‘Firefly’ Rewind – Episode 1: ‘Serenity’

Okay, as discussed previously, one of the shows we’re going to be revisiting each week this summer is “Firefly,” which Fox aired intermittently (and out of order, which we’ll get to) in the fall of 2002. We’ll be following the intended air order (i.e., the way the episodes are presented on the DVDs), which means we start out with a look back at the show’s two-hour pilot episode, “Serenity,” coming up just as soon as we vote on the whole murdering issue…
“Don’t think it’s a good spot, sir. She still has the advantage over us.” -Zoe
“Everyone always does. That’s what makes us special.” -Mal
Joss Whedon series tend to grow in fits and starts. “Buffy” didn’t really come into its own until the start of its second season, “Angel” not until the end of its second, “Dollhouse” not really until Fox canceled it and Whedon had the freedom of not worrying about that show’s future. And Joss will cop to all of this without apology.
“Firefly,” on the other hand? That was the show Joss understood from the start, even if Fox didn’t.
Fox ordered “Firefly” based on the two-hour “Serenity” pilot, then panicked and elected not to run it first… or second… or fifth… or at all until they were basically done with the show and could throw it on the air the Friday before Christmas as a gift “for the fans.”
To this day, the decision baffles me. It’d be one thing if Fox decided they didn’t want to air a two-hour pilot, but you can always split those things up over two weeks. (That’s how ABC aired the “Lost” pilot, even though that was designed to air as a two-hour event.) But “Serenity” does such a thorough job of introducing the world Whedon had created, and the small group of characters we’d follow through it, and how they related to one another – all while featuring plenty of action and suspense and humor – that it makes no sense not to lead off the series with it.
By opening instead with “The Train Job” – which we’ll discuss next week, but which trades very much off the things we learned about these people in the pilot – Fox more or less crippled the series before it started. And “Firefly” was not a show that could afford to come out of the gate hobbled. It’s a sci-fi show, and sci-fi shows (particularly pure space operas like this one) have had a lousy track record on the networks in recent years. And it’s a Western, which have had no kind of track record on the networks for decades and decades. “Firefly” was already debuting with a “Please Don’t Watch” sign hung off the ship’s port engine. While I doubt the show could have succeeded even if the episodes had all aired in order, starting out this way sent out danger signals even to the serious Whedonites.
Because the show ran out of sequence, it often came across as disjointed. By the time “Serenity” aired at the end of the show’s network run, for instance, everybody knew that Simon and Book were good guys, so the attempt to make Simon appear sinister (black suit, black sunglasses) and to cast doubt about who the government mole on the ship was just feels like wasted time, as does the exposition about the Reavers and everything else.
Watch the series in order, though (and then watch the feature film that followed, also called “Serenity”), and you see that it came out of the gate fully-formed. The characters, the world, the style and tone were all presented in “Serenity” exactly as they’d be throughout the brief run, and with such confidence and heart that it improbably vaulted past “Buffy” and “Angel” to become the most beloved Whedon show (at least among most of the Joss fans I’ve encountered).
The opening scene in Serenity Valley not only prepares you for the way that Whedon is going to be mining all kinds of classic movie iconography for this series (it’s a pretty pure last-stand sequence from war films of many eras), but sets us up with the fundamental idea behind Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) and the series. Mal is a man who believed deeply in a cause, believed that others cared as much about it as he did, was betrayed to learn he was wrong, and now believes in no one and nothing but himself and his crew. He runs the good ship Serenity to stay away from the hated government he was rebelling against, and to create a very small world for himself where he has as much control as possible over protecting the lives of the people on board.
Fillion was previously best-known for a run on the sitcom “Two Guys and a Girl” (without the pizza place), and of course he’s gone on to much bigger success playing the obnoxious hero on “Castle,” and this role certainly calls on his dry, funny side at times. But it also calls on him to evoke a kind of Hollywood leading man machismo from a bygone era – a little bit Han Solo, but even more Steve McQueen. He’s wonderful, and helps me buy into the sci-fi/Western mash-up more than I otherwise might have(*), and lends weight to the value of the other characters.
(*) Specifically, I never loved how literal most of the show’s Western elements were. I get the idea that the border moons all have fewer resources and lamer technology than the Alliance-affiliated worlds, and that it therefore makes sense that we’d see horses and older guns and whatnot. But the idea that so many people five hundred years in the future would adopt the clothing and colloquialisms of 19th century America always struck me as a false note – like Joss wanted to be absolutely sure we understood that the show was a parable for the South of the Reconstruction era. I think he could have gotten the point across without putting Mal in a duster (though he does look good in it), showing us lots of prairie women in gingham dresses, etc.
I was lucky enough to see a very rough cut of this episode the summer before “Firefly” debuted, so I came into the show the way Whedon intended. And the moment I knew I was in with this show for good came during the climax, when Dobson is holding a gun on River, and Mal – frustrated from how things went with Patience and eager to get the ship off the ground before the Reavers show up – walks up, shoots him between the eyes, and keeps on moving like it’s nothing, because there just isn’t time for negotiation or recrimination. That is the kind of man Malcolm Reynolds is, and the kind of world he has to live in, and it’s dark and thrilling and kind of funny.
“Serenity” introduces us to all our major players (I’ll have more to say about everybody else in the bullet points), as well as larger universe elements like the Alliance, the Reavers, Badger, companion culture, the mingling of Chinese and American culture, etc., and usually does it within the context of an exciting and/or comic set piece (like everyone bracing themselves for a possible Reaver attack, or the standoff in Badger’s office). It’s a pretty damn swell 90 minutes of entertainment.
So why, again, did Fox not want to show it first?
Anyway, some other thoughts:
- There aren’t a lot of completely functional couples in the Whedon-verse, but he gives us one here in Mal’s loyal, badass sidekick Zoe (Gina Torres) and the ship’s goofy pilot Wash (Alan Tudyk). Torres is great at the strong-but-silent thing, and Tudyk comes closest of all of the Whedon surrogate characters (Xander, Topher, etc.) of talking very much like his creator.
- Along with the overtness of some of the Western stuff, the other element of the show I never totally loved was the idea of companions as revered figures in this new culture. I’m not saying that social mores couldn’t have transformed that much over the course of 500 years that prostitution would become a respected, highly-cultured profession. But as the show itself admits, both with the behavior of Inara’s first client and then with the ugly way Mal so often speaks of her job, sex-as-commodity isn’t something that humans will just innately accept. There will still be plenty of jealousy and hang-ups and misplaced feelings, and I would think that would still be widespread enough to make the companion culture something that’s tolerated or accepted, but not something that would make them be considered among society’s elites. And yes, I know there is historical precedent for this, like the courtesans of the Renaissance. But enough people react to Inara in some variation of how Mal does that it always bugged me. And, for that matter, the sheer hostility Mal has for her job – even if much of it comes from jealousy – always got in the way of the Unresolved Sexual Tension between these two for me. Your mileage may vary.
- There are a couple of little pop culture references in this one – Wash and Mal quote a few lines from The Beatles’ “Cry Baby Cry,” the Alliance ship is named after Dortmunder (the thief hero of Donald Westlake’s comic caper novels), and Wash and Kaylee talk about doing a Crazy Ivan (which is an actual submarine maneuver, but was made widely-known by “The Hunt For Red October”) – and when I asked Whedon about them at the press conference the summer before the show premiere, he actually looked a bit sheepish and said that wasn’t something he wanted to do a lot of going forward. “Buffy” had been defined in part by all the references to Scooby-Doo and whatnot, and he wanted this world to be a cleaner break, and for any references to be more about homage than about characters namechecking old movies and songs.
