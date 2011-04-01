‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – ‘The Song Beneath the Song’: How to save a life

Haven’t written about “Grey’s Anatomy” in a while, but last night’s “musical event” (as opposed to the just-plain “musical” that other shows like “Buffy” and “Chicago Hope” have done in the past) seems eminently discuss-able. A review coming up just as soon as I buckle my seat belt…
The reactions to “The Song Beneath the Song” that I saw on Twitter last night seemed to fall into pretty stark Love/Hate camps. I think I fell somewhere in the middle. Like “Grey’s Anatomy” as a whole, some parts were unintentionally silly, others were surprisingly powerful, and it was rarely dull, at least.
“Grey’s” has done enough strange things in the past – usually, but not always, involving ghosts – that going full-on musical, even in a relatively down-to-earth (and strong) season like this one, doesn’t seem too far outside the show’s usual language. As with the “Chicago Hope” musical, they chose to justify the stunt by making it the result of a regular character suffering a brain injury. And had Shonda Rhimes stuck with that idea and only allowed singing when people were in close proximity to Callie, I’d have been fine with it. But after a while, the episode became less “This is how Callie experiences the world while her brain tries to put itself back together” and more “We just wanted an excuse for people to sing early and sing often.” Had Shonda decided she didn’t even need a framework – if this had just been an episode where people started singing – I actually think I might have gone with that more than doing it this way, where Lexie is off on her own singing “Breathe” just ’cause it’s the musical event thingee. The musical interlude with all the happy couples was at least vaguely tied into Callie’s brain, if you assume she was just imagining what all her friends and their significant others were up to, but it was a pretty jarring mood shift from the rest of the episode.
At the same time, by filling the soundtrack with so many songs that the show has used before, the singing during the trauma and operation scenes felt strangely appropriate. Callie being rushed into the ER is the sort of sequence the show would have easily set to “Chasing Cars” in the past, so having Sara Ramirez, Kevin McKidd, et al singing it instead of Snow Patrol wasn’t that great a leap. And the “How to Save a Life” sequence, in which Callie and her preemie baby were both saved as the cast brought the song to a crescendo, was a fine example of Shonda dialed up to 11: unapologetic, go-for-broke melodrama that often manages to affect me even as my cynical side is thinking, “Oh, come on!”
Sara Ramirez was terrific with all her songs, as you’d expect, though one of the downsides to our Auto-Tune world is that it becomes harder to appreciate just how good a singer she is (or Chandra Wilson is) when technology exists to put the cast’s less musically-gifted actors on a roughly level playing field with her.(*) But she and Jessica Capshaw and Eric Dane were also terrific at playing this emotionally-wrecked unconventional family as they each tried to survive the trauma in their own way, and the episode also provided some nice moments for the up-and-down Yang/Altman relationship and for Meredith and Derek, among others.
(*) This is one of the ongoing issues I have with “Glee,” where if they just let the actors sing sometime without slathering so much post-production magic on it, Lea Michele would be singing rings around most of her co-stars and you’d better appreciate just why the other kids are willing to suffer through Rachel’s diva behavior. But that’s a discussion for another time, maybe.
Ultimately, I think this seventh season of the show has been so good that it didn’t particularly need an attention-seeking gimmick like this. Shows tend to try musical episodes when they’re not only very old, but very tired creatively, and “Grey’s” has had its batteries recharged for most of this season, and done that in part by stepping away from some of the weirder impulses of seasons past, where “The Song Beneath the Song” might have fit better.
But like I said, it wasn’t dull.
Curious where all of you stand on this one. What did everybody else think?
While I didn’t watch that episode (heck, I’ve never watched a full episode of Grey’s Anatomy) it seems even SCRUBS (which is mostly a comedy after all) was more consequential in its musical episode by the sound of it, at least they only had singing/dancing when Patti Miller (the patient) was in the scene (she had a brain aneurysm after all).
Yeah, when Scrubs did it, it managed to be one of their *least* silly and most poignant episodes!
I don’t quite know/how to say/how I feel. Oh, wait. Yes, I do. That was PAINFUL.
I thought it was OK, it didn’t suck as much as I thought it would. But you’re right, it really started to annoy me when people started singing when they weren’t around Callie, and I think the episode would have been better placed in a different season to this (mostly pretty good) one.
It was awful. House did it better.
