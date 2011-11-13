‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Immoral Mathematics’: Swede emotion

#Common
Senior Television Writer
11.13.11 23 Comments

As I said last week, I don’t like “Hell on Wheels” enough to do weekly reviews (especially while covering three other cable dramas every Sunday night), but as I’ll be watching the episodes, I’m going to try to do weekly talkback posts like this one so long as the interest is there.

In the case of the second episode, I imagine the main topic of conversation will be the introduction of Christopher Heyerdahl as The Swede, who’s far and away the best part of what I’ve seen of the series so far (including three episodes past this one). Vivid character, strong performance, and just plain fun. (Fienberg interviewed him about the role over at The Fien Print.)

What did everybody think, of both The Swede and the episode that introduced him?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Common
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLanson mountCHRISTOPHER HEYERDAHLColm MeaneycommonDominique McElligottEddie SpearsHELL ON WHEELSTom Noonan

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP