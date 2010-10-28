‘Community’ – ‘Epidemiology’: Behind-the-scenes of zombie-land

We’re going to do something a little different for this week’s “Community.” Rather than a straight review, I’m going to offer some behind-the-scenes tidbits about the conception of this episode – tidbits that, as I’ll explain, would be more detailed if I wasn’t a complete spaz. But I got to hang in the “Community” writers room for an afternoon while Dan Harmon and the staff worked on the outline for “Epidemiology,” and I got to see a later draft of the script, and I got to interview Harmon about it (which we’ll get back to in a moment), so rather than a review – and I did laugh a bunch of times, even after hearing most of the jokes in multiple stages previously – I’ve got some making-of tidbits, all coming up just as soon as I’m accidentally handsome in a costume…
So this was on the same day when I wound up making my debut as Creepy Oil-Wrestling Watcher #3, and also when I got to observe some of the later work on the “Apollo 13” episode, but the bulk of my time was spent in the writers room as the staff continued to work on the outline for this one. The plan was to follow that up after the script was completed with an interview with Dan.
So a few weeks back, I got the finished script, and I got on the phone with Mr. Harmon, and we talked for 30-40 minutes, and it was great. If you’ve read some of my previous conversations with the guy, or interviews he’s done elsewhere, you know that Dan has very elaborate thoughts on every aspect of this show, and so he went into great detail about the episode’s structure, the challenge of doing a reference-heavy episode like this one or “Modern Warfare,” deciding on the costumes for each character, etc. We said our goodbyes, I put on that week’s episode of the show (our conversation ran into the start of the East Coast telecast of “Accounting for Lawyers”), did other work, etc., etc. Then the next morning, I went to play back the recording to check something…
…and it was blank.
As it turns out, I had forgotten to plug in one end of the phone tap gizmo I use for my digital recorder. And where I’m usually typing a very rough transcript as an interview goes, here I wanted to focus entirely on what Dan was saying and worry about the transcribing later, and so I had nothing.
Dammit.
Dan and I briefly discussed the idea of re-doing the interview, but we could never make the schedules work (running a TV show is kind of time-consuming), and besides, I had this fear that it would wind up like that sequence in “Groundhog Day” where Phil kept trying to recreate that one perfect day with Rita, and failing because he knew too much going in and kept forcing it. (In that analogy, Dan is Andie MacDowell.)
The long and the short of it is that I suck, but between the notes I took during my afternoon in the writers room and what I jotted down the morning after the unrecorded interview, I can tell you the following details about the origins of “Epidemiology”:
1. It took a very long time to put together. An average “Community” episode can take a week to 10 days at the most “break” (that’s writers room terminology for coming up with an outline that includes all the story beats, jokes, etc.). This one took more than four weeks, which Dan said was among their longest ever, up there with the paintball episode and “Basic Rocket Science.” It’s a different kind of writing than a more typical episode. Though all “Community” shows feature a lot of pop culture references, these special episodes are driven by them. So for “Modern Warfare,” for instance, the staff spent a while just listing their favorite action movie moments, figuring out why they worked, and deciding which ones they’d like to include in the episode, assuming they could pull them off on their budget and schedule.
With “Epidemiology,” there was a lot of discussion of zombie movies themselves before anyone could start figuring out how a zombie story would work in the context of Greendale, and for a long time no one was sure they could pull it off. The day I was in the writers room, the outline still devoted a lot of time to an opening sequence that explained how the tainted meat got to campus, the clean-up after, etc. There were also phases in which the infection didn’t lead to such obviously zombie-like symptoms, and was more of a zombie allegory. Harmon said everyone was having trouble embracing the idea that they were just doing a 22-minute zombie movie, and ultimately it was decided to cut the exposition to the absolute minimum, and to make sure that people were still biting each other.
2. Anyone could have been the hero. In my “Basic Rocket Science” review, I talked about how at different points in the planning, Abed was going to turn into Ed Harris, or Troy was going to be Ken Mattingly, etc., before the writers settled on everyone’s role. That’s a modular approach that the staff often takes to episodes – not viewing the characters as interchangeable, but recognizing that each of them could bring something different to the same situation and trying to decide what would work best. In the buddy cop episode from season one, for instance, Abed was originally one of the two campus cops, but Dan felt that Abed settled into the cop show cliches too easily and it wasn’t really a story; when the final pairing became Annie and Shirley, the writers realized it could be about their shared need to assert themselves.
