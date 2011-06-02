‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 1: ‘Deadwood’ (Veterans edition)

It’s time once again for this year’s summer DVD rewind here at What’s Alan Watching? In summers past, I’ve dealt with the likes of “Freaks and Geeks,” “Firefly,” “Sports Night” and the first few seasons of “The Wire,” among others. This year’s candidate is a show whose existence straddled my career as a blogger (you can find my season three reviews here), and is one of a handful of shows with a legitimate argument as the best drama ever in the history of American TV.
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to bleeping “Deadwood.” It can get combative, and the language can get salty. (And after the jump, the real swears will be featured.)
After giving it some thought, I’ve decided to divide these reviews up, in a similar but not identical fashion to the way I did “The Wire.” There will be two identical copies of each review, posted at the same time. The content of what I write will be the same in each most weeks, but in one, commenters will be free to discuss events from the life of the series (plus stray historical details about Swearengen and company), while the other will be designed for a discussion among people who are watching the show for the first time and don’t want to know what’s coming next. This is the former version; “Deadwood” newbies would be well-inclined to click here for the safer post.
Thoughts on the series’ premiere, also titled “Deadwood,” coming up just as soon as I spit in my hand…
“I tell you what: I may have fucked up my life flatter’n hammered shit, but I stand here before you today beholden to no human cocksucker, and holdin’ a workin’ fuckin’ gold claim, and not the U.S. government sayin’ I’m trespassin’, or the savage fuckin’ red man himself, or any of these other limber-dick cocksuckers passin’ themselves off as prospectors had better try and stop me.” -Ellsworth
I start this review with that eloquent bit of gutter poetry for a couple of reasons.
The first reason is because the first thing that stood out to most people upon watching “Deadwood” was the language – and the first thing (but not the only thing) about the language that stood out was the heavy, creative use of profanity. David Milch spent a large chunk of his first TCA session defending the historical accuracy of all that cussing. He talked about how he’d gone back to primary documents and found ample evidence that the miners of the 19th century frontier – particularly a lawless spot like Deadwood – used far, far saltier language than we think of today. I know other historians (and some dramatists) contended that he took it too far.
But whether it was 100% accurate or not, it set the tone for the savagery of this place. When you hear Ellsworth give a speech like that without eliciting so much as a shrug, or when Clell Watson leaps off the hangman’s stool with a defiant “FFFFUCK YOOOU!,” or when Calamity Jane calls the other people in her wagon train a bunch of “ignorant fuckin’ cunts,” it helps prepare you for the almost primitive, savage quality of the Deadwood camp. The first time I watched the pilot, I had no idea just how many characters beyond Wild Bill and Calamity Jane were historical figures(*), and found it a sly joke that Milch had given one of his main characters a last name that sounds like “swear engine.”
(*) City slicker Brom Garrett and his opium addict wife Alma are the only significant characters in the pilot who were invented by Milch, for reasons we’ll get into down the road. And for those of you coming to the series for the first time, Google can spoil some things about what ultimately happened to Bullock, Swearengen and company, but know also that Milch changed certain historical details, and also that the show ended at a point in time well before many of these characters’ stories had come to a notable end.
But no, Al Swearengen and Seth Bullock were as real as Wild Bill, and these three men for now represent a kind of continuum of the state of law – or the lack thereof – in Deadwood at this particular point in time. As discussed in the pilot (mostly by Jeffrey Jones as local newspaperman and expositional tool AW Merrick), Deadwood was an illegal white settlement on Indian land, and not technically part of the United States. No law at all, which is where we come to the second reason I opened with Ellsworth’s speech.
The concept of a community with no law sounds like paradise to a doomed thief like Clell Watson, and like a haven for a stubborn individualist like Ellsworth, but the reality of Deadwood is a far uglier, scarier thing. Deadwood is surrounded by America, but it’s not a part of America yet, and that journey from complete lawlessness to civilization – the imposition of order on chaos – will be the chief story of the series.(**) It’s all well and good for some to have no boundaries or restrictions when the gold’s coming in, but who’s to stop an Al Swearengen from running a brutal long con on any poor dude from back east, to provide defense of either the whores or johns at the Gem when things get rough, or to keep Al from assassinating troublesome underlings?
(**) And here’s the one veterans-only note I’ll add. As you can see in my review of the series finale on the old blog, I actually think the show ends kind of perfectly. Deadwood is absorbed into the rest of the country, there’s an election for sheriff, evil corporate interests triumph over plucky individualists, etc. I’m sure Milch had grand plans for the hypothetical fourth and final season – and hopefully would have justified all that time spent on the theater company – but if we didn’t know about his intentions and had been told all along that this was a three-season series, I think the ending stands up beautifully. What better final image could the show have than Al scrubbing blood out of the floor one last time, again showing how history is a lie agreed on, and how civilized societies often spring from acts of unspeakable violence.
As with most HBO shows, “Deadwood” took a while for viewers to latch onto. I recall many readers and critics saying they didn’t really feel connected to it until the fourth episode (which is at or close to the same point where “The Wire” and “The Sopranos” developed a similar bond with their audience). And I can see that it’s hard to keep track of all that’s going on, learn the names of all these men with dirty, mustachio’ed faces, not to mention to make sense of Milch’s stylized dialogue even beyond the profanity. (And we will very much talk about that in the coming weeks.) But the show opens with such a dynamite sequence – one that I would argue is the best opening scene for any of the HBO dramas (yes, including McNulty’s discussion of Snot Boogie) – that I was hip-deep in whatever else Milch threw out there from that point on. Not only is Timothy Olyphant’s performance so fierce and commanding and weary – you can tell how tired Seth is of killing men, and how eager he is to be a simple shopkeeper (even if his temper and his sense of justice keep getting him into trouble in Deadwood) – and the scene such a great evocation of the series’ key themes, that I was hooked instantly.
Why does Bullock do what he does? Watson is due to hang in the morning, and when Byron Sampson insists on moving up the timetable, Bullock obliges, insisting that he’ll be doing it “under color of law.” It’s at once a meaningless distinction and an enormous one. If the law steps aside in favor of drunken mob rule in this one instance, then where does it end? If Bullock lets Sampson’s men have their way, they have a fine old time stringing up Clell and perhaps look forward to their next opportunity to lynch someone who troubles them. Done Bullock’s way, and with Clell given the chance to dictate his goodbyes to his sister and estranged son, it shames every drunk SOB in that crowd, reminds them of exactly what’s involved when you take another man’s life, and again maintains the veneer of civilization that is wholly absent in Seth and Sol Starr’s new home in the Deadwood mining camp.
