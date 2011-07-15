‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Always’: Texas forever?

Well, damn it. “Friday Night Lights” is over. Earlier today I posted my breakdown of my favorite moments of the series, and you can also read my interview with showrunner Jason Katims about the ups and downs of the series, and Fienberg and I also recorded a podcast looking back over the whole series. And my review of the series finale coming up just as soon as I make it clear that it’s not incest…
“Will you take me to Philadelphia with you, please?” -Coach
“Friday Night Lights” has always been the story of a football team and its coach, but it’s also been the story of a marriage – one of the most well-rounded, admirable, memorable marriages ever portrayed on television. Time after time, this show’s depiction of Eric and Tami Taylor’s relationship has revealed the “happily married couples are boring” theory of dramatic writing for the ridiculous, lazy lie that it is. This happily married couple has never been boring, and they’ve been as much a part of the show’s core as the Panthers or Lions.
So it feels right that the series final episode should hinge as much on the future of that marriage as on whether the Lions manage to win State – and that so many of the finale’s other storylines revolve around the romantic futures of the young people who have grown up with Coach and Mrs. Coach as role models of how to make a partnership of equals work.
When I did that breakdown of my favorite moments from the series, it was really hard to leave out Eric finding Tami in the mall and asking – no, begging – her to take him to Philadelphia. (The rapid delivery and the “please” were perfection.) Eric teaches his players and his children about character, he lectures Julie and Matt on how marriage requires compromise, but he’s also enough of a stubborn guy that it takes him a while to realize that he has to practice what he preaches. With the Lions disbanded, with Vince mostly grown up, and with most of the same SOBs running the football program as the last time, Eric’s ties to the town are as weak as they’ve ever been. If not now, when? And as he talks to Buddy at the crack of dawn, and thinks about being the boosters’ puppet all over again, and looks at the Braemore literature, he finally gets it. And though I usually roll my eyes at the whole “run to declare your love” bit, this was different. Tami knows Eric loves her. She just needed to be reminded that he respects her and her career, too, and he does that, and it’s a fantastic cherry-on-top scene for our hero and heroine.
So Coach and Mrs. Coach get their happy ending, even if it’s not the ending he or we might have envisioned when the series started. And all around them, characters in the finale declare their own forms of love.
Now, maybe too many characters wind up declaring their forever love, especially in the relatively compressed time period that most of “Always” covers. I get that it’s the finale, that Katims wanted to provide as much closure as he could, and that everyone has their favorite couple – and that, therefore, a Luke/Becky ‘shipper might feel left out if everyone got to be all sappy and Luke was just, “Yeah, you’re okay” – but if there was one part of the finale that felt like overkill, it was that.
On the other hand, most of those moments were splendidly-told on an individual basis, and not everyone got the perfect shiny happily ever after. Tim and Tyra, for instance, ended on a beautifully ambiguous note, wherein they acknowledged both that they care deeply about each other and that they want very different things in life. If somehow their paths converge again, fabulous. And if not, Tim wouldn’t want to hold her back any more than he wanted to hold back Lyla. The smile in Adrianne Palicki’s eyes as Tyra contemplated the possibilities was fantastic, and made me more convinced than ever that Katims was right to go with a Tim/Tyra reunion at the end rather than pairing one or the other off with Lyla or Landry.
Similarly, it’s not clear that Vince and Jess are actually going to wind up together, or if Vince’s big speech was more him putting a bow on their brief but glorious time together – acknowledging her awesomeness before Jess takes her coaching talents to Dallas Walker. But after some of Vince’s behavior earlier in the season, and Jess’ frustration at being left behind by Vince’s ascent into stardom, it felt very nice to have him thank her for being a football obsessive’s ideal girlfriend. And I wouldn’t be shocked if some school trying to get a recruiting edge on the star of the Dillon Panthers offered to find an internship on their coaching staff for the clever Miss Merriweather.
Luke makes his grand move with the flowers and the teddy bear, apologizing and introducing himself to her mom – reverting from the bitter, jealous boy of last week to the eager and polite kid we’ve known for most of these two seasons. (And I like that Cheryl, mindful of his history with her daughter, reminded him of the value of wearing a condom even as she was welcoming him with open arms.) There’s not much ambiguity about what these two kids want, but even their love declaration worked because it wasn’t Becky’s only story of the finale, or this final season. It’s just as important that she’s found a surrogate family in Billy, Mindy and Tim as that she’s finally found an age-appropriate boyfriend in Luke, and it’s just as sweet to hear her tell Mindy, “I’m a sister” as it is to see Luke hand her his championship ring as he gets on the bus in his Army uniform. (More on that, by the way, further down below.)
Of course, Jess, Vince, Becky and Luke were newcomers, and Tim and Tyra were rekindling a relationship that technically ended in the series’ third episode ever. (Though, as I noted last week, they were still very present in each other’s lives until Tyra headed off to college.) Our fourth young love story is one that has lasted, on and off, for the life of the series, all the way back to that scene from the pilot Landry referenced, in which he and Matt got nervous about the very idea of talking to Julie Taylor. So even though I’m with Coach and Mrs. Coach(*) that they’re probably too young to get engaged – and that this story, more than the others, might have benefited from a more elastic timeframe in the finale – I’m still glad that both Julie and Matt have dealt with their respective demons and recognized that they’re as perfect for each other as Tami and Eric are. The proposal scene was great, both for Matt choosing to do it at the Alamo Freeze and for his nervous, Matt Saracen-esque “Really?” when Julie said yes, and I was glad to see Matt get to stand up to Coach one more time.(**)
(*) Speaking of their concordance on this particular subject, I laughed heartily when Tami pointed out that it’s stupid for them to be yelling, since “I think we agree on this!!!”