At various points in “Epidemiology,” every character was talked about as a potential hero. Ultimately, they settled on Troy, using Halloween as an excuse to confront an issue they’d become aware of as the first season moved along: Troy the former hero jock had become an incredible nerd since befriending Abed. They felt that having the two of them team up on a geeky Halloween costume would force Troy to deal with that transformation – to become ashamed of it for a while, and then embrace it as he saved the day.
There still wasn’t as much time to deal with that kind of character arc as there would be in a typical episode, but I felt this one worked better than the Annie story in “Basic Rocket Science,” because it wasn’t coming out of nowhere. Abed and Troy’s friendship, and the ways he’s changed since the pilot, are a key ongoing part of the series. So given the limited amount of time in which they could tell a character story, better to draw on something we all know so well.
3. The costumes, like everything else, took forever to figure out. On the day I visited, the writers hadn’t thought of costumes for anyone yet, and they were just beginning to discuss Troy and Abed’s, since that would be a plot point. A lot of ideas were thrown around, and everyone was getting frustrated. I stepped out for a while to be in the background of the oil-wrestling scene, and when I returned, they had just had their eureka moment: Troy and Abed were going to be dressed as a hot dog and a bun, and Abed was going to have to spend the night hugging Troy. Everyone was very excited – the hot dog costume would actually protect Troy from the zombie bites, so it would be practical as well as funny – and Dan was on his feet and freestyling about how Troy might have to climb up very high to turn on the air conditioning, then fall back into the crowd, slo-mo, where Abed would catch him inside the bun costume.
A day or two later, that excitement went away, because the episode’s writer, Karey Dornetto, remembered that a similar gag came up in the writers room on “The Life & Times of Tim” (I can’t remember if it ever actually was used in an episode), and therefore they couldn’t use it. This happens a lot in the business – everybody’s worked so many places, and watched so many things, that ideas lodge in their heads and they forget where they came from – and they had to start over.
As for some of the other costumes, Pierce was at one point going to be Morpheus, but the rights to Captain Kirk came much cheaper and with less red tape. Yvette Nicole Brown suggested that Shirley’s costume look like Miss Piggy (even though she was really Glenda), which plays off of how her voice sounds when she plays Shirley, and also the confusion over her Harry Potter costume from season one’s Halloween episode.
4. There were a lot of other digressions and changes. In the original outline, Morgan Freeman was going to be the narrator, though everyone knew that was a pipe dream. Then the target became Sam Elliott, and when that didn’t work out, they went for the dulcet tones of George Takei.
Patton Oswalt was supposed to play a big role in this one as Nurse Jackie, but he had a scheduling conflict with “United States of Tara,” so his material was given to Rich from “Beginner Pottery,” a character Dan had always liked, and whose rivalry with Jeff gave Joel McHale a few more beats to play than he had in the original version.
The gag with the cat – inspired by a short film that writer Chris McKenna once did, and by Dan’s own amusement at cats that jump across the screen in horror films – at one point seemed like it was going to go on much, much longer. While I was in the writers room, everyone was so tickled by the cat idea that it began to take over the entire third act, to the point where that was going to become the joke: Jeff and the other survivors would become so obsessed with the cat that the zombie apocalypse would resolve itself in the background. Similarly, there was going to be a very long piece of business involving a journey into the steam tunnels below the library, and a little person dressed as Yoda proving a very bad guide through them.
As Dan explained to me later, “At a certain point, everyone in the room is just laughing over the idea of us not doing our jobs well.” Eventually, as with the tainted meat backstory, the digressions were trimmed to a bare minimum.
5. In virtually every version of things, Shirley and Chang had sex. Just saying.
So what did everybody think of “Epidemiology”?
They did end up using that Hot Dog and Bun gag on Life and Times of Tim. Stu was the bun, Tim was the hot dog and Amy was in a yellow spandex suit as mustard.
Thanks for the insight to the creative process, Alan, even if some of it was lost along the way.
This episode really worked for me: there was funny, there was tension, there was character development, there was Abba and …well, zombies. I don’t usually like shows/movies with zombies, but this one worked.
One thing that Community does well in these kind of epic, “the campus is in jeopardy” episodes is to sacrifice some of the core members of the study group, in this case Pierce, then Britta, then Annie (and eventually, everyone). It keeps the tension up, because anyone could become a victim at any time.