So in one corner of our initial triad of main characters, we have Bullock, the weary ex-lawman who acts like he wants no part of a badge or enforcing the law, but who can’t stop himself from chasing away the con man with the “soap with a prize” scam, and who absolutely can’t resist teaming up with Wild Bill to form a posse to investigate the alleged Indian massacre. In another, you have Wild Bill himself, older and even more weary – of the expectations and constant threat of violence that come with his legend – than Bullock, but also with enough sap and pride left to go right along with Bullock to find the girl, after he spends his early days in the camp drinking and gambling his way to ruin.
And in our third corner is the show’s breakout character – and one of the greatest performances you’ll ever find on a TV show – in Ian McShane as Al Swearengen. In a town without law or government, Al seems to be the unofficial king. The Gem is the busiest joint on the thoroughfare, he has a finger in every scam and crime going on in and around the camp, has a fairly efficient (if graphic) means for eliminating unwanted bodies (by feeding them to the pigs of his Chinese contact Mr. Wu), and can calm down an entire barful of rowdies itching to join Wild Bill’s posse, working the crowd as expertly as any real politician would. Al can be brutal but also oddly sad and tender, and it’s never clear exactly what’s going to set him off. (Trixie makes the mistake, for instance, of trying to instruct Al on exactly how and when to punish her for shooting the abusive john, when in other circumstances he might have shrugged off the activity from his favorite whore, or at least given her a lighter beating.)
It’s an interesting contrast of men, and of philosophies. The episode climaxes with a very traditional Old West showdown, as Bullock and Wild Bill face down the bad guy, slap leather and then share some friendly banter about who actually shot him. It should be a comforting scene, and yet it feels oddly behind the times in a place like this – and on a show like this. This is not a series, or a community, where many matters are going to be settled by quick draw.
As to how they will be settled, and how Deadwood will make the slow, painful transition from outlaw settlement to a part of the Dakota territories, is what we’ll explore as we spend the next few months visiting this great, great series.
I can’t fucking wait. Oh, also? Cocksuckers. (Sorry. Just gearing myself up for what’s to come.)
Some other thoughts:
• Milch brought in a heavy hitter to direct the pilot in Walter Hill, who already had an armful of Westerns on his resume – including 1995’s “Wild Bill,” which was also about the time Hickok and Jane spent in Deadwood, and which even featured Keith Carradine (who’d also been in Hill’s “The Long Riders”) as the Wild West’s other famous Bill, Buffalo Bill Cody. The visual template he sets here will be faithfully followed throughout this first season by Davis Guggenheim and company, and in the later seasons by Mark Tinker and company.
• Visually, the one part of the show I’ve never loved is the main title sequence. It’s not that it’s bad – it looks pretty, it establishes the setting, etc. – but that there’s nothing all that remarkable about it as compared to some other classic HBO opening credits like “The Wire” and “Six Feet Under” used.
• The show’s set – several blocks of the town constructed on historic Melody Ranch, where many of the old Gene Autry Westerns were filmed – is probably the most impressive one I’ve ever visited in person. (“Boardwalk Empire” is the only one that comes close, though I obviously never made it to Europe to see the “Rome” set.) It was also, therefore, one of the most expensive sets ever built, and one of the many high-ticket items that ultimately brought the show to an early end after season three. Also, most of the sets were practical, so the interior of
the Gem was several business were on the other side of the wall that spilled out onto the thoroughfare. (UPDATE: For more on this, see the comment below by “Deadwood” actor Jim Beaver.) It was a very theatrical set-up that allowed for those frequent sequences like the one at the end of this episode, where most of the characters are watching the action on the thoroughfare from storefronts and windows. And it also made things a bit easier when Milch was late with script pages – as he was for pretty much the life of the series. (Perhaps more on that in an upcoming review.)
• I like that even as we see the long con that Al is running on Brom Garrett, and the short con by the soap salesman, we get a somewhat kinder con game, where Wild Bill’s pal Charlie Utter contrives to keep a percentage of Bill’s earnings to protect the hero from himself.
• There have been many, many, cinematic and literary retellings of the life of Calamity Jane (born Martha Jane Canary), and Milch and actress Robin Weigert’s take on the character is among the least polished, and probably true-to-life, of any of them. It’s hard to imagine that Doris Day ever played a version of what Weigert’s doing. And yet this Jane isn’t just a drunken, profane cartoon. Just look at the way this Jane melts whenever Wild Bill showers even the tiniest bit of attention on her, or how vulnerable she seems when Bullock hands her the little girl.
• Speaking of which, Milch is famous (or infamous) for his dialogue, but the man knows when it’s time to step back and let the actors’ faces speak for him. That whole sequence with Bill telling Seth to give the girl to Jane is just marvelous, and completely wordless.
• What an eclectic cast. You have some Western veterans like Carradine and William Sanderson (as unctuous hotel owner E.B. Farnum), a few promising young turks like Olyphant, John Hawkes and Molly Parker, European imports like McShane and Paula Malcomson, and then some recognizable actors who’d been marginalized at different points in their career, like Geri Jewell (best known at that point as Blair’s cerebral palsy-afflicted cousin on “Facts of Life”) as Gem cleaning lady Jewel, Brad Dourif (who’d just finished playing Wormtongue in the “Lord of the Rings” films) as Doc Cochran and Jeffrey Jones (who had seemed on the verge of unemployability after a child pornography arrest not long before Milch hired him for the series) as Merrick. And that’s just a small sample of the people appearing in this first episode. Not surprisingly, most of the major players have worked pretty much non-stop since the show ended, with “Justified” and “Sons of Anarchy” alone having some sort of unspoken competition to see which show can hire the most “Deadwood” alums.
• I have to say, McShane does such a good job of sounding American that the whole exchange where Ellsworth asks about his English accent has never quite worked for me. Obviously, they needed to establish Al’s backstory (and also set up Tim Driscoll’s later rant about the Irish vs. the English), but the man doesn’t sound like a Brit.
