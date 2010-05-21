‘Community’ – ‘Pascal’s Triangle Revisited’: Trannies and furries and cookies, oh my!

A review of the “Community” season one finale coming up just as soon as I find a loophole…
Last week’s “English as a Second Language” felt very much like a season finale, with the gang (and the show) figuring out how to stay together once they all finished their Spanish requirement. And as Abed repeatedly noted, “Pascal’s Triangle Revisited” also felt very much like a season finale, here with the return of all the notable recurring characters, Annie preparing to leave Greendale, Troy looking for a roommate and, most obviously, with Professor Slater and Britta competing for Jeff’s affections.
So why do what are essentially back-to-back finales? Maybe Dan Harmon, like Jeff with the two women, just couldn’t choose between two finale pitches. Or maybe he felt like a show that’s so self-aware about its place as a TV show couldn’t accommodate all of its finale ideas into just one episode.
But for once, I think all the self-awareness got in the way of the comedy, as “Pascal’s Triangle Revisited” didn’t really come together until the Tranny Dance began, with Dean Pelton’s dalmation/furry fetish, Britta and Slater ramping up the hostilities, Troy’s giant cookie (and love of the original jump-the-shark episode of “Happy Days”), the drunk Professor Duncan being a complete ass (and then getting decked by Senor Chang and his roll of quarters) and the dance hall dividing into Team Britta and Team Slater (and Starburns remaining firmly on Team Coco).
Or maybe it wasn’t the meta that got in the way earlier, but that I was so disheartened by the idea that “Community” would be building its first finale around the show’s weakest element: Jeff and Britta.
As I’ve written many times before, the writers did a good job of turning into the skid with Britta and making the aspects of the character that nobody liked into comic traits that the characters hated as well. And I enjoyed her post-apocalyptic quickie with Jeff in “Modern Warfare,” both because it suited the apocalyptic feel of that episode, because it was played as a one-time thing, and because the episode had been filled with meta-jokes about how little anyone cares about those two. So to see the show come back a few weeks later and expect us to invest in Britta suddenly realizing she has feelings for Jeff? That seemed a major miscalculation…
…until the show instead finally Went There and had Jeff and Annie – the two characters whose chemistry has been undeniable to everyone – kiss outside the Tranny Dance.
Well-played.
The genius of the Jeff/Annie thing is that it was clearly unplanned, or else Alison Brie might not have been asked to play an 18-year-old. But because she is, and because Joel McHale is playing close to his age and the two characters are at such opposite ends of the jaded-to-innocent spectrum, there is a lot of comic mileage to be had here, whether that kiss leads to more right away or not.
So good on “Community” for recognizing what was working and not trying to force what wasn’t, and I look forward to seeing where this goes next semester, even as I’m bummed that Abed will have to compete with Sheldon from “Big Bang Theory” and Brennan from “Bones” in this weird Undiagnosed Asperger’s Hour.
What did everybody else think?
Jeff and Annie at the climax of the show was just perfect and makes this a far better episode on a second viewing. Kudos to the writers for adjusting to fit the obvious mutual affection between Alison Brie and Joel McHale’s characters.
I loved how the dark horse candidate finally won the day!
I do wonder how Jeff classifies Annie on his scale of “who I’d want to be” (Slater) vs. “who I regularly am and it’s not great” (Britta). I don’t think it’s a coupling for the long haul either, but I’d still find it interesting. And I generally hate big age gap relationships (esp. when the girl is young), but I’ll be curious about this one.
You’re absolutely right. I’ve been so thrilled with both Cougar Town and Community this year for embracing what works instead of sticking to the plan. The Troy/Annie and Jeff/Britta stuff wasn’t working, and every time Annie and Jeff have a storyline together, they steal the entire show. That kiss was the moment where it became obvious that the writers knew how to analyze themselves and their show, and make it stronger. Kudos to them.
“I’ve been so thrilled with both Cougar Town and Community this year for embracing what works instead of sticking to the plan.”
Well put! Really, really well put. These two shows have become must-see television, having started only as kinda-fun television, because they’ve done something that’s really rare; they let themselves develop organically rather than going some Procrustean bed route. More shows ought to do that.