Kudos to the writers, and the cast & crew for pulling this off. This was one of the best season 2 episodes so far.
Is it a legal problem if they repeat the hot dog and bun costume done on another show, or were they just going for more originality?
Best episode of the season. Hands down.
“The gag with the cat – inspired by a short film that writer Chris McKenna once did, and by Dan’s own amusement at cats that jump across the screen in horror films – at one point seemed like it was going to go on much, much longer. While I was in the writers room, everyone was so tickled by the cat idea that it began to take over the entire third act, to the point where that was going to become the joke: Jeff and the other survivors would become so obsessed with the cat that the zombie apocalypse would resolve itself in the background. Similarly, there was going to be a very long piece of business involving a journey into the steam tunnels below the library, and a little person dressed as Yoda proving a very bad guide through them.”
“5. In virtually every version of things, Shirley and Chang had sex. Just saying.”
God bless you Dan Harmon and Alan Sepinwall.
Community had the best halloween episode of any show this week.
Anyone else wish a special voicemail recording was created for them, notifying people that they are currently busy on a space ship?
haha YES! I wish my name was Kevin!
It needs to be said: Donald Glover looked FINE in this!
Enjoyed the rest of the episode too, but that was more than enough. ;-)
I was actually shocked when I saw his body, absolutely FINE. And it wasn’t a gradual thing for me either, I don’t watch all the thursday shows but the ones I do I check for on this site, and seeing that still… HOT DAMN.
I sound like a horny old lady 25 years past menopause.
When did the Human Centipede reference come in? That was such a hilarious, random, mostly obscure and kind of disturbing reference, I would dare to say it was utterly brilliant piece of writing.
I never tire of a good Dean Pelton joke.
The Human Centipede reference came when the Dean’s to do list was playing. It was one of the movies he wanted to put on his Netflix queue.
Funny to see Gabe from The Office as Lady Gaga immediately following Dean Pelton. Do these shows not consult each other? Something like this happens nearly every week. Not that I’m complaining, but by the time Gabe was dressed up it was only funny because of the context.
When Gabr made the p-p-poker face comment I said “ahh that was funny when Community did it 20 minutes ago”.
Funnily enough I watched Office first and thought Gabe as Lady Gaga was much funnier than the Dean.
Also interesting that both Community and The Office had a reference to the “chain of command” being violated — in this, right before troy kick dean to get the keys.
I was so hoping for the following quote:
“You know what the chain of command is? It’s the chain I go get and beat you with ’til you understand who’s in ruttin’ command here!”. Too much, I guess, to hope they could work Firefly references in. Best episode since Modern Warfare. Can we all agree that this is the best sitcom on TV now (in the sad absence of Parks and Rec)
Shirley and Chang would have an absolutely hideous child.
On that note, phenomenal episode
A devil and an angel would probably make a beautiful child, the personalty cocktail that would result would be a different matter… poor theoretical wee bastard.
Little Nicky begs to differ….
Shirley and Chang would have an absolutely hideous child.
On that note, phenomenal episode
Why do you say that?
I think they would have very cute kids. I’d imagine, though, that any kids they’d have would be just a wee bit short-tempered.
Very insightful piece Alan, although I wonder if it made you too close to the material or maybe I am just in a bad mood because I found this to be the one of the weakest episode to date. I didn’t laugh as much as I usually do and I really really didn’t like the fact that they went with a “real” sci fi explanation for the zombies.
When I heard about the episode, I assumed the story would be able Food Poisoning or some other more real world affliction that would be treated like a zombie plague (as your article says they considered), or alternately, make them real zombies and just play the Simpson card and decide that from now on, Halloween episodes aren’t “real” and don’t count. The way it was done seemed to almost cross a line the show has straddled deftly before and it didn’t work for me.
Also coming on the heels of the last few weeks, I wonder if I am “meta’ed out”. While they have been mostly well done, I hope the Paintball episode doesn’t become the Urkel of this show and they realize that not every episode has to be a genre parody. They aren’t at that point yet but I am hoping next week will just go back to an episode that is just an interesting story with some very funny characters.
It wasn’t all bad. I liked the Troy-Abed story and there were individual moments that were good and we learned Star Burns’ name! but I guess I had higher hopes for the episode. The show is still great. This is just a rare misstep.
