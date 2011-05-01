‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘Lord Snow’: War stories

A quick review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I know a story about a boy who hated stories…
“Here, a man gets what he earns, when he earns it.” -Uncle Benjen
Though some people have complained that “Game of Thrones” doesn’t depart enough from George R.R. Martin’s books in terms of adapting the material to the different needs of a TV show, “Lord Snow” is the first episode so far (and the only one of the six I’ve seen) to feel explicitly like Benioff and Weiss just took an 80-page section from the book(*) and put it on screen. Where the other episodes build to a significant climax (Jaime throwing Bran off the roof, Ned executing the direwolf), “Lord Snow” just kind of stops, in that way “The Wire” (whose creator always referred to it as “a novel for television”) so often did. Arya’s fencing lesson is a wonderful scene, carried by the joy of Maisie Williams’ performance and the playful, Inigo Montoya-ish quality of her new teacher Syrio, but it’s also such a small, simple thing that you wouldn’t ordinarily expect it to be the note that an episode of dramatic television goes out on.
(*) For the entirety of our discussion of “Winter is Coming,” and for about a half day of our discussion of “The Kingsroad,” y’all did great about not going overboard in discussing the books. Then one person made a comment alluding to something that had yet to be depicted on the show. Then another person saw that first comment and assumed it was okay to do more of the same, and on and on, until people were revealing stuff left and right with the annoyingly inaccurate qualifier “This isn’t a spoiler.” Enough.
As I’ve said, there are plenty of places online to discuss this show in the context of GRRM’s books, discussing at length things that have yet to be depicted this season, things that may not come to pass for many, many seasons of the TV show etc. This is not that place. So now I’m expanding the rule from no discussion of future plot to No discussion of any event, character moment, historical revelation, etc. from the books that has yet to be depicted on the TV show. Period. If you so much as hint about something the TV show has yet to tell us, your comment will be deleted. This is a TV show. It’s a TV show based on a beloved series of books, and I understand the impulse among readers of those books to want to make constant comparisons between what GRRM wrote and how Benioff, Weiss and company are showing it on TV. But it’s a TV show. We’re discussing it as a show. If you want to stay present-tense (for instance, last week a few people noted how the death of the butcher’s boy was revealed in both versions), that’s fine. Beyond that, no. End of story.
But I think I liked the looser, more rambling quality of “Lord Snow,” an episode largely about transitions, fish out of water, and old ghosts.
Ned finally makes his way to King’s Landing and has to settle into his new responsibilities as the king’s hand, and interactions with Robert’s other advisers. Most notable of these – and not just because he’s played by “Wire” alum Aiden Gillen – is Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, the man responsible for keeping the money flowing to indulge Robert’s various appetites. Littlefinger also moonlights as a pimp and has an old crush on Catelyn Stark, and so it’s never clear how much Cat or Ned are supposed to trust him as he offers to help link the assassination attempt on Bran to the Lannister family.
Jon Snow finds himself just out of sorts at the opposite end of Westeros, as he struggles to fit into the Night’s Watch. In Winterfell, he was too common; at the Wall, he’s too much of an aristocrat. He has more training, better manners, better overall breeding than most of the would-be criminals conscripted to serve alongside him, and it’s a problem. Kit Harington did a fine job of showing Jon grapple with the problem, and eventually learning to fit in, and it helped that the transition took place while he was still under the eye of Tyrion Lannister – not only because Peter Dinklage makes everything he touches on this show better, but because these two characters click so well together. And I like the notion that the Wall, for all its downsides (horrible climate, bound to it for life, possibly monsters on the other side), is the one merit-based place in Westeros, where everywhere else in this episode (particularly with Joffrey and Viserys) we see petulant, entitled would-be rulers who feel they’re owed success by the accident of their birth.
And “Lord Snow” was heavy on history, as one character after another paused to tell a tale from long ago. Jaime discusses (with both Ned and then Robert) his killing of the Mad King, and also how that king burned Ned’s father. Old Nan tells Bran a story about the White Walkers we glimpsed at the start of the premiere episode. Robert shares a deglamorized war story from his youth – “They never tell you how they all shit themselves. They don’t put that part in songs.” – and Dany’s guide Jorah Mormont talks a bit about his own fighting lessons, and the father he betrayed as he wound up a fugitive.
