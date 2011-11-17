‘Community’ – ‘Documentary Filmmaking: Redux’: Heart of darkness

A review of tonight’s “Community” – and further thoughts on recent scheduling/ratings developments – coming up just as soon as I fight the power with my hugs…
This has been a tumultuous week to be part of the small, strange, fiercely loyal group of people who call themselves “Community” fans. NBC put out a mid-season schedule that left “Community” without a home; we have two more episodes airing in December, including another Christmas outing, and then… unknown. There will be 12 more episodes, and they’ll air at some point because other things NBC tries will fail, but no one knows where or when. Some have speculated that this hiatus, coupled with the horrible ratings so far, means the show will end this season. Others have suggested that the show’s fate is unchanged, and that it’s still going to come down to what kind of deal Sony cuts with NBC in order to produce enough episodes for a good syndication package.
Some fans despaired. Others rallied, posting photos of themselves with evil goatees from the darkest “Remedial Chaos Theory” timeline, suggesting Twitter hashtags and other ways to contact the show’s sponsors. Some of the writers and actors joined in (though in a moment that sadly summed up the whole situation, Yvette Nicole Brown had to explain the goatee thing to many of her Twitter followers), and everyone tried to promote the idea of a mass tune-in (relatively speaking) for tonight’s episode.
That was a lot of pressure to hang on any one installment of a show, especially a show that’s as much of a chameleon as “Community” is. Even if this particular mess had landed in the week that “Remedial Chaos Theory” or “Paradigms of Human Memory” or even “Modern Warfare” was about to air, you couldn’t necessarily point to that show and tell the newcomers, “Yes, that’s exactly what the show is always like.” (That box-of-chocolates stylistic approach is one of many things I love about this show, but also undoubtedly one of the reasons it’s struggled in the ratings.) Perhaps recognizing how much the fans were trying to pump up expectations for this one, Dan Harmon tweeted earlier this evening, “AND, tonight, celebrate Community’s unschedulization with the least accessible, least marketable episode in its alienating history!”
And I don’t know that he was wrong about that. To use a wildly unscientific sample, my wife – who watches the show intermittently, really enjoys some episodes (she was a big fan of “Chaos Theory”) and doesn’t like others – mainly sat patiently through this one because she loves me, and said at the end, “I appreciated what they were trying to do.” I think the ship of growing the show’s audience sailed a long time ago. “Community” is what it is – defiantly, proudly, awesomely – and you’re either in or you’re out. If it continues past this season, it’ll be for the same reasons we’re currently watching the fifth season of “Chuck”: because new NBC shows have done even worse, and/or because the studio cuts a deal that makes it worth NBC’s while to keep it on the schedule somewhere.
I’m not going to worry about that right now. I’m going to get three seasons of this marvelous show that seems to have a direct line some weeks to both my childhood memories and my brain’s pleasure centers, and maybe I’ll get more.
And ultimately, I don’t mind that my wife didn’t rave about the episode, and don’t give a toss that it might not be the gateway drug for a hypothetical goateed army of new viewers. Because I loved it. This was “Community” as I know it – maybe not representative of the series as a whole in terms of style (because nothing really is), but in terms of ambition and smarts and emotion and comedy.
The title obviously referred back to last year’s “Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking,”and beyond the format, there was also the way “Redux” was, like the one before it, structured around one character driving the rest of the study group (save Abed) slowly crazy. The difference, of course, is that where Pierce was executing a deliberate, evil plan in the original, “Redux” made everyone inadvertent victims to the contagious, hilarious madness of Dean Pelton(*) as he tried to update the ancient(**) Greendale TV commercial.
(*) Jim Rash is having himself a hell of a week, isn’t he? “The Descendants” (which he co-wrote with Nat Faxon, who amusingly plays husband to the Pelton lookalike character on “Allen Gregory”) is opening to rave reviews and Oscar buzz, and he absolutely kills it in his biggest “Community” showcase to date.
(**) Yup, that was Ryan “Captain Awesome” McPartlin as one of the students in the original ad, and I like how two of the other actors were styled as Blossom and Dwayne Wayne from “A Different World.”