• The language wasn’t the only part of the show that took some major getting used to. This was a show that didn’t glamorize any aspects of Old West life, and would use gore when called for, here with Cochran taking the long way around the dying john’s skull to fish out the bullet, and then with the body being eaten by Mr. Wu’s pigs.
Coming up next: “Deep Water,” in which Jane tries to protect the girl while Al tries to figure out the best way to contain this mess.
What did everybody else think?
It’s going to be a good summer, cocksuckers.
I’ve never been able to not see William Sanderson as Larry from “Newhart” (minus his brothers Darryl and Darryl). And several Deadwood vets showed up on LOST, including Malcolmson, Kim Dickens (Trixie), as Sawyer’s Cassidy, John Hawkes (Sol) as Lennon, Titus Welliver (Silas Adams) as the Man in Black, Sanderson in a bit part, and Weigert (Jane) as Juliet’s sister.
Looking forward to some commentary from Jim Beaver too (who wrote some interesting stuff on alt.tv.deadwood years ago).
Truly this was one of the best (and now most employable) ensemble casts in television history.
I’ve never liked Sanderson in much anything else (couldn’t stand him on True Blood), but he’s wonderful as E.B Farnham. Truly the role of a lifetime.
I remember originally having a hard time with Sanderson’s goofy comedy character on Newhart after seeing him in Blade Runner.
Kim Dickens (presently seen on TREME) was Joanie Stubbs, not Trixie. Paul Malcomson was Trixie.
I meant Paula Malcomson, of course, not Paul.
I’m so glad you decided to do this show, since my wife and I coincidentally just finally succumbed to peer pressure and watched this show over the last few weeks. In fact, we’ll be viewing the finale tonight.
Up until Season 3 began, I was convinced that this was the best of the HBO shows; while I still have a high opinion of it, the uneven nature of S3 makes it hard for the show to retain that status. Too many characters were left with little to do, and the !@#$ theater company may be the most irritating plot line I’ve ever encountered in a great show.
It’s great, though, to be able to read your reviews of the show while it’s still fresh in my mind. I spent the morning going back over your S3 reviews at the old blog (glad to see you had many of the same problems with that season as I did), and that, coupled with your review of the pilot, gives me a great opportunity to appreciate the show from start to finish. I don’t quite totally buy Al Swearengen’s character arc (it feels to me like he was softened a bit to establish him as the lead, when it was clear he was the breakout character), and I never did grow to like Jane (it amazes me that Alma and not Jane was the character most universally disliked on the show), but man, what a show.
Anyway. Just some ramblings from a man that’s got Deadwood on the mind.
As someone who watched it in real time, I feel your pain on Langrishe’s people, but I still think it was all worth it just to have Brian Cox around to play off of McShane (and anyone else he came into contact with, really). Season 3 is uneven, and as Alan has said in the past, almost feels like the first half of a longer season that never got to conclude. I’ll still take it over most seasons of anything but the best dramas.
The theatre storyline in season 3 was all set up for the season 4 we’d been promised. Alas…
Jim Beaver
I love that even though you wouldn’t have been around for that 4th season, you’re still such a fan that it pains you they never had a chance to make it.
Wow, Ellsworth himself comments on my comment. Pretty cool.
I can accept the premise that the theater troupe would have paid off in S4; I’ve certainly seen plenty of shows where characters or storylines that seem tedious at first become favorites later on. But their presence in Season 3 still feels very forced. Whenever I see Langrishe hanging around with the longtime regulars, I can’t help but think of Poochie.
Only in hindsight is the theatre troupe storyline frustrating. We fans see it as time wasted because we were deprived of a true resolution, but during production, Milch & Co., had to proceed as though a fourth season would occur. And it was a good storyline anyway!
It was obvious that the theatrical troupe’s payoff was in the fourth and final season – but they made great thematic use of them throughout season 3. Throughout the series we were conditioned to forget about the bravado that permeated that culture because of all the serious players who walked their talk. Langrishe helped, for me at least, really reinforce the idea that the entirety of the “Wild West” was really just a big stupid show that everyone wanted to be the star of.
I remember renting this on Netflix, and my wife was hesitant to watch it. Then Ellsworth delivered the speech that you quoted above, and after that, we were both diehard fans for life. What a masterpiece of a show.
Can’t wait to re-visit this series through your review of season 1. Great show and excellent choice of a summer dvd review.
I still miss this show like nobody’s motherfucking business. Not sure my wife and I ever have ever been more in sync than in our love of what we called Cocksucker TV. Funny how hearing your wife say that can make you love her all the more.
As for the language, the best response I ever heard was that to use more era appropriate slang would be to compeltely lose what would have been the shock value of the time. No, people didn’t talk exactly like that back then, not even in Deadwood, but the words they did use were just as shocking to their contemporaries as the words the show uses are to us. Even Damn and Hell were pretty big deals back then, yet today those come out of the mouths of 8-year olds on ABC Family. So, to limit yourself to era appropriate slang and not use cocksucker, cunt, and motherfucker with abandon would have been to neuter what was otherwise a completely realistic atmosphere.
And let’s face it, nothing is funnier than the myriad ways that Robin Weigert was able to come up with to say cocksucker. I laughed harder at some of Jane’s monologues than anything else I’ve ever heard. And her back and forths with the Nigger General, which will be coming later, were pure poetry.
And, yeah, “Can be combative,” ranks up there as one of the greatest lines of all time. Alan, any truth to the story I heard that McShane actually improvised that one?
On the hilarious McShane/Olyphant commentary for that episode, they do in fact talk about how that line was one of the few improvised lines on the show. Milch actually said that ‘Can be combative’ in preparation for the scene, and McShane incorporated it into what turned out as one of the greatest deliveries of all time.
So glad you’re reviewing “Deadwood” this summer. This is one of the greatest series of all time IMO with Milch at his absolute best and McShane giving a pantheon performance.
I almost couldn’t bring myself to read this re-review. For me, discussing Deadwood in any context is as painful as looking at a picture of an old girlfriend who broke your heart. Time has passed, but the pain has not dissipated, and the wounds of the breakup are still as fresh as the day it all went down.
I loved Deadwood from the very first episode, as it aired in the coveted “Sopranos slot” on HBO. Since it’s cancellation/abrupt ending (I’m still not clear on why the show ended), I have yet to revisit it out of fear of reliving the heartbreak (but I was the first to purchase the Blu-Ray discs when the set became available last year). Eventually I will visit the series again, but I know when I do, I will have the sense of gloom knowing the end is cut short.