I’ve talked before about how heavy on exposition this show is, and “Lord Snow” is particularly big on that. For the most part, though, it works this week, because the stories are being told with such passion, and because there’s still so much I want to know about these people and how they connect to each other.
Keeping in mind, again, that we’re not going to talk about anything from the books that has yet to be revealed on the TV show, what did everybody else think?
I understand a lot of the critics enjoyed Baratheon delivering his story about his first kill with Jaime and the other Kingsguard, but for my money, Syrio and Arya training at the end put a big smile on my face. I also thought the PTSD-like flashback Ned started having was a nice sobering moment on the one thing he seemingly did right as a father.
Also, Ned’s gift doll to Sanda was horribly and hilariously awkward. Man, Sean Bean sells hopeless father well.
PTSD? What is that?
Post traumatic stress
Minor note, the oldest daughter’s name is ‘Sansa’ not Sandra. You didn’t think GRRM would actualy have a normal name with a normal spelling, did you?
Entirely correct Woody, that was a typo. I meant to spell “Sansa.” On that note, I think they’ve actually done a pretty good job (if less noticeable) making her an understandable character much like Cersei.
The fencing scene at the end was great. The fencing instructor reminded me of Ed Romeo from Lights Out, but if Game of Thrones were a weaker show, they would have devoted a whole episode to showcase just him.
I really love the idea of seasons lasting for years. This current summer has lasted for nine years, right?
@Woody – Robert?
The fencing was absolutely delightful. It made me happy for the future of this show.
When Ned starting hearing the clash of swords and had his “PTSD” moment, I thought we were going to get a genuine flashback to Ned’s POV of some of the scenes that were being discussed by Robert and Jaime et al.; then the episode ended :( I didn’t actually like Robert’s story that much (I thought it was a bit generic), but Jaime’s revealed a lot more depth to his character.
Also, adding my love of the fencing scene. The Syrio Forel actor was great, but I’m super impressed by Arya’s actor. She’s like the best child actor I’ve ever seen.
@John: TouchÃ©. The exception that proves the rule I suppose.
Dany sure has domesticated the Khal. Considering her horrific wedding night, they sure look happy now.
Love the humiliation of Danys wanna be king, creepy brother.
New Characters in the council members. one is Cats old friend,it appears…he hides her in a whorehouse til ned comes. There is a story here, for sure, loved ARYA learning to fight…with the exception of Tyroin, the Lannisters are a dreadful lot.
I hate winter, so will really feels it when it commes to this show…
Reply to comment…
This show is playing up an interesting aspect of the Dany/Drogo relationship that I never really got from the books:
Of course, Dany has been reliant on her brother her entire life. He’s horrible, but he’s all she knows. I’ve head people complain about how quickly she’s taken to Drogo, who practically raped her, but from her perspective…hey, at least he’s better than Viserys. Like so many girls (hey, and guys too) who have only been in abusive unhealthy relationships, anything that’s even slightly better will seem like paradise.
Dany’s story is definitely changed from the book more than anyone else. But I think they’re making the right moves…if anything, this version of her makes more sense than the one in the book. I never really liked her before this show started, and I couldn’t wait for her chapters to end so I could get back to the characters I cared about…now she’s definitely one of the more interesting figures.
Viserys kept threatening her with, “You don’t want to wake the dragon, do you?” While that could just be a reference to his temper, it could also be something far creepier.
They did a great job casting Syrio Forel. Loved that last scene. I also really like the look of Castle Black (the fort at the wall).
I feel like Syrio is the first character where they really departed from what he’s supposed to look like. But that’s not important at all. They seem to be making Robert more of a dick than he is in the books as well.
Loved the final scene, the look on Ned’s face during his pseudo-flashback to times of war was pretty chilling. I think they’re doing a fantastic job thus far.