(**) Though is it me, or does Eric seem as irked that it’s Matt as that they’re this young? The show kind of waxed and waned over the years about how Eric felt about Matt – both as a person and as the guy dating his daughter – and I like that it’s not squeaky-clean. Eric can be there for Matt when Matt’s own father dies, but because of the Julie thing, and because of their conflicts in seasons two and three, it’s never been a cozy surrogate father/son relationship the way it is between Eric and, say, Jason Street.
So on the swooningly romantic front, all’s well that ends well. And as for the team? Well, Fienberg and I recorded that aforementioned all-“FNL” podcast, and in it he argues pretty vehemently that the Panthers should have lost in “State,” and that that victory takes away a bit of the specialness of the Lions winning here. And while I agree with him in terms of what that victory meant to the show’s second and third seasons, I don’t think that matters now. This is literally a different team, with a different legacy, and the stakes are different. Because the Lions are about to be erased from existence for the second time, nothing is at stake, and yet everything is. This is the last chance for this collection of players and coaches, in this uniform, on this side of town, to show the world how great they are and to publicly shame the Panthers boosters – if they’re even capable of shame – for what they did.
And because of how important that statement is, I was glad to see the Lions win – and to see their victory presented the way it was. Save for the timeout before the final, game-winning play, that entire sequence was shown without dialogue and almost no ambient sound – just the usual brilliant, haunting score, and image after image of Vince and Luke and Tinker and the rest leaving it all out there on the field in the same way the Panthers did during their two trips to the title game. And because we’d already gotten to see one of Eric’s teams jump up and down in a championship celebration – and because we’d gotten to see this particular Lions team leaping in triumph after Lance kicked the game-winner against the Panthers last season – we didn’t need to spend time on that again. Just an elegant cut from the last pass of Eric’s Texas coaching career to one of the first practice passes of his new life in Philadelphia. We see Vince wearing a championship ring at Panthers practice (and later see Luke give his ring to Becky), and we later see workmen taking down the Lions championship banner from a field that has sadly become a parking lot, and that’s all we need. We followed this team all season. We know how good they were, and what a crime was perpetrated against them by the school board and the boosters. Everything else is garnish, and I’d rather that time have been spent on that Where Are They Now? montage, and on many of the earlier scenes like Tim taking little Stevie on a tour of his Dillon or Tyra trying to distance herself from Tim on the same dance floor where Matt and Julie are locked in their perfect love.
For a show in which the characters so often struggled and got smacked around by life, it’s a remarkably upbeat ending all around. The Lions win State (even if they then disband), Vince and all his pals and coaches get to stay together on the Panthers, Matt gets Julie, Becky gets Luke and the Riggins family, Billy and Tim reconcile, Tami gets her dream job and Eric gets to keep on coaching high school football, in a part of the country that’s quite passionate about the game but not quite as insane about it. (Something tells me if the Pioneers lose a game early in the season, Eric won’t find For Sale signs on his lawn the next morning.)
Our final scene, appropriately, is of Coach addressing his new players, being tough (“We have a long way to go, gentlemen”) yet hopeful (“And you know what? I’m looking forward to it”), eager for the challenge of again building something – not just building a team, but building character. His new kids don’t know the “Clear eyes” chant yet, but they will. Coach Eric Taylor will teach them that – and a whole lot more.
Like the season 3 finale (which was also written as a potential series-ender), we close on the camera pulling back from Coach and Mrs. Coach as they’re arm in arm on a football field. Only this ending’s not bittersweet. Now these two have gotten nearly everything they’ve ever wanted. And if that’s sappy, it’s also a nice reward for them, and for those of us who went through mud and rain and blood and heartbreak and anger and all the rest over these five seasons.
Sometimes, good things get to happen to good people. In the “Friday Night Lights” finale, good things happened to almost everyone. And that feels pretty damn excellent.
Some other thoughts on “Always”:
• “Friday Night Lights” always had great music, and they really blew out the music budget in the finale. The songs included “Christmas In Texas” by John Evans, “Heaven” by Brandi Carlile, “No Truth In Your Eyes” by David Kitt, “Sleigh Ride” by Ella Fitzgerald, “Hanging Around My Door” by Denny Earnest, “Friends For Life” by The Local, “Holy, Holy, Holy Moses” by Alec Ounsworth, “Back To Jail” by The Lucky Strikes, “Hello Darlin'” by Conway Twitty, “Don’t Tremble” by The Low Anthem, “Inside It All feels The Same” by Explosions in the Sky, “To West Texas” by Explosions in the Sky, “Stokkseyri” by Jonsi & Alex, “Deus Ex Machina” by if These Trees Could Talk, “Stokkseyri” by Jonsi & Alex and “Devil Knows You’re Dead” by Delta Spirit.