As a fan of the show and a fan of musicals, the episode seemed flat to me. With maybe the exception of one or two songs, none of the songs said anything about the characters or the story. Nothing was moved forward by adding peformed music. But it was great to hear Sara Ramirez sing.
There were definitely some off moments (mostly when Kevin McKidd was doing his best “Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia!” impression), but there were moments of brilliance in there. My favorite part was when Callie sang two a cappella lines of “Cosy in the Rocket” (the old theme song) right before the title cardâ€”I got chills!
I have been a loyal fan of Greyâ€™s since day 1, even through its ups and downs in creative strength, and have been a bigger fan of the music they used, so I did get their intent of making an episode recognizing and celebrating the importance that the music has had on the show. For me some of the performances really work (specially most of the ones with Callie and Bailey, and the one with Lexie), others were very regular, and others were off (the couples in love sequence threw me completely out of the dark atmosphere that the show had going on.. and seemed like belonging to a different episode altogether)..
For me, it is not an episode that will be remembered as one of the best in Grey’s Anatomy, but did feel that it had itâ€™s heart on the right place, doing something different for the long time fans.
Five minutes in, my wife and I turned to each other to ask, “This isn’t supposed to be funny, is it?” It was laugh-out-loud funny, for the most part.
I absolutely hated it. I am an unabashed fan of musicals, and musical episodes in non-musical shows (“Once More, With Feeling” is one of my all-time favorite episodes of any show), but this was just so poorly done.
If you’re going to have a musical episode in this kind of show, there needs to be a reason for it. On Buffy, it was because there was a demon making them sing their feelings, on Scrubs, it was because a patient was hallucinating. They made it fit into the framework of the existing show. Shonda barely attempted a half-assed explanation of what the hell was going on, and that really took me out of the emotions the rest of the episode was trying to make me feel. I couldn’t even focus on the supposed tragedy because I was so bewildered the entire time.
Exactly. The most obvious huge difference between Once More With Feeling (one of my all-time TV favorites as well) and Scrubs to the Grey’s episode is that those episodes used original music that fit into the story and made sense coming from the characters, while the latter used renditions of popular music, many of which were ill-fitting for the scenes in which they were used. As much as Anna Nalick’s ‘Breathe (2am)’ sounds like it might work if you only listened to the chorus, the entire song really didn’t fit with what they were trying to do in that scene, which really bothered me. Original songs would have made all the difference.
Wait, so it wasn’t a musical, they just sang pop songs? Basically an episode of Glee? Lame.
Agree completely. Unfortunately I think that they ruined what could have been a great episode with a pointless musical. The scenes where the cast weren’t singing were great, the rest made me want to pull my hair out.
Buffy showed us how good it can be when a musical episode is done well. Unfortunately greys showed us how bad it can be when it’s done wrong. My boyfriend is now refusing to ever watch greys again so they’ve definitely alienated one viewer.
Here’s why I think the show falls so solidly in the bad camp, it ends up in the “camp” camp:
1) Dane and Capshaw’s dialog about whether to save Callie or the baby sounded like it was lifted from Lifetime.
2) Chyler Lee singing at Eric Dane during his emotional stairwell breakdown which was so ridiculous I coughed with laughter.
3) Momentum killing, explanation free jump to a happy, pre-accident, pastel universe. Where Ramirez sings one of those “I’m still funky for a light rock song” — badly.
4) Kevin McKidd – one of the best actors on the show -singing with the same hammy over emphasis seen in Hasselhof’s “Jekyll and Hyde.”
5) Chandra Wilson’s continued descent from a chracter-of-steel into the repeatedly blubbering side character lifted from a Tyler Perry musical.
My feelings pretty much mirrored those the @fuggirls posted on Twitter: “This #Grey’s ep would be so compelling if people would just STOP SINGING.”
Then again, I hate musicals in any context (TV, movies, theater), so I’m probably not the best judge.
As a loyal Grey’s fan, I thought it was hokey but at the same time I felt it simply “worked”. I didn’t think it was great as it seemed to suck the emotion out of certain scenes. At a point in the show where I normally would have been in tears (yes I’m a sap) I was more into watching the cast sing?? Yes it worked and it wasn’t completely horrible. I just hope they don’t do an encore! Sara did an amazing job and I was equally impressed by Little Grey.
It was not a good episode of Grey’s Anatomy.