And I should say, I like the performance of the actor who plays Syrio. Captures the character well, if perhaps a little too playful. He’s just short and stocky with a mop instead of thin and bald and sharp looking.
Renly was great too. Small part thus far but I think he gets the character.
I don’t see Robert as a dick so much as someone who just hates his life. He dislikes his children (or at least Joffrey it would seem), he does not love his wife, and other than the perks of drinking and whoring doesn’t want to be King.
His wanting to retell war stories smacks of a man who just wanted to live and die on the battlefield. Suddenly, there are no more battles and he doesn’t know what to do.
He probably prefers the war stories to admitting Joffrey doesn’t look much like him at all (unless just that’s a casting thing–I haven’t read the books, so I don’t know anything about anything to do with them and am strictly speculating here).
Well, if Joffrey isn’t Robert’s, it’s more than safe to assume it’s a result of Ceresi having sex with her brother Jamie. Those Lanisters sure are close.
According to Ceresi she birthed her first child and lost it during pregnancy.
You know, I think Robert is pretty much the same as in the books. But there we see him almost purely through Ned’s POV and because Ned loves him as a brother it makes him seem less of a dick.
I agree with Zach that he just hates his life, but he’s still being extremely irresponsible. He’s not even trying to do his job as king.
Fantastic, I think the episodes are getting better. As a book reader, I like that they’re doing much of the exposition in entirely new scenes. It makes for a less predictable watch for us. Now, this is not a spoiler, but…just kidding.
While Emilia Clarke is playing the heck out of Dany, I felt a bit jarred by her time today. While I know they laid the foundation for her embracing the Dothraki way, it seemed like she just went from not wanting any part of it to fulling embracing it, including her husband. In the span of 3 episodes she want from being essentially a slave who was (seemingly) raped on her wedding night to laying lovingly with that same man.
Honestly, if they had framed her relationship differently with Khal Drago from the beginning, more like it is in the books, I don’t think I would have been as jarred. Here, though, it just stuck out to me.
I really agree. Dany’s journey in the books was much more gradual and fluid, and Khal Drogo was given a bit more depth earlier on as well. I don’t know how this isn’t jarring to those who are watching the series not having read the first book.
I don’t find Dany”s transition any more jarring than any other journey that’s been depicted so far. It helps to keep in mind that time moves quickly while we’re only being shown snippets of these characters’ journeys. Moving from A to B in “only” 3 episodes may seem fast, but it’s been *months* in that world.
I’m finding it odd that the two Dothraki characters in the scene with Mormont have more personality after just one episode than Drogo has after three. I hope the show gives him one soon, to help explain Dany’s apparent affection for him. Otherwise, it would seem like it’s just all about the sex and power she derives from him. I hope not.
They’ve really changed the nature of her coming of age in relation to her brother. Having it not be Dany who orders her brother to walk really ribbed her character of one of her Big Emotional Turning Points. But since they’ve really cut back on Viserys’ abusive behavior towards her in this version, I guess having her take his horse wouldn’t make sense. I just felt deprived.
Dany’s transition is fast, but they just don’t have the time to drag it out the beginning. There are far more important plot points to get to with Dany that must happen this season. If this show were 90 minutes instead of 60, it could be fleshed out a little more, but since these stories are so richly packed they cannot afford to waste a second. Personally, I love the way they’ve presented Dany so far and am looking forward to some of the stuff that will come later.
I don’t think Dany’s domesticated Drogo as much as embraced her new role and taken control of it. Serves her bro right for pimping her out like that, too. BTW, who was the guy who took the bro’s horse and told him he had to walk?
I’m loving watching Arya and Jon Snow, and of course, Tyrion. I hope Tyrion didn’t have anything to do with the failed hit on Bran and that Jaime’s simply trying to throw off the scent from himself, but I can see where he’d protect his kin because of who they all are, even if he doesn’t agree with what they all are.
If I had to guess probably a guard of Dany’s. She is the Khaleesi, so I’m sure she she has her own guards.
The Khal has three Bloodriders, and I think this one is Rakharo. They live and die for the Khal, and of course, his Khaleesi.
