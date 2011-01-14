Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 55: Press tour, ‘Big Love’ and ‘Chuck’ creators Josh Schwartz & Chris Fedak

01.14.11 21 Comments

The

It’s been a while since we had a guest interview on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and since I’m still in California for the TV critics’ press tour, Dan and I decided to do the latest one in person. So Thursday afternoon we broke away from a series of TCA field trips in order to visit the office of “Chuck” co-creator Josh Schwartz, who joined us and co-creator Chris Fedak for a long, strange, at times informative, at times hopefully funny interview as “Chuck” prepares to return with new episodes on Monday. If you’re a “Chuck” fan, hopefully you’ll enjoy it, but it’s also entirely possible that it has destroyed our relationship with the show. We really don’t know.

In addition, Dan and I shared more anecdotes from the second half of press tour, and also offer a review of “Big Love” season 5. The run-down:

Press Tour Rundown – 00:00:00 – 00:20:40
A candid conversation with Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak – 00:20:40 – 01:09:20
A review of the “Big Love” S. 5 premiere – 01:09:45 – 01:21:10
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

