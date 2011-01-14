It’s been a while since we had a guest interview on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, and since I’m still in California for the TV critics’ press tour, Dan and I decided to do the latest one in person. So Thursday afternoon we broke away from a series of TCA field trips in order to visit the office of “Chuck” co-creator Josh Schwartz, who joined us and co-creator Chris Fedak for a long, strange, at times informative, at times hopefully funny interview as “Chuck” prepares to return with new episodes on Monday. If you’re a “Chuck” fan, hopefully you’ll enjoy it, but it’s also entirely possible that it has destroyed our relationship with the show. We really don’t know.

In addition, Dan and I shared more anecdotes from the second half of press tour, and also offer a review of “Big Love” season 5. The run-down:

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js