In the book, it was Dany who commanded that Viserys walk. For the Dothraki, it’s the ultimate insult/emasculation – A man without a horse is no man at all. Interesting that the show’s creators chose to have one of the Bloodrider’s proclaim this.
I don’t think Tyrion did it. If he had something to do with the attempt, the dagger would not be one with valyrian steel and dragonboon pommel which Petyr claimed to give to him. He knows better than that.
Worth noting when comparing the books to the show – the book is written from the perspective of 8 characters (Ned, Cat, Snow, Bran, the daughters, Tyrion, and Danys). Each chapter of the book is told exclusively from their perspective. So anytime you see a scene that does not involve one of those characters is it either (a) something a character later learns happens, but is revealed later in the narrative; or (b) is made up for the television series to help shape the other characters or move the plot along.
With that in mind, this episode had a lot of those scenes that seem to fall into both categories.
YES! For as much as I get Alan’s comment starting the review, I have to disagree. This episode has more new scenes not from the book than any other ep so far…
The scene between Cercei and Jaime happens in the book, but it is told in flashback much later on and is almost word for word as it was on screen. I think they are trying to make her a little more likable in the show so they revealed it earlier. That was the only thing that felt out of place, though I thought Renly would be portrayed with more presence than he was. even though Syrio looks different than I had pictured, he captured the essence of the character well.
Also, where are the direwolves! I realize Lady is dead and Arya scared Nymeria away, but Rob, Bran, and Jon all have their direwolves still. I’m sure animals are not easy to work with, but I hope their roles aren’t being diminished.
I never thought that Aiden Gillen could play someone that is even more corrupt than Carceti, but it certainly looks like Littlefinger will be someone not to trust.
I really enjoyed all of the character scenes in this episode. I thought the scene with Cersei and Joffrey was great. It was chilling, but a very revealing about how Cersei views power. Her Joffrey will get to make up truth to fit what he wants. The way she described Joffrey as a great warrior who had slain the direwolf was just a fascinating look at that world view. Great mother/son dynamic.
Ah, Lena Headey, teaching yet another teenaged son how to be a leader. Of course Cersei is like the evil Sarah Conner but boy did that scene bring back memories.
Aaaah it just took me over an hour to realize it was the priest from Sons of Anarchy talking to Tyrion at the Wall. That was driving me crazy! I’m glad I recognized Carcetti quickly.
Thank you!! That was bugging me too. LOL.
I thought it was a great last scene, which rode on the last shot of Ned’s face. pride, and the realization of what he did- give his daughter the means to kill the prince. I thought it was brilliant.
Don’t really think that was it. I think he was thinking of all the violence he’s seen in his life and flashing back to it a little/thinking about the lifestyle he’s just introduced his daughter to. Guy lost his whole family to war.
I’m going to have to agree with Jim on this one. Arya just thinks she’s having fun, but Ned knows the harsh realities of life and the dangers that may come.
I think the pride and sadness has to do with Arya first being a brave girl who speaks her mind and fights for her beliefs, but b/c of that will one day have to maybe defend her life against the queen and the prince. B/c you know the queen will want to kill her as much as she wanted Bran killed.
Every single scene with Arya just puts a big damn grin on my face. It’s been said many times, but in my opinion could be said more, that girl that they found is just perfect.
This show is so well-made that I thought Littlefinger’s lone about the Starks being quick to anger stuck out. His ideas about Ned were not hard to grasp, so, no more lines like that, please.
Line of the night “war is easier than daughters”
Also, I almost didn’t recognize Carcetti. Figures that he owns a whorehouse.
Can’t Weta lend them Massive for a couple khalasar shots, it feels more like The Dirty Dozen than The Golden Horde
My wife (who had not read any of the books at episode 1) finally caved in and started book 1 just to get a better grasp on the web of characters and background so as to better enjoy each episode. She says now it’s like night and day in terms of understanding (at the expense of knowing plot developments). I am really enjoying this adaptation, but I imagine it would be a ton of work to keep everything straight for people who haven’t read a single page.