Some fans say the end of season 3 works surprisingly well for a series closer, I happen to disagree. I long for an alternate universe where Deadwood has 6 or 7 seasons under it’s belt… but that is pure fantasy. Is there still hope for a series of Deadwood films? Probably not, but McShane seems to think there is (based on a recent interview). I guess I can hold out false hope, as one would for a long, lost lover. I love you Deadwood.
I feel the same way. I am so angry at Milch, not only for killing this show before it was truly over, but for the abominable John from Cincinnati! And Milch has stated that he wanted Ed O’Neill to play Swearengen instead of McShane. Surely the man is mad.
You could have written for this show, Alan.
Some comments from one who was there.
The Bella Union (Cy’s place) was the practical set, inside and out. The Gem was only an exterior (including balcony), with the interior fifty yards behind it on a soundstage.
Originally, Ellsworth’s question to Swearengen about the rumors of his being descended from English royalty was the other way around — Swearengen asked *Ellsworth* about rumors about Ellsworth’s English heritage and Ellsworth replying that he was “descended from all of them cocksuckers.” On the set–this was very early in the pilot’s shooting schedule, before we realized how well Ian would subsume his natural dialect–I suggested we turn the question around and insert the thing about his “Limey-damn accent.” In retrospect, I agree with you and wish we’d left well enough alone. Plus then *I’d* have had that great line!
Jim Beaver
Great to have you here, Jim.
And I’ll go and make the correction on the Gem. Been a long time since I visited Melody Ranch, and I knew that some of the sets were practical while others weren’t.
It’s funny, I was surprised that Alan singled out Ian McShane’s accent for praise, because to my ears he sounds just shy of convincingly “American” in the show, at least at the start. (This does not detract from his incredible, landmark performance one bit, I hasten to add.)
It sort-of confirms my theory that familiarity with a speaker’s natural voice (Limey cocksucker here) can short-circuit one’s ability to gauge how well it’s being masked – I was similarly confused when I discovered the Stateside consensus on Hugh Laurie’s accent in House.
I saw Deadwood so long time ago that I didn’t knew that Jim Beaver was part os the cast until this review.
Mr. Beaver just wanted to say that you’re doing a great job on Supernatural and hope to see Bobby Singer on that show for many years.
Ellsworth himself! Welcome sir – I look forward to the added insight and behind-the-scenes stories for the comment section. Rewatching the pilot, that speech remains the core of the show’s individualism and I enjoy it every single time.
Thanks for the clarification on the set and the line – never would have known that otherwise.
Jim Beaver you sir did excellent work on this show (and other shows as well).
Since his character is quoted throughout the piece (and since he wasn’t specifically acknowledged for his wonderful performance), I’d like to salute Jim Beaver for everything he brought to the show.
I’ll never forget Ellsworth talking over his possible marriage with his dog, or “the kiss” with Alma.
The show lives deep in my heart and I can’t wait to revisit it again this summer with you, Alan. What a treat!
I got the Deadwood Blu-Rays for Christmas (not realizing that the show wasn’t in hi-def. Because I am dumb.) and re-watched S1 a few months back. Was going to pick up with S2 last week, but saw that you were doing these reviews and just had to start all over again.
In my memory, when the show first aired there was some talk in critical circles that Olyphant was something of a weak link. On a rewatch I do not get that all. Has any show ever had as deep a cast, as solid players at every post? Some of the bit players on The Wire were a little clumsy, ditto some of the more background Sopranos gangsters. Mad Men comes close, but I wouldn’t say that minor players like some of the actors who played the chipmunks shine the way someone as minor as, say, Leon does here. Just an all-around All-Star team.
Last thought–has any TV show ever played with dialogue in as stylized a manner? Sorkin and Whedon do to a degree, but they still aim for something you could pretend is naturalistic. How come none has tried since Deadwood?
Milch continued the verbal gymnastics in John from Cincinnati, which (I’d say) is well worth anyone’s time.
A dissenting opinion on JFC, sort of: it’s worth your time, in that it’s only ten episodes and has a classic performance from Ed O’Neill, plus a surprisingly good one from Luke Perry. But it’s a mess, and will likely leave you scratching your head more often than not.
Never seen JFC, but may have to give it a shot. I do love Ed O’Neill.
I didn’t watch Deadwood when it originally aired, but I wonder if any criticism of Olyphant was based on his seeming slight, career-wise, compared to some of the heavy hitters on this show. Prior to Deadwood he was in things like Go and Gone in 60 Seconds. I recall being surprised that he was starring in a Serious HBO Drama. He’s wonderful, though, and has continued to be wonderful on Justified.
“Deadwood Blu-Rays for Christmas (not realizing that the show wasn’t in hi-def. Because I am dumb.)”
I’m confused by what this means. Are you simply saying that you didn’t realize the series had been released on Blu-ray (it only came out late 2010), or are you under the assumption that your Blu-ray isn’t actually an HD transfer?
“it’s a mess, and will likely leave you scratching your head more often than not” – Absolutely, but I think it’s a compelling mess, and features several other great performances (including one Jim Beaver).
I thought the series had been filmed in HD and that Blu-Ray would be better than DVD. I’ve since read that it wasn’t, and now assume that the DVD would have been just as good. No?
It was shot on film, so the transition to HD is seamless. The Blu-Rays are indeed HD. The show looks fantastic, I might add, much like most HBO shows past Oz do. You’re really cheating yourself if you’re not watching this in HD (though that seems to be my sentiment towards most things these days).
I’ve been meaning to rewatch the show, even though I only watched it six months ago, so this gives me a perfect excuse to do it. I was kinda lost the first half of season 1 anyway.
So sorry the hoopleheads at HBO didn’t go foreward with that 4th season. I’m re-watching Season 3 right now, and Ian McShane just got better and better as Swearingen.
So excited for this summer’s rewind! My wonderful husband bought me the complete series for Christmas this year, and we’ve just finished revisiting seasons 1 and 2. Very much looking forward to your take, Alan, and everyone else’s.
Part of the greatness of Deadwood was its willingness to leave so much back story unstated, but implied. I always felt that Doc Cochran was a fascinating character. It seemed obvious to me given his age, that he was probably an army doctor during the Civil War and his lost, sometimes cynical, bone-weary hatred of what man can do to each other is a direct expression of what he saw. As far as remember, this was never stated, but it permeated every moment of his screen time.