• Lance! While our other returning characters got major screen time this week (and last), Landry unfortunately gets only the one scene where he’s once again playing the role of QB One’s sidekick. And no mention of him at all in any of the Tim/Tyra scenes (not even a bit of teasing, a la Vince joking about Jess’s love of punters earlier this season). Oh, well. Not enough time to deal with everyone – Smash never came back at all – and Landry did get something of a farewell in the season premiere. Besides, diminished presence in the finale seems a fitting punishment for a guy who killed 17 people across 10 states, right?
• Speaking of which, wouldn’t that little story put a big crimp in any political ambitions Tyra has?
• Ornette’s story got a bit of short shrift. I’m glad there wasn’t some kind of false happy ending where he’s so moved by seeing his boy win State that he decides to clean up for real, but at the same time, him just entering the stadium didn’t feel like quite enough closure.
• Not sure how I feel about Luke joining the Army. Given his situation – economic hardship, some potential future options but none that spectacularly interest him – a military career doesn’t seem like that surprising an option. I’m sure there are plenty of 19-year-old Army recruits who were the stars on their high school football team. But the show didn’t mention the military as an option, even in passing, in all this discussion of what Luke would do if he didn’t get a big-time scholarship. Again, only so much you can do even with an extra-long finale.
• Funniest Tim Riggins finale line: “It’s not incest” (said in stereo with Billy), “Never turn away a memory,” or the one about never doing anything illegal again as he opens himself an underage beer?
• I wrote most of this review before talking with Katims, but I did want to ask him who the new Panthers head coach was. I had assumed it was Crowley, by virtue of seniority, but he says the idea was the town brought in a new head coach, and he just hired most of the Lions staff. And they, along with superstar Vince, no doubt played a big role in finding roster spots for the likes of Tinker and Buddy Jr. (Buddy Sr. probably also helped on that one.)
• Hastings Ruckle never amounted to much as a character, did he? Given 13 episodes to work with and a lot of returning characters to service, I’d rather the show didn’t try to force in a Hastings story arc. But the vagaries of series regular contracts are funny; Grey Damon was a regular castmember and in the main titles, while Lamarcus Tinker was roughly as prominent this season but always a guest star.
• Tough as it was to see Grandma Saracen so muddled in last week’s episode, it’s good to see that certain subjects – like, say, her grandson’s impending nuptials – can still bring her back to lucidity for a bit.
• As Katims explains in the interview, there’s an alternate version of that final scene on Tim’s property that also featured Jason Street, but it got cut because Katims wanted to focus specifically on the two brothers. Still Street got his curtain call earlier in the season, and we still got to see the “J. Street” graffiti under the Panther logo on the corridor to the field
So go read the Katims interview and listen to the podcast.
And after that… well, there’s always the DVDs. Clear eyes, full hearts… I’d say we’d deal with the rest later, but there is no “later” with “Friday Night Lights.” This was it, and most of it was spectacular.
I think I like the “Texas Forever” scene better as aired- it seems truer to life than if Riggins and Street really did get to live out their high school dreams- but now knowing the alternate scene is out there, I’m a little wistful. It’s almost selfish, but I just would’ve liked to see Street as part of this world one more time.
that’s a good reason to buy the DVD if they include “alternative endings” and all the deleted scenes from season 5!!!
I actually would have liked that too, because the last we saw of Street was him being angry at the game where Vince threw the vanity touchdown.
5 years late to the party here; I binge-watched FNL because so many commenters in “Bloodline” forums mentioned Coach Taylor and Mrs. Coach, and because FNL provided a Kyle Chandler pick-me-up during the hiatus between “Bloodline” S1 and S2. I’m glad FNL is on Netflix.
I’m also glad – in the FNL finale – that Jason Street wasn’t physically in the last scene. We know he’s in touch with Coach Taylor (Jason set up the Florida head coach interview, which meeting Coach had said he was taking as a favor to Jason), Jason’s life’s on track, we saw his presence at a recent game, and we saw the grafitti callback to him on the Panthers’ wall (which demonstrated how his legacy lives on, even though he’s moved on – kinda like Tim advised Luke). More importantly, Jason’s absence made Tim and Billy’s “Texas Forever” fist bump, executed on the foundation of Tim’s ranch, all the more poignant because:
…Jason and Tim used to fist bump and say “Texas forever, but Jason left for NY
…Tim’s dream that he’d live on the range Jason’s fortune would buy didn’t pan out, either
…But Tim bought his OWN ranch and ultimately did stay in Texas, despite having contemplated making a clean break both fromthe state and from his brother
…The scene emphasized the sentiment “brothers forever” (which is a stronger bond than friends and teammates)
…The scene emphasized the fact that Tim and Billy were sticking by other, despite the fact that both their parents abandoned them
As usual, great write-up Alan. One correction, though: Billy told baby Steven, “Never turn down mammaries” (not “memories”). LOL!
wow, just a great ending to a great show. i’m not sure where friday night lights lands in the pantheon, but it’s definitely up there. i’ll admit, it got a little dusty during becki & mindy’s goodbye along with coach asking mrs. coach to go to philadelphia.
i also love how the show just seamlessly brings back old characters, without gigantic fanfare that other shows might do. matt rehearsing his talk with coach, and then panning to landry without any notice was great.
my one question, and this is more regarding the past two years, but does jess have a mom who lives in dillon. in this episode, it seemed clear like she did, but for season 4 and the beginning of season 5, they’ve made it seem like she was the one raising her brothers, especially when her dad was out of town setting up franchises. not a complaint, but more of a question.
regardless, i’m really going to miss this show and though i’m sad to see it go, i’m glad to see that it went out on top.
