HitFix partners with TV Tattle to bring popular TV news blog back to life

For the last 13 years, one of my favorite stops on my daily circuit around the internet was TV Tattle, a TV news blog run by Norman Weiss. Even in the age of Twitter, TV Tattle remained a valuable repository of the day’s most interesting bits of TV news and commentary, and when Norman chose one of my pieces – particularly on a subject that many, many critics and reporters had written about – I still felt the sense of professional pride I did in the blog’s early days, when “Who did Tattle Boy pick today?” became a competitive party game among most of the critics I knew.

Even in the age of Twitter, Tattle remained a hugely valuable resource, as Norman would inevitably catch a lot of good reads each day I might have otherwise missed. So when he announced last month that the site was shutting down – which he later explained was due to a struggle to generate ad revenue – I was hugely disappointed. Many people on Twitter asked if I could recommend a similar site to fill the void, but none existed that I was aware of.

That’s why I’m incredibly pleased to announce that HitFix has partnered with Norman to bring TV Tattle back to life. Starting today – right now, in fact – you can find TV Tattle at HitFix.com/tvtattle, or through its original URL, TVTattle.com. Nothing changes about the site; Norman has full editorial independence to pick whatever links he likes. We wanted Tattle to continue to exist as it always has.

We don’t have the power to uncancel shows most of the time, but we did have the ability to uncancel TV Tattle. Sounds good to me.