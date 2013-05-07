HitFix partners with TV Tattle to bring popular TV news blog back to life

For the last 13 years, one of my favorite stops on my daily circuit around the internet was TV Tattle, a TV news blog run by Norman Weiss. Even in the age of Twitter, TV Tattle remained a valuable repository of the day’s most interesting bits of TV news and commentary, and when Norman chose one of my pieces – particularly on a subject that many, many critics and reporters had written about – I still felt the sense of professional pride I did in the blog’s early days, when “Who did Tattle Boy pick today?” became a competitive party game among most of the critics I knew.
Even in the age of Twitter, Tattle remained a hugely valuable resource, as Norman would inevitably catch a lot of good reads each day I might have otherwise missed. So when he announced last month that the site was shutting down – which he later explained was due to a struggle to generate ad revenue – I was hugely disappointed. Many people on Twitter asked if I could recommend a similar site to fill the void, but none existed that I was aware of.
That’s why I’m incredibly pleased to announce that HitFix has partnered with Norman to bring TV Tattle back to life. Starting today – right now, in fact – you can find TV Tattle at HitFix.com/tvtattle, or through its original URL, TVTattle.com. Nothing changes about the site; Norman has full editorial independence to pick whatever links he likes. We wanted Tattle to continue to exist as it always has.
We don’t have the power to uncancel shows most of the time, but we did have the ability to uncancel TV Tattle. Sounds good to me.
It may very well be correlation withour causality, but several times my computer was hit with viruses after visiting TV Tattle. I trust that Hitfix will keep the site clean. Looking forward to reading it again.
I also had problems with it automatically redirecting my browser to strange unknown sites. I stopped using TVTattle after that happened a few times.
Since they want TV Tattle “to continue to exist as it always has”, then I’d guess that the viruses are part of the picture.
As part of the promotion for TV Tattle coming over to Hit Fix, one lucky reader will have Mr. Weiss come over and infect their computer in person. You will get to choose which virus you want to be infected with.
I had similar problems on this site a few weeks ago. Twice!
I LOVED tvtattle, but stopped going over to it well over a year ago, maybe even two years ago, because of the virus problems from that site. I actually went back once maybe about 6 months ago, and got hit with a virus. Im hoping Hit Fix can take care of this issue, bc I really do miss it.
I believe that was because of how the advertisements were put on the site. With HitFix, this should no longer be an issue.
I never had problems with viruses on the old tvtattle site, but when using the iPad it would often automatically redirect my browser to porn. So, I am thrilled to be able to once again enjoy tvtattle, including from my tablet.
+1 TheDeeJ. I’m pretty sure those problems were a reflection of the advertisement or advertising providers he was using. I’ve had that happen to me with some other sites before including well-respected newspapers. Since it’s on HitFix’s and I’ve not had this problem with HitFix, I think it should be fine from now on.
Happy to hear this – TV Tattle was how I learned about you in the first place, Alan, when you had your old blog.
Great news! TV Tattle was how I found about you Alan, back when you were at your old job.
Awesome. He made me life much easier. I sorely missed him while he was gone. Thanks, Alan, for bringing TV Tattle back to life. Rodney Ho at the AJC
TV Tattle is such a valuable resource in my job to know what shows get renewed or pilots picked up that film in the Vancouver area so we can let our members know what’s going on.
Add me to all of the cheers. Like a lot of those commenting, I working in television and often TV Tattle was the first place to tell me the status of the shows I worked on.
Quick question: Will the TV Tattle archives be imported into HitFix? (Alan’s old blog is still on the Web, but tvtattle.com now redirects to HitFix.)