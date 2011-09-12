‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘Larry vs. Michael J. Fox’: Pissed or Parkinson’s?

A review of the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” finale coming up just as soon as I show you how to make a swastika…
I didn’t especially buy the conceit behind how Larry and Michael J. Fox got into their feud – based on what we know of Larry, he would have been the person who was annoyed at being shushed in a non-concert situation(*) – but the actual feud was brilliant.
(*) And it’s not like he needed to do it to have sex with Ana Gasteyer’s character, as she had made it clear that her playing was just supposed to be background music. (And they were already in the “every date ends with sex” stage of their relationship.)
All of Fox’s roles since his Parkinson’s diagnosis became public have gone out of their way to both explain his shaking and other twitches while giving his character a completely different condition, but here he and the show faced it head-on in the usual ballsy, tasteless, hilarious “Curb Your Enthusiasm” way. How exactly is Larry supposed to convince anyone that Michael J. Fox – both one of the most beloved TV stars of the last 30 years and a man waging a very public fight against a lousy, debilitating disease – is the one being the bully? He can’t, and he only seems more insane each time he tries.(**) Kudos to Fox for both agreeing to have some fun with a condition that’s usually anything but, and also for proving once again that even with the Parkinson’s, he still possesses all his old Alex P. Keaton/Marty McFly comedy skills. And even though it never, ever works for Larry David the TV character, the stink eye lie detector gag never fails to make me laugh.
(**) Leon eventually understands, but only because they live together and he can hear the klomping. And I loved his attempt to analyze a potential Larry/Fox fight: “That shaking shit might come in handy! I don’t even fucking know!” Keeping Leon around as Larry’s trans-continental (and then cross-continental) sidekick was one of the wisest decisions Larry David ever made.
The subplot with the extremely effeminate little boy was a bit more predictable – you knew that the kid was going to give someone a design with a swastika on it at the worst possible time – but the young actor really went for it, and I appreciated the show pushing the idea as far as they did. (“Get a life, Jews!”) On the other hand, Jeff having to take a bullet for Suzy felt like a slightly underdeveloped C-story(***).
(***) Maybe they could have given it more time by cutting out the whole Mayor Bloomberg gag, which didn’t amount to much, given that Larry was still comfortably living in the building in the next scene, setting up a reprise of the excuse he gave Tessler that sent him to New York in the first place.
Overall, though, it was a very funny end to what’s been an uneven but largely memorable season. Some episodes have been pretty bad, but this season also gave us “The Palestinian Chicken,” “The Vow of Silence” and “Mister Softee” (and other people seemed to like “The Bisexual” a lot more than I did), plus this one. Looking back, I wish the show had sent Larry off to New York much sooner, even if that meant less overall Funkhouser and Lewis. But I’ll take uneven “Curb” seasons for as long as Larry wants to keep making them(****), since the greatness is more than worth the bumpy and familiar outings.
(****) As always, we never know if Larry’s going to make another season until he says that he will, but it’s funny that this is the first season in a long time where the last scene didn’t make me think, “Boy, if the show never comes back, that’s a great series-ending moment right there.” Larry in Paris was funny (and conjures up images of Larry eventually having to relocate to Rome, then Athens, and eventually some corner of Siberia, all to get out of a series of charity events involving sick kids), but didn’t have the finality of Larry getting kicked out of Heaven, Larry becoming an honory Black, Larry and Cheryl watching the “Seinfeld” reunion, etc.
What did everybody else think, of both the finale and the season? Do you want the show to continue, or do you feel like you’ve seen enough?
The fact that it didn’t end on a classic, fitting series-ending note, I think suggests that LD was already planning on doing another season. Hopefully.
I thought it was a very strong season. I’m not sure why, but I’m pretty forgiving of the stuff that doesn’t work on this show. I’m not bothered by the absurd connections to get to the over the top conclusions, or even when Larry is doing the opposite of what we think he’d do. In edition to your example about background music, earlier in the season he was giving away his food from a limitless buffet.
The gold makes up for these shortcomings. Leon describing how Larry would match up well with children, old people, and people who are helpless was great. The line about people whispering “poor bastard” about Jeff had me cracking up.
The swastika was backwards, and thus not a Nazi swastika. I wonder if they did that on purpose, so they could pedantically back away from criticism. Nah, it’s probably just a mistake.