That being said, I’m glad they did it.
Much like the live episode of 30 Rock earlier this season, I like seeing shows go out of their comfort zone and do something different.
Obviously Sara Ramirez can sing, so all the songs that were mostly her were excellent. I thought bringing back the theme song was a cool tie in and one I actually didn’t see coming.
The problem was, much like the live 30 Rock ep, Grey’s had to change many of the things that make this Grey’s. There was largely one storyline. If there was no music, you can be sure there would be at least 2 more (Such as the MIA Stark and Mrs. Chief who have been so central lately. Because really, you don’t want to have Loretta Devine around for a musical). Bringing in Addison was kind of a waste, she had maybe 2 lines. I understand she’s the resident “best OBGYN in the world” but she could’ve at least brought along her more musically-inclined cohorts Diggs and McDonald. I did enjoy that split second where they actually made me think “Holy $#*!, they’re bringing back Burke!”
I didn’t like it as an episode of Grey’s. I don’t want them to do it again. But it was an entertaining hour of television.
“Shonda dialed up to 11” is putting it kindly. It was utterly horrendous. The fake robot baby at the end was the rotten cherry on top of this crapfest.
Why exactly did using an animatronic preemie make the episode worse? What else could they have done? It’s not like this was ER where they did preemie episodes to justify their budget.
fake robot baby it may be, but from experience, babies that weigh 1 lb at birth do not look like “real babies.”
I felt it was extremely emotionally manipulative (a trademark of Shonda Rhimes I do not enjoy) and yet at the same time, the way the baby moved looked so inorganic that it completely took me out of the moment and I felt nothing at all except scorn for the producers of the show.
The gravity of the situation was apparent, they could have shown the physicians desperately working on the baby without showing that final shot of her moving like ET.
I only put Grey’s on for background noise these daysâ€”I’ve ceased to care about any of the characters, but Thursday’s I’m usually so exhausted from work I just need “vegetative” TV. But this was SO BAD I had to turn it off and put CSI on for my background noise.
Perhaps it’s because I’m a musician. I can’t tolerate Glee either.
Autotune is just one symptom that the end of days are here, IMO.
I actually thought the episode was unintentionally hilarious. The music seemed like such a gimmick and the sight of surgeons singing while they were operating made me laugh. I hope if I ever have to have surgery the entire operating crew doesn’t break out into musical number.
Was there more than one song? All I could hear was one, very, very, very long Sara Maglaughlin song.
It was good to hear Sarah Ramirez sing again, we caught her in ‘spamalot’. Most of the others were ok at best and I agree that singing just to try and fit as many songs as possible… well, less is more :)
Since the NBC comedies were repeats, I thought Iâ€™d check this episode out.
Sara Ramirez can sing and act. That was the good news. Aside from that I thought it was kind of poorly put together. The wild swings in tone (including the upbeat breakaway to all the couples getting it on), the literal, on the nose interpretation of isolated lyrics (regardless of the meaning of those lines in the context of the song) that made them seem like musical script notes or set directions,and especially the fact that they didnâ€™t use the music in a way that added depth to the storytelling. It was just a stunt.
It was educational though: I realized that a strong actor with an OK voice (McKidd) is much more effective in these situations than a lightweight actor with a well trained (or auto-tuned) voice (several others whom I canâ€™t tell apart because I donâ€™t usually watch the show)
I enjoyed it a lot and thought it was a nice change of pace in what has been a really good season thus far. I really liked Sara Ramirez and Chyler Leigh’s voices in particular.
My wife (a diehard Grey’s fan) and I watched and we both thought it would’ve been much better (although perhaps too somber) if it had just been Callie singing the whole time.
Weird plot question – Why did they make a big deal of flying in Addison as the super OBGYN if she didn’t work on the baby when it was born and not breathing?
Because at that point Addison the OB/GYN would have been working on Callie, not the baby. A newborn baby needs a pediatrician…like…oh…ARIZONA. Thus the whole point of that scene with Mark giving the “please don’t let the baby die” eyes. And I think the point of Addison coming on the show was to make Lucy look like she lacks something.
and Lucy does lack something. As the Chief said What is your plan? and as Addie said Why didn’t you stop the contractions and give steroids to mature the baby’s lungs? She may be just a fellow, but wouldn’t she learn this in residency as an OB?