- Along those lines, Shepherd Book’s line to Kaylee about wanting to walk the world for a while sounded very much like something out of David Carradine’s “Kung Fu,” and we see in the first showdown with Dobson that Book is a far more capable fighter than your average pastor. I loved “Barney Miller” as a kid, am always happy to see Ron Glass and enjoyed the unlikely flavor that he provided to this show.
- Adam Baldwin had been wandering around Hollywood for 20 years before this show, finding steady but often unremarkable work because of his size and screen presence. The role of Jayne Cobb – stupid and ugly and untrustworthy, but also capable and funny and surprisingly loyal in spots (check out how he peeks in from outside the infirmary to make sure Kaylee’s okay) – reinvented his career, turning him from That Big Guy Who Isn’t Really A Baldwin Brother into a cult hero. I think it’s fair to assume the “Chuck” writers had watched themselves an episode or 12 of “Firefly” before they began writing the role of John Casey for him. My favorite Jayne moment from the pilot: Mal reminds Jayne that he’s just supposed to scare Dobson, and Jayne shrugs and says, “Pain is scary.” The push-pull between those two characters will be an ongoing source of dramatic and comic tension throughout the series.
- It’s been a few years since I watched the show, and I had almost forgotten how ridiculously charming Jewel Staite was as Kaylee, whether she’s delightedly eating a strawberry, reassuring Mal that her getting shot was nobody’s fault, or contentedly patting her engines after the Crazy Ivan maneuver saves them from the Reavers. Question: how closely does Kaylee fit the definition of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl?
- Along with Fillion and Baldwin, Summer Glau has probably generated the most fan love of any of the actors on this show, but she doesn’t get to do a whole lot in the pilot, since River is in a box for the first half and coming in and out of sedation for the second. With Sean Maher’s Simon, meanwhile, Whedon is trying to set up a kind of relationship between him and Mal like the one Jimmy Stewart’s civilized lawyer had with John Wayne’s unapologetic gunslinger in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” And Maher (who was coming off two other short-lived Fox dramas in “Ryan Caulfield: Year One” and “The $treet”) is okay in the role, but not really as capable of going toe-to-toe with Fillion as I think Whedon might have wanted.
Okay, so that’s a lot on “Serenity,” and I’m sure you will have many more things to discuss in the comments. The one thing I will ask is that we try to be respectful of the people who are coming to the series for the first time with these reviews. You can allude to developments that happen later in the series (or the movie), but don’t get too specific or spoil anything big, okay?
Back next Tuesday with “The Train Job,” and keeping in mind the spoiler thing, what did everybody else think?
What’s so unfortunate about “Serenity,” like “Dollhouse,” is that we never got a chance to experience the epic picture that Whedon was planning for us. Granted, characters evolve and unexpected ideas emerge, but what a terrific artist he is. And you have to love him for his love of particular actors — I’ll follow the Whedon Rep Company anywhere.
Hey, Alan, is there ANY possibility Whedon would direct an episode of “Chuck?”
Oh, now you’ve done it… given me even more reason to visit your blog. I respect and enjoy The Wire and Breaking Bad, and let’s add “love” for Deadwood. But Firefly is my most beloved of all television series — for its blend of thoughtful drama, quirky humour, and most of all for the way it extolls family in the way the characters bind together and (mostly) support each other. These characters are capable, intelligent, sometimes ruthless. They have secrets and vulnerabilities, legal or otherwise. Each is fascinating alone, but together they make a little family that I cared about like no other on television.
I came to Firefly late, ilke a lot of people. I completely missed its original run, only seeing a couple episodes in reruns on Canada’s science fiction network and then finally seeing the whole thing start to finish when the DVDs came out. And to this day, the only thing stronger than my affection for the family aboard Serenity is the frustration and even anger I feel at Fox for having wasted such obvious and tremendous potential. Oh, I think… what this series could have been had it run for two or three or five years. The movie Serenity told us where one part of the story was headed… but what a journey it would have been.
It’s a profound example of what incompetent network dullards can cost us when they’re so tragically incapapable of recognizing something whose beauty doesn’t fit into one of their little business boxes.
To briefly jump off topic here — you should try Farscape. Farscape is the show that Firefly wanted to be (though Whedon hadn’t seen it at the time), but it never got the chance.
I think to say that “Farscape is the show Firely wanted to be” is more than a bit off base. Farscape is… insane. Like, it just goes off the deep end. It is entirely unrestrained (beyond the budgetary nuts and bolts) and has no problems doing ANYTHING. It is completely off it’s rocker. Firefly is a space western with whedonistic quirks. It has the characters you expect acting in the stories you expect about a small group of outsiders. It does it superbly and with depth, but part of the appeal is that it is following the familiar conventions.
Farscape follows no conventions, and often doesn’t have the writing or execution to rise above it’s lack of restrictions. Firefly dutifully follows conventions, and often has the writing and execution required to transcend it’s constraints.
While both hold special places in my (total sci-fi nerd) heart, Firefly stands out as a fantastic show while Farscape is an imaginative oddity. Let’s just say that one of these shows I would recommend to anyone, and one to only the most die hard sci-fi fans. That’s the best summation of the two I can think of.
That’s fair mike. I was coming from a more thematic perspective. JonDee was talking about liking Firefly for “its blend of thoughtful drama, quirky humour, and most of all for the way it extolls family in the way the characters bind together and (mostly) support each other. These characters are capable, intelligent, sometimes ruthless. They have secrets and vulnerabilities, legal or otherwise. Each is fascinating alone, but together they make a little family that I cared about like no other on television.” I think Farscape does all of that, and it had 4 seasons to develop those themes. As you say, it is not nearly as conventional as Firefly (in fact, bugnuts crazy comes to mind), but I do think that at its emotional core, it’s doing a lot of the same things.
Thanks Ian: I picked up the full Farscape boxed set last Christmas, having seen only a few fragments of episodes while it was airing. Maybe it’s time to commit to the purchase and see the thing through…
Firefly is second only to NYPD Blue on my favorites list. I could not agree more with the frustration and anger over FOX’s inability to see what they had and give it a chance. The X-Files didn’t take off immediately, and it was aired in order. Given a full season, aired in order the way it was intended, without the preemptions etc, this would have been a pop culture phenom. Look at the rabid fanbase it has now and imagine if the River and Book storylines had been allowed to play out over time. Bittersweet.
For Firefly likeness try ‘Life’ with Damian Lewis and Sarah Shahi.
I want to live in a world where Firefly is conventional.
Firefly isn’t conventional, yet it steadfastly follows conventions. It just may not do them in exactly the way you expect. On a macro level I can’t think of anything in Firefly that hasn’t been done in a Ford or Hughes western.
As far as Farscape goes, the complete series is available for streaming on Netflix, and is certainly recommended to adventurous viewers.
Lexx was better than Farscape.
I almost cried when Fillion wore his Mal outfit on Castle’s Halloween episode. And his daughter bemoaning him: “Didn’t you wear that like five years ago?” I agree with Castle — “I like it!”
Write a comment…
The deal with the companions never irked me quite as much, and I guess it’s because I tend to see it as a riff on the role of the Geisha from Japan more than anything else.. which from my study and understanding had historically occupied a similar kind of space in Japan between an object of respect and desire, and being looked down on for being prostitution. So I never had trouble buying that part, but I’m with you on its detriment to the romantic tension between Inara and Mal.
I agree, the world Whedon has created is an amalgamation of the east and the west, the west is the browncoats and outlying worlds- the places people forgot. The east is the alliance, a fusion of Japanese and American (modern day) culture. I never had a problem believing the companion aspect, what I didn’t like was the obviousness of these analogies, it wasn’t really necessary to dress Inara up in obi like outfits and have her serve tea, just as it wasn’t necessary to have everyone from the outskirts speaking a western vernacular. But then again, maybe it was…
My wife fell in love with the theme music/song the first time we watched one of the DVDs.
i’m with your wife. I first watched the show on DVD the week after I learned I was pregnant with my first son while holed up for a snowy weekend in bed. Now, almost five years later, I sing that song to both of my boys every night as a lullaby.
