‘Homeland’ – ‘Marine One’: Wait til your father gets home

“Homeland” just wrapped up its outstanding debut season, and I have a review of the season finale coming up just as soon as we’re all out of paper towels…
“I’m coming home, Dana. I promise.” -Brody
In the intelligence game, as in many professions, there is what you know and what you can only guess at. When “Homeland” debuted, we knew that Claire Danes and Damian Lewis were both giving riveting lead performances (and that the supporting players weren’t too shabby, either), that the cat-and-mouse game between Carrie and Brody was fascinating, that Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa had been able to apply their thriller skills from their “24” and “X-Files” days to a more human-scale story, and that this was a very strong start to the series.
What we could only guess at was whether Gordon and Gansa could make it work all the way to the end of the season – and, more importantly, beyond. The “is he or isn’t he?” set-up seemed ideal for a one-season and out miniseries, or even a series centering mainly on Carrie, with a new villain each season as her co-star. But Gordon and Gansa insisted they had plans for how the show would continue into a second season(*), and with Lewis as part of the cast. That could have just been them performing some misdirection – why tip us off to the fact that Brody would blow up or go to jail by episode 12? – it could have been a hedge from two guys who didn’t know exactly where the story was going to go yet, or it could have been the absolute truth.
(*) And, yes, I know the Israeli series “Homeland” is based on also had a second season. I have no idea how closely they wound up following what happened there.
I kept saying, early and often, that the character stuff involving Carrie, Brody, Saul and Jess was so strong that I ultimately wouldn’t regret the time spent watching even if they muffed the ending. People compared this show to “The Killing,” but the difference is that “The Killing” had ceased to be interesting long before that terrible finale, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Had the “Homeland” finale not worked, it would’ve been a healthy camel saying, “Dude, that one piece of straw is really annoying, but I’m still good to go across this here desert.”
And now that we’ve come to the end of the first season, and with Brody both alive and neatly situated to continue as Carrie’s opponent – even if Carrie’s own status going forward is much more questionable – I can say this:
They did it. They stuck the landing, ended this season satisfyingly, while plausibly setting things in motion for season 2.
Where the producers impressed me was how far they were willing to take things. Tom Walker kills Brody’s new political handler Elizabeth Gaines, setting in motion what turned out to be a fiendishly clever plan that allowed Brody and his suicide vest to walk through a metal detector without anyone caring, and into a sealed bunker with Vice-President Walden and half the defense establishment. Brody has the detonator in hand, ready to go, and he presses the detonator, and while the vest’s temporary malfunction could have played as a deus ex machina to get everyone out of the corner they’d been painted into, it instead accomplished two things: 1)Made it clear that Brody was ready and willing to go all the way with this murderous plot, and 2)Stalled just long enough for Carrie to reach Brody’s daughter Dana and convince her to call her father (who had just finished repairing the bomb) and talk him down.
If the entire season came down to a few loose wires, that’s terribly lame. Instead, it comes down to these characters we’ve been following and learning about for the last three months. Carrie knows Brody and his family so well from her time keeping them under illegal surveillance, and when all else fails she knows that Dana may be the last hope to save the day. And Brody, who never expected to live through the consequences of his decision, had to hear the alarm and horror in his daughter’s voice as she repeated Carrie’s allegations to him. Brody could tell himself that his wife and kids would understand and accept his actions, but the pain he heard coming through that telephone(**) made clear how much a lie that was. He got into this plot to avenge the death of a boy he had come to think of as a son, but he couldn’t go through with it knowing how badly it would hurt his daughter.
(**) Would a Secret Service agent bother to put a concerned daughter on the phone with her father in a crisis like this? Probably not, but I’ll accept the contrivance because the moment wasn’t about how Dana reached out to her father, but simply that she did it.
And what was fantastic was the way the show got to satisfactorily have its cake and eat it, too. While standing outside the location of the attack, Carrie asks her good buddy Virgil if she’s crazy, and he replies, “Look, you know you are.” And that’s both sad and hilarious at the same time, but it’s the show being everything at once. Carrie is crazy and she’s right. Carrie gets Dana to talk Brody out of killing a few dozen important people and escalating the war between America and the terrorists, but in a way where nobody, even Carrie, can realize what she did. (Though Carrie does start putting the pieces together in the finale’s closing moments, and will no doubt be back on Brody’s trail as we get into season 2.) The way events unfolded gave the producers everything they could have wanted going into a second year – both of their lead characters alive, the cat-and-mouse game extended, the world in the dark as to what’s going on – without feeling like a cheat.
Much of that is a credit, as so much of the show’s greatness has been, to the two leads. Last week’s episode, with Carrie’s manic outburst, will likely be Danes’ Emmy submission episode, and the finale should certainly be Lewis’. He starts off doing Brody’s confession looking so clear-eyed and confident (and in what I think was a single take), but as the episode moves along and Brody starts experiencing various lasts (last hug of his son, an aborted last conversation with his wife, etc.), you can see the pressure getting to him, until by the time he’s in that secured bunker, he’s just a wreck: sweaty and shaking and confused – and, by the time Dana calls him, trembling so fiercely that he looks like he could vibrate apart at any moment. Raw, magnetic, unflinching, mesmerizing acting, that was.
Does Brody mean what he says to Abu Nazir about wanting to punish the American government by corrupting Walden rather than killing him, or is he just saying that to keep Walker from shooting him? I don’t know. The fact that Nazir or someone in his employ has a copy of the video confession is one hell of a piece of leverage to use on him, and I could see a storyline in season 2 where Brody has second thoughts but can’t get out because of that damn video. As with so many things about the character, we know everything about his actions and only some things about what’s going on inside that damaged body and soul. Aside from that one feint at mid-season – where Brody appeared to be innocent at the end of one episode and then was revealed to be aligned with Nazir at the end of the next one – the show has played fairly straightforward with us about what Brody’s up to, and I think the drama has been richer for the lack of a narrative shell game. But there’s definitely some wiggle room next year for what’s truly on his heart and mind.
As for Carrie, we know what’s on her mind in the closing seconds – the name Issa, which she heard Brody blurt out in a nightmare, and which she realizes was the murdered son of Abu Nazir – but her mind is about to be very changed, thanks to her decision to have electro shock therapy to deal with her bipolar disorder. Where Brody eventually declines to set off the bomb strapped to his chest, Carrie winds up blowing up her entire life to stop the guy (and, again, doesn’t entirely realize that she’s done it). Her mental illness has been exposed, as have the various illegal and/or unethical acts she committed in her pursuit of Brody. She has no job – even if she insists to Virgl that “It’ll always be my job!” – and just as she’s on the verge of finally piecing together the Brody puzzle, the shocks hit her and zap her short-term memory.
Carrie will get back on the scent in season 2… somehow. She’ll get her job back… somehow. (Or, failing that, she and Virgil will drive around in his van solving mysteries, which is a show I would not in any way object to watching.) Maybe Gordon, Gansa and company will have to contort themselves a little to get the pieces back into place for the new season, but after how well they brought things home in the finale, they have earned a huge benefit of the doubt second time around.
Some other thoughts:
* One plot thread left hanging, for now: who was the mole? Or was there a mole at all? As I’ve said, I’d be displeased if it turns out to be Saul, and the subplot with Saul investigating the drone strike would seem to point suspicion away from both him and David. If there has to be a mole, I’d almost rather it be someone we haven’t met yet or don’t care about. One thing that occurs to me is that Nazir knew Brody was going to be offered a chance to run for office. At one point, I wondered if Elizabeth Gaines might be working for him, and it’s possible she was (and was sacrificed without realizing it), but that kind of knowledge seems like it would have come from outside the CIA offices.
* I’m not sure I noticed Chris Chalk in anything before he turned up in this show as Tom Walker, but he made a very strong impression given minimal screen time and even more minimal dialogue. Like Danes and Lewis, it’s a performance defined by physicality (the stillness, precision and sense of purpose seemed perfect for a bad-ass Marine sniper), and one that was striking every time he was on screen. I’ll miss him, even if Walker outlived his story usefulness. And before he went away, we got some blanks filled in on Brody’s memories of captivity, as we learn that Walker turned more quickly than Brody did, and participated in the faking of his own death to help break his partner.
* I also liked the moment where Walker ruffled the hair of the woman whose apartment he used as his perch and walked out with her still alive; he has no need to hide his identity, so why bother killing her?
* For that matter, I appreciated the various moral grey areas the show has gone into throughout the season, not just with Carrie’s illegal surveillance of the Brody family, but the drone strike that inspired Brody’s mission, Saul and David’s debate about how certain attempts to fight terrorism can only create more terrorists, etc. The plot structure of “24” didn’t allow for much in the way of moral ambiguity – Jack Bauer didn’t have the time to debate ethics, man! – but it’s good to see that some of the same writers can raise these questions within the framework of a show that seems more conducive to them.
* I liked the transition from Carrie lying awake in her bed to Brody lying awake in his; as we were reminded in those early episodes when she was just watching him on TV, they are the same in many ways.
What did everybody else think?
Now that we’ve checked off the memory loss box, when is the lion attack?
But what did you wish happen? If Brody dies, he becomes the Big Bad for this season, which means we need a Bigger Bad for next season, and a Bigger Bad after that and a Bigger Bad after that. If Brody dies, Carrie is right, she gets her job back and it’s off to fight another villain.
If this plot involved killing essentially all the heads of U.S. Defense, the Bigger Bad for next season will need something bigger than that. And so on. The show then becomes some unholy combination of Dexter and 24, only somehow less realistic.
When I was reading this review, it felt like an unapologetic gush-fest saved for shows that give exclusive interviews to Alan and/or Hitflix. Then I read this:
* Fienberg is going to interview Alex Gansa tomorrow, and I’ll link to that piece when it’s up.
Chuck
Alan also interviewed Veena Sud after the finale of the killing, which he hated. So he doesn’t gush over a show just to get an interview.
The Killing was a bad show with a bad ending. Despite how one feels about the finale, Homeland is not a bad show. So people need to stop with The Killing comparisons.
Brian, I do not get it. First, I do not get how the finale was a failure. It just seemed that good to me.
Second, it is hardly rinse/repeat as of now. Maybe she does get her job back and try to fight crime from within the system. However, quite a lot has changed. Carrie will be starting the season without her job, she just had electro-shock therapy, her secrets are all ousted. In fact, her whole world is radically changed. That makes it the polar opposite of Dexter (although I give props to Dexter for the Trinity Killer epilogue to some extent) or The X-Files since things are radically changing with the characters and things are progressing.
Third, no stakes? Brody has a ton of stakes. Nazir has caused him to kill his best friend (in some ways, twice), got him to go along with a terrorist act that failed only by the slimmest of margins, has video of Brody’s intentions, and has Brody as a mole in the most inner circle of a likely Presidential elect. This is all in addition to the personal stakes of Carrie, the identity of the mole that is seemingly already in place, and the ongoing plotting of Nazir.
If you did not like it, so be it. I believe denouncing it as a fail because you are projecting it into a no-stakes formulaic Baddie-of-the-year program is unfair.
-Cheers
Good suspense, but still a cop out. No way is an ‘idea’ worming it’s way into the future President’s administration as good a target as Brody had with this room. My hope is that Nazir realizes he’s been cheated, and has other plans. That would salvage season two. But don’t ask me to buy a potential richer target than Brody balked on.