That lady isn’t her mom–I can’t recall if it’s her aunt or a family friend, but her dad is a single dad.
Bird is jesse’s aunt. Apparently Jesse’s mom’s not around, though it’s never explained whether her mom’s deceased or just not present (like Matt’s and Tim’s)
Very satisfying.
Gonna miss Coach and Mrs. Coach and the whole town of Dillon.
FNL ya done good.
Good finale. the championship sequence was great. I just wish that they were able to do a season as long as the first one. I just started watching the show last about 2 months ago and and the short seasons and rushed storylines stick out like sore thumbs watching them right after season one.
I actually think the shorter seasons worked to the show’s benefit. While season 1 was fantastic, there were a couple of filler episodes there. The shortened seasons forced the writers to streamline their storytelling and it eliminated that for the most part.
What happened to the McCoys???
I hated them like everyone else, but JD would’ve been just a junior in high school THIS season, yet the show had NO resolution to the McCoys and Dillon football.
Did they leave in embarrassing disgrace, their hand-picked coaching dunce Wade Aikman carrying their luggage, after losing to the Lions, being bounced out of a playoff spot?
What happened to the McCoys???
Did anyone notice the QB for the opposite team in State (Hawk?) wear number 12 and I just thought his hairstyle was really similar to JD from what I can see.
The real reason that the McCoys are gone is I read somewhere that the actor who played him don’t want to do season 5 and left, and I guess the writer just don’t feel the need to come up with an explanation for his absence.
I read (I think on tv guide) that when asked about that, Katims said that the McCoys went back to texas after being unable to conquer Dillon.
They at least had passing acknowledgment this episode when Coach was trying to justify returning to the Panthers; he mentioned something along the lines of it being Joe McCoy’s Panthers that kicked him out, and Joe McCoy wasn’t there anymore, so…
I like to imagine that things fell apart after the double-whammy of Katie McCoy separating from her husband and Panthers losing to a team with all of one previous victory on their records. Wouldn’t be surprised if the Easties chased them out of town for all the wrong they did the Panthers, in fact.
Texas forever. *weepy, contented sigh*
I’m going to miss this show for sure. I started crying before the show came on when Directv had the montage of scenes from the various seasons.
I wonder if NBC will cut this to 45 minutes or show it in a longer time slot
That montage was great. I could have watched that go on for hours.
Besides, diminished presence in the finale seems a fitting punishment for a guy who killed 17 people across 10 states, right? …. ?
how killed 17 people? The guy Landry wacked?
Yea I’m trying to figure that out I taught he was wanted in three states for rape?
No, Friday Night Lights, thank YOU!
Amazing finale. Two thoughts on Alan’s review–I don’t think it’s been ambigious, Coach’s feelings for Matt. I think Matt is the son he never had, and he’s always been harder on him because you are harder on the ones you love. I also thought it was telling that they showed all the players with their championship rings, but when we got a glimpse of Julie & Matt, we weren’t shown wedding rings. I like that bit of ambigiuty.
Second, I was fine with the little bit of Landry. We know he’s okay. He went to a good school, got out of Dillon. We can assume he’s thriving there–he sure looks to be his happy go-lucky self. And so that was enough for me. I could go on for a while, but I’ll just end with this–every show should learn a lesson from this finale. You can be great and give the fans what they want. A shame it’s so rare. So thanks to Katims & company–watching this show was a privilage.
Couldn’t agree more. The one good thing about the Julie’s plead to her parents…. the tears in Coach’s eyes. Maybe he realized that Matt is the best thing for Julie and having Matt in his own life wasn’t bad. Though, I was shocked at his reaction when Matt showed up to see Julie in the beginning.
where can i watch this online? megavideo? i missed it :((((
Yes it was a weepfest over here.
One thing:
The cut from 63-yard bomb to practice catch felt a little Sopranos-esque to me, and in that moment I was like okay, fine, we’ll never know. Then I saw the ring on Vince’s hand (I think?) and almost jumped for joy.
Wonderful storytelling. Incredibly well done. What a gift, and we shan’t see its like again soon. (See Terriers)
It was perfect, I thought I had spoiled the ending for myself with them winning state and even I was reeling when I thought they lost.
I loved every scene (outside of Julie’s). Does anyone else tear hair out listening to a 18 year old who just had an affair with a TA and crashed a car in order to avoid facing her problems try and get off saying she is mature and should be trusted? I know that’s Julie’s character in a nut shell but it detracted from the perfection.
My thoughts EXACTLY. The married TA affair and her ensuing insane, infantile behavior was just months before and now her parents are supposed to bow to her good judgment?
The moment that really got me was when coach went up to Vince before the game and told him how proud he was. Great finale. Thought it was a little heavy on big relationship moments, but understand the need for break-neck story telling. Kyle Chander and Connie Britton deserve Emmys more than anyone ever.
I don’t have much to add that you haven’t hit over the past five-and-a-half years, Alan, but I’d like to thank you for all time time/effort/blood/sweat/tears you’ve put into making “Friday Night Lights” even more enjoyable. Thank you, oh so very much.