“Take my love, take my land, take me where I can not stand. I don’t care, I’m still free- you can’t take the sky from me.”
Very much agreed. I was luke-warm on the first ep I saw (can’t remember now if that was the Train Job or not), but I loved the theme song from the very beginning. I still wish I could get that onto my iPod.
Jacob: the theme song was released as a track on the series’ soundtrack.
I have it as my ringtone. Just do a search. It’s called Ballad of Serenity.
I lucked out and found Firefly at my rental store, it disappeared so fast – like a mafia execution on air. Firefly was fantastic, it had all the Whedon trademarks; the archtypes, humour, action and just plain wonkiness. It hooked me from the start since I got to see it all in the intended sequence. But, like Wonderfalls or Eli Stone the network execs can’t get it or won’t and they keep doing what all big business does so well – crush anything good and human and original so we can have “reality” and CSI Kokomo or Desperate Network Execwives shows. With Dollhouse gone where’s the net Whedon fix going to appear?
Hah, your “vote on the whole murdering issue” had me laughing with joy again. Firefly is clearly the best thing he has done, and probably the best he will do – his pretentiousness doesn’t work if its not wrapped in the funny.
I’m so glad you’re doing this! After reading through your review I’ve now gotten in the mood for a rewatch, so I’ll be watching along with you.
Disagree about a few points:
-Personally I always found Kaylee ridiculously annoying, much too sugary sweet. But I’m hoping that I’ll be more tolerant on the rewatch
-Shephard book is a character I only really got behind after seeing the film, though I know I’m a rarity in that…interesting to hear your take on him just based on the pilot
-I think you get a definite variety when it comes to Whedon fans…many would still count buffy or angel (or Dollhouse, now) as their favorite whedeon series, I don’t think there’s really any kind of consensus (at least not on teh internets!)
I think one notable thing about Firefly’s place in Whedon’s cannon (JAMES LIPTON!) is that there are people who are rabidly devout Firefly fans who are in absolutely no way Whedonites. It (second post in a row I’ve done using the following word) transcends all of his other works among the average fan.
I love all of Whedon’s creations, but I do think that Firefly is the best one. I think it’s because it’s so consistently great. It never had a bad episode and it had such a short run that it didn’t have time to lose momentum. On the other hand Buffy, Angel and Dollhouse all had some really clunky episodes. I also feel like Firefly was a bit more adult, somehow. The threats were scarier – the reavers, especially. Terrifying. The villains on Angel and Buffy often had funny aspects to them. On Firefly they were seriously nasty. So there seemed to be more at stake.
As for Kaylee, I don’t think she fits the Manic Pixie Dream Girl mould. She wasn’t as kooky or one dimensional as that. She was just a really sweet character. I remember Whedon saying in one of the commentaries that she was the heart of the show and I think that’s true.
Also, I disagree with you about Sean Maher, Alan. He was great. The contrast between him and Mal worked really well. I’m sad that he hasn’t been in much else (that I know of). And, um, Simon was very very handsome.
Mike, I agree because I’m not a Wheddonite by any measure. I hated Buffy and enjoyed Angel but was never a committed to the show.
Firefly is dear and I am a fan of the show and probably became a semi-Wheddonite because of it
If Buffy had ended with Restless, it would pretty easily be my favorite Whedon thing. As it stands, I think Angel holds that role (despite the occasional clunker). Firefly, though, is absolutely the most consistently excellent thing Whedon has ever done (yes, even more consistently excellent than Dr. Horrible). It just works, straight through, with moments that grab you every time you watch them. This is something that Joss excels at, actually – every time I see the Leaving Sunnydale sign, every time I hear Kaylee say “To hell with this, I’m gonna live!”, every time Angel realizes what Darla wants from him in the hotel – every time they affect me like the first time (and all in different ways, so he’s not just a one trick pony). It’s amazing.
To the OP: I’m with you on Book. The problem I have with Firefly is that many of the mysterious characters are filled by just absolutely terrible actors. Morena Baccarin cannot act. Ron Glass was not acting well here. Once the show shifted the focus to the people who could act (Fillion, Torres, and Tudyk) it improved markedly.
I politefuly disagree about Kaylee. To me, Kaylee is the heart of the ship. She (almost) always seems to find the good in things. Her innocence keeps them all grounded. And when she chimes in with “Unless it’s the Captain!” in a later episode, it always kills me. I am amazed that Jewel hasn’t found a TV home yet.. she was amazing on Firefly.
I am not a Whedon fan. I have not watched more than three episodes of anything else he has done. I tried to get into Buffy after watching (and rewatching, and rewatching) Firefly, but just didn’t like it. I never watched Angel, and never gave Dollhouse a chance because I knew FOX would cancel it too soon.
Mike said, “there are people who are rabidly devout Firefly fans who are in absolutely no way Whedonites.”
That’s absolutely true. My sister is rabidly-anti-Whedon. She’s that way because I loved Buffy/Angel so much and annoyed her with my constant requests that she watch. But she LOVED Firefly.
You point out the strong way Mal and others respond to her profession. I think what you are missing is the locale. The people who seem put off are in the outer planets. Companions seem to be most respected within the Alliance.
Companions tend to be more respected by those who can afford to pay, and the outer planets–as you stated–are general very poor compared to the Alliance. Companions are also a reminder of the Alliance who won the war. I would also say there is more aversion to the profession based on the status of those who use companions (wealthy/Alliance supporters) as opposed to the fact that someone is selling themselves. In fact, it isn’t hard to imagine that people sell them selves for all types of things in the outer planets. It is not the act of selling one’s self, but the connotation drawn from what a companion represents as seen by the people of the outer planets. To them companions are the Alliance bringing with it memories of defiance, loss and the reality of second class citizenship.
This explanation makes sense to me. Hadn’t thought of it this way.
Good points — I’d note even out on the fringes of the ‘verse, Inanra still values — and benefits from — her membership in The Guild and will (can?) only “contract” with people of a certain social class and status. (I don’t mean to sound sleazy, but if it was just a matter of money I don’t think a woman as beautiful as Morena Baccarin would ever come up for air. And she’d probably have the scratch to buy her own ship and crew it in no time.)
Interesting. I think Maher more than held his own. Though I do think he’s largely supposed to be out of his depth in the world, so what you are picking up on is more character, than actor.
Also – I would argue Angel found its footing the moment Rogue Demon Hunter Wesley — “what’s a ‘rogue demon’?” — came on in Parting Gifts.
Maybe an episode or two later, because in that episode, Wesley was still the bumbling fool, and hadn’t started the transformation into tragic (oh so very tragic )’:) anti-hero.
Angel begins to come into its own when Faith shows up and things start getting actual emotionally complicated instead of episodic emotionally complicated.
Both make good points. I just mean largely his presence made the show work in a way the Doyle character didn’t. And it may be coincidental, but once he came in, the show left behind the episodic format as Hobart indicates
Whedon in the commentary for the episode gives credit to Maher’s acting twice. Once for his first appearance for playing Simon so reptilian in the beginning and then for his long speech about River. Whedon mentions that so many other actors have performed that speech badly and Maher had knocked it out of the park.
Maher captures the naivety of Simon that is at once pure and innocent but ignorant and guilty of being oblivious.
I’m sorry, but to refer to “Buffy” and “Angel” sort of means that you’ve all missed the point of what Sepinwall was trying to make. The relationship he refers to in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” was extremely complex and an idea to this comes in Mal’s and Simon’s first exchange in the film, “Serenity” and, I’m sorry, but it’s unbalanced.