@brian_kanter
I agree. He should have detonated the bomb, and she could have ended up in the loony bin – and then END THE SERIES. But oh no, that’s never ever going to happen on US TV because they are in it for money, not stories or art or anything more lofty.
This series could run for 50 seasons and she would never catch him until the last episode.
@HWAT
You’re acting ridiculously melodramatic considering we’ve only had one season of the show so far. Jesus Christ.
But Carrie has no personal stakes — she’s banned from intelligence work, which has been said again and again (and, with her boss situation, David won’t do any favors for Saul, and Saul burned his bridges blackmailing the Veep). Also, she’s forgotten what she knows, and won’t be trusted with intel to replace it.
On a lesser show (which this one very well could be, next season), they’d elide over the damage they’ve done to her character, and let her bounce back like a superhero. But they set up this world realistically — unlike Jack Bauer, they won’t blow up CTU, and resurrect him continually — so Carrie shouldn’t even be in next season. They’ve killed any legitimate way for her to fight Brody, and I don’t think they’re competent enough plotters not to resort to the 24 bag o’ tricks, to bring her back, integrity-free.
On its own legs, it was great. I felt secure, in the hands of great actors, and good writers/creators who knew where they were going. The Killing soured me (at least in the short term) but seeing how in the right hands it’s possible to tell a great story – makes me feel much better
I can’t believe such a great show went so horribly bad in the final 2 episodes.
I didn’t buy the “temporary malfunction” and subsequent daughter perfectly talks her father down as anything other than the deus ex machina as Sepinwall calls it. I think the scene was very well acted by Lewis but the daughter was so perfect in detecting his voice tone and word choice that it felt cheap to me (plus the agent rushing in to hand him a phone). Kids are stupid and not expert negotiators. Brody is a committed believer even with his love for his daughter/family; he should have went through with it after talking to the daughter.
Also, I thought Carrie had schizophrenia. That’s very different from bipolar disorder.
This wasn’t The Killing or anything close to that cheap and awful. But I’m not fulfilled by the ending and not excited about Season 2: Brody Impacts the Legislative Agenda. No more comparisons to 24, Now we compare it to the West WIng.
Julius, Carrie has bi-polar, it was mentioned early on in the season.
If I remember, there’s a line early in the season where they refer to her medication as ‘anti-psychotic.’ To my knowledge, bipolar disorder does not qualify. I believe it was only when Carrie was in the hospital after the explosion that bipolar disorder was first mentioned.
I have bipolar and anti-psychotics are used as medication for it. Also, Danes’ portrayal of bipolar was not bad in general, I do have a few bones but hey, I like this show so I’ll forgive it.
I actually thought 90% of this episode was excellent, but it fails miserably because the entire episode hangs on a plot that is the most epically convoluted concept to assassinate someone ever. What is the point beyond plot contrivance? Just get Brody with a suicide vest near the VP and detonate. Why involve this stupid sniper as a distraction? There’s no way to know if the VP will end up in the same space with Brody, let alone the same building. Typical Secret Service strategy in the event of a attempted hit is to get the target as far away as humanly possible immediately. Nazir is a freaking idiot if he concocted this whole stupid plan on his own.
Lewis’ acting was great, but this episode was tragically stupid. I have no hope now for season 2 of this show. It’s as silly as 24 ever was.
Joel-
Because this was the only way to get Brody into a small, enclosed space with all of the important heads of the department of defense. The sniper was a distraction so Brody could get through the metal detector and also to ensure that everyone important would be in a bunker.
Typical strategy is to get the VIP into the most fortified location. I don’t understand why you had these issues-the plot struck me as being quite clever.
Joel,
The assassination wasn’t the end game. Brody wanted to take out the Vice President’s think tank as well — and almost every person in that room had ultimately helped shape Walden’s political strategy (and thus to Brody had blood on their hands).
What felt off to me was the assumption that the American people would be summarily outraged over the cover-up of the deaths of Isa and all the other children. In this day and age (and especially after Abu Ghraib) that’s not the career-killer the show had made it out to be, especially since a politician working through a particularly vicious news cycle is now practically an every day occurrence.
That being said, I agree with Alan that the ending was satisfying. There’s enough momentum and so many question marks for season two that another season pass on my DVR isn’t one of them.
Stephanie and Ben:
Think about how complex this set up is. Nazir manages to deduce years in advance that he can set this up, that he will be able to pick a location where all of these things will happen, where the Secret Service will do exactly what he needs them to for the plan you suggest to happen. Think about all the variablez involved, all the individual choices that could easily foil this plan. Heck, how could he even know there is a “safe” in this building to begin with.
IT”S RIDICULOUS. And no Ben, the Secret Service will not take a target under fire into a building they don’t know or have complete control over and simply sit him there. The enemy could have a contingency plan, such as a suicide bomber lying in wait. It’s pretty simply really.
Joel-
It’s not a building they don’t know, that’s the building where they scheduled the event. There was security to get in and a bunker, and the building had most assuredly been swept beforehand. That’s definitely where he’d be taken.
Also, we don’t know the extent to which the plan was formulated beforehand-Walker has been in contact with Nazir and was probably updating him and the plan as they went along. I don’t think it’d have been ridiculous for them to assume that Brody would become a celebrity and be able to get close to important individuals.
Joel –
I’m not a psychiatrist, but Carrie most likely has bipolar disorder. Schizophrenia has a large component of negative symptoms: flat affect, poverty of speech, anhedonia, and lack of motivation which Carrie did not have. Like what Tiff said, “anti-psychotics” can be effective in managing the mania phase of bipolar disorder.
I also feel a duty to clarify electroconvulsant therapy. In medical school, during my psychiatry rotation they made it a point for all students to observe a day of ECT. Again, I’m not an expert but I never saw a reaction as strong as Carrie’s. A short-acting anesthetic is used along with a muscle relaxant. A point I want to emphasize is that it is NOT painful and the muscle relaxant causes a much more subdued response.
Jon, I don’t think your comment was actually directed at me.
Ben, OK, well consider this: there’s a very good chance a sniper’s bullet would have passed through the target and into the VP, or shattered in the target and hit the VP. Yet another reason you don’t hunker down in an unsecured location is that the person you’re trying to protect could be injured, and you won’t know until you have time to stop moving and fully check him out. The VP could also suffer a heart attack from the stress. Regardless, you don’t move him to a location where A) you’re trapped and B) you have no medical options and C) you can’t be certain the location is actually secure.
Sure, they swept the building in advance and had “secure” the exits/entrances, but at that point the building itself could be a target. If your enemy’s backup is to detonate a truck bomb or have a suicide bomber attack or fly a plane into the building, well you’re sort of screwed.
Seriously, it’s not rocket science and the Secret Service doesn’t take these sorts of chances.
My original point: Nazir’s plan was ridiculously and needlessly complex. You’ve got a trained sniper with the VP in his scope. You’ve got a suicide bomber with a vest standing five feet from him. Either way, he and a lot of people are dead or maimed, so take the shot you have. Hoping to increase your chances of collateral damage by instigating a complex series of events that you can’t directly control is strategically foolhardy. And SURPRISE! Plan failed.
Joel, wasn’t the bunker secured? Plus, at least in terms of the show (not sure about real life), wasn’t that their preordained protocol to do just that? They retreated to their version of a panic room and secured it as much as possible given the time & circumstances. Presumably it would be secured against bombs & such, although not as good as getting somewhere else. Where else would they have taken him when they were under open gunfire? I do not really get the complaint about that particular point. Plus, they did write into the show via Carrie’s revelation that going into the secure location made specifically for that was what they would do, so at least from the standpoint creating and following rules it did fine. I cannot really much to criticize in the Secret Service not accounting for A) A turned POW sniper AND B) A turned POW war hero and electoral candidate sneaking into said panic room. Nothing is perfect.
-Cheers
“My original point: Nazir’s plan was ridiculously and needlessly complex. You’ve got a trained sniper with the VP in his scope. You’ve got a suicide bomber with a vest standing five feet from him. Either way, he and a lot of people are dead or maimed, so take the shot you have. Hoping to increase your chances of collateral damage by instigating a complex series of events that you can’t directly control is strategically foolhardy. And SURPRISE! Plan failed.”
It was not about killing the VP so much as making the maximum impact. That’s why Walker did nto shoot the VP. Nazir’s plan should have worked to that end by funneling everybody into the bunker. That’s the protocol the show has set out there. If not, Walker could/would have probably just blown up the VP right before or as he passed the metal detector. Really it does not seem that convoluted unless the bomb fails. Which it did. Then when re-activated their suicide bomber got an unexpected call that caused him to fail.
Either way, if they just wanted to take out the VP a/o kill lots of people, Walked could have done that. To get all of the high-profile people together at one time seems like it would have required an event and getting a bomber into a room/building where they would all be before detonating it. Nazir is in it for the long game, so he would want something that would make more of a statement than killing just one high-ranking official. The VP or President would be good for his ideals. The VP AND several high-ranking officials all taken out by an idolized Marine, former POW, war hero, and elected (or soon to be) official himself? That would make the crippling impact Nazir wanted. Otherwise, just set Walker up outside some event the VP will be at and take him out.
-Cheers
Joel-
They did offer Brody the services of a doctor, so presumably they were equipped to deal with injuries.
Carrie said at one point that the gathering of VIPs at the event was extremely rare-as Dave said, the vice president wasn’t the sole target. Also, collateral damage through the first target is easily avoided by using hollow point rounds.
If you read accounts of DC on 9/11, Cheney was hustled into a bunker under panicked conditions very much like last night’s episode.
I buy the Nazir plot – if the vest had detonated in that bunker, with its thick concrete walls all around and supersonic ball bearings flying- everyone would have been dead.
Heck, Nazir could have taken out a huge percentage of the Joint Chiefs (some of whom were in that bunker), a worthy military goal for any anti-US terrorist.
The problem is that Nazir’s plot requires the VP to make friends with Brody immediately and invite him to many events. This is not a given. (It also sort of depends on Brody running for office, which couldn’t be known.) It also required the secret service to accept unvetted people into a secure bunker, which may be implausible.
More than this, Brody’s rewiring plan required being alone in a mens bathroom (the noises he’s making are not simple flatulence) when he’s stuck in a small bunker with mostly men. This is…implausible. And let’s just set aside the phone call from the daughter.
Finally, Nazir agreeing to the plot requires assuming the VP wins the election, and then pursuing some ambiguous goals after that. That’s ridiculous. At the same time, I realize the show will probably veer from this next season, probably hinging on the video Brody made. Nazir’s probably just stringing Brody along and has no interest in the election. But I don’t like that storyline either, since I think Nazir’s a thin puppetmaster character, and that’s all this storyline is.
Mostly, I just wish I could see how Tom Walker was turned. Maybe there’ll be flashbacks about it next season. He seems like an interesting character study to contrast with Brody.
In response to the above comment (Guest):
I don’t think that Nazir’s plot was planned out down to the very last detail ahead of time-we know that Walker has been in contact with Nazir directly and Brody has as well. Nazir wouldn’t have tried to plan out ever detail years in advance-he knew that Brody would be a celebrity upon his return and he figured out how to exploit that status afterwards.
I thought that was supposed to be the State Building or one of its associated campuses. Thus, a secure government building.
