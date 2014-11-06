HBO schedules ‘Girls,’ ‘Looking’ & ‘Togetherness’ for January

For the second time in three years, HBO’s Sunday lineup will be drama-free in January, with the return of “Girls” and “Looking” and the debut of Jay and Mark Duplass’ “Togetherness.”
All three will premiere on Sunday, January 11, with “Girls” beginning its fourth season at 9 p.m., “Togetherness” – starring Mark Duplass, Melanie Lynskey, Steve Zissis and Amanda Peet as two couples living under one roof – starting its first at 9:30 and “Looking” returning for its second at 10.
It is, I believe, the first time HBO has scheduled three scripted comedies on the same night(*), though it’s not the first time even in recent years that HBO has had to go without a drama series on its signature night.
(*) Your mileage will vary on whether you classify either “Girls” or “Looking” that way, and of course HBO had “Silicon Valley” and “Veep” leading into “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” which is a comedy of a very different sort, earlier this year.
Two years ago, “Girls” was paired with “Enlightened,” on a night that was originally also earmarked for the return of “Luck,” the horseracing drama that was canceled early in production of its second season due to the death of another horse. Last January, “Girls” and “Looking” were preceded by the first season of “True Detective,” but the second season hasn’t even officially cast all its lead roles yet, let alone started filming, and nothing else is ready to air in that window. (Presumably, “Game of Thrones” will be back in its usual March/April slot, and “The Leftovers” will be back in summer, though that could also be a place where “True Detective” 2.0 winds up.)
So mark your calendar, folks, and enjoy these last two months before we get to once again debate the continued existence of both “Girls” and Lena Dunham’s career! I know I can’t wait for all of that…
I guess we’ll be canceling our HBO subscription until Game of Thrones or something else of that quality is back.
HBO is really struggling now. I’m getting really tired of the lack of dramas.
HBO is struggling? This year they had True Detective and Game of Thrones; 2 of the highest critically rated shows of the year. They also recently finished Boardwalk Empire which had a poetic and satisfying conclusion. (something a lot of shows don’t get these days) They also just aired Olive Kitteridge which was a critically acclaimed miniseries. Even the Leftovers, which was the most divisive show compared to the ones mentioned above, still found some high praise among some critics and fans (including Alan Sepinwall). The only really bad show was True Blood which thankfully is over. Hell,if you want to count Cinemax which HBO owns, the Knick also had a great first season. And these are just the dramas.
The only issue is that with so many shows ending is that HBO is in a transitional period. But they do have a lot of promising dramas on the horizon including Westworld (Abbrams/Nolan), Utopia (Fincher), the unnamed rock n roll drama (winter/scorcese), Show Me a Hero (David Simon), and Codes of Conduct (Steve McQueen) to name a few. Granted some of these aren’t officially picked up yet but it’s very likely they will be. And considering the talent behind some of these shows, I’d say the future is enticing.
Given how long ago Togetherness was originally announced, is there any chance it’s not a complete dud?
Yes, they should fire her for something she did when she was seven years old. Please.
Is Togetherness going to be any good?
I still have to catch up on Girls, but I like that show so maybe I’ll do a two-sie (2 seasons at a time).
Good Luck against SHAMELESS!!!
You’re gonna need it, HBO. You don’t have 2 movie stars to match that horse, Luck pun intended, like you did with True Detective last year.
True Detective was good competition for Shameless last year. It’s first competition ever. That’s embarrassing, HBO. You STILL have no consistent answer for Shameless. Another season of Girls is CAKE!
This comment conflicts me. I adore Shameless and wish Sepinwall would re-enter it in his roster of weekly feedbacks but man your attitude is just…
Don’t diss Luck, it was some shameful shit what happened with their horses but it was still a solidly crafted show. Luck just wasn’t on their side
Breathe Mike. It’s okay. No need to get so worked up. Shameless is a nice show and is one that got better over time despite a somewhat rocky beginning. But it’s also one of the few exceptions at Showtime which is a channel known for running all of it’s shows to the ground. If you think about it, all of Showtime’s flagships titles – Dexter, Weeds, Californication, Nurse Jackie all turned to shit in the end. Homeland is also a shadow of it’s former self after two disappointing seasons and some critics are already complaining about Masters of Sex in season 2 for it’s lack of focus. So if anyone should be embarrassed, it should be Showtime.
No time to breathe. You should know that from your stunt on that Prom stage. (:
All the more reason for HBO to be embarrassed, because Shameless is on Showtime.
It dominates HBO. I hope they’re happy with their decision to pass on the series.
Nice! A block of mediocre comedies for 2 or 3 months.
Thankfully, I’ll have shows like Shameless, Good Wife, Brooklyn Nine Nine to watch on Sundays.
I’ll be waiting for Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley and Veep.
How these shows are categorized is still somewhat controversial but “Girls” and especially “Looking” have much more drama than comedy in them in any given episode. Why these two are narrowly defined as comedies is beyond me. I know, I know, this is an argument that has no resolution. Not at least until there’s no official dramedy category.
These shows are terrible. There was a time when HBO balanced shows like this with hour long dramas—all year long. Remember Rome, Deadwood, Sopranos, Carnivale, etc? They used to run them back to back. Now we have these long periods between their flagship shows, filled with garbage like “Girls”. I cancelled my HBO subscription after Game of Thrones this year and won’t be subscribing again until Game of Thrones next spring.
Luck was a disaster for HBO. It was renewed after the second episode and then plummeted to a massive loss for them. HBO was bailed out by those horse deaths and took advantage of the situation to cancel the second season, “out of respect”, no one even asked them to do it.
If someone shot Peter Dinklage in the face, HBO wouldn’t even think about cancelling Game Of Thrones, because it’s a hit. It pays the bills and keeps the lights on over there.
Luck was cancelled because Shameless destroyed it in the ratings, 2-1.
I really enjoyed season 1 of Looking, and was thrilled it got renewed.
I’ll still watch Girls, but I think it’s missing the edge it had in Season 1 & 2. But Lena Dunham has such an original voice, that I still find it appealing enough to tune in.
I stopped watching Girls after Season 1 and haven’t looked back. Last I heard its ratings keep dropping and it’s not really winning any awards. Even the critics who still bother to cover it don’t seem to think it’s that great of a show. So if HBO wants to keep it going and Alan wants to keep writing about it, that’s fine, everyone should be able to just ignore it. It’s like Homeland at this point. I just feel sorry for people who keep watching these shows expecting them to get better.
True Detective season 2 started filming this week. Not exactly caught up are you.
Whatever you can say about Lena Dunham, I’ve never gotten past the fact that I find Girls profoundly boring and every single character uncompelling to watch wallow in their own myopic self-absorption.
