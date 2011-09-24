‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Closing Time’: Partners in parenting

A quick review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I excrete a gas that makes people love me…
At first, I took “Closing Time” to be a light-hearted one-off before the fireworks and tears that will presumably be coming with next week’s season finale. After all, it reunited the Doctor with Craig, his goofy flamate from last season’s “The Lodger,” had a lot of jokes about the Doctor speaking baby, the Doctor getting a job in a department store, and his new co-workers assuming that the Doctor and Craig were a gay couple.
But somewhere along the way, the episode turned into a sweet, at times moving story of fatherhood – how a man can go from not knowing what to do with the crying/peeing/pooping alien thing in his arms to knowing that he cares more about protecting that baby than anything else in his life(*) – and a sort of counterpoint to the last few weeks’ worth of Doctor-as-vain-bastard stories, as Craig defended the Doctor’s need for companionship. And if the Moffat era was going to bring back the Cybermen again, I’m glad it was in this kind of context, in which they were boogeymen whom the episode didn’t need to waste time explaining, and never really the focus of anything.
(*) I especially like that the episode more or less said that Craig had the proper instincts all along, and that they didn’t just magically come out when the Cybermen tried to turn Craig into their leader. After the Doctor crashes through the glass door to save Craig’s life, his first impulse is to worry about where little Stormageddon/Alfie is, not about his own near-murder. He’s like Dorothy in Oz; he just doesn’t realize he already has the power.
Nice job all around, and an interesting glimpse of what Rory and Amy’s life became after the Doctor said his farewell to them. (And a tip of the hat to Karen Gillan’s modeling career.)
Very curious to see how/if Moffat pulls off the conclusion to the Impossible Astronaut saga, but this was an entertaining prelude to that
What did everybody else think?
Is it just me, or is that woman with the eyepatch a TERRIBLE actress? I can’t stand listening to her talk. She’s just convinced that she’s so incredible and that her character is so wonderful that every line has to be some epic delivery and it’s just grating.
Otherwise, another good episode in the best season of the 2005-on era.
It’s just you — Frances Barber is a fine actress, but you know… you play the part as written and she’s supposed to be, well, an evil bitch.
Doctor Who villains are often over-the-top. That’s the fun of them.
I kept getting a pre-sacrifice Aslan vibe from the Doctor in this episode (probably from too many years spent in the Narnia books when I was younger). The desire to spend time with an old friend, the wistfulness, the mournful references to his imminent death; it all felt like Aslan’s evening with Lucy and Susan. I’m just hoping next week digs up some Deeper Magic from Before the Dawn of Time to turn the inevitable on its ear.
Wasn’t a super fan of the Lodger, although, from what I’m told, it was very popular with “casual” Whovians.
I thought maybe this was farther in the future, which would explain Amy’s modeling career. I guess if Amy is Mary Jane Watson now, that makes Rory = Spider-Man.
Best thing about the episode: CYBERMATS~!
I dunno, I consider myself more than just a “casual” Whovian. (Been watching since the Tom baker era).
What I liked about The Lodger was it initially appeared to be just a one off fluff episode, but more and more it connects with bigger episodes like the alien on the second floor being part of The Silence.
I also didn’t mind the brief glimpse of Amy/Rory. I think not only are we to assume that their post Doctor life is good, but also for the Doctor it’s supposed too indicate that they are better off without him.
I enjoyed the humor of this episode, but as it went on it got a little too madcap and wacky — especially when the funny parts were contrasted with the return of the clunky, dull robot dudes. I think the themes revolving around the Doctor’s paternal connection with humanity would have come through more clearly if they had pulled back on the screwball comedy a notch or two.
Write a comment…wait, he’s 1100 and something when he meets Amy/Rory/river in America. So does he bum around for a few hundred years on his own from when he drops off Amy/Rory to when he calls them back? I can’t keep track of the timey whimey.
Definitely something oddly timey-wimey going on. For starters I’m thinking that this season is out-of-order for Amy & Rory’s timelines; notice they aren’t seeking out the Doctor at the beginning of the season, but only show up at his invitation, suggesting it happens post-Episode 11 when they don’t really expect to see the Doctor again (contrast the beginning of Let’s Kill Hitler). And others have pointed out there seems to have been a Doctor Switcheroo in recent episodes.
Quite possibly all the way back to Let’s Kill Hitler with the formal wear- I think we’ll see them going back to the Pandorica stream of multiple doctors running around in the same time space back and forth and just playing on that for all it’s worth.