I want to say it was the Ryans’ TV podcast where I heard that “Camelot” actually has a larger budget than “GoT.” That floored me.
Maybe they’ll have a pop-up video bonus feature on the DVD to help us keep track of all of the characters. :)
If you have HBO and use HBO GO they actually do have an interactive viewer mode you can active while watching GOT that does a lot of “side history” pop ups.
I haven’t found it hard to keep up. If they don’t tell you someone’s name they aren’t important right now.
Did they change the way they are pronouncing Arya’s name? In the last two episodes, it sounded like “a-ri-a” but in this episode, around the breakfast table, it sounded like “ar-ya.” Anyone else hear that or am I crazy?
I am curious as well about the direwolves. Where is Jon Snow’s? We haven’t even seen it since the pilot.
Maybe they had trouble finding wolves/dogs for close ups. Either way, in episode 2, they show jon’s wolf from afar in the camp scene just before they zoom in to jon / tyrion talking by the fireside. It lasts for about 3 seconds, check it out.
I always read it as a-ri-ah in the books. They’ve been pronouncing it as ar-ya all series, noticed it right away because of my previous assumption.
I heard Ar-Ya too. I am listening to the ausiobook version and it is clearly Ar-ee-ah there
Yakov Smirnoff is apparently teaching Arya how to fight. ” In Westeros, sword wields you!”
Pretty much all I though during this episode was “wow, they’re being really faithful to the book, and it’s awesome!” And it’s not a literal bore, but exciting, not only because the source material is exciting, but because they change teeny little things here and there that deepen the characters from the book. A great job so far; this is how adaptation should be done.
I haven’t read any of the books, which is turning out to be a good thing for me at this point – I usually detest beloved books that are rendered to film. I’ll likely read these after the series concludes the current run.
I’m enjoying the series very much, both for the story and for the look of it all. Well done with the casting of all; I think I’m a wee bit smitten with Peter Dinklage for the wonderfully unique quality that he always gives to his characters, so many shadings. These episodes have been a pleasure to watch.
Glad to hear that. I’m enjoying it but as someone who has read all the books I can’t look at it without thinking of the books, much as I try. I hope it brings in new fans.
I want to know more about Benjen. Did he end up at the Wall simply because, as Ned said last episode, “Starks have been defending the Wall for thousands (or was it hundreds?) of years”, and since Brandon was dead and Ned was older, and thus the heir to Winterfell, the Wall duty fell to Benjen whether he chose it or not? He seems such a melancholy character, there’s got to be a story there.
The one thing I had trouble with this episode is that Robert has been king for what, 17 years or so? I can’t buy that he’d never had that “Who was your first kill?” conversation with the KingsGuard knights (who’ve been with him that whole time) before. It just seemed way too contrived.
I don’t trust Littlefinger one tiny bit and was yelling at my TV for Ned and Catelyn not to put their faith in him. Did anyone catch whether Littlefinger is his actual surname or just a nickname? If a nick name, I’d like to learn how he got it – it kept bringing to mind Chicago mayor-elect Rahm Emanuel and his Arby’s mishap!
Littlefinger is a nickname, his real name is Lord Petyr Baelish, the nickname comes from where his family comes from, one of the Fingers.
Well, that and the fact that he had a couple lopped off (as I believe he demonstrated). I’m pretty sure if you go back and listen to the dialogue, he also gives you a hint as to how (but I’m a book reader, so I’m not going to trust my memory after only one viewing and delve into potential spoiler territory).
I don’t remember specifically about Benjen but feel that the destiny of sons of Winterfell is similar to gentry in England of the past – the oldest is the heir (Ned’s older brother who died), the next goes into the military (Ned) and the youngest goes into the clergy, which I guess the Wall would stand in for, especially considering the vow of celibacy the Night’s Watch takes. They all have their roles to play, regardless of their personal preference. Again, don’t remember that specifically but I think it’s a fair speculation.