Simon makes a poor stand in for Stoddard b/c Maher plays Simon with considerably more spine and fire. You see this throughout the series and especially in the movie – the resemblence btwn the two characters is superficial at best, as is the resemblence between the relatiuonships being compared. Their chemistry (Fillion’s and Maher’s) was insanely good (not remotely unbalanced – every scene between the two of them was riveting) and we’re all robbed not being able to see where those two were going to end up.
PS to Alan – Simon’s sunglasses weren’t black, they were red – conspicuously so. Pet peeve when reviewers get obvious details wrong, although I know it happens, but in this case those same sunglasses show up later, and are recognized due to their distinctive red color (comics).
I love the scale of the story in such a short timeframe (helped no doubt by the rather large â‚¬10m budget for this ep), and I mourn the softening-up of mal in the next few episodes. joss et al have said how Fox really didn’t appreciate Mal’s morbid demeanour, and to lighten him up. Which is why fox suck.
‘Discovered’ this show after it aired sadly. Love the entire cast and follow their careers to this day.
Funny how so many of the best SF captains are played by Canadians. ;)
The moment Mal opens the box to discover River and the follow up scene in the kitchen as Simon recounts the backstory for him and River always brings a lump to my throat.
Cool you are doing this! Nice excuse to rewatch the series.
One of the best pilots to introduce a world and its characters.
I wonder if Firefly would have been treated better if it aired when Fox still took a chance on shows like The X-Files in the early 90’s. I know that Joss was working on Buffy at the time, but just think about the odd pitch for X-Files – FBI procedural with a spooky alien-government conspiracy.
Well, I’m watching it for the first time this summer, so this is literally the only bit of it I’ve watched so far.
But for me, the ugliest part of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope is the lack of an internal life of her own. I think even something as simple as Kaylee enjoying the berry, and how much she clearly loves her work (and is good at it), pulls her away from MPDG status for me. Also I kind of think a MPDG needs the emo screw-up dude-in-distress (um, I don’t know if there’s an agreed upon term for this archetype) counterpart, and while almost all of the other characters on board could probably be described that way, none of them are fixated on her in that traditional sense of the guy that falls for the MPDG, at least not in this pilot. They’re ALL worried about her, because they actually KNOW her.
But maybe I’m stretching, because MPDGs suck, and I really like this character. But in a group of ten or so people, someone’s got to be an optimist, right?
Agreed! I love Kaylee (have loved Jewel since “Flash Forward,” this old show with her and Ben Foster that was made for Canadian TV [I think] and then aired on The Disney Channel), and I don’t want to picture her as a MPDG. She has her moments of doubt, but I think she was ultimately a strong character. She had a very important job, and she was very, very good at it, not to mention crafty (the method in which she actually got onto Serenity). Also agree that *someone* had to be the optimist. And Jewel Staite just has a naturally sunny disposition.
I agree, Christy. For me, the defining characteristic of the MPDG is that she only exists to improve the life of a male character. Kaylee’s optimism certainly makes life on Serenity more cheerful, but she’s a fully developed character in her own right, not an idealized plot device.
I think we can put Simon in the mold of the depressive emo guy. She clearly likes Simon.
However, I disagree with the description because she has her own hopes and dreams. The fact that she has a love for the ship and understanding of how things work starts to break her out of the two-dimensional frame that is the manic pixie-dream girl.
I think we can put Simon in the mold of the depressive emo guy. She clearly likes Simon.
However, I disagree with the description because she has her own hopes and dreams. The fact that she has a love for the ship and understanding of how things work starts to break her out of the two-dimensional frame that is the manic pixie-dream girl.
I think we can put Simon in the mold of the depressive emo guy. She clearly likes Simon.
However, I disagree with the description because she has her own hopes and dreams. The fact that she has a love for the ship and understanding of how things work starts to break her out of the two-dimensional frame that is the manic pixie-dream girl.
Her love of Serenity and her in depth mechanical knowledge precludes here MPDG status. She deeply cares about the ship and keeping it running, rather than it simply being written in because a woman working on a car is supposed to be hot (hello Miss Fox) without adding any sort of character depth.
MPDGs aren’t allowed to have any sort of productive traits. They just drive mopeds and wear goggles and exist only to be a hyperactive impetus for personal growth in the writer’s surrogate character.
I like the narrative purpose of Inara and her profession. Like so many things in Joss’ work, Inara’s role is meant to examine female power. The idea of “Companions” doesn’t just recognize Inara’s sexual power, but within the story adds considerable social status. Now, on the surface at least, Inara’s talents and legitimacy are unassailable. Yet look at how the men who desire her feel threatened by the way she uses that power and respond with cruelty, casual condescension, and insults: Mal, the hurt and resentful client, others through the series I won’t mention yet. Wash, on the other hand, being happily married, is completely comfortable with Inara. Jayne maybe desires vaguely from a distance (his particular jealousy is more on display with respect to Keylee). Book is thrown off at first by his confused introduction, but more than comes around by the time the pilot is over.
Women, on the other hand, are completely unthreatened by Inara’s role. Again, trying to stick to what we see in the pilot, we have Kaylee who is excited and fascinated by Inara’s stories. (Oddly, I can’t recall any scenes just between Inara and Zoe. None.)
My point here is that it’s only the men who desire Inara who find her role as Companion distasteful. Everyone else behaves consistently with the story’s idea of a socially respectable, licensed and even revered class of courtesans. And so the conflict is all about men’s jealousy and possessiveness, which is just the response that’s interesting to examine in contrast with a confident and powerful woman.
What would be interesting about Companions in the story, if everyone Inara met was *totally* cool with it? It’s the people who aren’t, and why they aren’t that earns it a place in the story.
Good points, and while I totally respect Alan’s no-spoiler rule I think we’re going to see evidence that Inara is no stranger to the social elites of The Alliance, enjoyed a very high status in the Companion’s Guild, and certainly used to entertain a much better class of client. As much as anything, I think the hostility Inara attracts is more about class and anti-Alliance sentiment more than prostitution per se. (Even out on the fringes where the Firefly usually resides, she is picky who she “contracts” with; and in one episode she alludes to a “client registry” where the abusive are blacklisted if they’re violent or otherwise abusive to any Companion.)
@Craig: I dunno… I can’t think of any instance where Inara is resented for her connection to the Alliance. That’s only ever an asset to her — in her place on Serenity as an “ambassadorial” asset, and other examples I can’t get into yet. Every conflict Inara has seems to stem from how frustrated men deal with the combination of her potent, trained attractiveness and her unavailability (at least in an exclusive sense). The pilot episode’s smitten-then-wounded-little-boy lashes out when he can’t possess her. Mal deals with the want-but-can’t-have situation with little digs.
I think I’ll watch the series again while this review moves forward, though, and watch for little details about this issue.
And finally, one can’t discuss Inara without stopping to ask… *what was in that syringe*?? Then I must say no more.
Inara’s story was never told. Perhaps they were holding it for a later season. But Inara was a rising star in her guild. For some reason she left, turning her back on that. Whether she left in disgrace or in disenchantment, I guess we’ll never know, but I always thought there was something unrevealed there that explained her joining a backwoods kind of guy like Mal rather than setting up shop in the central planets.
I think I agree with Craig’s comment about class, though I hadn’t thought of it that way before. Mal’s resentment of her is certainly not purely UST but also somehow an extension of his own frustration at the world for accepting the Alliance’s rules and structure in exchange for being looked after. Inara exemplifies that, in that she accepts being a prostitute (which Mal does not see as a good idea, however she sees it) for the sake of the power, wealth and Alliance society status. Obviously that’s not her whole goal, but I think the fact that she even values her status irks Mal because he feels it to be a shiny Alliance toy to distract people from what they’re really doing with their lives.
Which… isn’t exactly about class, but it’s tied into Mal’s hatred of the Alliance government and what it stands for. I’m not sure anyone else we meet sees her that way, though.