Hey, I’ve been speculating about the Doctor’s doppelganger almost since the ‘ganger episodes ended, and now there’s real reason to believe that the ‘ganger’s coming back. Of course, even if it is the ‘ganger and not the original Doctor who gets murdered, a) River Song doesn’t know about the ‘gangers because she wasn’t there, and there’s no reason to think that Eyepatch Lady and her crew do, either, as it happened off-planet, if I recall correctly, and b) the ‘ganger plotline has to be resolved somehow, ’cause I doubt that the ‘ganger has 12 of his own regenerations coming to him, or *any* regenerations, for that matter. Besides, even if River kills the ‘ganger, that’s still murder to the Powers That Be who throw her in jail, even if none of them — including River — realize that the original might still be alive.
And no, I don’t see the need for involving the Pandorica again once there’s a ‘ganger still around. Too much uselessly cluttering the plot that way.
Thought this episode was quite crap. It was a complete waste of the Cybermen. The huge plot contrivance of the baby appearing out of nowhere on the CCTV leading to the demise of The Doctor’s supposedly 2nd most dangerous enemies was just so stupid.
I was briefly excited that they would actually go through and turn Craig into a Cyberman to give the show a genuinely dark & edgy feel. Plus it would play on The Doctor’s conscience that one of his last acts before death was to see a friend die. But no, it just descended into farce.
The Amy & Rory cameo was terrific mind you, and the excellent prelude to next week was easily the highlight for me. Moffat has a hell of a lot of stuff to squish into next week. I just worry he has *too* much on his plate and he’ll rush through things at 200mph, much like the mid-season finale.
I very much dislike James Cordon – his G&S character and his “comedy” persona are very much like the kind of people who think they’re cool as f#%k but who annoy the crap out of me. His Doctor Who character is very different and I’ve enjoyed both his Who appearances. I remember the Cybermen being more frightening and was looking forward to the return of the “Real” cybermen and not the stupid RTD Parallel world cybermen – this did seem to kind of waste them, but the episode wasn’t about them, it was about Craig and his parental responsibility and The Doctors fate.
I accurately predicted the identifty of River Song and based on the final few minutes of this episode, I now think my prediction as to why she’s in the Stormcage may be coming true also. I have heard rumours that the Doctor is a Ganger (apparently some hints in last weeks episode that I didn’t catch).
I thought the Amy appearance was a little cheesy but was nice.
“Silence Will Fall When The Question is Asked” A Questions that’s simple and all around us….perhaps “Doctor Who?”
I certainly think there’s some timey wimey issues with the series although I think they mentioned The Doctor spent 100 years looking for Melody so just another 100 years to account for then….
oh? where did you see that? I doubt the Doctor had to look very far for Melody; he just knew he couldn’t bring her back to the Ponds because she’s too entwined in everyone’s future.
“A Questions that’s simple and all around us….perhaps ‘Doctor Who?'”
Considering the ‘Doctor Who?’ line has been casually dropped a couple times this year…and since we are given cause to believe that River Song knows the Doctor’s real name (from her first appearance in the ‘Silence in the Library’ two-parter, also written by Moffat), you might not be that far off…
I’m not going to get to see this for a few weeks, but you have me scared already… there are babies in it?!
This episode was great. I wasn’t really enthusiastic about having a lodger sequel especially since I was hoping that there would be a two part epic end to this season. However they proved me wrong. Cannot wait for the conclusion to this great season.
I’m feeling very dense, because I only just realized the significance of the name of the place where the Doctor dies. Lake Silencio. Lake Silence.
This season is reminding me a bit of what I always hated about a lot of anime: there would be some big plotline lurking in the background, and they would acknowledge it over and over, but nothing seemed to advance the plotline… and then they’d have a big finale where they just sort of laid out the mystery through narrative. I don’t feel like there’s been much, particularly in this second half, that has advanced the enormous questions in the first episode and the before and after episodes of the “cliffhanger.” But maybe they’ve been more subtle than I realized. We’ll see. Of course, my problem with this season may have a lot to do with the fact that I don’t much like children, and this has been a very children-centric season.
That said… I was amused to see that the Tardis-colored envelopes the Doctor used for his invitation were taken from Craig. It seemed like this episode started with the 11th Doctor doing what the 10th did — checking in on his companions before he dies.
I found myself wondering if Amy was just the model for the perfume, or if she had some more significant behind-the-scenes role. The name of the perfume (petrichor, from The Doctor’s Wife) and it’s tagline (for the girl who’s tired of waiting, or something like that) have so much Amy significance.