I can’t wait for next year. The 2 big puzzles are which way Brody will go, and how, or whether, Carrie will get reinstated. My big hope for next year is that David pays for his cowardly careerism.
I completely agree Markg! I loved the finale. For people who are complaining, what did you want to happen? For Brody to blow himself up. Please. This isn’t Boardwalk Empire where the writers feel the need to kill the lead/co lead just to make a point. We now know Brody was prepared to go through with his mission. But, his sense of humanity is returning and that sets up an interesting dynamic for next season. I’m so happy it appears Saul isn’t the mole. He’s my favorite character. Claire Danes and Damian Lewis should start preparing their Emmy acceptance speeches right now. The entire cast did fantastic work.
I totally agree with MARKG and LOLA. Much as we love the twists and turns – this is meant to be entertainment, after all, so we need a bit of artistic licence to allow things to progress. I think its been the best thing on telly for a long time! I cant wait for the next series. The acting from all of the main characters has been outstanding!
— “The Killing” had ceased to be interesting long before that terrible finale, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back. —
Yes, I’m glad someone gets that! From about the 6th episode of The Killing onward, I was just plowing on to see how they resolved who did it, and praying that maybe, just maybe we’d get some insight into who this murdered girl was. Never happened.
But back to Homeland, I think the ending worked well. We got some closure and satisfaction as viewers while also having all kinds of possibilities open for a 2nd season. I’ll be back with gusto.
I’m as disappointed at that finale as I’ve been in a television series in a long time. Major let-down.
Just too many silly contrivances and coincidences to get to season 2. Plus the dramatic irony of Carrie being right “but crazy” is wearing thin. There’s a reason “24” got old.
I agree, and yet it was kinda cool how the terrorist plot proved to be so rediculously complex, and was foiled by the even more rediculously complex tactic of having a crazy woman talk an annoying teenager into believing that her war-hero dad is a terrorist.
TK:
“There’s a reason “24” got old.”
Umm, yes, could have been 8 successful seasons?
I still don’t understand why they bought that house earlier in the season. Also, how did Nazir know the VP would be announcing his candidacy at that place and time? I hate when shows make the bad guy so ridiculously smarter than everyone else. Also, Carrie proved continuously right throughout the season. How come no one ever says “hey, she’s been right a lot, maybe we should look into her latest theory”? That gets old: brilliant bad guy, everyone discounts the hero/heroine.
Hey Dave, it has been confirmed by the showrunners that there is/are mole(s). The VP was making it known to people in the organization, so the mole(s) would know and just let Nazir know. Plus, Nazir might be brilliant, but he’s also had eight years to plan this attack so that probably plays a role in this as well.
As for Carrie? They do not know she is right. As of now, they think she is wrong about Brody. She had no idea Walker was alive, much less turned and on Nazir’s side. She did illegal and morally grey things. She hid her mental illness. She alienated her superior(s). She is a rule breaker. As far as everybody (including Carrie) knows, she has been wrong about Brody all along, not even she knows she was right about that. There are probably more reasons too. To use a sports metaphor, she throws a lot of touchdowns, but she seems to throw a lot of interceptions too.
-Cheers
Okay, the mole thing better be well done, because deep cover spies are rarely aligned with radical Islam. There was the triple agent that appeared in Jordan, who then blew up nine CIA officers in Afghanistan, but you really need deep cover to get where Carrie’s information is at.
However, I found her illness (though it didn’t make any sense how her sister let her get so sick in hospital) quite convincing. Bipolar people can function very, very well when things are up, whether this be art, literature or even spycraft (trust me, I grew up with one).
Of course, finding a gap in Nazir’s timeline was pretty banal, as objectives can remain while strategy changes often, let alone tactics.
My guess is Brody’s daughter will seek her out pretty soon next season, and Walker’s death will be part of bringing Carrie back in from the cold, once her brain starts working again reliably.
Methinks she will be brought back in as an ex officio, since her mental illness pretty much precludes her from CIA employment ever again.
And now that Brody had betrayed her, she surely will find a way to tell David/Saul that he lied on all his polygraphs with abandon.
Alan this finale was awful. They couldn’t pull the trigger. You criticize Sons of Anarchy for its DeusExMachine last minute saves and praise Boardwalk Empire for its daring ability to pull the trigger when it counted. Why does Homeland get a pass?
This was almost as insulting as The Killing. You’re telling me that Brody and Abu Nazir plan all of this for years and then a they fumble it one yard from a touchdown? If this was HBO, the land of Boardwalk and Game of Thrones, we’d probably have seen some wild ending where the writers really went for it. Instead we have ‘The Killing Part Two’ with another copout ending and the cat and mouse chase is extended to season two (gotta milk that cash cow).
I guess I shouldn’t have set my expectations very high. I can’t believe that you were so outraged by The Killing’s finale but you praise this one.
Richard,
I can’t explain Alan’s differences The Killing vs. Homeland but I can share mine. The series did a good job of establishing the characters, what makes them tick, weaknesses and dedication to they feel is the proper body to serve with. Carrie has a mental illness that she was able to cover for years without major suspicion, learned that Saul was David’s boss and while they didn’t spend much time on this, his wife left him. You didn’t see that with The Killing. The writing exposition of that show was lousy, there I said it. Good solid actors couldn’t save the ship from sinking.
Back to Homeland, Lewis is such a good actor that I was happy that the detonator malfunctioned as contrived as that may be.
I’m pleased with how it ended.
I’ll be very curious as to how Carrie fits back into the puzzle after treatment and recovery.
I agree, the approach seems hypocritical. The switch failing and Brody’s daughter calling him wasn’t just a deus ex machine, it was a super sized deus ex machina. So Carrie had the number of a secret service agent who was in the bunker, and that agent didn’t find it at all odd to get a phone call from Brody’s daughter?
What’s most disappointing, is that the show had raised some interesting questions about morality/ethics in the war on terror. If Brody pulled the trigger, the VP was getting a lot better than he gave those school kids. Referring to the killing of innocents as “collateral damage” cheapens life and impliedly places a greater value on American lives than foreign ones. Had the producers had the balls to “pull the trigger” it would have made much more sense and set up a far more interesting debate.
Fuzzy, we obviously weren’t watching the same show. You say the show backed away from criticism of the War on Terror? One of the last scenes was Saul recoiling in horror as the VP orders the killing of innocents. And he only saw that tape because he blackmailed the VP with tapes of U.S. officials committing atrocities in interrogations.
That’s a much greater indictment of U.S. policy than simply having them all die. How would that “set up a far more interesting debate”? It sounds like you didn’t want a discussion of U.S. foreign policy, you wanted some type of terrorist revenge fantasy.
Fuzzy, we obviously weren’t watching the same show. You say the show backed away from criticism of the War on Terror? One of the last scenes was Saul recoiling in horror as the VP orders the killing of innocents. And he only saw that tape because he blackmailed the VP with tapes of U.S. officials committing atrocities in interrogations.
That’s a much greater indictment of U.S. policy than simply having them all die. How would that “set up a far more interesting debate”? It sounds like you didn’t want a discussion of U.S. foreign policy, you wanted some type of terrorist revenge fantasy.
I think comparisons to The Killing are a little harsh. Homeland had characterization in a way that the Killing never did. Even if the finale sucked as much as the Killing finale which it didn’t (thanks mainly to better acting), the journey to get to the finale was so much better than the Killing that the comparison breaks down.
For the life of me, I just cannot understand the compulsion for so many people to compare this show to The Killing. The Killing was a terrible show. It had a decent pilot, a couple of half decent episodes, and the rest was terrible. Everyone I know either stopped watching it, or plowed through the last episodes just to find out whodunit. Conversely, I think Homeland was by far the best new show of the year, and one of the best shows currently airing, period.
I also think there’s something in the ether where the default setting for fan reaction to season/series finales seems to be disappointment and outrage. Maybe it was the one-two punch of the Sopranos (personally, I loved the ending, but that’s a different discussion) and LOST (not a fan of the whole afterlife thing, but thought the finale did a lot of things well) series finales, but perhaps this show deserves the benefit of the doubt. Personally, I am much more interested in season 2 given how things were left than I think I would have been with a number of other outcomes (many discussed in these pages).
I’m glad I wasn’t the only person who felt there is a double standard with the reviews here of Sons of Anarchy and Homeland. I had a strong feeling going into this episode they’d chicken out and press a big fat reset button at the end of the season – though even I never imagined they would go so far as to memory wipe the lead! Showtime has always made good shows that ultimately are toothless attempts at HBO edginess. You attacked Sons of Anarchy season 4 mercilessly for not killing off a major character, yet Homeland is honored for contriving a ridiculous set of deus ex machina to spare off their major character who needed to die a lot worse. From the idiot failed to install the bomb right, to Carrie had the phone # of a secret service agent, to teenage girl calls secret service agent, who has reception in underground vault, who says “yeah, why not” when she asks to talk to her dad, who may be a hardened marine planning an operation for years, but flubs and fumbles and chickens out at the last second.
I don’t understand how killing that unimportant woman of no consequence whose name most viewers can’t even remember impressed you on “how far they were willing to take things.” Are you kidding me?? There are no consequences to this season finale, everything was for nothing. Brody even kills the evil wide-eyed robotic black Marine (are you seriously surprised when the black guy is the first to get it in any show or movie?) who of course turned “right away” free of motivations, and his body I just assume vanishes like a video game character or goes to that void where Brody must have put his suicide vest so his daughter or cops would never find.
How do people use the term “have their cake and eat it too” as a negative for SOA and then flat out use the same term here as a positive for Homeland’s finale?
I feel there would have been a far more interesting show if Brody had gone through with his plot. Imagine exploring the heart-rending consequences of Brody’s suicide attack on his family, the country, etc. Damian Lewis’ acting has been fantastic and of course there is a strong argument to be made for keeping him around, but I think his shadow still would have loomed large in future seasons if he had done this. I’ll probably still check out future seasons because the acting is fantastic, but boo to the show for a season long tease. And a major shame to this “Justin” fellow who implied someone here wants a “terrorist revenge fantasy.” That sort of attack is uncalled for.
What I’m wondering for all the people complaining it was a horrible finale is where would the show go if Brody had died? How would this amazing show have kept going? They have a plan so let’s see how it goes. With this ending they’ve placed Brody in a very powerful position which opens new possibilities. Yes the memory loss and the phone call was a stretch but think of how awesome everything else has been? We could play what if all day but ultimately where the show goes is up to the showrunners so no use complaining over things we can’t change
About Matt’s question of where the show would go if Brody had died: they’d simply have a new bad guy for next season. When the season started it was clearly foremost about Carrie – as you can tell from the very Carrie-centric credits which are a good montage of her mental state and era of growing up. Saul and Brody had about equal screentime as strong supporting characters. But then the reviews came in raving about Lewis and it’s pretty obvious the word came down from the network to cut back on Saul and keep Brody alive.
I didn’t hate the finale or love it. I thought it was B+ like the rest of the series which so far has been like the longest episode of Spooks/MI5 ever (but I liked that show so found this watchable too).
I’m with Jim on this one. A million times better than The Killing and even if the ending had some cop-out elements, I’m surprised at the knee-jerk vitriol. This was a fantastic show from start to finish.
I actually felt like I had to take a sedative during this episode as Brody was determined yet fraught. Lewis’ performance was mesmerizing.
Danes was phenomenal although quite heart breaking in those final scenes.