The episode started out just seeming like it would be an excuse for Joel McHale to bust out his excellent Pelton impression, but things spiraled out of control in a hurry – appropriately enough, because Jeff’s plan to shut the commercial down backfired horribly when Luis Guzman(***) volunteered to be in the ad.
(***) I always say that only Luis Guzman can play a Luis Guzman part, and there may be no more Guzman-y part than playing Luis Guzman himself. You knew the show was going to bring Guzman in at some point, and I’m glad the episode in question was up to both him and whatever anticipation we may have had since that statue was erected. And the best part of all is that “Luis Guzman” briefly trended on Twitter during the episode.
I thought Megan Ganz’s script did an excellent job of showing each character slowly succumbing to Dean-adjacent madness. Troy crying is never not funny, but the highlight of that scene was when Troy and Britta turned to hug each other for comfort in this desperate moment, then recoiled at the thought that they were back in that scene the Dean made them keep shooting over and over and over. Annie is emotionally wobbly to begin with, so she didn’t need much of a push over the edge, and her reasoning (that Pelton had to be a genius, because she couldn’t possibly waste so much of her time on something that was horrible) very Annie. My favorite, though, was Jeff slipping deeper and deeper into character (and wearing one of the more convincing bald caps I’ve seen), rambling, “I’ve become a stranger to myself. I’m bald now. I’ve always been bald. I’ve dreamt of having hair… and now the bald man is awake.” (That he had now made “bald friends” out of this ordeal seemed both poignant and hilarious.)
Pelton’s post-Guzman descent into naked, filthy, ice-cream-machine-molesting insanity drove the whole “Apocalypse Now”/”Hearts of Darkness” parallel home, and also helped deal with Abed’s role as filmmaker, narrator, godlike figure and the only person on the show who’s aware that he’s a character on a television show. There are times when his Abed-ness is presented as the most wonderful thing in the world, and then others where it makes him a tragic, disconnected figure. This seemed like it was going to be one of the latter – or, worse, one where the things that make Abed Abed made him terribly unlikable. (An anguished Troy asking Abed why he wasn’t doing something if he knew Pelton was going to make them all crazy put an emotional target on Abed’s unseen back for most of the rest of the episode.) I suspected, ultimately, that Abed would stop being The Watcher from Marvel Comics and step in to save the day – he does have a heart and cares about others, even if he often gets caught up in his various identities and pop culture fetishes – but the episode lingering so long on the idea of Abed as this cold, off-camera bastard made his heroic moment feel all the more powerful.
So, no, I don’t necessarily see “Documentary Filmmaking: Redux” as the key that’s going to unlock a bright new future for the series. But I do look at it as yet another inspiring, hilarious, moving, example of why I’m so glad Team “Community” is out there, pushing the outer edge of the sitcom envelope, finding new and strange and brilliant ways to tell stories about this very diverse (minus Hispanics, alas) group of people who came together through a cosmic quirk of fate and now can’t live without each other. Beyond whatever financial concessions Sony makes in renewal negotiations, I can’t come up with a legitimate business reason for NBC to bring the show back next year. But I can think of a million artistic ones. This is the kind of show any TV executive who actually cares about the medium should be proud to be associated with, whether that’s for another half season, for another year to let Jeff get his bachelor’s degree or, heaven help us, beyond that (again, see the absurd impossibility that is “Chuck” season 5).
I briefly put a goatee on my own Twitter avatar, but I’ve taken it down for now. We’ve got two more episodes to go in 2011. When I know there’s new “Community on tap, I can’t possibly be in the darkest timeline, can I?
What did everybody else think?
Alan – the point is a lot of people simply still haven’t been exposed to this show yet, just like with Arrested when it was on the air. So your idea that the audience not being able to grow because people who like the show are already invested and other people have checked out is true to an extent, but there are PLENTY of people who will love this show in the years to come that just aren’t watching now (for a variety of reasons)
go back and watch season 1. amazing season of television. very accessible (or as accessible as Happy Endings, MF, BBT, HIMYM (and other NON two and a half men or BASE level of sophistication shows).
Even in season 1 ratings sucked. and that was WITH some level of promotion.