I took it to be the extreme bonking on the head to contrast the doctor saying “Oh coincidences just happen” (which we know he knows is a lie). Anyone else think darling Rory looked miserable? The hair, lack of smile, buttoned all the way up, lugging all the bags.
Could be much more innocuous: Rory’s just another guy who hates shopping (but knows it has to be done, not that knowing that will make it any better).
And shopping with your model girlfriend has to be doubly soul destroying. Especially when every outfit they try on comes with a no-win question.
I thought this episode was crap and this season has been mostly bad. There’s been something missing for a while in the show and I will not continue watching. And what was with that stupid comment that ‘marriage was only a piece of paper’. Is Doctor Who a kid’s show or a commentary on marriage. Who writes this rubbish.
Wow… Hate much?
Uh, the Beeb and the show runners can protest until their faces turn Tardis blue, but this hansn’t been a kids’ show for years now — probably not since the later Tom Baker years. The Beeb, et al., just maintain that fiction as an excuse not to go certain places and to keep the whimsy in place. It’s a self-imposed limit that might make sense for forcing creativity within certain bounds. Notice how nearly impossible it is to have any whimsy in Torchwood. If you want to keep that whimsy, despite how serious and thought-provoking your material gets, there are just places you don’t go. Still, Doctor Who has been pushing that limit and getting darker ever since the reboot. Number nine (Eccleston) didn’t manage whimsy at all, though he did have moments of humor. It took Tennant to recover the whimsy. Which, I guess, is what happens when you’ve ended the Time War the way the Doctor did and don’t feel like you had any choice … only to discover that the damned Daleks didn’t stay dead after all. That’s a moral dilemma and bagful of regret that is light years past being kids’ show material.
@Webdiva – Interesting observation about whimsy. I don’t know about this as a limit on kid’s shows per se. I was a kid once, reading H.P. Lovecraft, or for that matter the original Kung Fu tv show. I still remember the impact on me as a kid watching, for one example, an episode which involved Kwai Chang Caine on trial for murder, where he refused to defend himself against a child’s damning testimony, saying in effect everyone is entitled to their truth.
And what kids see on tv these days is far grimmer than anything on Doctor Who. I think kids can handle these kinds of depths. If I recall correctly, Moffatt says something like this about his perspective on children’s television.
The first 40 minutes was very good so overall I liked it. I didn’t care for the bit at the end with the boring River Song and too much arc. Not every series needs to be a novel, some can be a collection of short stories and Dr Who at its best is that kind of show.
Clarification. First 40 out of about 44 total. I watched on itunes.
It was a great little episode, a breather from the last two and roller coaster finale. Love Matt Smith more every time with his Doctor… what an actor. And James Corden and him play well together as buds… Now let’s see how Moffat ties it all up, if that’s even possible.
Ok, so Rose goes on to save the earth, Martha joins UNIT and becomes a bounty hunter (w/ Mickey) . . . and Amy is a model? Letdown much?
That’s just her cover. She’s really an MI6 operative. “My name’s Pond. Amy Pond”. Has a ring to it, don’t you think?
Donna got married and…
… and not everyone gets to have big, flashy heroic life after leaving the Doctor. Most of us never get that in the first place. And there’s no indication that Amy went to college, unlike Rory, so she doesn’t have a degree or profession, and the modeling life is a short one anyway — she’ll have to sock away the cash now for their retirement (and college fund for any other kids that she and Rory might have). At least Amy’s life doesn’t seem to be totally prosaic.
Besides, didn’t the original Doctor’s ‘granddaughter’ give it all up for love, a family, and a teaching career? No flash there, folks, but probably still a good life.
OK, then again, Susan’s decision now seems hopelessly 1950s, which was where the BBC’s and the writers’ mindset was in 1963.
The Doctor lies. We have been warned. I can’t shake the feeling that one such lie is which Doctor dies. the timer-wimey logic seems hard to make work within normal time travel logic, but I can’t shake the feeling that the younger Doctor is the one who gets shot. Thus, the Doctor lied about his age! Or is there some other variation possible given this lie? I just get sense there is a time reboot or time-break bout to occur, perhaps instigated by the paradox of a younger doctor being killed? I’ve been simmering on this idea, and just wanted to put it out there before finding out the actual answer.
Near the end where the doctor says its the last trip to the he turns around and says something to three kids. A black boy and two white girls…who were the kids because I think they were Ricky maybe Donna and rose i dont know but if tey were how did they get there and stuff? Is it a timey winey thing again?