A musical is just a narrative structure. It doesn’t really NEED to have a reason. Sure, if you want it to have a realistic reason, you can, but if you don’t, it doesn’t matter. TV Shows are playing with their own structures all the time, this was nothing different.
So criticize if it was poorly done, if the songs didn’t really fit in a lot, or whatever, but criticizing it because people sang when they were far from Callie just feels stupid and pointless to me.
I myself haven’t watched the episode yet, but I was/am really looking forward to it, since musical episodes many times can, with songs, go in emotional depths greater than with a regular dialogue.
If you haven’t seen the episode yet, how do you know whether someone’s criticism of it is fair or not? The show set up a very specific reason for the singing, and while I don’t think they needed to do that, once they did they should have stuck with that reason.
What I meant is that I don’t see how it makes anything worse or less enjoyable if they are singing close to Callie or not. If it’s the scene is well written, has depth, emotion and a point, it’ll be good no matter what. However, if the scene/song is not good, it’ll be bad even if it was sung close to Callie and respected the reason for the singing.
I agree with you, they didn’t have to set up a reason at all if they were going to have people singing when far from Callie, but they did and broke it, and that should be noted. But I just don’t understand how that can affect the quality, beauty or enjoyment of a scene. It’ll be good (or bad) no matter what. That’s what I meant.
It’s the same problem I have with admitting “they’re doctors and they’re singing, that’s weird” as a valid criticism. I hate westerns, but I don’t say they suck. There are great ones, I just personally don’t enjoy them. If the scene breaks the rule the show had set-up, it should be noted. I just don’t think it makes the scene bad necessarily. I will however abstain from commenting any further untill I’ve watched the episode, because everything I’m saying is pretty theoretical.
Did I explain it better? I don’t want to sound arrogant or anything like that.
“musical episodes many times can, with songs, go in emotional depths greater than with a regular dialogue” You’re right, they CAN.
But this episode DIDN’T. In fact, the musical interludes distracted from the emotional moments that the episode *could* have provided, but introducing “emotional moments” that had nothing to do with the narrative being displayed onscreen, and sticking to the lyrics of the songs they chose, whether or not they had any emotional resonance to the scene being depicted.
So, thematically? Total FAIL. The performers get a little credit for pulling off what they were asked to do. The creators? Yeah, not so much IMO.
I was being theoretical, I hadn’t actually watched the episode.
While I disagree with you and really enjoyed the episode, I get what you’re saying. I think most of the musical interludes really fit in well and were touching, but a lot of times the lyrics didn’t have a whole lot to do with what was going on.
That’s the problem with doing a jukebox musical only with songs made famous by the show. Your options get limited. That’s why my favorite song was breathe, since I thought it expressed REALLY well what Lexie was feeling.
But I got what they were doing, and understood no one would complain if those songs were playing in the background, so I enjoyed it more than if I were to start really thinking about the lyrics.
Overall, an interesting concept of musical episode, and it worked for me. The good thing about shows this long is that they can play with their episodes, do different things, and it won’t define them.
Ugh. Was NOT impressed with this at all, especially the “let’s all get it on” bit-if this is supposed to be in Callie’s head, why does she care about Eli singing to Bailey and Cristina and Owen getting it on? Ridiculous. And all the singing beneath surgical masks? Just stupid.
The storyline was somewhat compelling, however, and touched a seriously personal nerve for me. Meredith in the elevator with Derek railing against the universe for being so screwed up that something like this could happen, that it isn’t fair and she didn’t understand it and was clearly traumatized had me bawling-calling hours are today for my friend who was hit by a car while crossing the street last weekend. I have been questioning the universe myself, and it just rang so true to life to have Meredith break down over the tragedy. In fact, that may have been the most down-to-earth and realistic moment of the entire night.
I hope they never do this again.
i love your writing :) I agree 100 percent!
It was a Very Special Episode.
That is not a compliment.
One of the worst episodes of anything I’ve ever seen. I started out wanting to like it… and it was okay for a bit. But it lost me when the songs started to trying be a (poor) substitute for dialogue, while also being used as background music with real conversations. It ended up as this really awkward mix of abstract and specific dialogue, where you never knew whether you were supposed to be focusing on the song or the scene. And I found it to be incredibly distracting in the final “saving Callie and the baby” scene. I couldn’t keep my focus on the concrete events that were happening with the singing coming and going and sometimes over top of the complex medical jargon. I honestly didn’t even realize the baby had been born until after Arizona came up to save it.