I only hope that their stunning improvement over the course of the last few months is rewarded by commensurate ratings. Because these two shows are just sheer delight.
On a different note: when Jeff first runs into Slater in the hallway, is she dressed essentially identical to Annie last week when she said she was trying to dress like a professor?
I found Britta’s declaration of love to be a little…implausible, but having it set up the Jeff/Annie scene was worth it.
I agree with your take. I thought the Slater/Brita competition was groan-inducing in how forced it was. But, I was totally fired up when Jeff and Annie kissed at the end. It takes a kind of daring, and if handled well, could really be funny and thought-provoking, especially in how it handles other characters’ reactions to it.
I hope they don’t screw the pooch (so to speak) like HIMYM did with Barney and Robin, which has to be one of the worst-handled plot twists in history.
I was very glad to see John Oliver back. Was he just working on other things (other than TDSWJS)? The idea of him as a free psychiatrist seems full of potential. I actually liked his character more than Chang’s and Pelton’s.
They need to work on Pierce next season. He has become too much of a one-note character.
Anyway, I hope BBT doesn’t hurt Community. I thought BBT was really off this year, especially in how annoying and rude Sheldon became at times. I still watch, but I look forward to Community.
In all honesty, all I can think about right now is POOR BRITTA. To put herself out there like that (even if I don’t actually think she truly loves Jeff, it was a combination of feelings and proving herself and wanting to win) and to be completely dodged for someone who doesn’t even fit into the half your age plus seven rule? Not to mention that Annie is constantly stealing guys from her? Britta Perry went from my favorite character in the pilot to one of my favorite characters in any medium, ever, and I don’t want to imagine what this will do to her. Oh, Britta.
we thought britta was jaded before. wait til next season. she has to go off the deep end somehow after this public humiliation. will be curious what the writers come up with for group dynamics.
do we think that she really loved jeff though, or was she just going for a last-ditch effort in the moment? I’m dubious. I think she’ll feel awkward about it but be ok in the end.
Change in group chemistry is what I fear the most. I love the group dynamics and don’t want anything to mess it up. But spurned lovers and potential love triangles within the study group? That’s playing with fire right there.
@matt “Ok in the end?” I don’t know about that. Even if Britta didn’t really love Jeff and just got caught up in the competition with Slater, it’s still got to be a heart-breaking embarrassment. I mean Britta was irrationally pissed at Annie for going after Vaughn. What’s she going to do when she finds out about Jeff?
the micro-nipple vaughn comparison is a good one. community is becoming waaay too incestuous for just it’s first season.
I agree with stepliana. Britta is the show’s most interesting and sympathetic character (and Gillian Jacobs is superb). In the third scene of the season finale, after the opening credits, we learn that Britta has been in therapeutic counseling with Professor Duncan the entire school year. He tells her, “Now look, there are bugs on the windshield of your mind you may never be able to squeegee. Like a certain birthday party attended by a rather enterprising transient in a dinosaur costume.” This seems to me to be a darkly comic way of saying that Britta was sexually molested as a child. Does anyone have another explanation?
It’s going to be hard to compete with a show like BBT, where the audience can come to laugh at and with tv nerds. BBT doesn’t need stories; it can just toss Sheldon into situations and mine those for consistent, if not riotous, humor. Community is so much more niche.
Community may be more niche, but it is better, so it has that going for it.
I wouldn’t necessarily say that Community is objectively better (although I find it subjectively so), but it has a much stronger ensemble than BBT. Sheldon has to shoulder far too much of the burden of the comedy (although Penny is really coming along); but with Community the focus shifts on different people, or different pairings of people, and they all bring the quality funny.
Without the Annie/Jeff scene at the end, this episode might have been a disaster. Britta and Slater fighting it out over Jeff has to be seen as a goof because it doesn’t fit the tone of the show or Jeff’s character. If they’d left it as a serious plot line I’d be wondering who was running the show.
I think that’s exactly the point… How often have we seen finales where the main character has to dramatically choose between two potential love interests? Community plays with expectations in a fantastically meta way each week. It knows exactly when it’s being predictable, and it’s being predictable for the PURPOSE of being predictable, to spoof overly dramatic season finales.