Swastika was not backwards… each “leg” off the cross points to its right in a properly ordered mark.
Keep the seasons coming!
The first two episodes of the season included several moments where it appeared that instead of Larry David the character, we were seeing Larry David the guy who’s having a ton of fun making this show. (The way he’s talking and eating his donut as he leaves the battered women safehouse is the prime example)
Couple that with the way this didn’t feel like a series finale, and I think we’re guaranteed to get another 10, 20, or even 30 more episodes of Curb.
The final scene made me laugh, but I thought Leon couldn’t fly because he refused to show ID? So now he has a passport and everything? There were fewer hilarious episodes this season… and I missed Nat! Thought I’m glad Larry at least mentioned him a few times. Hope we don’t have to wait another two years for Season 9, though of course it’s all at Larry’s whim.
Didn’t love the finale. The whole Fox story felt forced. Although the scenes with Fox and Larry were really, really entertaining. Random thought: Susie has gotten so annoying that she has become an albatross.
The high points of the season make up for any low points there may have been. Last week’s episode was one of my favorites. I think I’ll always remember it right up there with the restaurant opening and all the cursing.
I want the show to go on for as long as Larry feels he has funny ideas.
I wonder if the Michael J Fox stuff would have been funnier had we not already seen him play off the condition in his role on THE GOOD WIFE?
Liked it, didn’t love it. You could feel the parts moving into place too loudly. Also, given that David is subletting Renny Harlin’s condo, wouldn’t the Board just feel free to kick him out?
Episode rankings for a mediocre season:
1. The Bi-Sexual (A-)
2. Mister Softee (B+)
3. Palestinian Chicken (B+)
4.¸Larry Vs. Michael J. Fox (B)
5. The Divorce (B)
6. Vow of Silence (B)
7. The Hero (B-)
8. Car Periscope (C+)
9. The Safe House (C)
10. The Smiley Face (C-)
And here are my thoughts on the season as a whole:
He needs to make the episode where he actually attends that charity function ‘for the kids’. In fact, that could be a great running plot for a season. Kind of like the Producers season, but ending with the dreaded charity event instead of opening night.
Or, he can do whatever the heck he wants. I’ll watch until the bitter end.
I did actually feel like this could work for a series finale. Was it the best option? No. I felt this, despite a couple of slower eps, was one of the best ever. THey kicked butt and pushed and pushed. I can’t even choose. But if it ended, the last 3 out of 5 shows were all time classics.
I love Curb but was thrown off by the final Paris scene – it wasn’t set up at all… how did Larry end up in Paris?
The same way he ended up in New York, and for the same basic reason.
This has been a very mediocre season. A few laughs here and there but for the most part this season was far below par for CYE.
Last nights episode was not bad. I’m glad that Michael J. Fox can laugh at himself a bit and I have a ton or respect for him and his cause. The gay child storyline was kind of funny too.
Something I mentioned in another talkback: LD moving to NYC. This was sort of the theme this year but it didn’t amount to anything. I’d argue that they could have based all of the NYC episodes in LA and it wouldn’t have made a difference.
Having said that: I hope it comes back for another season and that they bring Cheryl back.
Alan, have you ever seen Buster Keaton’s “Sherlock, Jr.”? If not, check it out. I believe it is the source of LD’s “stink-eye lie detector” bit. Either that or it’s an incredible coincidence, and the great comic minds of Keaton and David think alike.
Continue! Are you crazy? It’s the best comedy on television right now.
I liked the finale (only, that boy was so gay, it irritated me that anyone would be naive to that). Michael J. Fox was a real treat.
And I’ve seen enough. Larry had a great run.
Agree it was a little silly that people were in denial about the boy being gay, given how flamboyant he was, but is that any different from a typical Curb storyline? I think we should be used to situations where only Larry recognizes the truth by now.
Loved the episode, and MJF was excellent.
Ended on a sour note for me…that Paris set was AWFUL! They coudln’t budget to actually fly to paris for Larry & Leon to be in Paris? That set was so poor, it looked like something from a theater stage.
I’ll remember this season for the palestinian chicken, how to win over a bi-sexual (w/o the juice), and never to tell children about swastikas or hitler.
Why spend the dough when the scene’s just going to be one minute and the cheesiness of the set only adds to the comic value?