Would you say parks and rec is simply not accessible? That gets marginally better ratings than this. even last year when it had the Office as a lead-in.
No, the real problem is the network it is on first, the time slot second, and it NOT being a laugh track generic sitcom third.
I would also point out that, unlike Parks (and 30 Rock, and The Office) it’s not on Netflix and it’s not nearly as heavy on Hulu Plus (only recent episodes available through plus and you can’t stream them to your PS3 – unlike those programs). It’s harder to get into Community for that reason as well.
Tonight was my first time watching Community and while I didn’t love it, it is a pretty good show that tickles my pop-culture fancy. I will definitely rent the seasons in order and hell, maybe I’ll love it as much as Spaced, which it sort of reminds me of.
you definitely need to know the characters to appreciate an episode like this. rent the DVDs ASAP.
Alex T – thanks for diving in! :-)
Season 1 is on netflix.
All the episodes are up at sidereel.com.
At least you watched Alex, and the Community community thanks for you it. Now all you have to do is get your two million friends to tune in and just maybe the show can stave off cancellation.
If you loved Spaced, I’m sure you’ll love Community. Dan Harmon actually mentioned in an interview that he only saw Spaced after wrapping up the first season of Community…maybe that’s what inspired him to let loose and start making Community even more awesome!
these are ALL excellent ways to watch the show – however i HIGHLY rec buying the DVDs. for one they are dirt cheap (and last year they were even ten bucks on amazon on black friday). EVERY episode has great commentary and there are amazing special features.
buy the dvds everyone! support the show and help yourself
Thanks to everyone for the support. I love it when a show has such devoted fans, for many shows, I am the same. I will gladly support the cause to save Community!
@Jon: They sure are dirt cheap. Great gifts for the right people. I keep a couple S1 Commnity, a couple S1/S2 Party Downs*, and several AeroPress** coffee makers in my closet at home as unexpected gift backups.
*Bought the S1 & 2 of Party Down combos for 10 each… that is SO much comedy for the buck.
**just buy one of these if you like coffee. Yesterday.
Couldn’t have said better. Truly one of my favorite episodes of the series. Six seasons and a movie!
hahaha, well played. (And at least we can be thankful Community wasn’t killed off as quickly as The Cape).
The Redux in the title may also be a reference to Apocalypse Now.
Yeah, I thought so, too. I mean, especially since it was AN-themed.
Some flies are too awesome for the wall.
I spent some time on Youtube today, watching Troy and Abed tags, “best of” Troy, and basically clicking on whatever looked interesting. That could get occasional watchers (or people who’ve never seen it) interested in checking it out.
There were actually a number of scenes that made me realize I have to catch up with some of the older episodes.
I certainly enjoyed tonight’s episode.
absolutely – thats what got me to rewatch season 1! everyone should- I bet a lot of the episodes would seem new to you, it’s been a while
I was actually trying to find the first episode of the series on YT, but it looks like every other Season 1 episode is out there except the first.
For me I saw this episode as a reference to this movie (this episode wasn’t only this to me but this is what it reminded me of):
Synecdoche, New York is a 2008 American drama film written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, and starring Philip Seymour Hoffman. It was Kaufman’s directorial debut.
The film premiered in competition at the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2008. Sony Pictures Classics acquired the United States distribution rights, paying no money but agreeing to give the film’s backers a portion of the revenues.[2][3] It had a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on October 24, 2008.
The film’s title is a play on Schenectady, New York, where much of the film is set, and the concept of synecdoche, wherein a part of something represents the whole, or vice versa.
This episode like the movie were equally depressing. The part at the end of the episode where Abed shares his love for the university almost made me cry. It was a darker episode but still had laughs. I especially liked Annie’s character, it felt the most grounded, non-cartoony and yet closest to satire of the bunch.
Was Annie playing Megan Ganz or what she perceives herself to be?
I agree. Jeff as Pelton and Chang as Jeff as Pelton really solidifies that connection. That being said, you can take the connection even further; late in the film there is a Jungian bit where Hoffman becomes a woman in order to discover himself… very apt for Jeff and Pelton considering their cross-dressing history.
