jeff’s new confidence was hysterical. Rash having Pelton go into a full body orgasm, given his already strong feelings for Mr. Winger, had me laughing for a solid 10-15 seconds…loudly!
Sure, it wasn’t one of the stronger episodes, but it was laying the ground work for the upcoming revolution and possible dynamic shift within the group. Much like Troy & Abed, I also enjoy an occasional departure from the real world, & this episode was great for doing just that. (I’ve also confused Rash w/ Manoux).
Gillian Jacobs, who continues to shine, has made Britta increasingly goofy (yet completely grounded in reality–which adds to the charm) and is the front-runner for my favorite character of s3. (Abed for s1 & Troy for s2)
I watched and re-watched that scene several times, and giggled everytime. Hysterical. When I saw the Dean coming down the hall, you knew he was going to react somehow, but Rash really sold it.
Nice inside joke to have Jeff playing Ryan Seacrest. If you watch McHale on “The Soup,” he constantly ribs Seacrest about his short stature.
Don’t know if anyone else here is a fan of Comedy Central’s consistently hilarious WORKAHOLICS, but this week’s COMMUNITY seemed to be borrowing(?) its celebrity impersonator plot from WORKAHOLICS’s first season finale. Not sure what this means exactly, but it is seems like “sanctioned copycatism” since WORKAHOLICS star/cocreator Blake Anderson appeared in this COMMUNITY episode as the attendent at the door that gave Pierce a hard time. I thought this may also be a sort of “Save Our Bluths” style supportive guest appearence by Anderson. Any thoughts on this?
Two writers had the same idea? HOLY SHIT, shut down Hollywood, we’ve reached the end of creative writing.
Kyle Newacheck, who is the fourth creator, along with adam, ders, and blake, of Workaholics, directed this and last week’s episode.
Cool, thanks for that.
Netflix does not think I will like it much (predicting 2.7 stars even though the average rating is 4.3), but I love Community so I will try it, thanks for the tip!
It is so, so Greendale for Britta’s psychology class to include an assignment where they diagnose someone else for the problems- it’s something that every single real college psych class (community or university) explicitly instructs people NOT to do.
Was Chang’s entrance and exit from the dean’s office an homage to the sadistic gaurd in A Clockwork Orange?
By the way, everyone should definitely check out WORKAHOLICS. As much as I love COMMUNITY, 30 ROCK, PARKS AND REC, and THE OFFICE, WORKAHOLICS is usually more “laugh out lough” funny than any of them.
I really thought for a moment that it was Bryan Cranston playing the Tommy Lee Jones impersonator.
I love this season, but I think Community is 0-2 after the break.
Except for Britta. She has been stellar in every episode this season.
I’d have to agree, but I’m close to making it 1-1. This one was better than last week’s episode. I think I like the darker material better. The Troy-Abed stuff at the end was the best. As for laughs, Dean’s reaction to sunglasses-wearing Jeff was fantastic.
To me, this has definitely been the Season of Britta. It’s amazing how great a character she has become since early S1.
Surprise there hasn’t been more speculation of Chang’s evil plot, as revealed in his two thought balloons. He’s already fulfilled his first fantasy of assembling his army…now will he really go through with his second fantasy of replacing the dean with fake Moby so he can be king of Greendale?