And that’s why I loved this episode so much. Of COURSE the Britta/Jeff coupling doesn’t work, but how many times have shows hamfisted characters together despite audience preferences? That’s what Community was playing with last night, and I think they pulled it off SO well.
The episode WAS a disaster. They’ve turned Jeff into a “gateway douchebag” akin to Starburns and next year I suspect we’ll all be encouraged to ignore all the events of this finale with more smug meta winking. This is what happens when showrunners spend most of their time wanking and not enough time attending to what is actually good about their shows. Yeah, we get that this was their enforced “jump the shark” episode – so fucking what? They’ve STILL jumped the shark! They’ve avoided all this ridiculous cliched romance triangle stuff very deftly this season – why even address it now? It was completely unnecessary, and very weak after “Modern Warfare” and “Contemporary American Poultry.”
Even though in my meta brain I was thinking they would twist the cat battle in some way I still was kind of angry watching the whole Jeff/Britta/Slater thing as it played. I do have an aversion to supposedly empowered women fighting over a man. Also I’d really liked how (I thought) Jeff and Britta’s relationship had evolved into a cool partners in crime friendship. That said, how cool would it have been if Jeff had said “I choose me”
boooo. so disappointed in this finale. a love quadrangle around winger? please…i was waiting for him to wake up from a dream or something. i really didn’t want this show to travel down this road.
some very funny moments though. especially loved troy asking pierce if he was ‘black boobs’.
I definitely got the feeling that Britta/Professor Stabler thing was fueled by end-of-the-year-itis (in the characters, not the show). Everyone wants something magical to happen at the end of the year to jump start the summer (at least in the movie- and tv-fueled universe these characters live in). I definitely don’t think Stabler loves Jeff, and I’m pretty sure Britta doesn’t either (“I just won a contest. For being hot!”)
The Annie thing was so brilliant it felt like the best fanfic in the world. If Stabler makes him feel like the man he wants to be, and Britta makes him feel like the man he is, will Annie make him feel like the man he doesn’t want to be (aging and vaguely lecherous?)
Troy talking about Happy Days while holding that giant cookie was fantastic. What a great, great character. He is like the Tim Riggins of this show – started out as someone with no inherently interesting qualities and rose in my estimation (quickly in this case, slowly on FNL).
I think that the dean is technically a “plushie”, not a furrie. At least, I hope he is; that’s about the *least* disturbing explanation I can think of for that scenario.
See you next year! Have a great summer!
the troy-cookie thing reminded me of kramer’s giant lolly pop on seinfeld’s ‘reverse time’ episode [‘the betrayal’-sue ellen mishki’s wedding in india]. troy’s cookie kept getting smaller scene-by-scene versus kramer’s ever growing sucker.
(thumbs up)
This show has totally won my heart. The characters are totally drawn pitch perfect. Fav moment last night: when Pierce told Troy that Abed probably hates America.
Best episode of the year! The “jump the shark” line, which I remember vividly from the Fonz’s mishap, played extremely well in this Community episode. If Jeff would have ended up with Britta, the shark would have been jumped! Go Annie!
When Britta pronounced her love, I said to my husband, “Dang it – he needs to be with Annie!” So when he walked outside – and Annie was there, well, I’ll admit it – my heart fluttered.
Sure he’s as old as her father, but boy howdy do they work well together and have great chemistry.
I’ve been rooting for Jeff/Annie jokingly since he mentioned bottling her tears, quietly since Debate 109, and seriously since the look he gave her in the “we’re all sexual prospects” stare-off in Romantic Expressionism, but I’m not sure I really believed they would go there. The actors are thoroughly adorable and magnetic together, but between Britta and Slater, I thought they had decided they had it covered. The little flirts between Jeff’s protectiveness of Annie and Annie-as-Jeff’s conscience, the stares at each other, the awkward giggles – I was never sure if that was subtle-but-purposeful, my-imagination, or just the actors playing ridiculously well with each other.
But I’m over the moon that they went there, because I love getting over-involved with TV shows.
OTHERWISE, I have to say, this has quickly become one of my favourite shows. In the beginning, there were 4 characters I could do without: Pierce, Britta, the Dean, and Senior Chang. And, with the exception of Pierce (who has his moments), they have all grown on me.