I didn’t have a problem with King Robert’s first kill conversation with the KingsGuards for a couple of reasons. First, there is a scarcity of entertainment options in Westeros, so repeating stories doesn’t seem so farfetched. I know my buddies and I are always rehashing the glory days. Second he was drunk, which is when these rehashes tend to be more frequent. And third, he was most definitely toying with Jaime Lassiter, who he obviously despises and who he may suspect has an unhealthy relationship with his wife.
Its just from where he came from. His fingers where not lopped off, you are thinking of someone else ( i hope thats not a spoiler).
barristan? yeah, I can see never having that convo with him before. Man’s a stiff. Moreso than Ned.
u never told stories hundreds of times???
Maisie Williams has completely nailed Arya. I can’t say enough good things about how well she plays her.
I do worry about whether this show is moving through events too fast, without giving the context some of these characters need. I hope it’s just me.
It seems like all the children of the Queen are her brother’s children. I am thinking the first child she lost was the king’s only true child and she lost it on purpose. I hate that they are trying to turn the attempted murder of Bran on Tyrion. I think he is only one who has a good feeling for the Starks and understands the deep corruption in his own family. I also want to see more of the Direwolves. We know Arya’s wolf is not far enough away it will not show up again when needed. And the fact there was a wolf for Jon was wonderful.
I think the lack of direwolves is a cost issue. The size of the wolves requires special effects and if they are not integral to the story they will not be shown.
The episode as a whole wasn’t as memorable as the first two, but it was still quite entertaining. The training between Arya and Syrio was a highlight. Tyrion and Benjen had some good scenes at the Wall, but I thought Jon’s scenes were a little rushed. I also enjoyed Jaime’s scenes with Ned and with Robert and Barristan.
As much as I want Dany’s transformation from what seemed like extreme slow-wittedness in the first episode to badass, the speed of that arc is much faster than I find believable.
Does anyone know why they did not have Dany issue the order that her brother walk instead of ride? In the book this seemed like an important step as she begins to test her power and authority, as well as illustrating her understanding of the culture of her husband’s people (for Dothrakis, a man who doesn’t ride has the lowest status). I don’t know what was gained by having another character give the order that Viserys walk?
I would guess that ir’s something to do with the context. In the book she gives the order but we as the reader are made aware of the cultural significance of the punishment pretty quickly (as a sign of shame – only the lowliest Dothraki would walk instead of ride a horse). In the book it seems more of an exertion of her newly growing power as Khaleesi but she’s also panicked about what might happen next (“waking the dragon” ie Viserys’s wrath). In the series, I think they’re trying to balance the lack of additional context (like we get in the book) with the aim of developing her character faithfully. So instead of concentrating on her displaying her growing authority (which she does a little by getting people to stop), they use the scene as a way to show how she’s becoming assimilated into the Dothraki & Viserys is not. When the blood rider and her handmaiden come and disrupt her brother’s anger, and siggest the punishment, they’re aligning themselves with Dany and making it really clear that her authority is growing, and that the Dothraki are merely putting up with Viserys, if not actively despising him (plus there’s a bit of a revenge here, as I’m sure Viserys’s scorn for the Dothraki can’t be going unnoticed by the Dothraki….
I actually think this episode departed more from the books than either of the first two. Not only did we have a substantial amount of added scenes, but the order of events was also rearranged, and I don’t think they had done that before. It’s all happening at the same time, so it doesn’t really matter what order we see the scenes in, but they’re really taking a lot of care to change the material as needed for the demands of the show. I thought the final scene was the perfect way to end the episode. We don’t need a cliffhanger every single time.
Something that intrigued me about this episode was that Jorah Mormont mentions the ‘father he shamed’. I wonder how many non-book-readers realised that the head of the Night’s Watch, the guy who asks Tyrion for help, was Jorah’s father? Tyrion calls him ‘Lord Mormont’ earlier but I guess it’s easy to miss amongst all the other info flying around.
Damn, I completely missed that — thanks!
Probably everybody. But does it matter?
One non-reader noticed. I felt proud of her!
I think you missed the implication of that final look on Ned’s face. It was very much a “what have I done?” as you could tell he was picturing his little girl being run through with a sword. He accused her of just playing, but he opened the door for her to a life of violence. I thought it was an effective final shot.