Best series finale I’ve seen. I cried through the whole thing. Extremely bummed that there’s a Street version of that last scene at Tim’s place we didn’t see. That would have made it perfect. I thought Billy was Street at first and it made it all feel complete. The cast was excellent and I have so many favorite moments.
I will miss this show.
Jess is working for the Oakland Raiders!? Al Davis really has lost it.
Seriously though, who thought that team was Oakland at first glance?
I think it is better that Street and Tim was left out. Their scene in season 3 was a perfect ending for the pair, we know where they stand.
I thought it was the Raiders for a second, too. And I thought we were going to be seeing Smash in an NFL training camp because I had no other explanation as to why they were showing the Raiders.
I thought the exact same thing as Wheat. Figured Smash got drafted.
I thought it was Smash too. They showed a running back with dreads darting through the hole and for a minute there I thought that Smash had grown dreads.
I’m pretty sure this was one of the their relatively rare shout-outs to the original book which somewhat inspired the series. I’m pretty sure Dallas Carter was the team that beat Odessa Permian in the semis, and I seem to recall some comparisons to the Raiders. It’s been a while since I read the book though.
Great acting by Kyle Chandler during the state game. I don’t remember any frames where he was jumping or yelling, just this calm accepting face. His face showed a guy enjoying his last game with a team he loved, knowing that whatever the outcome he’s already gotten everything he needs outta the guys.
Loved it. Great finale, and man I will miss that show.
It was a good example for most of the show’s run: Even the stuff I didn’t like (like Matt / Julie getting married) worked because it forced the characters to reflect on their lives, and in the end it was Coachs own speech about marriage and compromise that made him give up the job in Dillon.
If it wasn’t the finale and I wouldn’t be so happy/sad about it, I would complain about the ending to that game. A 60 yard Hail Mary Pass, 3 seconds before time expires? Really? Again? But the way they shot it, it was perfect, and i won’t complain. In not showing how that play ended (could have been a Pass Interference call at the 1 yard line for all we know), this moment was special and not cheesy. I’ll miss that show.
Great finale but no appearance from the SMASH left me a bit disappointed :(
There was a five minute interview with most of the cast (individually) afterwards and they had the clip of Smash telling his mom he’d made it into college. It suddenly got real dusty in my living room just watching that 10 second clip.
Great finale. Great Review. This show will be missed.
I was kind of shocked that Jess was involved in my two favorite moments of the finale. Overall I think her character kind of got the shaft this season.
First was her scene with Coach Taylor when she tells him that her time with the Lions was the best time of her life…which actually seemed a little forced to me. But Coach’s “I think it might be mine too.” response totally got me.
Second was the Jess and Vince scene. Maybe unnecessary (they pretty much covered Vince’s feeling last week) but perfectly executed. Jess remaining stoic and waiting to tell Vince about the move (you can’t shake up the QB before the big game) and then the cut to the tear running down her cheek as Vince kisses her. Perfect.
Great finale. A little disappointed with all the perfect endings, but hey, for a show that has had so many, it was good.
I think my favorite part was actually Tyra. She has become what Mrs Coach knew she could become, and now knows she controls her future.
The Julie ending was perfect. She’s a mess. A bit of the imperfection in the Coach/Mrs Coach perfect relationship. But at least we know 7 is doomed to a life of always being dumped on. I mean really, can anyone imaging being married to Julie Taylor?
At least as Julie gets older, it will be increasingly difficult (by shear mathematical definition) for her to have flings with older guys. By the time she’s in her 90s, she’ll probably be entirely over older men.
I thought it had a lot of great moments. I was a little frustrated with the Taylor’s at first. I thought it was a bit dramatic but they brought it back into character for me by the end.
Yes, they wrapped up everyone’s storyline with a positive spin but honesty I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I cried pretty much through the whole thing knowing this was the end.
this is such a petty complaint for such a great show but the size of vince’s state championship ring was laughable, it almost made me think that they didn’t win their final game.
regardless, great show and A+ send out by the fnl crew.
hereâ€™s this feeling again. so sad and cant let go.
after LOST ends, and now FNL.
it took me a long time to let go of LOST, and now iâ€™m sure it will be the same with FNL.
â€œGive all of us gathered here tonight, the strenght to remember that LIFE IS SO VERY FRAGILE. We are all vulnerable, And we will all, at some point in our livesâ€¦ fall. WE WILL ALL FALL.
We must carry this in our heartsâ€¦that WHAT WE HAVE IS SPECIAL.That it can be taken from usâ€¦and that when it is taken from us,we will be tested.We will be tested to our very souls. WE WILL NOW ALL BE TESTED.
It is these times-
it is this pain-
that allows us to look inside ourselves. â€ â€“ COACH TAYLOR
CLEAR EYESâ€¦FULL HEARTSâ€¦CANT LOSEâ€¦
“Let’s go home”- the last words of the show, same as The Wire…
Before the final game I thought for sure they would win, but than when the ball in the air turned into the ball in Philly, I smiled.
I thought leaving the result in question would of been great. Saying, “Who cares? This show wasn’t really about football.”
Than when we saw the rings and banners, I just shrugged. Would of been a cool discussion for years.
Overall thought it was a great ending.