Not the biggest GA fan, but I liked this episode. Thought they did a smart thing by having the weaker singers in the cast usually perform as part of a sort-of chorus, whereas they let the stronger ones carry a stanza or song with just one voice being prominent. The Callie Shaking Herself Awake bit was a little too Broadway in how she played it, but her emotion was right there and helped keep it from being completely over the top. And the Everyone Banging bit would have seemed just as weird in a non-musical version of this. It wasn’t everyone confused and searching for something to distract them, it was a bunch of couples done with the day and relaxing nekkid. I kept wondering why Christina’s “House” moment before commercial break could wait until she got it in. But it’s a musical episode of teevee, and as with anytime performers just break into song,you gotta go with it a bit, and this seemed to reward that more, in my opinion, than most people here feel.
the House moment! Or as we used to call it Calluses! (MADtv did a House parody and the trigger wa calluses)
I guess I’m one of the few that didn’t care that the instances of singing weren’t always consistent with the “reason” provided for the singing (Callie’s injury). I recognize that the show just wanted to do something different and fun, and I didn’t care why. For the same reason (just to have fun!), I didn’t mind at all the “wild mood swing” of the courtship song. What’s the point of doing a musical, after all, if you can’t have a fun, sexy number?
That said, I wish EVERYONE on the show would have decided to just cut loose and enjoy themselves! I really wanted to hear everyone sing, and sing with GUSTO. It was disappointing that few of the original cast participated fully. Derek, Chief, Jackson, and (I think) Christina didn’t sing at all, and most of the rest (including Meredith) sang so timidly that it sapped the fun out of the event. If they had just committed fully to the singing, I would have enjoyed it no matter how bad it was! Callie and Bailey were wonderful, however.
I was also really annoyed that the songs I recognized (“Breathe”, “Chasing Cars”, and “How to Save a Life”) I HATE in real life, and often the lyrics (particularly for HtSaL) were completely inapplicable to the scene, despite the song titles.
Anyway, overall it was kinda fun (and Callie’s last song was especially great), but I wouldn’t want an encore.
I am a loyal Grey’s fan & have watched every episode since day 1. I hated the musical event!!!! When we have a show that has been consistently good, why go and throw a silly idea like a musical in? If I wanted musical I would watch glee! Just saying :)
I liked it, but I can see liking it less if you weren’t running the iPad app, because the production notes made a lot more sense out of it.
Oh, and by the way;
– When the app asked for comments on the Mark-Arizona argument, it rejected my comment at first for using the word “homophobic” to describe Mark.
– It’s great to see Alan giving the show props for its quality as of late because the posters on the forum of a certain website that declined massively calling Rhimes a bitch for creative decisions among other shipper based criticism was driving me nuts.
I have watched Grey’s from the beginning, but thought it went through some very disjointed seasons. I agree that this season has seen a rebound, and agree with those who liked the musical episode, but think it got tiresome. However, I was blown away by Sara Ramirez!!! I had not heard her sing prior to this – very Broadway!!!
If a broadcast TV show required an “iPad app” to appreciate, then that’s a pretty good indication that the broadcast of the episode failed.
An episode should stand on its own, without requiring someone to translate the good parts.
iPad apps or online commentary should supplement the main broadcast content, not be required to make it intelligible. IMO.
you got *production notes*? and surveys??? I’m so annoyed. I’ve been reading the writers blog since season 2 but no way I can afford an iPad
Just A Viewer: I agree, though I can’t know how much I would’ve enjoyed the episode without the production notes. I suspect I would’ve liked it just fine, albeit not necessarily understood the intentions of the creative staff as much. A lot of it was relatively obvious or strongly implied by the actors’ performances (like Callie realizing how badly hurt she was when she starts to hallucinate the singing).
Pamela: This is my second ep with the iPad, and the notes were a lot more interesting this week than last due to the intricacies of being a big musical event episode. I believe it’s limited to the iPad because it uses the mic to sync up to the show and that can’t be as tightly controlled on a PC where, if you have a mic (likely on a notebook, not as much on desktop) they’re all different while the iPad is synchronized. The app is pretty neat conceptually, but how worthwhile it is depends on the episode and how much work they put into it. Sometimes it’s really lame like when you “check in” to the location of a scene. The production notes are really nice to have, though, as are the behind the scenes videos when included (there was one last week hyping the musical ep, dunno how regularly they’re included).
thanks. still frustrated, but thanks.
