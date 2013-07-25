HBO announces final ‘Treme’ season premiere date

Way back in September, HBO renewed “Tremé” for an abbreviated fourth and final season: five episodes rather than the 10 or 11 that the show made in its first three seasons. (As co-creator David Simon said at the time, they were given enough money to make “half a loaf.”) But it wasn’t until today that HBO actually said when those five episodes (all of which have been produced) of the drama about life in post-Katrina New Orleans will air.
During a press tour executive session with CEO Richard Plepler and president Michael Lombardo, it was announced (or, rather, stated casually in response to a question) that the five-episode final season will begin airing on December 1 at 9 p.m., the week after “Boardwalk Empire” concludes its latest season.
It’s a bit longer to wait for new episodes of a show whose most recent season ended back in November, but it’s also nice in one way: because most of the broadcast networks and even most of the cable networks don’t do a ton of targeted original programming in December, “Tremé” might get a bit more attention on the way out the door than it has airing in fall and spring.
(Also, for those who wondered if Simon and Eric Overmyer might produce slightly longer episodes to compensate for only having five episodes to play with, I’m told that the only extra-long episode will be, as usual, the finale.)
Looking forward to these last five episodes. I’ll miss this show. I completely understand why it didn’t grab the attention of more people and I have to thank HBO for letting us spend 36 episodes in the lives of these characters.
Well put. One of my favorite shows…it’ll be missed. At least by a few of us.
Agreed. This was probably never going to be a show that would do bofo ratings but it’s been one of the better dramas on TV the last few years and I’m happy we’re getting more, although if HBO had cancelled I feel like season 3 would have offered a respectable conclusion. I will gladly take what I can get if they’re paying for more episodes.
As a person who “Loves” NOLA, I am going to MISS this show terribly!! I have many friends who live in New Orleans and I believe there are still so many more stories that need to be shared, it’s sad it has to end.
Can’t wait. One of the best shows on TV, one of the very few with great roles for women and people of colour and one of the only shoes that is able to make really compelling drama out of every day life.
I don’t know how long it’ll be between the end of Treme and whatever David Simon devotes himself to next but the TV landscape will be less interesting during that time.
Sad to have to wait so long to see them, but it will be nice to have something to watch during the December doldrums.
LOVE Treme. Glad its going out in a way Simon et al can end it the way they want but sad it’s going at all.
I love this show and am really sorry to see it go. I just enjoyed spending time with the characters. Can’t wait for the new episodes. Agree with what everyone else said.
Happy to hear they finally announced the dates, even if it’s a pretty long wait until then. I’m curious how they are going to end it after these five episodes, since the season 3 ending was quite good already and I wouldn’t have been too upset had that been the actual series finale (even though I’m glad for the extra time we’ll have to spend with these characters).
I am really sad to see this series end. I have really grown close to these characters. You can’t help but love Steve Zahn and the rest of them. I think it grew beyond just the post katrina story line. I love how the chef’s and musicians made appearances. It will be missed.
Treme is by far one of the best TV drama’s I have watched. The acting, the writing, the filming, the various underlying stories of the “Treme” and the way they have dramatized the recounting of facts after the hurricane, not to mention the incredible music and historical recounting of the musicians of Louisianan, make it a stellar example of art depicting Life, when Life has been taken down to the bones. Its a shame it doesn’t last 9 or 10 seasons like some of the “drek” that passes for entertainment, but that is usually the way isn’t? We prefer to imagine fake realities with bite size pieces we can manage, not confront realities, we know in our hearts are reflective of an ongoing tragedy, that we choose to overlook