I noticed the Synecdoche, NY homage as well, particularly with the music as Dean Pelton sinks into depression. One of my favorite films. Sometimes I think this show is making scripts right out of the ‘likes’ in my Facebook profile – last year’s ‘My Dinner With Andre’ episode floored me. Grateful for every episode – hopefully some kind of Friday Night Lights arrangement will spare it after this season.
I know I already thanked you on twitter, but seriously, thanks so much for the link. I honestly am such a huge fan – when a show I love is over, I’m always momentarily disappointed that I have to wait another week for the next episode, and then I remember that I still have your review to look forward to. I love listening to Firewall and Iceberg even though I don’t watch most of the shows you talk about. If that makes me sounds insane, it might be because I am.
As for this episode, it was hard to be objective, with so much pressure on it, and having to pause every couple of minutes to tweet, and I need to watch it again. My knee-jerk reaction, though, is that it was absolute gold. I think promoting Jim Rash was a very good move, and this proves that he can easily carry an episode. This also had a perfect balance of off-the-wall zaniness and heart. I’m really looking forward to going back and watching it again. Last week’s was excellent too, they’re on a good streak right now, shame it has to be broken soon…
I absolutely love this show, but I found this episode more amusing than laugh out loud funny. But it’s just one of those shows where I’m so happy to spend time with the characters and to be a part of their weird world that I don’t even care when an episode doesn’t make me laugh particularly because the whole show is just so brilliantly different than anything else on TV, so incredibly thought out to the tiniest detail, and so impeccably acted that I appreciate every second I get to watch it. I think the Arrested Development comparison others have made is a very apt one and that a few years from now people will be wondering why this wasn’t a massive hit when it was on the air.
God, Jeff’s bald cap had me totally preoccupied for a bit, thinking he’d really shaved his head. I loved this episode, love the show. There’s a part of me that thinks it’s particularly appropriate that in this chaotic moment in NBC’s history, a little gem of a show slipped through and survived for a while.
I believe the recent news of Community’s extended hiatus which took over the Internet and subsequent Save Community campaign will draw a wider audience to the series than the series will ever reach this deep into its mythology. I presume the majority of new viewers will be either curious or casual viewers such as your wife who have previously heard of the show and admired what it was doing but never got into it, but are only now tuning due to the recent news about its unsteady future. For many of these new viewers, I think this could be the launchpad to introduce a new audience into a series with otherwise highly insular appeal. It may lack the broad appeal of Contemporary American Poultry or the paintball episodes, but Documentary Filmmaking: Redux captures the essence of what Community is all about; a funny, ambitious and emotionally resonant show about a group of imperfect people. It also uses the single-camera mockumentary style which is highly popular with audiences and has undertones of ‘Apocalypse Now’ which might attract new viewers. It seems odd that news of a series’ low ratings and potential cancellation might attract new viewers to a show, but this is the only hope this series has to increase its viewership. More than #savecommunity and #sixseasonsandamovie trending which only reaches the percentage of television watchers who also use Twitter and will soon be replaced by a teenybopper TT, word of mouth and inviting friends to watch the series along with you (who hopefully knows a guy who knows a Nielsen family) may be the best way to improve the Nielsen ratings, the show’s problematic area which has caused all of the cancellation talk. It is also in the spirit of the series itself, getting a group of imperfect people together to share fond memories and stave of the darkness of reality and the outside world.
Internet reactions and attempts to “save” shows are at best delusions of grandeur. At worst, they are scams by people who know better in gaining popularity via their fake campaigns. The only way a show will gain a following via a “save our show” effort is if that effort goes viral, like CHUCK did in season 2. It has to become part of the consciousness of the everyday man or woman on the street, not your Twitter or Facebook feed.
This ep was quintisentially Community in that I loved it but couldn’t begin to explain why to someone who doesn’t watch.
So was Abed’s breaking of the fourth wall at the end looking at the camera an acknowledgement of his knowledge of being a character in a televsion show?
No, he was looking at the other cameraman to acknowledge that they both understood what was up with the prolonged Troy/Britta hug, I thought.
Ah, thanks, i didn’t realize there was another doc cameraman
The “other cameraman”, of course, is Pavel, Abed’s European dorm neighbor.