The whole game, I was surprised at how little I cared whether they won or lost. But for the reasons you mention, they had to win. If coach was staying and there was an East Dillon, they would have lost. I would have liked to see Coach Taylor telling Buddy no. I’ll probably miss this show more than I miss any other show.
I think you’re being a little over the top in your hate for the boosters. If one team had to go, 100 times out of 100, you keep the Panthers. It’s not nice and it’s not fair, but you keep the Yankees and ditch the Marlins, even if the Marlins just won the WS. Unless of course, you’re assuming the boosters somehow managed to get East Dillon defunded just to create a “superteam.” Then hate on.
okay – I’m coming to the party SUPER late as I just finished watching the series on re-runs – but I do not understand the, “killed 17 people across 10 states” thing…anyone still following this thread that can help? Is it a Breaking Bad allusion?
It’s an allusion to FNL you potato. Because Landry killed Tyra’s almost-rapist back in season 2 and the way that whole subplot was handled people started joking about that death being only one of many at the hands of Landry
I thought that was a wonderful finale, to me it felt true to what the show has been about and I’m going to miss it.
Its hard to pick out favourite moments and scenes as the episode was full of them. But I loved Landry and Matt’s scene because, as was the intention, it really brought home how far everything has come for them (and Dillon). “Texas Forever” gave me goosebumps, as did the whole of the State Championship scenes from the moment they arrived at the Cotton Bowl right through to Vince’s pass in mid-air. It was all so beautifully shot and acted, and a fitting epitath to the Lions and Dillon football.
And though many more great moments are currently coming back to me I’ll end it with Coach coming to see Tami and Gracie Belle. It was the resolution to that storyline I was so hoping for, and they did it better than I could ever have imagined.
Forget Tinker…Billy, Buddy, and Mindy were all technically guest stars but had infinitely more face time on camera than Hastings. Still, his presence as a supporting player didn’t hurt, and he had some especially good moments in “Kingdom” on the road trip.
Yes, exactly. If Grey Damon’s name hadn’t been in the opening credits, there wouldn’t have been many “why is Hastings here?” questions. It’s always nice to know a few players beyond the QB and RB. The character himself wasn’t a distraction; his contract status just seemed odd.
Fantastic finale. Couldn’t have hoped for much more.
Interestingly, my sister actually was engaged to her boyfriend at 18 (with her fiance being 19). I remember being shocked that they were engaged that early, but I wasn’t shocked that they got engaged. Luckily, just like Julie and Matt, it was more of a commitment to being married in a few years, and not immediately.
The one thing that I haven’t seen mentioned yet is how much Vince’s life sucks from a few standpoints. Sure, he’s a star QB who wears his State Championship ring at practice, has a ton of money behind him, and presumably is receiving a billion scholarship offers. But at the same time, I don’t see any way that O turned his life around, Jess is off in Dallas and looks pretty happy, and Coach is wearing green in Philly. Without either of his “fathers” or his girlfriend (and really best friend), how happy could Vince really be. Not only that, but who is managing Vince’s college situation? The new coach? Is Coach helping out from afar? I don’t know the answers, I just found myself thinking about this after the show.
If nothing else, he still has some of his friends on the team. If Tink’s still there, you can bet some of his other buddies are still around, too.
I just don’t understand why this show didn’t take off. Football, hot girls, cool guys, great writing, great acting. What more can you ask for?
didn’t this show originally air on friday nights? that doesn’t help.
Actually, it originally aired on Tuesdays, then (I think) Wednesdays for a while. Then NBC moved it to Fridays when they decided that not airing a show with “Friday” in the title on Fridays was confusing people. (And also when they recognized that the show’s audience was never going to be especially large.)
That is how it’s done. Honestly, I went into this episode not wanting Matt and Julie to get engaged/married (it’s just obvious that they’re going to someday; we don’t need to see it when they’re 19 years old) and never wanting the Taylors to move from Dillon (sure Philly’s better for them, but what about the Dillon kids who are still stuck there with the crazy boosters and their hard-knock lives?); but as I sat and watched these things unfold I couldn’t help but feel like it was actually perfect. Matt proposing outside the Alamo Freeze; Eric rushing to Tami in the mall; the new teams practicing on different sides of the country. So for the show to give me things I didn’t want and actually make me feel good about them, that is amazing.
Also, I just love the contrast between Matt trying to tell Eric how he feels about Julie, and Luke walking up to Becky with her mother sitting right there and just laying it right out (and then turning to her mother: “Hi, nice to meet you”). Even with the both of them being sweet, polite boys with horrible luck, Luke is actually kind of the anti-Matt.
I had a really hard time getting through this ep. I had a lump in my throat from the opening montage on – just seeing all of these great moments and characters that I have loved so much. I even did a little clap of joy when they showed Smash and Mama Smash in the montage. I kept rewinding because I thought I missed something or I wanted to make sure I heard every piece of dialogue correctly, but mainly I think it was because I couldn’t bear to let it go.
It really just felt pitch-perfect. I felt a little cheated at not seeing the outcome of the game, but I quickly forgot about that during the epilogue, when I saw Vince with his ring on, and then Luke, and then the banner coming down (and, as has been pointed out, we’ve already seen a team win State (S1) and these Lions celebrate after a big season-ending win (S4), so another celebration would have been superfluous).