Patinkin did a heck of job of being intelligent and impressive without draining some of the story. His performance was of great restraint.
Brody showed Nazir his sign of truth by taking out Walker (I snickered when he patted the woman on her head as he left her flat).
I thought the season finale was quite good, even with some of the contrivances as in when Dana started to feel as though Brody shouldn’t go, she could have articulated that there is man out there (who is a terrorist), you worked together and were kept in captivity. Dana’s smart and I think she’ll keep linking herself to her father in an attempt to understand him or realize her own hidden fears.
It was an impressive first season. I never watched 24 so I have nothing to compare it to so I go with my gut, two thumbs up!
Ultimately, this finale didn’t work for me. After the pilot, I was concerned that this show would slip into a series of “gotcha” gimmicks and artificially tense scenes built on bad timing instead of intelligent writing (like 24).
The pilot was great because, like all good shows, it was a character study. Carrie and Brody were flawed and well-rounded characters that we were excited to learn about. Now that the season is over, we can see that it has failed to truly explain the psychological motivations of its main characters, especially Brody.
For instance, how is it possible that it was this easy for Nazir to “turn” both Brody and Walker? Answering this question should have been the crux of season 1.
We can certainly sympathize with Brody when he witnesses the death of Nazir’s son, but it is a huge leap that this would convert him from a marine into a Muslim suicide bomber that would abandon his family and launch a US attack.
Most of the events in the finale were silly. Like 24, tension was built through a series of bad timing and artificially suspicious people. For example, (1) Brody’s vest not working, (2) Brody’s daughter calling him at the perfect time, (3) Carrie witnessing Brody at the building and figuring everything out, (4) Brody’s daughter knocking on the door as he gets dressed, (5) the lingering man in the bathroom as Brody gets out of the stall, etc.
Even more absurd were the final fifteen minutes. It makes basically zero sense that within two days of being arrested Carrie would choose the rare and drastic decision of undergoing shock therapy. When the show then used this random shock therapy plotline as a way to have her “remember” Brody’s sleeping comments, I wasn’t sure whether to laugh or smash my television.
Great television employs a strong character study mixed with a believable yet dynamic plot. This show fails on both fronts. The characters have been reduced to caricatures, and the plot is an empty vessel masked in “gotcha” moments.
You summed up my thoughts exactly. I’m not sure how they could have made it work in season 2 had Brody killed himself and everyone else, maybe continue with Tom Walker, but the finale would have been much better in my opinion. I’m not totally sure the scene at the end with Nazir, Walker and Brody makes sense to me either…why would they kill Walker who is amazing with a sniper. I just can’t buy that a major Al Qaeda terrorist would agree to try and make changes from the inside in politics by using Brody. I can’t see how a single congressman could change anything not to mention that he hasn’t even been elected and he is supposed to be somewhat of a symbol of the war on terror. Either season 2 goes in that direction which seems boring, or they plan a new attack which I could see turning into 5 seasons of no one discovering that Brody is a terrorist because he never pulls the trigger.
They didn’t necessarily use the shock treatment as a way for Carrie to remember the son’s name. Saul’s visit to her bedside moments ago and subsequent info on the covered-up attack triggered that.
The song Brody’s daughter was listening to, as he was about to kill the Vice President was Foster The People’s. “Pumped Up Kicks” which is about a Columbine “type” killing.
Robert’s got a quick hand. He’ll look around the room, He wont tell you his plan. He’s got a rolled cigarette. Hanging out his mouth, He’s a cowboy kid.
Yeah! He found a six-shooter gun. In his dad’s closet, in the box of fun things, I don’t even know what. But he’s coming for you, yeah! He’s coming for you!
The first half of the episode was brilliant. The tension was just unbelievable. Then the BS moments started piling up. The perfectly timed phone call. (I’d love to know who the secret service’s cell phone provider is. My cell won’t work in a mid-town Manhattan office building.)
Protocol = no searches or post-attack debriefings? Must be from the same universal terrorist playbook run by agents Johnson and Johnson. And where is the vest?
The daughter is worried by the conversion, but not by the fact that the converted is drinking alcohol?
Memory loss?
And I forgot the one that drove me nuts. Abu Nazir just decides, “oh, what the hell. You just blew an unbelievably meticulous plan implemented over years. Let’s follow your plan now.”
Well Chuckie, what’s he going to do? It’s not like he has a stockpile of U.S. Marines who have become friends with the Vicd President of the United States just sitting waiting in storage.
Is it more realistic if a supposed terrorist genius like Abu Nazir would kill off his pipeline directly to the White House purely out of spite?
I honestly don’t know what his ultimate course of action would be. Perhaps he would eventually decide that the attempted assassination would put the VP into the White House and take Brody along. But what someone that meticulous is not going to do is decide without any deliberation or verification to buy into the story and plan forwarded by someone who failed and have him kill the guy who has been performing spectacularly. Better writing might have pulled this off. Writing of a quality that we’d seen to this point.
Just to play Shaytan’s advocate: Why do we need to assume there’s one master plan with every detail mapped out? Why not assume Nazir has three (or more?)separate people or teams moving to the center of the chessboard and then using them as able depending on what the other side provides as options?
Awful. The show completely collapsed under the logical inconsistencies in its own universe.
First, how about the plot in general!? We find out tonight that “Marine One and Marine Two” likely referred to the two the two turned marines, Walker and Brody. Ok, fine. But then what about the earlier plot involving the young blonde woman and her boyfriend? Why did they rent that house near the airport? Just for yucks? I thought we were pretty certain it was a sniper perch for Walker (and if it wasn’t, then what WERE they up to?). Anyway, so once that plan falls apart, abu Nazir decides to, somehow, get Brody to run for congress and, as a result, close to the Vice PResident, and then, instead of having Walker simply shoot the Vice President, has him shoot a whole bunch of other people to drive the Vice President inside, where Abu Nazir somehow knows he and Brody and everyone else will be taken to a bunker deep inside the state department. GIVE ME A BREAK. I’m fine with escapist entertainment, but this show took itself too seriously, insisted upon itself a bit too much, for me to tolerate so much absurdness.
Then let’s talk about inconsistencies within the episode.
1) You said that Walker didn’t kill the woman because he didn’t need to conceal his identity. But he’s a cold blooded killer. WHY NOT KILL HER? Presumably, she could give information to the authorities (i.e. how he kidnapped her) that might help them track his whereabouts. And also, she’s a little old woman, sure, but why even take the minuscule chance that she might somehow escape her duct tape or ropes and yell for help/escape?
2) How did Carrie know that Dana would be home alone? 9 times out of 10 mama Brody would have been there to shoo her away/call the police.
3) How does it make sense for Abu Nazir to keep Brody and not Walker? The fact that Brody failed to successfully set off the bomb should have cast a pretty heavy cloud of suspicion on his loyalty. Walker, on the other hand, had followed orders to a T, despite terrible hardships. You’ve got two guys, one who screwed up, the other who did everything he’s told. And you pick the screw up!?
“Awful. The show completely collapsed under the logical inconsistencies in its own universe.”
This show just couldn’t stand up to the modern urban crime environment.
HA, well played. Maybe Abu Nazir secretly works for the Baltimore Police Department. Based on the information available to him, promoting Brody while basically firing Walker made absolutely no sense. A move worthy of Irvin Burrell.
“They [screw] up, they get beat. We [screw] up, we get pensions.
1 and 2 I’ll give you, but your complaint in 3 makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.
So you have two Marines. Marine A is a national hero, a personal friend of the Vice President, and can make you essentially a shadow member of the White House, but his loyalty is somewhat shaky.
Marine B is loyal, but as served his purpose and can’t even step foot in public – he’s literally going to be the Number One Suspect for every single law enforcement agency in the entire world.
And you can’t understand why Nazir would choose A? I mean, seriously?
In reply to point 3: I think Nazir has a deeper understanding of Brody’s motivations. Walker basically allowed himself to be turned out of self-preservation. Brody arrived at his decision out of love for Nazir’s own son and Brody’s own outrage at what he views as heinous actions by the Vice-President and his cohorts. Walker says towards the end of the episode that he and Brody had “gotten to the same place,” but I don’t know that they had. Sure, we don’t get to see much of Walker’s life in captivity or the backstory for how he was turned, but the show spent so much time setting up exactly why Brody made his decision. Though Brody’s actions are complicated by being reunited with his family and having much more to live for, it seems he went so much deeper into Nazir’s world. Came to love Nazir himself, came to love Issa as a son, embraced Islam on his own – it’s easy to see why Nazir put his trust in Brody. Seems so much more genuine than “please don’t kill me, I’ll be a terrorist.”
Justin, what’s Nazir expect Brody to do? Convince the VP the War on Terror was a huge mistake?
What’s most ridiculous is how Abu Nazir is somehow this near omnipotent being who was able to predict Brody getting chosen to run for office, become a confidant of the Vice President and, now, is confident that Brody is going to become the Vice Presidents right-hand man.
It would be like if someone had plotted for Jessica Lynche to become President Bush’s chief of staff some day.
This also goes back to the stupidity of the plan to begin with. If Alan is right, and it was all a set up to get Brody through the metal detector, well that’s just idiotic. WHY WOULD YOU MAKE A PLAN THIS COMPLICATED? Logically, Walker should have been told to just shoot the VP when he had the chance. No reason at all to add that extra little wrinkle, which Brody then managed to screw up.
@Fuzzy…I agree. Also it doesn’t make sense to kill him without telling him why? Without letting the world know why. I that’s what his video was for but I thought they should have said before he “killed” him. Although that would really have put them in a corner.
As for #2: Carrie isn’t thinking clearly, that has been established many times over. She doesn’t think about who might pick up the phone or how she can get to talk to the daughter. She would have made the same appeal to whomever answered the phone.
I agree with Justin completely about #3.
#1 isn’t interesting to me at all. So what, Walker didn’t kill the older woman.
Bottom line for me: I can’t believe how many people on this Board hated this finale. I thought it delivered on pretty much every point it needed to. And, I totally agree with Alan’s critique.
The terrorist couple were not some random dropped plot thread but a decoy that Abu Nazir set up to throw the CIA off in regards to both what Marine 1 & Marine 2 meant as well as his actual plot.
As for why Nazir didn’t have Walker shoot the Vice President I imagine it was because as shocking as it would be to the American public & world at large to have a marine sniper shoot the VP it would be that much more devastating for a war hero to kill the VP with a suicide bomb. Not to mention Brody was going to wipe out a heck of a lot more than just the VP.
Ok Joe, then why not have Brody set off his bomb on the steps in front of the State Department ON LIVE TV, instead of in the bunker out of sight? Some people will probably argue the bomb would have been more deadly in the bunker and there were more high value targets, but he was pretty close to the VP on those steps and it would have had a greater impact.
Again, this also assumes that Abu Nazir somehow knew that standard operating procedure would have been to bring everyone, Brody included, down to this bunker.
Yeah he was close to the VP on those steps but the other high-value targets weren’t all clustered near the VP. Only in the bunker would the chances be the best to get everyone at once. The VP wasn’t the only target; I thought the show kept hammering this in. Even Carrie remarked that there is hardly ever this kind of collection of high-value targets.
Maybe the couple was there in case the Brody plan failed – so that Nazir could at least have a shot at the VP? No reason the suspect the convoluted plan is the back-up plan of the two.