I think we actually learned it last season. I’m pretty sure jeff calls him starburns and he says his name is alex and jeff says you should carve that into your face of something along those lines.
“I wonder if it made you too close to the material”
Based on past experience, it would have made me tougher on it. In general, I don’t like reading scripts of comedies before I watch them. The jokes are never as funny to me on the page as they are in execution, and then by the time I hear the actors say them, I already know what the punchline is. One of the reasons I put that caveat up top about how I laughed a bunch even though I knew the jokes already was to suggest that this was unusual. Usually when this happens, I find the completed episode disappointing, and can never figure out if it wasn’t funny in the first place or if I just got joke-spoiled. But here I laughed at Troy and Abed’s reaction to Leonard, at Jeff seeing Rich wearing his jacket, at the cat, etc., etc.
I agree with being “meta-ed out”. These theme episodes can be a nice change of pace but when it’s all they’re doing it gets a little tired.
After Chang calls him Starburns in Season 1, he responds that his name is Alex, and Chang tells him he should spend five hours carving that into his face, then.
I’m with srpad about being bothered by the occurrences in the episode being “real.” My wife never watches the show but caught a bit of this one and asked me if it was a dream sequence. I had already wondered that myself and was waiting for some explanation at the end. Instead, everyone really believes they were roofied and doesn’t question the bite marks beyond that? Really? I understand this is a TV show and the characters are fictional people in a fictional setting, but that was tough to swallow.
Fortunately I didn’t let it completely bother me. Still enjoyed it from a comedic aspect.
Donald Glover is this season’s breakout star. I love the way he takes over episodes with one line.
Great episode, so happy Community has stepped in to save my Thursday nights now that Parks and Rec is on the bench. By the way is there ANY (any?) news on when/where it’ll be going when it comes back? Please, I’m begging, anything!
I too am really tired of the parodies. This used to be a very funny and clever show about real characters whom I cared about… now it seems like a live action cartoon that tries to include as many movie references as possible while forgetting to be funny.
My understanding is that this is the last of the heavy parody episodes for a while.
When parodies are this well done, I don’t mind them.
Thank goodness, re Sepinwall saying the parody emphasis is over. This shows history with me is very much like Cougar Town, in that I did not like the opening few episodes of either and turned them off for awhile. I gave both a second chance late last year and was thrilled to see two shows I really enjoyed. Unfortunately, the parallels end there….Cougar Town has grown immensely and become a much better show, Community has morphed into something that I don’t care about….honestly, it seems like they forgot they this show itself was supposed to have stories to tell…the parodies are getting tedious. I want something more than the “where’s waldo” moments in a show that I watch; indeed, the intelligence of “where’s waldo” is that waldo was always in the background of a picture (read show) that had so much more going on.
Given that, I’ll keep watching for awhile, as they banked a lot of good will on the good shows of last year; but I’ve been withdrawing from that bank for awhile. I hope I’m not in the midst of a prolonged comedy recession here.
I’m one of those people that is a little tired of the parodies, but this episode was amazing, I loved it.
And another thing.. everyone loved Modern Warfare last season, I think they are doing this type of episodes because they want to get people hooked on Community and this is one of the best ways to do it. I don’t know If anyone forgot but this is NBC, they need to get more people to watch the show.
Looking forward to the “regular” episodes, I love those
I am totally with maria and HWah on this. This is the third straight episode where the it doesn’t feel like any character storyline was really used at all. I came to like these characters/actors last season quite a bit, why are they just being used to create these inane parodies? I hope they go back to actually focusing on the characters as Alan said. Loved paintball last season but these new attempts feel so tired now and frankly just weird.
I am genuinely perplexed by the negative reaction (bt some, at least) to this episode. First off, it was funny as hell. Secondly, it also delved into the Troy-Abed relationship in the process. It’s a win all around, imo.
And, in turn, I’m baffled by the intense love for this episode. While there were some very funny moments and lines, overall I didn’t like it, either. I think the parody/theme episodes last season were stronger. This season’s are too cartoony and it’s like they’re trying too hard.