I believe he states as much in his monologue in the finale of Season One. Iâ€™ve always been intrigued by the detail that he has a string of grave-robbing convictions back East, which, together with his fascinated study of the head-wound in the pilot episode, suggests to me that either (a) he was primarily a researcher who was yanked out of his lab to serve as an army doctor, or (b) his battlefield experiences left him so traumatized that he attempted to bury himself in pure research, ran afoul of the law, and had to flee to this lawless mining camp; either way, my favourite character on a show full of great characters.
Well, I was going to bore you all with a long story about how I found the show, but fate intervened and I accidentally erased it all. Fate, I can take a hint.
Anyway, anyone who followed along on the old blog, especially on shows like Kings, Sons of Anarchy and Justified, has probably seen me find any and every excuse to reference this great show, so no surprise that I’m thrilled about these reviews. Alan, great write-up, as I knew it would be. My only regret is that you won’t have time for Season 2 as well this summer, which in my opinion has only been equaled by The Wire Season 4 and MAYBE the final nine Sopranos episodes in terms of great drama seasons of all time.
“As you can see in my review of the series finale on the old blog, I actually think the show ends kind of perfectly. Deadwood is absorbed into the rest of the country, there’s an election […] What better final image could the show have than Al scrubbing blood out of the floor one last time, again showing how history is a lie agreed on, and how civilized societies often spring from acts of unspeakable violence.”
One thing I only noticed when I watched the entire series for the second time is that this last scene (or rather the violence that precedes it) mirrors the opening scene, creating a sort of bookend: the show begins in so-called civilized country with the protagonist standing against a lynchmob, powerless to stop the killing but at least able to perform it on his own terms. And it ends with the camp folded back into the states, into the so-called civilized country, and again the protagonists find themselves in a position where they are forced to present a body to an all-powerful group of men with rifles and their only choice lies in how exactly they will deliver that killing.
Hubby and I didn’t know what to expect when we first rented the dvd’s. A friend of mine didn’t like it at all, not because of the salty language but for the sheer amount of salty language. I thought, “It can’t be that bad. Can it?” Well, it really was that bad, and we loved every last bit of it.
The double-crossing with the Irish character and Brom and Al and EB always makes my head hurt. Can anyone explain exactly what Al’s plan is here? It’s very opaque to me.
Driscoll (the Irishman) owns a plot of land that he, E.B. and Al all believe is producing no more gold. The plan is to pass it off to Brom as a valuable gold claim, sell it at what Brom thinks is a bargain (using E.B.’s feigned interest in buying to convince Brom) and have the scammers pocket the profits, with Al getting the lion’s share of course. But Driscoll is upset about how little he’s getting, so Al kills him rather than risk letting the con fall apart.
Al is also mad that Tim and (I think) E.B. take the bidding higher than the pre-discussed price, since he obviously felt he’d already figured out how high they could take Brom without him getting suspicious
Yeah, what Brian mentions is the real reason that Tim gets killed. Al had figured out a price at which he could bleed Brom without bringing in Pinkertons or any other kind of outside law. (The law is, at this point, the last thing Al wants in Deadwood, which is why he’s so suspicious of Wild Bill.) Driscoll puts Al’s operation in danger, which is why he doesn’t get his proper cut and winds up with Dan’s knife in his chest.
My recollection is that E.B. was the one who was the driving force in bidding Brom beyond the amount Al was comfortable with, since Brom stated the exact amount of cash that he had available. Driscoll didn’t understand the danger this would put them all in, and was happy to “re-open” the bidding to increase his share.
That helps a lot. It was Al’s anger at the escalated bidding that always confused me, since I thought it meant more money for Al. What you are saying is that it does, but in Al’s mind too much money. Thanks!
Broms line of credit is only 20k (backed from his family). When E.B. & Driscoll fleece him for the whole lot, that means he’ll need to ask for more money to live on. With him and Alma only being in camp a few days, it’ll look mighty suspicious back home and Al fears the family would guess he’d been conned (and probably not the for the first time) and send in the dreaded Pinkertons.
“It was Al’s anger at the escalated bidding that always confused me, since I thought it meant more money for Al. What you are saying is that it does, but in Al’s mind too much money.”
I think beyond purely logical reason that more money means more danger of Brom or rather his family getting suspicious, a large part of Al’s anger stems simply from fear of losing control. Look how agitated he gets when he learns that news of the “Indian” massacre has stopped the saloon business cold, claiming that he needs to do everything himself if he wants it done right (and with these associates, who can blame him?). Or how he in the fourth episode he needs to reduce Trixie to not just his property but an object (“I need someTHING to fuck.”) to calm him down after running up against Wild Bill. Or the constant scheming and spying and planning first against Cy Tolliver in the first season, and then against Hearst in the third – spying and scheming and planning that ultimately never really amounts to doing much but gives Al the illusion that he’s on top of things, that he’s creating the rules – or laws, if you want to stay with the theme of the show – that govern his life. Al is not someone who feels comfortable with giving up control for any reason. Anyone that pokes holes into his illusion of self-determination, even if it is to his advantage (and really, even without the escalated bidding it’s hard to imagine that in the long run Brom wouldn’t have eventually brought in the Pinkertons anyway), sets him off.
It took me a long time to sit and watch Deadwood because the language just seemed overdone for shock effect, but once I did I was hooked forever. Which made the lack of a true series finale all the more frustrating.
Great idea for a summer DVD. I’ve been rewatching them on demand on HBO forth last 2 months (HBO doles them out 6 at a time). It’s just so good. I’m looking forward to reading what a “pro” picks up that I miss.
Wow, what a stroke of luck! I’m so pumped you’re reviewing this show that I’m almost ready to dump out of my rewatch of Breaking Bad (in advance of the release of S3 on DVD / S4 in July) and jump back on Deadwood. I could watch McShane in this role all day long, he was absolutely unbelievable as the anti-hero. He has about three great lines an episode, conservatively. The scene where he takes all of Driscoll’s portion of the money is outstanding in E1. Damn it, I’m going to have to watch this now. Good call, Sepinwall.
Great review, Alan. I’m really going to enjoy revisiting this show with you and your commenters this summer.