“2) How did Carrie know that Dana would be home alone? 9 times out of 10 mama Brody would have been there to shoo her away/call the police.”
Where do you get, how would Carrie know the daughter is home alone? How does even factor into anything? She went to the Brody house in hope of talking to Dana as a last-ditch effort, and she just happened to be alone. Don’t know why you think Carrie would know who besides Dana would be at the house. And, by the way, you must have missed the scenes in which Carrie was at the event and saw Brody. So she knew Brody wasn’t there.
“3) How does it make sense for Abu Nazir to keep Brody and not Walker? The fact that Brody failed to successfully set off the bomb should have cast a pretty heavy cloud of suspicion on his loyalty. Walker, on the other hand, had followed orders to a T, despite terrible hardships. You’ve got two guys, one who screwed up, the other who did everything he’s told. And you pick the screw up!?”
Oh, let’s see…One guy is wanted by every level of law enforcement in the U.S. and one, to everyone’s knowledge, is a squeaky-clean war hero. So which one do you keep around if you’re Nazir? Right, the guy who’s likely to be apprehended. Now, that would be stupid writing. Oh, and Walker did screw up, multiple times. You must have missed the episode in which he kept calling his wife and it resulted in him almost being captured because they traced the call. You must have also missed the episode in which Walker was shooting the gun in area that attracted a hunter, at the time that he was on the run. Really smart…following orders to a “t.”
Geez, did people even watch the episodes before the finale? It’s one thing to not like how the season wrapped, but it’s another thing to build complaints around ignoring everything that’s been show throughout the season. That totally invalidates any argument you have.
I could not agree more with Julius and several other posts. That temporary malfunction was bad enough. Abu Nazir spent eight years turning two marines, plus actually getting Brody in the inside circle of the VP (in seemingly no time, btw)…and the absolute EASIEST part of this master plans of ALL master plans malfunctions? I don’t think so. And to add insult, the writers have the daughter call on a cell phone (how she reaches the most secure bunker in the world from a phone given to her by a recently-disgraced/fired CIA agent is beyond me). Given the balls shown by HBO to kill off Darmody in BE, I was assuming that SHO would do the equally right thing and kill off Brody in what was the ONLY logical ending to this season. Very disappointing. I think this finale was worse than The Killing.
Oh please. Many fans hated the Boardwalk empire finale because they killed off Jimmy. Now people are p*ssed because they didn’t kill Brody. Writers/producers can’t win.
Strawman argument, Ethan. What we’re looking for is good writing, not a rule that key characters must or must not be killed off. I would have been interested to see where the show would have gone had Brody succeeded. The quality of the writing has been such that I would have trusted the show runners with that story line. I’m not upset that Brody survived, necessary, but with the silliness I identified above. Nearly all of it could have avoided with another draft or two of the script and some hard thought. What we got was sloppy, silly writing not worthy of this show.
Re Boardwalk Empire, I don’t trust the writers to take us someplace interesting next year because there is little evidence that they are capable of it. I don’t like the new angle the show has set up. It’s been done to death.
“Intelligent TV Viewer”… Is your name supposed to be a joke, you moron? Thanks for the BE spoiler, asshole!
Wayne…in case you didn’t notice, it’s late 2011 and the things like the internet and Twitter have been around for a while now. If you don’t watch something live, you proceed at your own risk in this day and age (esp. if you’re reading a comments board on a blog dedicated to TV shows). That’s just common sense. Plus, I’m not the only one here to refer to the ending of the BE finale.
Alan what has hitfix done to its rss feed? Firefox doesn’t display it but throws an XML Parsing Error: “no element found”
Loved the review, Alan.
Though I must say I read like a six-word review that was perhaps even more visceral. I’d hate to spoil it but I found it amusing as hell. [twelvepointcourier.blogspot.com]
Anyways, OMG! I cannot have been the only one who shot up off the ground when Carrie said ‘Issa’ before getting electrocuted! I had completely forgotten about that!
I need this show back in my life now. I need the rest of the series to plow through on DVD. Christmas is a week away, I think that’s reasonable.
I call BS on the finale. So they knew all the names, ages of the children, and where the daughter of the Saudi diplomat was in school, but they had no idea that Issa was the name of one of Nasir’s sons? Carrie should have known that information even before she and Brody made the trip to the lake where he was having the nightmares.
Only right before she gets shock treatment does she put two and two together? I don’t buy that at all.
They didn’t even know about the attack, and that Issa was dead, remember? Estes/the VP had the records sealed, and were only discovered recently. As such, when they were at the lake, Carrie may have known about the names of Nazir’s kid (and he may have had many – dozens, even), but she didn’t know he was dead, and thus didn’t put the pieces together right away.
Heck, I didn’t even remember Brody saying “Issa” in his sleep until they flashed to it.
You guys are being way too harsh on what was an excellent denouement to an excellent season. Why did everyone drink the haterade this morning?
I absolutely loved it. I can’t believe people are angry The Vest didn’t go off. If The Vest worked, it would have been one of the biggest TV writing disasters in history. So a subdued character-driven show is going to end its first season killing off its main character in a terrorist plot that wipes out about 15 of the top 20 most powerful people in America?
So that would mean we need a new Big Bad for Season 2 with an even bigger terrorist plot then that. Jesus, by Season 3, we’d have to have a terrorist super group planning to detonate nuclear bombs in every major U.S. city at the same time. They’d have no choice but to turn Homeland into a show that makes 24 look nuanced and realistic by comparison.
And that’s what you destroy by having The Vest go off. On the flip side, what would you gain? A few reaction shots from the Brody family, but otherwise, it’s a bunch of dead people we never knew, so there really is no change to the status quo.
I just can’t even fathom how there’s actually people out there angry that that didn’t happen.
I loved it too, both this episode and the whole season. Your debunking of the alleged “chickening out” of the show in detonating The Vest is great and I hope will give some commenters pause. This is entertainment. We have all known for some time that the show is renewed for a second season and I think the showrunners would have to be crazy-stupid to kill off the Brody character. Lewis’s acting is too compelling to lose, and though it will probably not be something many agree with, I found the Brody family story aspect of Homeland pretty engaging.
Agreed. The whole show is about the human characteristics and “weaknesses” of people whose entire lives are dedicated to very high-stakes causes. The show demonstrated that Brody was all in by having him hit the trigger. It also demonstrated the theme it’s been hammering home all along – that terrorists are people too, and sometimes they have complicated emotions and motivations. The whole point of the penultimate episode was to demonstrate that Nazir had experienced a profound tragedy that caused a period of mourning, and then a renewed commitment to his mission, with a new personal edge. It is certainly not contrary to anything we’ve learned in the show to have Brody be profoundly effected by his daughter’s emotional pleas.
Even if it was quite convenient for a Secret Service agent to pick up the phone and let her talk to him.
Thank You! I think there are a lot of good things going for this show (i.e. engaging acting and storyline)that the few flaws that do appear shouldn’t detract from the goodness of it all. If it does then people are just being anal (which is expected from internet commenters)
Not sure why you need the strawman of a Big Bad trying to nuke multiple cities simultaneously. Isn’t it possible to have a show exist in an alternate-universe where Brody’s plot succeeded? Where Claire Danes was vindicated?
Season 2 could focus on the renewed hunt for Abu Nazir as well as the fallout on the intelligence community, Brody’s family, Mike, etc… They could introduce new compelling characters after they kill off their old ones (something Game of Thrones excells at).
But that’s not the path the writers took, fine. But I dare say that’d be more interesting.
Homeland was quite good, but not close to excellent. Superb acting let down by mediocre plotting.
Random shoutout for everybody to watch a superior and underwatched show: Venture Bros.
Justin people will be angry no matter what the writers/producers do. If I was a writer on a tv show I would just ignore the peanut gallery of fans as much as I could. I remember one showrunner stating that he didn’t give the audience what they wanted. He gave them what they NEEDED.
Congratulations, Sepinwall. You drank the Koolaid. You’ve undermined anything of intelligence to which you’ve contributed. And now for a recap of this week’s episode.. .as soon as I disregard the audience’s intelligence and crap on the plot I may have gotten right for a few weeks and then summarily crapped on. Wait… my bomb didn’t go off?! But we stole this plot twist from a high school original. But what’s next… How can you expect me to fulfill my purpose when my daughter is calling?! Sorry, I didn’t realize I had to let two NETWORK writers off the hook with two utterly crap plot devices. Crap writing prevails!
To summarize: some people didn’t like the finale because there were no satisfying boom-booms.
A very good finale, especially given the degree of difficulty they show runners set up for themselves. Since I don’t have much else to say on the positive side, I’ll point out some quibbles.
Didn’t like the ECT thread at all. ECT is pretty serious stuff. I find it hard to believe they’d give that treatment to Carrie so soon after she admitted herself to the hospital, not to mention so soon after suffering a serious concussion. The ECT bit was thrown in so Carrie could have that “Hey, I remember…oh no…ZAP!” moment at the end, which is pretty weak sauce indeed.
I was still holding out with the “Isa was not Nazir’s son” theory up until this episode. I still have to believe that Nazir planned most of what happened with respect to what happened with the school and the bombing, otherwise that whole section of the story is too much of a coincidence and falls apart in my head.
Carrie can’t be the only one to realize that Walker must have missed on purpose. There’s no way a sniper like him is going to miss like that.
Otherwise, a great show and a very good ending. I almost didn’t watch the show at all. There were so many things on on Sunday nights, I wasn’t sure I could fit it into my schedule and frankly the premise didn’t thrill me. Thanks to Alan for getting me to give it a shot.
I still don’t understand why Brody’s allegiance is to Nazir. Why does he take orders from him? If he is as he says in the video confession–a Marine who loves his country–then he should try to do what Saul is thinking about, and get some justice for the drone strike, not follow the instructions of a terrorist. It seems to me that Brody is as disturbed in a way as Carrie. Something isn’t right in the head with him.
Also, I think they have overplayed the “Carrie is crazy, she has to stay away from Brody & his family” card. I can’t think of a situation where her credibility would be restored with Jess or Dana, if she needed to interact with them, and Brody could easily get a simple restraining order against her. And it will have to be something pretty clever for her to get her professional credibility back. I don’t like where season 2 is starting.
What’s even more difficult to understand is Walker’s allegiance to Nazir. With Brody, he became close to Nazir’s son, who was killed. But Walker? How did he get brainwashed?
Brody’s allegiance to Nazir is the weakest link in the whole series, he just doesn’t come across as that kind of guy. So he’s upset with the US, but going from that to wanting to do a major terrorist incident is a huge stretch.
do you not watch the show? Walker said he was turned quicker. He didn’t need Issa.
I agree on both counts. It felt like they didn’t fully understand why Brody would turn so they glossed over it. Just because he has come to hate the leadership of the US government doesn’t mean he would have any sort of allegiance to a foriegn terrorist.
Maybe his allegiance is only based on the resources Nazir provides him. And, at this point, the fear of seeing those resources turned against him (including the tape).
No, No, you’re doing it all wrong. You’re supposed to blithely praise what an amazingly complex character Brody is, not point out that nothing he does makes a fucking lick of sense.
Carrie rushing to shock therapy when she was fully competent only a few weeks earlier when properly medicated is a leap of faith for me. She performs very well, probably as good as someone with that disorder can. So the medicine obviously works. I dont like the strategy of using that as a way to create more obstacles for carrie when she forgets nazirs son.