Funny how these things can so easily go one way or the other. I wouldn’t say the parody episodes are my favourite, because although I love Modern Warfare, I found that Contemporary American Poultry and Basic Rocket Science left me fairly cold. This week, however, I loved it. Hard to say why it worked for me in two cases but not in the other two. (Oh, and being a tv nerd rather than a film nerd, I basically ‘get’ none of the straight homages. Nope, not even seen Die Hard. Or Alien… so thanks for explaining the cat, Alan. ;)
I have to agree. With Accounting for Lawyers, I thought the show was really going to hit a stride, expand the universe of these characters, and make the jump to an all-time great show. It’s been a month since we’ve seen anything other than ‘insert reference here’ action. We’ve had about 12 weeks of references thrown into three. Where is the freakin’ study group???
Overall, it was fun. But I would have liked it a whole lot more if it wasn’t right after Apollo 13 and Adaptation. Maybe 28 days later or something.
While watching this episode all I was thinking was “I want the Community of season 1 back.” Yes there were funny moments in it, and yes there were good character bits but everyone turned into fricking zombies. And magically they all were better at the end yet they acknowledged that it really happened. How cartoony can you get? If this was the only cartoony episode then I might have been alright with it (but I doubt it, everyone turning into zombies is too much of a stretch on reality) but since it wasn’t I hated it. They pretty much can’t do another cartoony/meta/parody/Modern Warfare episode for the rest of the season. Sad because season 1 was sooo good and it looked like it was developing into a great sitcom. Now it, aint.
I also am not a fan of these episodes – and especially when they parody a movie or genre that I don’t like to start with. I don’t watch zombie movies, so a Community version of one is wasted on me.
“You just punched the lady bee!”
God bless you, Troy.
Line of the night. Hell, line of the week. I had to stop my recording, I was laughing so hard.
I could not stop laughing over this line… just the way he said it – hysterical!
Naked butt at 7 seconds. LOL.
Loved the episode, but your behind the scenes look made me kind of depressed. It sounds like they could have made an hour long episode here. If this show would just get some support from NBC, then I think an hour long episode tonight could have really gained some new fans for the show.
I love this show but it seems inevitable that it will be cancelled. It’s stuck against Big Bang Theory, instead of giving it the 9:30 spot after The Office. I know its been said a million times, but NBC makes awful choices, why in the world is Outsourced getting so much support?
NBC has become the network embodiment of bad idea jeans.
But if Community were to be cancelled it would be a tragedy on par with the untimely demises of Arrested Development and Deadwood.
Actually, NBC schedule was announced before CBS moved TBBT to the same slot. It surprised everybody at NBC and I agree that the shows, that must have some of the same demographics, shouldn’t be face to face.
Deadwood wasn’t cancelled due to poor ratings but because the creator preferred to focus on another show, John from Cincinnati. If you want real tragedies, let’s talk about Better Off Ted and Party Down.
Hands down the best episode this season. I actually love that they went all out and basically made everybody zombies, because my first thought was that it was an elaborate Halloween stunt by Pierce and Starburns and I was disappointed it was so “obvious”. Shows what I know.
You are completely right about the difference it makes to an episode like this to ground it with some character moments which have already been set up from other episodes. Troy and Abed’s friendship is so key to the show that taking a break from the craziness for a couple of seconds to have Troy fall out with Abed, make up to say “I love you” (!) and then risk danger to save him helps to remind us that these are the characters we know and love, not just actors shuffling from set piece to set piece trying to crank out as many references as possible in twenty minutes.
This episode just wasn’t funny at all. Maybe I’m tired of the stupid meta humour, but I think that Community should step away from the surreal and back into quirky community college happenings.
I’m curious as to what meta humour you are referring to, unless we class the notion of doing a parody to be a Community-specific thing and they were mocking themselves by out-themselvsing themselves.
It just looked like a parody to me.
That’s exactly what I’m talking about. This played like a giant meta-reference to “Modern Warfare,” and it turned out to be a pale imitation.
And even then, I’m tired of the ridiculous parody. I just want this show to get back to telling real stories about fun characters.
Both of you shut the fuck up. It’s funny fuck up and laugh.
If I wanted to see a zombie movie, gee, I wonder what I would do. I didn’t make it to the end, but I’m sure glad everyone is all right.
How about next time they put on a show instead of a trivia contest.
Do You honestly feel like it was a trivia contest? I’ve never seen a zombie movie in my life, couldn’t care less about placing any specific references, and just enjoyed it immensely as it played with general concepts familiar to everybody who’s ever been alive, whether they’re genre aficionados or not.