One question: Does Ellsworth really say “limber-dick cocksuckers”? I thought it was “limp-dick cocksuckers.” Have I been misquoting the show all this time? Or does “limp-dick cocksuckers” get used at later point?
Definitely says ‘limber.’ I don’t think they ever said ‘limp-dick’ on the show.
Alan’s version of the quote is correct. This monologue was my audition scene.
Besides, “limber” is just *funnier*…
thats a pretty epic monologue for an audition
A professor of rhetoric analyzed the Ellsworth quote on his blog a while back.
It’s a bit too long to excerpt, but it was fun to read and think about.
link didn’t post ….
[acephalous.typepad.com]
or attempted html : here
My biggest regret for the series is that it never got to a point where Milch could explore/embelish on Bullock’s friendship with Teddy Roosevelt. I don’t know if that was ever in the long-term plan for the series, but that there was a historical relationship there could have provided groundwork for a nice season-long arc on par with Hearst.
I’ve debated this with a friend or two, and we both agree that would have been fantastic. Our candidate for Roosevelt? Stephen Root. Not only do he and Olyphant have charisma together (see S! of “Justified,” the episode ‘Hammer’) but he’s a fantastic characterful actor and I find it remarkable he didn’t find his way onto this show.
I’m biased thanks to Justified, but I could totally see Steven Root as TR. Only issue is that for the series’ timeframe, Root would be too old. I believe TR was about 30 when he and Bullock actually spent some time together (became president in 1901 @ 42); whatever story his appearance served would have had to been the foundation of that friendship, with TR as a man in his early-to-mid twenties. When they first announced the [since cancelled] movies, I convinced myself that they would jump ahead in time a little bit after S3 just to make it happen.
This is perfect, I was just wondering what series I should revisit during the summer lull, Alan has made the decision for me. Can’t wait to delve back into the world of Deadwood.
In my experience, there are very few fictional worlds in any media into which I fell so completely as I did with Deadwood. I believe that I literally watched the premier with my hair standing on end, I was that enthralled. The series never let me down – I have read and understand others’ criticisms of Season 3, but I would have given my left kidney and quit drinking coffee to have had another season. Or three. Or a follow-up movie or mini-series. Or even a Cialis commercial with Al Swearengen. Thanks for revisiting, Alan. And thanks to Jim Beaver for one in a career’s worth of memorable performances as Ellsworth. AND for sharing his thoughts in the comments. I think I may need a cigarette and a shower, now. Oh, by the way, P***y is half-price the next 15 minutes.
I am so excited to find this. I was not an original viewer, but recently got introduced, (I came in through the “Ian McShane as Waleran Bigod” door) then watched all the youtubes, then got the boxed set, and now am converting my husband.
The thing that stands out for me personally is that I can watch all 3 seasons, and go right back and start again, with increased appreciation each time, focusing on different characters. I’ll never forget the Ellsworth scene of “Okay, but I’m expensive” to Joanie Stubbs. The flatter’n hammered shit deserves all its accolades, but that one line brought Ellsworth to life as a quick-witted, funny guy with an ear for a great line.
On Bullock and the opening scene-I think it establishes him as the guy who will put himself (and a friend or two) in harm’s way to Do The Right Thing, starting off implying it’s because of his ethics, not his ego. I have wondered if he would have been so righteous (or long-lived) if he hadn’t had practical Sol there to watch his back.
I am amazed at how quickly the very large cast goes from too many people to keep straight, to people you’d recognize anywhere, care about, know their backstory, follow their career, and would buy a drink for.
Finally, we both were amazed at how well and quickly Deadwood language became part of our everyday speech. Makes conversation about one’s workday much more concise…
“I have wondered if he would have been so righteous (or long-lived) if he hadn’t had practical Sol there to watch his back.”
One of my favourite recurring motifs in Deadwood is the idea that all of the extreme personalities have someone more grounded watching their back; Bullock would probably be dead without Sol Starr, in the way that Al wouldn’t be able to function without Dan, or Cy without Eddie (at least at first). Wild Bill has this with Charlie. It paints a picture of what it took to survive in that time. EB would later come to have a twisted version of this (almost a parody) with Richardson.
I cannot tell you how many times I’ve randomly broken into that quote from Ellsworth.
With the exception of Studio 60 no series has so firmly hooked me during it’s opening minutes; the payoff of Deadwood was infinitely greater though.
Just wanted to chime in to say how cool it is to see Jim Beaver commenting in this spot.
My girlfriend is still mad over Ellsworth’s death and considering that we are a couple of the few people over the age of 30 who watch Supernatural she still loves everytime Bobby Singer hits the screen.
Love your work, Jim, and I loved Deadwood and turned quite a few of my friends onto it as well. And just last summer me and the ladyfriend revisited DW and blew through all the episodes in just three weekends.
First thing to say isâ€¦
Yea! Deadwood!
It surprises me that you are not fond of the opening credits. Iâ€™ll grant you, perhaps, that thereâ€™s nothing particular to stand out about it visually, but the music is absolutely superlative, and for me that makes it one of the greatest title sequences of all time.
Glad you mentioned that â€œLimey accentâ€ scene with Al and Ellsworth. I always found that puzzling. Besides, as far as we understand Alâ€™s story, he was in this country at such a young age itâ€™s no wonder he no longer had an accent strong enough worth remarking upon by the Deadwood denizens. And big thanks to Jim Beaver for shining some more â€œlight on that textâ€.
Language â€“ I was one of the masses that got drawn in by the use of language, but it was not the use of swear words that stood out for me. I was drawn in by the sheer poetry of the use of speech. I found it absolutely mesmerizing.
As for Tim Olyphant, I bought into his character and his portrayal of it from episode one. I think people who were critical of him must have been unduly biased thinking he didnâ€™t â€œdeserveâ€ the role based on his resume up to that point.
And may I just add it warms my heart reading other comments and seeing I’m not alone in how heartbroken I am about the way Deadwood ended. Plot-wise it may have been a fitting end. But the manner in which the show was cancelled (not just production cost but a pissing contest of egos, it seems), and then dangling the never-materialized “two 2-hour follow-up movies” at us was beyond cruel.
“I was drawn in by the sheer poetry of the use of speech. I found it absolutely mesmerizing.”
My sentiments exactly. While I enjoyed the profanity, I absolutely loved the phrasing. Some have called it almost Shakespearean. I never could get a grasp of Shakespeare, but perhaps if he’d peppered his plays/poems with a few dozen cocksuckers and cunts I would have.