Are we watching the same show? Carrie was far from functional. She has her sister stealing drugs from a hospital, committing major breaches of security, not taking care of herself physically and emotionally. The bombing two episodes ago was the straw that broke the camels back, Carrie was far from “well”.
Whilst she has been severely melting down over the series, she is unfittingly coherent when in the hospital bed talking to Saul. I find it very, very hard to believe that someone demonstrating that level of coherency, even despite previous behaviours, could be a candidate for ECT.
It is an extreme measure reserved for very severe cases, usually with persistent catatonia and non-responsiveness.
I’m actually really gutted – as someone with bipolar disorders in the family, it was actually quite disturbing to see someone so coherently opting for, and being allowed, ECT. I’ve loved the show up until now but this last episode knocked me for six – can’t help feeling the show’s depiction of the disorder has been suddenly and grotesquely undermined by this flash of sensationalism.
I wish i had watched “The Killing’ so I would have some perspective on how stupidly a show could try to wrap it’s season. Self serving, mindless plot twists?! Of course! I will not return for the second season… I think there might be something on Food Network I shoudn’t miss. Yeah, I know.
The killing sucked because it ceased to be interesting long before the finale as Alan stated. Homeland was interesting from beginning to end.
I think the nailed the finale overall, and their was a lot of good suspense. But I was bothered by some silliness and 24-like contrivances. Walker’s entire goal in killing 2 people was to allow Brody to get past the metal detectors with the vest on? How could Walker/Nazir have known the agents would’ve responded to a sniper like that?
Why doesn’t anyone bother to wipe the blood off the VP’s face, even if it wasn’t possible to give him a change of clothes? Maybe because there were no paper towels? And would he really comment about Brody “looking like shit” when his most trusted advisor had just been assassinated while standing next to him?
Then, the next day, the VP publicly reacts to her death in the SAME press conference in which he announces his candidacy! In real life, that would be seen as terribly crass.
And I agree with others here that the daughter’s imploring Brody to “promise” her he’d come home was contrived and beyond her years.
Except for these quibbles, I found it to be a thoroughly entertaining finale and 1st season, and am looking forward to season 2.
Yeah, there’s a lot of 24 in Homeland’s DNA and it makes for false notes and ridiculous contrivances in an otherwise brilliant show.
“Then, the next day, the VP publicly reacts to her death in the SAME press conference in which he announces his candidacy! In real life, that would be seen as terribly crass.”
Heh. Don’t follow politics much, do you? Mitt Romney just started talking about his wife’s MS the other day, solely so it would make look less cold to potential voters. And he’s supposed to be the classy one of the bunch!
Those paper towels will take center stage in season 2.
I liked it. I wasn’t blown away like I was in some of the order episodes but I thought it was aight. I think the main goal of the finale was to show how they were going to justify having a season 2. They did.
I do think the mole should have been identified in the episode. Clearly David Estes was super power hungry, but I had hoped it was him.
Did they push Carrie too far over the edge? How is she going to be able to function in any sense of the word in terms of the CIA? How is anyone going to ever believe her? It’s kinda weird that she is in love with Brody and still convinced he is a terrorist.
Decent finale. I guess only Shawn Ryan (on The Shield) can really write himself out of holes like the show-runners dug themselves into here.
After seeing the complete season, I’d put this firmly below ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Strike Back’ for Best New Shows.
I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the “sober” viewers of this season finale on this blog.
The more I watch serialized series, the more I realize how writers prolong their shows.
In spite of this, I will continue to watch for the chemistry between Brody and Carrie, including Saul.
If by “sober” you mean the people going on at length about things that bothered them and in some cases attacking someone else’s views, well, that sounds more like the opposite of sober.
Loved the season…up until the finale. It was well done in many parts but frustrating in the end. Won’t repeat what many of the commenters have said, so instead will make my predictions for what might frustrate me about season 2. Carrie goes Jack Bauer and has to be rogue for most of the season with no one but Saul believing her and Carrie doesn’t remember the Isa memory for several episodes as they string out that vital piece of the plot in order to fill another full season.
The thing that I loved about the Brody-Dana scene is that it was a scene they had building for a few episodes. It had been shown that a big reason that Brody was able to go ahead with his plan was telling himself that his family would eventually understand. They would probably be hurt right away, but they’d come to understand why he did what he did, maybe even respect him for it with time.
And that scene was basically Dana telling him that, no, they would never understand, and that, no, it would never be alright. And that’s what drove Brody over the edge and that’s why he couldn’t do it. Essentially, his Delusion of a Higher Purpose was destroyed in that instant.
Exactly. It made all the sense of the world from the perspective of Brody, and we’ve also seen how Dana is a very observant character (even analyzing the Gettysburg video!). It is also an interesting reflection on the show’s title, to have Brody choose between his (admittedly warped) patriotism and his love for his family.
I knew the minute that vest didn’t go off, there were going to be a lot of complaints regarding the finale. Was it convenient? Sure, but Damien Lewis sold the hell out of it, and I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. The finale totally worked for me on an emotional and character level. So many great moments with Saul, Estes, etc. The comparisons to The Killing are unwarranted IMO because at the end of the day, the show fulfilled its central promise of telling us whether or not Brody was a terrorist. I’m not going to ridicule the show for extracting a second season out of this scenario. If it’s season 3, and we’re still on the Brody hunt, then we can start worrying, but I think there’s still a lot of life left in the conflict.
That was the most climactic, anti-climax I have ever seen. Wow. And wow for the young actress playing Brody’s daughter. I thought the phone call between Brody and his daughter was poorly scripted, but acted perfectly on the daughters end, and well scripted, but acted poorly on Damien Louis’s end.
I think this finale is very apt coming so shortly after Sons of Anarchy failed to stick the landing. I was much less upset by this finale, but I think alot of that has to do with being less invested in the character of Brody and the Vice President than I was in Jax and Clay.
Also SOA delivered on of the best season Finales ever to end Season 3, and so I had much higher expectations for SOA than Homeland which I expected to go with either a 24 Duex-Ex-Machina or a Rubicon dead-ends and meaninglessness.
It turns out that Homeland delivered a have our cake and eat it too fakeout, where the consequences are delayed to some future moment. Or, exactly the same finale as SOA. There are changes, some major (Carrie Losing her Job – Jax becoming president and SGT Walking being killed – Tara deciding to stay), but at the same time I was left shouted at the TV.
I would say that the most substansive difference between the SOA finale and the Homeland finale is one of pacing. SOA gave us Clay shot several episodes before the finale which gave us pleanty of time to think about what a cheat it was that he lived, and who and how should finish him. (My favorite being Tara injecting him while mubling about Jax pussying out. Runner ups: Unser smothers him while waiting for the cops, or Big Otto takes him out in jail).
Homeland didn’t give us time, so I only ruminated for a minute about how Brody should tell his daughter he loved her, and then kill a whole bunch of people. <- Odd sentimate that.
Seeing this Finale makes me weirdly more positive on SOA this season. Recognizing how much more I cared about those characters than the characters on Homeland which is a show I loved, I find myself thinking that perhaps I was overly harsh on SOA. I think SOA should probably have gotten the slot in my top 10 shows this year occupied by Homeland.
Also, I think in the Homeland – Rubicon comparisons, Rubicon now comes out the stronger. They simply did more with less. Homeland could have justified some of the clutter and extravagence if they had finished strong, but they didn't, so in the end I would have been happy with less glitz, and more contemplation.
Despite these Critiques, I'll be happy to see Homeland return, and I am glad Claire Danes has a chance to be incredible on my TV. More Virgil next year, please.
That scene between Brody and his daughter reminded me a lot of Lewis in the movie Dreamcatcher. Thinking of that awful movie kind of made that scene a lot more enjoyable comparatively.
Truck, oh yeah, that was him. He was so compelling to watch even there.
Biggest letdown for me was…the trailer for the finale!
They show Walker and Brody meeting, which makes it obvious Brody wasn’t going to detonate the bomb in the bunker since he doesn’t meet up with Walker until much later in the episode.
I found it bizarre that they would show such a dead giveaway in the trailer.
Did anyone else notice this?
I was just going to complain about this also. I didn’t even watch the trailer last week, but as soon as I fired up the Homeland finale on my DVR, it started playing the finale preview just minutes before the finale. Took me a second to realize it was a preview and not a recap, and by that time I already saw Walker pointing a gun at Brody, so as you said it was obvious Brody wasn’t going to blow himself up because he hadn’t met Walker up to that point.
Terrible editing of the preview, and equally idiotic to place it right before the episode.
Yes! This drove me nuts. I had a feeling he wouldn’t end up doing it, but it was a shame that there was such a dead giveaway in the preview.
Wow. At first I was surprised at how many negative reactions I’m reading here. ‘Cause I was fine with it. The writers bought a lot of good will with character development and gave us a fun, swift moving plot involving people we cared about even if we didn’t fully buy into their motivations. Since I long ago stopped worrying about the numerous unrealistic depictions of government, the military and the intelligence community I anticipated a few of those here as well. But the vehement response by many in this forum prompted a double take on just how annoying and overly contrived the finale was. I appreciate those misgivings but for me the bottom line is still that it was entertaining and my expectations were well managed by the writers. So I’m willing to give them one deus ex machina ending this season. Season 2 will need to bite the bullet on a major character.
I have the benefit of watching all 12 episodes over the past 24 hours, so here’s my theory:
Yes, there is a mole. It’s Vice-Preisdent Walden. He was the Director of the CIA for three years before he accepted the nomination; in that time, he ordered the beating and torture of Brody and Taylor, ordered Taylor to take out the advisor (a murder which became the crux of his candidacy announcement), and paid off Abu Nazir to murder his son.
The Vice-President (soon to become President) has been in on it from the beginning.
Why would he want to have himself blown up? That makes absolutely no sense.
Yes it does, because it wouldn’t just be killing him, it’d be killing a huge amount of important government personnel. What does anyone who is in on a terrorist plot do? They put they’re life at risk and could care less. They’ve could’ve easily shot Walden right there, but instead Walker shot his wife. Why? I’ll tell you why, the target is more then just Walden, it was everyone in that room, the public, AMERICANS are the target. That’s what makes terrorists terrorists. Their morals are extreme. He did everything right on the Vest, it purposely malfunctioned because of this whole thing. I really like this theory of yours Ed, I will definitely look into it and follow it more closely. I could believe it all. They could’ve used Nazir’s son as a brainwashing tool to brainwash Brody. Brody and Walker were just pawns in this game of Chess. Walker’s out of the way, and Brody will continue on not knowing it, and once he does, boy it’ll make for a great Season 2 plot. Not too mention that Walden wasn’t even phased by his wife’s death. We know terrorists and their methods from what we learn out in the real world, they’re much smarter then this. Nazir’s son was killed purposely, used to brainwash Brody, turn him, set him and Walker out as Pawns, and Walden continues on. I could believe he’s the mole. Ohh, and yes I know Brody “fixed” the vest, but who’s to say it would’ve worked? We’ll never know, not yet at least. Come on, how could the suicide vest not go as planned? It was fixed from the start. Watch, we’ll see Brody really become the hero when it’s all over. Two more things I’d like to point out, one is that Brody really pulled out of this plot when he went to get his video chip back from under the rock. He lied to Nazir, I know he did. He is not 100% on board, he never will be. The last thing is I wanna know why when the Marines discovered Brody he had long hair and a beard and was dirty and battered if we saw Nazir take him in and clean him up. What happened between then and the discovery of Brody? It was only two years ago that Isa was killed. What happened in those two years? I hope Season 2 answers that for me, I really want to know.