I thought they hit this episode out of the park. Probably their best episode to date or a very close second to Modern Warfare. After watching this episode, I decided to give it the rare “keep until I erase” status on my DVR, because I have a feeling I’ll find funny new things each time I watch it. For example, I totally didn’t notice that Rich put on Jeff’s jacket until I saw Alan’s comment. I also think this episode and your behind the scenes discussion does a good job of demonstrating the difference between a parody episode like Basic Rocket Science and this episode. I initially thought perhaps Alan was a little harsh in his analysis of Basic Rocket Science which I found to be a extremely funny 22 minutes. But after seeing this episode, it is easy to see how continuing an ongoing plot line that the viewers are invested in like Troy & Abed’s friendship works so much better than a random and poorly developed one like Annie wanting to transfer colleges. Finally, I didn’t not mind that Donald Glover spent half the episode shirtless one bit.
You didn’t notice that Rich put on Jeff’s jacket until you say Alan’s comment. Wasn’t Jeff saying “hey you’re wearing my jacket!” enough to let you in on that?
Well, to be fair, it was very difficult to understand what Jeff was saying – it sounded more like “chicken.”
One more thing, Alan just out of curiosity, have you gotten to this week’s Modern Family episode and/or are you planning to post on it at some point? To me, it was the first episode the season to click on all levels and not have (at least) one storyline that was a dud. Definitely not as good as the best of Season 1 (like Fizbo, for example) but felt like a step in the right direction compared to the last few episodes. So, I’d be interested to hear what you thought of it if you aren’t totally swamped with other recaps to write.
Yes, the Modern Family halloween episode was terrific. I would love to read Alan’s opinions on it.
I’m shocked by all the effort that goes into making such a lousy show.
I know! And it takes only hours for the Two and a Half Men writers to break their brilliant stories. Talk about your weird contradictions.
Stop being such a cable tv elitist
I’m shocked someone would waste so much time commenting on shows they dislike.
I don’t Colonel, think of all the trouble he had registering, just to make a lousy comment. Seems he and his opinion about Community have more in common than he imagined
It’s not just the best episode of Community this season, but I think the best comedy episode of any show this season. I couldn’t stop laughing, and I love it in every way possible. Which is very impressive considering how easy it would have been to have gone the opposite direction (into lame, trying too hard, etc). Overall, really, really, great episode that I can’t wait to watch again.
And of course, the biggest squeal came from Chang’s voice mail message (and the scene in the bathroom before where they felt the ‘connection’), because it was so unexpected. Nice one there, writers.
Also, I love the halloween-fied opening credits. CUTE!
Is there a smarter comedy on TV right now? I keep marveling at the fact that this is on a network, not on cable, not on HBO or Showtime.
I think will have to watch it again because I didn’t get into live tonight. There was some good lines and I did laugh like at the cat gag but zombies – like vampires with glitter – just don’t do it for me.
Of the shows I watched I thought Cougar Town had the better Halloween episode…. YMMV
Agree with Cougar Town having the best Halloween episode. Cant help but wonder how Parks and Rec would’ve done if it was on tv. “Greg Pikitis” would’ve been hard to top but I’m sure they would’ve pulled it off.
Oddly, Cougar Town left me cold this week. There were a couple of moments I liked, but maybe I just couldn’t shake off seeing Bob Kelso or something…
For pure laughs and overall entertainment, I’d rank the Halloween episodes of the sitcoms I saw like this:
1) Community (pure, non-stop laugh fest; so f’ing creative it’s ridicules)
2) Cougar Town (funny, great costumes, also heartwarming)
3) Modern Family (similar in structure to the family wedding photo ep, still very good tho; great make-up on Claire and Phil)
4) The Office (a very distant fourth; funny costumes and a few bits worked, but mixed results overall)
That’s about all I managed to catch this week.
Easily the second best Community Halloween episode.
I totally lol’d at the cat.
Gabe totally stole the dean’s costume. But I guess that there are enough incarnations of Lady Gaga to go around.
I could watch a 1/2 hr of just Alison Brie trying on different slutty Halloween costumes. Just sayin’.
I found Gabe as Lady GaGa funnier than the Dean because that is kind of expected to the Dean unlike the fun awkwardness with Gabe
I laughed for about 60 seconds at Troy’s reaction to the constant cat flyovers: “Is someone throwing it?!?!?!?”
Donald Glover is pretty awesome.
agreed. the cat, plus jeff & troy’s reactions, were the highlight for me.