Abed was breaking the fourth wall. When they show the scene from Abed’s angle, there is no cameraman on the other side of Troy and Britta.
There were definitely 2 cameramen in the scene, Abed and his dorm mate.
This show is going to need a Chuck-ish effort to keep it alive.
I gave this episode an 82 out of 100. Though, I knocked off 10 points because I hate Luis Guzman with a passion that knows no equal in the universe.
Please…Luis Guzman has nothing on being hated to John Leguizamo, who was singlehandedly responsible for cancelling another underappreciated classic, “The Critic”. I still shudder whenever I hear the words ‘house o’ buggin’.
I loved Luis in “IMDB”.
We should send in paintballs like how the Jericho people sent in nuts.
I think an Occupy Community rally complete with paintballs would be a win-win for all, as we could take out the tent cities in the process.
I am a big fan of “Apocalypse Now”/”Hearts of Darkness” and that whole saga, so this was right up my alley. I have not always been a fan of the Dean Pelton character but Jim Rash was amazing here. And Joel McHale’s portrayal of Dean Pelton was absurdly good. I have seen every Community episode and I am of course, unnerved by the off the schedule thing but when I think about this show, they are really giving us at least 3 shows of quality stuff in 1 episode. The episodes are so dense with material. So, if we are closing in on the end, so be it. I will buy the DVDs for myself and others, watch in syndication, on Netflix, or on a plane and wherever else I can. I will support the show but I want to enjoy the ride we have left as well. I mean, a TV show where one of the characters knows that they are on a TV show – does not get any better than that for my intuitive mind. Long live Community wherever she may go from here!
No mention of Dean Pelton as Eric Von Stroheim? I realize it was just the first step on his decent into madness, but I thought it merited a nod.
What a great great episode this was and how cool was it to give Jim Rash a chance to shine in an episode that was all about him.
One of the randomly funniest moments for me is when Dean Pelton can’t think of one thing that Luis Guzman, who has over 100 credits to his name, has been in.
I thought the IMDb thing was great, because even though Guzman seems to be ubiquitous I doubt anyone off the street could remember anything he’s been in by name.
Punch drunk love!
Magnolia, in which he again plays himself–an aggressively obnoxious version. Guzman = awesome!
Also The LImey.
I believe there’s three episodes in december: ‘Nocturnal Vigalantism and Foosball’, ‘Contemporary Impressionsts’, and ‘Reigonal Holiday Music’.
Did anyone catch the reference to “The Fly”? That was one of my favorite moments! Alan mentioned the quote (“I’ve become a stranger to myself. I’m bald now. I’ve always been bald. I’ve dreamt of having hair… and now the bald man is awake.”) but didn’t give a nod to the movie it was quoting. Made me sad.
I loved both documentary episodes and they should keep doing an annual one like the holiday episodes or the paintball episodes (well, are they doing a third paintball?). Maybe we’ll get another documentary episode next year! Oh, wait… I just made myself sad.
that was a masterpiece – as good a half hour i’ve seen since paradigms of human memory, and not just a reminder of how Community can be great, but also of how, when it hits, it hits as hard as fawlty towers, or spaced. i thought remedial chaos came close, but the five time repetition of the conceit, with no recognition of it’s history, rather spoiled it. similarly the self consciousness of the characters in the halloween episode didn’t really fly. it’s had great joys like the shadow puppets (and alison brie’s face) last week, or pierce’s leg shot, or chang’s ‘was i crazy, or…’, or Michael K Williams and John Goodman, but this was the first time this season where i just thought f**k, that’s the way to do it. it’ll be criminal if it doesn’t come back from hiatus after this.
Alan, is Abed really “aware he’s on a TV show”, as you said? Like on the show Community? I don’t think so. I think it’s just the way he thinks. That his life is a TV show. When he’s talking to the camera in this episode, he’s talking into HIS camera.
I think Abed might be aware he’s on ‘Inspector Spacetime’.
No, he’s not really aware he’s on a show. He defines everything that goes around him with television tropes though, so that’s why he’s considered a “meta” character.