Kevin
First of all, that wasn’t his wife, it was some sort of campaigner. And the fact that he wasn’t phased is more indicative to me of sloppy writing than him being the mole. The theory that the VP set all of this up because he’s actually a terrorist willing to sacrifice himself to kill AMERICANS is beyond stupid. If that was the case, why didn’t he just put on the vest and do it?
There is about a 0.1% chance of the VP being the mole, and if it turns out he is, I will certainly be done with this show along with a lot of other people.
@Jorge
I honestly have no idea why I put shot his wife, I know it’s not his wife, that was Elizabeth Gaines, the lady who threw the big party at her home. You know when you have those moments when your talking to someone but thinking about something else? Sorry about that, I feel stupid. But the VP being the mole makes sense. The cock eating yummy yummy in my tummy Diplomat told Brody the VP was gonna ask him to run for office. How’d he know that? Obviously there’s plenty of possibilities and I know it won’t be the VP but I could believe it because it’s just fun to think outside the box and speculate. Plus this show has it’s twists and turns. Personally, I thought the mole could’ve been Saul, but he seems to really love his job and is intent on protecting America. Plus his relationship with Carrie is 100% genuine. See though, the thing with Saul is that I felt like he was Abu-Nazir’s inside man. Think about it this way. What was the significance of showing the relationship at home between Saul and his wife? There’s more to it that meets the eye. Yes he’s always on call with the government, but what about being on call for Abu-Nazir? If he really was just a clean cut C.I.A. agent defending his country, would it really drive his wife to leave? Maybe. But to leave and go half way around the globe? No. At least I don’t think so. The whole relationship story between them was very fishy, and Saul is just always off to me. In the end of “The Vest” he tells Carrie that Abu-Nazir has a mole inside the government, the same person that alerted Walker of the meeting with the Diplomat, the same person who tipped off Eileen, the same person who slipped the man the razor blade during the interrogation. The show does a good job making you think it was Brody, but this show is too good, and has too many twists to make it that easy, we’ve come to know this. If you really think about it, there’s no way it was Brody. Brody just found out about Tom Walker’s involvement, and wasn’t told much else. We witnessed that. Brody was told to stay committed to whatever it is he’s set to do. Brody had no knowledge of the meeting between Carrie and the Saudi-Arabian diplomat. Since Walker and Eileen were meant to be working together, there’s no way Brody tipped her off because again, he had no knowledge of Tom Walker’s involvement. Abu-Nazir seemed intent to keep Brody’s knowledge of Walker at a mere minimum. Plus, Brody had no idea that Carrie and Saul, and the C.I.A. were watching Fizel’s house. Someone did though. Then lastly, during the interrogation of Brody’s former guard, they did get into a skirmish, but Brody seemed very real about getting payback and giving a firm “Fuck you.” to him. I would too if someone pissed on my face. So from judging by that, who does that leave? In my eyes, Saul. Saul knew of the meeting between him and the diplomat because he was there, and for once, he kept pretty quiet. Why this time? Then Saul was put on the job to go to Eileen’s house, search around, ect. But they were gone. Somebody inside who knew they were going there told them. Saul. Why did Saul wanna go get Eileen in Mexico himself? Who shot Fizel in the Motel room? It sounded professional, and with the authority Saul has in the C.I.A. he could’ve easily sent a team there to kill two terror suspects. We didn’t get to see who entered after Eileen climbed out the window. So Saul goes to get her in Mexico, travels all the way in a car back to D.C. making stops and showing a strange bond between the two. Talking about his life back home in the Middle East growing up. They could understand eachother. So he tells her who to leak out, Tom Walker. This whole plot is more then just a payback for Isa, terrorists want to do one thing, harm America, and it’s people. From real life expierence, we know terrorist organizations are much smarter then this. Now all the public eyes are on Tom Walker and Nicholas Brody, while Saul continues to do what he’s been doing. Oh, and back to the interrogation of Brody’s former guard, after the man slit his wrists, we see Saul saying a prayer as if it’s important and he cares of the man’s death. Maybe it’s out of respect for the man’s religion, but why would he lip it to himself so nobody could hear? Plus the man was Islamic and Saul is Jewish. It was a symbol of respect to a fallen comrade. Brody was the perfect decoy to make Carrie and the C.I.A. think he slipped him the razor, when in reality it was Saul. Saul was very, very uneasy during the polygraph test, and a man with his expierence could beat one. Why is the realtionship between Saul and his wife important? Because she left him because of what he’s doing for Abu-Nazir, she wants no part of it. Carrie seems to be home a lot, so why isn’t Saul? Saul has been a strange character all season long, but key in every episode. This was my opinion after watching the episode “Representative Brody” but since then it has changed. It could still be Saul but I doubt it. Or maybe Carrie is so fucked up and was brainwashed back when she was in Afghanistan that she’s the mole and didn’t even know. I mean, she was telling Brody so many things. Who knows, the show is great, speculating is fun, and there’s no need to get snippy or snooty for this is just a mere discussion. Two people sharing their opinions, after all, being able to freely voice your opinion is what makes America so great, right?
Great analysis, Kevin. I was concerned about the points you raised all season long, as well, though not about the relationship between Saul and Meera. I think you are on to something. One sign of how good your analysis is: I kept reading despite the absence of paragraph breaks in your post. Please put them in, they attract readers to your content instead of putting them off with a massive wall of text.
The Vest Not Detonating: The show devoted a relatively large amount of time and attention to Brody extricating with apparent difficulty his ID from inside his jacket, high up towards the shoulder on his left. That is where the wire that came lose was plugged in. Shit does happen in the reall world all the time so I don’t find that at all contrived.
For me, the only contrived part was having the Issa memory arise right before the ECT procedure. But as another poster noted, that could just be a wink/laugh with the audience and Carrie could start right out having the memory in Season 2 instead of continuing the contrivance for several episodes.
A very satisfying season of what to me is a show only second to Breaking Bad, and not by much. The combination of excellent characterization, other brainy elements and as unrelenting suspense as any show I can think of is utterly rare and brilliant.
Re: the vest not detonating –
More important than the show demonstrating Brody having difficulty extracting his ID is all of the effort the show goes to in portraying all the jostling of everyone right after the shooting. In fact, there are so many hands all over Brody, pushing him out of harm’s way and through the metal detectors and down the stairs, that I was convinced someone was going to feel the vest. Turns out that wasn’t the reason we were supposed to notice that; instead, it was to set up the wire being loose and the vest not working. Everyone saying how the vest doesn’t go off “out of the blue” was not paying attention. Yes, it might be a huge deus ex machina, but it’s one that was clearly set up by the writers.
I think the power supply came undone when Brody was tackled to the ground after the shooting.
He struggled to get his ID out because the vest puffed up his chest and made him too big for his jacket.
No. I think the mole is Estes. That’s why Brody called him when Carrie was getting too close. Estes is Brody’s contact to Nazir. He’s a close advisor to VP too so he’d be likely to know what the VP was doing, and it seems the VP always knows everything that Estes & the CIA is doing. (Though, I admit, this theory makes it less likely that Abu Nazir would just accept Brody’s offer to get close to the VP to “change ideas.” Why would that be useful to Nazir if Nazir already had a man close to the VP?) But nonetheless, Estes had access to give the guy the razor blade in interrogation. He had the means to not find Walker if he didn’t want to find him. Also, it explains why Nazir wanted Walker, not Brody, shot as a loose end when the mission failed. It was to protect Estes. Estes also might have agreed that covering up the drone strike served Nazir’s purposes in turning Walker & Brody, but even if he didn’t agree, Estes and Nazir both had an interest in not having that cover-up disclosed because it would have resulted in removing Estes from his position of power and usefulness in the CIA.
My bet is that Estes winds up in possession of the SD card with Brody’s confession some time next season, probably at a point when Brody is trying to back out of his commitment to Nazir and then the SD card is used to threaten him with bringing disgrace to his family and Estes will try to blackmail him into completing some mission for Nazir. That’s when Brody will need Carrie’s help to solve his predicament because no one else would be crazy enough to believe CIA Man Estes works for Abu Nazir. But that kind of crazy is perfect for Carrie. So, then she and Brody are back working together to stop Estes and Nazir. Just my prediction. Its fun to speculate.
Reply to comment…
@Lauraincabo, sorry about not putting the paragraph breaks, I’m not really good with proper formatting when it comes to writing, I just turned 16. I’ll be sure to correct that in the future.
@Eliana60 I really like your theory as well, for I thought if not Saul, then David Estes is the one. Every point you made makes perfect sense and I could seeing it playing out that way. Please ignore my comment above, I’m on an Iphone and I accidently tapped the “reply to comment” while the text box was empty. I apologize for that.
I really enjoyed this. They built the characters up wonderfully this season. Brody nervously saluting the VP, Walker’s eye moving wildly in the eye of the scope before squeezing the trigger, the camera angle making Dana and Carrie seem tiny when they are defusing a massive terrorist situation… it was all beautiful. The show is just as powerful without sound as it is with. All around, this was a quality season of television and I’m glad to be experiencing it for the first time along with everybody else. It completely rejuvenated my trust in Showtime after years of disappointment.
Overall, I enjoyed the finale but, as others have mentioned, there were a lot of contrivances and awkward dialog/interactions. I feel like Carrie, as an unstable, recently terminated CIA operative, would have been placed under at least light surveillance. That’s a very minor nitpick; more unbelievable was the call getting through to Brody from his daughter and Brody somehow getting out of there with the vest on.
Also, I felt like the interactions in the bunker were forced and out of tune with how people would immediately following a sniper shooting. I can’t say for certain how those political honchos would react, but I just found it odd that the VP didn’t seem at all distraught after his top aide was just shot right in from of him. That, and the Secretary of Defense striking up a conversation about Brody’s political career in the bathroom just following an assassination attempt just seemed strange to me.
Still, overall I found the characters compelling and I think Danes and Lewis are doing a great job. I’m not really sure where the show goes from here, as I don’t really buy that Nasir would adopt the “why kill a man when you can kill an idea” approach (Brody still has to win the election, and he’s still only a Congressman), but I’ll tune in to see where it goes.
Lastly, I think the show is missing an important component: humor. I know it’s not a comedy and it doesn’t need to have any funny parts, but the best shows–Deadwood, Breaking Bad, The WIre–can incorporate humor into he episodes effectively. I don’t think I’ve ever cracked a smile while watching Homeland. This is probably nitpicking, but I feel like the show just takes itself too seriously at times.
“I feel like Carrie, as an unstable, recently terminated CIA operative, would have been placed under at least light surveillance”
I think that was meant to be Virgil. It certainly seemed like he was on shift. Though given his history of caving in to Carrie I thought it hilarious that he was given the job of looking after her.
“I feel like Carrie, as an unstable, recently terminated CIA operative, would have been placed under at least light surveillance”
I’ve actually found that they’ve done a very good job of drawing the VP as a particularly callous and self centered person, who in the shock of grief and anger would react distantly to the death of an adviser/friend.