Show jumped the shark here, as far as I can see–and I’m an unrepentant “Cop Rock” fan. Problem with this episode is that the songs didn’t advance either the plot or the characterizations.
I hated that they used any autotune at all!
The whole conceit was just weird…great at the beginning and end but a lot of weird junk in between
I’m here to remind some people- it’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” Boldly going where very few hospital melodramas have gone or even wanted to go before. (Anybody remember Mr. Ghost of Izzie’s Present and their love making? Eww.)
So yeah, I got tired of some of the songs. Some of them I really didn’t attribute to “Grey’s” at all and could not remember when they aired on the show. (What happened to “Breathe In Breathe Out” by Matt Kearney?) And yes, “Walking On Sunshine” was totally like the scene in “Once More With Feeling” when people are singing about getting mustard out of a shirt. Like, really? This is “Grey’s” we know the Drs are sexually active. The song would have been fun as a bonus with all the Drs cracking up and belting out- as a DVD or HULU extra. But ya know props to Shonda for trying…
I did appreciate “How To Save A Life” and yeah, I’ll admit it- I bawled. I think if the episode was going for more of a “RENT”-feel -then the song was executed perfectly! (In my opinion at least…) And ya know mad props to people I had no idea could sing. Nice to know there is some “other” talent than just smoldering good looks. The episode tried to do something different- or well different as far as TV musicals are concerned- and sure, maybe Shonda could have given Joss Whedon a call and took some pointers- but I think it pushed the plot forward and overall I am not checking out on this show yet. Here’s hoping for a slightly more quiet follow-up next week.
I taped the show and fast forward through all of the bad parts which would up with me seeing the show in 15 minutes, give or take a minute. And we are suppose to believe that after Callie goes head first through a windshield that the first thing out of her mouth when she wakes up is “I do’? What happened to all of the hype of her brain trauma? And why didn’t she say anything about her baby? This was just one big stupid and unnecessary episode that moved things along very little. This Arizona-Callie thing has gotten tediously boring and in any other situation with a man/woman, they wouldn’t be together the way Arizona has been so verbally abusive, the airport scene was intentionally brutal for Callie. And yet, they write them back together again like none of that really mattered. If a guy had done that, women would be wanting to cut something off. This show has jumped the shark some seasons ago. I miss ER, at least with them the show maintained a sense of honesty with medicine.
I’m surprised you left out how amazing a singer Keving McKidd was, and not merely good, but in a crystal clear American accent. I seem to recall you and Dan fanning praise on him for even getting remotely close in his speaking voice on account of his being “gloriously Scottish”
I have extremely mixed feelings about this episode. And I have some pretty strong feelings about Callie which are in direct opposition to my feelings about Sara — but it’s been a long day and I don’t want to start a massive typing session until I am at least sitting up.
Hopefully by the time I get back, there will still be someone to listen (if you’d caught me last night around midnight…)
But you are right about season 7. I’ve been loving most of it – especially Stacy McKee’s Golden Hour and the Seattle Med episode.
I’ll save the rest for later.
thanks for pointing out the “event” differential (must be a Big Bang ep title)
Please, please, someone tell Shonda Rhimes never, ever, to do that again. Pointless and just incredibly irritating.
Grey’s is a 22 ( often 24)-episode a season show on its 7th season. If you didn’t like this episode, don’t say the show jumped the shark or hate on Shonda. Shows have to play with their structures and try to do something different from time to time, specially a show that lasted this long. Sure, sometimes awful things can be created, but sometimes something great or just fun is done.
I really liked the episode and don’t get where the hate is coming from. I understand why you’d think it was unnecessary, or even regular, but by no means awful.
I didn’t feel like Callie saying “music?” was a really strong setup for the singing. I didn’t really care they were singing far from her. It was a musical episode.
There were some pointless songs ( How We Operate ) and other that, while fun, it just didn’t fit the episode/story ( Runnin’ On Sunshine ). All the other songs, though, fit the scenes nicely, although I understand why someone would say there were too much of them. But this is a one-time thing, so I understand why Shonda would choose to do everything she could/wanted on this episode. It’s not gonna happen again.