I think Coach made absolutely the right decision to agree to go to PA and let Tami follow her dream (after all, this was a natural breaking point for him – he had done all he could do at East Dillon, and now the program was being shut down and he would have to deal with the snakes at West Dillon again), but I loved how it took him lecturing Matt and Julie about how hard marriage was and how it required compromise for him to realize what he needed to do. Very realistic, as well as being true to the relationship that had been portrayed for all 5 seasons.
I loved seeing Vince QB’ing the “Superteam” and seemingly being all about business (like he promised Coach he would be) but loved even more that Tinker was there as well. I loved that Jess got to coach (or manage or whatever) at her new high school in Dallas. I loved that Matt proposed to Julie on a sidewalk in front of the Alamo-Freeze – so typically awkward Saracen. I even loved that Lance got a little scene with Matt, and it was just like old times. I loved that Tyra is such a strong, self-confident, and grounded person now – essentially, that she has become everything Tami thought she could be way back in S3 – and also that she and Tim acknowledge that they have such a connection, but also have very different goals in life that may or may not intersect. But most of all, I loved how happy Tami looked at her college job, and how in his moment Eric was at the end – he looked refreshed and recharged, and back in his element as a “molder of men” (as Billy so eloquently put it earlier in the season).
What a great show. I will miss it terribly.
I’m gonna sorely miss this show. Kinda in the denial stage right now that this show is truly over.
As a resident of Philly, I feel in some strange way proud that Coach and Mrs. Coach ended up in these parts. Because the characters in this show felt so real and honest, I’ve become attached to them as if they were real people. So hopefully, I’ll see Coach around these parts at some high school game, cuz FNL got me so freakin invested in his life (and others).
In addition to “Let’s go home” being the last words of The Wire and FNL, I think it’s funny that both shows also had two gay characters (Rawls and Stan) that were revealed to be gay as passing glances instead of dedicated storylines.
Have to agree with you Alan, the part that made me laugh the hardest was Tim saying “I will never do anything illegal again in my life” while simultaneously opening a beer on his land.
You will be truly truly missed FNL.
I live less than a mile from the stadium where they filmed the “Pioneers” scenes. If you had told me five years ago that the Taylors would end up in my neighborhood I would never have believed you.
I don’t know if this was the best show ever, but it was the best acted show ever.
Mike – Where were the “Pioneers” scenes shot? I grew up there and just got back from a trip and those scenes had the feel of the Philadelphia suburbs for sure.
A small moment in the “Eight months later…” part got me – Matt and Julie are smartly dressed, in black, and I had an awful moment there when I thought they were getting ready for Grandma Saracen’s funeral… Then I realized they were in Chicago, and then Matt had this goofy grin on his face, so I promptly forgot this…
But I still wonder if anyone had that thought?
On a personal note, it’s a testament to the show’s quality that I, a French girl who’s never had even the remote interest for or knowledge about (American) football, got hooked for 5 seasons… I’ve tried to convert friends but it’s such a hard sell. I’ll try the “watch the pilot and if you don’t like it, gimme back the DVDs”…
FNL, you’ll be sorely, sorely missed. I’ll force myself to sit through Off the Map in the hope of getting a glimpse of Zach Gilford’s genius acting chops.
I have tried to watch Off the Map and it is not really that good. I really like Parenthood and it makes sense as the writers of FNL are now writing that show. Michael Jordan has a steady part and Lyla (not sure her real name…Minika or something) appears once in awhile. Highly recommend Zach Gilford move to Parenthood.
Beautiful finish to a terrific but under-appreciated series. Never seen so many teary-eyed actors. Wonder how much of it was acting vs. just raw emotion from the realization that these were their final scenes together? Gorgeous cinematography on the hail mary pass that dissolved into Mr Coach’s new football life. Didn’t feel cheated that J-Street was cut out of the house construction scene. Wasn’t it a metaphor for how all of the characters on the show were in the process of re-building their lives? My only nitpicking: the finale was a little too tidy. What became of Matt’s mom, who, I thought, was tending to Grandma? I really expected an East Dillon loss in State (their luck should have run out with Landry’s improbable field goal to win the championship in season 4). Also thought Vince’s dad might redeem himself through a heroic act–like sacrificing his own life to save Vince’s mom (save her from the thug dad beat up to stop him from shaking down Vince; didn’t it seem like he’d return to exact revenge?). FNL is one of the few TV series I have on DVD that I’ll actually go back and watch again. NBC owes FNL some decent promotion for its final season.
They did not win the championship S4. They beat West Dillon and prevented West Dillon from going to the playoffs.
Matt’s mom moved to New Orleans to open a restaurant, but then moved to NY and threw a Sazerac in Alan Richman’s face and then worked for Eric Rippert and David Chang. Her arc was a little confusing.
I love this show. It was a great finale that did not disappoint and was very well conceived and executed (a rarity as these things go). I will sincerely miss having new episodes of FNL to look forward to.
Alan, your wonderful reviews of the episodes were an integral part of the experience. Thank you.
It is mind-boggling that there are so few TV shows anywhere near the quality of FNL. I understand, that even for a high-rated show, after five years things can fizzle due to burn out, etc. But this show was just as good as it was the first season up to the last episode.
So why aren’t there more shows like this one?
I heard Peter Berg was going to do a US version of Prime Suspect, one of the best TV series ever. So I’m hoping it isn’t like a Shameless carbon copy and brings us something compelling.