It seems you weren’t a huge fan of the episode, but it kept me laughing pretty consistently. The two problems I had with it were a) that even though the brought Slater back to tie up loose ends (yay continuity! we never got to find out why she dumped him), she wasn’t exactly the same character we had gotten to know – she was quite a bit bitchier and motivation-less, and there wasn’t ONE mention of percentages! and b) I’m sorry, but I don’t actually buy for a minute that Britta’s “in love” with Jeff – how does that fit what we know about her character?
And lastly – totally bummed about BBT’s move to Thursdays at 8. Sometimes I feel like malaria to good TV shows.
I’ll admit I didn’t watch it till 4 AM and it’s possible I was delirious, but I thought it was the best episode of television I’ve seen in years. Honestly.
I couldn’t have been more pleased with the inclusion of characters from throughout the season and, as always, the pop culture reference jokes — particularly Troy’s love for the jump-the-shark episode of “Happy Days.”
I like the Jeff/Annie conclusion (and love what Alison Brie has become on the show) but I still hope/think it’ll just be a temporary detour until Jeff and Britta find each other for good.
I just don’t see a bit of chemistry between Jeff and Britta. That’s just me though.
I agree with Sane. There really isn’t anything there between Jeff and Britta when it comes to sparks.
I really think it’s improved over the last four or five episodes.
I’m in on Jeff and Britta, but think it’ll be fun to see what happens with Jeff and Annie. Maybe an awkward meeting of the parents? Should play up the age difference for sure.
Alan, I’m shocked you didn’t bring up the Lost reference… :)
Loved the episode, and how it made fun of season finales. Big Boobs, Medium Boobs and Black Boobs. Pure comedic genius. Watching Troy eat a big cookie. Again, awesomeness. Troy is the most underrated character on the show, I think…
(And I love how Shirley found out about the sex on the table… :)
Can’t wait for next year. Here’s hoping that the very stale and generic Big Bang Theory doesn’t hurt Community’s ratings that much…
Oh, and I forgot to mention how awesome the climatic scene was. It’s been obvious that McHale and Bree’s chemistry is some of the best on TV, if not quite as electric as Levi and Strahovsi on Chuck, than pretty close, so I loved the move, and look forward to seeing what they do with it.
ha, if you look at the beginning, Alan references the Lost reference with his “as soon as I find a loophole” line.
Best line of the night was Troy’s indignant “I hope he transfers to Hell” during the opening.
That one made me laugh out loud too. Twice, since I rewound it to hear him say it again. Dang, I love this show. Can’t wait for it to come out on DVD.
I kind of feel that Jeff/Britta was botched from the very beginning, and they just kind of backed into the whole Jeff/Annie thing by accident. Those first 5-6 episodes where the show really forced Jeff/Britta set the tone for their whole relationship. Jeff/Annie’s development was exactly how a show should operate. Keep it as subtext at the beginning and then explode in one episode that changes the dynamic of the whole relationship (the Debate ep obviously). So points for Dan Harmon being able to roll with the punches and change what isn’t working.
That being said, the more they’ve developed Britta, the more I like her as a character. She’s part Liz Lemon, part smart-alec hipster, and part dorky buzzkill. And there’s a part of her that’s wholly unique, where she makes these weird declarations that have their own strange internal logic. For instance who else would point out the insanity of programming robots to replace auto workers, or how Jeff needs a girl who doesn’t wear underwear because she hasn’t done laundry in three weeks. I can’t think of too many characters on tv who could deliver those lines with a straight face.
I feel that if they had spent those early episodes developing Britta as her own character as opposed to just an object of Jeff’s affections, it could have really made their relationship work.
I’m not totally down on Jeff/Annie (their chemistry was pretty obvious in the debate episode) but I am a bit of disappointed at the lost opportunity between Jeff/Britta.
Ramboman: I agree – Britta became great after the Jeff/Britta thing was dropped, and now that she’s a character I wouldn’t actually mind seeing him get with, I’m already too far gone on Jeff/Annie.
Also, I’m at work. I should really leave the internet alone…
I don’t believe Britta is in love with Jeff either. She was so caught up in winning, that she would say anything to win. Jeff seemed like he didn’t believe it either when he looked at her incredulously and asked, “Really? Do you really love me?” The face she made was priceless — as if she knew she did not love him, but she had to say it (as distasteful as it was) in order to “win”.