Can anybody tell me where I can download George Takei’s Kevin message for my dad’s phone? That has to be available somewhere, or there will be a lot of disappointed Kevins out there.
The music rights for this episode must have been monumental unless ABBA gave them a volume discount.
I loved the show tonight. Better then Season 1 Halloween episode. Abba matched up perfectly with the context of the episode. My fav of the night, the dean’s voice memos from his Ipod, playing inbetween the famous songs. Absolutely Genius!
Ken Cheong is a total delight. I’m in Heaven tonight
In terms of fun, and funny, absolutely loved it. My only misgivings are with the apparent seriousness of the situation and the characters’ reactions to it – I didn’t believe Jeff would be so emotionless knowing Britta, Annie, and the rest might actually die. Also, at the end, they were all upset about being roofed but no one mentions the human bite marks? Details like that feel a little lazy.
Despite that, great episode, great show, geat 6000 dollar suit.
some zombie’s gonna try to bite the guy in the $6000 suit? COME ON!!!
@conrad. Best comment on this thread. Great reference.
I’m glad people love this show for its characters and are looking forward to its more “normal” and relationship-based episodes (I am too), but seriously, anyone who really appreciates this show should realize that the goofiness and outlandishness you see in the parody episodes aren’t just completely at odds with the rest of the show; they grow out of the same spirit and atmosphere that the show has had since the beginning, and I for one think it’s really refreshing and tons of fun that Dan and the writers actively find different ways to manifest them while being hilarious and still remaining true to the characters.
As for the episode, I loved it but I didn’t think the narration by Takei was needed. Harmon is traditionally very careful about how and when he breaks the 4th wall or plays with voiceover, etc., and this time it seemed too obvious and not nearly ironic enough to be justified. But oh well, I still appreciate it for the sheer goofiness of it I guess.
My favorite moment of the episode might be when Dean Pelton got all flirtatious with the mysterious army guy on the phone. That killed me.
Though I have been underwhelmed by the season so far, I kept telling myself to wait until the Halloween episode before making a decision on whether to pull this show from the DVR schedule. This was by far the best episode of the season. The gags weren’t the funniest, but it moved along nicely as an action piece, and at no point did I get ticked off by something that happened. It didn’t strain as much to realistically fit the theme into the show’s premise like “Basic Rocket Science” (this episode basically gave in to the intrinsic absurdity of a zombie epidemic), didn’t go for clever references that subtextually undercut the moral sentiment of the episode like “Messianic Myths” did, and kept the group in-fighting (especially the increasingly witty-but-tedious snark matches) to a minimum.
I did find Annie attractive in a way I hadn’t since sometime last season, and Britta’s decidedly non-sexy outfits paradoxically make her hotter to me. I found myself doing some Buddy-style fantasizing about Annie and Britta in their costumes, with Britta dancing. It was only in my imagination, but it was much better than oil wrestling.
Especially since I know they won’t be able to do any more expensive concept episodes like this for a while, I felt this episode did enough to save the show from being relegated to “maybe later on Hulu” status for now. Hopefully the show can get back to what I loved in season one, and honestly invest in the characters again, which I feel it hasn’t done since “Basic Genealogy.”
It was a good episode, but not as good as last year’s Halloween ep. The meta stuff/pop culture references are getting to be too much (even if they are clever) and I’m concerned about what a total douche Jeff is becoming. You find yourself watching for all the references and not following what little narrative there is, and this is getting to be too much work. I had such high hopes for this series, and it seemed to have a genuine core of sweetness which has now been supplanted by extreme out-of-left-field weirdness (Shirley and Chang) and the use of pop culture shorthand to artificially “illuminate” relationships (Troy and Abed acting out the Leia/Han scene from The Empire Strikes Back). And hasn’t the use of Abba as a soundtrack been rung dry of its ironic sunniness by now?
I dunno; I’m probably just being too critical. All I know is, Raising Hope is now what Community was last year: a sitcom featuring hilarious, repulsive people who really do care about one another despite their basic insanity and delusions.
Really? Raising Hope? I’m sorry but no. It’s not even close to the same level as Community’s worst episode.
To me, Raising Hope isn’t as awesome as the heights Community reached last season, but it’s pretty consistently funny and pretty awesome.
It saddens me that Community viewers already consider “repulsive people” with “basic insanity and delusions” to be one of the original, core aspects of the show. If this isn’t a sign for the writers to get back to basics, I don’t know what is.