The only other show I look forward to watching now is Episodes —- and I usually don’t do well with sit-coms. There are lots of decent shows out there that I watch, but none of them make me turn my laptop off and give my complete attention like FNL.
I can’t add anything more to the outpouring of emotions here because…well, it was perfect, and like the Taylor marriage, this show was perfect even with its imperfections. Truly a remarkable piece of television, and I’m devastated that we have to leave Dillon but so happy that I’ve been here for the ride. I don’t know that I’ve ever responded so emotionally and so fully to a television show, and the finale just wrecked me, but in the best possible ways, as others have said.
One of the bits I loved — and tell me if I’m wrong — was the scene where Eric found Tami in the stands durnig the state game. The hand gesture she made, wasn’t that an homage to the movie? Wasn’t that the sign Britton and Thorton made to each other during state? It may be something Tami and Eric have done before, too, but it seemed like a nice homage to the film and made me want to watch it again.
Just a truly beautiful finale, one that tackled tough questions and issues and put our characters right where they need to be. I’m in awe of what Katims has accomplished, and he can rest easy and proud knowing that no matter what he does from here on out, he has made one of the, if not the, greatest family dramas most of us will ever see. Truly spectacular.
Definitely a callback. As usual, tumblr has a gif: [pics.livejournal.com]
Loved the finale, I think everyone already hit everything I could say. One of the best shows I have seen, and I will watch any new show with any of them on. I hope in 5-10 years we can look back at this show as a catalyst for some fine actors that got their first big start on this show.
Did anyone else see the photo in Entertainment Weekly a few months ago, that showed Riggins and Tyra apparently in a wedding? I think Riggins had a white tux and white cowboy hat on, and Tyra what looked like either a bridesmaid dress or perhaps a wedding gown? I can’t seem to find the photo online. I wonder if that was a “plant” to throw us off, but the whole time I was trying to figure out who was “really” going to get married in the finale.
found the photo:
[image.com.com]
more with Landry, click thru
[www.tv.com]
ok. am i high? was this from last season?
[image.com.com]
Those are all from Mindy and Billy’s wedding in the season 3 finale.
dang. must’ve missed that. Why the heck was EW running photos from season 3?
The one thing that didn’t ring true to me was Cafferty joining the army. I never understood, besides setting up a possible rift between Luke and Vince, how a defensive monster / QB of the defense on a Texas State Championship team didn’t get attention from any colleges besides Podunk State.
I have no coherent thoughts, still tearing up from the finale and recaps and articles. It was perfect.
The first episode I watched was the 11the episode of season 1 in primetime. A friend had watched a marathon of episodes over Christmas who was in Texas and was praising it. So I was curious. Even watching the 11th episode, in the middle of the season, without knowing who these characters were, I was hooked.
I then went on-line and literally watched all of the previous episodes plus the 11th one again within the next 48 hours. Season one is one of the most perfect seasons of television I have ever seen and probably will see.
I rarely watch NBC now, because of how little they wanted to promote this show and got so incensed when Zucker wanted us to let go of this show and was telling everyone to watch 30 Rock and other such. I have never watched 30 Rock because of that, and I’m so glad I have DirecTV, I’ve been able to watch FNL there instead of on NBC. If he hadn’t been so patronizing to us fans who wanted Friday Night Lights to stay on TV, I probably would watch 30 Rock, because it seems like something I’d like.
Anyway, this is about Friday Night Lights. I got a lot of people to watch it just by word of mouth and sharing my season 1 dvds. I just can’t put into words how much I have loved this show, how it is filmed, the characters, their relationships, how it is so much about the heart and spirit of small town USA, even the USA.
Every scene and storyline of this finale is exactly how series finales should be done … recognizing the history of where the show has been, where the characters have been and where the characters are going and will be post-show without going overboard.
Thank You, Friday Night Lights!
Does anyone think the scene in the epilogue with Luke is a nod to Peter Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show” (a classic movie about small town Texas)? Towards the end of this movie Dwayne climbs aboard a bus, like Luke as he heads off for war. While Dwayne leaves with his friend watching on, Luke leaves with Becky, his girlfriend looking on. Despite this difference, the endings seems starkly similar. What do people think?
I am not sure that it has as much to do with the other movie as it has to do with the large % of young men in Texas who join the military. (I live in Texas), particularly small town Texas.
I had the opposite reaction to Coach and Matt S. I think he truly liked the kid and saw him a deeply caring and committed person who would always have Julie’s best interest in heart. His reluctance was Matt’s age and possibly his career choice and Coach may have had an idea that Julie would end up someone with more education and well, from their side of the tracks. Again, all reasonable parent assumptions and expectations and concerns for their kids. It was that, and probably his questions about Julie’s judgment, not his question about Matt Saracen.
I think that of all his players….Matt was the most difficult for him to get close to. He wanted to be that father figure, but Matt was dating his daughter. I think with all of Julie’s selection of boys (Swiss, the school teacher she flirted with and the TA at her college), Coach Taylor should be thrilled Julie is moving to Chicago with Matt. Seriously, the girl is kind of a big red flag!!!! I liked the scene when Julie was talking about trust……that was funny.
I don’t think Saracen ever loved football in the same way Street and Riggs and even Jess do. So that connection wasn’t as immediate.