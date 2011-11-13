‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Immoral Mathematics’: Swede emotion

As I said last week, I don’t like “Hell on Wheels” enough to do weekly reviews (especially while covering three other cable dramas every Sunday night), but as I’ll be watching the episodes, I’m going to try to do weekly talkback posts like this one so long as the interest is there.
In the case of the second episode, I imagine the main topic of conversation will be the introduction of Christopher Heyerdahl as The Swede, who’s far and away the best part of what I’ve seen of the series so far (including three episodes past this one). Vivid character, strong performance, and just plain fun. (Fienberg interviewed him about the role over at The Fien Print.)
What did everybody think, of both The Swede and the episode that introduced him?
Both the show (so far) and “The Swede” are great. Sorry that the show isn’t more to your liking, Alan.
I missed the pilot, haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, but watching this episode didn’t generate a whole lot of interest. The best things were the swede and how much better it seemed compared to this seasons walking dead. I’ll checkout the pilot on my next day off, hopefully its more engrossing.
To me, this seemed like a midseason, slowing the pace down episode. A little bland for a series 2nd
I can’t see how anyone can dislike this show more than The Walking Dead.
I didn’t have a problem with this episode. I’m not “in” yet, but I’ll keep watching in hopes that it will get compelling.
The railroad tycoon is just awful though. I think it’s probably 50% writing and 50% acting. Actually, maybe more acting. I don’t know. I think he’s the most glaring hole in the show right now — it’s just so heavy-handed, cartoonish, and just wrong.
I think it’s all right. But I’m not completely sold yet, and I can see ways I could come around to hate it.
The problem I have with this show so faz is that it hits you over the head over and over again to make sure you understand who the good guys and the bad guys are.
Durant and the Swede are not only bad guys, but cartoonishly so. And Bohanon is so good, I keep waiting for him to discuss worker rights and call freed slaves African Americans.
Joe – Hmmm… I don’t really like “Hell on Wheels,” but the Bohannon on the show I’ve been watching is a raging alcoholic on a vengeful murder spree who only freed his slaves at his wife’s urging and who keeps sneering at the African-Americans on the railroad crew like they’re cattle.
-Daniel
Huh? Raging alcoholic, based on that one drinking scene?
And we are assured, by Johnson’s confession to Bohannon last week, that his vengeance is rightful.
And he didn’t just free his slaves at his wife’s urging- she actually convinced him it was wrong.
So here we have a confederate who is anti slavery, who is the only one who treats freed slaves with any dignity, who is an awesome, aok boss (by comparison, at least), who doesn’t turn in the real murderer even if it means him hanging.
I don’t think The Swede is all bad. He’s trying to enforce the law. He knows Bohannon has something to do with the murder. And Bohannon is not exactly a good guy. He is running around gunning down men out of revenge.
Joe, you have the weirdest sense of right and wrong I’ve seen.
You guys are crazy. I’m in at Civil War.
So, the Swede turned cannibal in Andersonville but was he eating human flesh from the bowl? Was he implying that he’d eat Bohanan after he hung him?
I wouldn’t watch zombies if you paid me.
I didn’t think he was implying he was gonna eat Bohanon. He tells the story of his past to Bohanon because he thinks the man is going to hang so he’s sharing his demons or weaknesses to a dead man. I think the Swede confides in Bohannon because he’s still haunted by his past and is trying to defend his actions to himself.
Alan, I’m going to assume you’re a straight man. If you weren’t, you might like the show a lot better.
Anson Mount. I’m just sayin’.
The Swede should have been played by Werner Herzog. That’d be a show!
I think Whitey Herzog would be better. Just sayin’… :)
Someone needs to make a real hard iron Western series. Would like to see something during the civil war BoB style.
I am in. I don’t think it’s great- but DEADWOOD lite will serve. Only 2 eps in and it seems like it has a better sense of what it wants to be than WALKING DEAD has ever displayed.
This isn’t even Deadwood lite. The writing is hit-you-over-the-head-with-a-hammer horrible, many of the characters are cartoonish, the performances so far are nothing to write home about and the entire “good Confederate on a mission to avenge his dead wife” plot is straight out of about 200 movies.
This is dreck.
Oh, and can we talk about one of the funniest moments on TV this year, when the “bad injuns” are talking (in perfect English) with the “good injun” about Jesus? Good Lord.
And of course, I’m not even Greek…erm, Swedish.
Sorry, too easy. First thing that came to mind in that scene.
I really liked it. It’s a little predictable, but what isn’t? Better writing (and music) than this seasons SOA. I may start to like it more than boardwalk empire.
Anyone think Anson Mount looks like Jim Caviezel with a beard? I like the show, but then again I’m a sucker for Westerns, Railroads, and the Civil War.
OMG yes I just bet my husband it was… and I lost :(