No i agree. I think he’s a character who sees the world/reality through tv shows. It means he can still be a meta character though. But i think he’s in fact one of the most real characters on tv at least in the sense that many people often see aspects of their lives through the lens of the tv shows they watch.
I don’t mean that he literally knows he’s a character on a show called Community. I just mean that because he filters every real-life experience through his knowledge of pop culture, he reacts to every story on the show as if he was aware it was a story on a show. Within the Community universe, he doesn’t know we’re watching him, but his comments and actions can seem to us like he does, or that he’s a surrogate for Dan Harmon and/or the audience.
I think a good example of this is when, at the beginning of S2, he makes an explicit comment about how “Season 1 was too… (something)” and they need to “move beyond the soapy relationship stuff to bigger fast-paced self-contained escapades.” (Even funnier was when Jeff “mocks” that comment by accusing him or something of being “too season one” with air quotes. And then that same ep Abed tries to stage a sitcom wedding between Jeff and Britta. He thinks of himself as a TV character and their group as being a TV show friendship group, even if said show is unnamed and not something he can actually watch or reference like cougar town.
I actually really liked the ep and really didn’t.
As much as the show varies, it’s hard to representational, but for a first time viewer – there was an awful lot of the Dean.
And I think the Dean is what turned me off when I saw the pilot. Only the facts that my brother loved the pilot when he saw it on my DVR (so I had to keep recording them) and later on, Alan’s “Is Community Too Meta?” getting my attention by its very headline – Wait! Community is Meta? I need to catch up! Good thing I have most of the eps!
My best friend also watched it frequently when I was watching something else.
What I really did like – and was sort of excited about, was the timing. It was kind of an overview, introduction – the commercial. So that was really good. And it had the heartwarming happy ending, like episode 4 of Scrubs (I hope My Old Lady was ep 4) that said “this isn’t just another sitcom” (at least to me. I need some depth and emotion in my sitcoms. I got really pissed at one ep of Scrubs and friends said – Wait! Isn’t Scrubs a sitcom?? Yes, but… Kim (?) had lied to JD about losing his baby. So there was the good ending. And Abed was a good guy and it all worked out and sort of showed that the group (though you couldn’t quite tell they were a group) were more than just classmates. (though I’m not sure how – if you couldn’t tell they were a group. maybe I saw it but new viewers wouldn’t realize it, or something. It’s late. Shonda tossed Grey’s Anatomy backstory into Private Practice)
I asked friends to watch, I hope some did. The ep was pretty good and not animated. Actually it would have been awesome if the Dean wasn’t all over it – but that’s me – they couldn’t have done it without him. But I felt like telling people – yup, he’s annoying, but usually you don’t see anywhere near this much of him. (I find Chang annoying too.)
oh, I meant to add that for howeverlong it was on, I thought Arrested Development was on one of the Pay Cable channels that I didn’t get.
so I just ignored all mentions of it.
I love you, Community. Please be with me forever.
Argh, Alan, how could you not see the most insular joke of all? The director’s cut of Apocalypse Now was not Apocalypse Now: The Director’s Cut. It was Apocalypse Now Redux!
All I can say is that I hope this show stays on the air. It’s hard for me to believe that the great comedy lineups NBC has had on Thursday nights the last few years haven’t been a success in the ratings. But alas, all we can do now is organize a campaign to make sure one of the best comedies on tv doesn’t get cancelled…
I still don’t get why NBC has to schedule their programming against other network’s powerhouses.
Community vs.The Big Bang Theory, originally Chuck on mondays vs. HIMYM and TBBT.
Both shows would have done so much better if they hadn’t been scheduled against other more popular shows THE SAME TARGET DEMO LIKES AND WATCHES!
The same with the Office, Parks and Rec and 30 Rock.
NBC not only has an abysmally low rated line up they also make scheduling and programming decisions that absolutely make no sense at all.
Community on CBS in mondays or thursdays comedy block paired with TBBT would have crushed or at least would have done a whole lot better.
Programming it against CBS’s second highest rated comedy show (after Two and a half men) is ridiculous.