I totally agree with your assessment Alan. The whole time I was thinking THIS is the finale? And as Britta and Slater both declared their love of Jeff all I could think was how sad I was for Annie. Then as soon as he ran into her outside it was magic – I literally screamed in joy when they kissed.
Community, I will never doubt you again.
I didn’t like this finale. Jeff Winger with three beautiful women throwing themselves at him? It seemed out of character for both him and the show. Overall the episode seemed lazy and slapdash and if I sound harsh it’s only because I know this show can do much better when it tries, they have a very talented cast and at least a few good writers.On the positive side, John Oliver was a welcome site and Troy had a few amusing moments.
Can’t say I was thrilled with what appears to be every woman at Greendale throwing themselves at Winger. Even if he does look good with his shirt off.
Didn’t like the Annie hookup either. One of the best parts of the relationship in the show for me was her doe-eyed looks and uncomfortable moments around Jeff.
Not as good as last weeks but i enjoyed how it was sort of a “Greatest Hits’ of the season as a whole. Looking forward to next year!
Agree with most of the comments. I thought the first 2/3rds of the ep were a little slow with some great one liners. Loved the last part though. Complete game changer. Couple of my favorite parts
– Jeff telling the professor he hopes he seizes a more topical movie reference this summer
– Professor Duncan’s rap
– The fact that Jeff has now stolen two girls from Vaughn. If Vaughn ends up hooking up with Shirley next season, prepare for that during season 2
I love John Oliver.
I was disappointed they went to Britta/Jeff again. I like it so much better when they are in cahoots as friends. Loved the big cookie, Troy is such a cutie. I think last week’s show should have been the season finale, it felt more like a semester ending and setting up for next semester (season).
On another note, I thought the MacGrubuer (sp?) commercial was obnoxious. It said no-one notable ever went to Community College and told people to go to a “real” college if they want to be somebody. I get the jokes about Community College – or I wouldn’t love this show, but was mean-spirited and unnecessary. (Disclaimer: I never went to CC, I went to traditional college.)
Everyone is mentioning Big Bang Theory…Me I’m dropping Bones. My DVR can only record 2 things at a time. I’m a big Bones & Boreanaz fan, and currently record all 3 of these shows. If I have to drop one, it’s going to be Bones…I’m enjoying BBT and Community way too much to let either go.
I really hope the BBT move doesn’t kill Community for other folks. This show is so great and has so much potential.
Four words I thought I would never say, write, or even think about Community: I hated this episode. Yeah, there were lots of great lines, Troy eating the giant cookie was hilarious, as was the Dean, with his own love triangle. But the ending overshadowed everything that was good.
Of course, that might have been the point, i.e., it was taking the piss out of geometric romances and shipper wars, and how they tend to take over a show. But it all felt serious to me. I can usually tell when they’re making fun and being serious, so maybe I was just off my game. But this was a big disappointment.
However, in the event that they were just taking the piss, I’ll gladly say “this show is dead to me.”
this episode is what it would look like if I got to write it AND play the part of Jeff Winger. I would zoom by all the other characters to make a less than stealla episode just so I could get to the part where I have 3 hot girls fighting over me. Its a great fantasy, but not that great of an episode.
Also, when I watch Community I like to envision what it would be like to be part of the group and as such would maybe get some of Jeff’s throw aways. But how can that happen when he has no throw aways!?
I thought it was fun.
Even though I saw the Annie/Jeff pairing coming very early (as soon as they set up the rivalry between Slater & Britta in act 1), I still really loved watching it happen.
Did anyone else get a Christopher Duncan Turk vibe from Troy this episode? Eating the giant cookie until he was sick (steaks for Turk) plus some great dancing.
Also, I LOLed when the off-camera announcer was reading the names off the Tranny Queen contestants, one was Danielle Harmon. Hilarious!
Can’t wait for next season when I’ll be watching Community and not The Big Bang Theory.
What the hell?!? Is Jeff the new Don Draper?
I thought this show learned to stay away from the romance thing. So now we have a love square.
The finale ends up being like Indiana Jones 4 for me. I loved long stretches of it, but at the end of the day it gets a thumbs down for where they took the story.