Alan – so thrilled to see you selected this show for the summer recap. This may well be my favorite show of all time, and it really deserves the attention you’re giving it. Always thrilled to have another reason to watch and a conversation to join in.
Watching the pilot, one thing I find remarkable is how fully formed this show was. Shows like “The Wire” and “The Sopranos” added and lost cast members regularly, but “Deadwood’s” population sprang fully formed from its head. Virtually all these people would still be with us to the end, and they were already so fleshed out from the start. More than any drama, this one lived and died by the quality of its cast and how they delivered every line.
And in some revisionist viewing, it’s remarkable how many of these actors I now see primarily for their other roles. Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens on “Justified,” Dayton Callie as Sheriff Unser on “Sons of Anarchy,” Kim Dickens as Janette Desautel on “Treme,” plus the legions of appearances by others – this show left an indelible mark on quality American television that echoes years later.
Thrilled to keep going as this season continues. And indeed, fuck us all anyway for the limber-dicked cocksuckers that we are.
Well, Silas Adams, Mrs Bullock, the Nigger General, Hostetler and Steve all came to the cast in season two (or, in Adams’s case, at the end of season one). Also, of course, Wolcott and Hearst.
But you’re right, “Deadwood” had a far more constant cast than these other shows. I’m not sure that’s a good thing, though. “The Wire” in particular “lost” cast members only when their stories had been told to conclusion. By contrast, watching, say, Cy Tolliver in the third season of “Deadwood” it’s painfully obvious that Milch has run out of material for Powers Boothe but can’t quite bring himself to let go of the actor. I think if he’d shown a bit more writerly discipline – not just with Cy Tolliver, but with other characters and plotlines as well – season three could have been just as great as the first, no pay-off for the theatre troupe or not.
So I’ve been catching up on “Men of a Certain Age” and I know I’ve seen the actor who plays Owen Sr. before, but couldn’t put my finger on him and it’s been driving me nuts.
As I was reading your comment, it finally clicked: he’s Hostetler!
Norgard – you are mistaken about Hostetler – he was indeed in season one. It was Hostetler who sold Bullock the property on which Bullock built his house.
“Norgard – you are mistaken about Hostetler – he was indeed in season one. It was Hostetler who sold Bullock the property on which Bullock built his house.”
Crap, you’re right. But if Imdb is to be believed, he only appeared in that one episode late in season one, which I’d say would put him at least in the same category as Silas Adams as being someone who wasn’t there quite from the beginning.
Norgad, It’s been years since I watched this show and my memory is not the best. But I vaguely recall listening to one commentary in which someone said that basically Milch was such a generous soul he could not turn down someone who wanted a role. As I recall the commenter said that David Milch knew that a man who served coffee on the set wanted a part badly, so David Milch gave him one! And I don’t think he was the only one who Milch gave a chance. So it makes sense that he wouldn’t be able to let other actors go, even when their time was over-due.
But, I still *loved* season 3. The tension between the characters and in the story just kept building with such intensity. And the actors seemed to grow into their characters even more so, (amazing that that was even possible).
It will be interesting to see how I feel about it this second go around.
Angela, I can easily believe that. But I think this generosity ultimately hurt the show.
On my second go through the entire show I felt that both the second and third season far too often got bogged down in moments that seemed to exist only to service an actor or because Milch couldn’t let go of a dialogue exchange he particularly liked.
I have to disagree about Cy Tolliver in season 3. Tolliver’s increasing impotence as both a businessman and a bloodthirsty street boss was huge, and maybe some of the most tragic stuff in the series. When he can’t even shoot Hearst – honestly, that was almost more heartbreaking than poor Ellsworth getting it in the face.
I just rewatched seasons 1 and 2 since March, and man does it get better the second time. The pilot felt worse than the average episode, because I wasn’t used to so much time being spent on temporary characters, but I too loved the opening scene and would agree that it trumps even The Wire’s. After rewatching all of both of those shows besides one season, I’m still not sure which one is my favourite series of all time.
As for the theme song, I’m surprised nobody has mentioned its loose relevance. It establishes the era and the part of the country, but not really the setting being in a town. If anything, it makes Deadwood look like a totally different show that is largely about horses and the actual process of mining. It does look nice though, and the song is great.
Thrilled to see Jim Beaver here and hope he chimes in more. Ellsworth essentially tied Al (and maybe Trixie, Tolliver, Dan, Jane, Farnum, Adams, and countless others) as my favourite character. The one slight bright side to Deadwood’s cancellation is that I would have been sad if there was a season without Ellsworth; the way it is, he gets the honour of being the most prominent character in the series to die.
One thing I do wonder: what became of Molly Parker? She’s been far less prominent in any role than any of the cast – she had that show “Swingtown” back in 2008, but not too much else since. A shame, because she’s very good in this role – knowing what she’s capable of in later episodes, it’s amusing to see her playing this character so drugged up.
I find IMDB a convenient way to follow specific actors. As I just discovered this week from going there, Molly Parker’s got a project with John Hawkes in the works, so that’s very cool.
In case the link didn’t work, here’s Parker’s imdb url:
[www.imdb.com]
And speaking of Hawkes, very rewarding to see him up for an Oscar for “Winter’s Bone.”
She had a fantastic guest shot on S1 of Party Down which I saw before catching Deadwood on DVD.
The oft-maligned theatre troupe arc never bothered me because Brian Cox was at the center of it. With the possible exception of McShane, Cox owned Milch’s invented, “Elizabethan-American” linguistic schemes like no other actor throughout the run of the show. Not surprising, considering his Royal Shakespeare credentials.
If I’m David Milch and get my hands on Brian Cox to play Al’s old friend from back east, I find plenty of screentime for him. Could he have been used better? I suppose, but I always assumed that Milch was going in a meta, “play-within-a-play” direction with the whole thing. Granted, the plot payoff never really came, but I enjoyed it, and especially Cox, while they were part of the show.
And I think you’re right. There would have been more of a payoff in the tragically non-existent 4th season. The theatre was almost built at the old Chez Ami. Jack was in the process hedging his bets between Hearst and Al when he learned that Hearst was leaving. His motives were intriguingly unclear, especially in that scene.