(As an aside… Jayne fairly much respects her, doesn’t he? I don’t recall him ever making smutty comments to her face as he definitely does to Kaylee and Zoe at least once each.)
Alan, if you read this comment, how do comments made by Whedon and the cast apply to your spoiler policy? I’m curious because they gave an answer to Eldritch’s question of what was planned with Inara, but I don’t want to violate your policy.
@skittledog: I don’t know if Jane “respects” Inarra exactly. He does know that, I guess, that if he gives her any grief she can repay it with interest. Zoe’s more one of the boys — Inarra, something else again.
My issue is just that, that it’s acceptable that even the main male protagonist can be so rude and disrespectful to Inara and she just keeps that tight smile on her face.
As for Jane I think he respects her status not to really harass her that much. In one episode he asks for funny work stories (after book tells one of his) and she completely refuses because it’s guild law to maintain secrecy and Jane accepts it.
I’m also watching this for the first time, and I expected to like it a lot more than I did. The whole Western thing really bugged me. I felt like the show was shouting at me for two hours: THESE PEOPLE ARE COWBOYS! LOOK, HORSES! A PREACHER, A WHORE, AND A LAWMAN! COUNTRY MUSIC!
I would have appreciated some subtlety — the Western elements just became really distracting.
The fact that it was Western themed was never supposed to be subtle, though. Whedon decided that in the event of a massive expansion through the universe the fringe planets would exist exactly like the “wild west” did in American history. And if you continue watching the series, I will say that the Chinese is thrown in under the assumption that by the time the expansion occurred, China would be one of the most (if not the most) powerful countries.
But Sloshkosh, the universe can operate exactly like the Wild West without *looking* like the Wild West. That’s the part where “Firefly” lays it on too thick, I think.
The clothing and the language is the one area I think they go overboard. The buildings/sets make sense as amalgam’s of Old West and new technology considering what materials would be available on these planets/moons. The music is pretty awesome and considering it’s for the most part non-diagetic I like that it reinforces the Old West theme. The dialogue I can handle in a David Milch way because its just so particular to this world/story. But the costumes I eventually had to just shrug my shoulders on and go with it. Sure it’s over the top but it makes for some nice old world/new world incongruities, especially in the movie.
It never bothered me. Sure, one can wonder why they’d bring horses instead of some kind of futuristic SUVs or something, but I feel it’s part of the way the show/universe was thought.
Sure, each planet and moon could be only be provided with the latest tech, and that’s what happened on Alliance planets, but for the moons, it was simply going with the cheaper stuff. It’s all about money and power(, as will even been said in an episode later on.)
Adding to that how it both made the show look shinny with cowboys running their horses to their spaceship, giving it a strong visual identity, and of course is probably cheaper than coming up with some kind of advanced low-quality old cheap technology, I’m all for it. :)
Given American reverence for that time period, it made sense that the border moons might “ape” Wild West period dress. It never seemed overdone to me.
@Alan part of what made Firefly work for me and partly more enjoyable is that it had elements which connected it to our world. While the fact that the character’s shot bullets instead of laser blasts may have been a budget issue it shows a more realistic idea of progress in technology. I think according to the sci fi of the mid 20 century it predicted we would all have flying cars by now. Whedon always wants to comment on this world (evidenced by his basing the alliance around China and the US). For me it presents a nice visually organic component in contrast to the overly tech oriented alliance. I think it is just good visual communication. Also, who can disagree with bad horse?
The costumes are certainly over the top, although the horses aren’t unreasonable. There is a huge benefit to something like a horse in a frontier situation. The show probably leans on them a bit more heavily than a early development colony would require. The frontier worlds definitely have a far more rustic look than is required, but really it never got in the way of enjoying the show for me.
I only saw this show back in college because my roommate suggested it, and this was after it was already in the DVD set. As such, I have only seen it in order, and I could never understand why it was so quickly cancelled. It was just a well done show, so thank you for reviewing it this summer!
I caught the show as it aired on Fox and knew from some of the reviews that it was showing out of order. Still, I love this show and purchased the DVDs as soon as they came out which was two years before I bought another shows DVDs. The show really balances the humor and goofiness with some pretty terrifying villians in the Alliance and especially the Reavers. I never quite caught the Buffy or Angel fever, but this show alone is enough to make me a Wheadon fan. Dr. Horrible didn’t hurt either.
Thanks Alan for writing about Firefly. Together with Mad Men this is probably my best loved TV show and every time I watch it again I get really – and I mean *really* – sad about its cancellation. Can’t wait for you to write about my favourite episodes (Ariel, Out of Gas). Just like you wrote, I’m amazed again and again how well conceived the whole show was from pilot on and with what ease the actors got into their roles. Too bad Fox didn’t see quality when hit over the head with it…
I’m waiting for the discussion about how dope Christina Hendricks was as Saffron. I fell in love with her here and have followed her career ever since.
Saffron makes me want to have things so that she can steal them.
Ah, Yosafbridge.. We hardly knew ya! I’ll be in my bunk!
Yay, Firefly write-ups. Off to work now, but just wanted to post to say that I’ve always thought Sean Maher was underrated on this show. I think he’s wonderful, and does a great job of playing off Summer Glau’s thoroughly convincing crazy. He’s also less of a “character” than the others, which I find grounding. It always bummed me out that he didn’t get more work after this show ended.
I’m with Chrissy, I think Sean did great and had a very realistic bro-sis relationship with Summer and wish we were seeing more of Sean. And I agree with an earlier comment, I think he was supposed to be out of his element and a bit out of his depth so his standoffs with Mal seemed right to me, even more impressive that he would go up against someone who was clearly more seasoned, in their element, used to fighting, etc.
First of all, thanks a lot Alan for reviewing Firefly. Best goram show ever, am really happy I’ll get to read your thoughts on it this summer.
I never felt that way regarding the whole companion issue, but, like others said, I always assumed it was meant as an “extension” of the Geisha from Japan, or “Geisha girls”.
I love the scene where Mal just shoots Dobson too, just like the one when he has Jayne leave the table during dinner, and then tells he’s in charge of PR. Totally Mal.
And yes, Kaylee is adorable.
Hey Alan, I was just wondering, will you be reviewing ‘Serenity’ (the film) as well as the TV episodes?
Ideally, yes. We’ll see how my schedule looks by the time we get to the end of the TV series, though.
Oh, please do. Even if you have to make us wait, it really is a great movie, and a fitting series finale.
Alan wrote: Along with the overtness of some of the Western stuff, the other element of the show I never totally loved was the idea of companions as revered figures in this new culture.
I reply: First, sorry to be blunt, but Mal is an ass and perhaps its a back-handed tribute to Nathan Fillion that I wanted to put my boot in his face every time he started talking trash. Where I come from, thieves don’t get to look down on anyone — even if she’s earning a living on her back.
But I digress, I could entirely get that Companions are most definitely respected and revered — in the Core Worlds where everything is shiny and refined. I also got the impression that the way Inara operates is far from typical for Companions, and her skills could certainly earn her a much better class of client in more civilized surroundings.
You can count me among those whose favorite Whedon show is “Firefly.” I missed the original airing but caught up on DVD. There’s something about how you instantly buy in to this group of people as a family — they’re archetypes but not cliches. And as much as I love everyone else, Nathan Fillion is clearly the rock star here. He’s always said this was the best job he ever had, and you can tell.
I like my sci-fi with some comedy, and Whedon sure doesn’t disappoint. “Curse your sudden but inevitable betrayal!” (I have a T-shirt that says this, and it is awesome.)
I found the occasional use of Mandarin a little awkward (especially in the actors’ American/Canadian accents), but I’m a big fan of the lingo in this ‘verse: shiny, gorramit, ‘verse.