Best lines…
Shirley- AHA! and PSYCH!
Troy- Am I black boobs?
Did anyone else notice the mirroring of this and 30 rock? Both lead men having to take a woman who in the words of Jeff “Sum up the man he was and the man he wants to become.”
As the show went on, I kept thinking “Really, Community? Really? You want to focus on Jess/Britta and end on that note?!?!”
But the Jeff and Annie kiss was amazing for all the reasons you shared, and saved the finale for me.
Because it was so unexpected and because of the way it was shot (from introducing the scene shot overhead and capturing the kiss), I instantly became my 80’s tween self. Just as I did when I watched the kiss in Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful, or 16 Candles years ago, last night I sighed, swooned, and then immediately replayed the Jeff/Annie scene.
The Jeff/Annie kiss was a reference to all those shows and movies that do that thing. It was too sugary for my tastes. Don’t really care if Jeff sleeps with the whole school – which he might do since his character is a tool.
Loved the whole “Tranny Dance” concept.
While viewing the new season stuff I came across a clip of a behind the scenes thing before this season for “Community” and they were hyping the Jeff/Britta pairing. It was interesting to see how that changed.
I think that they might have added this finale after they found out they got picked up. Last week’s episode fits very well into a “into the wild blue yonder” of not knowing if we’ll see these people again, while the actual finale has that “OK, since we’ve been picked up we need to take care of a few things asap” feel to it.
I think Alan said something to the contrary last week when a poster suggested this, in the comments.
All I could think about was your convo with Tranny Queen nominee Danielle Harmon and his comment that it’s too meta when you’re punishing your audience. I had assumed he meant infusing the show with jokes that just wouldn’t be funny unless you got various obtuse references. However, after seeing Britta and the stats vixen made to act wildly out of character without any character development leading up to it just to infuse the penultimate sequence with an 80s teen movie vibe, I feel pretty punished. What’s worse is that our final Abed/Troy plotline of the season never had time to get particularly funny. The rest of the episode, though, was pretty great, especially the ending will Annie.
To me, that closing scene seems like the first time we’ve really seen Annie portrayed as a believable, rounded out person, and not the amorphous reformed pill popper they started with, or the various meta caricatures they’ve laid on top since they realized they had no clue what they were doing with her, and I found her to be a really engaging character. Still sweet and still a little neurotic, but with a good sense of herself and a good head on her shoulders. I think it will provide plausibility to her chemistry with Jeff, and create a nice interplay with the older characters (Jeff and Britta, and to a lesser extent Pierce and Shirley) who often seem like they’re trying to find themselves. It’s good for Brie to have a complete role and it would bring additional heart to the show, so I hope they have the brains/conviction to stick with it.
I feel like I’m the only one hating the Jeff/Annie ending. The only thing worse than a love triangle is a love square. And how does Annie go from being happily involved with Vaughn to going and kissing Jeff? Obviously she has a crush on Jeff but for her neurotic character, having feelings with both seems like something that would cause her great distress. Go Team Britta!
not alone. hated it too. in the long run i think it damages the group dynamic i really enjoyed this season. plus, annie can do much better than d-bag winger.
Well, true. I’m assuming she just broke up with Vaughn though.
I’m in this camp too. I liked Annie working in the “daughter/younger sibling” role, like in the Family Day episode. Jeff and Britta always seemed to communicate like equals, with not equivalent, but congruent life experience backing them up. I’m sure they’ll come up with great things out of this, but right now it feels like Giles and Buffy hooked up.
I’ve been one of the fans who have wanted the Jeff/Annie thing to happen, but for some reason I feel disappointed that they gave me exactly what I wanted. The Jeff/Annie awkward flirting scenes were some of the best since Daria and Trent, Corey and Topanga (can you tell how old I am). I didn’t want them to end so soon.
What disappoints me the most is that the Jeff and Annie kiss was part of such an unfunny episode, and part of a charm-lacking scene. You saw it coming as soon as the scene started.
Oh, well. I guess be careful what you wish for. The writers might have listened to us fans too much.
“The writers might have listened to us fans too much.”