And besides, I hadn’t seen Dennis Christopher in anything since Breaking Away was my favorite movie in like 1982.
Cox and McShane also shared some poetic conversations on the shortlived ‘Kings’, which also had a lot of styilized Shakesperean dialogue (although of a different class from Deadwood)
Best. Pilot. Ever. Seriously, name me any other series that more indelibly underscores its themes, setting, narrative, and entire FUCKING cast than this? I double-dog dare you.
I love Deadwood and it’s certainly in the conversation of Greatest Show Ever, but if you want to talk Greatest Pilot Ever, I think I’m going to have to give it to “Lost”.
I watched the Deadwood pilot when it first aired, and to be honest, I found it far too dense and bewildering, and even considered not continuing with the series. In hindsight, that would have been a huge mistake, and I did end up giving the show another chance and got myself hooked.
But, in terms of serving the function of a pilot, which is to introduce viewers to the world and keep them interested in continuing, I initially thought that Deadwood succeeded in the former, but almost failed in the latter.
“It’s a Jew on a wagon”
Heh, this post came from so far out of nowhere, I’ve been sitting here giggling for two minutes.
So here’s as good a place as any to share with the world my thoughts on the opening credits, where “nothing happens”. The night the pilot aired, I decided I liked the show DURING THE OPENING CREDITS, before the first word of dialog.
Why? The horse!
Yes, that mysterious horse, the one David Milch swears up and down, “People ask me what the horse symbolizes, I tell them I have no idea, if anyone knows, please write in and tell me.”
Well, as I said, it was obvious to me the night the pilot aired. The pilot that was created and written by David Milch.
I was a huge fan of NYPD Blue, not old enough to say I loved Hill Street but you have to respect its legacy…and this new show was the first time I ever heard Milch’s name NOT preceded by Bochco’s.
Milch is on his own now. He’s the maverick.
Get it? Lone horse? Maverick? Milch owns horses!
It was simple enough for me.
This continues to be my favorite TV Show of all time. I think I’ll rewatch it with you this summer. It’s been too long. If you want to reference any of the transcripts, I’ve transcribed all the episodes from each season and host them here:
turtlegirl76.com/deadwood/indexOLD.htm
Turtlegirl76
As a devoted lurker on the old HBO Deadwood boards, it’s nice to see you chiming in here. Now those were some discussions; even with a “Hearst” coming on in the last few months and ruining things for everyone.
As to the reasons for cancellation, I’ve said many times that it is my firm belief that the cancellation was PURELY an economic one by HBO, exacerbated by a regime change there. I’m not aware of one single person, from David Milch down to the production assistants, who wanted it ended after three seasons and who didn’t fight tooth and nail to have it continue. I don’t know everything, but that’s my insider’s opinion.
Jim Beaver
From what I’ve read on the Internets from supposed “insider sources”, HBO ended up regretting the decision to kill Deadwood.
They didn’t realize how profitable the DVD sets (and eventual Blu-Ray) would end up being, didn’t know that John From Cincinnati would belly-flop, and also didn’t know they would eventually create their now-popular HBO GO service, which could have benefited from a complete series of Deadwood.
Tragic executive cocksuckery notwithstanding, you have to be awfully proud of your 3-year run Jim.
3 years of Deadwood > 300 years of CSI Wherever…
or even 6 years of Supernatural, which ain’t a half-bad show.
A well-played role in the finest iteration of a timeless genre is as close to immortality as a sane actor can aspire.
Mr. Beaver, we still miss Ellsworth. Thanks for taking the time to comment here.
And thanks too for letting us know your insider opinion because it’s always been something I wondered about. For the life of me I could not understand why it ended and that bothered me a hell of a lot.
I can’t really agree that the show “ends perfectly.” Al did many terrible things throughout the show but none as terrible in my mind as having that innocent whore killed instead of– I can’t think of her name– the whore who had a thing with Bullocks partner who was the one really supposed to be killed in revenge.
Wow, my memory of names and details really sucks, but no, it ended with a cliff-hanger and the show is still hanging off that cliff as far as I’m concerned. I loved it and wanted more!
Al Swearengen considered Trixie family. Remember that the first time we see her, he has his foot on her neck, literally, and by the end, he kills to save her life. He has been transformed from a coldly autocratic sociopath, to one who has assembled an ad hoc family, which includes even his ‘frenemy’ Bullock. I think Swearengen’s evolution is one of the greatest ever shown on TV. It doesn’t make Al a good man, by any stretch, but he is the patriarch, and that’s how he shows his love.
Ad fucking hoc…free fucking gratis…
Am I the only one who absolutely HATES Calamity Jane and every subplot she is involved with. I love the show, but I wish they’d gotten rid of her at the same time as Wild Bill.
I think she gives one of the best performances of all, definitely in the top tier with McShane, Boothe, and Dourif. I also find her hilarious and entertaining to no end.
I absolutely LOVE her. She’s only annoying because she’s drunk, loud, and blunt. And I loved her relaxed attitude around black folk. For example this dialog….
Nigger General, on her helping bury Hostetler: “That ain’t gonna raise your popularity with your fellow white people.”
Jane: “Question I wake to in the morning and pass out with at night: ‘What’s my popularity with my fellow white people?'”
Every scene she leaves me grinning like a fool!!
I too am not bothered at all by Calamity. In fact she’s a big attraction for me as I find her lifestyle so fascinating. Maybe it’s the old tomboy in me that feels a kinship of sorts. :)
Yes! I just watched this show for the first time last fall and it blew me away. And in fact I was kind of sad that it existed before recapping really took off (or it seemed to, anyway). Alan, didn’t all your original recaps get deleted somehow (or am I thinking of someone else). Anyway I am delighted to follow these recaps, and may have to rewatch the show because of them.
Right on time for my annual Deadwood watching, as I always do in June. This year is gonna be my 5th one.
I really look forward to reading more, and engaging in further discussions with fellow Deadheads. However I gotta say: the opening sequence was great. For a season and a half you kind of watch it with your eyebrow cocked, thinking, “is a show about the stark economic and political reality of the Wild West really giving me this Louis L’Amour wild horses crap?” But then when that horse kills Seth’s kid, the next time you see the intro, you say “…………………ohhhhhhhh.” The meaning changes, immediately, and suddenly it’s anything but free, wild, and cliche.
who played the music at the end of episode one as al is looking over the balcony at his saloon?