Thanks for giving me the excuse to fall in love with this show all over again, Alan.
Dobson didn’t die.
This is absolutely true. However that comic, although a canonical story from episodes that didn’t end up getting made, is hardly going to be widely known.
I don’t know if I’d say Firefly is better than Buffy, I just think people are a little more passionate about it because they think it got hosed by the network.
Anyway, I was also surprised by Kaylee on rewatching. Seeing her sitting in the lawnchair twirling the umbrella…good grief. I knew I liked her when I first watched the show, but I’d kind of forgotten exactly why.
Personally, I’d say the top of my fan love list is a close split between Fillion, Baldwin and Tudyk, but it’s fair to say that Wash has less to do than most of the other characters. He’s still fun, though.
Of the 7 seasons of Buffy, 2 were excellent and the rest had a mix of phenomenally amazing episodes with mediocre and subpar ones. The high points of Buffy were higher than the high points of Firefly, but on average, for the 14 episodes of Firefly, they were better than most any similar length stretch of Buffy. Firefly started clicking out of the gate, and it’s probabl most beloved because of the untapped potential of the show’s narrative universe and cast.
My own theory on why Firefly is generally preferred is that it didn’t go on long enough to stumble. Because of production schedules and the weekly format television is an inherently flawed medium. Even the best shows like “The Wire” have a few issues and the longer a show goes on the greater the opportunity to hit a stretch of episodes that viewers individually and as groups just don’t like as much. For some people that’s season 4,5,6 or 7 of Buffy, for Angel it’s often season 4. Firefly found it footing quickly and delivered some stellar episodes. Whedon was then able to wrap it up with a film, wherein he had much more time to hone the story and avoid pitfalls. Even so, there are fans of Firefly who can’t stand Serenity.
Andrew – I wouldn’t say that. I would argue that Season 5 is the strongest season of Buffy, followed very very closely by Seasons 2 and 3. I think Season 4, 6, and 7 weren’t so much inconsistent as went in directions people didn’t like.
But I generally agree with the general tenor of this conversation on why people prefer Firefly to Buffy. I personally prefer Buffy to Firefly. I genuinely think it’s just a stronger show on the whole.
Alan, so glad you’re doing “Firefly!” I finally got to watch it last year, and I was instantly sucked in to the world Whedon created. They never did seemed to explain how the Chinese influence crept in, and that’s something that’s always bothered me.
A friend of mine remarked that Cowboy Bebop, of all things, seemed to influence the show a lot, which you can definitely pick up on.
I’d have to say Outlaw Star was the bigger influence on the show, including the girl-in-a-box element in episode 1 and the whole Chinese influence thing.
I always figured the Chinese influence came in because China is a ridiculously large country, and when consumer space travel and colonization became a thing they managed to profit handsomely from it.
I’m so glad you’re reviewing these. So many years later I’m still sad about Firefly’s cancellation because I loved the show so much. I loved it from the start, even though for me that was The Train Job. Imagine if they’d actually aired the pilot first! Anyway, I look forward to your thoughts on the episodes!
Actually watched this episode yesterday in preperation for the review (good timing by me since I did not remember when you planned on starting).
As someone who adores this show, I do have to admit that they lay on the Western flair a little heavy sometimes, I see how it can be annoying for others but I love Westerns so I don’t really mind.
What really draws you during the pilot is the characters though. Fillion’s Mal is without a doubt one of my all-time favorite TV characters with his blend of loyality, machismo and dry wit. The part of this episode where he smokes the guy holding River hostage in mid-stride without saying a word is one of those simultaneously hilarious/incredibly bad-ass moments that make him so great.
The rest of the cast just works really well together as a blend, even this early in the series. For fear of tredding into spoiler territory I’ll stop there.
You break my heart again! I love this show far more than any that I’ve ever seen, by a lot. I’ve never loved characters more than the misfits aboard the Serenity. One of my favorite aspects of this show was that the ship had no weapons. It was a cargo ship and everything dangerous about the ship was inside it. I enjoyed the Mandarin / wild west aspect of the show and thought it was as much responsible for its awesomeness as the writing and acting. I would love a book series or something (anything) to get more of this universe.
There are two excellent comics: Those Left Behind and Better Days. There is also Firefly: Still Flying, which has several short stories written by writers of the show.
Check them out.
I remember seeing the ads for Firefly in the run-up to its premier on Fox always announcing “and a girl in a box!” Then we finally get around to seeing the original pilot (which explicitly explains all of the character relationships we had to infer) and the big mystery of the first half: what’s in the box? It still boggles the mind that some people at Fox liked the show enough to throw money at it to make it, and then others hated it so much that they did everything they could to anti-promote it. And of course, this was around the same time that Fox had and cancelled Undeclared and Andy Richter Controls the Universe, and probably a couple of other quality shows that didn’t make it.
If the series was told primarily from Simon’s perspective, rather than Mal’s as the main point of view, Kaylee would undoubtedly be a paradigmatic MPDG.
It’s fascinating how many people adore this show, makes me kinda wonder why Fox didn’t have a little more patience with it. Genre shows always need a little bit of time to find its audience. I only watched the show on dvd last year. Sorry, I am not a fan but I do wonder if the ratings on Fox really were so bad for a Friday night show that it justified the cancellation?
This is a decent review although I strongly disagree with your comments regarding Sean Maher. It was he, and not Fillion, that captured my attention and drew me in from the start. It’s a refreshing pleasure to watch an actor who does not have to rely on ham or false machismo to display such profound strength and intensity in a character. It is a refreshing as it is rare. Beginning with their stand-off in the pilot, and continuing on through the film, Simon was in fact the only character that stood toe to toe with Mal and made you believe that, if not now, he was quickly developing though his experiences on the rim into a man that could one day be a true threat to Mal – Maher showed us the raw material was already there, and it was brilliantly done. I profoundly regret not getting to see how far that particular charater was going to go, and I have no doubts the actor could have pulled it off in spades.
I liked Sean’s work and Simon as a character, but being a physical threat to Mal? No way. Simon was a spoiled rich kid who had everything handed to him, and had probably never been in a fight in his life. Mal commanded hundreds of soldiers after all his superiors fell in the Battle of Serenity Valley. Mal is a soldier. A damn fine one. If anyone could stand up to Mal, it would be Jayne, and even then I don’t think he’d win. Of course, there is one person (maybe two) on that ship who could undoubtedly take Mal in a fight, but that probably falls into spoiler territory.
Ha! No, I was not referring to physical threat at all. The most dangerous people don’t need to rely on brute force. We had hints in the series that Simon may have been headed for an “interesting” character arc, but of course we’ll never know for sure now. But I think it would have been truly something to watch.
As for Jayne, in a (fair) physical fight maybe he could take Mal (but then again considering the BDM), b/c ultimately Jayne is a coward at heart – if there was ever a fight it would not be a fair one, he would be sure of that.
“To this day, the decision baffles me. It’d be one thing if Fox decided they didn’t want to air a two-hour pilot, but you can always split those things up over two weeks.”
For a variety of reasons too boring to get into, I ended up reading the screenplays to the entire series years before I got to actually watching it. One of the things I loved about the pilot script was how, even though there wasn’t all that much physical action, there seemed to be a constant threat of violence hanging over the crew of Serenity: the Alliance is about to catch them in the teaser, their fence is not too happy to see them, the first encounter with the Reavers in space and so on… and everytime they manage to escape a confrontation (which they would lose) by a hair’s breadth until the climax, where they have no choice but to fight. When I finally got to see the pilot I liked it well enough, but this tension the script had didn’t translate well to the screen, so there was less “near-constant threat of doom” and more “near-constant absence of action” (an early draft even opened with a different flashback, which had Mal and Zoe waking up in a field of bodies, abandoned after the battle of Serenity. I don’t know if they actually filmed that version, but that would have had even less action. Again, it worked well on the page, but maybe it would have worked not so well on the screen). I don’t think they made a very smart decision, but I can see a Fox executive watching the pilot and going into panic because it’s not quite what the script promised.