I agree. Dan Harmon did an interview with Paste where he talked about trying to resist the temptation to look at fan feedback, then just giving in. I don’t think he should have. If you asked Harmon whether or not the show was headed toward this sort of finale from the beginning, he’d probably say yes, but he’d also be lying.
More stuff like the sexual prospect table scene, please. Less of the sap that other shows (shows that Community pokes fun at) are prone to.
Interesting info, GD. Did Dan say he gave in to just looking at the feedback or actually incorporating it? I hope he only looks. He’s doing a great job without our help. I see Annie as a temporary turn into the skid, if you will. Annie is something of a healing force (see Vaughn), and Jeff needs to connect with his feelings before he can connect with Britta. I see the Jeff/Britta relationship as the central story of the show. Check out the Wikipedia entry for the show’s inspiration.
Winger. Annie. It’s a done deal.
My one BIG issue with this finale was that it made no sense compared to last week’s episode. Last week, Annie was desperately trying to keep the study group together, and this week she had all kinds of plans to leave. It was sloppy writing.
Because 18-year-olds never change their points of view from week to week, based on their lovelife whims? (Day to day? Hour to hour?)
Oh, wow, Community is one show that I watched completely blind, without reading anything about what other viewers are thinking, which characters they hate, which characters they love. I thought I was weird for thinking that Jeff and Annie were the ones with the chemistry! It’s so great to see that other people think that, too, and that the show just went with it. I totally don’t think that Annie and Jeff were on the agenda when the show started, but I think it bodes well for the show that the writers are letting things happen organically instead of sticking to an idea they had when the show started.
I watched Community‘s pilot episode but didn’t like it enough to watch more, until I started hearing good things about it from Alan’s column. Boy, I’m glad I returned.
I haven’t seen anyone else mention the post-credits scene. It neatly satirizes the phenomenon in school-based shows of the main chracters running everything–the newspaper, the big dance, the student body election, etc.–and having one of the characters in the episode constantly be referred to by her last name, “Slater,” reinforced the mockery.
I hope this was intentional, but Vaughn’s “see you babe, sayonara, konbanwa” at the beginning of the cold open actually doesn’t fit the 3 hello/goodbye rule (konbanwa is a hello). If actually intentional, Community forever wins in my book. Even more than Jeff/Annie actually happening and the assumed hijinks to ensue in season 2.
Also, Donald Glover’s inflection as he confronts Jeff about everyone waiting for his decision was PRICELESS.
Hey Alan, did you notice that when the dean was reading off the list of “Trannie” nominees, one of them was named “Danielle Harmon?” That was one of the most hidden jokes I have ever heard.
Also, since you are a huge Lost fan, I was surprised you didn’t mention that the “loophole” line by Chang was most definitely a Lost reference.
The look on Jeff’s face every time he sees Annie has completely obliterated any ick factor I might have felt at one time over the two of them getting together (not that I ever felt much of one). So I’m all for them hooking up. They’re too cute and too good together, not to. And you’re right: in the hands of this crew, it will be comic gold.
Thanks, wjm, that’s exactly what converted me/completely melts me every time I see it. I hope a potential hookup doesn’t ruin it, but for now, I’m really happy with how the season ended.
Loved this episode, just a lot of fun and some of the best TV one-liners of the week. I really think Shirley is the most underrated character on the show, the actress who plays her is wonderful and the way she reacted when she found out about Britta-Jeff got the biggest laugh out of me during the episode. And of course Troy eating the big cookie and confessing his love to the shark jumping episode of Happy Days was excellent. Overall, I thought this was a fitting end to a terrific freshman season of Community.
OK, I have to share this with you guys– You know how Britta looks kinda like an adorable cartoon because of her huge features, notably her eyes? Well, I figured it out. There are contact lenses that actually have larger than normal irises. She’s wearing them! My daughter told me about these contacts some time ago. They are especially popular with girls in Japan who like to look child-like. Anyway, mystery solved!
And no, I am not a robot. Why do you ask? I enter the words perfectly!
I hope the Community finale is a spoof of Dallas where Bobby wakes up and the entire thing was a dream. This would allow Britta not to have publicly humiliated herself and ruin the group dynamic, but would also allow Jeff to realize he has the hots for Annie (the chemistry between those two actors is definitely there).