Eh, I think you have that backwards. Community was aired in a slot with no competition from CBS. It was CBS who intentionally moved Bang to compete with Theory and start a (failed) Thursday comedy block. Chuck was originally paired with high-rated Heroes that’s why it lived on Monday nights.
It doesn’t matter now anyway. Alan is correct, the show is at a point where the audience is never going to grow significantly. Even if a few geeks blindly watching Bang switch over that wouldn’t make much difference. Bang’s audience is a generic CBS demo now reflecting the mainstream sitcom jokes Bang now works with. Community is on another level of pop-culture awareness.
people who rip NBC have really no clue about how network tv works, we should be praising nbc for keeping Community and Parks and Rec on the air, becasue any other network would of canceled either show with the ratings they get.
Another great episode tonight, Megan is really proving to be one of the stars of that writing staff.
This is exactly the kind of episode that makes a community fan love community even more.
What other show is capable of this much depth and creativity and cleverness in just 20 odd minutes?
Alan, actually Marvel Comics’ Oatu, The Watcher, like Fringe’s The Observer, actually did step in to interfere and save the humans–repeatedly.
An awesome episode. Joel McHale’s DP impression was a Thing Of Wonder. As was the overall level of comedy madness.
Community has been swimming in Arrested Development waters lately, and last night, every character plunged in and was doing long, beautiful laps.
And, like AD… the fan base for deep, obscure, insane comedy… simply isn’t big enough. It never has been.
I suspect that the demographics of Community’s fan base, like AD’s, is way, way more desirable than average. And, from what I’ve seen, their cyberspace roots are a lot deeper too.
And *that’s* why NBC should reconsider.
Unfortunately, I think that NBC’s execs are too blinkered to appreciate that, much less care about art over ratings.
I watched a few minutes of Whitney last night, just as a sort of masochistic awareness test.
And it was just as awful as I expected it to be.
Apparently, trucking in this sort of swill is what NBC wants its new legacy to be.
St Elsewho? Hill Street What?
Perhaps because today’s execs themselves can’t relate to Community, whereas Whitney… well, they *get* Whitney.
Sad.
Don’t forget that Whitney features a “hot chick” and is “new hotness” compared to the ancient decrepitude that is Community.
And don’t forget about all the puppies! Wait, they’re not part of the regular cast? Seriously, I watched this one week for the same reason and how lame is it that the dog conveniently dies so the entire topic of getting a dog can be completely forgotten by the next episode…and this is comedy???
I have loved Community from the 1st episode and I hope it does not get canceled so soon. I loved this episode so much. So many references, so much craziness, I loved it.
Yeat another great episode of a great show… It will be sorely missed during the hiatus of unknown length.
Maybe the lion’s share of Yvette Nicole Brown’s followers only know her from Drake and Josh? I admit that my own kids aren’t watching Community…
Alan, I thought your tag would be “as soon as I register by fax…”
This show just gets better and stronger and more complex with every episode. I can’t even believe how good it is. This episode just went in directions nothing else on television can conceive.
The New Yorker’s Nancy Franklin shares our pain:
[www.newyorker.com]
Hilarious to see Awesome in the ’80s commercial…
Also: I thought Abed’s look at the camera at the end showed him slightly disturbed by Britta’s and Troy’s genuine hug. That’s going to be one fascinating triangle.
One of your best essays/recaps on community alan.
Im trying to get more friends to watch the show. Any thoughts on best strategies. I give them season one but i always have to say you have to give it till episode 8 or 9 before it gets into a groove.
My fear though is people might lose interest after the first few – especially because they dont live up to the hype. But thats because the hype is because of what show has become.
At the same time i do feel like you need to start from the beginning.
Joel McHale’s Dean Pelton impersonation was spot on. That was hilarious!
I laughed more at Whitney, and Whitney is horrible. This show just isn’t funny.
Just curious…wouldn’t USA make a good home for Community? It is owned by NBC Universal, has success with another meta show (Psych), and champions characters. Seems like that would give the showrunners a little more support to fully explore Greendale’s wackiness
any thoughts on who the Dean was impersonating as the director? personally, he reminded me of a young Todd Phillips with better.