I am really enjoying this show, but the passage of time confuses me. Are these long journeys? How did the wolves go from puppies to adolesent dogs in an episode. Danni’s pregancy seems further along than the time shown would allow.
There were months between the finding of the pups to being grown up dire wolves, remarked by Catelyn about how they have grown. Similarly, Danni would be married for a few months now since episode 1 hence being over 2 months pregnant (conceivably early on in her marriage)
You mention other sites that discuss the episodes in the backdrop of the books, care to share links to some of them? I’m interested in getting both views! (and keeping the latter off of here)
Try towerofthehand.com. I referred there a lot when I was reading through the books. However, I found most of the posts there (and probably elsewhere on other fan sites) to be too much “they missed this from the books”.
Television Without Pity and westeros.org also have GoT forums with different threads for readers and non-readers. Both require registration to comment. The blog winter-is-coming.net puts up two posts per episode, one for readers and one for non-readers. No registration required.
To my eye, the scenes from the book felt very color-by-numbers, while the ones that were inventions for the show seemed to flow a little smoother. I was wondering if those of you who haven’t read the books could tell the difference?
It’s funny: I, who have read the books each 5 times, am jarred a bit (but not put off) by the additions and changes. But my partner, who I’m watching with and who has never read a word of the books, keeps finding certain lines “rich” and then saying to me: “That must be straight from the book!” (it never is). Or: “This whole scene smacks completely of something ripped off the page of a book!” (it’s always an invented scene when he says that). Or “There are some great one-liners in this books” (for the record, he always says this when it’s something like Ned’s “War is easier than daughters.”) I am enjoying the scenes that diverge form the books and seem to be trying to compact and syncretize a great lot of information. This is, of course, a necessary move and I agree with you that it’s being done very deftly by the producers.
So far, I’ve agreed with everything you’ve said in these reviews. I never heard of the books before the show, so I’ve been flying totally blind. I also enjoyed “Lord Snow” more than any other episode because it had more of a flow — and seemed less about shocking and/or jolting us out of our chairs. I felt more involved in the story, which is what I personally enjoy about sagas like this.
I liked the this weeks episode alot I never read the books and when Tyrion goes back to see that bran kid for Jon Snow he is going to get in alot of trouble for that dagger and I bet its all a set but by those incest ppl
I thought “Lord Snow” was the best of the first three episodes so far. Yes, I’ve read all the books multiple times, but this episode was like the Dude’s rug: “It really tied the room together.”
I really enjoyed Jon’s scenes at the wall. Watching him go from this angry guy who is beating all the other recruits because he’s actually had the privilege to learn how to fight to teaching those guys didn’t feel rushed even though it all happened within one episode. Jon’s my favorite character in the series so far. It kind of sucks that every time he has a question the response is “we’ll talk about it later,” first from Ned when they part ways and now Benjen when he refuses to let Jon come with him on the ranging (?).
By the way, Benjen is such a cool character and I really like the minor changes they’ve made from book to TV for him.
Sad to see Tyrion leaving Jon as the two seemed to become pretty good pals. With the revelation that the dagger belonged to Tyrion, the next episodes should be interesting as he makes his way back to King’s Landing.
I liked the scene where Jorah is chatting with one of the Dothraki. Also liked seeing the handmaid sort of stand up to the Dothraki and insist that Dany get something to eat other than horse. I like both of these Dothraki characters.
Cersei/Joffrey scene was my least favorite. Cersei must really be demented to not see what a little monster she’s created.
I liked the scene with Robert making fun of Lancel Lannister, lol. He said something along the lines that Lancel’s parents must’ve had a stutter to name him Lancel, lol. Also liked his chat with Jaime. Speaking of which, the Jaime/Ned conversation was interesting too. I don’t think either of these happened in the book, but they felt right.
The final scene gave me an uneasy feeling. I think it was the music and the look on Ned’s face of utter dispaid as we zoom in on him. I didn’t notice when I watched but I read somewhere that the sounds of the wooden swords banging together changed to steel swords clashing together in Ned’s mind. I’ll have to watch that scene again.