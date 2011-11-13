‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Immoral Mathematics’: Swede emotion

As I said last week, I don’t like “Hell on Wheels” enough to do weekly reviews (especially while covering three other cable dramas every Sunday night), but as I’ll be watching the episodes, I’m going to try to do weekly talkback posts like this one so long as the interest is there.

In the case of the second episode, I imagine the main topic of conversation will be the introduction of Christopher Heyerdahl as The Swede, who’s far and away the best part of what I’ve seen of the series so far (including three episodes past this one). Vivid character, strong performance, and just plain fun. (Fienberg interviewed him about the role over at The Fien Print.)

What did everybody think, of both The Swede and the episode that introduced him?