I’m not sure I agree with you that “Firefly” was fully-formed. For one thing, Mal undergoes a bit of a refit between the pilot and the series, losing much of his edge – I don’t think he ever again had such casually dark moments as him pranking/testing Simon by telling him Kaylee’s dead. Also, I do think they tried to tone down the Western elements after a while. With the exception of “Heart of Gold”, the second half of the series is considerably lighter on the Western plot elements – no cattle drives to win there, no space indians, and I don’t remember the people on say, Ariel or in “Trash” donning traditional Western garb. I think if the show had run longer, we would have seen a further reduction of the blatant iconography.
One thing I wish they’d made clearer was what happened to the Reavers at the end. Obviously Serenity was able to outrun them, but Zoe’s dialogue implies that their ship is still well. So… were we to assume that having lost Serenity the Reavers descended on the colony and killed every man, woman and child while our heroes are perfectly content? Or that the Reavers, having lost Serenity, lost interest in the planet and went their way? Either way suits me as a storytelling choice, but I think the ambiguity here was unintentional (the characters certainly don’t seem to see any) and more the result of sloppy writing.
“I’m not sure I agree with you that “Firefly” was fully-formed. For one thing, Mal undergoes a bit of a refit between the pilot and the series, losing much of his edge…”
But that change was in direct response to studio directive. Listen to the second episode’s commentary and you’ll hear Joss mock the newfound joviality of crew and the laughin’ cap’n. I seem to rember that “less western” was another directive from the studio, and the series tried its best to adapt and survive in response to these witless studio demands.
I think the series was full-formed at conception; its problems arose when it was forced to deviate from its intended nature, chosen symbols/motifs, and character traits. What a shame.
“But that change was in direct response to studio directive. ”
So what? Regardless of why, to me the later episodes are subtly but decidedly different from the early ones (there’s another point I didn’t mention: early on, a lot of episodes like “Shindig”, “Our Mrs Reynolds” or “Jaynestown feel like they don’t utilise their premise as well as they could; something that doesn’t happen with the second half of the season (again, with the exception of, ugh, “Heart of Gold”). Isn’t that, well, the definition of not-fully-formed?
My point isn’t that the pilot was bad – and as far as Mal’s characterisation goes, I think softening him up was a big mistake – but that it (and the early episodes) had elements that for whatever reason were more or less quickly phased out. Do we even see Mal and the gang ride horses ever again?
It matters ’cause the premise is “Firely was fully-formed at the moment of its creation”, which I maintain it was — the pilot represented that form. I don’t think for a moment that the pilot was bad — it was precisely the fully-formed creation as the artist intended Firefly to be. The subsequent deviations you cite — inconsistencies in Mal’s character and some of the rest of the crew (especially contrasting Train Job with the pilot), and a lighter Western touch — these changes were imposed from outside upon an idea that had been fully conceived.
The Train Job was light enough (without being quite bizarro-Firefly) to convince Fox to let the series proceed. I actually saw darker stuff come back into the show once that green-light hurdle was past. But that discussion will have to wait for the reviews to catch up, lest we spoil.
I watched Joss whedon’s : Firefly(as it was touted on Australian Television)in late 2003.
Now I came into it being a huge fan of BtVS & Angel….but I can honestly say this is the one I’d go to the ends of the earth to have back.
I Fell in Love with everything about this Series….The very convincing ‘Made’ Family as oppossed to ‘Blood’ Family.
The Western/Future mix was easy to get annoyed with…but nontheless was re-freshing.
Joss has stated that the ‘Companion’ was a mix of Geisha & Renassiance…..and that more than anything that profession was not looked down on 500yrs from now…..because it had been codified by the alliance…..and the alliance was the ruling entity in this faboulus future.
Also the common whore was still Shuned…because they didn’t follow alliance rule…..and because this profession was still not the norm…..when it wasn’t governed……by something so controlling & evil.
This world was borned so completely intact that it’s shocking that Fox didn’t see it in the first few minutes of the ‘Serenity’ teaser.
These people looked out for one and other(of screen aswell) even if they didn’t agree with certain things and that is un-conditional Love and understanding that when you have something so rare and human…..You don’t let it go.
Fox is stupid and clearly dosen’t understand….Love.
I watch my Firefly(& Serenity) dvds multiple times a yr……..and am a lifelong Browncoat.
This Series Deserved more than it was offered.Period.
and I’m looking forward to your reviews.
Love, love, love, love Firefly. Put me in with everyone else that watches the series once or twice a year. I agree it wasn’t perfect, and Mal playing the trick on Simon (and us) when he said Kaylee died seemed out of place, but it doesn’t matter. I never got hung up on the overt western stuff, I just rolled with it. Not too many other Future Sci-Fi Western Chinese shows to compare it to, of course.
Thanks for reviewing the series, and please include Serenity (movie) at the end!
I remember when this show came out — I tried to watch it and like it, but it didn’t make sense to me. It was frustrating. Later, i got the DVDs and watched it in the order Whedon was planning and the show was a revelation. I have no idea what Fox was thinking. It makes me sad to think about the run this show could have (should have) had and the stories that didn’t get told.
I guess I’m one of the few people who actually caught Firefly when it originally aired, so I can personally attest that Fox’s shifting of the aired order did a grave disservice to the series. Because, I’m afraid to admit, when I first watched it, I was kind of bored.
“The Train Job” left me feeling (mostly) cold, and things didn’t really improve after that. I generally taped the show (it aired on Friday nights, another major issue) and half-watched it later. As I recall, it took several episodes before it got its hooks in me. But once it did, it really did.
When I was able to go back and watch the whole thing in order on DVD, I really understood exactly how it was designed to work in order. I really think that if they had started with “Serenity” it would have gripped me right way. I really do wonder how many people were driven off by the decision not to air it (not that many watched it in the first place).
I also find it hilarious how many people talk about how much they love the show, and how Fox were so evil to cancel it, but then mention that they never watched its original airings. I’m curious if Fox listens to them as well and wonders what would have happened if they had put it on a viable night, aired it in order and put some marketing muscle behind it.
I agree. Having already been a fan of Buffy and (to a lesser extent) Angel, I tried to watch from the beginning and it couldn’t hold my attention. It lost its status as appointment TV. Now every member of my family has the DVD set and I have a duplicate Blu-ray (despite not having a Blu-ray player yet). Whedon’s work is always about character and created families, and I lost that sense of the characters when Fox aired it out of order. Now I’ll brush up on the series before the Can’t Stop the Serenity event in my city in a couple of weeks (where I can see Serenity the movie on the big screen).
Word is bond. I too watched the original airings as much as I could. I missed Out of Gas and was livid cause it was so damn excellent.
First off, how you review this episode without mentioning Wash and his dinosaurs is beyond me. “Curse your sudden but inevitable betrayal!” “Ah ha ha, mine is an evil laugh!” Granted, my older brother used to make short movies using my action figures when I was 8, so maybe I’m just partial to that sort of thing.
This show took a little time for me. Fillion’s delivery takes some getting used to, as does Glass’s. But the things that struck me first were the humor, and the real stakes. Sure, Kaylee lives, but she gets shot in the stomach in the pilot! Little did I know, main character deaths were a Whedon thing, so my fear that the adorable Kaylee (and I agree with everyone else on here who loves her, possibly my biggest TV character crush ever) would die so quickly was maybe not so unfounded as I thought. Thankfully, for our sakes and for Serenity’s, she makes it. There are other little things, like the soundlessness of space, that really make Firefly its own thing. And I’m a huge Western fan, so I have no problem with the “laying it on thick” that Alan and some others have complained about. I realize that’s a personal thing, but I don’t think you could say it harms the show in any way. From the beginning, we were gonna have to deal with the Sci-fi/Western blend, so taking it for what it was seemed like the only option. Oh, and the theme song!
I love The Wire, but I have never been more excited for a summer rewind than I am for this one. Thank you, Alan, for having such awesome taste.
Two things:
1. I think the companion thing is more of an offshoot of Japanese Geishas than it is Renaissance Courtesans, espeically considering the Sino-Anglo Alliance premise of the show. It’s not something I have a hard time with, personally, even though it does jar me. But, it’s that jarring that I like. I like feeling that this is a world I know nothing about, and then that gradual feeling of getting to know it. I also think it makes sense that there would be some members of the culture — particularly ones who were already rebellious, like Mal — who didn’t agree with the Companion lifestyle, even if, like Mal, they have other reasons for doing so.
2. Your observation about Firefly being great right out of the gate is spot on. While watching, you can imagine that it just sort of appeared fully formed from out of Whedon’s head, like Zeus giving birth to Athena or something. It’s a testament to how wonderful the Firefly universe is that it could surpass Buffy and Angel in my affections after only 14 episodes. It’s like a little television miracle.
So happy that you are summer rewinding with my favorite Whedon series. Make that the only series of his that I actually got into and love with no bounds. I, like many others, came late to the show. I actually saw the film ‘Serenity’ when it aired on cable and was immediately smitten. So of course I went out and got the series on DVD, starting with the pilot of the same name. And that is where my love grew. All the characters were so finely drawn and unique, and yet familiar in a way that made want to keep watching. And the whole western thing didn’t bother me until some later episodes – when it really bugged me. But in this particular episode, the minute Mal reveals what the stolen bars actually were, the way the hand sweeps the duster coat back to show the bar, and his gun, well, I was officially in major love at that point. Seriously that is my favorite shot of the entire series. And the dialog that followed after the gun fight between Mal and Zoe where he admits it probably wasn’t a good idea to have the meet there, and Zoe, still lying on the ground just says “Thanks for saying.” I was done, and it became my favorite show, even if it had been cancelled at that point going on three years!
I have yet to follow The Wire S3 rewatch just yet (lended the DVDs out to a friend), but WOO, FIREFLY!
Count me in too as one of the ones who Firefly is their absolute favorite Whedon show (and definitely one of my all time favorite shows in general). Every time I rewatch this show, I’m astonished as just how well written each character is right of the get go, and how well the dialogue was written. Firefly really was the one anamoly of Whedon shows where it was clicking on all places from the very beginning (which of course, made the short 13 episode + a movie ride – essentially the shortest of any Whedon network show – all the more sad) .
The one scene in the pilot that made me think “oh, this is going to be a fantastic ride! I can’t believe I haven’t watched the show sooner!” (I rediscovered Firefly on DVD, so I never went through the nonsensical scheduling hell that some others did on fox and did watch them in order) was the scene where they tell Simon Kaylee’s dead, cut to Simon running to the infirmary, cut to the gang laughing their asses off. LOVE that scene.
Firefly was really the first ‘proper’ tv show I fell in love with, in the way where I watched it and it transformed my world and made me long for more. I was lent the dvds by my best friend when she discovered I had never watched any of what she considered to be the good US series (I’m UK, so had watched tv before but never the long-running drama type of US serialised show). After that, I powered through Buffy and Angel in the space of a few months and have since become such a tv addict that I now rival my friend for reading blogs of US tv critics… but anyway, I digress. My point was that I watched Firefly completely unaware of what it was, who Joss was or what any of the sci-fi or western film/tv tropes it might be trying to draw on were. And I loved it, unconditionally and fairly immediately (I remember Out Of Gas being the first point where I realised how badly I’d given in, as I was watching it on my laptop in the kitchen on my birthday…).
The western thing somehow never bugged me at all. I guess because I prefer cultural shorthand to green beings from the planet Zog who come with an exhaustive list of cultural differences which will now be exposited at length. The world of Firefly makes as much sense to me as most other sci-fi worlds, and most importantly (for me anyway) it just feels natural. It’s still one of my favourite exercises in world-building simply for the way that you can sense how it all works without having to be told. And I think the Western elements – even the blatant ones – are part of that. (For some reason, the biggest niggle I have is that guitars are still around. Don’t ask me why, I like guitars but seeing one played in Serenity (film) really stood out for me somehow.)
Anyway. Love the show, haven’t rewatched in ages because my dvds were on loan, have just got them back and so will join in with the rewatch properly by next week. Yay.
/sigh
I love Firefly. And I still mourn its passing.
I completely agree that of the Whedeon oeuvre, Firefly is the show that hit its stride fastest. I don’t know that I agree that it arrived fully formed (although I loved the Athena birthing out of Zeus’ forehead analogy from an earlier comment), because Joss and companty were still tinkering with characterization for a few eps. I personally didn’t fall in love with the show utterly and completely until “Our Mrs. Reynolds” – I liked it well enough before then as there were certainly elements to it that were fantastic, and individual scenes that were amazing, but that was the ep that set the hook in me for life.
I also don’t know if I agree that many/most Whedonites prefer Firefly to Buffy (or even Angel), as Buffy will always be my favorite show of all time. I think what most of us feel is that sense of “what could have been” had the show been allowed to live and breathe for a few seasons. It had the potential to be epic, but it never gor the chance to prove it.
I never watched the show when it aired on Fox – this was pre-Tivo for me, and the few times I remembered to watch it, it was preempted by baseball and I could never find it. Plus, I think I was a little jealous of it for getting all of Joss’ attention as his new baby, when I felt he really needed to see Buffy through to the end (Firefly premiered during the final season of Buffy, a season that was admittedly hit or miss, after a 6th season that was similarly problematic). I started watching the reruns on SciFi in the summer of 2005 during the leadup to the movie coming out. After viewing the aforementioned “Our Mrs Reynolds” I went out and bought the DVDs because I couldn’t wait a week for the next episode.
A lot of the highlights of the pilot have been discussed, so I will only mention that Simon’s speech to the others about River always gives me a lump in my throat.
Yippee! Nothing I like better than people discussing Firefly. I watched the original run, and almost gave up after the first episode they ran, because I found it confusing. I didn’t realize Fox was running them out of order. Anyway, I stuck around, and after I saw “Serenity” I was hooked. The moment Alan describes, where Dobson is talking and Mal just shoots him, walks up to see if he is dead, then he and Jayne toss him out of the ship-I knew this was a show for me. Alan comparing Fillion to Steve McQueen has to be the best way of describing his appeal. He has a toughness, but also a vulnerability that is very endearing.
I, too, was one of the dozen people who watched the original broadcasts and found it okay, but not spectacular, not what I expected from Whedon. Then I watched the DVDs and fell in love. The right order makes a surprising amount of difference. It is now, along with Farscape, the series I rewatch regularly.
I was a bit shocked to catch Cowboy Bebop a few months ago and realize how much of Firefly derived from it.
I tried to get my 11 year old nephew into Firefly. When Mal kicked open the cryo-box and we looked down on naked River, Nephew exclaimed, “That’s just wrong!”
Time to dust off my DVDs! Alan, I’m so happy you’re devoting a summer rewind to “Firefly” :-)
A few people have mentioned Cowboy Bebop as an influence. But, if you really delve into Whedon’s oeuvre, you find what I believe to be the real prototypes for Serenity’s crew: The crew of The Betty from _Alien Resurrection_. The Betty is the ship full of mercenaries, Winona Ryder among them, who live on the fringe of society.
I never watched Buffy or Angel…and I didn’t like Dollhouse at all. But I really, really dug Serenity.