There are often problems in jukebox musicals. You can’t just write whatever you want your characters. You have to find an already written song that fits the scene. In this episode, specially, she had to find a song that’s been made famous by the show AND would express what the characters were feeling. So yeah, it could be very limiting and a more “free” format would’ve worked better sometimes, but I got the concept and enjoyed it. It was powerful and touching, and very Grey’s-like.
These were the songs that fit the show, this was a musical, Grey’s style. I thought most songs were touching and really fit the characters and expressed their pain, even if the lyrics sometimes didn’t match the scene that much. Breathe, Universe & U and THe Story was specially rewarding as they fit the characters so much I felt I wouldn’t mind watching a show like this every single week.
Basically, it really worked as a musical TRIBUTE, even if it would need fixing as a musical.
Loving or hating, though, it’s impossible to deny the acting on this was amazing. Since the first scene I felt Arizona’s pain on her face, and she touched me like rarely happens with TV Shows. It was really emmy-worthy, in my opinion. Callie and Meredith also really brought their A-game.
For me, what this episode did the most was raising level of disappointment with Glee. I love musicals and have been dreaming of a musical-drama TV SHow forever. Now there’s Glee, but it’s beyond disappointing. Story is all over the place, there’s no consistency, characters are mostly badly written. Grey’s showed how awesome a show with a great script and good musical scenes could be, because this WAS a great story and a great musical, even if these 2 parts didn’t match perfectly a lot of the times.
Gosh, I wrote so much. All of this can be summarized on:
The songs might’ve not have a whole lot to do with the scenes sometimes, but the episode was great because it had a whole lot of heart.
disagree. The heart was completely lost in the muddle and mishmash of songs that distracted rather than enhancing. How can you get emotional over Callie being saved, when there’s a greek chrous LITERALLY in the background? Glee does this coherence much better – and that’s saying a LOT.
Terrible, Alan. Just an exercise in Shonda’s ego (let’s turn it into a musical!). To my eye, it didn’t bring a single element to the story. Your aside concerning GLEE, however, is an interesting point. Would welcome you expanding on your thoughts.
Grey’s swings for the fences a lot. Sometimes they hit for me (the season finale last year, especially the first hour) and sometimes they miss.
This was a miss in my opinion, but I’ll give Shonda & Co. another try.
I thought it was an outstandingly enjoyable episode, and a triumph for Shondra Rimes conception of what drama is, and how to use music to forward it. A great episode of a great show.
I liked it, overall. I think people tend to forget how much more difficult Grey’s Anatomy had it than Scrubs, or even Buffy, in that it’s a dramatic (even melodramatic) show with a large-scale continuity issue that needs to be taken into consideration. Though I dug the Scrubs musical a lot, all it really had to do was write another standalone episode and throw some musical interludes in there. As for Glee, I thought the Grey’s musical was way better than most of their uneven, badly directed episodes that often struggle to make a connection between the music and the plot. I say well done, GA.
For more of my thoughts on this episode, check out my blog: [attunedtv.blogspot.com]
test
Okay, what did I think of the Grey’s Musical “Event.”
Let’s start with the ostentatiousness of the word “Event.” Buffy, Ally, Chicago Hope and Scrubs didn’t need the word “Event.” Plus, it’s not a good word this TV season.
Now, on to Suspense
There was no way Callie was going to die, so there was almost none. The only thing that could have gone wrong was for the baby to die. It didn’t.
Plus, of course, you’d have to have cared for Callie to care.
Now, I don’t hate Callie, but in the past long while it has seemed to me as if she is Shonda’s pet. Perhaps it was the reason George didn’t get any storylines after Lexie stopped pining over him. No time. But even if not, I’ve noticed so many eps go like this
Meredith voiceover
Meredith scene
Callie scene
Everything else.
I’m tired of Callie and her stupid love triangle. And I’m not *just* tired, I’m actually rather annoyed.*
Other thoughts before I get back to Callie.
You do not take an “ER” type ep and make it a musical, people’s brains can’t handle that much input. Put a musical on a slower plotlined ep.
Saw 8 Doctors around Callie. No Nurses. Perhaps the nurses were busy saving all the other patients – or was everyone in the hospital rerouted to Seattle Pres, so Everyone Could Focus on Callie? (side note: the “Surgical Wing” of the hospital. Ever wonder who is Chief of *Medicine*? And hey! remember the red scrubbed personnel in the “Cancer Wing”?)