I agree withâ€¦ well, with the person a couple of comments above who didn’t leave their name. The pop culture references are a part of the show’s DNA at this point, and part of what set it apart from your average sitcom. Remember that Dan Harmon is the co-creator of “Heat Vision and Jack,” the best–and strangest–pilot never to get picked up for a series.
But yes, this was the best episode of the season since the premiere. I feel like Community’s back in form.
On the Heat Vision & Jack question, anybody know why Rob Schrab’s not involved with this show?
Schrab and Harmon created The Sarah Silverman Program and Schrab remained there as the showrunner. As it’s now canceled, it would surprise me if Schrab wasn’t involved in the stop-motion Christmas episode.
I agree that the pop culture references are a part of the show now, but I enjoy it better when they are just a part and not the whole show. I thought the season premiere was a good example using the references but not over-doing it.
Honestly…best episode of television I’ve seen this year. It sorta reminded me of shaun of the dead with the happy music in the background, but it was awesome. Also liked the banter between Jeff and Britta at the beginning of the episode. I know most people on the internets didn’t like it, but if you look back at season 1, the best episodes/best rated involved some element of jeff britta tension.
I thought it was odd how well it worked being a parody but also giving the story semi-emotional stakes. I loved that Abed decided to sacrifice himself for Troy both because of their friendship and because he wanted Troy to be the first black man to make it to the end of a horror story. Likewise, Troy repays the favor by going back to execute Abed’s thermometer plan by donning his the nerdy costume he originally shunned.
I understand people are tired of the meta parodies(/homages?), but I for one love them because of how well the cast and crew pull them off, as well as how well they highlight the characters’ flaws– Jeff’s obsession with his appearance and possessions is his undoing, Chang’s incompetence gets Annie bitten.
In the pantheon of Halloween episode costumes, Abed+Troy’s Alien/Riply combo was second only to the Chuck+Morgan Sandworm aka Shi-Hulud a few seasons back.
I’m SO using that George Takei voicemail message.
Jeff, still cool as a zombie
Alan, Thanks for the insight, as always. I’m a long time reader, and enjoy your writing. I have a small(?) request… In all of the series you write about, notably this one, you often mention episode titles without a hint as to what the episode was about. I’m good with plot points and characters, but in general don’t know or remember episode titles. Please provide links to your previous article about the episode you’re referring to, or at least do one of your **(insert italic) side-notes.
Big Thanks, Dan
I think after last night’s episode, we can officially crown this show the American Spaced.
Last season could have claimed that title. This year’s, not so much. Spaced never lost sight of what made it great (the relationships, the utterly human weirdness, the judicious and organic use of pop culture references, the insane cleverness, etc.. Can’t say the same about Community this season, unfortunately.
What really surprised me about this episode was how reserved it was. Everybody complaining about the meta overload don’t really understand how little there was in this episode. It’s Community doing a zombie outbreak. They could have gone so far overboard, explosions, weapon fashioning scenes, they kept they zombies to just the 50 people in that room. I’m actually impressed at how little they pushed the references.
I hated it also. It doesn’t even feel like the same show I use to like so much.
It’s hard to imagine them now having some of the subtler moments they had last season isn’t it? Could they write something like the troy/jeff racism back and forth from football, feminism and you? Or the great debate episode?
LOVED. IT. This was the first episode all season that I didn’t delete from my Tivo when it was over. I’ll definitely watch this one again because I’m sure I missed some stuff because I was laughing so hard.
I love zombie movies (I just watched “Shaun of the Dead” for the 1000th time a couple days ago) and so to have a zombie plot on my favorite comedy was just icing on the cake.
I had assumed the Captain Kirk costume to be another dig at the Shatner program on another network.
I loved how Zombie Troy and Zombie Abed did a fist-bump after Troy changed. Awesome.
Not so much — Chevy Chase — OOPS — forgot he played Spock, and *Belushi* played Kirk. Senior moments ain’t pretty, kids….
Best episode of the season, but let us have some fall out from the sexy times; I feel short changed that they settled the love triangle so quickly, then Chang was the big bad and that went away, then Annie wanted to leave and now she’s not… it’s like last season’s Office, plenty of ideas but an unwillingness to have them play out from one episode to the next…
I absolutely love this article. I hope you can do more like it.