I find this show alternately enjoyable and vexing given the episode, and last night was definitely the latter. I get the HoD spoof, but man, isn’t this a comedy? It would be nice to chuckle once in a while. Mostly I thought watching this episode was just an awkward experience.
Same here. I appreciate that Community is expansive and creative in some ways, but more often than not it fails to elicit even one laugh from me which is frustrating.
I found last night’s episode particularly off-putting, and I’m a little surprised how well it was received here… although I guess it’s not that surprising since people are so worried about cancellation. Like the worst of Community, I thought it seemed overly self-indulgent and just not funny (although I was impressed with McHales’ impression of the Dean.)
Quote from review: “…(that Pelton had to be a genius, because she couldn’t possibly waste so much of her time on something that was horrible)”
— When I read that it made me think of the “cult of Community”… as in the super-fans who think even the worst episodes are nothing less than genius just because they’re so committed to the show and the misguided belief that if someone doesn’t love each episode it’s because they are not smart enough to appreciate it.
Why the need to put shows into a category be it comedy, drama, or whatever? Louie is a great show and its not always because its hilarious. I like both shows because whenever you watch, you feel like anything can happen. Even the “worst” episodes, i at least appreciate because they are at least trying to do something interesting or ambitious. I would much rather watch crap with ambition rather than crap that doesnt even try.
Really? Gsmith, you didn’t laugh at this ep? You didn’t even laugh at Troy crying? Donald Glover crying = funny. Every time.
I had a little laugh at Jeff dressed up as the dean, but that was about it. I don’t know if this will make sense, but the show seems more amusing than funny. Like when Ron Swanson speaks, that is funny to me, it makes me laugh. Community is more quirky funny than laugh out loud funny. Not that one is better than the other, but I do enjoy the P&R style more. Just one guy’s opinion.
Don’t get me wrong, at times I enjoy this show, the chaos theory ep was fantastically creative. That was a hit. But it just seems when it misses, it misses badly. That’s how I felt about this one anyway.
Why doesnt nbc do the all comedy night like last year. Keep community. Keep whitney if you have to, and move up all night to thurs. so community, parks and rec, office, 30 rock, up all nightm whitney. and then move prime suspect to wed.
I didn’t know Luis Guzman was a real person – I thought he was someone they made up until I saw the closing credits. Even at that, I had to IMDB him to find out who he was.
I thought this was the best documentary episode ever on this show.
Also, HOLY SHIT JOEL MCHALE IS GOOD AT PLAYING THE DEAN.
Fantastic episode. So much goodness here, already mentioned above by my co-commenters. But worth repeating is the fact I was seriously impressed by Joel McHale’s impersonation of the Dean. My respect for him as an actor went up tenfold.
p.s. I’m stunned that there is any Luis Guzman hatred in the world. I LOVE that guy! Seriously, what’s there not to like?
Most underrated aspect of this episode. Pierce’s trailer bit with the jeff garlin payoff at the end,
Sadly, I think they used the term “shelve” instead of “cancel” (rest of the season notwithstanding) just to avoid being Sepiwalled again.
Alan do you think that maybe when the greendale suite said that the promo was good enough..community was saying that average tv shows are good enough for mass appeal that can run for years? If that is the case then that is a fantastic scene considering the predicement that Coomunity is in now.
Does anybody know the reason why Community isn’t on Netflix steaming (unlike Parks, the Office, and 30 Rock) or fully sream-able on Hulu Plus (e.g. all seasons available and with the ability to stream to the TV via PS3, etc)? I know it’s a Sony creation rather than NBC/Universal, but this seems like such a massively missed opportunity – this show practically begs to be watched in batches and that would be the way that non-fans could catch up and get involved (while generating some additional revenue).
Alan – I was looking forward to reading this week’s review thinking you would give us some insight on the “Hearts Of Darkness” being better than “Apocalypse Now” theme that popped up about three times during the show. But alas there was none so I have borrowed the documentary from the library for viewing this weekend so that I can make up my own mind as to which was better; the movie or the documentary about the making of the movie.
Whether this is the last season or not I’m planning to add it to my DVD collection because of “Remedial Chaos Theory”, “Geography of Global Conflict”, “Horror Fiction”, and whatever they come up with for this year’s Christmas episode.