Loved Chandra – she got a moment to emote over her IV bags and she did it as well as she always does, singing or not. Sadly, there was no time for one of those touching Bailey/Derek scenes. I love those.
Owen was powerful – in voice and in command. He needs to be IN a musical, even if they have to give him voice lessons. I don’t know if he needs voice lessons. Perhaps he’s great. But in that scene with the reaching out of his arms as he took control, I had a vision of Giles.
Lexie – Chyler has a great voice. People have said this is also true of Kepner and she didn’t get to sing a solo so we could see. Sandra can also sing if she tries (see Like a Virgin in the morgue). I wish she had.
Callie… she has “more lovelife and less medicine” on this show than even Meredith, who, I’m sure, has been described as a whiner by many. Does Callie whine? I’m not sure. But does she know How To ScrewUp a Life (or three)? Oh boy!
Seriously though, the thing that annoys me most about Callie is that Arizona is rightfully pissed at for doing the same things that Callie got pissed at George for.
Callie screamed that she should be more important to George than the crises Mer and Izzie were always having. Shouldn’t Arizona be more important to Callie than whatever crisis Mark is having? George might be likely to run to anyone’s aid (and proved it, in fact, when Shonda threw him under the bus) but Callie? Does Callie run to rescue anyone? (besides Mark?) Meredith would also run to save any of her friends, even Alex (and thankfully, Derek has learned to deal with this and it seems that Meredith isn’t shorting him for attention). Callie, however, is not surrounded by tons of basketcase friends she has to help. She’s friends with Mark. And maybe Cristina. The rest of the world never asks her to run to its aid, and she probably wouldn’t go.
Finally, Callie asked Arizona What Do You Want Me To Do? I think if I’d been her, I would have said, if, after making a weekend for just us, you need to take Our Time to deal with Mark, you won’t hear me even if I tell you.
Some of the songs gave me goosebumps, as I’ve known them since they first aired on the show (some I apparently know less). It’s really hard to follow a plot when you are singing along. I had the captions on but even then, I wasn’t sure what Callie’s injuries actually were, although I did like Addie flying in to scream at Lucy for not prepping the baby or stopping the contractions. She’s a Fellow for pete sake. Has she not learned this part yet? I know she, as a Fellow, has less experience than Addie, and I’d rather have Addie, but… Addie was right, and Alex should have been more pissed off at Lucy’s selfishness at being “benched” especially after Lucy reamed him for the same selfishness the first time she met him. It’s Not All About You, Lucy.
If you don’t like Grey’s Anatomy then don’t watch, I loved this episode, I thought it was very moving, especially the songs I did know. I love anything with a good musical score and the songs are sung well.
And if you don’t like hearing negative criticism about a show you like, then don’t read it.
Grey’s Anatomy is my favorite show, despite cutting LVADs, the ghost of Denny, Mer & Der back and forth thru seasons 3 and 4, Katherine Heigl leaving and destroying the best redemption of character in Alex, and “breaking the rules of television” while following the general plot of an ep of St. Elsewhere. I’m much happier with season 5 (and anything since Denny finally went away) than I have been in years, but it’s still my favorite show.
I read: “Painful” that is about the way I felt watching this episode!!! And bored as well!!! It was so cheezy, most actors didn’t know how to sing… I had to fast forward most the singing parts… One of the worst episode of the serie, I really don’t understand how it got such good reviews… ???
Iâ€™m a devoted Greyâ€™s fan and have enjoyed every episode except for the one last week. The singing took away from the entire show – it felt like I was watching â€œGleeâ€. Please donâ€™t change the show, we as Greyâ€™s fans like it just the way it is. STOP the singing!
I have been a Greyâ€™s Anatomy fan from the beginning and I think this is one of the first shows I REALLY didnâ€™t like. I donâ€™t understand why they had to jump on the â€œGleeâ€ bandwagon and sing? Why? I hope they donâ€™t do another episode like this one â€“ if so I wonâ€™t be watching!
biggest annoyance? have to wait a whole month to see what happens next
Sara Ramirez sings just amazing, powerful, emotionally and inspiring. Love it !!!
:-O ??? Did anybody realize, that in the picture above one finger of her right hand is missing?? Seams to me like a typical error of image editing…