I think thats the thing about this finale. Yes, it was full of tropes and plot devices that we’re all overly familiar with, but they were earned. They spent a season giving us evidence why all these characters would act this way, they set up the plot twists (Brody’s growing relationship with Dana/Dana already suspecting was up, the extended shots of Brody being manhandled and struggling to move in his suit likely pulling the wire, Virgil caving in to Carrie, the VP being a dick, spelling out clearly over the past three episodes what the standard security procedures were in this canon etc.) within canon logic and stuck with it.
” I don’t really buy that Nasir would adopt the “why kill a man when you can kill an idea” approach ”
See, I found the opposite, and it was the one of the only things that irritated me in the past two episodes. They’ve shown Nazir to be a long game kind of guy, so I found it puzzling when they implied Nazir was going to get this marine war hero, ex POW with a wholesome family, who is clearly intelligent and a charismatic public speaker (there were several comments about this in early episodes) who is a seriously viable candidate for congress to blow himself up for the sake of a few figureheads who would simply be replaced. I assumed from the beginning of the ‘running for congress’ plot that Brody was in it to be a double agent/sleeper/operative. Terrorists have genuine political goals and demands, its not all just in pursuit of an abstract jihad, so I found it cheapening that the Head of this terrorist organisation was just after a dumb revenge plot. Many organisations would kill for the kind of espionage a well placed congressman could give them, so I assumed it was the given plan, and found it very out of character for Nazir when shown otherwise.
The other part that annoyed the hell out of me was the ECT. It was totally in character for Carrie to dramatically want to pulse her brain, but I can’t imagine any medical facility would encourage the procedure within 3 days of being admitted. Dumb.
Forgot to say above, I think that the writing was a lot poorer on this episode. It was tightly plotted, but they let the dialogue down. Still, I got stupidly teary in every scene between Saul and Carrie, and Brodie and Dana (I was overtired, to say the least), so the power of the performances let me forget about it while I was watching, but nitpicked later.
And I think thats why that conversation with Nazir was less than convincing…
Wow wow wow amazing. What a terrific season and a terrific finale. Damien Lewis’s acting was out of this world in this one.
I think the series would have gone in a much more interesting direction if the bomb had gone off. It’s pretty close to a cheat to me. I thought it was very well done, but it felt a little anti-climactic.
Although Carrie’s last line? ARGH
Nice to see Michael Cuesta live up to the talent he showed as a director way back in “LIE” though.
1st. Carrie is bat-S crazy, so being pissed off she didnt remember Isa or realize Brody had been with Isa earlier is a little off. 2. Tom Walker never met with his family again, and clearly he was easier to turn, so he would do anything for Nazir, while Brody has been living with his family again for months? So of course its hard for him to betray them. 3rd, comparing this show to The Killing is ridiculous. The Killing had a good pilot, and then could have fit the rest of the show into about 4 episodes but drug it out and didnt give us an answer. 5th. Giving GoT and Boardwalk cedit for “going though with it” is great, but GoT had 4 or 5 books before the 1st season was shot and you knew it worked after SPOILER ALERT killing Ned while Boardwalk has been on for 2 seasons and the Jimmy stroyline had run its course, lets at least give them a chance to see where it goes. 6th, I almost feel if the bomb hadnt malfunctioned and the daughter just talked him down or the bomb malfunctioned and he couldnt fix it would have worked better, but doing both was a little, okay a lot unbelievable. But to drop a show because you didnt like one 5 min part over a 12 episode season is…crazy
My only real problem with the finale, and possibly my biggest issue going forward, is Walden. I have no problem with a bad drone strike being the trigger for the terror plot and even Brody’s conversion. The drone is a legit real life issue and exploring it is fine.
What I can’t stand–or understand–is that, on a show that contorts itself to put everyone and everything into shades of gray, Walden blatantly sticks out in black and white. He’s a douchebag. That’s it. He’s so terrible he barely seems human, to the point where I feel like he exists on a totally different show, which is damaging considering his importance to the show. He comes off like a stock villainous politician. I mean, others have mentioned the press conference in this episode where he couldn’t have sounded more soulless–seriously, not only announcing his candidacy the day after a tragedy like that, but the way he just segues from mourning her death to the announcement is so impossibly tone deaf that it’s literally unbelievable–but that video of him a few weeks ago declaring claims of kids dying in a drone strike to be lies? He looked and sounded like a machine. His political skills? Inept. His speaking style? So lacking in style that it’s embarrassing. We’ve seen nothing to indicate that he’s a competent politician, let alone so good he could be POTUS-in-waiting. And the way he ordered the drone strike? Dear God. I’m sorry, but this guy is so ridiculously awful that he’s just about unbelievable as a person.
It just seems so beneath this show. I feel like a Walden that called the drone strike in good faith(as much as it could be), watched it go horribly bad, regretted it to his core yet felt the need to hide the truth for the good of the country AND his own greater ambitions would’ve been far more compelling. It would’ve given his character the wild inner conflict that makes almost everyone else on this show so interesting. I sincerely hope they fix this ’cause the rest? Really good.
“He’s so terrible he barely seems human,”
Helllo? VP Dick Cheney???
The most annoying part of this finale was the fact that some d-bag had to ruin Season 2 of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ for me while complaining about it.
There’s talk about other shows on this blog, and for shows that have aired even a week ago, everything is fair game. I feel your pain, but we can’t all censor ourselves for those who may not have yet watched something that’s appeared and been dissected elsewhere on this site.
The Homeland finale was entertaining as hell and prob the best ending they could have come up with to set themselves up for a great season 2. Yes i wish the bomb would have gone off, but in the long run i think this was the best solution
Interesting enough The Good Wife had two separate cases this season that were similar to elements of this finale. The first was the case of the american who was tortured in a middle eastern country for being a presumed terrorist, and Lockhart Gardner is able to prove this by able to interpret redacted papers. And a few weeks ago they did an ep about a drone attack killing innocent children and how there is a formula for how many innocents the government is will to kill in these attacks to justify them.
I thought the finale was extremely entertaining and the best solution the writers could have come up with to set themselves up for an entertaining season 2. Yes i was rooting for the bomb to go off, but ultimately i think this was the best way to go out
Interesting enough The Good Wife had two separate cases this years that had elements of the Homeland finale. There was the case of the American who was tortured while working in the Middle East and Lockhart Gardener was able to prove it but interpreting the redacted papers. And a few weeks ago there was a case dealing with a drone attacking killing innocent children and how there is a a formula in the government to determine how many innocent deaths they are will to put up with to justify an attack on a higher up terrorist
Wow…didn’t expect so many people to hate it. Well, I liked it. I didn’t really feel that it was anti-climactic, especially because of that ending. They could have easily said went in the direction of Claire was right/Brody is turned, but wouldn’t that feel like a cheat? Throughout the entire season, we see the spiraling of Carrie, and she finally reaches her breaking point. That final scene was gut wrenching, and Claire Danes continues to do an amazing job. Yes, there were some suspension of disbelief moments, but I didn’t feel cheated. I’m looking forward to next season.
Also, I don’t really understand why people are bring SOA and The Killing. I haven’t watched both, but I will say this. SOA had four seasons to build its characters; Homeland is a new show in its first season, and I just don’t see the point to get rid of such rich characters. As far as the Killing, I can’t really say, but I’ve heard it’s just awful from the start.
The reason people bring up SOA has nothing to do with how long the show has been running, and everything to do with characters who have been backed into a corner by the writers then magically lifted out of it at the last second. Whether the show has been on air for five years or five minutes, people are going to get pisseed off when you don’t deliver on your set-up. To me, it feels like nothing of note actually happened in the season because of this finale. I retroactively dislike it having enjoyed it all the way through.
What do I think?
I think if the TV series ‘The Killing’ were a person, it would have grounds for a restraining order or harassment suit against Alan.
It’s beyond a joke now how often you dig up your spectacular hissy fit against that show to mention and compare everything to it.
I seriously think if a waiter were to serve you your drink without ice, you would bore the other diners with your indignant summary of how the lack of ice compares the the season finale of The Killing.
The season finale of both The Killing and Homeland are very similar. I happen to like both series and think both finales were fine enough. I think the characters and mystery in both are great, so there’s no excusing one for another.
But seriously; shut the heck up about The Killing. Your meltdown at the time was spectacular, no doubt, but to dredge it up and relate it to everything else is both tedious and unprofessional.
The Homeland show-runners and Damien Lewis have repeatedly brought up “The Killing” in recent interviews, and it seems the only lesson the took from it is that viewers felt cheated by the finale. Alan has the correct take on it: there is no comparison to Homeland, which is a much better crafted and more interesting series than The Killing. YMMV of course. :-)
I figured that there would be quite a few negative reviews, mainly because this show zigs when people expect it to zag. I thought the finale was outstanding for so many reasons I can’t even count. Is it without flaw? No. But at its heart, this show is about Carrie (driven to stop terrorism on US soil) and Brody (driven to strike back at the VP and his cabal). Their respective motivations are rooted in fairly real-world occurrences such as bi-polar disorder, Stockholm Syndrome, Blowback, etc. Personally, It was good story-telling to have Carrie ultimately achieve her objective without her knowledge or any recognition. But the real bomb was Carrie reaching the absolute professional and personal humiliation. From a viewing perspective, it was more impactful/painful than a bomb-vest going off.
I can justify most of the stuff from the finale. The only thing that drew a “Huh?” reaction from me was Carrie getting electroshock. If next season they use that as an excuse to play out some sort of torturous “Carrie can’t remember stuff from last season” arc, it’ll be truly stupid.
Brilliant!
but…
ECT magic reset button. I needs my drama with consequences these days. A lead had to die.
Very good review. I’d just add a couple things. First, I’m surprised that Alan didn’t mention that Carrie is in love with Brody. She’s crazy, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t really feel that way. Given that she was thinking of their time together when she went under, I’d say her feelings are genuine.
Also, the show does have some things about it that strain credulity. Brody talks Abu Nazir out of killing him by claiming that he can “influence policy at the highest levels.” Really? He hasn’t even won the election yet, and even if (when) he does, he’ll be a freshman member of the House of Representatives. I’m not saying he wouldn’t have some access to the Vice President, but I’m skeptical that whatever objections or seeds of doubt he might offer up would have much effect.
Speaking of the Vice President, how does he have this much power? I don’t think we’ve seen the actual president, not even once, which is just weird. And the VP somehow has the power to authorize a drone strike that had an excellent chance of killing scores of children? Somehow, I don’t think Joe Biden is ordering drone strikes in Afghanistan. It’s just not believable. Why not just make the VP the actual president and have him run for reelection or something. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a great show, and the finale was excellent, but still.
And to be fair to 24, it may not have had this particular ethical debate (about cracking down on terrorists potentially inspiring more terrorism), but it had a lot of ethical debates about torture, making deals with traitors/murderers, going into war with less than solid intel, etc.
The finale was an excellent way to wrap up a fantastic season. Were there some plot contrivances? Sure. But, I am willing to accept them. In fact I bought the idea that Brody would back down after talking to the person he’s closest to, Dana. He realized the horror of what he’d be inflicting on his family. This is a man who’s been beaten, held captive, and brainwashed. And now he might finally be coming home as he told Dana. Reconciling this man with the Brody we’ve known so far will be very interesting to watch next season. Also, I bet Carrie is not going to have major memory loss. That was just to throw another curveball at the audience.